The elections in Thuringia and Saxony

The Success of the AFD and a new so called left wing anti migrant party BSW in the two latest German regional Parliament elections confirms a pattern of voters despairing of traditional parties. In the U.K. the two main parties got just 58% of the vote in the General election. In Germany despite a revival of the Conservative CDU the two main parties were way below 50% together with the Chancellor’s SPD slumping to just 7% . Their national poll standing for next year’s federal election is only 15%. The three parties of the governing coalition struggled to get to a combined 10%.
Chancellor Scholz announced a reduction of benefits for illegal migrants and more deportations too late to win back lost votes and with many people cynical about whether the government will in practice do anything effective on migrant numbers. Germany of course has to accept free movement from any EU country so it is dependent on border enforcement in other countries.
There has been a growing gap in many countries between the pro immigration policies most governments and public wishes. There are similar schisms over various net zero policies. The traditional German parties refuse to enter coalitions with the AFD though they have not said the same against the other new anti migrant party. Meanwhile the CDU has gained support by shifting to a tougher stance on the issue.
September 2, 2024
The shouldn’t be getting anything ! If they are ‘llegals’, then they should be imprisoned and / or deported.
The Germans’ much like the rest of the EU are under Schengen. But under exceptional circumstances it can be suspended for a period of time. This has been done in the past. But the problem here is one of image and political standing. You see, Schengen is one of those other cornerstones of the EU. The open perception that it is a Federal State with ‘members’ like Germany ‘lending’ (a UK Civil Service / Europhile phrase) their sovereignty / power.
Thanks to Mrs.Merkel and her great; “Come ye all !” decision to let in huge amount of migrants into their country there is now a growing need to roll this back. Otherwise, parties like the AfD and the Swedish Democrates etc will grow in traction.
And the EU and its ‘companions’ cannot have that 😉
September 2, 2024
Much like in Britain, Scholtz will say something to get elected then renege on it. Germany is successfully getting rid of the dross that Merkle let in by directing them through France to Britain.
It turns out they were not all doctors, dentists and civil engineers after all.
September 2, 2024
Exactly liars and cheats grade one. The Tories, for four manifestos, lied and did not even try to deliver what they had promised. Due to the appalling Labour opposition and FPTP voting they got away with it in four elections.
The bits of their manifestos they did try to keep were the bonkers bits like Net Zero and an insane energy policy.
“with many people cynical about whether the government will in practice do anything effective on migrant numbers” Indeed or do any sensible at all in many cases. I wonder why people a cynical.
Stasi Starmer/Two Tier Keir shows every sign of being an appalling tyrant with his war on ordinary people and against free speech. David Starkey perhaps expresses this best in his recent videos.
September 2, 2024
Schenghen was created when the EU largely comprised nation states with mostly settled, native populations ie Europeans.
The western states have now been “enriched” by the importation of millions of immigrants and “asylum seekers” ie economic migrants and who are taking opportunity of free movement to cherry pick their destination based on where the most benefits/opportunities (not always legal ones) are available.
It’s hardly surprising that the eastern states …. including the former East Germans …. are pushing back. They didn’t expect free movement would result in their countries being turned into a multi-culti (problem? Ed)
September 2, 2024
September 2, 2024
The BSW (Bundis Sahra Wagenknecht) is interesting,founded by former members of Die Linke with its roots in the East German Communist Party.Wagenknecht,herself, is a real firebrand as you can appreciate from her speeches in the Bundestag.
September 2, 2024
What happened to ‘level playing field’
September 2, 2024
One needs to be German to understand the significance of what you describe. Left and right have different interpretations in different countries. For instance Adolph headed a National Socialist party but was insanely right wing.
It is hard enough to work out what our own political parties stand for, too often not what it says on the label. Judge them by what they do, not by what they call themselves or say they will do. We cannot seek salvation in what we might think the Germans are thinking and doing.
September 2, 2024
In what way was Adolph right-wing ? What specific policy was right-wing ? His economic policy was based on attacking capitalism and “the bankers” and nationalising all industry. Sound familiar ?
September 2, 2024
Matthew 7:15-20
“You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles?”
September 2, 2024
Well I suspect Starmer’s under 30 free movement deal will mean the illegals will be given citizenship and exercise their right to move to England.
September 2, 2024
The ‘Under 30’s deal’ could be easily agreed with the addition of a simple proviso – a one in one out arrangement. For every one EU member state citizen granted a visa to come to work, there must be one UK citizen granted a similar visa in the EU.
September 2, 2024
I have never seen the data on this, but how many EU citizens under 30 (Starmer’s proposed cohort) chose to live in UK when in the EU compared to UK citizens going the other way. My guess would be there was a big imbalance because of UK’s traditionally poor language skills – I suspect that moving to the EU was an opportunity mostly taken up by the UK upper-middle-classes whereas coming the other way were not only students but lots of working class builders etc. If so there is no need to give the EU anything in return for this policy as they are the beneficiaries of it anyway. As an aside, odd how Starmer, exactly like Sunak, is concentrating on things which weren’t in his manifesto at the expense of things that were.
September 2, 2024
If any of these get married or have children automatically get right to stay here! Stasi is using it as a way to get free movement back.
September 2, 2024
@Roy Grainger & @Peter Wood – as with all EU agreements it will be one sided in their favour, the UK will have to sacrifice being part of the wiser World and submit to their personal interpretations of Laws, rules & regulations
September 2, 2024
I do hope Mr Scholz learns his lesson. He needs to stop pandering to far-right hysteria about migrants, and instead celebrate migrants’ contribution to the economic and cultural strength of our societies. Learn from the UK! Both the Conservatives and Reform put a spiteful insular policy on migration before the British people, and both were routed at the polls two months ago
Reply Conservative and Reform 38% Labour 34%
September 2, 2024
If only you were right, Lemming. I’d like to see an anti-migrant policy be as “spiteful” as it could get, but there’s no chance of any political party really getting a grip on the situation. A million and a half migrants are reported to be on benefit and taking from the economic life of this country, not contributing to it as you claim. I’d like to see them all deported and the money used for schools, roads and hospitals, to benefit British citizens. I’d like to see a political party put that sort of programme before the electorate, so that we the voters are given a real choice.
September 2, 2024
Same here. I’m sick to death of being taxed to fund immigrant freeloaders, particularly the illegal ones. But any immigrant who hasn’t got British citizenship and can’t provide for themselves and their families should not receive benefits and should be required to leave.
September 2, 2024
September 2, 2024
September 2, 2024
R2R. We can’t sadly ignore the Libdems. But we also can’t ignore voters who twigged the Tory falsehoods and have a transferable vote next time to Reform….. (Cleverly I see promising to get rid of stamp duty… do they really think we believe a word of this??)
September 2, 2024
“Syrian asylum seeker turns himself in to German police over deadly festival stabbing”. Not necessarily the best time for Scholz to “celebrate”.
September 2, 2024
According to migration watch there are approximately 3/4 billion potential migrants entitled to seek asylum!
That is totally unrealistic to even consider that number of extra people!
September 2, 2024
Not for Starmer it isn’t. He will be salivating at the prospect of millions more ‘entitled’ 3rd world immigrants.
September 2, 2024
Yes sir, its obvious that far left parties like the commies in labour are out to destroy Great BritIan!
WE need to sink their boat!
September 2, 2024
The Conservatives, in power until recently, were very welcoming to immigrants, directing the civil service to issue visas in the hundreds of thousands each year. Judge them by what they do, not what some of them say they would like.
As to pandering to the far-right hysteria, even the Labour party has adopted the rhetoric “Stop the boats”. Just like the Conservatives however, I expect them to continue to welcome the immigrants en masse.
September 2, 2024
By definition, no multicultural nation can survive long-term. Different languages, customs, practices, religions, ideologies and laws bring division and chaos and ultimately breakdown. Flooding the country with cheap, poorly educated labour is not a recipe for a well ordered, prosperous society. This is why immigration is pushed so hard in Western democracies by the Far Left. There’s no such push into countries such as Russia and China.
September 2, 2024
Are the USA not a multinational/multiracial nation?
Without immigrants since the 16th century there would not be any USA. And it doesn’t appear to have blocked their development, or has it?
September 2, 2024
@Lemming – every illegal/criminal forced entry into the UK steals a place from the genuine asylum seeker that is looking for protection from oppression.
September 2, 2024
The people won’t support government parties that go astray or don’t make sense, and want something better. Announced today in the UK: Ofsted’s school assessment system being changed from a clear overall rating to a multi-worded report card, concealing clarity of ranking.
All that, because one head reacted extremely, taking her own life in response to her school as a whole being lowest ranking, not her individually.
Employers can see at a glance whether a university student gains a 1st, 3rd or completely fails from their CV, INDIVIDUALLY. If one student happens to take similar extreme action as a result of a bad uni grade, should all student grades be concealed in the fog of mixed words on a report card too?
Political parties and governments should use moderate language and behave sensibly, not pander to sloppiness. Success is about winning competitively, not awarding everyone an equal share of a contract to reward losers equally.
September 2, 2024
Why are politicians so out of touch with their fellow citizens? I can only think mass immigration is to provide access to the cheap labour demanded by their corporate masters like Amazon and Deliveroo.
September 2, 2024
Think again! The purpose of mass immigration into Western European nations is to destroy the individual nations in order that the Great Reset can be applied. Globalists have talked about this for more than a hundred years. The politicians see themselves as a collective elite whose role is to placate the inferior masses until the opinion of the latter is no longer relevant. In Ireland they have brazenly announced a 20 year plan to import two million third-worlders and said where they will be settled. In the last year or so the riots in Ireland and political developments in France, Germany and Holland have rattled the globalists who have become more exposed by advocating bans of non-globalist parties and censorship and imprisonment of dissenting individuals.
September 2, 2024
+1 Beresford. They are rapidly going down the authoritarian route, because they realise increasing numbers of people are waking up. Censorship is the next big battle, as far as I can see (total control of the internet being their number one priority – hence the arrest of Telegram’s owner, and threats to Musk).
September 2, 2024
@beresford – got it in one
September 2, 2024
Interested to see Germany managed to deport a few Afghan criminals back to Afghanistan with no intervention from ECHR despite it not being designated a safe country.
September 2, 2024
After the lies and deceptions of manifestos and pre-election commitments we need to have a democratic way to remove a government and recall MPs independently of general elections.
BTW can Starmer impose the smoking ban independent of new legislation?
September 2, 2024
Who cares?? It’s hog wash as there is no one to enforce it. A bit like the 20 mph speed limit is really advisory. Only cameras enforce.
September 2, 2024
I said many years ago that the EU would fail, once the people got fed up with looking after everyone else’s interests at the expense and interests of their own nations people.
Eventually Governments must put their own Country first when it comes down to the wire, otherwise the people will no longer support them, and will look elsewhere for a solution.
In the more developed Counties, Socialism, the so called redistribution of wealth, and WOKE polices have had their day, simply because too many policies have gone too far, and no longer appear to be fair to those who pay for it all, the worry is that the backlash needed to change the present mode of thinking by many politicians, could mean real turmoil in the not too distant future.
September 2, 2024
What parties in Germany have anti immigration policies? Is it only the ‘far right’?
September 2, 2024
@Magelec. “The far right” means a Party that threatens the power stranglehold of the mainstream Parties. I think they’re now having to use “extremist” to denigrate the leftist, anti-immigration BSW.
Instead of arguing about actual policies (which would expose their own policies as being unpopular), the “mainstream” try to present their opponents as bogeyman. Their opponents are getting so popular, the word “mainstream” is almost redundant – “establishment” is more a accurate word for them.
September 2, 2024
Both AfD and the apparently Leftist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) favour limiting immigration, increasing deportations of rejected asylum seekers and creating more controls at Germany’s borders, so reports the German Institute for Economic Research. Beyond that, the CDU/CSU has started to talk about immigration issues but has opted to focus on the new dual nationality law, stating it would amend it to permit dual nationality only with those countries that share German values.
September 2, 2024
@Magelec – is that the Socialist Left Wing ‘far-right’ or the ‘far-right’ that disagrees with the Starmer version of rule.
September 2, 2024
I’m not entirely certain exactly what the European political parties expected.
After all eventually people have to twig that the politics aren’t what they voted for.
I suppose that a lurch towards authoritarianism would fix that?
Or smearing and banning up-and-coming parties which claim they plan to uphold the will of the voters?
September 2, 2024
We need PR proportional representation as the best and fairest representation instead of the medieval system we have – if we don’t change then there’s no point in talking.
September 2, 2024
Illegals are illegal – full stop . Much tougher action by all countries is essential ; we need to start the kicking out process .
September 2, 2024
Germany is in a mess as is France. Where it will end it will be interesting to see. With open borders they are all on a loser. We should have closed our borders once we exited the EU but didn’t and have opened it up to more people so where do we go? I hope we see the right or centre right (what does this actually mean could someone tell me?) take control they will continue to squabble and nothing will get done. Where is the Dutchman who won the most seats in The Netherlands? He is still not in power. I give up and thank goodness I am not starting out again. At least I had a terrible war behind my growing up which we tried to rebuild from. The people today have no faith, no rooting system, to help them find themselves and what they want other than money.
September 2, 2024
I strongly recommend that consideration is given to the actual policies that AFD offer rather than have the somewhat lurid pictures provided by the MSM.
If you will allow, this link is to the published policies of the party.
https://www.afd.de/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017-04-12_afd-grundsatzprogramm-englisch_web.pdf
In my opinion, many here would conclude that these policies adopted as described would not only achieve the change necessary perhaps in Germany but also are pretty much in line with our own requirements if offered to the British electorate.
The question remains as to who we might find to implement this.
September 2, 2024
The political Left, with most of their MSM and administration friends help, are once again capturing our language.
If any one or any group does not share their views they are now called Far Right, and Tories will soon be labelled.
Most Tories no longer know what true Conservatism is and don’t know how to react and defend freedom. Many are nowhere near Conservatism and think much like the Left.
This of course gets more extreme as days go by, because they get away with it and have established support.
September 2, 2024
Most people are not against a reasonable number of immigrants each year, but the numbers over the last 23 years are appalling. No country can absorb 7 million immigrants in 23 years without it affecting Hospitals, GPs, Schools, Roads, and, most importantly, Housing.
Recent riots were the wrong response, but if UK citizens follow Gandhi and simply sit down peacefully in vast numbers all over the UK, maybe our government will get the message.
But where is the tough, determined Conservative/Reform leader who will not seek to be popular, but to do what is right for the UK.
September 2, 2024
Both Badenoch & Cleverly today with their opening leadership speeches, just words & platitudes followed by more words & platitudes …planning on doing the same old same old
September 2, 2024
UK should make it as uncomfortable as possible for immigrants. Unfortunately, in England especially, we have an ill educated electorate who always vote for the far left Labour/Liberal Democrats or the lefty (not) Conservatives.
September 2, 2024
The EU is not failing. It is succeeding, through its open borders policy, in changing demographics to thwart ‘populists’. Rory Stewart recently said he’d like 350,000 refugees a year to ‘contend with populists’ by which he means indigenous Brits, I suppose. (Triggernometry interview.)
Stewart said the globalists quiet bit out loud!