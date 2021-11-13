The place of carbon counting in policy making

The UK has been the most successful larger country at cutting its carbon dioxide output since 1990. Some of this was a gain for our economy and society a well as a win for the world, where new investment substituted more efficient fuel saving ways of making and growing things or generating power. Some of it was not a gain for us or the world where it entailed ceasing doing something at home and importing from somewhere else, often in ways which increased the amount of carbon dioxide produced in making and transporting them.
The world system for counting and managing carbon dioxide output is understandably based around the national production of carbon dioxide. As the policies to cut the output of CO2 are decided and implemented by national governments ( or the EU)and companies acting under national laws, that makes sense as a means of management. It does not, however, make global sense if countries decide to cease making or growing things that produce a lot of CO2 in order to import them and shift the CO2 onto another country’s budget. It is positively harmful both to the country ceasing production and to the wider world if as a result the addition of CO2 from long distance transport and or from more carbon intensive ways of production in the exporting country actually increases the total world output of CO2.
In the UK it appears that many officials and some Ministers regard national decarbonisation as the main or only imperative in thinking through policies. In the energy department there has been a mad dash to close down coal power stations, to block new gas combined cycle stations and greatly increase reliance on imported electricity through interconnectors. If we end up importing power which comes from Russian gas or German coal that is not a win. The same department has been keen to plan the run down of existing gas and oil fields in the North Sea and to prevent new connections to untapped reserves that are discovered. Instead they prefer we rely on increasing volumes of imported oil and gas during the “transition”. The agriculture department seems worried by methane from cows for milk and beef cattle, so it offers grants to wild our land and to make us ever more dependent on imported meat and dairy products. It allows us to mainly import salads, flowers and other items needing greenhouse heating from the Netherlands instead of helping the UK create more jobs and cut the food miles with more home production. The Business Department watches as the UK retreats from aluminium, steel, ceramics and other energy intensive manufactures, only to rely more on imports.
In each case departments need to give greater weightings to the need for more better paid jobs and more successful businesses in the UK, and the need to increase national resilience at a time of disrupted world trade and global shortages. They need to also see that even given their main preoccupation, CO2 output, there is a case for doing more at home to cut the food miles and to improve the fuel efficiency of processes in industry.
13 Comments
November 13, 2021
John. Why? Why? Why?
You have been sucked into the green woke swamp.
Weather changes. Just as the tide goes in and out. King Canute discovered his ignorance. We all care about pollution. But this green woke madness has to end because any political party that enables it is finished.
November 13, 2021
There is nothing sensible about carbon demonisation, so trying to make sense of it is a waste of time.
Just inform the world that fossil fuels cannot last forever, and pollution is a major problem. Both are true. I would mention overpopulation but it is obvious no government will tackle that thorny issue.
We need viable alternatives before we can stop using fossil fuels, and at the moment there is no viable alternative, except maybe nuclear but that comes with it’s own major pollution problems. Paying to import fossil fuels when we have a national supply is not only idiotic but works AGAINST the national interest, and is dishonest too (if you happen to believe the carbon demons).
November 13, 2021
The UK policy of exporting CO2 producing industries and jobs and pretending this achieves anything is an insane PR con trick. So too is the importation of wood (young coal) to burn at Drax it produced more CO2 than coal and far more than gas would do.
In my opinion there is no imminent thermal runaway emergency from man made CO2 but even if there were the solutions proposed do little or nothing even to reduce world CO2. Historically we have a relative dearth of CO2 anyway a bit more or balance is probably a positive for greening the planet.
Better nuclear and fusion will come soon, until then we should use natural gas, oil and even coal but as little as we need.. Even if CO2 did become an issue removing CO2 is not the best way to cool the planet. It is not some magic world temperature thermostat. The climate is rather more complex than that as historical records show clearly.
November 13, 2021
Yet another back door tax increase. The government seem to want to lower threshold for student loan pay back which will cost former students roughly an extra £475 a year on average.
In about 75%+ of cases this is for a fairly worthless degree that they was often rather mis sold to them. Giving people on just over £22,000 PA marginal deductions of circa 60% (NI employer and employee, income tax, workplace pensions, student loan deductions) then they still have to find travel costs, lunches, child care, work clothes, council tax… from what is left. Plus the loan will still be going up each year for many with very high interest rates. Are they expected to life with their parent or in a tent in the garden for ever?
November 13, 2021
This is also immorally moving the goal posts of the deal students signed up to.
November 13, 2021
Just like the Northern Ireland Protocol the UK government signed up to.
November 13, 2021
Good morning.
Climate Change and the mythical belief that a gas that makes up 0.03% of the air we breath has been very successfully used as a conduit for all manner of things. From moving production from the UK to foreign countries, to governments introducing an array of taxes based on the spurious claims that they are doing so to save the planet, to various pressure groups trying to change the way we live and what we eat and what products we buy. This gas, which we all exhale has, been proven to be most useful.
But how long can this SCAM last ? Well, when you are conning people (the mark) it is usually a good idea to start small and wrap the lies if a body of truth. Usually this takes the form of ‘science’ and ‘experts’ and a trusting general public and compliant media. Overtime though, the desire to push the boundaries, and therefore the claims and measures to combat it, become wilder and wilder. That is when you start to lose some people as they begin to see through the SCAM. This was evident during the recent, so called, pandemic when, the moment the government (the Grifter) moved the goal posts of the intended aim (ie save the NHS), I knew we were, and still are, being SCAMMED.
I hope that, as time goes on and people are slowly realising what is being done to them, that there will be a backlash and normality, or as close to it, will be resumed. One thing that I do hope will come out of it, is that we will have a general public no longer trusting of government and its institutions. This, I hope, will lead to much need reform.
Government and democracy only works when it is there to enact the will of the majority, not hidden and obscure minority interests and various external international bodies.
November 13, 2021
I’d go along with much of what you say, Mark. But you rely on people admitting to themselves they’ve been conned. That’s not so easy. No-one wants to admit they’ve been fooled. Especially when it’s been done through the media, which have long been notorious for telling whoppers. I’m sure you’ll find plenty of people who are well aware that e.g. Saddam’s WMD was a media scam, but who have nevertheless believed the media’s Covid coverage unquestioningly. I did at first. It’s a bit embarrassing to admit that I thought a cold virus was going to kill me if I went on public transport. I don’t suppose I’m the only one.
Fortunately not so many have fallen for the climate con, according to opinion polls, at least. The Covid con worked by spreading fear of death, which the scam artists can’t really manage, in the case of climate. One thing that should make a lot of people see through a scam is when they have to pay for it. Maybe that is when they will wake up to the climate con.
November 13, 2021
Sir John, these State actions are so obviously insane that they defy explanation – but do the appropriate Ministers and Ministries ever attempt to clarify to you and your colleagues what may be sarcastically called their ‘thought processes’?
November 13, 2021
Insane describes much of government thinking today. From the mass closures of heavy industries to the actions with the boat people.
The politicians are now the enemies of the electorate and short of a mass rebellion they will surely destroy us.
The great reset is overdue but not as Boris and co. think.
November 13, 2021
Yes. To save the planet we have to chop down trees. Transport them thousand of miles. Only to burn them. Then lecture other nations about deforestation and the impact it will have on the environment. A bit like a dignitary jetting into COP26 to tell people not to eat meat, then going onto a large banquet.
As they say. You couldn’t make it up.
November 13, 2021
Net Zero is nothing less than totalitarian terror. This vile narrative provides a continual and open ended justification for extremist policies that no previous UK government has ever imposed upon the suffering people of this nation
I couldn’t give a toss about CO2 emissions. Green politics is about Marxist domination over the private sphere. FACT.
Stop promoting this Marxist barbarity and condemn it or stand down as a Tory MP and let the Tory party select a real Marxist to do their filthy bidding
November 13, 2021
Instead of how many tractors have been produced, it is how many have been scrapped as we have wilded the land.