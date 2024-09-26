Why do most politicians and commentators say public spending is so tight?

People have suffered in recent years thanks to the lockdowns, the Bank of England created great inflation and some tax rises. The public sector has witnessed a surge in public spending and a big increase in staffing levels. The problems in the public sector are not austerity but a big drop in productivity and massive misplaced spending.
I used to take to Chancellors and Chief Secretaries short lists of large losses by the public sector. The state has clearly not been short of money because the Bank of England has pocketed £75 bn so far to pay its losses in the last couple of years. We have seen a £20 bn loss of productivity in public services since 2019 as they were given plenty of money to add personnel without adding output. The true figure is higher, and we now have a five year loss of any productivity gains during a period of big spending on smarter digital technology.
The public sector had billions to sign people off as permanently unable to work when more with support and training could get a job. Government tipped billions into a southern railway called HS 2, as its budget overrun more than threefold and the decision was taken that it would never get to the North which was the original big idea. The state afforded the luxury of a Post Office expensive management which ran up losses of £799 m with no one in power objecting. The new government has not queried or changed any of this.
The new government is worse. It thinks it fine to give out big pay awards with no clauses on boosting service quality and output for the extra money. We need better pay with smarter working. Whilst they say there is a shortage of cash for pensioners winter fuel there is no shortage of cash for anti driver road schemes, for welcoming more migrants who came illegally, for importing more of our energy as we close down our own oil and gas prematurely.
The public sector is not short of administrative staff and not short of money, It is not short of expensive managers. It is short of effective managers who spend wisely. It is also now short of Ministers who care about value for money and know how to get back lost productivity.
33 Comments
September 25, 2024
SirJ you’re Spot On
September 26, 2024
We’re heading for full blown communism with everyone reliant on the states largesse. Problem is without a strong productive private sector there will be no money to pay for communism.
The rats are leaving the sinking ship and taking their money with them. Anyone with a saleable skill should be looking for employment overseas as we did in the 70s. Broken Britain getting more broke.
September 25, 2024
Wow! John! Superb.
September 25, 2024
If this government was a private company they would be in jail for corruption, extortion and theft. They intend to bleed the middle classes dry and pass our wealth to foreign governments and the feckless. Is there no law that protects the British taxpayer from these treasonous politicians?
September 26, 2024
+ 1
September 25, 2024
Lavrov has just said that the globalist collective west will understand nothing other than an outright Russian Victory.
Similarly the State sector will understand nothing other than a total financial collapse with the IMF instructing the State to cut itself – because there is nothing else left to cut in the U.K.
We are dealing with seriously stupid people who have read Saul Alinsky.
September 25, 2024
Everything the Govt spends and wastes tighten the noose around taxpayers.
September 25, 2024
Obviously they say spending is tight because otherwise they would have to explain why public services are so poor despite high spending. Let’s face it – the state of our public services is indefensible so the only thing they can do is say there is not enough money.
It seems the more you give to the public sector, the worse the service gets.
September 25, 2024
All of this is a recipe for disaster – spending out of control and a high tax agenda sucking life out of the economy.
When are political commentators going to recognize that the political agenda now is not one we voted for or asked for. It is utterly destructive and will mean a great deal of pain as we crash and burn. The direction is deliberate and supported by the vast majority of those in parliament, who no longer work for our good.
We’ve gone beyond asking why – we all know that – the question of the day is when enough good people will recognize what is going on and start doing something to stop it!
September 26, 2024
Only about one fifth of the electorate voted for another Government who aim to destroy the social and economic status quo. It just shows us how meek and timid, let alone politically ignorant they are! Four fifths were so divided that either they just accept the gloomy future and couldn’t be arsed, or the answer was split too many ways.
We reap what we sow. With leftie teaching and university lecturers preaching nonsense, how do we reverse this failing?
September 25, 2024
Whilst my generation were too proud to ask for benefits,the present middle aged and part of the younger generation, do everything they can to get more free money,try and sue to get money by making up scenarios with their friends as witnesses and laugh when they get the money.They don’t pay tax but have bundles of notes in their pockets and drive BMW,s badly .
September 26, 2024
Good morning.
The Public Sector is where a lot of former MP’s and their friends go to recieve nice little jobs. Another SCAM that needs shutting down.
September 26, 2024
Sir
Everything you say is right.
We currently need a strong and committed opposition party to hold this Government to account until the electorate is permitted to do its job (and to correct its previous mistake) … unless maybe the Labour MPs meanwhile come to their senses.
September 26, 2024
This submission appeared briefly yesterday evening, was commented on and then disappeard along with the comment. I see four comments survived.
Basically, government does too much, does it badly and at great expense to the taxpayer. It long ago reached the point where it impacts negatively on enterprise, choking its own income stream through excessive taxation.
Government must back off, and only do what it has to do and do it better, first candidate defence. The only possibility of this happening is with a Reform government. The rest are just different degrees of socialism, which have been demonstrated not to work.
September 26, 2024
At the last election Reform were inadequately developed and prepared, yet they still managed to gain high votes shares and victories. Since then, they are growing stronger and better organised. With up to five years lead-up they should be well-poised to win a majority, and dump Labour to sort out this crazy incompetent government.
September 26, 2024
@agricola – as all sane people know, the ones not bound by ideology/religion/obsession that individually, collectively they can achieve more with less. One of the prime reasons being as we are individuals peoples, areas etc one size doesn’t fit all situations equally.
Sir Keir Starmer has said the state will take more “control” in people’s lives. That according to labour is to appeal to those that vote Reform?
September 26, 2024
Terrifying what folk do when they view everything through the prism of ideology/religion/obsession.
And always they do those things with other people’s money.
( Mrs T was right)
Apparently there is now a huge baby puppet called Lilly in the town square Rochdale.
Its purpose is to encourage children to talk to it about climate fears.
September 26, 2024
Could we have a puppet looking like an older man, bearing presents, but with a warning about not talking to strangers.
And no he should not look like Father Christmas.
September 26, 2024
Govt. says spending is tight because it wants to constantly blame the tories for all possible ills.
Also spending has a political tinge.
Old people are viewed as natural tories and must be punished.
Govt. should remember it was in opposition for 14 years and could have worked to change what it did not like.
It also had ( I believe) access to OBR figures.
September 26, 2024
In opposition Labour (and the SNP and the Liberal Democrats) cried shrilly for more money for public services and criticised Ministers for holding the civil service to account.
Labour may not complain about the state of public finances as they would have spent more and asked for less (as recently demonstrated).
We need a new generation of politicians and a new electorate who do not try to buy the electorate and which does not need to be bought.
September 26, 2024
The answer to the question is because people are not told the truth about how high public expenditure is which is around £42,000 for each household in the country or roughly half of all the income generated in the country. With the other half everybody has to feed, house, heat, entertain themselves, often fund dependants and generally live while they get next to nothing from the government’s half of their income. People are much more skilled at spending their half of their money than the government is in spending their half. Time to campaign for governments to spend much less of people’s money and for people to pay much less tax and be allowed to spend much more of the money they themselves generate.
Reply Indeed. Many people are made to spend more on tax than on everything they buy for normal living.
September 26, 2024
If you invest say £1 m in the uk and it produces say 10% return after tax then incomes tax, CT tax, VAT, stamp duty, CGT and IHT over 20 years can easily take 90% + of your investment off you, Very hard to beat inflation after taxes.
JR pointed out the Irish get four times as much CT per person with CT at half the UK rate. When will the mad Treasury (and our duff chancellor and ex-chancellors from Brown to Reeves wake up?
September 26, 2024
Reply-Reply
Your comment sums it up exactly John.
We now work for the State before ourselves.
That cannot last as people will eventually give up, and say what is the point when others get rewarded for doing nothing.
Goose and golden egg ?
September 26, 2024
My household has nowhere near £42,000 spent on it per year and there are four of us so we should be attracting £168K even when accounting for blanket defence and law and order coverage.
Perhaps it is time for smaller government and contributory public services.
September 26, 2024
For most people their most expensive purchase is taxation not their house or car. So what do they get back of any real value for this not very much at all. Tow tier do nothing but snatch microphones two Tier police, zero border control taxies and hotels this way sir, blocked and pot holed roads, motorist mugging, over restrictive planning, a very poor and rationed NHS, rigged markets in energy, housing, cars, schools, transport, a rather poor defence system, billions in student debt for usually duff degrees that will often not be repaid.
Plus they gave us the mad Covid lockdown, net harm covid Vaccines then the unequivocal lies on this, the postoffice scandal, Hillsborough cover up, the postoffice scandal, blood contamination scandal, pointless HS2, tower block fires by cladding building for zero reason, net zero lunacy, locked up Lucy Letby on scant and duff evidence, the fund OFCOM the propaganda enforcement outfit, road blocking,
September 26, 2024
More and more taxes collected by smaller amounts spent per person for lower impact.
Oh haven’t we been enriched by population expansion?
September 26, 2024
Might I suggest that an easy win for lower spending in future years is an immediate cessation of defined benefit public sector pension accumulation?
Move them all onto defined contribution going forward with 3% employer contribution as in the private sector.
September 26, 2024
Ain’t that the truth.
What a shame you’re not in Parliament so you could stand up and say it to their smug, grifting, faces.
Reply I did point all this out in Parliamentary speeches
September 26, 2024
Put simply , public spending is tight because government is maxed out on tax, money printing, private financing initiatives, and bond selling. Current government are cutting off investment with at the moment unspecified threats of austerity and an even greater threat of financial penalty. None of which will motivate enterprise. Leave if you can.
September 26, 2024
Very well said. Those short lists of large public sector losses must have become an entire wing in the Treasury by now!
The public sector has been able to expand its workforce with what seems to be the sole purpose of diluting their existing workload. Why didn’t they expand the workforce and sustain the same productivity requirements? If they had, the extra employees would have worked to the established productivity standards and the public sector output levels would not have slumped. Alternatively, they should not have increased the workforce at all.
The media should be raising all of this with ministers when interviewing them. It has a direct bearing on GDP.
September 26, 2024
Exactly, they(Governments) think they can keep taking tax and refusing to manage spending and the World will be all right. Conveniently forgetting that every pound the take from the Taxpayer is a pound removed from the economy.
The taxpayer has to cut back, balance their personal budgets to cope with Government inspired price rises and taxes. Governments don’t bother they just take more then wonder why the pot is diminishing.
2TK now wants Labour to control every citizen life, is that so he can define how much pocket money he will permit for us to spend each week while he keeps throwing OUR money away?
September 26, 2024
Well done last night on GBNews, I find it hard listening to that woman shouting over everybody but you calmly dealt with her ignorance.
you have my admiration.
September 26, 2024
Slightly side of todays topic.
An amazing interview by Beth Rigby with Mr Starmer.
Is he really so thick that he cannot see why the rest of us mere plebs wouldn’t love to get £20,000 of tax free freebies.
And on a personal level is it a good idea to move someone preparing to take an important exam out of a home situation where they SHOULD be quite settled and comfortable to an unknown location and situation?
What a strange man.
Where is the Conservative opposition all much too slow and quiet, they REALLY need to have a new leader in place BEFORE the coming budget to do a “Truss” on the Labour leadership.