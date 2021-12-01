Fighting the virus

Yesterday the Commons passed the latest pandemic controls, which had been introduced the previous night. As always the Opposition parties all wanted the current controls and recommended more. The Conservative benches were more divided, with a minority questioning the value and wisdom of these further restrictions on our liberties.
We have now seen that a Labour government in Cardiff and an SNP government in Edinburgh have not been more successful than England at getting case and hospital rates down more and keeping them down by enforcing stricter regulations for longer. The controls are now going on around the world against air travel from southern Africa where the latest variant was first detected, only to discover that the new mutant has already broken out and is present in countries around the world well beyond southern Africa. Some think this new mutant is likely to spread more rapidly but to be mild. Let us hope it is not a new lethal killer.
I have raised the issues of whether the NHS has now improved airflows, introduced more UV filters and cut the chances of cross infection. I have also asked about better treatments. During the debate others raised the question of why past forecasts of rising case numbers and deaths have often been inaccurate, how much virus the masks do actually contain and whether these rules will be lifted before Christmas when Parliament is no longer in session.
The NHS senior management needs to make sure the pace and distribution of more vaccinations is fair and achievable and tell us more about treatments and infection control.
Good morning.
If we were to go back over all the previous posts on this site on this subject we would see many of the same comments as before. So the fact that this virus is still around will come as no surprise to many here I am sure.
I am no expert in virology, but I do have a keen sense of history and can look to past events to gauge possible future trends. Yes, it isn’t science, but it is good common sense. Something that has been lacking right from the very start of all of this nonsense.
Funny how this new virus has just turned up after the end of COP26. Perfect timing one might add 😉
Mark B
End of COP 26
Slap my backside Mark whoever thought all those thousands flying in from aĺl over the world for the conference didn’t have a fair chance of spreading the virus before, during and after the event. You cannot make it up
Your comment might better have been directed at the PM’s father methinks?
It arrived dead on queue.
Even the most dim in the country could have predicted it.
It is no longer about disease control, it’s about people control.
I for one won’t be masking up just to satisfy some smug communist who would love to destroy our freedoms.
It’s “cue”, Ian.
But people are subjected to far less pleasant compulsory things than wearing masks or taking vaccines anyway.
For instance, for some kids, being compelled to play rugby at school, or conscripted during wars.
The Right wing fanatics never seem to complain about these though, do they?
How pedantic red penning someone who’s not even in your class
December 1, 2021
No. Queue as in waiting in line. They stretch to infinity and back northern bed wetters are incharge.
December 1, 2021
Ah, the red wallers, you mean?
For a moment, yes.
+1
And exactly what many forecast.
This government can be read like a comic.
Is that the idea?
What is the point of this life that they are determined to foist on us?
Didn’t JR write a book called…
“WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU”?
@Everhopeful +1 And those in Control never read it, it was beyond their comprehension
+1
Elsewhere in the world police have opened fire on protesters who take issue with the harsh measures taken by government after new covid fears appear in the news.
Some countries talk of forcibly injecting all their population.
Failure to comply means you will be treated in the same manner as lepers in days of yore.
Meanwhile some drug companies say their products do not combat the new strains that are allegedly out there. They also say ‘never mind, omicron is not a big deal anyway’.
It’s a big racket and it’s not going to end anytime soon.
It will only end when we say “No more.”
I am declaring myself exempt from wearing a mask. I am ignoring their “advice.” My body, my life, my responsibility my choice.
The ONLY reason I wore my mask yesterday was because I didn’t want to put the young girl at the door of the supermarket in a difficult position and because I didn’t want to give this government any more of my money in the form of a fine. I felt really angry at the situation when as you say John, other countries with these stricter measures have not been successful in stopping the spread. I am sick to death of hearing about this new flu strain and having these restrictions imposed on me only to see MP’S and people in authority ignoring the guidelines. For God sake, Boris needs to grow some and let us get on with our lives because this virus is here to stay. The symotoms seem to be mild so no need to worry. Let us decide for ourselves how best to proceed.
F U S
Good post, it ticks all the right boxes.
It really is only the Brexitist Tory MPs who have a problem with masks.
Having removed our freedoms to live and work freely across the continent, they bang on about their own freedom not to wear an in offensive piece of cloth which helps protect the lives of others. They really are beyond contemptible.
Covid is also not flu.
The young girl at the supermarket was doing you a favour. Even if you are fully jabbed as an oldie you are far more likely to die from Covid than a young person. The masks are literally to protect people like you. Almost 150,000 have died with Covid in this country- the vast majority of them in your age group.
For a generation which likes to claim it has the Blitz spirit you really are mostly snowflakes.
Couldn’t resist that last sentence , could you Andy! Its gets more boring by the day,
Died ‘with Covid’, Andy? Uh-huh. And died *of what*? You don’t know. Were any of their deaths due to not wearing a mask? You have no idea.
Neither you nor the young girl in the supermarket might have had time to read the studies showing masks to be ineffective against a virus, but unlike you she has the excuse of just following orders.
I expect the only threat of violence you’ve experienced is New Year’s Eve, people firing champange corks and throwing rolled up fivers at you?
An inoffensive piece of cloth which helps protect the lives of others?
Assuming you are not trying to be deliberately deceitful, you must be misinformed. Please point me to any reputable, published evidence that wearing masks has any effect on mortality.
It would appear that our freedoms are now dependent on the number of hospital beds the NHS has available.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
The young girls happily put YOU in an awkward position.
Since when did shops bar their customers and have their only-following-orders staff act like armed guards?
Oh…since the government allowed supermarkets to become over mighty and meanwhile shut down all the little shops.
The foot soldiers of fascism LOVE their new role!
If you declare yourself exempt from wearing a face covering because it distresses you, then you are complying with the law.
Absolute rubbish. Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, S Korea all imposed strict lockdowns. They count their Chinese plague virus fatalities in the hundreds. Here, we have 40,000 – 50,000 cases per DAY and 150 deaths. GPs have recorded “Covid” on 167,927 death certificates.
You can get hit by a bus in the UK and get recorded as a “Covid related death” if you’ve had a positive test within 28 days – so the only meaningful comparison is ‘deaths per million head of population’ over any given period (let’s say the past two years).
I don’t have those numbers but suspect they might show a slightly different picture.
This is true. You can run over and killed by a bus after testing positive for COVID and still be counted in the COVID deaths figure.
An average of 24 people are killed each year in GB by buses or coaches. Let’s give you the benefit of the doubt and say they’d all tested positive for COVID in the prior 28 days. We’ll strike them from the UK’s COVID death toll.
December 1, 2021
how many are killed by the silent approach of EVs? – just asking.
A stat that can only get worse…
I used to take taxis regularly through Exeter, all Prius, the drivers used to complain that pedestrians often stepped off the kerb hearing nothing. Made their job a nightmare.
How? Institutional corruption, Andy. You’ll understand when you’re older.
S. G.
You touch on the point that nobody is questioning; we have one of the highest vaccinated poulations on earth AND at the same time, a very high infection rate…. how come? I don’t know the stats, but it would seem logical that the majority of new infections are of those who have already been vaccinated. Vaccines do seem to reduce serious illness but do not stop infection and therefore creation of variants. I see a vicious circle developing.
Peter
Mr Trump gave the answer to your question a year ago.
The more people you test, the more people you will find infected.
Given that we presently test many more times the number of people per day than Germany, France and most of the other Countries in the EU and certainly Australia, New Zealand and many others, if the infection rate is a percentage of those who are tested, then of course we will show more positive results.
Eg:
Test 1,000,000 people and 5% are infected you get 50,000 cases
Test 500,000 people and 5% are infected you get 25,000 cases.
It is simple mathematics, thus unless you know how many tests a day are being done elsewhere in the World, the comparison for positive cases is absolutely pointless, just like the death figures, unless everyone is using exactly the same criteria.
How can a GP sign a death certificate? Surely that would involve seeing a patient, albeit a dead one.
December 1, 2021
Your favourite word appears to be “rubbish”
Do you look down on anyone who can’t afford a Tesla?
You make tiny, tiny things out to be such a big deal.
I can see why you were such a pushover for the bent cucumber lies.
You make a little chip at freedoms, next thing you know you’re taking chunks out of freedom….then you have no freedoms left
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
I always wear a mask because it makes the majority of shop workers and other assistants working indoors feel safer.
This latest booster won’t have anything in to combat a new variant so when will the next injection be required? Mind you they’re pretty rapid jabbing people now, when I arrived and lots of people had the same appointment time I thought ‘oh no, we’ll be here ages’ but no walk-in arm exposed ready, a questionnaire filled in the queue, jab standing up, one person every minute, good money for the clinic 50 people per hour per jabber.
December 1, 2021
I booked my booster online today (appointment in 3 weeks) and can’t understand why the jab isn’t provided by the NHS, in hospitals by nurses…there’s plenty of empty wards
The recent experience of a family member this Monday 9am in Reading: six minutes between entering the site and the BioNTech booster injection, then 15 minutes spent sitting to make sure there is no allergic reaction, back home within the hour. Really efficient.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
You can say you are exempt, Fedup; otherwise you are complying with this deliberate process of subjugation. We have now had two years of lies by Johnson and the government about the disease and the so-called vaccines; it’s way past time for people to wake up.
December 1, 2021
I also wore a mask yesterday at the supermarket not out of compliance with the law but for respect to the shop workers…while only half the customers wore masks I did notice a change in atmosphere and attitude from the last lockdown – fear has been replaced by resentment
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
With all the changes of directions and should we shouldn’t we regarding the virus, surely we cannot go on like this as it would appear there is no end to new variants and outbreaks all over the world.
It must be time to let people get on with their lives and learn to live with it and take responsibility for their own life styles and actions.
Nearly all the people one sees wearing masks hardly any seem to be a perfect fit so what’s the point?
I am in the high risk group so my life style has altered dramatically in some areas but still managing to get on with life only differently. It is what it is.
As much as they might want to government’s and world order organisations cannot control the populations lives.
When all is said and do this covid is no worse than the annual flu
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
When Australia finally let me in. In order to transit through Singapore I have to have proof of a negative PCR done at a recognised clinic at my expense within 48 hours of the flight. That is before I board the plane. The NHS test is not accepted and I accept I should pay.
Why is it ok then to allow every man and his dog to fly into Britain first. Let them travel home buy whatever means spreading what they may have Then ask for a PCR test 48 hours after getting here, if they can be found, probably at my expense and if positive given immediate access to the NHS.
You can see why people get fed up with personal restrictions when the doors are wide open even to Red listed counties to get here first. And I am not even mentioning Dover.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
I can smell and I can taste authoritarianism. This is authoritarianism.
I hope those who continue to endorse both main parties in England take pride in the existential damage they have inflicted upon this nation, its culture and traditions
December 1, 2021
Bullying school kids by making them wear masks all day, when the pubs, cinemas, theatres, etc are full of people not wearing masks is not on. Especially as all the mask research is done by openly lefty extremists.
Not my government.
School teachers are praying for the return of furlough
December 1, 2021
glen if they ever do close schools again, they should live-stream classroom teaching to that teacher’s class and get the teachers in the classroom leading the lessons for that day.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
I would be asking why the NHS has far fewer total beds than before the pandemic, even after the vast sums given to it.
December 1, 2021
From WEF website.
“In the next decade, healthcare delivery systems will transform radically. Our current capital intensive, hospital-centric model is unsustainable and ineffective. The Future of Health and Healthcare leverages a data-enabled delivery system and virtual care, integrated across the continuum of care from precision prevention to personalized care delivery, with most health services offered in appropriate settings.”
December 1, 2021
thats non patient centric BS
December 1, 2021
Although mask-wearing is divisive – I’m pro-mask, many here are ‘face-nappiesists’ – the glaring inconsistencies in the government’s policy on them need resolving. The current mess smacks of your Liberal-in-Chief’s dabbling in the finer details of policy-making and making a predictable hash of it.
P.S. The Old Bexley & Sidcup by-election will be interesting tomorrow, coming so soon after Con Home’s Cabinet rankings that showed widespread dissatisfaction with Johnson .
We can’t go on like this.
December 1, 2021
Let’s face it.
NONE of the govt’s solutions have worked so far…
Or we would not be cancelling Christmas…would we?
We might as well give up and live our remaining months in freedom!
Let the good old virus ravage us.
I suppose all those MPs who appear to be against restrictions realise that the Left has almost won?
December 1, 2021
Agree – let herd immunity take its best shot
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
And further to what I have always said regarding YouGov to which to government apparently listens. I was right.
Dr Renee Hoenderkamp has revealed how the questions are targeted to get the answer required.
As in “Do you want more lockdowns?”
How the idiot govt is manipulated by the Left!
December 1, 2021
I only voted for brexit and they couldn’t even get that right
December 1, 2021
Very true.
December 1, 2021
SAGE and Johnson have become so predictable many of us were expecting the imposition of new restrictions on our civil liberties. I thought it would be last week but I suppose they had to leave a respectable gap between the Global Elite’s Boondoggle in Glasgow and ramping up the hysteria again.
Once again most of “our” representatives in Parliament (those who bothered to turn up) either cheerfully endorsed the destruction of our freedoms and demanded more, or reluctantly capitulated to the Government’s demands. Only a handful spoke up for freedom and the rights of the individual. What a disgrace the CONservative Party has become. The Party of Churchill and Thatcher would not recognise this authoritarian shambles.
I have declared myself exempt from wearing a mask. Like Sir Desmond Swayne who spoke up very well on the Julia Hartley Brewer show on Talk Radio, I am genetically pre-disposed to loving freedom so being forced to wear a useless face nappy, in order to send a message of fear for the Government, distresses me.
The mask is the size of a football net
The virus is the size of a pea
It will get through the net every time unless you’re wearing a filtered respirator
December 1, 2021
Reading the Daily Telegraph it’s not events that are over taking the Conservative but poor life choices.
Boris is not in an accident fleeing covid, climate change and border controls. He is swerving left and right in his SUV
running down voters who are trying to enjoy Christmas.
December 1, 2021
Snowflakes whining about about having to wear masks to help prevent others breathing in their expelled particles should find something more productive to do, such as opposing this governments repeated bypassing of parliament as we gradually lurch toward a right wing police state where any meaningful protest is criminalised.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
+1
Amongst the various experts to have featured prominently in the media, one group has been made to look particularly absurd – ‘independent sage’ as it calls itself. It should really be called Leftwing Sage as it seems to be made up solely of leftists, one an actual self declared communist it is reported. This group, along with a good many other experts, have called constantly for more restrictions and shutting down of the economy with no thought as to the terrible consequences for the lives and livelihoods of those who are massively disrupted, or prevented from getting treatments for non-covid conditions. Their prognoses of doom and ruinous ideas have been parroted by the BBC and other media, and of course by leftwing politicians.
Yet we see now quite clearly that there is no correlation between degree of lockdown and performance against covid. Indeed it’s looking like Boris Johnson’s opening up decision, as well of course as the independent vaccine policy, has left the U.K. relatively well placed.
Time for the left to acknowledge they were wrong, again, as on so many other things.
Richard 1
It was a member of Sage who spoke anonymously to Laura Dodsworth for her book, and confirmed that the wearing of masks was purely a measure of compliance!
Which is why with mask wearing reducing so much, the omicron variant was a good opportunity to re-introduce them!
This is no longer about a virus. It’s about controlling the population. The extra cost of a Foreign holiday puts it well out of reach of many families yet the rich can swan about the planet in their private jets exempt from aviation fuel duty and no doubt on the list of people who don’t have to quarantine. Wake up people this is never going to go away until you vote these numpties out of office. Unfortunately the masses still get their news from the BBC and Sky. It amazes me when I speak to people who believe these restrictions are justified and want them to go even further.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
Private jet, what a laugh. Do not be OTT, easyJet will still provide you with one week foreign holiday in Dubrovnik in May/June including flight for under £1,000/pp.
December 1, 2021
Strange. You didn’t care about the extra cost on a foreign holiday as a result of your Brexit.
Amusingly the biggest extra cost will be additional insurance required by the elderly as their EHIC cards no longer work. The people I feel most sorry for are those who have long terms health problems – like cancers, or who need kidney dialysis. Brexit makes holidays to Europe completely unaffordable for those people.
Just a couple of simple questions.
Why do we not ask people to provide a negative test before a flight here, rather than afterwards when they could have already infected all those on the plane, and others on their 48 hour journey home.
If we can pass legislation to curtail our own freedoms in a couple of days, why can we not do the same to prevent the Illegal immigrant entry crisis, if all it requires is a vote.
Potentially a thousand infections invading our shores every day….do we isolate them, oh no its against their human rights to put them in safe military barracks, we’ll put them in 4*hotels in the community
December 1, 2021
+1. Fully agreed, a negative test before coming (back) to the UK should be required.
December 1, 2021
I just checked Hansard and it appears you did not vote against the face nappy diktat. That’s disappointing.
Reply I did not vote for
Yes, keeping his power dry, ready to face all eventualities, the ‘courageous’ man position, isn’t it?
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
The problem for government or anyone in a position of responsibility is that you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Every new variant throws out a potential challenge of dealing with the unknown so it is better to initially apply overkill and with subsequent experience relax measures as the threat is quantified.
The irony is of course that however much inconvenience you heap on international travellers and your citizens at large, government has to date this year allowed 26,000 dinghy born illegals into the country unchallenged, if not aided and abetted. Additionally the gesture of wearing a face mask of very doubtful efficacy should be challenged. I strongly doubt that the winter colds I caught on the school bus would have been any the less frequent had we worn the face masks we see in the street. I suspect they offer greater protection from the law than they do from Covid.
NHS senior management. Me thinks an oxymoron
December 1, 2021
At least 10,000,000 people in the UK have recovered from being infected with this Corona Virus, and that is just the ones who have had a test.
By all means encourage the placebo of a filth ridden, pocket stored, cloth mask handled regularly by dirty hands but only if it gets people out and about. As you write Sir John, the more restrictive measures used by other countries have not worked, the only measure that has a real affect is complete lock down and that merely delays things. You can’t hide from a microscopic, air borne virus.
Too many of the easily led have been cowed and prepared to accept authoritarian measures as a result of an illness from which they will almost certainly recover. If they would to succumb to flu then it is unlikely they will succumb to the corona virus.
Narrow Shoulders. Indeed, some researchers actually think handling dirty masks etc could spread the virus. Perhaps this is why we are seeing higher numbers amongst people who have had to continue to wear their well worn, dirty masks thoughout the whole pandemic.
December 1, 2021
I put mine into a washing machine, regularly.
December 1, 2021
Thats just making the holes of the net wider
December 1, 2021
Sea Warrior. You are in the minority. I know saw many who just take off, put on etc all week, week after week the same mask which has been thrown into the car or stuffed in their handbag that it can’t be clean or sterile. Hygiene? Forget it.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
Meanwhile deaths from cancer, heart attacks and strokes and suicides are on the rise. Yes a Labour Government would impose much stricter controls but that does not excuse the authoritarian manner of this so called Conservative Government reluctant to give up the power they have bestowed on themselves. How do we know they’re not preparing the way for another lockdown? Are we to close down the country every time a new variant is discovered? The hospitality industry and travel industry are just trying to get back on their feet after being put on their knees and now the knee jerk reactions of this paranoid Government will yet again put many of them out of business. What was the point in being vaccinated if we’re not going to learn to live with it? China must be laughing their socks off at the over the top reactions in the west every time their virus mutates into another variant making billions out of us in the process.
You complain of the further controls the opposition would impose. I agree but what about the other opposition – MPs elected outside of England? Nice to see them as usual meddling and voting on the latest pandemic controls for England. Instead of complaining about how her Majesty’s opposition vote, when are your colleagues squatting in English seats going to do their jobs and stand up for their constituents (that would be a first) and demand an end to this insulting pretence at democracy?
Old Bexley bi-election this week. Seriously hope Johnson and the fake Tories get the kicking they deserve.
These restrictions are in law until March, there is a review in three weeks (after Parliament closes for Christmas); but I expect this will continue till March. There’s an unhealthy obsession with the vaccinations… most people are jabbed to some extent or other, and the omicron variant is mild!
There is a long list of restrictions on the govt website.
I find this whole thing utterly depressing! It would seem the people have lost… and I’ve no doubt there will be other ‘minor restrictions’ ushered in.
Already I’ve heard of knock on effects to business. And I’ll be honest, it puts me off finishing my Christmas shopping wearing a mask and seeing everyone else masked up… so any un-bought presents can now be cash in an envelope. For those of you who will say to buy online… I’ve spent less in the shops than Amazon was offering for the same items!
Why did the HoC approve this measure to require face masks to be worn? Facemasks are not actually effective as a control measure as a comparison of published evidence from Scotland (facemasks required) and England(facemasks not required) has demonstrated. Sweden (with its much less repressive regime) continues to fare much better than the rest of Europe. Facemasks have been described as a “comfort blanket”, the equivalent of a placebo pill for an infantilised population. It sounds as though MPs should be included among the infantilised. Meanwhile people trying to earn a living are screwed again.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
It is those who are determined to do nothing to stop or to restrain the spread of this virus who are destroying pubs and other social spaces which are the focus of normal life for many.
It is not those who are willing to behave responsibly and to make the small adjustments to their lives – and they are small – that science would indicate.
December 1, 2021
Here’s some science
Covid deaths per million Sweden 256, UK 2100
Yes, but Sweden is full of Swedes, not with millions of brexitory-voting types.
December 1, 2021
Observation: The virus is discovered in South Africa.
Action: All flights fro South Africa and adjacent countries immediately banned.
Observation: The virus is discovered in many other countries – including here.
Logical Action: Ban all flights in and out of this country.
Actual Action: Tell people to wear masks when shopping.
Mike. A Monty Python script I think.
December 1, 2021
Yes, Johnson is a very naughty boy !
December 1, 2021
Response to a variant that has reported symptoms that are very mild, affect the young and only last 24hrs – no globally recorded hospitalisations or deaths
December 1, 2021
Another observation, Mike: On 24th November S. Africa called for a pause in delivering Covid vaccines, because supply was greatly outstripping demand (‘vaccine hesitancy’).
thttps://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-24/s-africa-wants-j-j-pfizer-vaccine-delivery-delay-news24-says
Two days later, guess what? The WHO designates B.1.1.529 Omicron a ‘variant of concern’. Result? Travel restrictions with Sth Africa, in other words economic punishment.
So – don’t mess with the WHO. You turn down vaccines, pal, you get the hit.
This has never been about controlling a virus. It is about authoritarain state control of people. Most MPs and all the main stream media are complicit. Our democracy is being dismantled before our eyes. The CCP must be looking on in admiration.
December 1, 2021
Now the pathetic NHS complain about having to administer more jabs. What are these 1.3 million staff doing all day? At 2 minutes per jab (generous and including administration) it will take about 2 hours per NHS staff member over the next 4 weeks to get the 75 million population of the UK all jabbed. There are 670 hours in the next 4 weeks so if only 1 in 350 of NHS staff was occupied on this mission it could be accomplished.
December 1, 2021
If the new variant was so dangerous and we were all likely to die without the jab, wouldn’t you employ all the resources of the NHS to jab everyone as quickly as possible….news reports 400 soldiers being sent in to help
The government’s response doesn’t marry up to its message
Glen: our rulers are past caring about looking inconsistent or illogical. They know their media cronies will enforce compliance whatever they say, thanks to another dose of Project Fear, and that’s all that mattters to them. Thanks goodness there are still about 30 Conservative MPs who are still willing to speak truth to power… and some more who might do on another day?
December 1, 2021
My son’s Christmas party has been cancelled. He is gutted. Not because he’ll miss the party, but for the hospitality venue that has lost considerable badly-needed revenue. He fears for their future. What an ill thought out knee jerk reaction this has been. No thought of the dire consequences. Thank you for voting against.
December 1, 2021
I see the latest restrictions were voted through to last until March 2022. Why ? Why not just for the three weeks Boris said in his TV presentation ? Well, we know the reason, it’s because 3 weeks was a lie.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
I’m with you; I truly fear for our democracy, sovereignty and freedom
December 1, 2021
At least the Conservative benches were “more divided” than the opposition when it comes to this. Still, it’s a real pity that a majority of them are not telling the government to rethink what is in the wider and long term interests of society.
What is the vision of how Britain will live and thrive and be a “beacon of liberty”, despite there being ineradicable infectious diseases such as Covid?
The new virus is one of many mutating all the time. Various authorities seeking control back jumped on the prospect, and it is now fabled as a nasty, worse than before variation. Johnson and NHS leaders build on irrational fear and encourage media speculation again. Why would you be concerned about law required when Parliament is not sitting over Christmas Sir John? Johnson will just dictate any idiot measures some ‘scientist renegade’ spouts forth to get the 15 minutes of fame. He has form…
December 1, 2021
The annual flu vaccination is tweaked every year as the flu virus mutates, and has been for decades without any new laws, public restrictions or freedom
Why is our government treating the covid differently from the flu
December 1, 2021
In terms of covid19 deaths-per-million, Scotland and Wales have done better than has England, in Scotland’s case markedly so, at about 1,700 as against England’s 2,200.
Whatever the present position, their approaches slowed the spread of the virus during the period when vaccines were not available, and doubtless saved many lives.
If you want to make an even bigger mess of things however, then look at Hungary’s stats.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
I could give you those for the European Union average versus the UK if you like – you won’t like them, I promise.
I could chuck in suicide, STDs, divorce, crime, and unwanted conception too.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
NLH – checked out the stats on statista.com corona deaths by region.
South West England and North East England have done better than Scotland. Perhaps it has more to do with population size in key areas as the NW England, SE England and London are the worst performing regions.
December 1, 2021
Aw, that’s just grand, Tracy.
NLH to clarify people per sq mile of living space in each region.
December 1, 2021
Maybe herd immunity works better in dense population centres
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
The nine cases in Scotland, we are told by the BBC, were from one private event. So how did the variant infiltrate that event? If everyone in Scotland is wearing masks indoors within 2m of others, and most are double jabbed, how ill have they been?
I had my third jab, a different brand and a frozen arm and shoulder for 4 days. We are now being told by Harris and the BBC it may be all for nowt as they want Boris to cancel Christmas mixing, parties etc. the vicarious liability on firms will cause them to all cancel much more of this.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
The sole reason for these Government virus reactions is the NHS can’t cope despite the trillions wasted on it ….. And show Joe public who is boss.
December 1, 2021
How can anyone have faith in Parliament, when like lemmings, the vast majority of MPs simply rubber stamp whatever the government comes up with, scared of the hype but lacking any real understanding of the situation!
When the mask mandate was announced, there were 2 people in the UK affected by the new strain.
We know the health minister has increased testing which only goes to increase the number of so called ‘cases’ – something else used to justify these actions.
There is plenty of evidence that as a virus mutates it becomes less deadly, and yet we are supposed to be in panic mode with this latest one.
A great many people have had enough of this anarchy, because it is not about following the science, these are politically motivated actions.
With the vast majority of the public scared stiff by the constant propaganda coming from ministers and MSM, the government will get general compliance. Yet they ignore at their own peril the growing dissatisfaction with rule by dictate, persuasion by propaganda and news created by psychologists.
December 1, 2021
BH
+ 100
The rules requiring face-masks in shops and on public transport seem very moderate and might easily have been introduced much sooner.
December 1, 2021
You probably do not recall then that at the start of this pandemic, ministers and others were explicit that masks were largely ineffective — They have produced no evidence to the contrary, but now insist we wear a useless mask!
What does that tell you about the government?
December 1, 2021
I think that the government’s early view on masks was because it was worried that the precious NHS didn’t have enough.
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
should not have been relaxed in the first place!
December 1, 2021
@Wokinghamite – a correction for you. It is only face coverings mandated. Face Coverings do not at any time protect the wearer, it just creates a false sense of security. Its takes a minimum of a N95 mask to protect the wearer
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
In fighting the virus two things are crying out for change.
Un graded “face coverings” . There must be the proper government issue of N95 masks. We have people going around in tubular snoogs thinking that they offer protection when they do nothing at all. In WW2 every citizen was issued with a rubber gas mask and box, so why ever not ?
Un graded exemption. I called my doctor for an exemption letter. I was told I didn’t need one. That exemption is done by *self* exemption and that the correct and proper place to get an exemption lanyard is … wait for it… Ebay !!!
Both of the above un graded measures fit the legal requirements adequately when they should not.
I invite readers to view the video on YouTube “Dr. uses vape clouds to illustrate how masks do not work”
Both un graded masks and un graded exemptions are measures that conservative governments have had to adopt in order to offer a sop to the Left who keep losing all the votes but are determined to obtain power through Covid 19. This is a mere delaying tactic and Boris will cave totally in the next few weeks.
We are in for a lockdown Christmas and probably many more to come. All the teaching and public sector unions have to squeal is “New Variant” to get their extended “Winterval” leave and WFH experience.
It seems Sir John, that in addition to Scotland and Wales, most of Europe have as well as other countries have been singularly unsuccessful at controlling the virus and keeping the numbers down whereas countries that have not locked down or introduced damaging restrictions and trashed citizens rights while inflicting untold damage on the economy, have faired better.
What is the objective? Vax passports and face masks to divide the country, communities and even families?
Most of Africa has managed quite well, while we are promised vaccinations with endless boosters to help the waning efficacy of the jabs and masks that serve little or no purpose.
MP’s know all this but never question the official line and apart from a few brave individuals keep on supporting the Government.
To nobodies surprise, the Uniparty echo chamber waves through the latest restrictions. How are the many of us who don’t consent to this and didn’t vote for it to get some democratic representation?
December 1, 2021
It is being reported that the Border Force’s union has joined a coalition to oppose in the courts turning back migrant boats, and that individual captains will refuse to do it. How is it that care home and nursing staff can be summarily sacked for not participating in a medical experiment but those entasked with protecting our borders can avoid instant dismissal for indulging their own political preference to instead facilitate the violation of those borders?
December 1, 2021
Description of what they do from their website
‘’ Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office. We secure the UK border by carrying out immigration and customs controls for people and goods entering the UK’’
If their employees don’t understand what they signed up for, maybe they should look for another job….Its like joining the army but saying you’d never go to war
If you look at the deaths ands when they took place there are two death mountains caused by the irresponsible policies. These took place when the first lock down was tragically delayed and after the premature, not to say barking mad, ” Eat out to help out” phase.
Infection is now a tidal wave ( I have 2 covid – [positive 2 boys isolating right now ) but deaths are still rumbling along at low levels. So this is actually good news .
Unknowns are the new variant , to what extent it is here and to what extent it will evade current vaccines . A retooled vaccine cannot be with us until March at the earliest.
I agree that there is no need to overreact now , I am well aware of the costs . I think we need to watch the death rate and any evidence of Covid rebooted on a daily basis .Overall hold steady and be ready to move fast if required.
Watch the facts, ignore the loons.
You can’t ignore the loons, Newmania. The are running the country.
There’s been a tidal wave of testing, and as that goes up, so called ‘cases’ go up. If you don’t know that by now you really haven’t been following. Of course deaths are pretty much at normal levels. That’s because nothing much unusual is happening, outside the hysterical ranting of the Covid commentariat.
The emotional blackmail that you’ve fallen for leaves you unable to realise that those ‘death mountains’ (average age of death 80+) were mostly people who regrettably would no longer have been with us anyway. The second one occurred as usual during the coldest winter months early this year, and had nothing to do with Sunak’s summer 2020 ‘Eat out to help out policy’, as you claim.
December 1, 2021
The obvious thing to have done was shut the border as soon as the virus was known of.
We should not be forced to wear masks while the government allows infected people to enter the country. That is the wrong way around.
Yes, like New Zealand and China did.
December 1, 2021
China DID NOT. International travel went on for many weeks, indeed even in and out of Wuhan.
An appalling attempt by you to whitewash disgraceful behaviour.
December 1, 2021
You will not get real figures fron China
New Zealand is hiding from the world under its blanket.
One day it will have to open up its borders.
And its population density is a fraction of the UK
December 1, 2021
Agree – we should close the ‘UK – France’ border immediately
December 1, 2021
‘Pandemic controls’, Sir John? Please don’t insult those in your audience who know what this empty cliche really means. Take away ‘pandemic’, just read ‘controls’, i.e removal of rights and freedoms. The doctor who discovered this latest of many Covid variants says it effects are mild. But of course this has little to do with health anyway. Sadiq Khan and Nicola Sturgeon kept mask mandates as a badge of compliance, and now Johnson has caved on that too. That’s all it’s about – obedience to the regime. Your government is splitting society into those who will and those who won’t comply. I wonder who wants that, not me.
December 1, 2021
I’ve never worn a mask and I’m not about to start now and I’m not having the State injectable and I predicted months ago that a different variant would emerge in an attempt to cancel Christmas
We shouldn’t lose site of the fact that there’s a 99.99% recovery rate from the China virus
December 1, 2021
…and the news media isn’t reporting about the illegal immigrants crossing the channel today – win win for Boris
December 1, 2021
*All* the scientific studies show that cloth masks cannot stop viruses, and can actually be harmful to respiratory health. It is actually printed on the box they are supplied in that they provide *no* protection against Covid. Van Tam and the others have also said so. I don’t know why we are even discussing this.
December 1, 2021
It’s a symbol of identification and control, nothing more nothing less….used throughout WW2
December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
It’s part of the PsyOps team’s fear-based control agenda. It sends a signal to the worried well “be afraid, be very afraid.”
Sir Desmond Swayne confirmed that when he asked for evidence of mask effectiveness, he was told their purpose was “to send a message.”
The Government has awarded its self with a emergency powers to dictate and control without consultation of the people or Parliament. Covid can no longer be seen as an emergency just a moving target we have to live with – so emergency!.
Boris the ‘Dictator’ comes to mind no longer the TV portrayal of a likeable ‘buffoon’ more a mini-me Putin-esk ruler. Why is Democracy such a big problem, to those that get elected by the process? Why is the HoC so afraid to support Democracy?
December 1, 2021
Mr Putin has a popularity rating of 67% and has presided over an immense resurgence in his country’s power and prestige;Russia is also the only country in Europe that’s solvent.And totally sovereign.
None of those apply to the UK.
Off topic, JR, do you think there would be any insoluble legal or practical problems if this small yoghurt maker in Northern Ireland was permitted to continue to operate under EU single market rules, if that is what they want to do to keep it easier to supply the market in the Republic and elsewhere in the EU?
But without every other business in Northern Ireland also having to operate under EU single market rules even if they are only selling into the Northern Ireland market, or in some cases the wider UK market.
https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/agri-business/ni-protocol-helps-co-down-yoghurt-maker-clandeboye-estate-add-to-deals-in-the-republic-of-ireland-41106656.html
“Clandeboye Estate in Co Down has said the NI Protocol has helped build business with the Republic as it announced a new six-figure deal.
The food business has joined farming co-operative Fane Valley in announcing major new ventures across the border in recent days.
Bangor-based Clandeboye will be supplying its branded yoghurts to BWG, a retailer and wholesaler which owns symbol brands Londis, Mace, Spar and Eurospar in the Republic.
Bryan Boggs, general manager at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, said the deal will be worth up to £300,000 a year.”
“Mr Boggs said the NI Protocol, which has kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods following the end of the Brexit transition period, had made companies on this side of the border more attractive to businesses in the Republic.”
And so we come back to a similar suggestion made four years ago:
https://www.ft.com/content/8a9d05ce-dd9c-11e7-a8a4-0a1e63a52f9c
“Britain’s chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries have called on the government to let them remain within EU rules as Eurosceptic ministers step up a campaign to break away from the bloc’s regulations.”
But now it would be just for Northern Ireland, the part of the UK that the “Conservative and Unionist” Boris Johnson has left behind still subject to swathes of EU laws.
You seem to be well bogged down in this.
Let it drop.
All the businesses in NI and anyone with half a brain are very glad of the NIP.
We know who the bus burners are, thanks.
December 1, 2021
Very sorry to see that you were unable to vote against Mask tyranny yesterday.
I won’t be shopping if it involves wearing a mask, it is amazing how quickly not going to the shops becomes the ‘new normal’.
Also, Christmas isn’t worth “saving” if it has to be under Government terms and conditions.
Reply I voted against the other measure and did not support the masks. Had I voted against the masks there would still have been a massive majority for them. The measure passed expires in three weeks, unlike the other one.
reply to reply…so you are saying ‘fearing my colleagues opinions to vote FOR, I thought I would not stand out and vote AGAINST.’
December 1, 2021
Do you think there is any connection between covid variant cancelling Christmas and the civil service directive to not include the term ‘Christmas’ in the forthcoming holiday
Sir John, reading through the comments of your faithful readership today, I do not remember a topic that has almost united us in opposition to this latest set of socialist/Marxist restrictions on our lives. The only thing I see them achieving is maxing out vaccine sales while yet more damage is inflicted on peoples lives and the economy.
December 1, 2021
Do you think that children being required to attend school, or needing a licence to drive on the roads, or not being allowed to burn smokey fuels are “socialist/Marxist”?
No?
Then why is wearing a lttle bit of cloth on your face to protect everyone including yourself?
I can forsee the Conservatives run in power coming to an end when the next election comes. Not that Labour deserve power – they are just as bad – it will be that the massive good will given to the Conservatives in 2019 will have been totally wasted by the current leadership.
Well done! Only an idiot would have completely screwed up this golden opportunity of convincing large number opposition voters into your fold – and managing to keep hold of them.
I suspect there will be many Red Wall Tories whom will go against the party line going forward, if it gives them a greater opportunity of being re-elected.
To be fair to John, at least he has the decency and moral courage to expose himself through his daily blog to the public’s criticisms. Not many elected politicians would subject themselves to such a grilling, day after day. It must become tiring and corrosive to the mind and the soul to be bombarded with critical statements though for most on here we use this blog to direct our anger at the British body politic that is now out of control and whose authoritarian intent cannot now be denied
It is of course tragic to think the voter has voted for such appalling treatment by those who now govern over us
As an aside. I see the EU is now actively considering EU wide mandatory injections. We’ve been here before, some decades ago