Great British Energy

Mr Miliband’s desperate letter to National Grid seeking urgently a way to decarbonise U.K. electricity generation by 2030 and asking for the costs is very worrying. He spent 14 years in Opposition studying public policy. He set out how a faster drive to net zero would be central to Labour’s policy. He told us it would drive growth and bring us plenty of new cheaper renewable power, cutting our fuel bills. Now he reveals he never worked out how you could do it or how much it would cost.
This revelation doesn’t just undermine Mr Miliband. It demolishes the central plank of the governments economic, energy and jobs strategy. How can National Grid reply without revealing three truths. There is no way the U.K. can fully decarbonise its electricity by 2030. The cost in investment money would be colossal. With big subsidies energy will be dearer not cheaper.
To get to net zero power generation the U.K. needs to replace the 4.8 GW of nuclear that is closing, and replace the gas turbine power which can be as much as 20 GW on a no wind or sun time. It needs to find a way to have enough renewable power to cover these huge losses even when there is little wind or sun. Without gas fired backup that needs an unplanned large amount of storage or hydrogen conversion. The latest bidding round has not provided nearly enough renewable power when you allow for the governments view that solar only delivers 12% of rated capacity and wind around 30%.
Replacing more than half our current generation costs tens of billions , as would putting in sufficient storage and a new hydrogen system, along with grid expansion. Dogger Bank wind farm was to cost £11 bn and would be considerably dearer starting today for 3.6 GW of gross capacity or maybe 1.4GW of average power. Hinckley Point for 3.2 GW of power will be over £40 bn. So 20 GW of replacement generation would be say £200 bn plus costs of grid and storage. Energy prices would need to increase with many more high price guarantees to bring forward the investment. £8.3 bn over five years from Great British Energy would make little difference given the vastness of the task.
I wonder whether there is enough electricity in Milliband’s head to comprehend any of this? Imagine admitting that you have done NOTHING productive for a decade, and now you are in the hot seat, your best effort is to ask a question 🤯
These people are snookered. I’m looking forward to the day of dawning recognition. I wonder who they will blame when the lights go out? I wonder when they will realise that with every boat landed on the beaches, their hope of ‘spreading the load’ evaporates.
As the lights go out in Ukraine, expect another huge wave of asylum seekers. They will bring their darkness with them.
Agree Lynn, it doesn’t make Milliband look good – but will he notice? Only a max 4 year and 10 months until the next election.
Another missing point from Sire J’s critique: Only about 10% of UK energy usage comes from electricity. Gas and oil remain essential to the UK (and every other) economy so we should be extracting and using our own supplies for greatest efficiency and security.
Agree Lynn, it doesn’t make Milliband look good
Also how can you trust a guy who can’t even eat a bacon butty
But by the next election will they perhaps have abolished voter ID, made family postal voting compulsory, extended the vote to people over say 14 and non British people, gerrymandered the boundaries, stuffed the Lords with even more lefties…
You would think even the brain dead know that. Are they not very lucky we did not all switch to EVs (and build orchard houses like Mr Cold of this blog).
If I was more of a more Christian disposition I could ask forgiveness for them on the basis that ‘they know not what they do’, but I feel verrrrrry unforgiving. This is a criminal attack on our nation. I’m looking for a eye at least!
I have never proposed myself as a Parliamentary candidate because I wanted people far more capable than I, with my politics to fight our cause. When did Parliament become the safety net for the retarded?
In 3 weeks the last 1.5gw coal fired station is die to close at Ratcliffe on Soar. No doubt Milipede will be their proclaiming what a significant day this is as Uniper dismantle it and send parts to Germany for their coal fired stations.
As with the Rwanda plan, it seems only this country must obey EU directives I bet there will be no last minute judgements against Germany from the ECHR.
The gas fired stations which are very efficient are privately owned , would any sensible person invest in them when they are deemed the enemy by the government.
We have children running non energy policy and I’m amazed one person is allowed to do so much damage.
Our only hope is a showdown between Miliband and Reeves, when someone in Treasury starts to add up the costs. Of course that level of real energy cost analysis may be prevented by the Party Net Zero dogma, so the lights may be turned off before we see some common sense.
Will the ‘free Press’ lift a finger?
Speaking of lights going out, the other day we received a leaflet from SSE with advice on what to do in a power cut. They failed to mention being ready with a supply of candles. Perhaps they don’t trust us with a box of matches or that these belong to a long past age.
LED battery or even windup torches are great. The batteries last ages (up to 25 times better than incandescent). Today an hour of light costs about 1 second of work. In 1800 with candles about 50 hours. Rather better, more portable, safer and more convenient light too.
Even better improvements in semiconductors, electronic and communications. Alas Government has just got larger and larger to steal most of the technology benefits!
I can see their point regarding the matches. I would ban stakes too if I were them.
Lynn
He is already blaming the Tory’s for lack of ‘investment’ (ie Spending), which is only partly true. The Tory’s did spend money on energy, it was just on the wrong things, mostly down to their own incompetence and following the Climate Change Act which the Tory’s should have repealed.
The task would indeed be vast, vastly expensive and entirely pointless and with zero indeed actually negative benefits. Even more vast if they make people switch to heat pumps and EV vehicles. Plus of course burning (young coal) imported wood at Drax would have to stop. There is nothing environmental or low CO2 about burning wood it is worse than coal in CO2 and environmental terms.
A switch to heat pumps especially will create a large winter bulge in electricity demand which will mean vast extra investment in grid and generating capacity circa 10 times that is largely wasted for most of the year.
In short the policy is mad and evil with negative benefits. A bit more (from the current historical dearth) of atmospheric CO2 is a good thing anyway.
See The Sceptic (latest podcast latter part). Zealot PPE loon Ed Miliband is another Chairman Mao in the making. It will kill many thousands and destroy the economy. Far more than removing the pensioner fuel allowance will and with zero indeed negative benefits. Pure evil from this religious nutter.
LL :
Yes, a switch to heat pumps and evs is not possible until the local grids are upgraded. 80% or more can only handle 1 – 2 KW per household continuously. Neither would the much vaunted cheap electricity be feasible when the wind is blowing (ToUTs – Time of Use Tariffs) as both the national and local grids cannot handle the resulting peak demands. Net Zero was never meant to work anyway, just impoverish us with expensive chaotically intermittent electricity and impractical devices.
Rachael Maskell – Labour and Co-operative MP for York Central has called for a rethink on Winter Fuel Allowance as it will clearly kill many people. She needs to do the same for the far larger problem of Zealot Ed-stone Miliband with his Net Zero lunacy which will kill far more and destroy what is left of the economy by exporting whole industries and not even saving CO2.
Now he reveals he never worked out how you could do it or how much it would cost.
At the risk of contradicting myself, I am both not surprised and yet, surprised. I am not surprised that he did not do due diligence. All this Climate Change and green energy stuff is just a big swindle. I mean, just like the Tory party, the Labour Party gained much in the form of donations from those who would benefit from such policies. I am also surprised that no one, especially in the media, ever thought to ask the right questions and get the facts. But then again, maybe I shouldn’t. I mean, it is not as if we have an objective media.
I like the fact that RedEd has already got his blame game in so early. That is one area where I think he has actually done some work on. He has claimed that the poor people of his constituency (Doncaster) will suffer as a result. Yes, the policy of the Climate Change Act (CCA) that he created and set the path that we are now on is to be buried by claims it is all the Tory’s fault for not planning ahead and building more useless renewables. The Tory’s cannot hold this man to account as the God awful Theresa May proudly proclaiming that they “will build on it’ (the CCA) and pouring more dumb legislation upon us.
But I guess the above comment by our kind host really does sum up the calibre of politician we have in this country.
Was there any sensible costing when May nodded the Net Zero insanity through or Miliband and nearly all MPs voted for the mad Climate Change act (not JR).
Indeed. Totally useless politicos.
Then again. private schools do produce some truly dire lefty politicians like Gove, Starmer, Sunak, Cameron, Blair, Corbyn, Hilary Benn, John Healey, Anneliese Dodds…
VAT on school fees is against EU law of course, so Starmer likes Brexit when it suits him.
A question: When VAT is applied to school fees I assume that makes the school VATable so they can claim back VAT on any goods and services they buy ? I wonder by how much that offsets the VAT paid.
LL, Buckinghamshire County Council has a Conservative majority, could they be trying to show the futility and foolishness of this Labour policy?
From a pragmatic point of view maybe they should offer to pay the Vat portion as a grant…if they (the Council) can’t make a state school place available which they are obligated to do…
@ Lifelogic “…they will soon realise that VAT on school fees will cost more than it raises…” – likely so, although it must be doubted that the policy is driven by financial considerations, impolitic though it would be to confess that.
How soon before university students are expected to pay VAT on their fees?
The Green Energy lobby never asks engineers because it knows engineers would explain the infeasibility of their plans. This is precisely how South Australia got to state-wide blackouts in 2016. Had the state government included in their green energy budget the costs of re-engineering the grid it would never have been approved in the state parliament.
And while denigrating Germany and Hungary for their dependence on Russia for fossil fuel energy, they overlook the dependence of Green Energy on China. Scholz’s Germany and the EU calculated that capture of Ukraine would solve the problem, given its vast reserves of rare earths and lithium valued at up to US$12 trillion. Hence their Faustian deal with Zelensky three days after Russia invaded: weapons now (a complete reversal of German policy) in exchange for future EU sovereignty over Ukraine. Von Der Leyen announced in late 2023 that post war reconstruction would be directed (EU sovereignty over Ukraine is now a baseline assumption) towards EU Green Energy and billion dollar funding arrangements are now being made. It will be a bonanza for mainly German industry financed by international aid.
However since 2022 the world has started racing to develop other sources so the value of Ukraine to Germany’s Enegiewende and the EU’s Green Energy has dropped significantly. Nevertheless it is going to be very difficult to weaken China’s dominance and UK’s energy independence remains as elusive as ever.
Absolutely correct. Der drang nach Oosten had a purpose. The result you draw does not even include the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, built up by the West since 2004 and the biggest and best trained and equipped force in Europe, with well fortified towns along what they knew would be the front line, is gone! There are a few pockets of resistance but there is now no Ukrainian Armed Forces to speak off. This is what the Ukrainians are saying themselves.
When this war is over, the leaders and war-moungers of the west must be sat down and forced to watch what they did to the people of Ukraine, just as we made the surviving Germans watch what their forces and people did. I have postures of same.
We need to stamp out the old German politics once and for all. It has destroyed EUROPE again! Etc ed
What honest and competent engineer or physicist would want to be involved the lunacy of the net zero “renewables” project unless they were just on the make?
Does that mean we can stop wasting our money on Ukraine now it is Von Der liar’s responsibility
The millilede’s involvement in Great British Energy merely brings driven illogicality to the table. Rasputin on a mission. Starmer will eventually realise that the MP responsible for the UK,s energy is not fit to boil a kettle.
To deny our own sources of fossil fuel on doctrinaire grounds is the first symptom suggesting all is not well in the man’s thought processes. To then replace it with, from around the World, sources confirms the diagnosis, as the process is more expensive and polluting in use and transport. Wind farms and UK solar would not exist without subsidy/ tax. It might be better to apply the subsidy to the UK end user by financially supporting his own in house electricity production from solar roof panels. It knocks around £600 off my electricity bill each year. To make it really worthwhile the rebate needs to equal the charge for supply.
Clean energy is a worthy aim. I am sure much could be done, via science and engineering to further clean up the effect of using fossil fuel. Seemingly driven by civil serpents with the help of luddite MPs we have cast aside Small Modular Reactors, (Atomic submarine engines), of which around 15 could produce the bulk off our electricity needs. Our erratic production of wind/solar power should be turned to hydrogen production , which after the application of science and engineering could drive our transport cooking and heating needs. All minus the need to invest vast sums on the grid.
Hopefully Starmer will awaken to the political dangers of an uncontrolled fanatic at the helm of GBE. Failure to do so just speeds the end of his time in office. Combined with all his other potential disasters there is a detectable inevitability indicating a shorter term.
So the idiot who (sort of) tried to set light to the migrant hotel) was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to nine years in prison, with a five-year extension on licence. Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said the lives of at least 50 people were endangered and those inside thought they would be killed. (How did he know what those inside thought? I would have thought they would have known perfectly well that they could easily get out even if it did actually catch fire).
So how are the prosecutions of the London Fire Brigade (senior staff) for idiotically telling people to stay in or go back to their flats at Grenfell Tower coming on 70+ deaths? Or indeed the regulators and council green loons who authorised & approved the pointless and dangerous cladding at vast expense, Or indeed the big Pharma funded MHRA for licencing the net harm Covid Vaccines (even for people who had no need for then even had they been safe and effective)? This has killed and injured many tens of thousands.
But two Tier Kier assures us we do not have two tier justice or two Tier policing and Sunak who assures us and the House that vaccines were “unequivocally” safe. Have they corrected the record yet as the evidence is totally overwhelming?
September 7, 2024
Worse still this idiotic government is set to release thousands of offenders, some of which are serious criminals, onto the unsuspecting public. Every death, sexual assault and crime committed by these people is equally the fault of this Labour government. Under Rayner’s latest policy, these people could be housed in your area and given priority for housing ahead of decent hard-working British people. How many of these criminals are foreigners? Why are they not being deported? I don’t feel safer knowing that dangerous offenders are back on our streets to make room in prison for people who have posted hurty words on social media but who wouldn’t have physically assaulted anyone. Even the probation service has warned that they aren’t prepared to deal with the onslaught of offenders being released and that re-offending rates will be very high. Starmer must be held accountable for every crime committed due to this early-release scheme.
September 7, 2024
Indeed far too many evil & violent criminals, drug dealers, machete users and people with violent & serious mental heath issues on the streets already. So many cases come to court after murders and other offences with very long previous & where it was obvious to everyone involved they should never have been on the streets. But nothing was done as different parts of the state pushed them pillar to post. They think they are saving money for one department and the lives lost are a price worth paying – but not in the long run – what does an average murder and murderer cost the state in the end?
Drax generates about 5-6% of the UK’s electricity “fuelled by sustainable biomass” they claim.
By “sustainable biomass” they mean chopped down American forests imported of diesel ships and trucks. It produced more CO2 per KWH than burning old coal would and does more environmental harm too. So Ed Miliband how is this going to be replaced?
I suppose you can “renew” the trees in about 40 years but then you will I assume chop them down and burn them again I assume? Can we have honest CO2 accounting if we must account for this harmless and beneficial plant tree and crop food?
It also relies on government subsidy, £800 million to date. The biggest con of all times.
September 7, 2024
September 7, 2024
Net Zero policies must impose punitive costs and daily inconveniences on the British people to the point where they finally realise that voting for the three main parties is an act of appalling self-destruction.
Germany, 1933 should sit as an example of what happens when you vote for politicians you don’t understand
September 7, 2024
You think if farmers’ costs increase it will reduce their profits ? Why ? It won’t of course, they will simply increase their prices which will mean you and I pay more.
September 7, 2024
I notice you’re not joining in with the subject matter. China has mined 398million tons of coal in the last year and imported a further 280million tons. They are obviously stockpiling just in case the supply of renewable electricity doesn’t quite meet their needs. Could you explain this policy and how it might reflect the dangers we face in the UK?
But Miliband has faith. He’s a zealot. So the facts, practicalities, money and physics are unimportant.
Just as they weren’t for May, Johnson, Sunak and most “Conservative” MPs who supported and voted for the lunacy.
Don’t forget Johnson announced we would “become the Saudi Arabia of wind” as he sent Sharma out to blow up our reliable coal-fired power stations.
Not one of them governed/governs in the interests of the British people.
He and Starma have actually got a B at physics A level which should be enough to just about realise the total insanity of it.
So are they really so daft they actually have fallen for net zero? Or are they lying, on the make, suffering group think or just think there are votes in it so do not care.
September 7, 2024
How many times does it have to be said! The UK creates <1% of global Co2. Milliband's madness, even it worked, would be a total waste of time, effort, money and lives. A 1% saving that will be taken up by China and others in months or quite possibly weeks.
The whole thing is a childish virtue signalling idiocy.
Plus the agenda they push does not even save CO2 at best it just exports it with the jobs and a bit more CO2 is a net good anyway! EV vehicles certainly increase CO2 no doubt about that at all.
I’m looking forward to the day when the power cuts start. This is the day when the people of the UK will wake up to the lunacy that has infected our governments over the last few decades. I’m as prepared as I can be for this day. I have my wood burner, solar generator and bolt-hole in Spain.
Power cuts and doubling of household energy bills and enforced smart-meters etc
Plus the whole exercise just pointless virtue signalling. Climateologists agree that Carbon dioxide is not and cannot be the sole driver behind global warming (though they never say so outside their meetings). Even if it was, the UK’s contribution is negligible.
To get the companies to supply offshore wind capacity in the latest bidding round Milliband had to guarantee that electricity would be bought from them for £75 to £82/MWh in today’s prices. Currently the wholesale cost of electricity is £84/MWh. So this new capacity will not provide cheap electricity at all and it looks like my promised £300 price reduction will never materialise. I believe Milliband had to increase the subsidy offered by 50% over and above what the Conservatives were offering to attract bidders and even so only a minority of the offers were taken up by bidders. I believe most (or all) of the successful bidders were foreign companies who I assume will make massive profits based on this high level of taxpayer subsidy – how about a windfall tax on them ?
RG :
The wholesale market price used by the government’s LCCC (Low Carbon Contracts Company) for calculating subsidy payments, has averaged £58.34/MWh between April and August 2024, so £75-£82/MWhr is well above today’s market prices. It is also above the prices quoted by RR for their SMRs.
But even more expensive are the grid distribution, storage and stability costs needed for renewables plus running the gas generators as a backup system if reliability is required. The costs for national and local grid upgrades alone are expected to come to £400bn.
It would appear the latest thinking is to put the subsidies for electricity on to the price for gas and therefore Miliband will be able to say that electricity prices are £300 less that they would have been.
I think there’s a chance that by 2030 the grid will be even less “decarbonised” than it is today with our current nuclear capacity closing and no new nuclear on stream. It depends how you account for the massive levels of interconnector power we have to buy from the EU I suppose – wasn’t that up above 20% of our total recently ?
Ed Miliband’s crazy ways need to be fully exposed, so that even the Labour Party realise how worthless, wasteful and dangerous their policies are.
They deserve the same fate as the Ed Stone: crumbled to dust out of the way of harm.
“How can National Grid reply without revealing three truths. There is no way the U.K. can fully decarbonise its electricity by 2030. The cost in investment money would be colossal. With big subsidies energy will be dearer not cheaper.”
I assume they won’t reveal those truths because the Honours system and other corruptive devices will be used to get National Grid bosses to give an answer that Milliband wants. A cursory look at NG’s Board suggests none of them are yet “honoured”.
As I write (09:26) the 31 GW of installed wind power is providing just 1.4 GW, 5% of demand. The 16 GW of installed solar capacity is providing 1 GW. They know that Net Zero will not work. The intention is to de-industrialise and impoverish the Western democracies and control the populations by following the UK FIRES’ and NGESO’s plans for the rationing of energy, food and transport. It’s euphemistically called “customer engagement” and “behavioural change”.
This is also evidenced by the climate activists having no concerns over the CO2 emissions from China, India, Indonesia et al and their battles against nuclear, the only low emitting CO2 source of power that is affordable, abundant and reliable.
They know there is no need for Net Zero as CAGW caused by increasing levels of CO2, whether natural or anthropogenic, will simply not happen because of IR saturation. There is already sufficient CO2 in the atmosphere to produce 99% of all the greenhouse gas warming that is possible. So adding further CO2 to the atmosphere makes negligible difference. 1.2 degrees C according to the IPCC (WG1 P95) and 0.7 degrees C according to Professors Happer & Wijngaarden for a doubling of CO2 which will take 170 years at the current rate of increase.
We need a referendum on Net Zero to stop it before it destroys our energy, economy, wealth, environment and military capability.
Well said!
14 years to work it all out and he still passes the buck to the national Grid to work out for him – This is well beyond socialist incompetence!
So, our lives are being expensively ruined by a dogma called netzero, that those in government do not understand, nor do they know how to implement or how much it will cost, except that it will force most of us into poverty, financial and energy.
Has there ever been a bigger set of fools running our country?
Sir John has just outlined the eternal truth about politics – namely most of those running the show don’t care for details – and those that do know the details are dismissed as “Swots”.
September 7, 2024
I would like to know whether the plan to build more gas fired power stations is still in place, to replace aging ones due for decommissioning soon.
Net zero may be the rhetoric, but don’t underestimate the government’s ability to say one thing and do another.
I have just read the letter. We are in for much entertainment. We must hope the reply is published too.
I note with interest and alarm Ed’s colleague is “Head of Mission Control”. What is it about the Miliband brothers (David of the International Rescue charity) that calls forth references to the mid-1960’s TV programme “Thunderbirds” (filmed using a form of electronic marionette puppetry ) featuring an organization named International Rescue run from Mission Control? Should we blame the parents?
Waste of time attempting to find a rational basis for Labour’s approach, it is based on feels and opinions not fact or experience – things must be so because they want them to be so.
There is no Labour plan to address energy or immigration or economic growth because that requires work and rational planning based on experience over a long period of time. The have no time for that as it reduces their fun time in Ibitha.
What should really concern everyone is that the Conservatives were exactly the same though maybe somewhere different in the sun .. no sustainable enrgy production plan, no plan or programme to tackle immigration and the only economic growth was increased dependence on offshore production and energy.
Still the barrow boys in the City, now decamping the Middle East etc, are doing OK so all is well in the Conservative world.
GB Energy is but a side show, no money is being earnt to fund it. It has already shown that it will increase UK Energy prices beyond economic sense, not reduce them as it is spun. But then again once a Marxist always a Marxists, destroy Society so as to build in the family’s image.
The Media recently have been reporting that Germany Industry is in crisis and its major players are looking to relocate abroad due to the high energy costs being imposed. – this what Miliband and Starmer, Labour and the faux Conservatives want for the UK. We are promised NetZero at all costs as long as we don’t make and earn anything!
The World we keep upping CO2 production to cope with their export demands, and the fanciful non-existent problems the World faces will continue
It pains me to say it, but Mr Milliband is an idiot. I was invited to a charity function at the House of Commons many years ago. About 500 people from various charities were present. Mr Milliband was then Minister for the Third Sector, as Labour called it then. He was invited to come and speak to us, as charities are part of the third sector.
I have never heard such rubbish spouted in my life. Yet now this incompetent individual is in charge of the UK’s energy policy. The reason he did no research when in opposition is because that would have shown what a farce Net Zero/Climate Change/Global Warming is. But where is the MP, conservative, labour or anything else who will stand up in the house and say it is nonsense?
This is what Miliband and Starmer wish for the UK – https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/sep/07/an-earthquake-at-volkswagen-and-a-crisis-for-germany.
And VW gets is energy from their own coal fired power stations.
Even JLR are at it Sunak handed their owner £400 million of taxpayer money to pair up with the Chinese to import Chinese components for assembly in the UK. UK are excluded from the technology and ownership, its a front for exporting UK Taxpayer money. There is no UK growth on so-called new green industries and technology, it is allowed in the UK as long as it remains fully foreign owned, and tax payer money is exported.
Like taxes remove the money from the economy and send it abroad ensures there is no UK economy.
Sitting here watching the Goodwood Revival on YouTube(Great as always) all this now ancient tech, using internal combustion engines. Their production cost in CO2 terms is well behind us, yet they are running on sustainable renewable energy net gain of World CO2 is a big fat zero. It’s the same across the pond with IndyCar 100% sustainable renewable fuel.
The Marxists in the UK Parliament don’t like the fact that there are other ways of achieving the results said to be required. The Doctrine is ‘buy’ EV’s, buy Chinese or else. Destruction first is the UK Policy. Total lack of intelligence and foresight.
There is only one way out of this predicament; SMRs.
Even so SMRs cannot replace old nuclear and gas as soon as 2030 but every effort must now be concentrated on them as soon as possible. No point adding more and more renewables until we have a constant 24h power source to back them up.
Power cuts plus the doubling of household energy bills and enforced smart-meters etc
Probably if National Grid reply in a way that is embarrassing to the Government, it will be used as an excuse to re-nationalise them, so the whole thing can be taken forward out of the public eye, except for the bill of course.
Eco mentalist zealotry meet reality