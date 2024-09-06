The Conservatives and Brexit

The leadership contenders for the Conservatives need to own Brexit, be proud of Brexit and say how government should now use the Brexit freedoms to make us more prosperous and successful.
Brexit is only done in a legal sense, and is still encumbered with an EU Agreement that damages Northern Ireland. So far government has failed to change EU taxes, refused to amend their austerity economic controls, repealed very little of their excessive anti innovation and enterprise regulations, and has stayed wedded to some of their worst net zero, fishing and farming policies. Despite all this our service sector trade has boomed, we have joined the TPP, we are now saving £12 bn a year on contributions and have avoided our share of the huge Euro 800 bn debt the EU is now running up.
If we look at the history Conservatives won a decent majority in 2015 greatly helped by the pledge to hold an EU referendum. Some Conservatives helped secure a decisive win on a big turnout in the referendum, whilst the leadership wrongly backed the losing side and then resigned. Mrs May tried to give us Brexit in name only and lost the majority as a result and from wider misjudgements in her manifesto in the stupid 2017 election. In 2019 Conservatives swept to a big win on the single slogan of Get Brexit done. In 2024 the party playing down Brexit and signing the damaging Windsor framework went down to a huge defeat for that and other related reasons.The failure to change EU economic style controls, the refusal to exercise our new ability to control our borders and bad Central banking led to a big loss of support on the back of an avoidable inflation and real income squeeze.
So history tells us the Conservatives back Brexit or they lose. It is curious that the only one of the 6 leadership hopefuls to have voted Leave, voted against the May sell outs and not supported the Windsor framework is removed first by the MPs. In the next rounds they need to make sure chosen candidates are now proud we can govern ourselves again, and keen to show how we can do so much better if we stop modelling our laws and taxes on a failing EU model. They should start by asking why GDP per head in the US is double the EU average.
It was notable in the last eight years how the most talented and dedicated Brexiteers like David Jones, William Cash, Iain Duncan Smith, Mark Francois, Craig Macinkay, Marcus Fysh and others were not used in Ministerial roles to drive through the benefits we all saw from the freedoms.
It is good Sir John that you can now speak more freely now that you are no longer and MP and that, whilst at the time you were and MP you had to support your Leader(s) (gosh there were so many /sarc 🙂 ) but I seem to remember that you rather tried to put too much of a positive spin the day after that defeat. Yes it was a defeat ! The idea was to win a majority, not bloody lose one. So a little bit of consistancy would be nice 😉
We also must remember, whist still under the, Mrs. May regime, for that is what it was, the Conservative Party lost the Euro Elections. You were all but wiped out ! But your party did not learn its lesson then or afterwards. It, through the likes of Alexander Johnson led the people to believe it was serious about truly LEAVING the Stupid Club. And then there was the further betral of the Westminster Agreement. Surely, looking back, it would have been better had you and others followed the advice of Dr. Richard North and just gone for an EEA Agreement. Yes, you would still have EU immigration as an issue but, both at the time and even now, non-EU migration is running far, far higher. In fact, it sky-rocketed post the Glorious Referendum ! Now thanks to a Labout Government, we are pretty much back to where we were.
There are none so deaf who refuse to listen !
Reply. I consistently argued for the WTO No Deal option , the only MP who did.
They have still not learned their lesson even now. Not one of the leadership challengers is sound but then so few of the MPs voting are sound. They are even all either, A. so daft they truly believe in the Net Zero and the insane Energy Policy, B or they are just lying to appeal to the 121 MPs.
Rather depressing that (lefty, net zero loon – in my view) Robert Jenrick is now favourite. I too suspect he will indeed win. But then how could any sensible leader lead these essentially 121 Libdims and green loon socialists anyway in a sensible direction?
Also very depressing that Kamala is now only just behind Trump in the odds. But I still think Trump will just abour edge it unless it is rigged. He certainly should win. This if only for his sensible climate realism (and his appealing general modesty).
I find it astonishing that someone who is an intellectual snob – who is obsessed with the university that someone attended and the degree they have – supports Trump (who would struggle to pass GCSE Maths at ‘O’ Level) for president of the USA.
You are impertinent. Trump is a very gifted and hardworking man. Moreover he is honest! He has run and grown a huge business. Now look at the alternative. Harris is less articulate than Biden, at least he has the excuse of dementia. Don’t tell me I’m wrong – the US authorities state that he cannot be indicted because of his dementia.
Too many things are coming out about Robert J now.
I still think the plan is Tudgendhat and if they can’t achieve that by putting him up against RJ it could be Badenhoch who Gove/Cummings etc support. I’d like to know who the top four team would be under their leadership. Who would be Chancellor, Foreign Secretary, Home Secretary with each choice, if they won’t tell us at least their Chancellor then how can anyone make a conscious decision Sunak has taught us the Chancellor can bring down any PM of choice anyway.
But Brexit in practise was a daft idea in the first place (GREAT idea in theory – Sovereignty is gold).
Not hard to see foresee that Brexit would fail (as Farage says it has) – certainly immigration is way up (including from non-European countries). Because there was 1. No leader, 2. No proper plan in place 3. and not the wealth in the country to support the transition from Brexit to Sovereignty).
It’s Harry Potter to think Brexit would take care of itself once voted through and everything would go honky dory. You need leadership to implement. Without leadership you got nothing. And you need a proper plan (like in business – a really detailed business plan) which is connected to proper leadership. And you need the money as well (like starting up a business).
None of this was in place. So it was inevitable Brexit would fail (and we could EASILY return to the EU – not a great idea now we’re out but a possibility).
Instead of Brexit back then, we should have focused on a plan for Brexit. 1) By building up our economy (in particular through building up our high tech industry). 2. Making Brexit popular (Brexit is a GREAT idea but so often immature, hissy-fit, negative arguments were used – attacking and berating Remainers instead of winning them over!). If we’d done more to win over Remainers, we could have found a proper leader from one of them to help lead Brexit. So 3) Time to find a proper leader. 4) Time to put together a proper business plan.
So Brexit has been a flop to a degree. Inevitable as gravity. Like in Business or a Military Campaign, you’ve got to have the leadership, proper planning and finance in place.
It’s not too late to make a success of Brexit, but we’ve got to admit what went wrong before we can begin to do that.
The Conservatives can hardly criticise Labour for Brexit after their first few months in power when the Conservative Party dragged its feet on the issue for so long.
It is not really surprising that Priti Patel is out of the running in a party that is now little different to the Liberal Democrats.
Indeed, it is surely impossible to lead these 121 mainly fake Conservatives in a sensible direction or to get into the last two is you push sensible policies. Braverman and Patel should perhaps move to Reform.
Mentioning moving to Reform, when might Sir John and his list of ‘talented and dedicated Brexiteers like David Jones, William Cash, Iain Duncan Smith, Mark Francois, Craig Macinkay, Marcus Fysh and others’ realise the only way to continue directing the politics they want is to team with Reform?
September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024
And in doing so you were 100% correct SJR.
The Ine Nation tories sabotaged a proper Brexit and left the door open for Starmergeddon to try and rejoin.
This alone is reason enough for us never to trust the tories again.
The potential leadership are ll wedded to EU membership and mass immigration so are irrelevant.
Rubbish. Brexiters need to grow and accept it was their fault too and the need to stop berating Remainers but to try and win them over! Otherwise it’s just nurseryroom hissy fits. ‘I’m right and you’re wrong. It’s sooo unfair. Boo hoo hoo hoo’
September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024
What an excellent summary, and what ALL those wannabe PM’s should say when asked why the Tories lost the last GE so catastrophically, instead of mumbling about Covid, Putin, immigration and parties.
The majority of the rump of the PCP is still in denial; local party members need to get hold of the candidate list and start selecting conservative candidates.
Yesterday Ms Coutinho and Sir Bernard Jenkins did a fair job of eviscerating the Miliband GB Energy Bill, calling it what it is, a fantasy plan with no substance or basis on real data. The dogma driven socialists from the typical supporters thought it was fantastic. We are heading rapidly toward becoming a banana republic economy.
“Ms Coutinho and Sir Bernard Jenkins did a fair job of eviscerating the Miliband GB Energy Bill, calling it what it is, a fantasy plan with no substance or basis on real data.”
Well perhaps, but the Sunak Tories and Coutinho were pushing entirely this agenda but with just a tiny dab on the brakes – we need an immediate hand brake turn. As any sensible & honest engineer, energy economist or physicist will tell you.
The dogma driven socialists circa 95% of Labour MPs and 85% of Tory MPs.
Why the Tories lost the election – they fooled the electorate four times with the endless lies in their manifestos that they did not even try to deliver. Finally the penny dropped and the electorate said we do not belief you. We do not believe you on immigration, on the Brexit, on tax levels, on public services, on the economy and we do not want Net Zero anyway.
We are just like Labour but not quite as bad was not every likely to win. Especially as they could now vote for Reform alas FPTP prevented them keeping Labour out.
I don’t disagree with your comments, other then I don’t recall the Tories actually suggesting anything akin to Miliband’s GB Energy fantasy.
I would however suggest a way to make use of GB Energy. Quite simply, establish it as an energy trading entity. Employ a few proven energy, oil and gas traders, give them the instruction that they must secure supply of gas and oil and refined products to match UK’s expected demand for the next 2,3,4,5 years by buying forward, hedging and other financial products. Over and above that they can trade for profit and bonuses. The objective being to secure supply at the lowest market prices over the longest term. Miliband could probably then deliver on his promise to reduce our energy costs.
Very depressing to see the vastly long, hugely delayed and largely misguided multi £ million Grenfell Report.
See the BBC “Grenfell Report: Key findings from the inquiry” list from the BBC. They essentially get the emphasis totally wrong.
Main faults were:
1. It was idiotic to clad the building at all cost many millions energy saved far less than used to clad it.
2. Building such is should have two staircases set well apart.
3. The senior fire officers should not be total idiots (or educated into sheer stupidity) and then send people back to their flats or tell them to stay put in death traps long, long after the fire was clearly totally out of control (as was obvious to anyone sensible from one tiny glance at the TV pictures).
4. Fire and Building Control Regulators need to be competent and not bought by the industry. The same applies to the MHRA who are funded by big pharma with far larger & even more disastrous consequences with the dangerous and largely pointless Covid vaccines.
Finally yes if you really must clad a tall building for some reason then do use materially that does not burn and test this (this costs about £100 and take 30 mins) before spending £ millions doing so.
It was almost entirely circa 98% a failure of Government for the net zero/green loon group think, the fire brigade leaders, the fire and building regulators and the system of (partially bought) regulation. But they want to shift the blame entirely to the use of this cladding material. A page of A4 saying this a week or too after the tragedy and making these changes years ago would have been rather better value.
“They should start by asking why GDP per head in the US is double the EU average.”
Indeed less government and far cheaper energy and this higher GDP is despite an absurdly damaging legal system with far too much litigation, often very high crime levels and an absurdly expensive healthcare system too.
It’s essentially that Americans just work harder. More productive. Cultural mindset. I’d still rather be poorer and live in Europe with its old buildings and culture and beer on tap and local cheesemakers than in the crazy shopping malls and suburbs of the USA. Crazy place. Worked there during university. But great for a visit travelling around.
In the latter stages of the administration it was increasingly obvious that right wingers were being marginalised and Central Office was blocking right wing candidates ahead of the election. It is clear the party is being steered to the centre, yet Badenoch and Jenrick are positioning themselves to the right in the leadership contest – to what avail should they win?
Unfortunately the challenges facing this country are too urgent to wait around for several years for the Conservatives to possibly get their act together. Every serious right wing Conservative knows that the only answer is Reform now.
Currently there are no signs that the ‘new’ Conservatives stand a chance in the next GE. They will have to trust that a) Labour trash everything (almost a given) and b) the dim electorate will forget the 14 years and marginally vote them back in.
What is also notable is the Conservatives have done nothing to conserve our culture, but instead supported the spread of left wing dross of self-hating, anti-British poison throughout our institutions.
An example, in 2017 under the Conservative watch the BBC Charter had “Diversity” added to it’s Public Purpose – I don’t recall licence fee payers nor the country being consulted on this. The Conservatives also oversaw the removal of trustees and replacement by a BBC Executive Committee and Ofcomissars. So there is now no independent route for complaint any more.
Time to ditch the BBC and it’s waste of £80m on diversity hires at the partial expense of ditching local reporting.
Also, If people wish to start fighting back against the woke cancer then vote for candidates who are standing next month, against the incumbents, to “Restore Trust” in the National Trust AGM.
Forget Brexit, this will now be reversed under EU fanatic Starmer and the next Tory leader will in private be supportive of this though condemnatory of Starmer’s betrayal in public. This is the type of Tory deceit we have come to expect. A party concerned with career and itself at the expense of honour, nation, truth, democracy and liberty.
The Tories have already sold us out by supporting and at times clapping Blair’s realignment agenda (rubbing indigenous noses in mass immigration) under the loathsome Cameron. This realignment will in time splinter the nation right down the middle. The recent riots are evidence to the volcanic forces now at work under the surface. You can thank Tory and Labour scum for that poisonous and destructive course of action.
Jenrick or Badenoch? Both are empty Tory drones without conviction and unwilling to expose the sinister nature of Labour and its activities. It’s simple, the Tories will not act in anyway that undermines the status quo. Unfortunately for them Labour is forcing societal change to benefit their party and that plan is to massively ramp up the importation of a new bloc vote from abroad. The Tories simply refuse to expose Labour’s cynical plan,. They don’t want the war and that means a once great nation will be erased out of existence
Dom, if the current political class has set our their ambitions to destroy the UK economy, destroy the UK’s world standing for innovation, invention and stability, they could not have done a finer job than this.
I think Labour are beginning to realise that mass immigration will only bolster the Labour vote to some extent and when numbers get high enough a new sectarian political party will take seats away from them – they lost four seats in the last election and were close to losing in several more.
The “new bloc from abroad” are not in general socialists. They are more likely to be conservative in outlook and even far-right in their behaviour. They will more readily join a political group other than Labour.
September 6, 2024
Promise in various manifestos to lower immigration, cut taxes, provide growth &efficient public services, deliver a real Brexit, have cheap reliable energy, low crime, real borders… but then they deliver the complete reverse for 14 years. Expecting the public to trust their 5th manifesto of lies. Fool me five times no thanks!
One leadership candidate said the Tories had failed to sell the good things they had done at the last election. Needless to say he did not list any. Indeed were there any at all from 14 years? May’s opt out organ donation bill perhaps? A few parts of the badly botched Brexit perhaps?
A large majority of Not-a-Conservative-Party MPs did not support Brexit and, after Leave won the Referendum, did not want it implemented. Neither did Labour, LibDems, SNP etc.
That’s why it hasn’t been implemented and why we are now only semi-detached. The Establishment’s intention, which Starmer is preparing with the “new deal”, is for us to become a member of the outer tier of a two-tier EU: an Associate Member, along with the other countries outside the Eurozone, the remaining EFTA nations, Turkey and Ukraine when the war ends.
No future “Conservative” Government will do anything to further distance the UK from the EU. Sunak’s junta was doing its utmost to make us permanently interdependent with the electricity connectors.
If you want a real Brexit, which I do, then Reform UK is the only option.
Turkey has just formally applied to join BRICS.Erdogan will be attending the summit of the expanded BRICS in Russia next month.Palestine has also been invited and it also intends to submit a membership application.
BRICS will thwart the Zionist plan to control the land from “the Nile to the Euphrates”(see the Abraham Accords and so-called “Deal of the Century”).
One of the better US geopolitical think tanks-Responsible Statecraft.org:”Turkey’s gambit is just what Russia ordered” -6/9/24,Michael Corbin.
September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024
Conservatism in the country has no prospect of leadership from within the current leftovers. Those seeking true Conservatism need look no further than Reform, whose published contract with the people is true Conservatism. Even they will need to go way beyond that contract to redirect the Civil Service under a new contract of employment. As you define, they will need to clear up all the ommissions of conservative governance since 2016. They will also need to clear up the minefield left by Blair, and the bumbling inept legacy that the Starmer will leave in his wake.
The greatest service you might do for a future UK, in or out of Reform, would be to rewrite/condense our 20,000 page 7 volume tax book to something the size of the one Singapore uses at a reputed 500 pages. The specified aim should be to return UK citizens to fifth place in the World personal GDP ratings and in the process turn us from a dependeny society to an entrepreneurial society that once again can be proud of itself while looking after those in real need, properly. Reform itself will need to do an awful lot of dragon slaying on our path to recovery.
Superb comment and 100% accurate. Well said. I’m not sure there are many people who fully grasp the enormity of the task that Reform faces. It’s likely to be a ten year project – two full parliamentry terms – but to protect Britain and its culture it HAS to be done.
The Conservative Party degraded itself, and struggle in the darkness of defeat, sliding even further down the creek backwards. Only dodgy ones of the rump are left trying to lead what remains, like Captain Ahab chasing Moby Dick to the bottom. It may take years before anything of value can be regained from the party’s disoriented, wastefully destructive ways; if ever.
Sad, they could have turned it round and perhaps even won had they seriously tried to controlled immigration, not locked down, not pushed the net harm vaccines, ditched HS2, cut all the duff degrees out, cut taxes and ditched net zero – but alas we had the fools Cameron, May, Boris and “unequivocally safe B/S” and Currency Debaser PPE Sunak in charge. He even pathetically scuttled the boat 6 months early
“Towards thee I roll,thou all-destroying but unconquering whale;to the last I grapple with thee;from hell’s heart I stab at thee;for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.”
You say, SJR, that it’s “curious” that the only one of the Tory leadership candidates to have taken a consistent pro-Brexit stance has received the lowest number of votes from her MP colleagues. I don’t find it curious at all – the surviving Tory MPs are largely Remainers. Your party never really persuaded the anti-EU electorate that it supported Brexit, as shown by its failure, as you say, to appoint leading Brexiteers to decision-making roles in government. So it’s no surprise that that the anti-EU electorate has turned away from the Conservatives and has looked for another party to support. I suspect many surviving Tory MPs’ constituencies are still hankering after EU membership, as yours was. Few of those MPs have your experience and ability to overcome that handicap, should they wish to support Brexit as you did. As things stand, the Conservatives will not recapture the anti-EU, anti-mass migration electorate with the sort of leader they are going to have. The political Right will be split, I fear, for many years to come.
+1 Clough. Nothing at all “curious” about it!
That’s why I would like the Tories to be described as leftist or centre-left. Perhaps a few more rightist or centre-right voters would then finally realise they are cheering for the wrong side and the post-Cameron Tories are not conservative?
There are many other disturbing aspects to the appalling Grenfell fire, which the final report correctly blamed on the highly inflammable cladding. Cladding which had been approved by the manufacturers, several building standards and fire authorities.
The block was designed and built with only one core, which rapidly filled with thick black smoke due to the chimney effect. Those calling 999 on their mobile phones were advised by the fire brigade call handlers to stay put and await rescue – even so, many bodies were found on the stairs.
And to add insult to injury, the police have now stated that it is unlikely that any prosecutions will be possible before the end of the decade. Have we not heard this sort of thing before?
It is time for a Royal Commission to look into the influence of secret societies on the fabric of our country. If we do not curtail their malign influence, more Grenfells – and quite probably worse – will inevitably happen.
I would be interested to know which tenants actually had an agreement with the freeholder and how many were actually sub lettings.
The building wasn’t designed to have cladding. It was installed to meet EU insulation requirements.
Perhaps, if we hadn’t been in the EU and therefore forced to apply their rules/regs, the tragedy may not have happened.
“The leadership contenders for the Conservatives need to own Brexit, be proud of Brexit and say how government should now use the Brexit freedoms to make us more prosperous and successful”
Perhaps the Conservatives should ask Nigel Farage to stand for leader………….
My guess is that for the foreseable future he would feel he would be committing political suicide.
Until real Conservatives emerge he will stay put.
The Conservative party is finished. It is about as out of touch with its former constituency on the right as Labour is with its own the left. Unfortunately both share many similar ideas and hold enough power to see those destructive ideas through to implementation via regulation and legislation to finish off the UK as a serious country.
There is no mystery why the advocates for a sovereign UK nation such as the MPs you mentioned, were side lined and refused the chance to influence the direction of Tory policy post the referendum on EU membership.
Nor is there any mystery in why Priti Patel a leave champion was the first leadership candidate to be eliminated by the Westminster Tory MPs. That group are by a huge margin , they are ‘remainers’, all dedicated to realignment with the EU. If you ask those Westminster MPs now voting for a new leader if they would like to take the UK back into the EU’s closeted stifling environment/control they would say, yes.
That is the reason Reform is gaining so much ground nationally. It is why the Tory Party will disappear from the political landscape, they no longer represent the people. If the Party does not re-establish its core beliefs of conservatism, belief in the sovereign nation, and belief in common law values, they will die.
The people are tired of the lies, tired of the deceit from double dealing MPs who say one thing and do the exact opposite.
It is time for dramatic Reform of our political representation in Westminster.
For the political right to win there can only be one party therefore the Conservatives need to be obliterated allowing Reform to win the next election. Only Reform has MPs with the vision and intelligence to make our country great again.
Starmer is taking advantage of Brexit by putting VAT on school fees which is disallowed in the EU. Why didn’t the Conservatives take VAT OFF a range of goods and services ? Well, obviously because they don’t believe in lower taxes and they want to stay aligned with the EU. And they still do.
You forget that the controversial Brexit referendum was only won by the Leave persuasion 52% to 48% on a 72% turnout; nearly half of those who voted opposed the measure.
I was swayed by the sovereignty issue and voted Leave; many of my family, friends and acquaintances voted Remain after endless and frequently robust discussions. I now find the insane restrictions on travelling to France and through the EU countries irritating.
Those negotiating the Brexit agreement were up against very clever and experienced EU negotiators. Unfortunately, we had his lordship and Govey, whose machiavellian skills were of no help
It would be huge boost to Conservative fortunes to see Brexit finished. Given the sensitivity at the time, maybe the plan was to leave first and finish the job later (if that was the plan) but completing it is overdue.
Maybe the next Conservative shadow cabinet could consult with leaders of all our industries in the manufacturing and services sectors and identify the efficiencies gained by repealing the EU legislation and policies which are burdening them. I believe Covid interfered with the Brexit delivery as did inexplicably jettisoning Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. We have an opportunity now though to rectify this and we have a duty to get Brexit finished. It would be a big vote winner too!
Many who are supporters of the Monarchy regret the apparent falling out of the brothers William and Harry. The King is known to desire a closer relationship with his youngest son and apparently would welcome a reconciliation.
Diplomacy may be at work. Harry has not updated his book “Spare” with further royal revelations. Apparently he has approached trusted friends requesting suggestions centred on the possibility of coming in from the cold.
Harry sports a beard, which was noticeable on his recent, highly successful, royal visits to Nigeria and Columbia with his wife Meghan. Today we see a picture of William in the press, also sporting a beard. Let’s hope that the brothers can overcome their differences and that Harry and Meghan can resume a royal role here in “the Firm”
You say correctly that “Brexit is only done in a legal sense, and is still encumbered with an EU Agreement that damages Northern Ireland. So far government has failed to change EU taxes, refused to amend their austerity economic controls, repealed very little of their excessive anti innovation and enterprise regulations, and has stayed wedded to some of their worst net zero, fishing and farming policies.”
Indeed and Starmer, Lammy and Zealot PPE dope Miliband are clearly intent on “effectively” taking the UK back in (in all but name) and will doubtless make net zero (all of which is appalling, counterproductive and totally absurd), fishing and farming even worse still. Encumbered indeed by the NI agreement and made far worse by Sunak’s appalling Windsor Accord.
I was accused the other day of being a degree snob. Not at all (loads of bright people with no degrees and load of dim one with several usually ones with rich parents) but if I use a bridge, car, helicopter, plane, building or rely on an energy system or I am operated on… I would rather like to have it designed by or done by people with the relevant skills so it is as safe and efficient as possible. Almost no one in the department of energy, the top civil service in this department or the Committee for Climate Change has these it seems. See The Sceptic Podcast. I suspect the same is true of much of the rest of government. These people did not even aspire to learn anything about energy, transport or electricity generation let alone actually do so.
I wonder about this. We had 8 years from the referendum until the 24 election, 4.5 of them under clear Brexit-supporting PMs and cabinets. Yet there was a complete failure to implement the Leave vision, or even really much of an attempt to do so. The current govt will do nothing to try to advance Brexit, on the contrary they plan sector by sector deals with the eu – which will of course just mean accepting the relevant eu rule book and removing any power to change that from the U.K. parliament. I think they’d do better just to have done with it and re-join the single market, and try to get something in return.
So the position at the next election is likely to be the Brexit vote has receded into history and the U.K. has surreptitiously slipped back into being an economic colony of the EU. Will people really listen to Conservatives saying ‘I know we didn’t do anything with it last time even when we had an 80 seat majority, but give us another chance to make brexit work’? I doubt it.
There might have been a chance for a re-elected Conservative govt to have gradually built on some of the things it had done, like trade deals. But the Truss disaster put paid to that.
Clearly the rump Conservative Parliamentary party has given no consideration at all to the possible reasons for its defeat.
“The leadership contenders for the Conservatives need to own Brexit” isn’t that the problem they don’t like Brexit, they don’t like being asked to manage, they don’t like the UK having to be its own Legislators. Being ‘One Nation-errs’ seeing the centre ground as somewhere ‘Left’ of Ed Davey its against all their inner tribal instincts. Like Starmer they are devotees of WEF Socialism before democracy and a UK Parliament.
These are the ‘Guys’ that squandered an 80 seat majority, they are the results of the manipulation of the Liberal Democrat CCHQ & the 1922 Committee the faux Conservative overlords that are fighting all real Conservatives that make up this once fine Country.
This leadership election seem to be to define how to fail gently, cause the Party into obscurity. These are not people speaking their mind, being out spoken in a common sense conservative way. These are people who because of strict religious backgrounds have difference embedded, have a split nationality stance( citizens of other countries) as such they are not that neutral they have other loyalties that are directly the opposite the main stream of the UK. A leader of a party is a potential leader of the Country, to that end they is a need to be of those they wish to represent or the opposition will have a ‘hay day’ and use these out of kilter loyalties to beat you and the party with.
Starmer has an act of Parliament to protect his pension as it turns out to be, from himself. So he can beat up on pensioners and remain 2 tier Kier. If there was an opposition they would be all over this like a rash. Relate that to having a dual citizenship, members of your family working for a foreign state, and a religious belief set that doesn’t sit well within the main stream. Saying that is not showing prejudice it is begging the question of were does loyalty lay, family, background, cult etc? when it doesn’t chime and is in conflict with those you are wishing to serve were does that leave us? The Conservatives in Parliament its CCHQ, 1922 Committee its Leadership have a reputation for lying etc to get elected then reneging once elected (Still NO BREXIT) so start out being a contradiction is anyone even going to start believing in you?
The political establishment is still very much in control of the Tory leadership elections. They won’t allow a real right of centre candidate to win, nor anyone who can innovate. Certainly there will be no room for a leader that would attempt to achieve a real Brexit.
Look at what happened to the last Tory leader that strayed from the path of establishment doctrine. She was pushed out in a very unseemly coup.
Yet our host is right, we badly need a Tory leader that will do something about BREXIT, unless there is a great deal of pressure applied we know for certain that Starmer will complete his plans to join us back up with the EU in any and every fashion he can.
One thing is clear, the odds are that the candidate chosen will be left of centre and propose policies very similar to Starmer and the establishment.
Not one of the Tory leadership candidates are proposing to repeal the UK/EU withdrawal agreement …maybe they’re all in agreement with Starmer and a closer relationship; who knows they’re to scared to tell us
“So far government has failed to change EU taxes……..and has stayed wedded to some of their worst net zero, fishing and farming policies.”
Our Net Zero policies are worse than the EU. The EU still define unabated gas (methane) as green energy. PM Johnson moved the banning of the sales of new ices forward by 5 years which has now been moved back to the EU date of 2035 but has left increased damage to our car industry compared to the EU.
There is no need for Net Zero as CAGW caused by increasing levels of CO2, whether natural or anthropogenic, will simply not happen because of IR saturation. There is already sufficient CO2 in the atmosphere to produce 99% of all the greenhouse gas warming that is possible. So adding further CO2 to the atmosphere makes negligible difference. 1.2 degrees C according to the IPCC and 0.7 degrees C according to Professors Happer & Wijngaarden.
We need a referendum on Net Zero to stop it before it destroys our energy, economy, environment and military capability.
“It is curious that the only one of the 6 leadership hopefuls to have voted Leave, voted against the May sell outs and not supported the Windsor framework is removed first by the MPs.”
Not curious at all and one leadership hopeful is also a French citizen whose wife is a senior French civil servant.
However, the installation of a Remainer and the direction the Conservatives are moving will make for many voters the decision for whom to vote at forthcoming elections an easy choice.
Priti Patel failed. She may have signed the returns agreements, but we didn’t see enough returns. Big speeches about sending people to Ascension Island and other places but didn’t follow through on anything.
She was said to have broken the rules in her first cabinet job by Gaby Hinsliff, and there were too many accusations of bullying (one out-of-court settlement for £25k with no admission of liability); she should have fought it, I have no problems with firm Management and I do think the civil service stitched up Patel and Raab, she took away HO targets for processing, and she should have stood as Reform as I think she is a better fit with them than the liberalised Conservatives.
“ The leadership contenders for the Conservatives need to own Brexit, be proud of Brexit and say how government should now use the Brexit freedoms to make us more prosperous and successful.”
Exactly. The Conservatives need a change in attitude more than a change of leader.
The current leadership contest has all the relevance of electing a deckchair supervisor on the Titanic.
Hi John,
Here is something that might interest you.
Research Article; Science of Climate Change https://scienceofclimatechange.org
Multivariate Analysis Rejects the Theory of Human-caused Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Increase:
The Sea Surface Temperature Rules
https://scienceofclimatechange.org/wp-content/uploads/SCC-Ato-Multivariate-Analysis-Vol.4.2.pdf
Regards,
RDM
“It was notable in the last eight years how the most talented and dedicated Brexiteers like David Jones, William Cash, Iain Duncan Smith, Mark Francois, Craig Macinkay, Marcus Fysh and others were not used in Ministerial roles to drive through the benefits we all saw from the freedoms.”
To this list we should add the name John Redwood.
None were used as ministers because the whole establishment machine was directed to do as little as possible to change our relationship with Brussels in the hope that a Labour government would take us back in. The surprise was that Boris and Sunak went along with it. JR-M was given a job but he was unable to make the progress he wanted, and we all saw how the Civil Service conspired to dispose of Suella, Priti, and others.
The CS now has what it wanted – an ineffective, low skilled Labour Government they can control. We will have to see how things develop, but looking at the Treasury and the Home Office, it hasn’t started well, has it ?
Brexit was an opportunity for politicians and government to excel at putting our country and people first without the millstone of the EU.
They did the opposite .. and wonder why they got the boot?
Unfortunately we couldn’t give other parts pf the government the boot.
Immigration is a big glaring issue but it was far from the only reason and the only problem.
And still the idiots talk but don’t listen.
The one essential any leader needs is of course followers but who other than a Lib Dem/ social democrat would a majority of the 122 electors loyally follow?
In any case, the immediate task, which if done well would start to rebuild public support, is to provide convincing and articulate opposition to the government.
For those reasons, my choice to replace Mr. Sunak as leader remains Emily Thornberry. Note she is more experienced in opposition than the announced candidates and is aided by a thorough knowledge of the governing party.
51 illegal economic /criminals arrived in the UK yesterday from the safe country of France
Your last paragraph says it all, but I suggest you should include yourself in the talent not used by the conservative government.
If we employ people smaller than ourselves, we become a government of pygmies,
If we employ people bigger than ourselves, we become a government of giants.
There in a nutshell is why the conservatives lost so badly in the GE.
I fear yet another stitch up by the Parliamentary Conservatives if Kemi makes it all the way through. Very telling that Suella Braveman is staying out of the fray. Reform is not going to go away and may well draw in true conservative brexiteers permanently.
I’m sorry, Sir John, that not only do I believe that none of the Conservative leadership hopefuls should become leader of the HM’s Opposition, I don’t believe the Conservative Party itself should even have anywhere near the current numbers of MPs making them the official Opposition.
In 14 years they have created a topsy-turvy country where everything I value has been placed on its head and turned upside down. Net Zero is designed to de-industrialise and impoverish. Illegal immigrants coming from countries and with ideologies hostile to us have been encouraged to come and are now treated better than our (elderly) citizens. The police and judiciary are treating speech and “wrong-think” more seriously than physical crimes. The British “sticks and stones” understanding has been replaced with the curbing of free speech. Diversity has replaced meritocracy. A once homogeneous country through massive immigration is on the path to becoming a multi-tribal failed state with different “communities” each with different languages, cultures, practices, customs, religions and ideologies – and also laws since the police now police each “community” differently so as to be able to say they “police with consent”.
What a mess.
Oh, and Brexit was deliberately botched starting with Remainers PM May and Sir Oliver Robbins KCMG CB.