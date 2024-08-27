Driving people off the roads

The Transport Minister thinks Wales was right to impose 20 mph speed limits in many places. She has told Councils in England it’s fine by her if they want to harass more drivers off the roads with closures, narrowing, lane removals, lower speed limits, more bollards and painted regulations.
Yet she belongs to a government which says it wants to boost the economic growth rate. Hasn’t she realised how dependent businesses and their customers are on cars, vans and trucks? Doesn’t she know every extra traffic jam from less roadspace cuts down how much work people can fit in to a day, puts up the costs of doing business and adds to CO 2 as vehicles keep their engines running for longer to cope with delays and go slows in lower gears.
You can’t take the weekly shop home on a bike or get to most places by train. Roads are nationalised. Motorists are made to pay many times the cost of providing them with Vehicle excise Duty, VAT, Fuel Duty, road tolls, congestion charges and parking charges. The road provider regularly closes roads, allows utility providers to dig them up and put pipes and wires under main routes and fails to maintain them to decent standards. The owners of Heathrow do not close the runways to put in pipes and wires or to under take surface maintenance at busy times when people need to fly. Why does the state as road provider treat overcharged drivers so badly?
Agreed – regularly use A27/A24/A29 in South of England and have been frequently disenfranchised by the commencement of overnight closures at 20:00. This is ridiculously early and never used to be the case – stuff the road user, maintenance is more important is the attitude. Another post pandemic hangover.
The conservatives provided millions of pounds fot LTNs against the wishes of the people. You let Khant impose ULEZ against the wishes of the people and you mandated EVs against the wishes of the people.
Labour ate just continuing the destruction the tories began
The foundations of all this were very carefully laid.
Health and Safety was probably used to bring about all this cordoning off.
And it has flowed seamlessly ever since. The agenda, not the traffic.
When we still had steam rollers they resurfaced the roads as traffic passed.
Asthmatic kids were encouraged to breathe in the tarry fumes!
Were people even allowed to impede the highways?
Don’t worry everyone, all will be solved when the government brings in road price charging. Cameras have already been installed and, when we next get a Conservative government, rest assured they will sell it off like they did the utilities as our road networks will have been monetized.
Yes. It’s only a matter of time. They’ll start with the motorways.
Cars are hugely over taxes circa 40% of motoring costs are taxes. Trains on the other hand pay very little taxes and about 50% of your fair is subsidy. Despite this hugely rigged market circa 9 times as many miles are made by road as by rail. If they stopped the rigging subsidies and trains paid 40% tax too you £30 fair for circa 30 miles would rise to about £84 how many would choose the train then? Nearly £3 a mile for one by train circa 5p a miles for one in a full car? Freedom choice and un-rigged markets please. In transport, broadcasting, energy, education, healthcare, housing…
Mark Zuckerberg says he ‘regrets’ bowing to COVID-19 censorship pressure.
It is likely this suppression of the truth has helped to kill many people by killing a fair debate. It also kills any real democracy. As does the state propaganda outfit the BBC.
Wrong on Covid, Vaccines, Covid Origins, Net Zero, Energy…
You might be correct, we need to know why? I think the govt. used covid as a forerunner for compliance of an authoritarian state.
Speed limits will quicken economic demise of the country. If trains were the future they would be like drones- driverless! If a drone can be flown across the world with precision or a satellite across the universe no need for train drivers or their unions.
We need clean coal like never before. We need to wean off Chinese goods ASAP. We need iron foundaries ASAP, we need to increase home grown food production. We need to scrap wind machines and solar panels they are a waste of food productive land and harm sea life.
Yes, there is no doubt about this. How else will vehicle use be taxed for use when we no longer buy petrol or diesel. Cameras on EVERY road? Think about that, along with a means to stop your vehicle remotely by Big Brother AI.
Perhaps the Terminator movies have our future more correct than fear.
@Mark B – road pricing isn’t needed at any level when the story is to just replace lost taxes from fuel duty, it could simply and cheaply be done through Vehicle-taxation being revised. Under the cloak of road pricing the only motive can be to monitor further the movements of the UK Citizen, and at great expense, i.e. real money expense – a greater part of any money raised will be in paying for the installing and monitoring equipment. In pure cost to return in actual tax will be minimal considerably less than the alternatives.
We mustn’t forget under the previous management, the so-called Conservative Government they increased the surveillance of the UK Citizen to such an extent that the citizen monitoring database in the UK is now the biggest in the World, Bigger than China’s bigger than all the other ‘Free’ peoples lumped together. So the real motive for road-pricing is in increased control – the fear of the people, by an out of control State
I wrote to my Labour MP prior to the election asking about ‘pay-per-mile’ and that my voting would be conditional on his answer, he told me that Labour wouldn’t bring in pay-per-mile during the first parliament …..I voted Reforming knowing that Labour would backtrack under Miliband/Starmer; I fear the backdoor policies of a communist state (with the help of the tories)
Vote out councils who impose these restrictions. Unfortunately we can’t because all parties are the same when it comes to net zero zealotry.
Doing a journey at 20mph creates more CO2 than doing the same journey at 50mph. In my area the last serious road accident was due to a pedestrian being hit by a cyclist (the 20mph doesn’t apply to them apparently). The 20mph zones are simply money raising schemes. It will be interesting to see how Reform do in the local elections next year.
On a positive note, the more people that feel the pain the better.
Some cures for chronic illnesses are quite unpleasant, but they need to happen in order to be rid of the illness at its root.
The Uni-Party has been a malaise for a long time.
That minister, who is so unaware of how things work, should not have been appointed in the first place: Unless she specialises as The Minister for Incompetence; or spoof truth Minister without Pinocchio.
Two words Sir JR. CASH COW.
I wish Sir John would stop pretending that the Not-a-Conservative-Government didn’t encourage, support and implement the same transport policies which Labour is proposing.
Or perhaps he’s forgotten Grant Shapps’ tenure during the Covid Tyranny, when he authorised similar policies….with no mandate?
The policies come straight from the WEF.
https://www.weforum.org/communities/gfc-on-urban-mobility-transitions/
Reply I wish readers would grasp this is not a Conservative site and could remember I disagreed with a lot of what the last government did.
As we get awareness of the new governments ministers it is striking how lightweight and dim many of them are.
I wonder indeed when we are going to see the first actual measure likely to produce growth. There have been none so far, but plenty of the opposite.
Ideologues, especially socialist ideologues whose lifeblood is taxation, bans, and regulation, do not understand the law of unintended consequences and indeed never will.
Severely reducing the use of traditionally powered vehicles that work properly / are fit for purpose, is an integral part of the overarching Net Zero policy – introduced and championed by the Conservative Party in Government. Not one of the Tory leadership candidates is committed to ending Net Zero.
Damage caused to car tyres, wheels, and suspension, by poor road maintenance and repairs, simply adds to the costs.
The discomfort and frustration factor of now driving on poor and congested road surfaces, and it certainly is not a pleasure to drive any more.
Our roads are now a disgraceful condition, but instead of completing proper repairs we still seem able to spend a fortune on additional signage, camera’s, white lines, yellow lines, red lines, and all sorts of coloured tarmac and obstruction systems.
“Yet she belongs to a government which says it wants to boost the economic growth rate.”
Every policy they push (save relaxing planning) is hugely anti-growth. Net zero, road blocking, intermittent renewables, higher taxes, abolition of non doms, VAT on private school free, more employment red tape, more nationalisation, wars on landlords, motorists, fossil fuel providers, the endless duff degrees…
and now for a breath of fresh air….
Canada says it will impose a 100% tariff on imports of China-made electric vehicles (EV) after similar announcements by the US and European Union. The country also plans to impose a 25% duty on Chinese steel and aluminium.
Canada and its Western allies accuse China of subsidising its EV industry, giving its car makers an unfair advantage. China has called the move “trade protectionism” which “violates World Trade Organization rules”.
“We are transforming Canada’s automotive sector to be a global leader in building the vehicles of tomorrow, but actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace”, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canada’s duties on Chinese EVs are due to come into effect on 1 October, while those on steel and aluminium will be implemented from 15 October.
At last nations are waking up to the economy reliance by stealth.
Toll roads are usually regarded as a good thing in history books.
They do however point to the usual desperation of authority to cash in on anything it can.
Imagine your usual footpath/bridlepath ( shortcut) being suddenly out of bounds and a bothersome toll being levied on a shortish part of your journey….
And the Mail Coach loudly elbowing its way through free of charge, splattering you with mud..
Oh…we soon won’t have to imagine.
The head of a big supermarket chain has voiced intense concern about the possible effects of recent employment law changes.
He thinks that all businesses will be badly hit by minimum wage etc.
He is no doubt right.
So whence our “weekly shop”?
Every indication (and this was under the Tories too) is that the establishment hates its people.
Fine. I’m giving up everything including work. What is the point ?
August 27, 2024
Why do our parliament and councils attract so many eco-loons? But more surprisingly why do voters put them in a position of power? I have two UK holidays a year. I’ve now crossed off Wales as a destination due to its unfriendliness to tourists. Let’s hope the Welsh people embrace Reform over the next few years to oust these zealots who do so much damage to their economy.
It appears that ignorance is an essential qualification for Ministers in the new Labour government. From the PM clamping down on the “far right,’ with not a thought that ordinary people might be fed up with 7 million immigrants in 23 years. To Rachel Reeves, who is robbing pensioners with more to come, lying about £22 billion shortfall, and then Ed, Net Zero, Millebrand in blissful ignorance of the damage he is doing. It will be a disaster and already is, but the shambles of the last Conservative government and the utter stupidity of the July 4th GE are part of the reason why we face another five years of incompetent government!
“Yet she [the Transport Minister] belongs to a government which says it wants to boost the economic growth rate.”
This is of course a big lie, other than to boost government employment, tax and spending and immigration. We have elected a Communist government intent, as all such governments are, to destroy the economy in order to hold onto power as demonstrated by Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro and Maduro etc and evidenced by the ramping up of Net Zero.
The PM was Secretary to the Communist Haldane Society, supported Jeremy Corbyn in two GE’s, a man who wanted us to become like Venezuela. and was quite happy to appoint Emily Thornberry (aka Lady Nugee), who praises the Communist regime of Cuba, as Shadow Attorney General. And as leader of the Opposition he took the knee to a large Communist faction that demanded the de-funding of the police.
So the introduction of 20 mph throughout the UK is just the beginning.
“Doesn’t she know every extra traffic jam……….adds to CO 2 as vehicles keep their engines running for longer to cope with delays and go slows in lower gears.”
The Chief Scientific Adviser at the DoT, as a professor of human factors in engineering, may not know that CO2 is not a pollutant and that doubling CO2, whether natural or anthropogenic, which will take 170 years at the current rate of increase, will lead to only a negligible increase in the GHG effect because of a phenomenon known as IR saturation. The IPCC themselves calculate just a 1.2 degrees C increase (IPCC WG1 p95 footnote) for a doubling of CO2. But the Chief Scientific Adviser at the DESNZ, a professor in Atmospheric Chemistry and Earth Observation Science, should know this and be providing advice accordingly.
So the DoT and its Minister will know that increasing CO2 is not a problem. Only the gullible members of the public who still think the BBC and the Met Office tell the truth about the climate believe that increasing CO2 will cause CAGW.
I hope you read this and I can persuade you on my argument.
The linguist John Searle had the theory of a “Speech Act” which is that when you speak you are persuading the listener to do something. Google it for an explanation
So if we apply this theory to a lie, or false information or omitting information (basically lying) it means that people are trying to persuade people to do something.
So when you look at the false information about EV cars, climate change, deaths from covid, benefits from lockdowns or covid vaccines, Biden not being mentally infirm etc which have all been proven false, then it’s not about the facts that are misrepresented. It’s not about separate lies. It’s about the end goals which are to impose flimsy and poorly thought though ideas for financial gain, political gain, or any other reason – but not for the benefit of the people based on reliable facts.
So the point I’m trying to persuade you on is that EV cars, Biden not being senile, Trump being supported by Russia, vaccines working, mass migration is always good etc are ALL THE SAME LIE, because they all have the same intention to get other people to do what the authoritarian political parties want you to do.
Literally, they are all the same lie even though the words differ.
It all started with the introduction of safety-belts in 1981, when government & politicians realised how easy it was to dupe the people into excepting social-engineering measures …move on a couple of decades and we have restrictive MOTs, differential vehicles taxation, subsidies on electric vehicles & chargers, vat & levy on fuel & insurance for environment factors, paying to travel, payment to cross bridges & tunnels, paying for parking…
In the next decade, it will be pay-per-mile (electronic tag in car), 10mph zones, permit to travel outside 15min cities, ration cards for fuel, helmets …and only authorised & sanctioned vehicle allowed
All because we allowed our politicians removed our the first freedom of wearing seat-belts, our freedom of choice not to wear seat-belts, under the culture of social-engineering and they know best
Harassing the road users, with unrealistic punitive financial punishments and the LTN’s is just a cop-out for neglect of duty, management ability of the imposing authority.
What has been suggested as a problem with speeding turns out to be no more than an increase in traffic density – more traffic, it must be speeding. What is seen as traffic rat-runs in nothing more than an increase in traffic density due to the main thoroughfare’s being inadequate and blocked from the load imposed by population growth. Authorities have not been spending on infrastructure projects needed just to cope with Government enforced population growth. Money has been spent on WOKE virtue signalling, cycle lanes when there are no cyclists, DEI departments to enhance discrimination at every level of society, and so on, but not what is simply just needed for society to progress and prosper. Infrastructure as a proportion of spend to the real situation is none existence.
I am sure that in Wales with their communist government the people have been pleased to see the rise in the use of the overcrowded underground in London, as something to aim for – while they are told to ‘walk’.
Always missed is Metro London is but a small part of the UK, the fact that there, there are services that fulfil most of the A to B requirements just don’t exist in the rest of the Country – doesn’t make the one size fits all diktats help move things forward for everyone equally. Simples if there was an infrastructure meeting the requirement of the greater majority they would use it. As it stands it is only the car that fulfils that objective, making that just too expensive for the Minions enhances the costs to industry, reduces the employment pool, increases the benefits pressure. That in essence means Government wants to punish a whole country because they haven’t moved to London.
I bet the Minister and those creating this bonkers Group Think Authoritarian State, do not Walk, do not use Public Transport for 100% of all their Journeys. Another do as I command – not as I do.
I agree with you, I don’t understand the thinking these days on so many things. I think some people wish to go back to the dark ages, not the modern times.
I look forward to meeting you and hearing from you on Friday.
Like King Charles they want all the pleb to go back to the stone ages but they can continue with private jets, huge and many heated palaces, helicopters and Aston Martins run off cheese and wine (allegedly). Plus they will live off organic food Chairman Mao starvation for the poor I assume. Do as I say not as I do just like Stasi Starmer. Will his donated clothing allowance of £18,000 be taxed as a benefit in kind? It would me for most people with Tax and NI on it. It is not specialist industrial clothing after all.
Is that all £18K get you?
Simply, because it can. – It has the power.
LTN’s all fit in with the plans to stop us using cars and get us used to the idea of 15 minute villages.
The authorities do not care how much of a burden they impose on us because they feel the social re-engineering they have embarked on gives them greater control over us and limits our reach. It also means they are doing their bit for planet Earth by following WEF guidelines.
We all know how irrational the plans associated with netzero are but that won’t matter to those zealots that would ruin our economy and our lives. They will continue on this course no matter what!
They are trying to destroy our economy. It’s all part of the global control agenda. What other explanation is possible? I don’t think that all the puppets realise how they are being used, but for some decades now schools have only taught children how to parrot the current zeitgeist, not to think for themselves, so when they grow up they are malleable and compliant.
Clown World Alert
A bicycle race in Wales was disrupted because the support vehicles were not allowed (due to the 20 mph rule) to keep up with the riders!!
The uniparty hate, and are determined to destroy this country.
Car ownership will soon be for party members only, the proletariat will have to use public transport which will only be available in 15 minute ghettos. Clearly the government has no fear of the ballot box because unless Reform can make significant progress, we only have a Uni-Party option.
We will need a smartphone, with a government app, to use everything so that we can be tracked.
Apparently the Prime Minister will announce today that things will get worse, we already know that!
Communism in our times
The Minister, “Doesn’t she know”? LOL. Well she might know the time and the day of the week but when it comes to actual transport affairs across the country, she clearly, has no clue.
In this respect, she’s rather similar to one Gordon Brown, who, as Labour Chancellor, hiked up fuel tax but had no idea of the cost of a gallon of petrol and thus no idea of the extra burden laid upon the “working classes”, who had to drive to their jobs.
Seems the Labour ministers really are unfit for their jobs, so what are their qualifications to carry such an important position?
Just being friendly with the PM just isn’t good enough, is it? No wonder we’re in trouble already.
Reply I was the MP who asked him the price of petrol just after he raised it. Got good headlines.
It would seem that everything that impacts our lives is in the grip of the slimy tentacles of the cult members of the WEF and NZ religions.
No common sense being applied or any thought to the consequences of their decisions and actions confident that as always it is the poorest in society will suffer the most despite all their benefit payments.
No wonder the better-off are calling it a day and seeking new pastures where their hard-earned savings will not be ripped from their grasp to pay for all these climbdowns. All these pay awards and not any thoughts and plans about addressing the waste within the Civil and Public Services