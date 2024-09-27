Mr Miliband has no plan for clean energy and now is told nor does anyone else

Mr Miliband spent years in Opposition preparing for the day when he could unleash his decarbonising zeal on what is left of U.K. industry. Once in office he announced a firm target of all electricity generated here being clean or carbon free by 2030. Only after this extremely expensive revolutionary pledge was made did he write to National Grid asking for urgent site of the plan to do this,and an estimate of the costs. What a disaster to have to admit he had no plan and settled for a target with no idea how much it would cost to hit it, or even whether it could be hit.
Yesterday his embarrassment should have got bigger. National Grid published a reply saying they do not have a plan either, but they will work hard to produce one. They will consult everyone who would need to do so much to bring it about and presumably include in consultation all those who would be expected to stump up the cash. To plunge the friendly knife further into Miliband’s side they said they would need from the government a definition of the grand target Mr Miliband has set. Ouch!
So there we have it. An impossible target to hit unless you redefine it to allow the burning of fossil fuels in stand by generators when wind and sun let us down. A huge and unspecified budget to end all our current nuclear and gas power stations and to build enough replacement power taking account of the variability of wind and solar.
One final thought. As Mr Miliband has admitted he does not know the costs of putting in all that renewable power, how can he offer us £300 off our bills were all the money to be found to build so many windfarms.
And the Tory’s spent 14 years in government doing nothing except doubling down on the previous governments decarbonizing plan, created by RedEd, blowing up perfectly good energy generating stations, increasing demand by increasing the population and carpeting the UK with wind turbines and solar farms.
I have no love for RedEd or any of the Ship of Fools that currently infect our political system, but a dose of reality has been much needed, both in politics and the general public. It will come when we can no longer charge our mobiles and heat our homes. Too expensive and too unreliable / intermitant.
No pain. No gain.
Sir J is, as ever, seeking to show the technical impediments to achieving the plan. The problem is more fundamental, the plan is flawed. But this administration operates on superstition and entitlement, so don’t expect an enlightenment effect until they are swept away. Millipeed looks every bit the wild-eyed religious zealot these days.
See German and Italian car makers pressing to keep more ICE cars.
The Telegraph carries a report that the cost of electricity for UK businesses has gone up 124% over the past 5 years and is now 50%higher than in Germany or France. What will Reeves say to those international investors she wants to persuade to invest in the UK about the cost and reliability of UK energy supply? They can do their sums and will be demanding answers.
Agreed Mark. Neither party can manage to set out a long term energy plan that is costed and realistic. The Tories did at least make a start on one (excessively dear) nuclear station.
The electrical energy issue is more pressing than people realise. By 2030 it is predicted our gas powered generating capacity will drop from the current 28GW to around 14GW. Ove the last 7 days we have been using more than this amount of gas generated electricity at times. As things stand we will be seeing power rationing within 6 years – or will be sausages/hosteges to EDF and other European power generators.
Milipede is a dyed in the wool communist taking after his father.
He has no interest in reaching net zero, his aim is to thoroughly bankrupt Britain aided by free beer, no idea, two tier Starmer and his honcho Rachel Thieves.
We should be nurturing Rolls Royce SMRs but ideology trumps common sense and they would rather import the tech rather than champion British industry.
The liebour party has a clear 5 year run to destroy us and the tories sowed the seeds of our destruction .
Difficult times ahead.
Full marks to the National Grid spelling out they had no plan, they would need to consult widely, identify who might pay, and would need a Government target committment!
Sounds like a slap with a glove and a meeting at dawn with pistols.
Rasputin is a justifiable accolade for such a weaponised zealot as the Millipede. He is possibly the greatest danger to the Labour “plan” for the future of the UK and therefore must be kept in place to speed their departure. Combined with all their other announcements and fast eroding credibility we arrive at utter failure.
Miliband, a combination of arrogance and stupidity.
Winston Churchill defined Labour perfectly in one sentence. ” The philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery”.
It was writ large at their Liverpool conferencen, and with the Millipede in charge of energy confirmed in spades.
Things are about to get even worse with the introduction of the new United Nations Pact of the Future. This is a roadmap for global socialism. It aims to improve the world for future generations and make it equitable and balanced by transferring funds from wealthier countries to poorer ones. It is asking for 100 billion dollars annually and I’m sure our government will be first in the queue with cheque in hand.
It states that it’s important for them to have oversight of the social media platforms to control the information people can see. Elon is going to have a fight on his hands.
Everyone will be expected to have a biometric ID that marks them as a global citizen. Anyone found publishing disinformation, i.e. anything the government disagrees with, will be locked out of their bank accounts and banned from travelling from their home.
Welcome to 1984 folks.
@ Agricola
” The philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery”.
I’ve not heard that before, but it’s a brilliant summation!
A brilliant quote, reflecting enduring relevance today.
Miliband is a textbook example of serial political failure.
Failed Labour leader, attempted bacon sandwich consumee (stunt) and the last few years as his most dastardly incarnation yet..
State election campaign soundbites and then once in office send out a plea to backfill them for me..
The green deadline is 2030 with this lot is it not? Hopefully we’ll get a year to save ourselves. Dear me.
“Dear me”…I know exactly how you feel!
But WHY do these people keep on getting the jobs?
I get the idea of a club that we ordinary folk have no access to but surely the cognoscenti would prefer success over failure?
If only so that some of their ideas might work…
Oh but maybe the aim actually IS chaos?
Words don’t have the necessary descriptive power to accurately describe this individual. We can only hope that his and his party’s policy actions do lead to power cuts and higher bills. People have to learn that voting for degenerates from the main parties comes with a cost to life and wallet.
September 27, 2024
Ah but John, we are going to lead the World to net zero, and profit hugely from our knowledge !
That man is a fool, but then so was May, Boris, and Sir Kier, only Sunak eventually started to realise what a stupid and expensive target such a policy would be, and that was too little too late.
It’s like most people wishing they could have ride in a Rolls Royce, only to find indeed they made it, but in a funeral hearse.
Bloody fools the lot of them !
Red Ed created the Climate Change Act, which virtually every MP voted in favour of despite having no costings, plans or practical means of delivering. And he is following in the footsteps of Sunak, Cameron, May and, in particular, Johnson who “promised” to make us the Saudi Arabia of wind and sent Sharma out to blow up perfectly viable coal-fired power stations.
It was obvious nonsense from the outset, but the deluded (incentivised) dross in the Westminster Uni- Parliament didn’t bother to ask even the most basic questions.
I doubt if Red Ed is any more embarrassed than Johnson is, or the rest of the WEF’s puppeticians who have been/are delivering the UN/WEF’s plan to destroy the UK.
Roll on the blackouts …. and the next Winter of Discontent.
I very much doubt that EV sales will be increasing when there has been a 46% increase in them exploding in the past year.
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/09/26/electric-vehicle-explosions-rise-46-in-a-year/
Have I read that 1997 was similar?
Labour had no idea how to actually be a government ( hadn’t expected victory?) so they just decided to “wing it”.
Maybe this govt. got in on the backing of powerful eco zealots.
But had no idea how to work a windmill?
Anyway…we can tell the way the wind blows because why are we being forced down cold energy saving routes when a plethora of cheap, clean ( bleat) energy is soon to arrive? Sneaky introduction of cold washing products. Cool tumble dryers, tepid electric blankets etc etc.
The Greens in Germany have been decimated in recent elections there. Why? They were too zealous and callous. They are still part of the coalition government because in the western part of the country they have not faced the polls. The coalition is hanging on by a thread, simply to keep the right wing AfD from holding power; not through any love for the Greens. They are electoral poison in the east and increasingly an embarrassment in the west.
If this can happen in Germany, it can happen here. So, red Ed is doing a great job, let’s hope Starmer allows him full reign! At some point before 2030 voters will wake up and get nasty.
And perhaos you could remind us which party and government was carrying on with all this destruction of an efficient power generation system while you were a loyal MP of it.
On tv just now we had a joyful news presentation about the forthcoming closure and blowing up of Radcliffe on Soar coal power station. The BBC reporter could not control his joy.
Reply I continuously urged them to keep the coal stations on stand by and to build new gas power stations. This site mainly deals with the government in power as they are to blame and they can change things.
While in opposition the present Government had 10 years in which to prepare well developed costed plans which the they could commit to upon entering Government. What value did Labour bring to the economy while they were in opposition to offset their costs, a Shadow minister is of no value to the country unless their is also a shadow plan capable of being implemented when it is needed. Of course the same argument now applies to the current Conservative opposition. I observe that our current parliamentary system is both expensive and ineffective. Lets start by cancelling Prime Ministers question time whose only value is to provide international entertainment free of charge.
The UK rejected Ed Miliband as a leader in the 2015 General Election. Calling him an Energy Minister adds nothing to his worthlessness. He is not renewable. His greatest achievement was the EdStone. Whatever he touches risks turning to dust.
The Emperor himself exposing the fact he is wearing no clothes!!
Those who have their eyes wide open suggest £ trillions to achieve net zero…. which will totally take us back to pre-industrial days!
In parallel with all of this, Mr Drillingbanned is presiding over an inexplicable episode of departmental foot dragging over the SMR solution. We read in yesterday’s Telegraph that one competitor within the process has dropped out, leaving a contest between 5 remaining contractors, some being foreign. A patriotic Energy Secretary would by now have awarded this contract to British bidder Rolls-Royce with some considerable alacrity, citing the energy emergency that is upon us, even if this was not described fully as an energy emergency inflicted by successive governments.
And the Conservatives passed a LAW to achieve net zero for the entire country by 2050 also with no idea if it was achievable, how it might be achieved, and what the cost would be. Compared with that Miliband’s target which only relates to electricity production (not transportation or industry etc.) and is not legally binding looks almost sensible. So why single him out ?
Milliband’s problem is he has not one iota of scientific training so is incapable of realising his target is impossible to meet. He has relied for “the science” on green lobbyists who also have no scientific training and the green industry who know it is unachievable but see plenty of scope to make big profits building windmills and so on. Reality will bite soon enough.
Reply The Conservatives got things wrong. I and others here criticised them at the time. that’s all over as they were badly defeated in the election. People wanting to be posted here need to move on and concentrate on the government we now have. Why Miliband? Because he is rolling out a very bad policy and is the Minister!
An ill-educated zealot chasing a dopey dream of a net zero future for the UK. Whilst the rest of the world carries on using Fossil fuel and producing reasonably affordable energy. All in pursuit of a fantasy known as climate change.