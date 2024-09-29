Tomorrow at Conservative conference

I will attend the Conservative conference tomorrow.
At 11 am I will give a speech on what conservatism is all about at the Lyttelton Theatre , Birmingham Institute, 9 Margaret Street outside security. All are welcome. Mark Francois as Chairman of the European Research Group and Sir William Cash will also speak.
At 5.30 I am on a CPS panel in the Conference centre ( ICC Hall 4 Level 5) to discuss What would Margaret Thatcher do? I will concentrate on the pursuit of prosperity through wider ownership and lower taxes.
September 29, 2024
The Margaret Street speeches should be broadcast into the International Convention Centre to wake up the remaining elements in the party into reality.
September 29, 2024
Sir John, the party very much needs your advice and guidance as the senior leadership of the party in recent years has actually confused its MPs, party members and everyone else too what the Conservative Party actually stands for.
The party urgently needs realigning and to get back on track. If it follows your advice it will once again be a successful party which has the solutions to Britain’s difficulties. Thank you.
September 29, 2024
Too busy for the Conference of the future recently then. Why dabble with the party of the past
Please move on and move up as they say!
Reply I was invited to speak at two events at the Conservative conference but not invited to speak at Reform.
September 29, 2024
I wonder how many Conservatives who are now ex-MPs will turn up? The policies and actions which led to resounding defeat need to be discussed. Clearly any repeat of the failings will condemn the Party to voter shrinkage and probably 3rd or 4th position behind Reform and even LibDems. Sir John needs to be crystal clear in his serious criticism to guide what remains away from the error of their ways.
Reply I have made quite clear my criticisms for the last four years!
September 29, 2024
I hope they listen well and learn!
Good luck!
September 29, 2024
Perhaps Sir JR ypu would ask them to get their collective finger out and elect a new leader. Labour are there for the taking and no one’s doing it !!!
September 29, 2024
I look forward to reading the text of the speeches here Sir John. What would Mrs Thatcher do? Perhaps for your Christmas (or even Hallowe’en) pastiche you might write a speech on what would Tony Blair do?
I can only hope that your common sense approach gains traction among the delegates and passes by osmosis in the parliamentary party but I suspect that my hopes will be dashed. It used to be so easy to vote Conservative, no longer.
September 29, 2024
As your views are contrary to official thinking it is unlikely that the media will report on the response to and details of your speech and panel appearance.
Look forward to your writeup of the events.
September 29, 2024
You, Mark, and William must have the conviction of Jesuits. Your parrot is dead in its current consocialist form. Directing your fellow Conservative members to get down the road and put their collective support behind Reform, could be your greatest service to a Conservative future. Politics should not be defined by a name, the philosophy is the key.