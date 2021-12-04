The U.K. government aims to make us more dependent on imports

Why can’t government Ministers in key departments see that their idea of decarbonisation will not cut world CO 2 output but will export jobs and business from us to overseas?
This week was a double win for the import boosting strategy. Shell announced it does not want to go ahead with a major new oil field off Scotland. This will mean importing more energy, and making fewer things here that need plenty of energy so importing them as well.
The Business Department is the main driver of shutting down our oil, gas and high energy using businesses. Its wish to price fossil fuel energy out of the market means we struggle to keep steel, ceramics, glass, aluminium and other high energy manufacturing.
Over at Agriculture the Minister seems to regard growing food or rearing animals as bad for the environment. He wants to wild farms and grow wild flowers instead. Presumably the idea is we should import more of our food.
Let’s have more policies to make and grow things at home which could produce more well paid and worthwhile jobs. The energy shortage this autumn should be a warning that you cannot rely on imports. It is a bad idea to import most things that need fossil fuels whilst stopping us making them at home with less fuel used in transport.
This may sound daft John but one could be forgiven for thinking this government wants to see the demise of this country. We could be so successful if only government would get out of the way. Here in Shropshire there are 4 farms in just my local area where they are giving up. It does doesn’t pay now. Scottish farmers are being given money to stop farming and rewild. What the hell are we going to eat? Large industries are struggling with energy costs and even I nearly passed out when I saw my electric bill this month on the new tariff. I am truly afraid to turn anything on. There is no need to be like this. We all know what needs to be done. We’ve discussed the options here for long enough. We need a change of government and pretty damn quick. Cheaper energy would really help everyone. Speaking with one of the engineers for the electricity network he said all the big wigs connected to the electric car industry haven’t a clue about basic cables even. They don’t understand how the network operates and that nearly every street in the UK would need bigger cables put in and that’s before they even think about the bigger picture of transmission. He’s got 34 years experience so does
know a bit. For God’s sake someone had better wake up out of this fairy tale and do something. We deserve more.
This government seems hell bent on a suicide pact for the UK. Maybe this is their way of making the UK less attractive to the illegal immigrants (sarc).
How dare you suggest that the government is capable of subtle, joined-up policy-making.
Civil Servants want us to be dependent on imports. Particularly from our nearest neighbours. There whole career has been with the U.K. within the EU: they regard that as normal. The current situation is an aberration. That needs to be corrected. They have no notion of the Commonwealth, global trading, self-sufficiency, or sovereignty.
The Government was elected to get us out. Not just sign pieces of paper and leaving everything else in the real world unchanged. Getting out includes changes in mindsets, and attitudes, as well as working practices and supply chains, not simply one legal relationship. Half the battle in transformations is overcoming mental roadblocks to change in the organisation. Government should learn from behavioural science how to improve the odds of success. It’s more than a few speeches.
Brexit hasn’t started yet, and people are getting impatient.
Their not there.
Not daft at all!!
Glaringly obvious.
I also get the creepy feeling that they KNOW car cables etc won’t work.
And they don’t care because the true agenda IS our total demise.
Sans heat, sans food…sans absolutely everything.
But presumably the perpetra(i)tors think they will be saved. But…
“Useful idiots” first for the chop after revolution.
They know too much!
Everhopeful
I think that sums it up rather well!
We know what the globalists want.
We know they are more rich and powerful than governments.
And governments are just doing their bidding!
The governments are now the ‘useful idiots’. And you’re right they will be the first to ‘go’.
This is worse than 1930’s Germany – it’s all on a much vaster scale!
Agree 100%.
Who are these ‘globalists’? Could you name them and explain their agenda?
December 4, 2021
OK I’ll start with an easy one – The UN. There agenda, make everyone equal, and unfortunately it’s easier to make everyone poor rather than everyone rich.
December 4, 2021
Another is the World Economic Forum. Check out their website and their plans for US to “own nothing” ….. whilst they own everything.
December 4, 2021
We’ve just had our new electricity tariff, exactly double the previous. 30.4p per kilowatt.
How are people going to heat and eat next year I don’t know.
No coal from Cumbria, no oil from the North Sea and no locally produced gas.
Johnson and his partner must be removed quickly before it’s too late.
Ian
Looks like I’ve got a bargain then at 24 p, up from 14 pence, mind you the standing charge has doubled !
John, is Boris ACTUALLY AWARE of these sort of percentage increases.?
Still we have the triple lock as our safety net, oh wait a minute !
December 4, 2021
I’ve just changed supplier and got a better deal but it’s still 80% dearer.
I’m just in the process of getting a new gas boiler fitted. I asked for a quote on a heat pump and some performance figures.
I got the usual mealy mouthed reply that a survey was necessary. Insulation needs upgrading. Windows should be triple glazed. Us bigger radiators. Circa £30k.
Gas boiler £2,500 including vat.
No contest.
Ian
The estimate I got for a ground source heat pump was £25,000 -£35,000 without any other modifications at all.
Include larger radiators, larger pipe work and its over £50,000 as all floors need to come up and then be replaced again, complete with new finishes.
Average life expectancy of a heat pump quoted to me as 15-20 years.
This is fantasy stuff, but the government believes its good value !
No wonder taxes have to go up if they believe this is good value, bit like HS2 and many other things they “purchase/order” with our money.
Why would someone who earns £190k and has grace and favour houses give a toss about how much you pay for your electricity. Let them eat cake.
December 4, 2021
Its madness not using the god given resources of this land, and not having an energy mix
It is already too late.
December 4, 2021
Of course the Tory Government has made us more dependent on imports, and will continue to do so.
For instance, their central, flagship policy, brexit, will cause a significant part of farming to go out of business through a combination of factors, such as the discontinuation of subsidies, loss of their main market in Europe, and so on. So we will need to import more food.
Their loose regulation and oversight of of the privatised utilities means that there is insufficient gas storage, and so we have to pay spike prices, meaning that we spend more on that import, which amounts to the same thing.
On and on it goes.
NLH – how much less subsidies are the government paying out to farmers in relation to what we got back of our money from the EU?
What % of our farmers had their ‘main market’ in Europe? What % of them have lost that market? Where have you got your statements from?
How could the regulation be tightened up more than it is with the private utilities? I’m interested in what the people you represent are offering.
December 4, 2021
Dear Fedup–On electric cars, is there an answer to the huge weight of the batteries meaning that they have to be slung so low for cornering that the car cannot be driven through the shallowest “splashes”, never mind fords, because not a drop of water can be allowed to interact with the likes of Lithium in the batteries? Remember School Chemistry with Sodium (in same Period of the Table) and water.
The weight of the batteries also means that a flat tyre is a heavy engineering project because it’s not just that the car is too heavy to be raised to allow a tyre change but the asymmetrric diagonal force would mean that the chassis would have to be much heavier, the upshot being that a normal jack won’t do and a special rectangular lifting crane is needed (whence?) which can lift from all four corners at once.
Of course electric cars look great when they’re going. And that’s just the car let alone the mind boggling pervasive infrastructure needed.
My Nissan Leaf weighs the same as a Nissan Qashqai
December 4, 2021
Dear dixie–Don’t know (frankly, not heard of either) but I’d venture a small bet that the range (of whichever is the electric) is low by reason of smaller batteries. For what worth, what I wrote I read in an authoritative sounding article a few months ago. Anyway, should one be confident that the Rare Earths (not so much rare, or indeed earths) and Lithium and Cobalt and other metals will, given that China is increasingly mopping up their source, be available in the amounts that will become necessary? I have no angle except that if anything I hate petrol-driven cars having once had one catch fire–petrol is ghastly stuff.
December 4, 2021
Leslie, a colleague is testing out an electric car at the moment, the most reasonably priced in the family range he required was a Kia e-Nero. He thought he’d miss his BMW. However, he is pleased with it, he has a recharge unit at home and says the charge lasts at least a week and sometimes nearly two weeks if he is only commuting to the office with no appointments. It’s brand new and early days he likes that the heating kicks in straight away and likes the comfort and ride.
The biggest problem for me with electric cars is that it is going to put my family out of vehicles because a) they couldn’t afford to buy one and b) a second hand one would require a replacement battery which they couldn’t afford. They also couldn’t afford to rent one because they buy second hand cars and keep cars for a decade or more and get the benefit of no monthly charges whilst still being mobile and free.
December 4, 2021
According to owners’ reviews I read on Honest John, the real world range is about 130 miles. Just not good enough.
December 4, 2021
Here in the leafy Lib Dem constituency of Chesham & Amersham we have loads of electric cars. You really can’t move for them.
We also have a Tory council which means our roads are in a dreadful state – so many potholes it’s like a developing country. This is because the Tories take our taxes and spend them on their disagreeable new friends in the north. Our roads are being levelled down.
Anyway this means we have loads of electric cars – and loads of massive puddles. I never see any electric cars stopped in any of these massive puddles as it turns out they can be driven through splashes after all. Who knew?
The ill-informed scaremongering from you lot about electric cars is genuinely staggering.
they being TESLA don’t look great – they look like a typical 8 year sketcch of a car…. smooth ultra-boring.
December 4, 2021
But the eco zealots’ aim, enabled by their followers in the Conservative government, is not to enable all ICE cars to be replaced by EVs but to reduce car usage overall. So there’ll never be ‘enough’ charging points as we’ll all be expected to spend most of our time locally. The Government literally doesn’t care about the destruction of jobs in the manufacture of the kind of new cars people still want, and in wider manufacturing, all of which requires low cost energy to be sustainable.
December 4, 2021
Correct. This is the aim “A 15-Minute City is a residential urban concept in which most daily necessities can be accomplished by either walking or cycling from residents’ homes. … The concept has been described as a “return to a local way of life.”
The metropolitan “elite” don’t give a rats a..e about the millions of people who don’t live in a city; don’t have “facilities” within 15 minutes walking/cycling; and don’t have decent public transport which goes where they want to go, when they want to go there.
You’d think CONservative MPs in the Shires would be kicking off about the Government’s Eco lunatic, Metropolitan-centric policies which will negatively impact their Constituents, but they don’t seem to have joined the dots.
If you don’t like where you live, move.
December 4, 2021
Spot On MPC – Most climate crusaders don’t even realise why governments are banning ICE cars …apart from the propaganda that co2 from cars is killing the earth and your grandchildren
December 4, 2021
Total madness. A former conservative Party that is now a special kind of stupid. Smitten by the green religion with no proven evidence. A pointless collective exercise in virtue signalling. They should be made to account for their actions by a useless media.
December 4, 2021
Not Daft at all fedupsoutherner.
If we don’t all die this Winter from hypothermia the U.K. will eventually cease to exist in any recognisable form.
December 4, 2021
This policy is completely misguided as is the whole Green Crap Agenda.
Our balance of payments is a disaster and is responsible for the relentless fall in the value of our currency. The economic illiteracy across our whole government machine has to be tackled, and quickly.
December 4, 2021
Exactly.
Shell pulled out of Cambo because neither Kwarteng’s BEIS nor Sturgeon would commit to the huge subsidy they wanted. As a result the project was uneconomic.
December 4, 2021
Good morning.
It’s called, “Digging your own grave.” And I do not mean that just for the UK but, for the Conservative Party as well.
Those that are happy to implement these self destructive policies do so in the knowledge that, when their time in politics is over, they will be looked after with directorships, consultancy fees and various speaking events.
Given the two party stranglehold that we have at the moment and the unlikelihood of a pro-UK government coming into view I see further decline ahead. The Left really has got the bit between its teeth and is very keen to help China and the CCP in the goal to be the worlds number one power. And the current crop of MP’s have done the usual thing and have given up.
More managed decline ahead.
Never mind…the Home Sec has finally had a huge coup.
No more harassing of women in the street. Very strict edict.
Does that even happen any more?
Did it ever happen?
December 4, 2021
Everhopeful. What with the harassment of women and Boris’s Christmas party last year the both main parties must be exhausted with all the work that entails! You ask if harassment ever happened. Yes it did but women of my age took it as a compliment. What harm the occasional wolf whistle? Unlike today where girls actually get sexually groomed. Seems to me much of that gets ignored due to accusations of racism.
December 4, 2021
Exactly so.
Plus of course the “clash of cultures”.
Good old Home Sec. and her boats
December 4, 2021
I when I was young, women always regarded a wolf whistle as a complement. The response was almost always a smile. These days, one can’t even complement a woman on a nice dress or hair do.
How has everything gone so wrong ???
December 4, 2021
Chris. It’s all pretty sad isn’t it?
December 4, 2021
nil desperandum, Mark B.
The Reform Party’s performance at the by election at Old Bexley and Sidcup is very encouraging. Incredible that, though formed less than a year ago, Reform UK beat the Lib Dems, and also managed to keep the deposit. Let’s see how they perform in North Shropshire on the 16th.
One of the appeals of Reform UK is that its members believe in our country. Much like Sir John.
Hopefully one day Sir John will consider joining the team at Reform UK. His experience, insights and common sense would find a happy home and be such an asset.
December 4, 2021
Only 1 in 45 electors in Old Bexley and Sidcup voted for Reform UK. Pathetic.
December 4, 2021
Only 2 in 45 had probably even heard of Reform UK, Dave. Don’t worry, that will change soon enough.
December 4, 2021
double the number who voted Green – just saying…
It doesn’t matter which party you vote for,the real government remains in power.Unless you are prepared for violent insurrection to remove that real government-and you’re not-it’s a waste of time.This is the post-democratic age-as Mandelson told you years ago.And No-one seemed to blink an eye when he said it.
December 4, 2021
Seems so.
December 4, 2021
What sad but also frightening reading from your post today .
Further proof that these boys haven’t got a clue and that the lunatics have definitely taken over the asylum.
All our major importers must be kneeling giving thanks to their gods for the complete incompetence of this government.
December 4, 2021
We should have been frightened 30 years ago when we were warned about all this.
It might have informed our voting somewhat!
December 4, 2021
Yes, so you admit that the problem is that you never bother to inform yourselves.
Rather, you wait to be spoon fed, by whomever you have, in your uninformed position, decided to trust.
It would appear that you – unsurprisingly – chose very unwisely, and that your subsequent choices have thereby been predictably equally dire.
December 4, 2021
NLH. Pray tell us who you would vote for seeing as you have all the answers. Starter is always encouraging Boris to go further and faster so that would be a bigger disaster. Same with the LibDims. It’s simply a race to the bottom and to hell with the consequences and the surfs who freeze and starve on the way.
December 4, 2021
So NHL, who should we vote for with alternative policies ?
Labour?
Lib Dems?
turbo
The sad thing is many of us outside of the political sphere can see it, JR being one of the few exceptions, but the majority want to just play tip for tap politics with each other, whilst the Country is going down the tubes.
At some stage there will need to be a big correction, to get back to the simple and more basic form sensible economic and financial management, and the longer no action is taken, and the longer we live on credit and subsidies as a Nation, the bigger the correction there will need to be, and that will very painful for many who presently rely upon the State to support themselves, and their businesses.
December 4, 2021
Hopefully Siccar will continue and possibly find another partner(s) ?
December 4, 2021
OT
If it is true that reported on Politics Live that charities will fight against the PM wish to scrap Human Rights and other laws hindering the removal of undesirables?
Then this would be a opportunity to take back all the tax concessions they receive and that would help the country no end. Who the hell is running this country?
December 4, 2021
Spot on Turbo.
December 4, 2021
Hmmm. When and where in history did supporters of a government party of the minority use the term ‘undesirables’ and call for human rights to be scrapped?
1930s Germany.
How did that work out?
Or Rotherham 2020’s.
December 4, 2021
‘Boris’ is not in charge. He will appease them. He only makes announcements because he thinks it will get him popular support. As soon as he is pressured he gives in.
December 4, 2021
The Commons needs to debate Shell’s decision, this week, to withdraw from a major project in our waters. And the government needs to start showing some interest in our balance of payments. I have no confidence in Boris Johnson – or in his clique.
December 4, 2021
Let’s not forget Sturgeon is in with the Green party in Scotland now and they want 100% renewables. Oil is out of favour. Wind farms are the panacea to all our woes. I wonder how much influence she had over this decision?
December 4, 2021
Looking out my window today…….its cold and no wind. End of bulletin to the Business and energy Ministers. Total idiots under the Clowns leadership.
December 4, 2021
It’s also very sunny. Solar power works too.
December 4, 2021
Quite a long time ago I had a comment deleted ( probably deemed conspiracy).
One person owns a huge amount of land in the US.
It is being used (or will be) to grow various plants to manufacture fake meat.
They want to stop farming as we know it.
They want to stop the world as we know it.
And from the above article it looks as if they are getting away with it.
We don’t need JR to advise them.
He needs to STOP them!
Judging by the comments here, the majority are switched on to what is planned.
December 4, 2021
not just on here – look at the turnout in BEXLEY.
December 4, 2021
You seem to be saying, SJR, that the government has been taken over by a globalist clique determined to work against this country’s best interests. That is a dire prospect for the nation, and a particularly uncomfortable one for Conservative MPs who perceive what is happening, but know they are not being listened to. What can be done about it, is surely the question that matters now.
Is there an electoral price to pay for Conservatives who continue to support the UN Green Left agenda? Can they be de-selected at constituency level? How long will Tory grass roots remain dormant?
December 4, 2021
+millions.
Yes!
Spot on!
Sir John’s recent commentaries on the actions of Government, and the dictator, all seem to pinpoint the regular errors and policy misjudgements being made. Yet when required to vote he abstains. If he really recognises the disaster his Party is continuing with it is about time he openly declared it, grasped Independence and started a new dawn for Conservative thinkers. Who knows, a phoenix may rise.
Reply I voted against the tax rise and against the pingdemic proposal
December 4, 2021
reply to reply …..but by abstaining you hand the inaction over to the massed sheep your Party has become.
‘just following orders’ was/is one of the most horrific defences imagined.
Will that be in yours, and hundreds of your party’s MPs memoirs?
December 4, 2021
These successive governments, coalition and Tory alike, are bonkers just like the Labour governments that preceded them.
December 4, 2021
Vegetarianism or degrees of it, is the new future , Surely we can feed ourselves without killing large animals. Fuel … well it’s a power game .. whilst countries are killing each other to gain pathetic power and pressing strange ideologies onto its survivors, others are deliberately denying a continuation of an objective power source to give themselves power.Yes we need to look after ourselves John , but the lazy, the thoughtless, the uninspired will always take what is available and rely on others to provide. We all rely on others to some extent , but we need to talk in British common terms .. like we should always have done.
December 4, 2021
The basis of our lives is a healthy soil, brimming with micro-organisms, bacteria, fungi etc. Go check the soil at your local arable farm and see how poor it is. To grow crops the farmer has to input everything they need, many being synthetic. Without organic matter to bind it together the remaining minerals are washed away by rain or blown away by wind. Not far from Wokingham is a farm where animal husbandry is skilfully merged into a productive landscape; the wildflower meadows which proliferate as a result of being grazed are astonishing. Taking animals out of agriculture is a short-sighted policy and is, in a way, anti-life.
December 4, 2021
I have read that at the start of ( the very convenient crisis) WW2 Churchill in a Johnson-like knee jerk reaction had masses of cattle, sheep etc slaughtered on the pretext that they could not be fed.
As you say…later they discovered that the soil became very depleted.
I guarantee that vegetarianism has always been about a wider agenda…not about love of animals.
More to do with getting rid of them…the latest “explanation” being that they emit gases.
Maybe now a coup to control ALL food sources?
December 4, 2021
The Mongols,when they conquered the Empire of Jin(northern China)in the 13th century,wanted to exterminate all the human population to make way for additional grazing for the horses and stock animals by which they measured their wealth.
Fortunately for the Chinese,the Mongols Uigur advisers persuaded them that it would be more profitable to tax their new subjects.Interestingly the Uigurs of Central Asia,one of the Mongols early conquests,became their scribes,administrators and accountants of the empire,even providing the script/alphabet to render Mongol as a written language
December 4, 2021
Very much agree with you, David L., but if people want to see that landscape, they had probably better go there quickly if it’s where I think it is – before the University sells off the land and thousands of housing units are built all over it.
December 4, 2021
I think not: We are animals and I didn’t advocate total vegetarianism, but degrees of it. It is short sighted to look at only one way of fertilising land . Why do we have fertile deltas and belts ? certainly not by herding cows through the banks of rivers etc.!
December 4, 2021
If you want to adopt a degree of vegetarianism, go ahead.
I don’t….. and I resent having other people’s choices imposed on me.
December 4, 2021
Agreed David L. The proposal to ban animal farming is extremely short sighted for many reasons.
1. Nature requires a balance of animals and plants. Animals feed the plants which feed the animals.
2. The sole use of artificial fertilisers destroys the structure of the soil, making it less productive.
3 Would the ban also exclude fishing? We have problems with some countries overfishing and those countries seem unable to control their fishermen from exceeding their quotas and destroying their own futures. How would they control the whole of their populations?
4. How boring would our lives be without farm animals and how would we then justify the saving of rare breeds which may well be needed in the future for more reasons than just food.
5. Human nature! Do you honestly think EVERYONE will be willing to give up meat? The lawless among us would give up nothing, and all wildlife would be decimated in a very short time (probably killed in the most horrific ways), and all pets and zoo animal would also be in great danger.
Nature knows best.
How do we set about explaining to all levels of creatures that ‘the food chain’ is despicable and they must stop forthwith !
December 4, 2021
Absolutely true David L. Vegans and vegetarians need to see what harm their idealistic and over emotional practises will do.
December 4, 2021
Al comes from Johnson. He is the PM. His adviser is a Marxist-Leninist. Do not underestimate the damage these two can do together. Cambo cancellation is an act of evil politics not an environmental decision. This type of evil politics simply means less freedom, higher costs and greater power to the centre.
Tory MPs are to blame for what we are seeing. They could be bring this horror show to a halt tomorrow. They don’t want to. Far easier to remain silent.
I see the despots in Washington are holding a ‘Summit for Democracy’ next month. If you cannot see how sinister that is then you need to wake up. They’ll whip up the idea that democracy is under threat from the ‘far right’ and Trump, highlight a threat and then pass laws to neutralise that threat ie Trump. This is the burning of the Reichstag Parliament all over again. Socialists never change their spots.
December 4, 2021
Socialists never do and neither does the “collusion by sitting-on-hands-and-saying-nothing” brigade.
Will silent party loyalty continue to outstrip love of country?
Pro patria mori.
Remember how they sent millions to their deaths using that?
Now REALLY proven to be an old LIE!
December 4, 2021
It’s the policies of the UN, WEF and assorted Globalists who want a One World Government, safe from any democratic control by “the peasants.”
Quite why a supposedly Conservative Government (and Conservative MPs) are going along with it, I don’t know Sir John, but they increasingly seem to hate the British people and want to see them suffer.
And I have to say, those sentiments are now returned in spades.
December 4, 2021
Coordinated govts around the world are literally at war with their people.
All part of the plan.
77th Brigade well deployed.
Here we go again. Sir John bleats on about how his party is doing damage to us but remains an ultra loyal Tory party member and MP and will not criticise ‘Boris’.
That is mainly where the problem lies. ‘Boris’ is a green fanatic and Sir John’s criticism is just swatted away.
As long as ‘Boris’ carries on like this as leader the country continues towards distruction.
And here’s a bit of an OT question on the issue of electrical power loss. How many trees fell on power lines? How many lines were destroyed by trees? Why are trees allowed so close – answer the green environmental lobby thinks trees are more important tban the protection of peoples lives and health. Sense would say cut them down if they are ckose enough to fall on lines. Same goes for trees overhanging rail tracks. Peoples lives are risked and lost as a result but we are ruled by the wrong people.
December 4, 2021
Most beef, dairy and lamb in the UK is grass fed, so is already relatively green. Most remaining methane emissions can be removed by feeding these ruminants seaweed. Better pasture management converts the fields into carbon sinks. All quick wins towards net zero.
By wilding farms, we end up importing non green meat and dairy.
Total madness.
December 4, 2021
So turning humans into bean eating fart machines is going to negate the extinction of cows in the fight against climate change.
December 4, 2021
We are currently living in an elective dictatorship which is moving relentlessly to authoritarian state control. It seems clear that an agenda has been set by the world’s puppet masters and the puppets in our government and others around the world are following their dictats. Most MPs are complicit, hence the elective dictatorship. Who would have thought that any government, least of all a Conservative government, would be so evil? Why has there been no outcry of opposition from MPs and the media to the treatment of people in Australia, Austria, Greece and Germany iun reklation to covid passports and vaccinations?
December 4, 2021
Hence your support for the proroguing of Parliament to push through a dictatorial version of brexit.
The fact that you have an infantile attachment to your toys – cars that go brrm brrm in this case – is just hard luck.
December 4, 2021
our car doesn’t remotely go brmm brmm, but the whole wisdom of making, using a wonderful tool for individual choice and convenience transport has never been equalled since invention became mass-produced. And most of it is recycled…
So what do you suggest – replacement with bicycles? – all that energy and raw material to make tyres with rubber and oil, handgrips etc?
December 4, 2021
Here you see the attitude of the left from NHL
We know best.
Do as you are told.
We don’t like cars so no one can have one.
Except the elite I presume.
PS
Brexit has happened
Time to get used to that fact.
December 4, 2021
Why no outcry? It’s because they won’t rule out doing the same thing.
There were two interviews on Talk Radio yesterday.
1. Oliver Dowden refused to give J H-B a commitment that the Government, on point of principle, would NEVER make “vaccination” compulsory. He said they didn’t want to; he hoped it would never happen blah blah blah. In other words, they might do it. And never mind the Nuremberg Conventions, our Human Rights or anything else ……
2. Richard Tice gave Mike Graham an unequivocal commitment that Reform UK would NEVER, as a matter of principle, make “vaccination” compulsory.
No-one who claims to respect Human Rights could possibly consider making “vaccination” compulsory, let alone with products which are still undergoing Stage 3 Trials. The conclusion from Dowden’s comments are that the CONservative Party has no respect for Human Rights.
December 4, 2021
Human rights? Oliver Dowden? Donna, he was the minister who last April was trying to get vaccine passports accepted in England, though not called ‘vaccine passports’ of course – just called a ‘way of proving you’re COVID-secure’, he said.
December 4, 2021
Precisely. Watch what they do.
But on this occasion, listening to what he said was also worth doing. Basically, he said mandatory “vaccination” with experimental products (with a very poor safety profile) was possible.
December 4, 2021
No you are being silly Donna. Don’t you know it’s on those arriving in dinghies that have human rights.
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
Ian. Surely he can’t be the only one? When are those with a loyal and honest heart going to say enough is enough and turn this government around?
December 4, 2021
And in other news we see it being reported Sunak is going to reduce tax, VAT or Income, prior to the next election.
Nothing to do with a recent shocking performance at the ballot box and another bi election due in a couple of weeks.
Cynical or what?
December 4, 2021
What a great idea.
Get our cats chipped. FFS x a few billions.
Criminalise many more people. Police masks, passports and CATS!!!
When the country is sinking into oblivion.
December 4, 2021
‘First, they came for the cats’..
Normalising chipping.
December 4, 2021
+1 and then some new law against wolf whistling!
JR correctly says – The Business Department is the main driver of shutting down our oil, gas and high energy using businesses. Its wish to price fossil fuel energy out of the market means we struggle to keep steel, ceramics, glass, aluminium and other high energy manufacturing.
More like Anti-Business Department + Carrie of course. Run by two history graduates who do not have a clue about business, energy, energy economics, physics or climate.
December 4, 2021
There really is something wrong with this government, its party and its MPs
December 4, 2021
Yet they will have free time it seems now to chase cats and men who wolf whistle (or are lewd) at women yet no time to attend burglaries, shop liftings, muggings, thefts or deal with bank frauds and similar. Often rather hard to see who actually was the culprit whistler.
December 4, 2021
No joined up thinking there then, or are they being less obvious and more devious?
In the document commissioned and accepted by the government, as the way forward for net-zero, there are some pointers:
– airports will be closed down;
– imports by ship will be eventually eliminated, and one assumes this means exports as well, for without raw materials what have we to sell?
If we aren’t going to be able to produce things we need ourselves, and then imports are cut off at some time then what are our prospects as a nation?
By creating artificial shortages now, and only relying on imports, we will get used to ‘doing without’, so when we are finally isolated we will already have gotten used to living as they did in the pre-coal era.
December 4, 2021
I wonder if those who campaigned successfully against shale gas extraction are feeling so pleased with themselves now.
December 4, 2021
It was Mr Kwarteng’s decision. They only “advised”.
December 4, 2021
Advising…does that include lying down in the road and mounting blockades?
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
Of course they know that’s what will happen – that is the aim. Collapsing the UK (England especially) from within. It is patently obvious when you consider every aspect of our culture, traditions, economy, the behaviour of the civil service, the way our leaders say one thing yet do another. We have been delivered from the EU into the WEF’s waiting arms.
December 4, 2021
Dear Mr. Redwood,
When people voted for Brexit they wanted the UK to make more things for ourselves, to grow more produce here in the UK, to make us less reliant on others and more self-sufficient.
Under Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party the strapline ‘take back control’ has become a sick joke – a bit like ‘build back better’ and ‘levelling-up’ – meaningless twaddle from a party that has lost its way.
Many on this blog have suggested that strategy and policy is being driven by some other occupant of No.10. One begins to wonder?
I trust you have got together with the Scottish Conservative MSP, Liam Kerr on this.
December 4, 2021
Agreed Sir John. I suspect that the only thing that will change matters is if the Reform Party starts eroding the Conservative Party’s support. I am sorry to say that I find Johnson’s Net Zero frenzy a personal vote loser. I suspect I’m not the only one with that viewpoint.
December 4, 2021
“Why can’t government Ministers in key departments see that their idea of decarbonisation will not cut world CO 2 output but will export jobs and business from us to overseas?”
Of course they do but the Government’s top priority is to achieve net zero CO2 by 2050 whatever the economic and social costs and whether or not any other countries follow suit.
It’s our punishment for starting the Industrial Revolution (PM speech to UN last September).
The Government’s Dec 2020 White Paper on Energy plans for the UK to more than halve its total energy use by 2050 despite an increase in population by legal immigration alone of 10m people and gives us a good clue as to how the Government expects our way of life to change.
I’m not an economist but I do wonder what will happen to our balance of payments as we import more and more. But I suppose we can keep printing money and continue to sell off bits of the country?
OR – ‘punishment for starting the industrial revolution’! What an absolute joke our PM’s statement is. Let’s follow this rhetoric and take the whole Country back to pre-industrial revolution when everyone was working for a pittance and remove all vestiges of industry, do these people truly want to take us back to the dark ages? Our children couldn’t even survive a week without the internet. This is just bilge. Who just who do we vote for that will overturn this nonsense because it is certainly not the whipped Tory, Labour, Lib Dem, Green shower we have now. I’ve finally had enough of it all. Sir John needs to convince his colleagues not us.
December 4, 2021
Richard. Don’t concern yourself with net zero. The price of energy is going so high we’ll not be able to afford to use any soon. There, that’s fixed it.
December 4, 2021
The main problem is that our politicians, of every party, are less scared of messing up the running of the UK, than they are of the backlash they will get from the media and trolls of not being seen to be green enough.
It is the continuance of the bandwagon without brains.
December 4, 2021
Meanwhile in parts of Scotland and the NE of England (the cold bits at this time of year) hundreds of homes are without electricity after a week since the storm. So how is relying totally on electricity for heating supposed to work?
On a separate, but related point, some of those homes are uncontactable because they have been forced to go over to VOIP (which requires power) as the government plans to close down the PSTN!
Doing away with fallback positions will always give problems in the long term.
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
Yes. And the Govt wants to make us more dependent on bicycles.
When Boris said I liked my car to go “Va va VROOOM !” he was wrong. But since Tories started out-of-towning all our shops, killing the high street and ‘centralising’ services and force families to flee gangstas imported into their home towns I have no choice but to have a car.
December 4, 2021
Going by your tweets today SirJ, I’d say you’re a prime candidate for the Reform UK Party
December 4, 2021
There’s only one thing for it, down tools and head for the pub.
December 4, 2021
I despair of the current parties. The party of government has someone like John Redwood sitting on the back benches, unable to participate fully. Those in positions to influence things in the right direction are incapable of seeinig the obvious, even when it’s pointed out to them by those with more experience.
One has to wonder if they can really be that dense, I always ask myself “What’s in it for him?”.
Now that the EU gravy train is not stopping here for the time being, I can only see it as a result of lobbying. What else can it be? Surely they can’t all be that dense?
December 4, 2021
Re most of the comments here, the solution is simple. Just vote for something other than the main parties at the next election. This will probably mean Reform UK, if as I believe most here, are of a right of centre political outlook.
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
@MWB – agreed, although Reform might be a bit too tame. I never understood from history why people were minded to vote for radical or even extreme political parties given it was usually clear enough how unpleasant they were bound to be. Now I can see that it might have been out of despair as the only means of forcing change promised but actually unavailable from more traditional parties.
December 4, 2021
On topic, over twenty years ago I heard of an unsuccessful attempt to get the government to support a project to explore the use of heat pumps to economically extend the growing season in horticultural tunnels, to which the answer was that there was little point in doing that when we could just import produce from Spain.
December 4, 2021
Off topic, surely we are well beyond the point where the UK government should have offered MPs a sensible, and therefore most likely unilateral, alternative to the Irish protocol?
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/significant-gaps-still-remain-after-eu-talks-uks-frost-says-2021-12-03/?rpc=401&
“LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday there were still significant gaps between its position and the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland and it was ready to take unilateral action if needed.
“The gap between our positions is still significant and progress on many issues has been quite limited,” Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said in a statement.
“Our position remains as before: that the threshold has been met to use Article 16 safeguards.”
How long is this going to continue? Into 2022, spring, summer, autumn, winter … ? Meanwhile:
https://ukandeu.ac.uk/new-survey-shows-only-one-in-four-labour-and-conservative-mps-think-the-protocol-is-good-for-northern-ireland/
“Only 23% of Conservative MPs and 25% of Labour MPs expressing an opinion think the Northern Ireland protocol is ‘a good thing for Northern Ireland’ a new representative survey of Members of Parliament, carried out by Ipsos MORI for the UK in a Changing Europe, has found.”
Which is a stark contrast with the view of the EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic, following the helpful lead given by Michael Gove and Brandon Lewis, that the benefits of the protocol are “immense”:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/01/how-will-the-extra-cash-for-the-nhs-be-spent/#comment-1280382
It’s December 4 2021; here is a comment from December 4 2017, which is still valid now:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/04/two-views-of-brexit/#comment-905136
This is the final paragraph:
“My own conclusion is that it’s pointless trying to negotiate about this with people who adopt such an absurd, extreme and intransigent position, and rather than faff around trying to find a form of words which everyone can accept but each can interpret in a different way, and which may well weaken our Union, Theresa May should just say now that the UK will no longer seek any “deep and special” trade deal with the EU but will trade on WTO terms, and the Irish government can like it or lump it.”
Or, as in this other comment also from exactly four years ago:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/04/two-views-of-brexit/#comment-905136
“As the Irish government is sufficiently crazy to rule out “anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”, when it is self-evident and undeniable that there already is a border, and moreover an international border, for all kinds of agreed purposes, legal and practical, it really seems utterly pointless and a complete waste of time and energy to try to negotiate any kind of agreement with them.”
Farage needs to have Richard Rice on Talking Pints on GB News. Now that would be a good watch.
December 4, 2021
You are 100% right here Sir John.
It’s all right blaming the Business Department and Agriculture ministry but let’s face it :-
The Buck stops with B.J.. (And/or his missus!)
Uranium is NOT a fossil fuel. (It is not the result of organic decay.)
A small amount produces a hell of a lot of energy.
Nuclear power does NOT produce the dreaded CO2!
Obvious isn’t it. Nuclear power is the way to keep U.K. powered long term.
But it does take TIME and investment. And we do also need to ensure we have supplies of uranium.
I don’t believe even B.J. is genuinely as stupid as he appears, so I can only believe he actually wants the U.K. to be dependent on imports from – where?
At the moment too much of our energy is IMPORTED from the E.U.
How strange since he was elected to free us from the E.U.!
Today’s diary prompts me to inquire what if a person was now of prospective interest to this country’s security services, having become radicalized over the past year by sustained exposure to the absurd antics of various Cabinet ministers and their colleagues? What then?
(Asking for a friend.)
December 4, 2021
Off topic, but I see that Omicron isn’t killing anybody. So I’ll expect a government that has just trashed the Christmas trade for the hospitality industry, and reduced air-travel demand, to start undoing some of the damage promptly on December 20th. For starters, it can remove the Day 2 PCR test requirement.