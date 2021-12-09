Why I will vote against the government’s CV 19 law

I was glad to see the government yesterday reported cases in hospital and deaths from CV19 have been falling. It seems that Plan A, persuade most people to get the vaccine, is working. So why the need for some new measures?
The Secretary of State told us that though there are only a few hundred Omicron cases in the U.K. they guess there are in practice 10,000 already. If that is so then the lower hospital cases is even more significant. They say Omicron cases are doubling quickly, but most people with it are not seriously ill or have no symptoms.
I disagree that people should have to show vaccination proof to go to an event or a night club. I disagree with people being told to work from home. People now have three options to manage their risk of catching covid. They can take a vaccine which greatly cuts the chances of getting a serious version of it. They can decide to avoid crowded places and observe prudent distancing in what they do. They can agree homeworking with their employer where that works for both parties. They can decide to take the risk, as we do for most other diseases that we can catch from other people.
It is time to move on from worry about the virus. Trust people to make their own decisions about how to handle the risk.
6 Comments
December 9, 2021
Good morning,
Good, I support your view on the proposed new CV 19 law. These are indeed strange times; I find I am in agreement with both Mrs May and, President Macron over the same object: Bunter Boris. He is clearly behaving like a trapped rat and can only now cause problems for those around him. Despite his highly polished education it is sad that he has not learned the meaning of, ‘mea máxima culpa’.
December 9, 2021
Good morning.
The most ridiculous thing about these latest pronouncements, coming so soon after the Partygate scandal at No.10, is that, and I cannot remember the numbers off my head but, if there are say 4,000 people at an event then people have to wear masks and have passports to attend. However, if there 3,999 people, they don’t ! And so on. Now we all knew that this virus could do many incredible things, being able to count being one of them, but it seems to be taking a life all of its own. It is clearly a highly intelligent virus, being able to outwit the smartest human minds, and drive policy makers quite mad.
Yesterday evening I attended my local Salvation Army to assist in the wrapping of presents for underprivalidged children. I although I did not wear a mask, I had a flow test and showed it to them. They were very relaxed about the whole thing and no one gave me hassle or funny looks. Same too when i am out shopping. It seems the mood music has changed and that the events of the past involving government indiscretions has achieved what I long for hoped and said would happen regarding this SCAM.
You pretend to tell us the truth, and we will pretend to believe you 😉
December 9, 2021
Agreed 100%. I hope you are joined by enough other MPs to defeat these proposed restrictions. They were announced in an attempt to change the narrative away from parties a year ago in No 10 itself in breach of the then prevailing rules. Newspaper headlines today suggest this crude ploy to further restrict our liberties has failed.
December 9, 2021
Most are now realising that what we are seeing is another small step in a journey towards a place in which all that we have known has been obliterated and replaced by something that is evil and malignant
It is simply unacceptable for any MP to remain silent regarding this barbarism
December 9, 2021
The biggest part of the problem as being reported is the number of non vaccinated people occupying hospital beds. In some cases as high as 80%.
These people are in reality walking time bombs so give them their choice not to be vaccinated but advise them as a condition of their decision they are not eligible for NHS treatment in any shape or form.. There has to be an element of taking full responsibility for their actions. How many times has it been shown non vaccinated people in hospital advising, pleading everyone else to take the jab.