What are acceptable gifts to MPs and Ministers?

In the last Parliament I had a policy of not accepting gifts or paid for hospitality at sporting events or expensive concerts. I did not ask for or receive payments for articles and media appearances about U.K. politics. I paid for my own clothes and entertainment and for my own election leaflets in 2019.
An MP is on over £91,000 a year and does qualify for expenses when living away from home to do a job which requires you to work both in Parliament and in the constituency. I find it difficult to know why an MP would think it a good idea to accept the gift of expensive clothes when it is bound to lead to a huge debate about the suitability of them and the motives of the donor. It is also debatable whether accepting invitations to expensive entertainments is wise.
Clearly if you are Prime Minister or a Cabinet member then some great events require your presence as office holder. A PM should be seen at a major sporting final with a U.K. competitor. A culture Secretary needs to attend a wide range of events to take an interest in the sector.A Foreign Secretary needs to do plenty of international travel and attend grand events. An MP should attend Remembrance Day and other civic occasions in his or her official capacity if invited.
We are not debating official and accepted roles and support, but discussing how some MPs pursue personal pleasures in a privileged way, getting a freebie because of their office but not undertaking an official duty at it.
Different and tighter rules apply to Ministers than to MPs.Ministers make decisions. Many people want to influence them, either in a specific case like a grant of a licence or planning permission they need, or in a general tax or regulatory change they would benefit from. I remember as a Cabinet. minister being invited to join rich people on their expensive boats in the Mediterranean with flights paid to join them. I used to reply that I was busy as a Cabinet Minister so could not join them but would be pleased to be invited when I was no longer in the cabinet. Although they assured me they were not just inviting me because of my position I got no updated invites once I left the government.
A Minister of course compromises themselves if they accept expensive leisure activities with rich people. A Minister also invites suspicion if they meet and wine and dine with leading billionaires without coming clean if the billionaire influenced them to support their drive for net zero or vaccination or more EU or whatever global cause they are promoting.
Rich people tend to press Ministers to do what the governing elites of the world and the international treaties require. The elites usually get what they want without financing the leading politicians, because the whole net zero ,world health and wars approach is baked in anyway by international law and international get togethers . As a Minister you need to be strong and self confident to turn down one of internationally agreed nonsenses that public bodies unite behind.
71 Comments
September 21, 2024
Good morning.
It is not just rich people, the EU is famous for it and, not just to non-EU government appointees, but also EU members and Euro MP’s. The pay, the expenses and the benefits are said to be vary generous. Which is deliberate as they (EU) are in fact, buying favour with those people own money.
Today things are a little different. With so much power and decision making moving to Supranational bodies and various national (eg OFWAT & OBR) and international regulators (eg WHO & IMF) it is clear that money will follow in that direction.
September 21, 2024
Agreed Mark. A great number of bodies and people wish to influence Government policy (Businesses, Unions, Net-zero groups, other countries…). Given this why don’t we simply say MPs cannot recieve gifts or payments directly, whilst in office. Let the influence groups donate to Party funds which are at least 1 step removed from the individuals.
September 21, 2024
”..while in office..” I sometimes wonder who are all these people who pay huge sums to recently retired PMs for giving a thirty minute after lunch speech. It seems to be incredibly lucrative for the ex PM, who is, after all, no longer in a position to directly influence government spending….
September 21, 2024
I’ve always thought these speaking engagements are payment for past favours. Many ex-PMs and cabinet ministers are not inspirational speakers who should attract such high speaking fees. The whole thing stinks.
Also, these Foundations that ex-politicians set up seem very dubious, like the Blair and Clinton foundations. Charities are out of control and mainly funded by the taxpayer. There are so many parasites living on the backs of the few who produce anything tangible, I’m surprised our society hasn’t already collapsed.
September 21, 2024
It also provides an excuse for the gathering of a clan. What gets agreed or initiated on the side and who is in the network is far more important than the likely rather banal speech.
September 21, 2024
Completely agree!
September 21, 2024
Indeed when one looks at so many of the laws that have been passed it is hard to see why they are passed other, than to satisfy enrich vested interests or to give more power to governments. This as there is a often huge cost and inconvenience to public and no benefit thing like EPC certificates, much health and safety red tape, daft building regulations, mad planning restrictions…
September 21, 2024
+10
September 21, 2024
Shift pattern data used in the Lucy Letby trial was “scientifically worthless” a meeting of the Royal Statistical Society has heard. In the Telegraph today. Indeed it was and precious little other evidence. Unsafe unsafe unsafe Wes Streeting we will not shut up!
September 21, 2024
The report warned that investigators must always bear in mind that there may be innocent explanations for apparent and even striking correlations between a medical professional’s presence and deaths or other incidents. It called for greater collaboration between statisticians and the legal profession in the future.
But what % of lawyer and judges understand statistics or probability. They did not even spot the very basic error on the two Cot Deaths case.
September 21, 2024
‘ The elites usually get what they want without financing the leading politicians…’
I disagree. Look at America and the vast funds required to contest elections and win them. US politicians know they need donor support. Look at the power of the Israel Lobby there.
UK politics is cheaper to influence but money still talks.
September 21, 2024
That last point, about the national and supranational bodies, is important. Who the heck checks on what inappropriate gifts the unelected leaders of these bodies accept?
September 21, 2024
It would appear that many members, with especial reference to the PM and his wife, have stepped on an armed bear trap. There are common sense rules if you wish to avoid being compromised as you explain. There seems to be a dirth of common sense in this Labour government. From outside it is particularly gauling if you care to imagine the furore they would have stired up against their predecessors, which they did at every opportunity. Blatant hypochracy comes to mind.
A thought that has not as yet been considered, at least by all the commentariat, what are the tax implications of all this largesse. Has it all been declared as benefits in kind? (Etc Ed)Is it just MPs who enjoy a waver, unavailable to those of us in times past who tried to run businnesses.
On a more positive note, I hope everyone enjoyed the positivity emmanating from the Reform Party Conference yesterday. I enjoyed the oppening twirl of spectacles and comment in Nigel’s rousing speach. It had all the qualities of the one pre Agincourt. My only caution is that he might not have a full five years to put the building blocks of electoral success in place before this ragbag of a government have to call it a day.
September 21, 2024
+1
September 21, 2024
This appalling government will not call it a day before they have to. We are stuck with them for 4+ years. I anger is directed are the fake net zero pushing, tax to death, open door to low skilled migration Con-socialists from Cameron to Sunak.
Why on earth did the “Covid vaccines are unequivocally safe” ( fool or damn liar take your pick) Sunak even throw the towel in six month early?
September 21, 2024
Agricola let’s hope this government implodes well before its 5 year tenure. I think Nigel and Co. will have things sorted within the next year or so.
I have never witnessed such incompetence in such a short time by any government of the past 70 years. It’s almost as if they know they won’t last and need to grift as much as possible. If Crayons is getting bought clothes, it’s from someone who has a grudge.
September 21, 2024
I still think reform will struggle to break through with FPTP in four+ years time. Too many always have always will voters for the old brands. And there voters are too evenly spread out. Even if they gained power what guarantee would we have of real delivery when all the new untested reform MPs took their seats. All very depressing, we really do not have any real democracy with FPTP, a vote every five years and “representative” democracy by people who generally lie to get elected then deliver the reverse.
Zero real power at all for voters.
September 21, 2024
I think Labour and Conservatives will band together to stop Reform from breaking their two model control of politics in this country. They attack Nigel at every opportunity.
September 21, 2024
“their” rather, what is the point of of Homonyms? If you do not say them differently why spell them differently?
September 21, 2024
The only way we are going to stop Labour winning in 2029 or 2028, is the Conservatives realise that they are not going to get back any of the 4.3 million who deserted the party in July. Another million or two at least have already decided that none of the current leadership contenders are going to provide the kind of policies that we are looking for.
The only solution is an electoral pact with Reform.
Hopefully, Reform will cause massive embarrassment to the Conservatives in the May elections and just maybe they will start to realise that they simply have to do a deal before 2028/9.
If they don’t, I can see Reform overtaking the Conservatives and becoming the official opposition after the election. But that will leave Labour in power !
September 21, 2024
Indeed I assume they do not declare it as a benefit in kind as anyone else would have to extra income due to their job. After all Starmer even has his own pension law to protect his large pension. One law for him another for you.
But HMRC can be very generous for others meal allowance rates are as follows: For travels lasting 5 hours or more: The maximum claimable meal allowance is £5. Last time I bought a coffee, bottle of water and a pasty for a train journey at Kings cross to Cambridge the bill was over £12. And that not even in a sit down cafe.
September 21, 2024
Yesterday I saw the ”real” conservative party conference ….and wasn’t it good
September 21, 2024
@glen cullen +1. What are they other thañ labour light
September 21, 2024
indeed
September 21, 2024
The venal behaviour of the PM and, it is now admitted, his Deputy PM and Chancellor of the Exchequer is breath taking. It makes the notorious duck house, of the MPs expenses scandal, look like small beer in comparison. Although rumbled on the acceptance of expensive clothes, they seem to be quite ready to continue to accept other expensive freebies.
Your position was echoed the other day by Jacob Rees Mogg when he said he did not accept gifts as an MP or Minister. As he succinctly put it, where there’s a tip there’s a tap, or words to that effect.
Reply The duck house was not paid for either by taxpayers or a rich donor, but by the MP himself. He enquired about an expenses claim and was rightly turned down.
September 21, 2024
Thank you for the clarification. Nevertheless it attracted headlines at the time, became emblematic and remains so for some, including me, of how far MPs tried to push the expenses envelope. The current freebies for ministers scandal is in a different league.
September 21, 2024
Jacob Rees Mogg seems to be a good honest man. It’s unfortunate he lost his seat when the likes of Sunak and Hunt kept theirs.
September 21, 2024
No personal gifts or hospitality at all, apart from birthday and Christmas presents* from family members.
The fact that Lord Alli, having made generous “personal gifts,” was given a free pass to No.10 demonstrates why personal gifts should be banned.
Two-Tier-Free-Gear-No Idea-Keir has humiliated this country.
(*Or other faith-based festivals).
September 21, 2024
Two-Tier-Free-Gear-No Idea-Keir has humiliated this country.
Not this Country but him and his party. But ….. anti free speech Starmer has far worse to come.
September 21, 2024
Things like toxic masculinity “re-education” in schools?
September 21, 2024
Many years ago, my late Husband was in receipt of Luncheon Vouchers (they are now discontinued). He meticulously added those to his expenses declaration.. They were £2 a day. Enough to buy a sandwich, or two, in those days.
He had to pay tax on those, which he did not mind doing. It was classed as a ‘benefit in kind’. I wonder how much tax, Starmer and Co have had to pay on those expensive freebies. They would be quick to criticise other Parties, while feeling entitled to receive them theirselves.
September 21, 2024
Gifts to the MP’s constituency would be less of a bribe while reflecting favourably on both the MP and donor. Such as: marquees for local fetes, benches with name plaques, free accommodation for service veterans, building sports halls and youth clubs. Then, the MP can actively tout for donations.
If the locals are pleased with the results, the MP might deservedly gain their added support at election time.
A personal portrait in oils could be a suitable gift for an MP, attaching no corruption, whether displayed in a gallery of public record or in their own home. Free caravan holidays in Clacton might not suit all.
September 21, 2024
Baroness Margaret Beckett is perhaps a bit old for Clacton caravanning now?
September 21, 2024
Sir John,
In my opinion, the only gift an MP should accept is a vote from their constituency member.
I saw California Crossroad on the news last night… Good grief is the phrase that comes to my mind.
September 21, 2024
Personal gifts – Zero.
There has to no hint of even the slightest undue influence otherwise there can be no trust.
When employed I was not allowed to accept gifts and never accepted paid meals etc from customers or suppliers.
I continued this practice when self employed and as employer.
The only exception was air miles and upgrades on flights I had paid for a ticket anyway.
September 21, 2024
And neither were the Civil Sevants that I had business dealings with 20 years ago. So why politicians think it’s OK now to accept “gifts” is completely beyond me.
However, I do recall going to a business meeting with a sales colleague at a large (publically owned) factory in the 70’s, where the purchasing manager seemed very keen to discuss how good the latest Sony Colour TVs were. We were visiting the site to precent a computerised metrology system. Afterwards I asked my colleague what it had all been about. “Oh, that’s what he wants for giving us the business” I was told…
So maybe some things don’t really change after all….
September 21, 2024
“There has to no hint of even the slightest undue influence otherwise there can be no trust”
Dream on hard to find any any decisions that do not have undue influence from pressure groups and vested interest. Where there is a trough you will find pigs. The stench is overwhelming.
Why else might we have HS2, net zero, dangerous Covid vaccines for people who did not need them.
September 21, 2024
”Personal gifts – Zero” …spot on
September 21, 2024
The simple answer is no gifts should be accepted at all, then there is no argument about possible influence.
When I was purchasing manger of a Company very many years ago, my rules were the same as yours John, no gifts at all, and it soon got around to suppliers that my decisions were made in my Companies interests only.
Interestingly when I eventually left that Company the managing director thanked me for my honesty, as word had got back to him that I could not be bought or influenced.
Once people are aware you can be influenced, it then is simply is about how much !
September 21, 2024
“Churchill: “Madam, would you sleep with me for five million pounds?” Socialite: “My goodness, Mr. Churchill… Well, I suppose… we would have to discuss terms, of course… ” Churchill: “Would you sleep with me for five pounds?” Socialite: “Mr. Churchill, what kind of woman do you think I am?!” Churchill: “Madam, we’ve already established that. Now we are haggling about the price”
The same “principle” applies to Free-Gear-Keir. We’ve establishment what he is.
September 21, 2024
+1
September 21, 2024
Probity and honesty should be the hallmark of holding office but, sadly, we appear to have a PM seemingly devoid of principles and little honour….
September 21, 2024
“devoid of principles and little honour” like almost all PMs in my lifetime and many before.
September 21, 2024
This is a side issue and of supreme irrelevance. What we now have are Marxists in power across the state whose purpose is simple, to change and realign this entire nation across all areas of human life, to make those changes absolutely irreversible by any party. In effect the destruction of a nation and its reconstruction along very different lines.
Labour always look to the long term and act strategically according to that premise.
So while halfwits are snorting anger at Starmer having the purchase of his wife’s underwear bought by a wealthy donor, Starmer’s client state are going about its business dismantling our nation brick by brick.
Deceit and deception is at the heart of all left wing politics. Just ask Blair and Cameron.
It’s a pity that decent, moral ex-politicians like John and indeed others cannot venture into issues of a more existential nature. Yes, made controversial by the Marxists but they have the platform to focus the public’s attention on issues that are simply not being addressed.
This nation is on the verge of being changed forever and those changes have been deliberate and malicious. We hear nothing from Tory about this. They’re quite happy to sit in silence and not causing a fuss. Well, in 50 years time their progeny will be planning to emigrate to safer places
Reply I do raise the big issues including deeply damaging net zero policies, the tyranny of bad international treaties, the thwarting of Brexit, the ever growing waste and regulatory excesses of the state etc
September 21, 2024
Indeed David Starkey is sound on this. Two tier Kier is a very real threat to the UK I blame the Con-Socialists who made us suffer him.
September 21, 2024
‘Ministers make decisions’. MPs also make decisions on whether to influence other MPs and Ministers about how to vote, enacting or stifling law.
September 21, 2024
This recent scandal about politicians receiving free clothing, is just another in a long line of politicians with no sense of guilt abusing their position.
The expenses scandal of 2009 exposed the behaviour of many MP’s. Now 25 years on we see they’re still on the take and make.
If that’s not bad enough, they do it in the face of removing the WFA from people who have no expenses account to fall back on.
More proof, if it were needed, the Uniparty are money grabbing, clueless zealots who should be nowhere near parliament.
September 21, 2024
Kleptocracy rules
September 21, 2024
Given that gifts in this context are invariably bribes, the Bribery Act 2010 comes straight into play, to wit
The three main offences
-An offence of bribing another person (offering, promising or giving a financial or other advantage to a person to induce or reward a person to perform a relevant function or activity improperly)
-An offence of being bribed (accepting, receiving or requesting a financial or other advantage as a reward for performing a relevant function or action improperly)
-An offence of bribery of foreign public officials (using a bribe to influence a foreign public official to obtain or retain business or a business advantage)
Custodial sentences would put a timely end to the power crazes of this crew and their rich donors.
Reply A gift only becomes a bribe if it is linked to the recipient doing something specific for the donor. There have been no allegations I have seen that these gifts were bribes.
September 21, 2024
Reply to reply.
So the law allows someone to gift another, over a period, and as long as there are gaps between the gifts and the request and granting of a favour, it is likely legal and where persecution is pointless. Is that how you understand it Mr Redwood?
Reply No I did not say that. Why do only come on here to misrepresent me? Why should I continue to post your nasty comments?
September 21, 2024
Appropriate gifts for selected MPs:
A desk sign reading ‘I must tell the truth every day’
ICE car with moderate fuel consumption
An iron-clad chastity belt
Free subscription to AA
Wellington boots and broom
A yellow and black striped suit reading on the back ‘Caution: Is this person lying or just wasting money?’
Toupee
Union flag
Supermarket loyalty card
Marmite
Tissues and toilet paper
Pet rabbit or guinea pig
September 21, 2024
A second job that still allows an MP to fulfil their duties while gaining experience of a sector and real lives is acceptable (not for a minister).
No gifts or donations are acceptable. Why would the donor being offering anything except for influence? Even if declared the MP is tainted by the receipt of gifts.
If the Prime Minister can no longer attend the Emirates as a supporter due to security then that is a sacrifice of service. He should not have been looking for a way to enter a corporate box unless he paid his own way. This is a shocking look for Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves and Nothing to see here Sir Kier and suggests that they are tone deaf etc
September 21, 2024
Thank you, that was very insightful. I work in Financial Services and we have to declare any gift over £50 and more often than not refuse them anyway if we can’t justify them. If the Financial Services sector can function well with such rules then why couldn’t Parliament?
I appreciate many MPs have dual locations due to their jobs and they need these extra costs covered. In that case they should be paid more (through salary but not gifts). Remuneration through salary only is consistent with the rest of the British workforce, mitigates corruption and may also encourage the brightest and best to become politicians (which too often is not happening).
September 21, 2024
Just a reminder.
When I first heard about Covid in China I bought a proper mask for me and my family. Before Covid hit I did my research and put them in the garage.
Many years earlier I set up the worlds first patient led genetic registry for rare diseases with the support of the Royal College of Pathologists and many Professors. There are now thousands of these types of registries world wide. I was on the leading edge of virus research because viruses were used to deliver drugs. I knew what I was talking about when I said on your blog that Covid aka 2020 Wuhan Flu had the same lethality as the 1958 Asian flu or 1968 Hong Kong flu. The healthy should have been left to live and the vulnerable protected.
During the pandemic I never wore a mask. Neither did those at the top. I also posted on your blog the absurdity of the narrative that you could catch covid standing up but not sitting down in a restaurant showed the senior medical leaders had got it wrong and were trying to save face. I posted recording deaths “with covid” was nothing but the same.
I never wore a mask. I was once questioned by a Karen on a train back to a Esher from London and told a hundred people on the train who were all wearing masks that if covid was real they would all be covered from head to toe in virus particles that would last weeks and they were all being duped. I doubt a single one was bright enough to remember.
Having a deep knowledge of genetics and risks of toxicology clinical trials of DNA also told me that the mRNA vaccine was very dangerous. I pointed out on this blog that if you were unlucky an isolated spike protein in a vaccine could transcribe itself back into your DNA and keep replicating inside you. That proved correct.
It takes a strong mind to resist the narratives pushed by Governments and Authorities.
I have also posted since I was deeply involved in the 2007 banking crisis (looking after credit default swaps in the one global bank that we only insured AAA corporate bonds) that mass migration of low productive tax takers will make the 2007 banking crash look like a blip. The 2007 banking crash was caused by ( some low income people Ed) wrongly being sold mortgages and was triggered by a misunderstanding of engrained societal values that people would not walk away from problems. I see the same weak western thought patterns engrained in the thinking about mass migration.
I have also posted that Governments will increasingly increase debt to hide the problems of mass migration of millions of tax taking low skilled migrants and will offer them high levels of benefits to create the optics of equal social outcomes.
I’d like to add something I haven’t posted before but it’s really a fatalistic extension of the above. Mass immigration of low skilled workers on such huge scales will lead to mass deportations and possibly bankruptcy of Gilts if mass deportations do not happen soon enough. Fiat money is not like a ballon you can’t just keep deflating, its more like deflating car tyres until a crash happens. Mass deportations will happen unless democracy is suspended.
September 21, 2024
@Javelin. Interesting post. I wish I’d seen your comments back in 2020, I had doubts about the so-called vaccine but wrongly assumed our public health authorities and politicians wouldn’t push something so risky on the population, not least because there would be nowhere for them to hide if things went wrong.
It took me too long to wake up, unfortunately. I should have followed my initial instinct.
September 21, 2024
Any gifts to MP’s or the PM should be stopped to avoid any doubt in the future and this should include gifts which are given under the guise of carrying out their reasonable and proper public duties in support of the role they have at the time;These expenses should be applied for and paid for from the public purse;
Any gifts offered and taken have to compromise the position of that individual and ( could be Ed)given to those MP’s for some sort of privilege or personal gain in return,otherwise why would ( they) be doing it?
The fact that some MP’s ( words left out Ed);cannot resist accepting personal gifts and freebies,and are prepared to run the risk of being exposed and possibly losing their job for doing so, is to do with the morals and ethics of that person, and is down to simple avarice and greed;
September 21, 2024
……but would be pleased to be invited when I was no longer in the cabinet…..I got no updated invites once I left the government…….
That tells you all you need to know. It’s great to have an insider’s details.
September 21, 2024
Sir John, your policy on the issue of gifts, donations and social events was spot on. Regrettably, many of your colleagues and those in other political parties operated differently. The latest revelations concerning Starmer and his Cabinet are shocking. To stop all this I propose all MP’s are required to sign a formal undertaking banning them from receiving gifts, donations and remuneration whilst an MP or Government Minister and any such gifts etc offered must be declared including details of the giver, This information must be made public. Furthermore all Advisers and Civil Servants should be compelled to sign a similar undertaking. This is in addition to signing the Official Secrets Act. This Prime Minister’s behaviour is frankly beyond contempt.
September 21, 2024
Parliamentarians seem to want to live off the fat of the land but someone should tell them that thanks to their mismanagement, dogma and utter incompetence there is not much fat to go around.
Look at how they spend our money and they still can’t account for all of it:
– Central government spending data for August 2024 are provisional. There is uncertainty around these estimates until more detailed departmental information becomes available later in the year.
– Central government’s total expenditure was £90.5 billion in August 2024, £6.1 billion more than in August 2023. Of this overall £6.1 billion increase in spending:
– Net social benefits paid by central government increased by £2.7 billion to £26.3 billion, largely because of inflation-linked benefits uprating;
– Central government departmental spending on goods and services increased by £2.5 billion to £35.2 billion, as running costs have increased with inflation;
– Payments to support the day-to-day running of local government increased by £0.1 billion to £10.1 billion; being both central government spending and a local government receipt, these intra-government transfers have no impact on overall public sector borrowing;
– Interest payable on central government debt decreased by £0.1 billion to £5.9 billion, largely because the interest payable on index-linked gilts rises and falls with the Retail Prices Index (RPI);
– Current grants abroad decreased by £0.7 billion to £0.3 billion, as there were no payments due to the European Union this month; payments are scheduled to resume in October 2024
No doubt about it MPs spend our money too easily – time they remembered who employs them!
Perhaps it is time they started to give something back!
September 21, 2024
One cannot help wondering who Starmer accepted gifts from, when he was Director of Public Prosecutions?
September 21, 2024
@William +1 …..Look at the people he didn’t prosecute
September 21, 2024
I agree with every single word, you’re a model of an MP ….no gifts whatsoever
September 21, 2024
Would a Reform MP accepting “gifts” like Starmer’s taken get such an easy ride from the MSM and fellow MPs?
September 21, 2024
The idea, the thought that any gifts are acceptable is wrong.
All the discussions we hear about when they are tolerable is irrelevant, just excuses for accepting them.
It is corruption. And Keir being proud of it is all is totally disgusting.
September 21, 2024
“The elites usually get what they want without financing the leading politicians, because the whole net zero ,world health and wars approach is baked in anyway by international law and international get togethers.”
Well, how do these bad policies get “baked in” in the first place?
How does it become possible for the UN Sec Gen to say that “we have arrived in the era of global boiling” when the UN’s own scientific organisation, the IPCC, set up to find reasons for anthropogenic climate change (note : NOT all reasons for climate change) cannot find any evidence for “boiling” and does not use the words “emergency” or “crisis” or “breakdown” anywhere in its WG1 (“The Science”) reports?
Table 12 in Chapter 12 of the UN’s IPCC WG1 report shows there to be no signals for climate change (precipitation, droughts and storms) other than some slight warming leading to some loss of ice and snow. The average global temperature is around 15 degrees C and the UAH satellite data since 1979 shows warming to be 0.14 degrees C per decade. Without greenhouse gases, mainly water vapour followed by CO2, the average global temperature would be minus 18 degrees C. In fact the rising average global temperature reduces the frequency and intensity of extreme weather as it reduces the available energy for extreme weather derived from the temperature difference between the poles and higher latitudes and the equator.
CAGW and its “solution”, Net Zero, is a lie which only survives on the basis that if you tell a big enough lie often enough it will be believed. We need free speech on this issue and a referendum to stop it before it destroys the economies of the West’s democracies.
September 21, 2024
Bit depressing to read that the globalist techno con of net zero etc is “baked in”.
Is that it then?
September 21, 2024
Surely the department or ministry should pay if Ministers or Secretaries of State need to attend events?
If the Emporor/PM has no clothes that helps the whole population to see the problem.
Registering this corruption – accepting gifts for favours – does NOT legitimise it. It’s the same sort of fake as ‘offsetting CO2’ – you are still traversing the earth and pumping out planet-killing-gas-you-Green-morons.
September 21, 2024
I see the PM has declared his gift as ‘working clothes’. There is a legal definition of ‘working clothes’ held by HMRC, and suits, ties, shirts etc are specifically excluded. Any tax accountant would laugh derisively if their client attempted to justify such expenditure as an allowable expense, or justify the gift as anything but what it is: a benefit in kind.
September 21, 2024
Reply to reply. Or causing the beneficiary to alter their behaviour to favour the donor. I think this is a legal and moral minefield which most institutions cover with anti-bribery training, and the public see through the miasma. Teachers and boxes of chocolates come to mind. I wonder whether that training applied to you as a minister or apply now though minister ls? Or is that another tier cf teachers?
September 21, 2024
It is hard to convince in a democracy how any one should have more access than those that pay and empower any MP or Government Minister. That alone is to ban aggressively those that accept gifts, benefits etc that aren’t enjoyed by others equally.
We have a House of Lords that externaly gives the appearance of being one of the most corrupt mechanisms in anyone’s version of government. It appears that you are not there on ability, real contribution to society but who you know. Blair has appeared to have opened the door that as a party ‘supporter’, you are the type of person to enter the HoL.
September 21, 2024
Define who and the motive behind the reasoning of the need to engraciate those in power?
There is a general view that freedom speech is under threat. To that end we have those with the ear of Ministers who want those that question views of particularly and in particular an opposite view position should be banned. The latest is the curtailing the amount of media platforms as there are to many? Therefore to much competition.