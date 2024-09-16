Paying for clothes

Why did a MP earning a good six figure salary with an intelligent and capable wife need a rich man to buy clothes for them both? Why when he accepts free clothes for his wife did he not automatically register the gift? He would of course have known of his wife’s good fortune.
Any MP knows that gifts and grants worth thousands of pounds all need to be registered promptly. It is not as if he forgot, as he registered his own gift of clothes. He decided a gift to his wife did not need the same prompt treatment, then his office decided rightly they did need to register this.
This is a bigger issue because we were promised greater transparency and honesty from the new government. Labour in Opposition were eternally vigilant for the slightest error or questionable judgement by Conservative Ministers and MPs . We were promised a new puritan era of government staying well within the tight rules. I remember being challenged because I had not declared an article I had written for the FT. They were so disappointed when I explained that I refused payment so there was nothing to declare.
The U.K. does not give the PM’s wife a national role as First Lady with official engagements and an admin office to organise events. We have a royal family to do that. Only occasionally does a PM’s wife accompany her husband when he has a work engagement. She is not the focus of attention and it would be a distraction if a PM ‘s wife wanted to make her fashion sense the talk of the journalists rather than the event they were attending. A PM ‘s wife can dress well from any store or mail order retailer at affordable prices and can wear suitable garments on more than one occasion. There is no need to rely on a donor for a fancy wardrobe. Mrs Starmer has her own senior role in the NHS paying her a salary.
This is one of those gifts that comes with a big political price.It jars with many voters when it is the background to taking away £300 of heating help for pensioners. Well paid Labour MPs charging taxpayers for energy bills on their second homes also sits uneasily with the present news.
51 Comments
September 16, 2024
Good morning.
I seem to remember the tabacco advertising scandal started the first week of a Labour government. It went on to the original expenses scandal where, if I again remember, a former Labour MP and now (then) speaker, Speaker Martin, tried to cover up and prevent MP’s expenses from being released. We then went on to LIBOR-GATE, which I have mentioned recently.
The more things change the more they stay the same, eh ?
September 16, 2024
Indeed pathetic children let loose in a sweet shop stuffing their pockets full. Was always thus.
Starmer can also draw on his large (act of parliament protected pension) now probably and certainly in three years time at 65. One law for you with your tepid hot water bottle and freezing bedroom and another for Starmer with my private jet and various, protected by a bespoke law, huge pensions.
Still all in it together as they like to lie.
September 16, 2024
Well said. I do agree, why do we allow MP’s and Ministers to accept any gifts at all ?
September 16, 2024
Indeed that is the simple solution, so why does it continue.?
As for the heating for second homes allowance of £4,000 suggested and Alleged claimed by our present Chancellor and others just before voting to stop the pensioners heating allowance, rather a smack in the face to voters and even handedness.
It always seems it is one rule for some, but not for the majority, and do as I say not as I do.
Time for a political party to perhaps rewrite the proposed rule book on expenses, payments, gifts and taxation before any election, because it will never happen whilst in power !
Are MPs that daft that they do not realise how this plays out with voters, or do they not care ?
September 16, 2024
Can you imagine what HMRC would say if a self employed person was gifted work clothes.
Benefit in kind at the very least !
September 16, 2024
James, how on earth is Keith going to manage when he gets his pension. It must be very small because we the taxpayers aren’t allowed to know what it is.
When Thieves goes for our pension lump sum and lifetime limit reduction will the public sector be exempt.
Goid old Consocialism.
September 16, 2024
CS also have to report gifts and other entertainment provided free in a Record book.
Rather like the MP’s.
So much for honesty and transparency from Starmer.
September 16, 2024
Agree – Any gift is open to corruption and abuse …lets face it, un-worked gratuity is a back-hander
September 16, 2024
James Morley +1 2TierKier has shown himself to be different. Laws of bribery and corruption do not apply to him or his chums. Even the same chums that get No10 passes or his parliamentary protection for his personal pension.
September 16, 2024
Morning Sir John.
Same soft brown stuff, different government.
September 16, 2024
What I want to know is what is being asked for and/or promised in return for these gifts.
Excellent point Sir John regarding Labours constant vigilance of Conservative wrong doing and their holier than thou stance. Always an irritation to me that the Conservatives allowed them to bully in that way, when the list of charges relating to Labours less than squeaky clean behaviour was never fired back at them.
September 16, 2024
Your comments encapsulate my views entirely; the phrase ‘one rule for them and one rule for us’ reveals the huge sense of entitlement Starmer embodies. I was appalled at Starmer’s £76k’s worth of gifts declared in his own declaration of Members Financial interests. Travel, hospitality, tickets for football etc etc. I know my wife would refuse gifts of clothing from another man irrespective of the essential declaration!. Changing tack somewhat, I’m very concerned at Starmer and Lammy’s rhetoric concerning the use of Storm Shadow missiles being deployed against Russia by Ukraine. This is a very dangerous tactic not just for UK but for all of Europe. Why has our PM and Foreign Secretary taken this position without public consultation or indeed full debate in Parliament? Why have they both suddenly joined the Neocons in Washington?
September 16, 2024
It is now long overdue that MPs perks were published. I mean all those items they have bequeathed themselves over time that Joe Citizen and the self employed would find it impossible to get past HMRC when they make their annual return.
I have heard rumour that MPs tax affairs are dealt with by a ring fenced departmen of HMRC in Cardiff. If so, what are they getting that nobody else is entitled to apart from response on the telephone.
When running my business I needed to look as smart in attire as any MP or PM. I cannot recall any provision for a claim against my gross income for any clothing I had to buy. Maybe if I had habitually had to wear overalls it might have been accepted, wheras silk ties were not. We in the real world have always suspected that some MPs stretch credibility to the limit while others know where to draw the line. Have MPs truely stopped claiming for duck huts since this became cynical joke of the month.
Reply These gifts are published. MPs have to pay under the same tax rules as others.
September 16, 2024
A question our host might enlighten us on. An MP serving one term of five years at £85,000 per annum for example. What pension provision does that entitle him/her to on losing their seat.
Reply It is a contributory funded pension. Your subsequent entitlement is based on how many years you contributed and the salary you were being paid at the end of your service in the normal way for a final salary scheme.
September 16, 2024
reply to reply…nice to have a final salary pension. Millions would like that too!
September 16, 2024
I am not surprised. Power corrupts and this Labour government and it’s leader are no different. The corruption goes beyond the acceptance of previously undeclared gifts such as these. We have even seen hints of it in appointments made, such as nepotism in candidate selection ahead of the last GE. Jobs for the boys, and girls, seem to pop up all over the place. Someone (Guido Fawkes?) ought to set up a Register of Conflicting Interests to reveal just how widespread it is.
September 16, 2024
If Mrs Starmer feels clothes she needs are too expensive she could obtain better quality in charity shops. Women’s clothing is a leading income generator there. Many specialist clothing retailers donate new dresses to local charities when refreshing their own stocks. Charity shops often have sales of their own, with every dress in the shop available for just £1 each.
September 16, 2024
NHS workers have long complained about not being well enough paid. Sympathy for Mrs, perhaps she changes into ‘scrubs’ once on duty?
September 16, 2024
This is the rule for Civil Servants “If you are offered a gift, other than of the trivial kind, you should politely refuse with the explanation that civil servants cannot accept gifts.”
This should also be the rule for Prime Ministers, Ministers and MPs.
There is no such thing as a free lunch and wealthy men/women giving gifts to politicians have ulterior motives, so it is a corruption of power.
September 16, 2024
@Donna – most sane people would see that as being the minimum requirement for those in public office anything else should and must be seen as bribery. This however is 2 Tier Kier’s domain if you object you get locked up as an extreme right terrorist, if you have money for him and his chums you can state and get whatever favour you wish. One wonders why the Unions that donated to Labour received in return inflation busting pay rises. He who pays the piper?
September 16, 2024
Grubby Starmer’s merely another Socialist freeloader. ’twas ever thus.
I see the cuddly woke left have just tried to murder one of their most powerful political opponents, again. Trump is a response to woke authoritarianism.
Thanks for the site. It keeps us all sane, just
September 16, 2024
I don’t understand why Lord Waheed Alli cares about how Mrs Starmer looks. Does he think he has a better dress sense than her? His gift of glasses to her husband is weird, too. Starmer looks prim and old-fashioned in those clunky large-frame spectacles. Not a charismatic image, yet Lord Alli worked in PR and TV.
September 16, 2024
Perhaps our PM is not aware of how low-priced NHS part-funded frames are now? Does he need to change them regularly? Carefully chosen frames allow replacement lens to be fitted in older frames. Just saying!
September 16, 2024
@ R.Grange – In August 2024, The Times reported that Alli had been given unrestricted access to 10 Downing Street, uncommon for anyone not formally employed in the Prime Minister’s office, and that he had held a reception for party donors in the Downing Street garden. More Party’s? Etc ed
September 16, 2024
Both are lawyers too with his wife working for the NHS as he likes to tell us almost as often as his my dad was a toolmaker claims. Perhaps they think they are above the law now you cannot have a car but I will get a private jet, limo or a helicopter. Starmer even has his own act of parliament to protect is hugely generous pension added to which he will have is PMs pension and MPs pension, state pension and his wife’s NHS pension I assume. So should not get too cold in his latter days.
September 16, 2024
I guess they accept and don’t declare these gifts out of a mixture of greed, arrogance, narcissism, entitlement and self importance. The whole world should be showering gifts upon them, offerings in acknowledgement of their god-like powers and benevolence to mankind!
Whereas for us vile mortals, gifts of this nature are clearly a way of greasing palms, and omit declaring them to HMRC at your peril!
September 16, 2024
The hypocrisy is strong in this one.
One of several missteps since July. We can expect more.
September 16, 2024
The most pitiful spin out from this embarrassment for the Labour Party has to be watching The Foreign Secretarry David Lammy on the Trevor Philips Sunday morning show . There he attempt in his own cack-handed clumsy style to justify the innocence of a wealthy PMs wife, being gifted thousands of £pounds of designer clothes from an even richer Party donor, Lord Alli.
Foreign Secretary Lammy, even went as far as to suggest the state should have a formal responsibility to fund and dress the PMs wife in suitable attire for her role? He went as far as to draw a parallel with the American First Lady?
The Foreign Secretary clearly has no awareness of the role of the Queen. That should not surprise us, as he has no idea about Royal matters in general. He openly claimed when asked on Mastermind, Henry Vll followed Henry Vlll onto the English throne?
As they say, every village has one. Westminster must be thrilled to have one with such a high profile.
September 16, 2024
This issue is being ignored by The Guardian so nothing will come of it.
September 16, 2024
““Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private benefit that usually breaches laws, regulations, standards of integrity and/or standards of professional behaviour”
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/a-standard-for-the-counter-bribery-and-corruption-professional/a-standard-for-the-counter-bribery-and-corruption-professional-html
September 16, 2024
There’s one other aspect to this clothes-saga, no: two actually. One is that Mrs Starmer also got the services of a personal shopper, for free. In case gentlemen reader don’t know this: personal shoppers are not just another cost, the service they provide is also combined with a nie private room, tea or coffee or even champagne. The lady thus treated doesn’t have to go from clothes rail to clothesrail, minions bring those things to her.
Very working-class, innit!
The other thing is: which gentleman would permit another man to buy dresses for his wife? In past, more mannered times, such a gift always had other intime connotations …
It’s not the money nt being declared – it’s the spirit of the gift: so very working class – something the toiling masses surely can relate to!
September 16, 2024
What does gifts to Mrs Starmer, which have purpose only for her, have to do with the general public? He’s the office holder, not her.
Sure Mrs Starmer can afford her own clothes, just like my wife. If a rich man offered to buy my wife clothes, we’d both be somewhat embarrassed, and I for one would be not a little annoyed.
September 16, 2024
And why does it not get much attention or criticism in the main broadcast media, BBC, Sky News and ITV?
Answer, because they are on his and his party’s side and it is likely they will stay that way whatever he does or doesn’t do.
September 16, 2024
The hypocrisy of it stinks. It’s much worse than the low level corruption. Imagine if this had been Boris Johnson! There should be a Parliamentary enquiry and the same treatment meted out to Starmer as would have happened to Conservative ministers in the last parliament. A 10 day suspension from the HoC perhaps?
September 16, 2024
I couldn’t agree more.
What sort of MP or PM,or anyone for that matter,wants a wealthy business man paying for his wife’s clothes,let alone his own;
In this instance both the PM and his wife are earning jointly a minimum of £225,000 a year and don’t need help to buy their clothes;
This needs to be investigated further as no one would willingly offer and pay for this sort of benefit if they weren’t getting something in return.
September 16, 2024
Normal people don’t let another man secretly buy their wife’s clothes. Isn’t it not just weird but rather creepy? What’s going on?
September 16, 2024
Did the donation have a veto on her selection? Perhaps he sat beyond the changing room passing an opinion on whether things suited her or not? He who pays the piper?
September 16, 2024
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I was astonished and reduced to tears to see that the Prime Minister had had to resort to sending his foreign secretary out on to the Sunday morning airwaves to plead poverty on his behalf.
Mr. Lammy said ‘Starmer took donor’s gifts because there is no taxpayer funding for clothes’.
I knew that austerity had bitten quite deep but I had no idea that Mr. Starmer had been left so destitute that he had to rely on the generosity of others to buy clothes for himself and his wife.
What a terribly embarrassing situation it must have been for him!
September 16, 2024
Like many men, I have a few suits which I struggle to get into, mainly due to being forced to eat more cheaply in these difficult times of eat or heat. If Sir Starmer would like I could send a couple to No.10?
September 16, 2024
Hopefully he will be ridiculed at PMQs.
September 16, 2024
Apparently Starmer is worth £7.5 million. He can well afford to buy good clothes for himself and his family, if he chooses.
Incidentally has the Starmer Preferential Pension Act been repealed yet? I haven’t heard if it has.
September 16, 2024
Not on the cards until full repution has been heaped on the pensioner that he thinks vote for
September 16, 2024
The political class does not like it, but this proves ‘they are all the same’ on the make for themselves and are first class humbugs and hypocrites.
September 16, 2024
Isn’t this a normal attitude of socialists that they expect to be treated well by others. Socialism encourages the idea that it is ok to take and take. It ferments the mind with ideological thoughts that great socialists live off the backs of others — like so many that will not work and live off the state. Living like that encourages criminal thoughts, perpetuating bad behaviour. It’s in the blood even.
It’s right that the PM should be attacked for the slightest degree of criminality – he should be totally above such actions as not declaring a gift, but again it is in his nature, it’s what he is. Socialism brings out the worst in people.
September 16, 2024
Typical Socialists. You only have to recall the old communist states in Europe whereby the leaders lived in luxury while the general population suffered.
September 16, 2024
Exactly, a PM is just that, which means the leader of those we empower and pay, those we lend our power too. A PM is not a head of state or a ruler, a PM as with all MPs are servants of the people. That’s the UK political class failing their ego has the better of them.
Of course parliament has allowed 2TK rights on his pension that make him immune from his own tax grabs so is there any suprise. One rule for him another for his minions
September 16, 2024
I agree with James Morley, why do we accept any Ministers or MPs or Civil Servants (direct or indirect) to accept any gifts at all?
However, I expect the release of this news was a classic example of the dead cat strategy. We can expect more of these.
BTW, when Ed Miliband said that our energy bills would be reduced by £300/year, did he mean that we would be spending £300/year less on electricity because of electricity rationing caused by his intention to give us rolling blackouts? It cannot be because of his intention to transition to renewables because these are the most expensive form of energy known to man (£195/MWhr for the floating offshore wind that is the PM’ favourite), let alone the additional costs for national and local grid upgrades, grid stability and grid-scale electricity storage if we are to have a reliable supply.
September 16, 2024
It is staggering that the PM and his wife have accepted the clothes and glasses Lord Ali paid for! When a person earns a six-figure plus salary, even before he became PM, why do they need other people to pay for their clothes and glasses?
Remember the media frenzy about Boris Johnson’s wallpaper? It’s worth pondering how much and for how long the media will make this an issue for Mr & Mrs Starmer by comparison.
It is a shocking reflection on our PM’s integrity or, rather, the lack of it.
September 16, 2024
LOL, socialism is back, alright. Their well-known mantra, “Do as we say and never as we do”, is back on their agenda. But can they survive the next four years and ten months? I hope not.
September 16, 2024
“Lammy: ‘Starmer took donor’s gifts because there is no taxpayer funding for clothes’ “. – that is a falsehood a lie from Lammy. Both his wife are paid extremely well directly by the Taxpayer, the are employees of the State.
All monies, gifts, donations to those in power can and should be seen as bribes in pursuit of favours, special considerations by those making the bribe – if only there was an opposition to the corrupt UniParty. This Parliament, democracy are being forced into a position of disrepute once more by a handful
September 16, 2024
It’s an opportunity Sir J, extrapolate –> Clothesgate, combined with the ‘well received’ Winter Fuel Allowance (perhaps the PM’s Polltax 2.0?) and maybe he’ll be gone by Xmas… #ReadItHereFirst!