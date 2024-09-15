Energy is doing huge damage to this government

It is difficult to comprehend the stupidity of this government. Dear energy and inflation helped bring down the last government. The Labour opposition hammered them for the rising prices, the impact on people’s budgets. They supported energy subsidies and wanted them to be bigger. Now they are in office they have presided over a 10% increase in managed fuel bill prices and taken away a crucial winter fuel grant from many low income pensioners. Their whole energy policy is based on pricing fossil fuel out of use.
They have put Miliband in charge of energy policy. He has set about destroying the U.K. oil, gas and residual coal industry. He is taking measures which will leave the U.K. more dependent on imports, more vulnerable to power cuts and facing the reality that more renewables with the necessary fossil fuel back up will be dearer, not cheaper. He no longer promises the £300 off bills as more renewables come in that was offered in the election.
Labour has taken on the de industrialisation policies of the last government. It has dumped the softening of the policies when the past government re opened exploration and development licences for our own gas and oil. The last government was in favour of getting out our own metallurgical coal.It did heavily subsidise residential energy bills. It never considered taking fuel payments away from pensioners.
The public wanted change. I wanted a policy more directed to energy security and to affordable energy. Instead the new government has decided to be greener and nastier than the government they displaced, Taking away pensioner fuel payments after a big hike in rigged energy prices and against a background of overtaxed dear energy is a bad error. It antagonises many Labour voters and is opposed by energy and industrial Unions.
September 15, 2024
Sir John,
You say that energy is doing damage to this government, it’s also doing a great deal of damage to our country.
Growing up, being green meant you were inexperienced perhaps nieve and believed anything you were told… It seems this government, and indeed the last one were green, in the more traditional sense.
September 15, 2024
Fewer pensioners suffering from cold and lower death rates following might indicate that Labour policy and NHS improvements are having some useful effect. The opposite appears much more likely. They waste energy on causing harm, as if they are an an enemy. Little green men from Mars.
September 15, 2024
Energy prices are not the problem :
https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/natural-gas
With gas prices at relative lows, have we bought forward for at least the next 6 months?
Why are the energy companies increasing the cap?
The problem is, as well noted, we have incompetent, or more likely deliberately, damaging policies from a dogma driven, blinkered government.
September 15, 2024
The energy companies aren’t increasing the cap. It is set by the QUANGO Ofgem.
September 15, 2024
+++
The idea of “green”=naive comes from the link between green and grass.
A “green goose” was a tender grass fed young goose and of course “green as grass” explains exactly what you say.
There are other (not to be discussed on here) links between green grass and naivety.
And of course there is also “The Green Man” …a mystical, magical figure rooted in Nature.
All very appropriate to our present situation.
But I really don’t believe that the vindictive change warriors who voted Labour understand what we are anbout to lose.
Everything!
Never mind…”Let them eat cake” it will be “Let them eat grass”…because THAT is all we will have in abundance throughout the seasons.
September 15, 2024
naive
September 15, 2024
Yes, expensive unreliable energy is the key to this governments nemesis and with Rasputin in charge it will be sooner rather than later.
The cost and intermittency of energy lies behind all other aspects of life. It was the harnessing and creation of energy that kicked off and sustained the industrial revolution and led to the evolution and longevity of life as we know it today. What industry, transport, and life itself we have today is sustained by the cost and reliability of energy.
The last government failed to grasp this fundamental basic fact, and many other aspects of governance to its cost. This bunch of chancers find themselves in power thanks to the utter failure of the previous government. They enter stage left with less grasp of reality than did Columbus landing in the Caribean. They do not even understand the significance of the wheel. That is how ill educated they are to the importance of energy and its cost. We the people have to endure the consquences of this ignorance led by the zealotry of the mad monk. The only positive being that he carries the IED of his own demise, writ large in everything he says and does.
September 15, 2024
A country’s energy use correlates accurately with the prosperity of the country.
Around the world there are no exceptions to be demonstrated where a low energy use country figures in the high prosperity league.
September 15, 2024
For Miliband, Starmer and the Labour government this is not stupidity but their intent. It is not only the oil and gas industries that are in their gun sights but whole swathes of British life and institutions they wish to destroy or “reform”. It is what happens to countries and societies when zealots get control of power.
September 15, 2024
Agreed. SJR’s apparent blind spot is his disinclination to recognise supra-national agency in events that happen. Again and again subjects come up where powerful influencers, NGOs, international institutions or corporate bodies made it clear, years ago, what they want to happen. Then these things happen. Not least with the measures taken in line with the climate agenda. But we are supposed to believe it’s the stupidity and duplicity of our rulers that’s the problem. I don’t think so. As several others commented on this site before July, Labour’s bland facade in the election campaign concealed a ruthless transformative agenda so radical that by comparison it would make Sunak’s Conservatives look like.. well, almost like Conservatives.
Reply I am well aware of the damaging influence of supranational bodies.Look at all I have done to reduce EU/WHO influence, and how critical I am of IMF, World Bank etc
September 15, 2024
You Conservatives lost power because you lost touch with reality. You haven’t learned a thing. Energy is a good example. You talk about “our” energy. There’s no such thing, whatever we buy or sell is done at the rates set by intenational markets. Gas, oil .. cars, fish, services, anything at all – join international organisations (like the EU) and help set the rules or run away and accept irrelevance. You Conservatives have chosen to run away and accept irrelevance. Mrs Thatcher would be dismayed by what you have done to her international legacy
September 15, 2024
That’s not correct Lemming.
Energy prices in other countries like the USA for example, are much cheaper than those in the EU and UK.
Self sufficiecy is a very good thing for both environmental and economic reasons.
September 15, 2024
That’s strange …. American reserves are used in America and keep energy prices low. And any surplus is sold overseas, bringing them income.
We could do the same, if we weren’t ruled by Eco Nutter zealots and idiots.
September 15, 2024
Faults do develop in the undersea cable with Norway. Statnett the Norwegian Government subsidy reported a few. I was in Norway recently and at a party a few associated people were there who said problems happen every few months but only get reported to regulators if there is an outage.
So our power supply is not secure.
September 15, 2024
And, Javelin, undersea cables are vulnerable to terrorist attacks.
September 15, 2024
There was no softening of net zero policies by the last government. The mandated targets for selling zero emissions cars remained being 22% for this year. This has meant I cannot get the Hybrid I want until after the new year. The 10% rise in electricity prices was baked in by the last government so it’s no use blaming liebour. The position we are in at the moment can be squarely laid at the door of treacherous May and the then government which waved through her policy, doubled down on by madame tut tut. By the end of this Parliament we will be stuffed. I see our beloved leader was roundly boied at the races yesterday. Must be the faaaar rite. More to come
Reply Couthino and Sunak did tone it down by reversing the ban on U.K. oil and gas and delaying the end of petrol and diesel cars. They should have also abolished the very damaging tax on selling too many ICE cars.
September 15, 2024
Reply to Reply :
PM May made Net Zero law (without a vote or costing) and so our net zero policies, which include the ending of our U.K. oil and gas industries and the end of petrol and diesel cars is now in the hands of the CCC, Greenpeace and high court judges and consequently no longer in the hands of our elected representatives in Parliament. Any delaying tactics by any administration would be short lived until taken to court, as the last Parliament has already discovered.
September 15, 2024
Net Zero in total insanity and now the appalling & contemptible Theresa May is in the Lords with the Dire Cameron. Ann Widecombe, Farage, JR and Nadine Doris are not.
September 15, 2024
“They should have also abolished the very damaging tax on selling too many ICE cars.”
This stupid policy will lead to the closure of British car manufacturing. It will undoubtedly be blamed on Brexit and Liz Truss like everything else. I would normally have bought a new car but I refuse to purchase an electric vehicle. I will continue to run my old diesel car until Government policy forces me off the road.
September 15, 2024
+1 and in doing that you will actually cause less CO2 than you would switching to electric.
September 15, 2024
Is Ed Miliband totally mad, infected with a deluded group think religion or does he know it is mad but either thinks there are votes in it and actually wants to force people back to the stone age. The policy is as evil and insane as the Chairman Mao agenda was. A bit more CO2 is a net good and the policies they are pushing do not even save any or any significant CO2.
Good to finally see some sensible Covid “vaccine” advice coming from Florida officials – do not take them. See the latest Dr John Campbell videos.
September 15, 2024
Zero growth for the past few months and every policy Labour push is anti-growth. Especially net zero, nationalisations, more employment laws, tax hikes, market rigging in employment, transport, energy, education, healthcare, media, housing, more EU – total insanity just like the Cameron, May, Boris & Sunak but even worse!
September 15, 2024
Don’t take ANY ‘vaccines’. They will all have the killer in them – even the nice ‘keeps you thin and eat as much as you like’ kind.
September 15, 2024
Good morning.
Whilst I do not disagree with you, Sir John on that point, I might like to add that it was much more than that but, in the end it came to down to one word – Trust ! Or that lack thereof that did it for your party.
And Theresa May when PM built on his Climate Change Act which the Tory government never repealed. But I suppose it is best that this zealot deals the final death knell for this country. A country his own father despised.
This government is getting all the nasty stuff done first and early in the hope that it will soon all be forgotten at the next GE. Failing that, they will just flood the country with immigrants and give them voting rights.
This country is truly finished.
Reply There is no evidence they will move on to doing good things. They believe in more tax and more regulation. They are out to reverse the parts of the Thatcher revolution that worked.
September 15, 2024
R to R
I do not disagree. Their plan is to further remove central government (Westminster) from decision making by creating various ‘peoples’ committees’ (my term not their’s) which will hand more power, and money, over to them to spend on things we do not need. This will, in effect, insulate the Left from a more Rightwing Central Government. The other part is to totally radicalise the House of Lords with cronies. The only hope is the Markets. As Mrs.T once said to Harold Wilson – “You cannot fool the markets.” And you can’t !
September 15, 2024
They can destroy the markets – see the USSR.
September 15, 2024
What USSR ? There isn’t one, but there are still plenty of markets.
September 15, 2024
Well as to “fool the markets” perhaps not for long but government can certainly do huge harms by rigging them. As they do with employment, farming, the BBC tax, housing, transport, the NHS, education, banking, currency debasement…
September 15, 2024
And LIBOR-GATE
September 15, 2024
“give them voting rights”
Many of them already have voting rights. People from Commonwealth countries plus Eire have the right to vote in our elections. Mad isn’t it? Maybe this is the reason Labour prefers immigrants to British citizens as they are more likely to vote for them.
September 15, 2024
Well Sir John, in all sincerity we knew Labour would be a disaster waiting to happen, but one never imagined it would be this bad. Their incomprehensible energy policy, is just the tip of the iceberg. We are now viewed as a laughing stock by the world at large. We have to admit they are just not fit for purpose. QED
September 15, 2024
Indeed they are anti-free speech, the war on landlords is mad, vat on school fees will do huge harm and cost more than it raises, energy policy is insane, net zero is insane, attacking Non Doms will cost far more than it raises, NHS policy insane, transport policy insane, more employment laws counterproductive, open door to low skilled immigration mad, enforced EV vehicle sales policy insane, they want to rig every market they can with disastrous results. Worse than Sunak but essentially the same lunacy as he pushed.
180 degrees out on virtually everything. Good to see Neil O’Brien pointing our the blindingly obvious:- Migration is not making Britain better off. Ministers must listen to voters – and act now. On Conservative Home.
Alas he has rather damaged his reputation for life with his appalling behavior during Covid getting it all wrong and even trying to trash the reputations of people like the Barrington Declaration people and other sensible scientists who were often exactly right. What is it about PPE graduates like himself, Cameron, Handcock and Ed Miliband so full of entirely misplaced confidence and so little common sense.
September 15, 2024
“It antagonises many Labour voters and is opposed by energy and industrial Unions.”
Not all bad news, then!
We just need the Conservative Party to disband, then there may be hope of change at the next election. They are weasels, wreckers and spoilers. The very few good ‘uns should join Reform and the rest get themselves a different career.
September 15, 2024
Hear, hear.
September 15, 2024
It is also difficult to comprehend the stupidity of all the previous ones since 1990, but particularly from 2019 when the Not-a-Conservative-Party had a wonderful opportunity to “seize the Brexit initiative” and rebuild the UK ….. and instead allowed Johnson to destroy the economy over a virus they already knew was no more lethal than the ‘flu and to turbo-charge the Net Zero lunacy.
Energy isn’t destroying this Government ….. lack of energy is. And that is being deliberately contrived. The objective has been admitted by the UN (to transfer wealth) and by the WEF (so that “the peasants” will own nothing and be easily controlled).
We are effectively having a 21st century version of Communism forced on us. All Keir Stalin and Miliband are doing is accelerating the destruction started by the Climate Change Act and carried out – enthusiastically – by Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak. And if you think the pathetic candidates for CON Leadership will do anything different, I have a bridge to sell you.
September 15, 2024
Totally agree, Donna!
September 15, 2024
Opposition just for the sake of opposition ! Just a reversal of roles compared with three months ago. Policies promoted with explanation or justification. Just ignore the science – maybe it will go away by 2030. This is exactly the kind of flawed thinking that has caused chaos in Government during the last five years.
Reply Your thinking will bring us to power cuts and national poverty
September 15, 2024
R to R
Yes, but it will also make people wake up to the mess we are in. And when that happens . . . ?
September 15, 2024
The science of CO2, the gas of life, is that a bit more is, almost certainly, a net good. There is no Climate Emergency. The Earth has had ice ages with CO2 at over 10 times current levels.
SENSIBLE and honest physicist like William Happer and many others explain this very well indeed in various videos.
September 15, 2024
BE, Quid demonstrasti? Nihil.
September 15, 2024
I should not worrying Sir John this Government like the previous one is working towards starting World War 3 to solve all the Political and Climate issues they and the world faces. And as always has little or no thought for the average citizen in the UK and what is best for her or him.
September 15, 2024
We certainly will not be cold! At least at the start.
September 15, 2024
Of course they’re nasty, Sir John. They’re socialists. Socialism always and everywhere results in tyranny, at first merely cruel, finally murderous. The substitution of people guilty of thought crimes for violent criminals in prison has created UK’s very own gulag. UK is just one step away from becoming a one-party state. This is how it is done.
You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.
September 15, 2024
Indeed and Cameron, May, Boris & Sunak dire green crap, tax to death socialism are responsible for the betrayals that gave Starmer all this power.
September 15, 2024
This is all indeed very bad. That it makes the govt unpopular is perhaps good as it means the people recognise the damage being done. But this is only one area Labour govt is wreaking serious damage. The pro-union laws and public sector pay bonanza will destroy entrepreneurship and add to business cost (as well as to tax), the threatened tax rises are already driving wealthy investors abroad. The anti-Israel posturing is a cause for national shame as the U.K. govt gives succour to terrorists.
Labour are turning out to be much worse than the Conservatives, even if people were disappointed and fed up with them. Those who didn’t vote Conservative (and therefore in effect voted Labour) should perhaps bear this in mind at the next election.
September 15, 2024
Our kind host must surely stop tugging our chain. He himself endorses Net Zero which underpins Starmer’s entire energy policy. John and his party are in no position to condemn Comrade Starmer’s actions on this issue. Either publicly reject Net Zero in its entirety or stop screeching, the hypocrisy has taken on a tsunami style dynamic.
Reply I have never endorsed net zero but been a constant critic of damaging net zero policies including battery cars, heat pumps, and early run down of U.K. oil and gas!
September 15, 2024
Peter Hitchens (if I remember correctly) said that this govt. is here to finish off what the 1997 Labour Party started.
All the unnoticed changes ( constitutional ?) put in place are presumably helping to smooth the path.
In between we have had several Tory govts twiddling their thumbs…all too left wing leaning to actually do very much to alter our disastrous course.
No wonder Cameron said “An end to Punch and Judy politics”..
They were all ( with a few exceptions including JR) in agreement!
September 15, 2024
They did not like ‘Punch and Judy’ politics because they could not formulate arguments for their positions. Their positions being one of the same – The LibLabCON
September 15, 2024
Peter Hitchins is not alone in saying that, Everhopeful, David Starkey is another who comes to mind! But others have said it too!
September 15, 2024
Labour’s policies and plans are just mistaken. That is naive.
Keir Stalin and his appointees are intent on destroying the way our economy and society is based.
He is bringing in his secret Marxist/Communist beliefs and will punish all individuals and groups supporting freedoms. His authoritarianism is clearly visible.
September 15, 2024
I cannot believe that the majority of the UK public support the current energy policies and de-industrialisation of the country. Yet no matter, the new Gov. just like the old Gov. charge onward.
Hopefully the nonsense being pushed by Milliband and co. will lead to an early termination of Labour’s tenure.
September 15, 2024
The irrational actions of the political class pass all understanding. Perhaps Schwarb’s Advisor, World Economic Forum Expert Harari:
‘In 10 years, algorithms and artificial intelligence will rule the world. And I’m not talking about some Hollywood fantasy about a giant computer conquering the world. It’s more like an AI bureaucracy, we’ll have millions of these bureaucrats everywhere. In banks, in government, in companies, in universities. Making more and more decisions about our lives. Every day. Whether to give us a loan, whether to hire us. And it will be harder and harder for us to understand this logic. The reason why the algorithm refused us a loan, why it hired someone else. Democracies may remain, people will vote for this president or that prime minister. But if the decision is made by AI, then people, including politicians, will have a hard time understanding why the AI decided one way or another. And then power will gradually pass from humanity to these new alien intelligences.‘
You have been warned. The computers will specify and program their own programme. Clever people have called it ‘Artificial Stupidity’ for 40 years.
We will have to smash the machines – all of them.
September 15, 2024
Orwell had a catchier title. He called it, Big Brother.
September 15, 2024
Reasons behind a lack of a real Energy policy is exactly the same as the lack of an Industrial strategy.
Governments since, but especially including Blair, have ignored the issue of us running low on energy. Preferring to pile high costs on consumers, while doing nothing to guarantee a good cheap supply.
Just like Industrial strategy, energy policy is determined by what is required to meet netzero targets, and this demands that we become impoverished in every sense of the word, but particularly with regards to energy.
WHY is the media not discussing this – WHY are political analysts not hammering home the fact that netzero is to blame for all of our politically created issues along with the ills we suffer as a result.
September 15, 2024
As well as no real energy supply and a lack of any Industrial strategy, successive governments since 1997 have failed us in so many ways, and they certainly haven’t been doing their jobs.
The basics you should expect from a government include:
– an adequate supply of affordable homes;
– a dependable transport infrastructure;
– a robust economy;
– the ability to defend ourselves against a aggressor.
The political establishment have FAILED utterly on all of these points.
The railways are an utter economic and organisational shambles. Our roads are to capacity while subsidies were given to car manufacturers to make more cars. Jams slow us down every single day.
Our economy is on it’s knees, while our armed forces are a joke with a total lack of equipment crowned by wokism.
By importing so many illegals our homes supply is now pathetic, and yet we have so many ex-soldiers sleeping rough!
With all of the money collected by the treasury, and mostly wasted down some drain or abroad over the last 20 years, we should now be living in some very futuristic environment, where issues become opportunities and not problems because they were managed effectively and honestly. BUT that was not to be because along came the hyper-ideolog of netzero and we were utterly screwed.
September 15, 2024
On demand energy from gas is cheap, we have gas-a-plenty in the north sea and it’s not so polluting, compared to oil/coal, so it’s a good, sensible and achievable bridging solution to support green intermittants.
I would advocate the above by building cheap gas power plants, with new drilling licences to extract gas from our North Sea and in parallel sort out additional nuclear capacity for the longer term on-demand power needs.
September 15, 2024
I’d rather see gas reserved for domestic central heating, and if we’re going to continue powering generating stations with fossil fuels, use coal.
Longer term for renewable energy, drill down a few miles to where the rock is red hot and use the heat to produce steam. We’ll run out of power when hell freezes over.
September 15, 2024
I think we all agree, anyone offering the current policies of deindustrialisation and closure of all low cost energy options to the public, must start their policy planning meeting with malign intent as the driver.
Ed Miliband already hold the title of the most damaging economic political operator in the last twenty years. That honour, was bestowed on him thanks to his 2008 Climate Change Act. That Act with its subsequent Net Zero policies appended to it by Theresa May, without any Parliamentary discussion or vote can be fairly described as the longest UK economic suicide note yet written.
(Apologies to the EU rule makers, they usually hold the high ground when it comes to over wordy rules and regulations)
With Labour now targeting the OAPs with vengeance, plus their fixation with removing energy availability such that blackouts are now regarded as inevitable. Those policies are already suggesting an additional death toll of 4000 people this winter.
Road pricing for cars/vans plus the ongoing crashing of the infrastructure they want to charge the motorists more money for tells us, this administration has no interest in winning another election.
Unfortunately, this administration may have already decided, elections are so last century so they will simply abolish those too.
September 15, 2024
“It is difficult to comprehend the stupidity of this government.”
No, it’s very simple. The purpose of Net Zero, based upon the entirely false concoction that anthropogenic emissions of CO2 from Western nations have caused a climate emergency/crisis/breakdown, is to de-industrialise and impoverish the West by transitioning our energy to expensive and chaotically intermittent renewables and by electrification leaving us economically and militarily exposed to hostile attack.
Although CO2 is only 0.04% of the atmosphere, it has already caused 99% of all the greenhouse gas warming that it can. So additional emissions of CO2 can only produce a further 1% of warming. The amount of greenhouse gas warming effect is not unbounded but limited by CO2’s IR absorption bands and the Earth’s IR Plank distribution curve and 99% of this effect has already taken place. Even the Royal Society admit to the existence of this phenomenon, known as IR saturation (really CO2 saturation as it is the IR which is saturated with CO2 not the CO2 saturated with IR). The IPCC Working Group 1 (“The Science”) state on P95 (footnote) that a doubling of CO2 will produce a mere 1.2 degrees C of warming (Happer & Wijngaarden 0.7 degrees C) and their Table 12 in Chapter 12 shows no signals for climate change other than some slight warming leading some loss of ice and snow.
The Marxists by telling a big enough lie for often enough (via the BBC and other institutions) have convinced millions of people that CAGW exists. These “useful idiots”, as Stalin called them, having not studied the data for themselves are now prey to a new version of Stalin’s Lysenkoism which will in the end cause the deliberate destruction and impoverishment of the West if it is allowed to continue.
We need a referendum on Net Zero to stop it.
September 15, 2024
@Original Richard. – Out of this big World of ours why it the UK is standing alone out all the major nations in producing punitive punishment laws, rules and taxes, 98% of all the planets people are not subjected this punishment, 98% of the Worlds governments are not punishing their people
September 15, 2024
The Conservative party really is in no position to criticise. It followed the “green crap” policy faithfully…even after Runaway Dave called it green crap.
We will see if whoever becomes leader actually has the guts to have a non green crap policy. Personally I doubt it.
September 15, 2024
There is no chance of any change in government policy until the first power cut. Even then Starmer probably won’t be bothered.
September 15, 2024
How long did Toolmaker jr stay in Washington?
Couldn’t they have done it on zoom?
Think of the CO2 that would have been saved.
I bet Milliband was fuming (oops not fuming that would be bad) or is it rules for thee but not for me.
Also anyone who wants to escalate the conflict in Ukraine should be invited to serve on the front line first.
September 15, 2024
Ed : “Couldn’t they have done it on zoom?”
Not sufficiently secure for the PM to get his next set of instructions and could leave a record/trace. And don’t forget that it will not have been President Biden that he will have been to see, even if last July the BBC reported PM Starmer saying after his meeting with the POTUS :
“We went through a huge number of issues at pace. He was actually on really good form, and mentally agile – absolutely across all the detail,”
September 15, 2024
People of a senior age will have to take from Peter to pay Paul, but who will this now hit.Pensioners have already contributed and placed themselves in a position to become more free financially, but that doesn’t only affect them,it also affects services which the older person has to pay for ,leisure time , holidays.Industries rely on money coming from this source..more bankruptcies..more small out of business businesses.!
September 15, 2024
@MBJ – those that work hard to achieve a modicum of self reliance, are not the people that 2TK and crowd wish to see in this Country, you have been beholden to the State so as to enforce compliance.
The again 2TK has ensured though parliament that his personal pension arrangements could not be touched be any future government.
The bit missed all savings are actually the investment money that causes growth.
Rewarding those that for the most part neglected the future on the promise they will get the same as others, create the entitlement that the Socialist World adore.
September 15, 2024
It should be from IanB – not my email address
Predictive text gone mad
September 15, 2024
People interested in this issue should read Thomas Gold’s book, The Deep Hot Biosphere: the myth of fossil fuels. It explores the ‘abiotic oil’ theory – the idea that oil and petroleum may not, in fact, be ‘fossil fuels’, but may come from an entirely different source.
Thomas Gold is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, a Fellow of the Royal Society, and an Emeritus Professor of Physics at Cornell University. Widely regarded as one of the most creative and wide-ranging scientists of his generation, he has taught at Cambridge University and Harvard, and for 20 years was the Director of the Cornell Center for Radiophysics and Space Research. His research asks – is it possible that there is an enormous store of hydrocarbons originating from deep within the earth, that can provide us with abundant supplies of gas and petroleum? Counter-intuitive or not, these ideas are supported by a growing body of evidence.
September 15, 2024
Fossil petroleum products pulled out of the gound is said to result in just 15% becoming used in direct powerr for transport. The other 85% is used in lubricating industry, creating the cables to deliver electricity, oiling wind farms, making the clothes to put on people’s backs. Roads, railways, food, in the shops, the existence of hospitals, even EV cars comes from the other 85%. Even cycle and other forms of transports tyres don’t happen without the drilling for oil. The real dependency is so far unlimited with no alternatives. So forcing the importation of products at a massive increase in costs, is nothing other than the forcing the Country out of existence.
So look at the World and ask what makes it right that the UK should be punished. No other Nations Government has got so involved in trashing their people’s lives on the back of personal ideological religion – not only this administration but the one that came before it.
There is a rot in our Parliament and all those serve in it
September 15, 2024
From the MsM -The donations covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations for Lady Starmer before and after Labour’s election win in July
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria accepted donations towards clothing because there are no taxpayer funds to cover UK leaders’ wardrobe costs, David Lammy has said.
The Foreign Secretary said the couple had accepted donations!!!
And the pensioner, heating costs up, help removed. Twi Tier Kier at his best, hellbent on the them an us status. Energy is be reserved for his chums and the transport network decluttered
September 15, 2024
Sir John:
If I want to support the Conservatives I find I cannot. Mrs May’s disastrous government brought in and made law Net Zero, which is why the Cumbrian mine was refused planning permission. Judges do not make the law, parliament does. Having mandated Net Zero, these are the consequences.
Boris Johnson’s disastrous government doubled down on Net Zero, despite his having mocked it before he became PM. Johnson said we were going to become the Saudi Arabia of wind. I knew he was not a serious politician from that point.
So yes, Labour’s energy policies will be disastrous, but they differ only in detail from those of the Conservatives. Only Reform will drop Net Zero, so who else should I vote for? I have always been a Conservative voter, but for me, it’s over.
Reply I suggest you send this to a Conservative site. It doesn’t respond to what I am saying.
September 15, 2024
“It is difficult to comprehend the stupidity of this government”
A study commissioned by the DESNZ and issued in April this year reported that Britain is incapable of building the wind farms, solar farms and transmission networks essential to achieve net zero.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6617b12ed88c988e81b95af8/uk-renewables-deployment-supply-chain-readiness-study-executive-summary.pdf
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/04/17/britains-shift-net-zero-threatened-shortages/
Ed Miliband (PPE), Secretary of State for Energy Security & Net Zero and Chris Stark (Law and Financial Studies), Head of Mission Control Centre for Clean Energy, have written an “SOS” letter to Fintan Slye (Legal Sudies & Business Administration), Executive Director of the National Grid ESO, to ask how net zero CO2 emissions for electricity by 2030 can be achieved, as this was a manifesto pledge :
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/66cda5c1e39a8536eac0532e/sos-chris-stark-letter-clean-power-2030.pdf
It is clear that because Ed Miliband didn’t check that decarbonisation by 2030 was feasible BEFORE he made it an election promise together with reducing our energy bills he has no idea what Net Zero will involve either in costs, de-industrialisation or the “customer engagement” and “behaviour change” necessary to achieve it, such as the rationing of energy, food and travel.
But the Civil Service (DESNZ) et al are pressing ahead regardless destroying our industry and wealth and intending to subject us to their control through rationing.
September 15, 2024
801 illegal economic /criminals arrived in the UK yesterday from the safe country of France