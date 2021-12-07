Ukraine and Nord Stream 2

The EU protests against Russia’s seizure of Crimea. The EU says it does not want Russia taking any more of Ukraine. At the same time Germany encourages Russia to put in Nord Stream 2, a second direct pipeline from Russia to Germany to increase German and EU dependence on Russian gas. It also provides a way of diverting gas that might otherwise have flowed through a pipe across Ukraine, with revenues accruing to Ukraine, to a different route and no Ukrainian revenues. For Russia Nord Stream 2 is a double win, weakening the EU and Ukraine at the same time.
Both Germany and the EU are delaying signature on the regulatory arrangements and the contracts to supply gas via the pipeline. They are trying to place more of it under EU law. That will not of course make much difference should Russia at some date in the future decide to use the leverage it could exert from being a major gas supplier to the EU to demand concessions or changes of policy to its liking. For the legal route to work the other side both has to accept the jurisdiction of the EU court and to willingly submit to the views of the other party in the dispute. Russia would not necessarily do that in practice whatever the initial documents might say.
The SPD led new German coalition government includes the Greens and is meant to be taking the faster pursuit of net zero seriously. Greens do not usually welcome new sources of fossil fuel delivery. I guess in this case they will be so hard pressed to find ways of implementing their new pledge to try to phase coal out of their electricity generation by 2030 that they will not think they can do without this extra gas as well.
Today President Biden will have a video conference with President Putin. Ukraine will doubtless be high up the agenda. The USA has told the world of a build up of Russian troops near Ukraine’s eastern border. One of the many things Presidents Biden and Trump agree about is the undesirability of Nord Stream 2. As it gets close to going ahead President Biden will need to find ways to warn Russia off using Ukraine’s greater weakness to his advantage.
December 7, 2021
Sir John, had British politicians of all colours not prevented development of the Bowland shale we would now be in a wonderful strategic position. A big shale play in the US went from nothing to producing half the UK’s gas consumption in five years. Had the opportunity been seized when it first became apparent, the UK and Norway would by now be major suppliers to the EU.
Time for the Nudge Unit to start chanting ‘two legs better’. Time for someone to wonder from where the anti-frackers got their support.
JF
December 7, 2021
Excellent post
December 7, 2021
Good morning.
What the EU and others do is their business. What we do is ours. Shame we cannot utilize the massive reserves of coal, oil and gas we have to do what President Trump did. And the current government does not have the excuse the German SDP have of having the Greens to deal with. Currently the Green Party just has one MP to the CONservative Parties 80 seat majority but you wouldn’t know that by the way they are behaving.
December 7, 2021
We sit on an island of coal with large pockets of natural gas surrounded by a sea of oil…..and our politicians tell us we need wind-farms and to pour salt in an open wound we import electricity from France
I don’t see incompetence I see treason
December 7, 2021
The Greens have one MP? Boris?
December 7, 2021
It’s Putin’s hands on the gas spigot. There’s nothing else to say.
December 7, 2021
+1
He’s after some nice, long term contracts linked to oil prices?
December 7, 2021
‘’Trade Not Aid’’, sorry wrong slogan – ‘’Make Trade Not War’’
Putin hasn’t just got his hand on the tap he’s got both barrels pointed at Ukraine and the EU
December 7, 2021
Ah well, there is an obvious solution to this whole issue of Russian imperialism/Net Zero/bad nationalism v good nationalism and general greenery:
since it is all caused by Tory-voting, Brexit-supporting UK pensioners, it would therefore be completely solved by immediate cessation of all pensions paid to them, whether the Universal State pension or that earned by having worked in Public Services, plus the denial of all ‘free’ health services.
Next question?
December 7, 2021
SM
What on earth has Russia’s control of THEIR own gas, and who THEY sell it to, got to do with Brexit.
Do you honestly believe that if we were still in EU we would change EU policy of dependance on Russian Gas ?
Me thinks it you who are deluded.
December 7, 2021
December 7, 2021
Morning Andy….. is that you, or do you have a doppleganger?
The record needs changing; the needle got stuck a long time ago.
December 7, 2021
In summary, Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine & the Crimean is a direct result of our democratic referendum and your solution is to reverse the referendum result…interesting, sounds a lot like appeasement
December 7, 2021
Germany will do what Germany wants.
They may pay lip service to net zero but in no way will they jeopardise their industry.
Unlike the stupid arts graduates running Britain.
December 7, 2021
Exactly – gas and electricity can cost about three times more in the UK than the US why would anyone locate an energy intensive industry in the UK with such idiotic energy policies and such fools in charge of energy policy.
December 7, 2021
+1
December 7, 2021
Exactly. Not a real scientist amongst them. Climate religion. Let us pray.
December 7, 2021
Oh they have stupid just like us – they’re phasing out nuclear power stations by 2022
December 7, 2021
A Biden video conference will be a non event. If he can keep to the script and make sense that is the best his team can hope for. He is clearly unfit for office now.
December 7, 2021
It’s only been a few months since this government’s beyond-stupid Defence Review, which savaged conventional Air and Land capabilities. These cuts need to be reversed.
December 7, 2021
Undoubtedly correct; how many F35’s and Astute Class boats could be added to the inventory for the same cost as foreign aid giveaways.
Our national management is in the hands of incompetent, naive fools. War is coming, strong men with an irresistable desire to have their names in history are running powerful nations.
December 7, 2021
The Goal of Green Movement isn’t to destroy the Western Economy, but thanks to Western Politicians insecurities and need to appear virtuous, the Green Movement is actually destroying the Western Economy.
December 7, 2021
+1
December 7, 2021
@javelin +1
December 7, 2021
Indeed it is. In plain sight.
December 7, 2021
Agree – The ‘west’ was always an easy target for the greens, we don’t shoot back or imprison you without trial…the non-west are laughing their head off, they’re winning the war without sending any troops
December 7, 2021
In view of the shenanigans going on elsewhere, I would hope that our Government is ensuring that our supply of energy is secure and preferably independent.
December 7, 2021
Dream on; they’re doing the precise opposite.
December 7, 2021
No. 20% of our electrical generation needs in the hands of foreign suppliers who can and do blackmail us. Consocialists dont do National security.
December 7, 2021
In Wales you get your own sapling and childs windmill…in any colour so long as its green
December 7, 2021
Two of the many consequences of the net zero agenda are greater dependence on gas from Russia, because western Europe is unwilling to extract its own oil and gas, and higher energy costs delivered with less reliability. This is unlikely to be a winning formula. It is also worth noting the EU and US responsibilities for the political mess in the Ukraine because of their past activities in that country. Western political leadership is failing.
December 7, 2021
The position between Russia and Ukraine is correctly understood by the European Union not to be a simple binary Ukraine Good Russia Bad one. For instance there is evidence of Ukraine diverting gas for its own use which was intended for other customers.
However, one thing is crystal clear, and that is that Angela Merkel’s and François Hollande’s discussions with Putin did a great deal to prevent matters between the two getting completely out of control. Putin, naturally, was not in the least interested in anything that anyone in government here had to say on the other hand.
December 7, 2021
The world is a complicated place and sometimes government have to wrestle with conflicting issues. Germany is committed to net zero. It is also angry with Russia. But for now it also needs Russian gas. None of this is neat. It is a conflicting mess.
But then the Brexitists know about conflicting messes. They claim to be free traders but have erected the biggest trade barriers we have seen with our neighbours for decades. They claim to hate bureaucracy but have imposed masses of red tape. They claim to love freedom but have removed more of our freedoms than any government.
December 7, 2021
Indeed. Much too complicated for your ‘Tory Brexit pensioner’ obsessed brain to understand.
December 7, 2021
Why are you still here Haw Haw?
December 7, 2021
I very much doubt if Biden can remember where Ukraine is, let alone find a way to warn Putin off using Ukraine’s greater weakness to his advantage.
Meanwhile in Johnson’s Eco Lunatic Blighty, some residents living in Northumberland have been without electricity for around 12 days now, following storm Arwen.
Just as well some of them have access to gas or oil heaters; wood burners; gas cookers and petrol/diesel cars or by now they could be in a very bad way.
The lunacy of relying entirely on electricity is made clear for all to see.
December 7, 2021
+1
December 7, 2021
@Donna +1. The government threatens to get the Army out every time it fails to provide then is faced with the prospect the UK has no Army. The Government in all their reviews says they are not needed the future is Cyber
December 7, 2021
It’s not a shortage of electricity. It’s the lunacy of allowing infrastructure that delivers electro people’s homes to be in the hands of private companies. They are, by definition, bound to cost cut and skimp on maintenance.
December 7, 2021
(Annoying phone!) … infrastructure that delivers electricity to people’s homes …
December 7, 2021
It will be interesting to see whether the Nord Stream Protocol fares any better than the Nord Ireland Protocol. In the long run, both they and the EU will be no more.
The EU will advise, sovereign nations will decide.
December 7, 2021
Yes, and Putin was far more interested in what sovereign Germany and France had to say than anything that anyone here or in the US for that matter might.
“The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012”, I seem to recall Farage saying in a radio interview, incidentally.
December 7, 2021
The German – EU decision to proceed with Nordstream2 is dangerous and damaging humbug. Our govt should be louder in its criticism of this foolish and hypocritical policy. It sums up why eurosceptics have historically been right to argue against an EU army supplanting NATO and against the creep of the EUs competence into areas such as foreign policy.
December 7, 2021
The European nations should still cooperate militarily so that if ever there were a big war, it would be easier to join forces (like USA / UK in WW2). Without having to have single market / joint army. Also, cooperating together now sends loud message to intimidating rogue states.
There is too much binary thinking.
December 7, 2021
It can be as loud as it likes – as a non-member of the European Union it will have zero effect, whereas previously it may well have been altogether different.
December 7, 2021
Suppose this provocation from all directions is actually leading towards war.
100,000 Russian troops (where’s the air defence?) may not be enough for an extremely costly invasion of Ukraine.
And it seems an extremely bad time for so many nations to be unnecessarily battling against their own people.
Maybe it is all part of the wider scare ‘em rigid campaign?
December 7, 2021
But…but 🐥
WHY are we bothered about Mr Putin’s gas?
I thought we were going GWEEN!
We’ve got our windmills??
December 7, 2021
Could Biden have a word with Johnson. As the leader of the free world, he must be very worried by Johnson’s stream of legislation removing our traditional freedoms.
December 7, 2021
A very recent book by Jeremy Nieboer called ‘Climate’ makes for interesting reading as it puts the need for any Net Zero agenda in question. Should this be so, then our dependence on these unreliable (political was well as no-wind related) energy sources can be dramatically scaled back, so saving us a fortune in money and upheaval.
December 7, 2021
All very interesting but its not as though the UK does not have its own problems to tackle – or rather not tackle.
December 7, 2021
Why the government’s immense rush to get everyone injected? Do they know something that they are not telling us?
In about three months, nine months will have elapsed since women of child-bearing age were first injected in significant numbers.
December 7, 2021
Mr Putin from the Kremlin last week.
“The threat on our western borders is … rising, as we have said multiple times. … In our dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on developing concrete agreements prohibiting any further eastward expansion of NATO and the placement there of weapons systems in the immediate vicinity of Russian territory.”