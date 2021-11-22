Free ports need to be freed to succeed

As one who wanted Freeports I am deeply disappointed that they were not set up and open for business on 2nd January. I am fed up with the delays and with the lack of incentives to make them fly.
I read that the Treasury first delayed them, then watered them down. Apparently officials ignored the enthusiasm of the PM and the one time enthusiasm of the Chancellor. They limited any tax relief on the grounds that it might just redirect business from another part of the U.K. to a free port, cutting tax revenues. No thoughts then of growing a bigger economy by offering some tax cuts so you collect more revenue. It’s a pity the Chancellor did not stand up to this unhelpful redrafting.
There is a strong case for more generous tax cuts and incentives to attract new investment that would not otherwise happen. The Freeports could also have simplified planning requirements and assistance with land assembly.
Even better would be to extend the tax cuts to the whole country.Set a Corporation tax rate of 15%, the same as the new rate for Ireland, and watch the business pour in. Where is the imagination and enterprise vision? Why does the Chancellor go along with dismal Treasury views that will slow our recovery and keep the deficit high?

Why does the chancellor go along… ? The answer is the PM is notoriously disinterested in the free-enterprise, commercial, tax paying side of the economy. He likes grandiose projects that are simple to understand and put his name on.
More seriously, Boris Bunter is about to make his third cock-up in 3 weeks! I refer to the care funding plans. First it was the arrogant attempt to overtune your own disciplinary body, last week it was the Boris Bunter Great Railway Bait and Switch, and now Care funding. Seriously Sir J, if you want to have any chance in the next election (and I seriously hope the Tories can reorganise and find their Concervative principles again) then you really have to dump the clown occupying No. 10, and pronto.
The EU are experts at making wrong choices. This government so often emulates the EU and clings to it’s coat tails. Given a choice of two routes, the EU , and now the UK, takes the self destructive route. How long can this country survive with Boris in charge?
The left wing pro EU are firmly in charge of government departments.
Nothing that will benefit the country will be done until there is a root and branch clear out.
The treasury wants Britain to fail because their allegiance is still to Brussels.


With respect, you not been listening to your readership. The answer is very simple, but the solution is not so. You have correctly identified it – The Civil Service !!!!!
We have a CS that is still under the sway of the EU. As such, they do not want the UK to do well outside of the EU as this will :
A) Prove BREXITIERS correct.
B) Encourage others in the EU to leave the project and so place it under threat.
They, the CS, also seek to keep the UK as closely aligned to the EU as possible so when the day comes they can rejoin.
Until the day we have a PM, a government and parliament that has the will to purge the CS of pro-EU fanatics none of what you seek shall ever happen. Of course before that we need to purge the main political parties, and by extension the government, of the same pro-EU fanaticism. This will of course take time.
Leaving the EU, albeit notionally, was just the first step on the road to re-independence. We now have to claw back every single power bit by bit with a CS pushing hard the other way. This is classic People vs State.