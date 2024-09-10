A bizarre way to run a government

Prime Ministers usually praise most of the things going on in the country they govern. They make proposals for improvement. They tell us things will be better tomorrow as we follow their lead.
Not this one. He tells us everything about the country and the government is bad. The NHS is broken. There is a societal black hole, meaning the people misbehave. The Treasury does not have enough money. There were “right wing “ riots on the streets. He stresses it is all the fault of the last Conservative government.
It is true many former Conservative voters stayed at home or voted Reform because they were very critical of the last government. They did not go and vote Labour because they thought Labour would make things worse. They are angry about the way the Starmer government runs down the U.K. as well as about the last not very conservative government. They are angry that his changes in his own words will make things worse. They are angry about fuel benefit cuts, about bloated public sector pay awards for well paid train drivers, about more overseas aid, more so called green investment, the continuing failure to control migration , more poor performance of public services and nationalised industries.
The PM may find it is easy to drive down the low polls for his party and himself but more difficult to pull them up again when has punished us enough. Normal PM s do not behave like this as they realise the public doesn’t like gloom and does expect a government who identifies actual or made up holes to fill them in quickly. Labour won a record majority on a very low share of the vote. It was no endorsement of Labour but a scream of anger by Conservative voters that their party had let them down badly over stopping the boats, controlling migration, keeping tax down and avoiding inflation.
The latest polls show Labour down to 30%. They show Reform and the Conservatives together well ahead, but also the big split between the two would still leave both individually trailing Labour. Since the election both Opposition parties are up, Reform by the more. Conservatives still lead Reform.
September 10, 2024
Good morning
With respect Sir John I do not think you are reading the room.
Firstly, the negative comments are designed to create a narrative that major reform must be undertaken to advert a manufactured crisis.
Secondly, it does not matter what the people or the poll numbers say, we are not due for another GE for at least four years.
The PM and the Labour Party are working to a different agenda and making hey while the so called Official Opposition take their time over installing Kemi. Such a silly charade.
Mark my words, unlike the last government, this one knows exactly what it is doing.
Mores the pitty.
September 10, 2024
Mark B
Absolutely correct. Labour is a poisonous and evil cancer. That may sound hyperbolic but past events back up such an accusation. They care not one jot who is harmed by their racial, religious and woke agenda. How do the Tories respond? Well, silence.
God knows Britain will look like in fifty years time but based at current movements, unrecognisable. Those changes will destroy the royal family and lead to massive flight of many identities.
I’ve given up caring. if the Tories refuse (it seems they abet it) to expose Labour’s (Democratic Party adopted the same tactics, Labour’s partners in crime) agenda then what we can we do?
If I hear the vile term ‘far right’ again I fear I shall implode. This repugnant and criminal term being used by a British PM is intended to demonise tens of millions of British citizens including the royal family
The Tories must openly condemn Starmer and take sides in the way Labour do
September 10, 2024
Who would have thought that you could manage to be more depressing than Starmer.
No hope then whatsoever.
September 10, 2024
Agree Mark, there is a definite pattern of claiming we have a crisis that Labour need to address. Starmer will then use his majority and the political powers that he has in the civil service to commit to changes that cannot easily be reversed: net-zero power contracts, public sector pay levels, ‘reform’ of the House of Lords, destruction of our oil & gas industry, additional migration into the UK, tie-ups to the EU…. Do I need to go on?
The next right wing government will require a revolution of the State to bring the UK back towards a lower tax, free market, free rights nation. I can’t see that happening with the Tories in charge.
September 10, 2024
Sadly Mark I think you are correct.
Labour know exactly what they are doing and will have 4 years to make that case,
The conservatives are still clueless as to why they lost, and will lose again, simply because they are not real Conservatives, with conservative police’s, aims, or ambitions
September 10, 2024
Police….policies
September 10, 2024
Very true. When the ‘opposition’ offers nothing, the government party doesn’t need to offer very much.
The Conservatives should have elected a new leader before Parliament restarts. As it is, they’ll begin the new era – conference season, end of the recess – with the same old faces on the front bench, by and large. Not a good look.
September 10, 2024
Yes quite so, the problems ARE now worse off because Starmer is making the existing problems so much worse. I agree, this plan plan is deliberate. There is a plan whose objective is unclear, but we can speculate. Seeing Blair now making comments off, we can see the puppeteer’s plans taking shape. But I think, or hope, he’s 10 years behind the times; populations of Europe are getting tired of the Centre of Incompetence in Brussels.
Sir J’s last para. the PCP/Sunak lost the active conservative voter to Reform because the PCP under May, Johnson and Sunak were not honest nor conservative. The present bunch need to look at this problem.
September 10, 2024
Blair and Brown did vast damage over their 13 years as PMs, Starmer clearly plans to be even worse. David Starkey surely has this right in his recent videos.
The blame for this lies entirely with the appalling Con-Socialists under Cameron, May, Boris, Sunak who did the complete reverse of what they promised in 4 election manifestos – on immigration, tax levels, the economy, law and order, public services, housing… they got everything wrong on Covid & still pushed the net zero insanity and HS2.
September 10, 2024
I really don’t think this government knows what it is doing. They are driven by ideology, not reality.
I hear today one major recruitment agency announcing vacancies for jobs are down. it seems employers are worried about all the additional employment rights coming down the line. Who knew?
September 10, 2024
Preparation for the big Reset. Starmergeddon is following WEF instructions, he will destroy the last of our manufacturers. He will carpet the country with houses for immigrants and double down on useless renewable energy. By the end of this Parliament the damage will be immense and considering the conservatives laid the groundwork Reform will prosper.
We are seeing the death knells of the uniparty
September 10, 2024
Indeed Starmer is surely going to be a compete disaster and is indeed doing this on purpose. He is a lawyer and to a man with a hammer everything starts to look like a nail. The last thing needed is rule by dire lefty lawyers.
A good leader needs a working compass and also the ability to inspire people to follow them in this sensible direction. Starmer’s compass is 180 degrees out on all issues. Perhaps just as well then that he also lacks the skill to inspire people to follow him on his duff socialist compass direction.
September 10, 2024
“It [Labour’s record majority] was no endorsement of Labour but a scream of anger by Conservative voters that their party had let them down badly over stopping the boats, controlling migration, keeping tax down and avoiding inflation.”
And “more so called green investment”, aka the economy sabotaging Net Zero.
September 10, 2024
@Mark B – I would suggest those in the Parliamentary Party will ensure Kemi doesn’t get on the last 2 list. We are not looking at a parliamentary Party in opposition that has any Conservatives left, most appear to support Starmer otherwise they wouldn’t have thrown away an 80 seat majority and all be looking for the continuity of failure.
September 10, 2024
+1. They have 4 years. In less than 4 months they have started a crackdown on the opposition (not the one in Parliament, with their majority they don’t care about that yet). These are not democrats. These are ruthless idealogues. They are dangerous people.
There has been a horrendous attack on free speech (through spurious “anti harm” legislation), the legal system has been undermined by lawfare practised against ordinary people and more prominent dissenters (“2 tier Kier”). The media are propagandists for the government, the judiciary are largely on board, as are all the apparatus of the state including the police.
In 4 years time it might be impossible for the population to mobilise against this tyranny. As for opposition Parties, look at the way they are being persecuted in Poland and Germany to see what is likely to develop here.
September 10, 2024
Spot on Mark B. But I’m not sure if many of the Labour MPs know what Starmer has in store for us!
September 10, 2024
Bizarre indeed but almost all governments do is mad net zero especially so. They encourage EV vehicles when they actually increase net CO2 but now it seems they have traffic lights designed so one car causes all the on the road cars to have to stop and then accelerate away again. This to further increase CO2 and inconvenience all the motorists who pay for all the roads.
Note that cycling and walking are fueled by human food which is a very CO2 inefficient food indeed especially on a typical UK high meat diet. Government web sites sill lie that they produce not direct or indirect CO2 . A full car is certainly more efficient than five bikes fueled as they are by human food about 10 times safer too. Walking even less efficient,
September 10, 2024
Sorry causes one cyclist to stop all the cars (not one car). Red lights a think of the past for cyclists in the Times today. In London rather few cyclists bother with red lights anyway.
September 10, 2024
It s all symptomatic of the death throes of Labour. You cannot govern and benefit a whole country when your paymasters are a relatively small part of that country. The financial support of union barons carries a cost that does not disappear at the first tranche of their blackmail demands. Having received the deposit they are lining up for more, and it might not just be money but increased power they are after.
As you say, Starmers labour are on thin electoral ice. Reform came second in 90+ labour seats. Frankly I do not see labour lasting a full term, they are just too devisive. Nor do I see the Tory party, in their current consocialist composition, riding to the rescue on a blue charger. They have already self destructed. Waiting to select the chief mourner.
Reform only need to judge the mood of the electorate, be very careful choosing who represents them, and the field is open for them. By that time the country will be ready to welcome them.
September 10, 2024
The post mortem is a well trodden path. As for this shower, the only consolation if we are stuck with them for 5 years is that the spectacle of them making a hash of absolutely everything will at least be some entertainment. Other than that, very regrettably, I just don’t care anymore.
September 10, 2024
Starmer (thinks he) is demonstrating resolve; is talking down the country so that in due course he can claim to have pulled off a remarkable transformation and he is rewarding “his” voter-base to ensure they don’t cause trouble or go AWOL.
It has been noted in the papers that he is behaving like a Cromwell, leading a Puritan Government. I suspect he is already hated by a large majority.
When it comes to the Not-a-Conservative-Party and Reform, the polls vary and Reform was ahead in a recent one. The Not-a-Conservative-Party can’t win a General Election without Reform. Whether Reform could ever win one without the Not-a-Conservative-Party is debatable. They are now going after Labour in Labour-voting areas so it will depend on whether their offer appeals to both working class conservatives and patriotic Labour voters.
These two recent by-election show the progress they have already made: 26% and 27% of the votes, which is pretty remarkable for a new party with virtually no local organisation, and well ahead of the Tories.
Crewe West (Cheshire East) Council By-Election Result:
🌹 LAB: 43.4% (-18.5)
➡️ RFM: 26.1% (New)
🌳 CON: 17.0% (-0.7)
🏘️ CF: 8.5% (-11.8)
🌍 GRN: 4.9% (New)
Priory (Swale) Council By-Election Result:
🔶 LDM: 42.5% (-12.1)
➡️ RFM: 26.9% (New)
🌳 CON: 20.6% (-3.5)
🌹 LAB: 10.0% (-3.6)
September 10, 2024
Sir John, as a fellow conservative, can I ask? Who you are supporting in the current Tory leadership contest?
Reply I may write about that at some future date. Let the MPs take it down to 4.
September 10, 2024
There is a huge hole in UK finances that successive governments have made deeper. The Starmer government will dig the hole even deeper, based on its announcements on energy and its hostility to wealth creation. The fall from 1st world status will accelerate under Starmer. He lacks the ability and character, let alone policies or public support, to carry through the fundamental reforms needed to rebuild the UK.
September 10, 2024
You say:- It was no endorsement of Labour but a scream of anger by Conservative voters that their party had let them down badly over stopping the boats, controlling migration, keeping tax down and avoiding inflation.”
Indeed and Sunak and the BoE deliberately caused the inflation with QE, net harm lockdowns, vast government waste during lockdowns, net harm vaccines, PPE corruption, HS2, millions of worthless degrees, vast low skilled legal immigration and a failure even to attempt to stop the boat arrivals plus Sunak was almost as mad as Miliband in pushing the insanity of Net Zero. Sunak also, totally idiotically, went to the country 6 months early.
September 10, 2024
Perhaps I can help Starmer and Reeves out with their very foolish & nasty attack on pensioners fuel allowance. Just the increase into the state pension for the winter months. That way some will pay no tax, some 20% some 40% and some 45% (the tax allowances are frozen anyway by socialist Hunt) and so it is fairer that way and far cheaper to administer.
Then fire the mad, Net Zero Zealot Ed Miliband and ditch the evil (& totally unscientific) net zero “renewables” agenda. It is economic and scientific insanity.
September 10, 2024
I’d love to see a poll of all Conservative Party members asking:
Do you approve of the last government’s high immigration?
Do you think the last government should have physically stopped the boats?
Do you approve of the last government’s high taxation?
I believe a very high percentage of members would answer No, Yes, No.
I believe a very high percentage of current Tory MPs would answer Yes, No, Yes.
September 10, 2024
They did not even try to stop the boats or even restrict legal immigration much. You could also add “do you think we should head over the economic cliff with May Net Zero insanity and intermittent rip of energy at 3+ times the price of the USA – some of the most expensive in the World.
Do you think we should waste £billions on hotels for illegal immigrants, HS2, road blocking, worthless degrees, net harm Covid vaccines. net harm lockdowns, PPE supply corruption, hate crimes, suppressing free speech…?
September 10, 2024
Tend to agree. Starmer has four years to manufacture crises while ignoring other inconvenient crises and then invoke “novel” solutions to solve them.
Far right riots and the £22bn black hole are but the first in a series. Gouge enormous amounts of tax out of strivers and users of private services, deprive all but his client class of any state support. Use that cash to prop up monopoly state enterprises and their co passengers.
September 10, 2024
The Conservatives were amateurs in this game because they were trying to face both ways. The true faces are Labour for the left and Reform for the right.
September 10, 2024
Hi sir John
Let’s have a conservative leader that hasn’t got their hearts in another country
Let’s ha e a true British person
September 10, 2024
Welcome to Marxism and the Great Reset. It can only be achieved by full on destruction this 20% of electorate supported Government is primed and ready to get on with it (full on Marxism) and get away with it. All because the faux Conservatives under Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak refused to listen, lied to get elected reneged on everything conservatism wanted to be left wing one nation WEF Socialists. Do you get my drift?
Starmer was brought up on us by the shower of pretend conservatives that wish even today to have more of their failed continuity foisted up on us. They haven’t listened and even after giving away an 80-seat majority they want this failure to return.
September 10, 2024
Labour usually gain office with plenty of money to spend after a long stint of Conservative Govt has cleared up the previous Labour waste and mess; but after the voters respond to a Tory scandal or just seek change for change’s sake.
This time, it is as if Labour is starting office with the vast loss of money it usually creates itself. Even so, New-Broom Starmer handles things the wrong way around: holding the bristles and trying to sweep up with the tip of the pole. In the process, he’s prodding the wrong people painfully, and building even more mess with crazy policies. Trigger had a more sensible approach for renewal.
September 10, 2024
The fact is no one should be surprised
In the absence of any real or effective policies this man who could never be described as visionary is floundering
September 10, 2024
Starmer shows how unsuitable he is to be PM and how poor this Labour Government will be. The basic requirement for a PM is that he or she is proud of the UK, not whingeing that everything about it is wrong because the conservative government messed everything up.
He is a second-rate PM with a second-rate team of Ministers around him. Why are they all so miserable and depressing? I wonder if this government will last for four-plus years. Conservatives / Reform have every reason to believe they can succeed at the next GE with exemplary leadership.
Trade Union demands and public anger will blow Labour apart faster than expected!
September 10, 2024
First of all, nobody believes that they suddenly found this alleged black hole. It is clear they are making it up or cooking the books to justify their abuse of the British public.
You will always find that a psychopath attempts to justify his actions by making irrational claims against his victims. “Look at how they have harmed the economy by spending so freely,” Starmer might say. Or, “See how they use up so many resources just to be comfortable and resist windmills,” Miliband might have said.
The last government had a reputation for not being believed. This one has no chance of ever getting the public on their side because the reality they want to impose on us is so very far from what we need and want. Never mind their deceptions.
Forget for a moment that the insanity of netzero that will be pushed down our throats until we choke. The instincts of socialists is to deceive, to get their way, and to destroy anything that was good or worked well. With potentially 10 years to create havoc, the Starmer government has plenty of time to complete his planned extirpation!
September 10, 2024
“The latest polls show Labour down to 30%. They show Reform and the Conservatives together well ahead ….”
History has shown us that the only reliable poll is the one on election day.
As a former Conservative Party member I am hoping that the current “Conservative” Party is put out of its misery.
September 10, 2024
“They [the polls] show Reform and the Conservatives together well ahead [of Labour], but also the big split between the two would still leave both individually trailing Labour.”
It’s a false view to see a Conservative and Reform “split” in opposition to Labour.
The Conservative MPs with their main policies of mass immigration (legal and illegal) and Net Zero are no opposition to Labour (or the Lib Dems or even the Greens). A closer relationship with, if not actually a return to membership of the EU can also be included.
Only Reform can be considered to be acting as an opposition to the current ruling party. It’s bizarre to have an opposition so in tune with the government’s policies.
September 10, 2024
The prime minister’s approach will work a treat of course if in circa two years time he can truthfully tell us how well the country and all that is in it is doing whilst reminding us of the dark inheritance he has overcome.
Mr. Starmer’s prospects look bleak though, with poor policies, supporters expecting more than can be provided, and an inexperienced and largely talent-free team. International politics and economics are unlikely to help, particularly if the U.S. economy is now in recession.
September 10, 2024
Amidst the gloom, we are told taxes must rise to fund the N.H.S..
You have pointed out hitherto that the N.H.S. has seen plenty of extra funding in the recent past, in excess of inflation. That has not made the difference that it should have.
This topic is surely an open goal for the official Opposition so why the timidity in making it?
September 10, 2024
“Conservatives still lead Reform.”
For how long? Reform may be small but they have a group of very intelligent MPs who will be shown to be the real opposition to this diabolical Government if they get the chance to speak in the House. Zia the Chairman is inspirational and would make a fantastic Prime Minister. Reform now has 4 years to build a grassroots army which they are quietly doing. I believe they are the only party with the vision to turn this country around. Sir John should put country before party and volunteer his great mind to their cause to save us all. The Conservatives have failed to learn the lesson voters gave them. They are full of lefty liberals. Why would any true conservative vote for them now or in the future?
Reply I offer all the free advice to anyone interested and am happy to talk to people who want further explanation.
September 10, 2024
The polls count for nothing with Starmer – he’s on a mission to straighten out the country and has some years to run so he is not interested in playing the short term populism game.
September 10, 2024
This makes sense once we realise Trot lawyer Starmer and his far left Stasiettes are globalist WEF/UN agenda followers who aim to make the private citizen poor but happy and dependent on the State. Those of us who have savings and investments which are not state origin will be deprived of wealth and raised CGT, IHT, property taxes and council tax will be the means to break us. The one percent described by Stiglitz will of course increase their wealth as they are WEF members and Starmer prefers to deal with them instead of noisy Westminster opposition.
September 10, 2024
The Conservative party has always defended FPTP voting on the grounds that it delivers strong government. Well, It has got that in spades. There is now a strong case for reform of the voting system so that the number of seats won by each party bears a reasonably close relationship to its share of the vote. Voters don’t even have a mechanism to get rid of an appalling government. Labour’s massive majority means that Parliament is very unlikely ever to be able to pass a vote of no confidence. On a 37% share of the vote! It is mere convention that we have general elections approximately every five years. If Labour wish to stay in power longer they can – six years or ten? Why not 15 years? It is clearly a socialist authoritarian intolerant government. It is clamping down hard on free speech. UK is one step away from becoming a one-party state. To whom can the public turn? The King? The King’s Armed Forces? No-one. Eventually there will be more rioting and violence.
Reply They only got 34%. They do have to hold an election within 5 years. If we had PR normally no party would win, every party wanting to be in government would dump their Manifesto promises and some would stitch up a deal which the electorate. Ishtar hate. How is that better? See Germany today
September 10, 2024
I think the truth is Starmer is no good as a politician and neither is he much good at running the country. He was lucky he was up against Sunak in the election as Sunak was discredited by his period in office as well as being a useless politician as I don’t believe he would have been running a majority government and maybe any government if the Conservatives hadn’t foolishly ousted Boris Johnson.
Taking the winter fuel payment away from ten million pensioners is idiotically bad politics, especially as there are hundreds of other ways he could have raised that relatively small amount of money without such damaging political repercussions. He could for example have reduced foreign aid to 0.4% of GDP which would have raised more or he could have reduced subsidies to the railways by a mere 5%!
Of the Conservative contenders for the leadership the only one who seems to be even halfway to being a skilled politician (though no match for Nigel Farage) is Robert Jenrick though I don’t trust him one bit and I doubt his brainpower for a top job.
September 10, 2024
Far left government with show trials.
September 10, 2024
I think the reason is BREXIT. The Prime Minister sees nothing good about the country since we left the EU, regardless of evidence to the contrary.
The elderly are blamed for BREXIT and now it’s payback time!
He has absolutely no idea about government without orders from the EU which is why he is running around Europe desperately trying to ‘reset’ relationships. Clearly the hope is that the new relationship will put us back under EU control to save the government the effort of thinking for themselves.
September 10, 2024
The Conservative Party would do well to take a pragmatic approach at the next general election and not put up candidates in constituencies where Reform stand a chance of taking the seat from Labour.
The priority must be to get rid of Labour.
The egregious behaviour of the last Conservative government and parliamentary party will keep them from gaining a majority for years to come. I cannot see Reform making a formal pact with the bunch of losers we have now, so if the Conservative Party loves our country the must do what has to be done.
September 10, 2024
The outcome of the election is devastating ; it is entirely due to bad timing decision of the Sunak/Hunt relationship . If they had waited until January and a BoE rate cut , things would have been different and the present suffering avoided .
September 10, 2024
Is it possible that Sir Keir is a bit thick?
September 10, 2024
Yes, we would much prefer to be lied to. “We will reduce immigration to the tens of thousands. Our warmongering is vital to save Western civilisation from the alien hordes in the East. We need to lock down the country to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths from a deadly new disease from which we will then protect you with a safe and effective vaccine with emergency authorisation for which the vaccine manufacturers will be given blanket legal indemnity. Carbon dioxide is the biggest threat facing civilisation which would cause runaway global warming so all our power generation must be based on intermittent ‘free’ energy whilst the Chinese and Indians continue to build coal-fired power stations. We must ‘rewild’ our farmland to ‘trap’ carbon dioxide. The loss of our industrial base as a result of the cost of ‘free’ energy is a small price to pay for saving the planet as we can buy all the stuff we need from the Chinese whose carbon dioxide output is not harmful. Working from home is as productive as working in an office.