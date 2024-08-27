Lockdowns launched a social Revolution

Lives and attitudes were changed by lockdowns. I will be writing some blogs over the next few weeks exploring some of the changes .They will cover

1. Attitudes to working from home versus going to an office or other premise to work

2. Attitudes to the working week, work/ life balance , and productivity

3. The approach to deficit financing and monetary management

4. The mismanagement of the NHS and the wider public sector

5. The role of scientists and experts in policy formation and government presentation

6.The role of international bodies and Treaties in the response to the pandemic.

7. The spin and media control stifling different views or approaches, reinforced by most political parties taking the official line.

Your thoughts and interests in this could be useful.

The pandemic seemed to accelerate home working, hit productivity and public sector disciplines badly, gave more power to certain scientists and officials, relied on the WHO to a considerable extent, and was financed through irresponsible Central Bank policies. There was an agreed view with regulation and effective censorship or criticism of anyone who proposed differen5 approaches.