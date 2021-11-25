Last week-end I tried a day return to London from Twyford by train. Whilst this line is outside my constituency it is close to the northern boundary. I went outbound by TFL and returned by Great Western.
A large sum has been spent on changed logos,signs and facilities on the stations to introduce the TFL brand. The trains both ways were little used. They were running too many carriages. The TFL trains have nine carriages when two or three would have done. The seats were hard and uncomfortable especially on the Great Western.
The TFL railway was designed for five day a week mass commuting. The trains lack toilets and envisage a lot of people standing, using hanging straps in the large open central areas in the carriages. The seats are down the sides. The idea seems to have been to sell commuters an uncomfortable strap hanging experience at a high price. The poor service of Network Rail is one of the main reasons people do not want to return to five day working in an office. The pandemic allowed a major revolt against the nationalised train service with timetables and standards laid down by government.
The train I went on was an expensive way of carrying out a leisure journey for taxpayers. Clearly TFL need to look at how to make it more attractive for the leisure travellers who will play an increasing role in providing passengers to offset the decline in people travelling to work. The nationalised railway shows no wish yet to publish a plan to innovate or to change the source of its revenues to justify its huge state backed costs. Getting to the station by car, parking, paying and then crossing the track to access the station was not easy. Railway planners need to grasp that most of us need to drive to get to a station and see that as part of the journey. The state railways needs to work with Council roads and highways to make it easier.
November 25, 2021
Technology has enabled this move from the 9-5, 5 day a week office routine to something a little more fluid. The mythical pandemic was just the catalyst for such change as companies strived to keep going and so used the available technology, plus government subsidies, to enact the changes. Now we has a system where people are encouraged to work from home all or part of the week. This falls in line with the office trend of flexible working and the use of office space – ie ‘Hot Desking’.
Hot Desking for those who may not be aware is the theory, and practice, of sharing non-assigned desks. For example. A company will have ‘x’ floor space and ‘y’ employees but, not all those desks will be occupied throughout the week. For companies looking to cut costs this means they are paying for office space they no longer need. This idea and trend has been, to my knowledge at least, for nearly 25 years.
Clearly these trends in cost reduction in office space have an effect on other services such as transport. As personal costs (ie rail fares) are climbing ever upwards it is clear that one of the benefits from working at home is the saving in rail fares which, in some instances, is comparable to a pay rise minus the ENIC, NIC and taxes. A win-win !
I believe that mass transport outside major cities should be more geared to leisure. Offering families better deals to other locations around the UK, particularly at weekends and during the school summer holidays.
November 25, 2021
After the tragedy that happened today, I think we really need to think about putting in a humanitarian visa scheme for asylum-seekers.
We are in a hopeless state when it comes to providing alternative routes to entering this country except crossing the channel.
In August the Home Office announced a programme to resettle Afghans who had worked for Western countries and charities. It has yet to get off the ground.
Deterence has almost no effect. Most of these people have families in the U.K. They are clearly prepared to risk their lives to get here. We need to do better.
November 25, 2021
The TfL Elizabeth Line now means London Freedom Pass holders can travel as far as Reading for free. No complaints from me about that.
I would draw attention to the lack of toilets on these trains for what can be a long journey.
November 25, 2021
If there’s no threat to their employment there’s no need to innovate and satisfy the will of the customer. Why would they when they get paid not by commercial success but by an act of politics? This regressive, parasitic culture is seen across the public sector. It is the private employee and their companies that are imposed upon to finance largesse of the now politicised public sector
Let’s be honest, this is an issue that’s been in existence for decades. The only solution is for a government or a political class to allow taxpayer funded entities to fail rather than prop them up for purely political convenience
Of more importance is the MSM’s cover up regarding the Channel crossings. GB News is exposing this government, Labour, the filthy lying bastards in the MSM and the weeping charities who seek to financially exploit the crossings for personal and political gain
November 25, 2021
November 25, 2021
It isn’t really fair to expect much of our rail system.
Since 1850 it has been threatened with bonkers amalgamations ( no doubt with an eye to the main chance). WW1 saw it taken over by government and post war it had to compete with motor cars. WW2 saw another amalgamation of all (or some?) railway companies and then nationalisation. Oh yes…and then Mr Beeching!!
All the government interference has sealed its fate. It is now a ghastly amalgam of Soviet-style discomfort and the usual denial of human needs ( loos,coffee, physical and mental comfort). Looking forward to the age of trans humanism no doubt.
November 25, 2021
November 25, 2021
@DOM +1 Big monolithic consumers of direct taxpayer cash have no place in even the latest catch phrase of ‘build back better’ – but I bet you anything that is the only direction that’s envisaged.
November 25, 2021
With Grant Shapps in charge why should you be surprised. Read Alistair Heath in the DT, ‘the blob is taking back control and destroying Boris;s premiership’
All of you should be ashamed from weak Ministers to servile MPs.
November 25, 2021
Nobody needs to help destroy Johnson’s premiership. It is imploding in front of our eyes. It is highly entertaining watching the useless, incompetent, sleazy, clown crash and burn.
November 25, 2021
November 25, 2021
Strap hanging passengers was the norm on the tube during rush hour in past years, it has now become the norm on surface railways on some routes. Why, because you can get more people in a carriage if they stand than if they sit, thus more income. more profit supposedly, also speedier to clean as no seats to sweep around. Shaped hard seats much cheaper to produce than comfy cushioned ones, have you noticed they are more narrow as well, so you sit closer to your neighbouring coughing passenger.
Plan to use the train for the fist time in a couple of years this weekend for a trip to Twickenham, will probably need a second mortgage and a degree in applied mathematics to purchase the ticket, but will let you know how I get on.
Anyone thought about the safety on these newly designed sealed window, so called air conditioned (clean filtered) aluminium boxes, with masses of people standing.
Would you go out as a family, take an elderly relative, or a young child on one of these types of trains ?
November 25, 2021
I see we are now getting the wringing hands by politicians over the deaths in the Channel, having done little about the problem for the last couple of years (in particular the French who have taken the money but just stood by and watched) and despite all of the warnings, even given by politicians themselves that it is dangerous, a tragedy has now happened through lack of action.
Politicians in the UK have done nothing of any good to reduce the pull factor, have not sent any number of any consequence back, so is it any wonder it has happened, and will continue.
The government is just like a rubber dinghy at the moment, it is drifting out of control with little idea of any sort of direction whist the captain is more interested in making jokes.
November 25, 2021
What solution will the politicians come up with I wonder, given their past record they will probably suggest they should hire a ferry to reduce the risk !
November 25, 2021
Many folk here must read these diatribes and think-“Yes. I agree, but you’re in a far better position to do something about it than we are”.
You’re one of a couple of hundred people who could turn this government and its policies upside down if you so wished. I’m one of 70 million or so. Were there sufficient Conservative MPs who truly wanted a change in personnel and policies, it would happen. Perhaps you should address this subject in future – why, in the face of the type of nincumpoop policies we see rolled out weeks after week, do you need to still keep banging the same old drum?
Reply Better policies require good ideas, winning arguments widely enough, and numbers of MPs to vote them through. You need to the first two to get the third.
November 25, 2021
With cattle-truck style toiletless carriages at least TfL ought to provide straw and buckets and maybe they will after they next take out the few remaining seats.
November 25, 2021
And in other news, reading a report of a speech made by Sir Jim Mackay to NHS managers, very impressive telling them how it is, reminding them we are the customer, we have probably been too tolerant of Covid’s excuses etc.
Looking to refocus hospital appointments, giving us control etc. if the blob/ our usual failings re large computer projects don’t get in the way, could be the start of a bright future.
At least how fed up we are (an understatement) and wanting real improvements for our money seems to be cutting through. Lessons for the rest of Government.
November 25, 2021
Tatty but comfortable and highly ( helpfully) staffed, BR was much better.
And tickets bought on the day for the immediate journey with cash…at an affordable price.
Of course, successive governments have made the country far too dangerous for that sort of transport to work now.
November 25, 2021
Sir John, also a very slow commute option. Strange isn’t it the trains that are required for the real mass transport of people, are the most cramped, almost a downgraded service of what should be possible in a modern transport network.
The UK is still building for the last century all the logo’s and fresh paint do not make a service. Until the UK Government gets that into its head people will rely on the car.
As most have said here before the flagship HS2 project goes from nowhere to nowhere, it is slower when compared to the already provided centre-to-centre. HS2 is also using expensive foreign produced generations old technology and rolling stock – a fresh looking livery is not new.
November 25, 2021
Here I see and suffer on a daily basis, charitable mayhem.
Charities are given a free hand in all sorts of care for which they have no training/skill. And people suffer!! Govt lazily and duplicitously hands over many social functions to them.
It is wrong!
And now 30 odd dead in The Channel because the couldn’t care less govt ( despite all warnings) handed all security over to NGOs.
The govt was warned and warned.
Who will it throw under the bus?
November 25, 2021
When I used to commute to Sloane Square in the 197os from Maidenhead, the class 108 diesel railbuses were reasonably quiet and the carriage floors had 100% seating. The seats had cloth trim and were very comfortable.
Those units were perfect for a 30 mile commute to Paddington. It is true that they did not have toilets but almost everyone can survive an hour without access to a toilet.
Things seem to have gone backwards !
November 25, 2021
Sir John you were lucky to see so many trains and carriages albeit lacking good management. In the North and other parts of the country you would be lucky to get on such a train, sadly.
A recent journey from Liverpool to Stroud Glos via Birmingham was curtailed at Cheltenham teatime on a Saturday for an elderly lady travelling alone. An expensive taxi was shared fortunately with 4 other locals who were left high and dry by Network Rails No Trains to London from Gloucester to London most Saturdays recently.
In other news the migrants drowning in the Channel near Calais disaster should halt forthwith as we have feared for years without real action. Time for real Brexit
November 25, 2021
Is anything design to help the voters?