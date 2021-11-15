The government is we are told working up an agenda to show how levelling up will take place. Under Secretary Gove all the main departments are being harnessed to the task.
They should begin with the Treasury. The anti enterprise policies of IR35, higher National Insurance and higher corporation tax have to change. The temporary super deduction from Corporation Tax for investment is not sufficient given the longer term big hike in rate. The treasury should take Corporation tax down to 15% and cut taxes for the self employed and small business.
Mr Gove’s own department should come up with a planning policy which encourages more house building in parts of the countries with cheaper land and a shortage of new homes to buy. Now many more people are home working for at least part of the week there is less need to overbuild close to London.
The Business department should take more positive steps to encourage import substitution and more made in the U.K. It should revitalise domestic oil an£ gas to displace imports, and put in more reliable electricity capacity. An industrial revival needs more affordable anD reliable energy.
The Environment department needs to reboot its subsidies and regulations to foster more home food production, in place of its current model of wilding the U.K. and importing food.
I will look in another blog at training and education, to help more people on a personal journey to job and business success.
November 15, 2021
In other words – “We now need to work out what this means now that we have said it.”
Typical cart before the horse thinking.
November 15, 2021
Futile unilateral carbon cutting is “levelling down”, not up but now we are committed to it and so much for leading by example. The Red Wall didn’t want the South penalised either but wanted an end to political correctness and mass immigration. We are getting both at accelerated rates.
And may we please dispense with that other silly phrase “Stay at home, save lives, save the NHS” seeing as I now know nine who have died of non-Covid illnesses (none of Covid) and 110,000 NHS workers haven’t even bothered to have their first jabs for the sake of the organisation that we have all given so much to save.
November 15, 2021
What does “levelling up” even mean?
November 15, 2021
These are good, sensible proposals. The fact that you feel the need to make them is a striking example of this governments failure to understand or act on the obvious.
November 15, 2021
Nobody wants to see more houses, expensive area or not.
I understand from a friend that the Windsor area is being suffocated by more and more houses.
People in “cheaper” areas still value their familiarity and room to breathe. They still count!!
Your government is currently welcoming in over 1000 newcomers ( at least, who knows??) onto our shores every day.
(AND I might add, apparently finding the resources and will to help protect borders elsewhere).
How will it “level” anything when the level keeps rising?
November 15, 2021
Totally agree John. Keep banging this drum
November 15, 2021
And by the way.
We all know that this “levelling up” is a bonkers, authoritarian globalist notion.
It just ain’t possible to “level up” without a real injection of proper, hard cash.
I imagine that ME countries did it when oil was discovered making all the people richer.
We don’t have a source of wealth (We leave it under the ground and crush all innovation) so it can only be about more counterfeiting, more borrowing and TAKING from those middling sort of folk who work and pay taxes.
It is therefore pure communism.
November 15, 2021
Give me a few free months in a four star hotel.
That might go a small way to paying back all the tax money stolen from me and mine over the years.
It would level me up a treat!
November 15, 2021
Now many more people are home working for at least part of the week there is less need to overbuild close to London.
Makey uppy and you go alongy ? …..The housing shortage as ever close to London as expressed in the price of a house .No conceivable building programme would fix that anyway, the purpose of letting building industry rip was to avert the Brexit recession without more borrowing, the cost being merely the despoliation of our sacred fields and spaces. It has now been abandoned .
All in all it just about sums up this Government
November 15, 2021
State reform and cutting direct taxes is the only method to unleash economic value creation.
Levelling Up is political State intervention of the worst kind with one purpose, further State control. These ideologues simply cannot leave us alone, they refuse to leave us alone.
It is the arrogance and deceit I cannot abide
November 15, 2021
I admire your persistence Sir John, but what we need is a new PM, and possibly a new party. One tht puts the UK and its citizens first. One that uses common sense and logic instead of virtue signalling and appeasement.
November 15, 2021
All the things you say would encourage economic activity. This would be seen by Boris as increasing CO2 and diametrically opposite to what he wants to achieve.
Complete de industrialisation and a return to subsistence living.
Not for him and his family of course.
November 15, 2021
So Michael Gove is introducing a big new initiative to improve things in this country, is he? Last time he tried, it was in July of last year, when he introduced a plan to regain control of our borders, including ‘a migration policy which ensures we’re open to the world’s best talent’.
Down at Dover, we can see how well that’s going.
November 15, 2021
Sounds like you are in the wrong party John, most of those suggestions are directly contrary to government policy. Why 15% on corporation tax ? Why not 14% to signal that Joe Biden doesn’t set our taxes ?