Saving lives in the Channel

The government wants to stop people trafficking and smuggling from France. Its Border Force has been unable to carry out the Home Secretary’s wishes and deter or turn back the small boats. The government is now legislating to strengthen its powers to send people back who do not qualify as asylum seekers.
I sponsored Bill Cash’s amendment to the Bill. We were worried that U.K. courts might refuse to implement the law, claiming that European Human Rights or the UN migrant Convention prevented them from doing so. We proposed a simple amendment to clarify that the U.K. law means what it says notwithstanding any ECHR or UN interpretations.
The government refused to accept the amendment and Opposition parties were against it. The government promised to bring forward proposals to amend the Human Rights laws urgently , implying they agreed with our fears concerning this Bill.
It is a pity they did not just accept the amendment. The danger now is the courts will seek to undermine government borders policy yet again.
40 Comments
December 8, 2021
I am delighted to see the government refusing Cash’s ludicrous amendment, which amounts to nothing less than telling the world that the UK is not prepared to abide by its international commitments
December 8, 2021
Helen Gray
International commitments.
Think about the thousands of our people that have over recent decades gave there all to commitments made years ago that were maybe alright at the time they were written. The world as moved on and changed. We as a country cannot keep doing it. GB First, get all that’s wrong here now right and sorted then and only then try and sort out others problems. Never hear from the politicians or leaders of the countries from where these people come from. Its better for them to let them go and come here take low paid jobs and send the money home. Those countries will never improve and will always be a drain on industrial countries resources.
December 8, 2021
There you have it. The liberal lawyers think that they have it sewn up. May pushed through the UN Migration Pact which requires that economic migrants are treated as refugees from war and persecution and that the UK assists them. Add the human rights industry, originally with rights to prevent persecution but now to make it impossible to deport obvious criminals, over stayers and border evaders and as long as these lawyer’s laws are on the statute, the UK can guarantee that 300,000+ migrants from the Middle East and Africa will arrive and stay every year and the tower blocks, overcrowding, congestion and crime will continue.
December 8, 2021
Do you believe that countries shouldn’t be allowed to change their minds?
December 8, 2021
It is logically laughable too.
It takes two parties to agree to “sending them back”.
That is, both sender and receiver.
These people have no right to be in France, Belgium, or the Netherlands and they do not even WANT to be there either.
These countries would therefore have a very strong case against the UK, perhaps in the Hague, if it simply dumped them unauthorised on their shores. It’s hard to see what else the intention might have been.
December 8, 2021
If you and Cash had got your way, Britain could never again complain when Russia and China ignores international human rights law. Glad the government does not share your level of irresponsibility
December 8, 2021
@ Len Peel – it is the opposite of irresponsible to recognize that international human rights law is being twisted and abused in harmful ways and that new international law can be made by adapting the U.K.’s posture to a more responsible and humane one.
December 8, 2021
What do you suggest is the way to stop the kind of people-trafficking that is going on all over the world? Why don’t you look at yesterday’s story on the BBC World News about the Bangladeshi youth, an economic migrant, who was taken to Libya by a slavery gang, abused horrendously, and is now in an Italian refugee camp? The S African police have just arrested gangsters who have been found to have bought some 90 Ethiopians to trade as cheap and dispensable labour – who knows where the victims will end up?
December 8, 2021
‘international human rights law’? What are those? Meaningless verbosity.
Maybe you should up sticks and seek a new life in Saudi Arabia, Iran, North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, China etc etc…..
December 8, 2021
We are signatories to the European Convention on Human Rights. Indeed, Churchill’s lawyers basically wrote it. It seems rather odd that people who consider themselves Conservatives would want to undo perhaps the greatest achievement of perhaps the greatest ever Conservative. But then they had no qualms in getting rid of Margaret Thatcher’s single market. Perhaps the greatest achievement of the second greatest Conservative.
If someone is in trouble in the Channel we have a legal duty to help them. And, even if we didn’t, we have a moral duty to help them. On what planet do you have to live to think it is okay to let people drown? Whoever they are and however they got there.
It is absolutely appalling listening to Conservatives bang on about this in such an appallingly hateful way. We have a process to consider asylum claims. Of course this process could be better – it’s run by Tories after all. But the appalling way in which Tories now dehumanise these poor people is beyond shameful.
Reply We are trying to stop the vile trade in people and the deaths in small boats. The EU seeks to enforce its sea border in the Med with naval vessels.
December 8, 2021
@ Andy “If someone is in trouble in the Channel we have a legal duty to help them.” – but why should such duty extend to permitting such someone to reside in the U.K. or even enter it?
We (ought to) have the absolute right to determine which foreigners enter the U.K. – at present the Home Secretary is operating an all comers welcome policy.
December 8, 2021
It’s a Channel taxi service (as I predicted would happen on this forum some years ago.)
The French/EU treat refugees like shit and so they take to boats to get here.
December 8, 2021
“We Don’t Believe You”, John.
I think that this is rather about dog-whistling your new-found voters at the bottom of the moral heap, nothing more.
December 8, 2021
BUT you miss the point, they are NOT valid asylum claims. Are they fleeing from oppression in wartorn France, in fear of their lives from military reprisals?
No! they are economic migrants encouraged into crime by gangs in France.
Get over yourself St. Andy.
December 8, 2021
The European convention on human rights was not intended to facilitate the activities of people smugglers.
December 8, 2021
The government has no intention of stopping the channel taxi service.
It’s going to cost you the next election and rightly so.
No amount of legislation will stop it just firm action.
I see you’ve already caved in on fishing.
Northern Ireland Protocol next.
When are we going to get a government that puts Britain first.
We’re still running open cycle gas turbines to keep the lights on. How does that save the planet.
December 8, 2021
Ian
It’s called the, Peter Principle. ie They are in over their heads.
December 8, 2021
Indeed.
Except they will probably win the next election as Labour/SNP are even worse. But Boris, Sunak and Carrie do seem to be doing their best to bury the party with insane policies on net zero, borders, Northern Ireland, expensive job destroying energy costs, Covid restrictions & vaccine passports and the general tax to death, borrow and piss down the drain agenda.
This combined with clear total contempts for voters.
December 8, 2021
The danger now is the courts will seek to undermine government borders policy yet again.
The danger is that your government are useless at stopping the illegals from coming across the channel, good job Hitler didn’t know that all he needed was a few rubber dinghies to invade our shores or it only took 50000 Romans to take over our country, just do something about the uncontrolled entering our country or face being wiped out at the next General Election
December 8, 2021
I think wipe out at the next general election is now a certainty.
On this and many issues.
People are furious about the party held during a lockdown – this on top of all previous breaches by those close to policy making.
Boris the comedian is now a joke that’s worn very thin indeed.
December 8, 2021
The Judicial system has been nobbled by social justice warriors and activists. Once it becomes a political weapon of a political class we are all exposed to harm. There are then no safeguards.
We see feminists (in criminal trials) and ‘human rights’ activists (lawyers seeking fees) achieving stunning success in this very process. Without Jury trials and presumption of innocence innocent people will go to prison as a result of those within politics and without politics seeking revenge.
I do not now know what the Tory party now stands for except to continually seek to limit negative headlines in the press.
The entire area of taxpayer funded organisations must be depoliticised before it destroys their civil status.
December 8, 2021
I watched some of that Debate, and was angry to hear the remarks of Tim Farron – saying that we have plenty of spare room for more migrants. What planet is he living on!
It was no surprise to me that the Labour Party didn’t vote for the Amendment. They can see the Government is unpopular with the public on this, and think that it will benefit them.
Sadly, this Government is afraid to take any decisive action about this matter. I have no hope that things will ever get any better.
December 8, 2021
But, alas, Tim Farron is right. We do have plenty of space. But we do not have is that which carefully did not mention – Resources !!!
We do not have the schools, the hospitals, police and infrastructure to cope with MASS UNCONTROLLED IMMIGRATION.
People like, Tim Farron and others go unaffected by high levels of immigration as they live and work in areas where they will never have to experience its negative effects. Therefore, they see no problem.
December 8, 2021
Would that be just the number of migrants trying to come in at the moment? Or would that include all the people from the same failed regimes who would also like to come in, but don’t have the money to pay people-traffickers?
December 8, 2021
Good morning
The Courts can only work with that which has been placed before them by Parliament. If the law is badly written, or Parliament has agreed to adopt external and international agreements, then the fault lay with Parliament and not the Courts.
The government has finally realised that this issue may well cost them seats and possibly and election. Only this threat has stung them into some sort of action.
The Immigration Act 1971 is very clear – Section 3 (1a)
This is the LAW ! The LAW states that anyone entering the UK is breaking the LAW and must therefore be arrested, charged, tried and sent to prison and / or deported. Why is the LAW not being applied. Why are these people, who enter British Territorial Waters, not being handed over to police ?
It reminds me of those Insulate Britain protestors who laid down on a motorway and all the police did was ask if any of them needed anything ? They should have been removed and arrested under the LAW.
The fact that the LAW is not being enforced is the responsibility of the Police and the Home Secretary – No one else !!!
December 8, 2021
Should say – “The LAW states that anyone entering the UK without permission to do so is breaking the LAW”
December 8, 2021
For crying out loud when are the politicians going to stop playing politics with all of this. The whole immigration process as currently in force at the moment is nothing short of a joke. All this foreplay of skipping around the problem is going to come back and bite us firmly in the a### in the twenty five years or so if not sooner, when this country will be feeling the full force of the decisions not being made today. Very noble and moral to want to be the Rescue Centre to all the world’s population but the country ain’t big enough, rich enough and more importantly the politicians cannot sort out the problems we have got now but still insist on adding to them with throwing billions at projects that in the fullness of time will prove to be neither use or ornament.
December 8, 2021
Sorry, slightly off topic.
I am given to understand from, Blackbelt Barrister (YouTube) that the government is seeking to bring in legislation that would in effect allow the government to overturn the courts decisions. Whilst I am not a fan of our Liberal Minded Courts I do believe that this nation is best governed when its various powers are separated. Such a power that the government would grant itself would very seriously undermine democracy (stop laughing at the back) and could lead to an effective dictatorship. I urge others who value our freedoms, including our kind host, to seek more information for themselves and to oppose this serious and deeply damaging idea.
December 8, 2021
I am glad there is no conflict between “The government refused to accept the amendment…” and “The government wants to stop people trafficking and smuggling from France.”. We shall see though!
December 8, 2021
Perhaps we should pull out of the UN Migrant Convention. And I would have no problem with the cross-Channel dinghyists – house-breakers, to my mind – losing all access to legal process. Useless though she is, Priti Patel, or another Home Secretary, would probably make faster and better decisions than any judge. The Home Secretary can already bar someone from coming through Immigration if that person’s arrival is deemed contrary to the public good. Your party has had ample time to sort this problem out!
December 8, 2021
Quite obviously the UK government is not able to process the modest numbers coming in right now, so should stop the pretence and announce a suspension of the asylum system until it gets a grip.
Issue a statement that all asylum applications will be refused (apart from exceptional cases) and anyone attempting to enter the UK without permission will be returned to their home country. Anyone bringing an appeal for deportation must post bail for the individual, sponsor their presence in the UK and pay all the bills.
December 8, 2021
“The government wants to stop people trafficking and smuggling from France.”
Really? There doesn’t seem to be much actual evidence of that …. and a great deal of evidence that they’re not that bothered considering the lack of action over the past 20+ months.
We all know that it’s the Human Rights Act and our subservience to the ECHR which is the problem. We have signed up to protocols which applied in 1950 to deal with European problems of the 1930s-45 and have since been extended and re-interpreted by activist left-wing judges in the UK. They are not applicable in that form for the 21st century. But there are so many vested interests (not least Blair, who they seem to have a very unhealthy obsession with) who are determined to stop any change happening.
Sir John, the clattering train of this Government is coming off the rails.
December 8, 2021
main topic of the day. BBC WEBSITE:-
Calls for a better operation in No 10 have been getting louder since the Owen Paterson shambles. A long-term aide to Mr Johnson went back into No 10 not long ago to help. But there’ve been private demands from a former minister to sack chief of staff Dan Rosenfeld, speculation that anyone seen in the video will have to quit, suggestions that the PM will have to make a grovelling apology and send some staff out the door, or try to get ahead of the story and launch some kind of inquiry.
The question being asked, even by one of his allies, is about Boris Johnson himself – “Is he going to be big enough to understand the reason we’re getting into difficulties, is because he is trying to run government with chaos, like he has run his life?” they ask. The former minister points the finger at the prime minister’s chosen manner of running No 10, with “cliques running round” and wanting to hear from “people who will tell him he is wonderful, not to tell him that he is not”.
Boris Johnson still has many backers, many MPs who believe they owe their seats to him. His presence looms so large over his party, that a different kind of party altogether is not suddenly going to sink him or his team.
December 8, 2021
Many of those seeking to arrive here seem not to be genuine asylum seekers. If they were, why not remain in France, where they would have achieved safety, instead of insisting on getting to the UK?
December 8, 2021
Heartening to see your colleague Iain Duncan Smith writing in the Telegraph this morning, flagging up the continued perpetration of ‘modern slavery’ in the UK. Still only a fraction of offenders are actually convicted of this crime.
December 8, 2021
There is nothing whatsoever under existing HRA, ECHR, or UN law as it stands to prevent the sending back of people who do not qualify for asylum.
There may be other temporary reasons such as covid travel restrictions, but that self-evidently does not in any way relate to those laws and is therefore not any reason to change or to derogate from them.
December 8, 2021
*The sending back to their home countries, that is.
December 8, 2021
It’s difficult to disagree with the PM of France who says it is the UK’s interpretation of the law and the U.K. benefits system which attracts migrants. (Of course the French authorities shouldn’t be in effect encouraging the people smugglers). Forget the humbug from leftists above, the EU – and indeed many other countries – do exactly what Mr Cash’s amendment proposed.
Off topic, good news about the Downing Street party and the officials laughing and joking about how they would explain it. It means there can’t possibly be another lockdown, the policy (loudly promoted by some ‘experts’ and leftists) which has done so much harm in the U.K. and elsewhere, and down little or nothing to arrest the progress of covid.
December 8, 2021
Oh so is that why Johnson was mumbling into his gruel about some great scheme to review judicial decisions (after one year was it?).
I thought that was a very odd thing to come up with since obviously the courts and he are singing from the same hymn sheet.
Stupid man.
December 8, 2021
Here we go yet again. His leadership and party swatting away Sir John’s views.
Yet Sir John remains fully loyal and will be happy to stay with the Tory party whatever it does and whatever the leader allows. No matter how many holes there are in the unprincipled Tory ship he’s happy to go down with it.