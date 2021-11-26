I have long thought keeping the lights on by ensuring sufficient energy is available at all times is the crucial prior demand of a successful energy policy. A good energy policy also needs to balance affordable cost for people and business alongside environmental objectives.
I posted here my latest public questions to Ministers. I think they need to announce more additional electricity capacity for the balance of this decade as they push through their electrical revolution. I want them to see the logic of their use of gas as a “transition” fuel and see that it is safer and greener to rely on more UK produced gas rather than imported LNG or natural gas from the continent. We have just seen how we face extremes of prices by relying on the world market. Surely we need more domestic contract gas at longer term prices which smooth the volatility.
This week the Secretary of State told me that the answer to my fears will be more nuclear. It is true they have one large nuclear plant in construction that will bring us more power this decade. Hinckley C will add 3.2GW to the system. What he did not point out is they also plan to close all but one of our current nuclear stations by 2030, so the amount of power generated by nuclear will fall over the next eight years even allowing for the new opening. The closures will reduce our old nuclear capacity by 8.1GW, or a net loss of 4.9 GW allowing for the new opening. If the government wishes to keep nuclear at 17% of our total electricity generation, its current level, they will need at least one extra large new nuclear plant and a fleet of the smaller plants they are now trying to work up to approved systems and products. If they want nuclear to take over more of the work currently done by gas and help meet the rise in demand as more cars and heating systems convert to electricity there will need to be an even bigger expansion of nuclear.
So let me accept the government’s assurance that come the next decade there will be more small nuclear sets, more large nuclear stations, and the nuclear industry will be able to meet rising demand after say 2035 once it has replaced all the current stations to be closed. That still leaves us with more than a decade when nuclear will not be the answer to keeping the lights on when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. I repeat my questions. Will they procure more stand by capacity? Will they keep the old coal power stations available as an ultimate reserve, as they needed to use them this autumn and again today as I write this ? Will they expand gas generating capacity as a gap fill? How long would it take to bring on more pump storage and hydro schemes to supplement wind and solar?
Can we have some numbers please from the government to reassure us the lights will stay on at all times without rationing or special measures?
They can give all the assurances in the world, it won’t matter to them as they will not be around by then to face the consequences.
I suggest that our kind host does them himself and present them to the government for comment. I’d doubt he will get an answer and, even if he did, I doubt it would be satisfactory.
Take my advice – By candles.
I have..
Many candles, all shapes and sizes!
And a nice lantern ..but I dare say that the fuel would be hard to come by in extremis?
Oh and don’t forget the matches stored in a dry place.
Wind up torches and lanterns are good too.
We shall know the meaning of Candlemas again!
Technology has fortunately given us rather better and safer candles in the form of efficient and long lasting LED torches (battery or wind up ones). Also get a generator for a few hundred pounds perhaps (useful to keep in the boot of your electric car too if you are daft enough to have bought one (for when it goes flat).
In 1800, it took over five hour’s work to generate one hour of light.
Today, an hour of light costs 0.00027 hours, or about one second’s work.
Matt Ridley
The wonders of technology & innovation – this despite the efforts of generally appalling & totally misdirected governments with their net zero lunacy and the absurdly high tax rates Sunak inflicts on us so the endless government waste can continue and accelerate.
COAL – here’s an interesting idea to mitigate coal burning:
https://www.fastcompany.com/90682603/this-startup-is-using-sunlight-and-captured-co2-to-make-jet-fuel
I dunno, perhaps one of these plant positioned near a coal fired electrical generating station – could it be a ‘win-win’ situation….?
Is government looking into this?
Doubt it.
They are unnecessarily destroying without a scooby of how to replace.
What’s the panic except some loony group think?
I once knew an old lady who remembered her mother talking about shaking sense into stupid people “until their teeth rattled”.🤭
These things will happen when they become practical and economically sensible as loads of energy is needed and wasted in the process – for now we will just use far cheaper aviation fuel.
The best way to save aviation fuel is to ban private jets & helicopters, only have packed in economy or standing seats and only fly larger economical & always nearly full aircraft. But senior politicians will never do this the obvious reason that they like private jets and first class flights for their own comfort and convenience – in the do as I say not as I do – Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Emma Thompson… mode.
They don’t do sums or realistic planning.
Too busy dreaming mad dreams!
+1 not their money they are pissing down the drain (just yours) after all.
How odd that govts have always been desperate to centralise everything. To the detriment of all.
Yet when it comes to nuclear, which although useful is frankly dangerous they are happy to have loads of little stations dotted around.
Is that a kind of “levelling up”.
Spreading the undoubted risk of anything this abysmal crew breathes on?
The plan for small nuclear stations is rather daft. Surely it must cost more in the end, need far more staff to run them all, more fuel distribution problems and present rather more security and decommissioning problems. One or two large ones could be built, run and protected far more cheaply if only we had some competent people in charge.
Electricity is fairly cheap to distribute and transmit (but very expensive to store as the wind enthusiasts & industry has discovered)
Statistically Nuclear is the safest form of generation and hydro about the most dangerous (due mainly to dams & barrages failing which have killed millions).
I see that MSM is ramping up the notion that illegal immigration can be solved by making all immigration legal. Doing away, even more, with borders. ( Hmmm…what about the old covid then?)
I seem to remember similar from the UN (possibly) some time ago.
Is that what all this has always been about? The usual throwing up of hands in despair.
“Nothing to be done. Let’s just give in.”
How many would come to the UK before it became so crowded that no more would come? Five times the current population 10 times perhaps?
The energy policy is a disaster – run it seems by Kwasi Kwateng and Greg Hands two history graduates with no understanding of energy, energy economics, physics or electricity supplies. Directed by Boris under instructions from (Theatre Studies Graduate) Carrie Johnson. All of whom it seems suffer from the net zero, climate alarmist religion. 24 Energy companies have gone bust in 12 weeks it seems.
What could possibly go wrong with these types in charge?
Any comment on the very worrying recent report into the extent of the serious side effects of the Pfizer Covid vaccines – are the government just going to continue on regardless?
What have Chris Whitty, JCVI and “Just respect the NHS” Javid got to say on this report?
I see that your longtime argument re education has been taken up by MSM.
Took them a while to see why we are in such a state!
“Well, I can list the causes of WW1 ( as propagandised to me) but I can’t change a light bulb!”
“Well, I can list the causes of WW1 ( as propagandised to me) but I can’t change a light bulb!”
Sounds like a description of Boris, Kwatang, Guy Hands and most of the rest of the Cabinet and the UK education system in general. But then most jobs now are really non jobs perhaps 40% or even less do anything useful, of value or needed – the rest just get in the way.
It’s about politics not energy supply. Have you not worked that out yet? All is POLITICAL.
In the US they’re pulling down statues of Thomas Jefferson. One of the Founding Fathers of the USA. That nation is being ripped apart both from within and without by Marxists determined to smash history into the dirt.
The west is teetering on the cusp of a new dark age driven by a tiny minority of extremists that now hold power
Sir John you know only too well, all the generating capacity in the world is useless if the distribution infrastructure cannot cope with the loadings required to meet the very demand that will be needed in the direction we are being forced down.
One day the ministers will see the light and understand what a minefield they have led us into over the last 30 odd years by their ignorance and incompetence.
More nuclear? Yes please. The government needs to move ‘full speed ahead’ with SMR, which will not only start a huge manufacturing industry HERE but will also be great for our balance of payments.
P.S. I see that another two gas supply companies have fallen victim to the May’s price-cap. I call again for the government to tap the UK’s gas resources, under the ground and sea, so that we are never held hostage by Putin, and others, again.
How will all this essential power generation and distribution infrastructure be paid for?
The government has as before cleverly introduced a fear factor into all these requirements bought about by the consequences of non acceptance of Net Zero. They seem to excel in being able to piss before they have their flies open, never thinking the cause and effect processes through in too many areas under their control.
Party loyal MPs are destroying the UK. Their refusal to attack in forthright terms and in a manner that is sufficiently damaging the policies of those in power will eventually undermine all that we have known
The move towards non-fossil fuel energy policy is driven by political considerations not environmental. On that basis alone we are being lied to. It is not acceptable for Tory and Labour MPs to sit on their scrawny and in many cases fat posteriors on the backbenches pretending all is hunky dory when in fact they can patently see we have a serious problem across all policy areas.
The rise of green fascism, fascist PC culture and the rise of destructive Neo-Marxist woke barbarism is not coincidental. We are seeing a State coordinated and sustained assault on our very nature and backbench MPs who can see it is happening remain silent. Well, that silence by people elected to assert power on our behalf is a fundamental betrayal of the democratic oath
MPs should either speak out condemn those who exercise power or retire and become a bus driver or something more productive
DOM , +1
Nursery and commercial sectors need cheap reliable energy to assist them in becoming really competitive.
All these hotels being used for all the illegal migrants need cheap energy to help reduce their costs to the taxpayer as one assumes that their power consumption will be increasing to provide, food, hot water, lighting and heating for all their “guests”
The whole energy system in this country is a total mess, run by ministers who know nothing and who have constantly failed to seek advice from experts in that field. Instead they have listened to the NGOs and eco warriors who are set to make shed loads of money all paid for by industry and the ever struggling home owners. There is only so much electricity people can save. I have resorted to washing clothes on the shortest coolest cycle permanently, turning off appliances, showerng for the shortest time possible, turning off all lights and sitting in almost total darkness and not using my extractor fan when cooking. My energy bill has still shot up. It was good to see that Biden is to get the USA to produce and release more oil in a bid to get fuel prices down. I feel we are going backwards in this country while worshipping at the alter of climate change. We are truly led by idiots. Successive governments have been warned of the consequences of their ignorance but they are too busy listening to the likes of St Greta to take the necessary action required to keep this country in the real world. We surely deserve a better government than we have now.
Cost of Hinkley C will surely end up at over £30 billion – cost of the same generating capacity in gas or coal perhaps about 1/20 of this. The latter more flexible and on demand and with far lower decommissioning costs too.
November 26, 2021
You cannot make it up
So the latest additional cost for an electric powered vehicle is quote EV tyres unquote. Apparently conventional tyres are too noisy for the peaceful interior of an EV. Tyre companies are now marketing tyres specifically for EVs. They claim these tyres reduce road noise.
I shall keep my 2006 Corsa (which goes like the wind, even on E10 fuel) until the sky falls down.
Flights from 6 African countries have been stopped but the taxi service over the English channel is still running well.
And all the time the invasion continues putting more and more demands on our energy capacity and networks.
A new Covid variant has been detected. Just in time for our Christmas stocking folks!
The banning of attendance by the nuclear industry at COP 26 says it all about this dangerous government’s attitude to low emission nuclear power. We have a George Monbiot-inspired energy policy where rational contrarian arguments are simply ignored, including by that key player National Grid, whose senior management still thinks Ed Milliband was a wonderful Energy Minister. Seriously.
They can’t even build new housing in many parts of the country due to NIMBYism and convoluted and protracted planning processes, what chance do they have with “small” nuclear power stations ? Would Andy want one in his part of the leafy Home Counties ?