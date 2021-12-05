Tax rises and tax cuts

Someone briefed the press that the Chancellor has asked officials to give him options to cut taxes in 2023 and 2024. He wishes to be seen as a tax cutting Finance Minister. Why does he need officials to tell him? Surely an intelligent Conservative Chancellor should have his own tax cutting priorities?
Why plant such a story. He is clearly defined as a tax raising Chancellor on a large scale.. He has broken the Conservative Manifesto pledge not to increase National Insurance by a damaging and needless rise from next April. The options mentioned in the press do not include getting that back down again.
He has announced substantial hikes in Corporation tax rates which will probably mean collecting less revenue than keeping rates low. Treasury models of future CT revenue have been regularly wrong, underestimating the boost from lower rates. He should set our rate at the new world minimum rate he wrongly signed us up to.
He has frozen Income tax allowances in order to drag many more people into higher rate tax over the next couple of years. This penalises people for getting promoted, gaining new qualifications and working hard. It is an anti levelling up policy. This is not a formal break of the Income Tax promise but it is certainly not keeping rates down for people getting a rise at certain income levels.
If the Chancellor really wants to be a low tax Chancellor he needs to reverse the tax rises he plans before they bite next year. He can use the excuse that in the first half of this year the deficit came in £50 bn below the idiotic OBR forecast, giving him more scope than he needs for my proposal. He can also argue that as the economy slows from here he needs to give it a boost to continue a decent recovery. Everything points to the need for him to act as they brief, to become the tax cutting Chancellor.
December 5, 2021
Indeed – cutting taxes just before the next election only to raise them again post election fools no one Mr Sunak. Even before Covid, Sunak’s first action was to cut Entrepreneur’s relief by 90% clearly the man a tax to death socialist at heart. We still have not been given the £1 m IHT threshold each promised by Osborne – in the US the threshold is ~ £6m, sensible countries have no IHT. Tax cuts need time to do their good works and people, businesses and investors need to know they are real and here to stay. With Sunak we know he is a tax, borrow, over regulate and piss down the drain Chancellor and with an even worse Labour/SNP as the only real alternative.
Dennis Healey gave us income tax rates 98% under Osborne, Hammond and now Sunak taxes are often well over 100% for landlords, on stamp duty and CGT without indexation. The man’s yet another PPE Oxon fool & socialist.
And with the lunacy of net zero and the massive health mistake of the government vast over reaction to Covid on top of this lunacy just to add petrol to his economic bonfire fire lunacy.
“I am in favor of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible.” Milton Friedman. Me too, in the UK the government and taxes are at least double the size they should be and it does far more harm than good. Giving us a far smaller tax base.
Plus we often have appalling and declining public services as well as very high taxes, as we see with the police and social services and the death of this poor boy (once again). Lessons will be learned they – as they always say but never do.
Just how incompetent is the NHS? They now want to use GPs (with all their long expensive training and experience) to drop much of their usual work do Covid booster jabs. A task than anyone with half a brain and a bit of manual dexterity could do with 30 mins of training. What an insane waste of valuable and much needed resources.
AS FEW as one in five excess deaths in some parts of England can be attributed to Covid. Since the start of July over 22,500 more deaths than usual for this time of year have been recorded across England and Wales. The sensible Prof Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford has called for an “urgent investigation”.
With the NHS as poorly run as we see above is it any wonder so many are dying not of Covid but of lack of any decent functioning healthcare system. Even the deaths within 28days of a positive test are not all Covid caused deaths as we know. Plus many of these non Covid deaths are sadly of young people as can be seen in the stats.
There are excess deaths, not because of a lack of a public health system, but because of orders from on high last year not to use it. Remember: ‘protect the NHS’ by staying at home? As a result, and surely to the surprise of nobody at all, people got ill and died. The only question is how many people can believe that was incompetence. Taking doctors away from frontline healthcare to administer injections, as you say, is absurd, and again the question must be whether it’s a matter of incompetence. I don’t think so.
That’s three in a row comments with nothing to do with the subject, all of which you have repeated ad nauseum. Spare us from your obsessions.
I think people are entitled to go on about mask wearing and GP jabbing, compared to hopeless government policies and almost every cost aspect of living in the UK soaring.
Even though I have already booked a booster at a local hospital, I have been getting daily texts from my GP, referring me to a website that will direct a booking request to a ………… GP. This is turning into a ‘gold rush’ for the laziest part of the health system.
are GPs still being paid £20 a stab?
On Friday 3rd December 2021, Oliver Dowden MP, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said that mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations are ‘not something we want to do in the UK. We won’t have to . . . as long as people get the booster’
Disgusting beyond words. Detestable government, two years of lies, we owe them nothing.
There have been disasters in vaccination campaigns owing to failure e.g. to prevent syringes being re-used and so spreading blood-borne viruses.
If a doctor or nurse were slapdash in their work then they can be struck off the professional register.
Such a bond does not exist in the case of trained volunteers or other casual workers.
Be very careful for what you wish.
alarmist nonsense…
Well we can’t complain about GPs being useless, not there on the one hand then complain when they are taken away to do a menial job on the other. One thing we can complain about, though, is that they are expensive, and without face to face appointments, could be replaced from India online or by an App.
Personally I’d prefer the tax money back and to pay to see one when I need to. I can’t see an issue with giving people money back through the tax system or a tax credit when they use a private GP. I also can’t see why we can’t self-refer to specialists in this country, and do away with GPs pretty wel altogether.
December 5, 2021
+10000
Exactly! The tax hikes, rising inflation and constant chopping and changing of covid-related regulations will kill economic recovery in the UK in the coming year. Add to that the wasteful, misdirected aspects of so much government expenditure and economic decline looks assured.
Hear, hear Sir John.
Incoherent tax and energy policies from Sunak and BoJo
An incoherent Covid policy too.
Lockdowns will be seen as the “single biggest public health mistake” in history the Stanford University professor Jay Bhattacharya has said.
Then again probably the gain of function lab experiments on bat viruses was.
December 5, 2021
Incoherent policies from the entire liblabcon.
Electricity grid running on the edge, illegal boat people in ever increasing numbers and net zero lunacy.
Well done Tice, keep the faith, Farage is desperately needed.
December 5, 2021
Taxes have to rise to pay for the magic money Sunak threw at the economy for over a year to try to disguise the disastrous impact of lockdowns. Those policies have to be paid for, and the only issues are when and how much. To talk of tax cuts now is flying in the face of reality.
December 5, 2021
+1
I suppose that having got away with scam after scam our dear govt. truly believes itself to be unassailable.
They can say just about anything and imagine ( having consulted ooky polls) that they are believed.
Well I am afraid that most of us can now see the skull beneath the skin.
It ain’t pretty and it crawleth with worms.
Agreed. That any politicians would deliberately lie to the electorate is astonishing and very worrying. The only reason they ‘get away with it’ is because most of the rest are just as bad. FGS, we need honest politicians who actually put the country first, and don’t just ‘say’ they will put the country first.
I fear 40+ years of sitting back and letting the EU make the decisions has dumbed down the majority of our politicians to office junior level! The politicians themselves may think this acceptable, but I doubt anyone else does. Maybe we need some sort of IQ and logic test before they are allowed to stand for election? It seems to me they never consider the long term consequences of their decisions. Those politicians that do have brains and logic need to convince us they will use those qualities for the good of the country, and not for the good of their (and their pals) own pocket.
Really.
What can one say?
Whatever financial crisis we have has been caused by governments and made a great deal worse by their ludicrous “covid response”.
Cui bono? They behave like street corner pushers or snake oil salesmen as does the EU.
And now WE are expected to pay for their sins?
O yer bike! Nothing to do with me guv.
You broke it. You own it!
On Sunak’s watch, under BBLS, tens of billions of pounds was lent to businesses without even the most basic of security precautions being taken. Much of the money – billions of it – went to crooks. He must now do more to recover the mis-placed dosh. Until he does, I will have no confidence in him.
P.S. Sir John, we need an early debate, here, on yesterday’s unwelcome, return of pre-departure COVID testing.
Lord Frost is surely right that with these kind of policies Brexit is not going to have a chance to succeed. The best that can be said is that project fear was nonsense. But it’s going to be very hard to point to anything positive.
The likelihood that even a Conservative govt with a large majority wouldn’t actually move away from the European high tax, high intervention statist economic model was the main reason to vote remain, and therefore Brexit would mean disruption for little benefit. It’s turned out to be correct.
The only reason to turn out to vote Conservative these days is Labour would be slightly worse.
‘would be slightly worse’ a wild unsubstantiated accusation.
How big is slightly?
As I said yesterday cynical rubbish panicking with another by election coming up. No doubt written/suggested by the ‘children’ that form his support team.
And in a similar briefing we see the Star Chamber mentioned today, set up to ensure we get value for money. What a shame it is hundreds of billions too late as almost daily we see another scheme poorly thought through etc pour our money down the drain.
It is utter boleaux and in your words Sir JR. ‘We don’t believe you’
How can any government have any credibility when two days ago Shapps says no plans for returning PCR tests and then a day later they are panicked introduced. And why if I take one abroad., do I need another one three days later in the U.K. utter, utter rubbish.
“Everything points to the need for him to act as they brief, to become the tax cutting Chancellor.” – agreed. And a further pointer is the Bank (along with the Federal Reserve) likely will do its best not to raise interest rates at all.
(O/T – Amazon’s tiff with Visa (now Evil Empire foolish price controls no longer apply) saw it gift me a credit that I applied to purchase “Build Back Green”. Once again, Brexit delivers in unexpected ways! 🙂 )
Your rare display of outright anger is fully justified, Sir John.
Most on here know what the problem is. We know the solution. It’s become a tiresome charade of tiptoeing around issues that the party in government simply do not want to confront for fear of being harmed by a more powerful foe
I have read more and more articles, some current, some three or four years old, written by people interested in global financial affairs. I’m afraid what we are seeing is a deliberate destruction of finances as we know them. And one article I read yesterday, written in 2017, shows (I was going to list the names, but JR, you don’t like name calling) so I’ll just say, a recent Bank of England governor, a previous chancellor and several well known high street banks, and retailers are all on board. The one good thing is that the plan is behind its 2020 schedule of digital currency being introduced.
Reply: If you name someone there needs to be proof they wrote it etc
I doubt that this crude attempt at news manipulation will fool many people. It will be long forgotten when the government’s mismanagement of the UK hits everyone’s wallet.
He isn’t a tax cutting Chancellor; there is nothing principled about anyone in this appalling Government.. He is, however, a Chancellor who intends to use taxes to bribe voters at the next election.
I predict that at the pre-election budget Sunak will “offer” the voters a tax cut – might be a VAT cut – but it will only be implemented after the General Election has been held and therefore providing people vote CONservative.
It can be summed up as “if you are good little children and do as you’re told you can have a little temporary reward” (which we’ll remove in other ways, when it suits us).
got it in one…well said.
Wow.
11 years on from this garbage hitting us, you’re finally getting angry!
Starting to understand, I hope, while we’ve been referring to LibLabCon for so long.
You can’t fool this ex-Tory again. Mr Tice step forward.
Looking elsewhere this morning and thinking back to GB News last night.
The green crap, the Covid measures, the financial measures all are being discussed more and more.
People are talking about, questioning, challenging the logic or lack of; professional bodies are writing to professional bodies or government department to question the ethics of some measures; protest marches have happened but not been publicised (unless there is a bit of an affray); back bench ministers are speaking out, writing articles, questioning, challenging …. but still the steam roller of the authoritarian behaviour of government continues.
What can we do to stop this runaway government (and the blob) from continuing on this dangerous trajectory? Nothing seems to make much difference.
Having said that, I think perhaps all this has made some difference because we are in a better place than most of Europe. But we’re not out of the woods yet, by a long stretch!
Not much to add to your post today JR you have said it all.
We just need to remember who put Sunak in position, and why !