Advisers advise, Ministers decide

I have had enough of news conferences of the PM or some senior Minister flanked by a scientific and a medical government adviser setting out policy. It is a distortion of our constitution, blurring the roles of both Minister and senior official. The format chosen also gives a very lopsided view of what should be happening in government when making difficult decisions over how to respond to a pandemic.
At the peak of the first wave of the virus I wrote about the questionable use of some figures and charts and the unreliability of some of the data. The media mainly played the game of accepting everything the “experts” said as true and acting as interpreters of their wisdom to the rest of us. Ministers seemed to add little to the narrative.
It was wrong that the only experts in the room were of one mind with one purpose, beating the virus. Their advice is rightly bound to be ultra cautious over the virus as that is their sole preoccupation. Where were the other health experts worried about what might happen to people with other conditions who might lose out on hospital and GP capacity? Would we get more deaths from other causes? Where were the experts worrying about mental health and the impact on people that lockdown could bring. Where were the economic experts asking about ways of limiting the damage to jobs, investment and incomes whilst wishing to assist with controlling the disease?
Responding to the virus is a cross government large task. It needs the inputs of many departments and many different areas of expertise. It is the job of Ministers within their departments and acting collectively across government to reconcile conflicting needs and pressures and come up with a balanced package of measures for the circumstances. The best way of then reporting would be to Parliament with MPs challenging government and putting forward issues and problems they wished to highlight. We should not see the individuals providing advice on the scientific, medical, NHS, economic, business and social policy issues, but Ministers should draw on it to support their final decisions. Government would publish relevant data to help us monitor progress. Outside experts would be free to query what the government was doing to inform a better debate.
Tomorrow I will look at some of the important questions that got little air time thanks to this style of presentation.
212 Comments
December 11, 2021
When the first joint presentations were aired they had one real motive, to save the NHS from collapse. The experts added a sort of credibility to what was being presented.
But it for some it came very apparent that despite aĺ the facts and figures the planes,boats and trains were still bringing people in which in some respects was a contradiction of what was being said. Is it any wonder that we are where we are with people still refusing to be vaccinated? I personally think at times it diluted what was trying to achieve and highlighted the areas where the government was seen to be failing in getting the equipment so badly needed. The experts and specialists should be in the back room advising and cajoling ministers to take the best decisions in a ever changing situation. Not to be perceived as the can back King’s when things go wrong. But we all have degrees in hindsight.
December 11, 2021
When the Black Death was running rampant across all of Europe, what did the people do ? To try and stop the spread they tried to stop people from other towns and villages from entering their own. Back then when they had absolutely no knowledge of viruses they understood one basic fact – Person to person contact spreads the disease. You would therefore think that the so called experts would have advocated the above as a first step ?
December 11, 2021
That is why they should have immediately created isolation hospitals.
They know all about barrier nursing.
So why didn’t they?
But considering everything (political interpretation of history) do we really KNOW about historic plagues?
My family I only recently realised…just ONE death or illness from 1918 flu in a VERY large number of adults and kids all living very near etc.
Humanity obviously SURVIVED all adversities?
December 11, 2021
Two reasons why they created but didn’t use the isolation hospitals.
Firstly, they didn’t have the staff.
Secondly, a high proportion of those sick with the disease were elderly with comorbidities, and the isolation hospitals weren’t equipped as general hospitals.
December 11, 2021
In both cases they should have been prepared.
For decades the NHS claimed to be under pressure during “the winter flu season”.
Why hadn’t govts done something about it??
Too many “managers”.
Nurses “too posh to wash”. SENs didn’t need degrees.
Over 1 million staff in NHS and it couldn’t cope?
December 11, 2021
I think it would be truer to say they failed to work out a plan to allocate staff and patients.
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/L6gck/1/
The figures show a sharp drop in non covid hospital deaths and a big rise in non covid deaths at home and in care homes, so hospitals stopped looking after people who died from treatable causes, presumably freeing staff. At the same time they were discharging infected patients into care homes who were fit enough for discharge, but should have been kept isolated. It should have been obvious that isolation was also needed for staff treating patients, which could have been achieved using hotel accommodation on rotation. Sorry, I think they didn’t really try to work out how to do it.
December 11, 2021
Everhopeful, your family’s experience of the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic does indeed make us wonder about what was going on. There are curious things about it which haven’t been cleared up. One is its different age distribution from ordinary influenza. Why was it fatal to so many previously healthy 25 to 35-year-olds? Normally, young adults should’ve been the most resilient to it. Another mystery is why, when millions of people celebrated Armistice Day in the street together in Paris and London, this had no impact on mortality figures over the following weeks. Another is to do with attempts by the US military to establish how the disease was transmitted. Navy volunteers were asked to sit next to Spanish flu patients who were coughing and breathing out over them, in a weird experiment to find out how this would affect healthy people. Apparently none of the volunteers got ill. Also, the symptoms of those dying of Spanish flu were often observed to be different from ordinary flu symptoms. We know it had nothing to do with Spain: it started among the US military. Maybe it wasn’t really influenza either.
December 11, 2021
No doubt the format adopted was intended to shut down debate, to alarm the public and the create the impression that there is no alternative. It has been successful. Even now a majority appear to accept the need for restrictions, many of doubtful value. It has helped the government to bypass parliamentary scrutiny and debate and to impose extreme measures to restrict personal freedoms.
December 11, 2021
150,000 dead so far thanks to the failure of the Tory Brexit pensioners.
On Question Time the other night Brexitist Michael Portillo said he thought his government had done better than New Zealand.
NZ has fewer than 50 deaths. NZ closed down its economy for a shorter time than us. They also have a higher vaccination rate and are coming into their summer.
What planet do these Brexitists live on?
December 11, 2021
Give it a rest. You have become a bore.
December 11, 2021
apart from the occasional hilarious nonsense.
December 11, 2021
Indeed. Imagine how bored we all got with you Europhobes during your 40 years of whinging.
11 months into your Brexit mess you really need to grow a backbone. We have another 39 years to go before we are close to being even.
December 11, 2021
+1 !!!!!
December 11, 2021
Almost exactly what I was going to write. Time he was ignored.
December 11, 2021
New Zealand is the lockdown fans poster boy for NHL and his pal young Andy.
A country isolated from the rest of the world with a fraction of the population density of the UK with more sheep than people.
Less obesity, a younger fitter more homogenous population that was able to totally close its borders.
You two want thousands a day to come here and claim a bogus version of asylum.
December 11, 2021
It’s your policies that lead to people coming here in the way they do. My main policy is to laugh at angry pensioners.
December 11, 2021
From France?
Hilarious nonsense from you as usual young andy.
PS
Having any poor refugees to stay at your posh home over Christmas?
Come on eh, as your pal NHL often says
December 11, 2021
The pensioners are living the life of Riley, while you wearing fingerless counting gloves get more and more bitter with every month’s tax bill towards our lavish state pension (the lowest in EU?).
December 11, 2021
@Peter2; NZ are self contained islands much as the the UK is an island too, reliant on imports, exports and transport links/tourism, I also suspect the UK has similar levels of total farming live stock as NZ has sheep. Indeed population density is a problem here in the UK, meaning we has even more reason to lean from the NZ approach to CV19, now had the UK a lower density of population you might have had point, as it is you are merely displaying your failed thought process yet again. 🙁
As for obesity, I agree, the UK does have a problem, but this is largely caused by years of de-industrialisation and de-agriculturalisation, that now require far to many people to spend all day sat at a desk rather than doing hard physical work as was the norm 40+ years ago, made worse by the now lack of the once cheap/free local leisure amenities, and the spread of the cheap sofa occupying home entertainment alternatives – not that I would advise anyone to attend a football match at the moment but when it is cheaper, better, to sit on the sofa at home and watch subscription TV live sport than it is to attend the stadium in person for example….
December 11, 2021
The UK and major European nations are nothing like New Zealand Jerry.
PS
How are you going to alter the UK population density towards New Zealand’s?
Interested to hear your own “thought process” on this.
December 11, 2021
@Peter2; Whatever, you really must be living on some alternate planet, if not universe; so in your opinion the UK not an island, nor do we have have farm live stock… As for your comment about population density, try actually reading what I actually said.
December 11, 2021
Yes Farage implied that New Zealand was “one of the worst” countries in the world for its covid19 response.
He can get away with statements like that to his know-nothing followers, however, and he knows it.
That is the depth of their cynicism.
December 11, 2021
some people prefer the company of sheep.
December 11, 2021
It is your flock here who all bleat the same thing.
December 11, 2021
@MT; Indeed, “sheeple” do indeed like following their chosen flocks, both UKIP & Militant relied on the human weakness!
December 11, 2021
You like posting a slur don’t you Jerry.
Calling people hard right regularly and now calling anyone who likes UKIP (or the 1970s Militant) as “sheeple”
How do you know?
Or is it just simply because you dislike these organisations?
December 11, 2021
who are ‘my flock’ ? – – perhaps you would let me know because I don’t seem to share views with any Party, and certainly not the usual whinging claptrap you and the Boy Wonder trot out endlessly.
December 11, 2021
Andy, read and try to understand.
New Zealand area 268.02 Sq KM. UK area 242.5 Sq KM Very similar, UK slightly smaller.
Population of New Zealand below 5 million. Population of UK above 67million.
Population density NZ 18/KM sq. Population density UK 281/KM sq
Death rate apparently due to Covid NZ .01%. Death rate due apparently to Covid UK .o2%
I rather think this suggests overcrowding our island is the root cause of our higher deaths, don’t you?
How do you suggest we deal with the overcrowding? Wait a minute, I think I know.
All pensioners and Brexit supporters step forward please………………..
December 11, 2021
I understand perfectly well thanks.
New Zealand: Competent leader & government
U.K: Brexitists.
Your Covid disaster is no more complicated than that. You Brexitists are in government. You are staggeringly bad at it. It would be funny if you hadn’t already killed twice as many people as The Blitz.
December 11, 2021
Hole-in-one.
December 11, 2021
Andy, your ‘competent leader’ of NZ as you call her, admitted at the beginning of October that her ‘zero-Covid’ approach had failed. This was widely reported, over two months ago. I realise you often have trouble keeping up with what’s going on, but surely you needed to know that by now, if you want to talk about NZ.
December 11, 2021
Andy.
Bucket and spade.
Off to NZ wi’ ye!
Byee!
December 11, 2021
You clearly have no understanding of anything other than a burning wish to rid the UK of pensioners.
December 11, 2021
Now compare us to EU countries and look at many similar figures..
Even though they count differently to us.
December 11, 2021
P2, I hope you realise that your second sentence already casts doubt about your first one. So what should I do, look at figures from different countries or not? You confuse me.
December 11, 2021
Andy, give it up on this site. You are dealing with the scrag-end of the leave voting, Boris voting spectrum. A faction that has little self esteem and even less knowledge of how the world actually works; hence, they loudly deny everything and anything they don’t understand. It’s their opening gambit defence against being exposed as ignorant.
December 11, 2021
@OA; Your argument does nothing but to prove why the UK should have followed NZ lead, the UK being a far more over crowded island!
December 11, 2021
And most were already in hospital because they were very ill, or in Care Homes because they were very elderly and frail. And the figures have been massaged by not differentiating between those who died OF Covid (ie that was the only cause) and those who died WITH it because they already had an imminent appointment with the Grim Reaper.
Every death is sad. But every death is also inevitable ….. and a Government hasn’t been found yet which can deliver immortality.
December 11, 2021
@Donna; So those who died due to CV19, not from CV19, would have died anyway, and thus should not be counted as a CV19 death, is that what you are suggesting.
What about those who had an otherwise excellent life expectancy, despite their co-morbidity, just so long as they took their daily medication -along with perhaps their early annual Flu vaccinations etc. For example take a person who died from heart failure due the extra stain put on their already weakened heart from the body trying to fight the CV19 infection, had they not caught CV19 it is very unlikely they would have died. That is, or should be, counted as a CV19 death surely?
December 11, 2021
People are only admitted to hospital for an extended period when there is something seriously wrong with them. The stats on deaths from/with Covid show that the vast majority were elderly and most of those had two or more co-morbidities.
It is therefore a reasonable deduction to make that a high proportion were not going to survive long (sad though that is).
The same goes for Care Homes, where the average life expectancy on admission is around 2 years.
I am not trivialising these deaths: for their families every one will have been a very sad loss. But that fact remains that most people who have succumbed from/with Covid were nearing the end of their lives. And by making the criteria to determine a Covid death 28 days from a positive test, the Government has massively massaged the figures upwards.
December 11, 2021
@Donna; “It is therefore a reasonable deduction to make that a high proportion were not going to survive long (sad though that is).”
So basically what you seem to be suggesting is, similar numbers of elderly in nursing homes, similar numbers of those with co-morbidities, were dying back before Feb 2020 as after, once CV19 took hold – care to cite your source…
“by making the criteria to determine a Covid death 28 days from a positive test, the Government has massively massaged the figures upwards.”
Quite the opposite, when the 28 day methodology was introduced the official daily death rate went down, not up.
December 11, 2021
Spot on Donna. The U.K. Government made us the pariahs of the world by grossly over exaggerating the figures of those who died with it rather than those who died of it. Utter madness.
December 11, 2021
And they still compound this by testing maniacally, producing figures which sends shudders round the world.
December 11, 2021
@Donna; Your rational suggest no one who died from CV19 in a nursing or OAP home setting should be counted either, but many otherwise CV19 doubters have been highlighting the number of such deaths in such settings for the last 20 months. Also, as everyone has to meet the grim reaper one day why count any deaths, extending your rational, whilst deaths from SARS-CoV-2 type infections are up the number of deaths from other causes are down, were do you draw the line?
December 11, 2021
From the pandemic to Brexit…
Did the Brexiteers make the England football team lose the Euro2020 final and the rugby union team lose the 2019 World Cup final too?
Your inability to see anything other than through a Brexit lens makes your views both meaningless and without impact. A reasoned approach would be more compelling, failing that, please let me know where to send you an orange box.
December 11, 2021
@JPM; You for got to mention the Eurovision song contest….
December 11, 2021
Using your language the EU has killed 3/4 million or so. Grow up.
December 11, 2021
NZ has become an authoritarian hermit kingdom under covid, now I can understand why the left are so attracted to it as they are into authoritarianism and locking up their populations , but the rest of us aren’t and rather value our liberty.
December 11, 2021
No, they were able to go to pubs, to restaurants, and to sporting events for almost the whole time while the UK and US were locked down.
That’s because they recognised the paramount importance of timely, diligent, and effective action, but more especially because there was the will amongst government and the people to do what was needed, and the competence, principle, and dedication to do it.
December 11, 2021
Come off it NHL
New Zealand totally locked its borders.
No immigration, no refugees, no one in or out.
Airports shut Ports shut
You can’t do that in Europe USA or UK
December 11, 2021
What’s wrong with that under a public health emergency?
Any sovereign country can do that, but for some governments it’s just too much bother, like real work.
We can rely on you to provide a response to every post, but almost always one which would satisfy no one but the most stupid.
However, having seen the type who make up most of the Tories’ new voters, I can see exactly why you would do that.
December 11, 2021
NHL
Millions of people come and go in and out of the UK every year
We have hundreds of thousands of ew arrivals coming here every year.
Hundreds of thousands of planes ships lorries vans come and go.
Bringing vital foodstuffs and other goods we need to carry on our lives.
It is ridiculous to think that any government in the UK or Europe could completely shut their country down.
Martial Law and the Army on the streets.
Gosh you lefties would just love it.
December 11, 2021
One where New Zealand is 1600 miles from Australia.
December 11, 2021
Stop comparing NZ with UK you idiot.
December 11, 2021
Andy : “150,000 dead so far thanks to the failure of the Tory Brexit pensioners.”
So nothing to do with a virus coming from Communist China then, either from an unhygienic food market or from the Wuhan lab working on gain of function experiments on viruses?
So nothing to do with Remainer MP, Jeremy Hunt, and Remainer/fifth column NHS England doing nothing to improve our defence against a possible pandemic after the Cygnus exercise?
So nothing to do with Remainer Matt Hancock as Secretary for Health and Social Care and the Remainer/fifth column in the civil service and NHS admin when the Covid-19 pandemic struck?
From your previous posts I find it odd that you have not argued that it was not worth destroying the economy to save “Tory Brexit pensioners”, the group who make up the vast majority of the 150,000 deaths (0.2% of the population).
Reply No mention of three quarters of million dead in EU
December 11, 2021
Your first comment is outrageous. You are beneath contempt!
December 11, 2021
And it will only get worse.
December 11, 2021
Oldtimer,
Very true. The advisers were there to give a spurious credibility to a particular course of action. Combine this with deplatforming and condemning other scientists who took a different view. Then throw in ridiculous Big Brother-style clapping for the NHS.
December 11, 2021
From any cause within 28 days after a positive test.
Says it all really.
U think we can halve the governments figures for deaths from Covid like we can discount the Rotterdam effect on exports.
I see the BofE is publishing trade figures for 2020 and getting a very negative view of Brexit. Realiy good year for statistics when the world has been shutdown for half of it.
December 11, 2021
+1
Aye there’s the rub.
Use it all to prove exactly what they want it to prove?
Like ANY economy could survive this!
December 11, 2021
+1. Well said.
December 11, 2021
+1 Old Timer.
December 11, 2021
I’m watching all of this from a very great distance – i.e., literally the other side of the world. From where I’m sitting, the Emperor isn’t even pretending to wear clothes any more.
December 11, 2021
That seems to include Sir John.
Where, in the UK “constitution” does it give a job description for ministers?
If only.
December 11, 2021
NLH
From the outset I have been asking “Where are the stats for issues that lockdown causes ?” None there came.
I agree. Let us do away with ministers then.
Let Prime Minister Whitty run the country and save the money.
Worst government and PM in our history and now it’s not just me saying it. Everyone is beginning to see it.
Boris must go.
December 11, 2021
This is the worst government by far that I have known in all my many years.
The whole shower should go.
December 11, 2021
+10 In a nutshell
Those on the outside looking in can clearly see this. Sadly there are too many on the inside who, for whatever reason, cannot or refuse to see the whole picture. All it takes is to stop listening to the continual fear mongering lies emanating from MSM and the Johnson regime and do some independent research.
UK MSM do not report on the countries that have not adopted this draconian stance, why? Probably because they have had far better outcomes. There are States in the USA who have halted this bovine excrement with far superior results compared to the States who haven’t. They also either don’t report, or inaccurately report the protests against these harmful diktats, taking place not just here, but around the World.
December 11, 2021
Your final lime – I’ll predict your points for tomorrow:
1. Why was no cost benefit analysis carried out at any stage?
2. Why did we not operate quarantine and clean hospitals?
3. Why persist with lockdowns and masks when there is no evidence they work reliably?
4. Why have the ‘experts’ been allowed to psychologically scare people into compliance?
It is no surprise there were parties at No.10 last year. They all knew the C19 risks to them were miniscule and hence carried on as usual. The population needs to regain free thought.
December 11, 2021
+thousands
December 11, 2021
Seconded
December 11, 2021
5. Why was Operation Cygnus, pointing out the serious weaknesses in the NHS and PHE’s epidemic planning, ignored by the then Secretary of State, Jeremy Hunt?
December 11, 2021
Jeremy Hunt was health secretary for nearly 5 years but still left it as a dysfunctional structure that can never work efficiently. A communist, top down, free at the point of use, state virtual monopoly, get what you are given organisation that it still is. He was also in charge when the very poor pandemic planning was done. It had been failing millions for very many years and has very poor outcomes relative to similarly developed countries, huge delays for many treatments and rather expensive too. Until this system changes this will continue.
December 11, 2021
This NHS was created by the Tories in 2012 and underfunded under the genius Osborne, whose cuts to just about everything are coming back to bite us and cost more to put right. Up to 2010 the NHS was doing a pretty fair job considering the interference of politicians, waiting lists with an end, A&E waiting times lower, more beds. Hunt could do nothing even if he had the brains, as the Tories still thought their ‘brilliant’ idea of an internal market (which led to most of the duplication and tick box jobs) was the way forward. It has been tested to destruction (of the NHS which I still think is the plan). No I am not a Labour fan or left wing, just a traditional disappointed Conservative voter (except when Brexit needed talking about), who does give credit where it is due, not a ‘nationalised bad and private all good type’. We need a reorganisation, but please God, not one done by useless no know nothing politicians.
December 11, 2021
I’m afraid you and I will have to differ on our views of the NHS, my experiences and those of many friends both well before and after the Lansley reforms (which certainly wasn’t a ‘re-creation’) were that the organisation was totally lacking in decent management skills.
December 11, 2021
The NHS was nothing like “doing a fair job” in 2010.
The whole model is a train wreck and has been since it catered for all comers as a bottomless pit type offer.
December 11, 2021
As there is no reply button to SM and Sir Joes, I will do it here. The Lansley reforms were indeed a comprehensive rip up to try to commercialise the NHS and have been a disaster ever since. Why did he not survive in his job afterwards if it was good? As with all duffers he was booted into the Lords. The waiting times were being met prior to 2010 – check them against the pre-pandemics figures which is fairest. You could see your doctor next day and get referrals to Consultants in a predictably timely manner. The NHS certainly has more ‘management’, now, with more than 50 percent of the staff non clinical, a lot of which is because of the ludicrous internal market. This was politicians’ orders, not NHS wishes, who should be nowhere near the NHS or Education. Why do we need ‘Diversity Managers’? etc. when the shortages are of doctors and nurses, mostly because the NHS is a poor employer and government rules forces GP’s to retire early or work part time? Trained doctors earn much less than unqualified politicians.
December 11, 2021
Indeed.
December 11, 2021
My old friend and colleague Ian C caught the Chinese plague virus last week, despite being triple-jabbed, a reguar hand-washer and mask wearer. He has tested positive on one of Hancock’s lateral flow tests and awaits the results of a PCR test. His wife, an experienced GP, has seen many of her patients die of this virus and is extremely worried.
Johnson and his two scientific poodles – the same crew who gave us two years of incompetencee and 170,000 dead – do not impress me.
I would support an immediate lockdown and closure of our borders. They will have to implement one within the next week or two anyway.
December 11, 2021
I don’t agree with your prescription but I am sure that the death-toll has affected Johnson immensely. Unfortunately, for us, he is now incapable of making sensible decisions to manage the risks.
December 11, 2021
Tell them not to worry.
Those tests aren’t accurate.
December 11, 2021
The ‘vaccines’ don’t seem to work the way they sold them to the public either.
December 11, 2021
Agree – and yet the infection/positive test rate is all the media & the government talk about, never the recovery, negitive test rate, hospitality or death rate….they just love the infection rate because its a daily high number
Pre-covid in winter, circa 10% would get a cold
December 11, 2021
Has the experienced GP never encountered mortality – particularly among the elderly – caused by influenza and pneumonia?
December 11, 2021
I thought that this government had cured influenza and pneumonia…..you never hear about it…remember pre-covid when tens of thousands would die each year of influenza and pneumonia !
December 11, 2021
+1
Surprise! Surprise!
It’s the flu!
In disguise!
Lol. 🤒
December 11, 2021
The problem is now our own people, rather than the relative few entering the country, from places which these days generally have a lower incidence of the virus than the UK does.
I sat on a train for a couple of hours the other day. There were people with persistent hacking coughs, sniffing, sneezing, and wheezing, and it was these who were not wearing masks.
However, with the lack of any example set by our degenerate government, this sort of conduct is unsurprising.
December 11, 2021
Martin I haven’t been aware of Government people ‘with persistent hacking coughs, sniffing, sneezing, and wheezing’ – but as always you tell us these snippets are facts… what an example to set!
December 11, 2021
It’s the travel itself that creates the risk of transmission, rather than the incidence rate in someone’s country of origin. You can be safe where you are, safe at your destination, but go through an airport and sit on a plane and you are in close contact with a large number of people, a few of which might be infectious.
December 11, 2021
It certainly contributes very significantly to that risk, as WHO have fully documented.
December 11, 2021
I think you’re lying.
I spend a lot of time on trains and see no such thing.
December 11, 2021
I invite anyone to spend time on trains to see if they can find any of these hacking, sniffing, sneezing and wheezing maskless people.
NLH is either very unlucky or is making it up.
December 11, 2021
I haven’t found any masked people ‘ hacking, sniffing, sneezing and wheezing on trains either.
December 11, 2021
If you think for a moment, then you will see that the sort of people who do not self-isolate when they have covid19 symptoms are the very same who will not wear masks.
So they undermine the good work done by the responsible majority.
I think that a similar approach to Qatar’s for them would be highly gratifying, if nothing else.
December 11, 2021
NLH
I know people who wear masks to the letter … then go out and get pissed and loud and circulate with strangers perfectly legally too.
the Comicron virus has killed no-one. Why are we even debating this ?
December 11, 2021
Sakara, in SJR’s constituency the latest Gov.UK Covid-19 figures (to 6th Dec.) show 5 Covid deaths in a fortnight, as compared with 11 over the same period last year. Over that fortnight, there have been on average 4 Covid-19 patients on an ICU bed, slightly below the average for that period last year. That’s the strength of it, Sakara – serious impacts of Covid are in single figures out of a population of 174,000. But the gutter media will have you believe the virus is ‘running riot’, and it’s panic stations again. If you could only stop talking about a ‘plague virus’, it might help you to start thinking straight about what’s happening.
December 11, 2021
We can’t afford another lockdown.
December 11, 2021
When those same experts are exposed as having very large share holdings in Companies they have worked for, or still work for, should they not state this each time they give advice to Government? Most especially when they are standing on a socially distanced podium next to the PM.
Trust may be improved.
December 11, 2021
I would also like them to come clean on where all their direct and indirect funding comes from and how much from each ‘donor’.
December 11, 2021
J BUSH
Yes. And funding for the institutions they work for e.g. which institutions does the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation fund and also which media groups does it fund.
December 11, 2021
The Government is to blame for using the ‘medical experts’ and hiding behind ‘the science’.
I give them some leeway, but really not very much, as they had zero knowledge of pandemics.
The scientists have no excuse. They know that they were giving advice that went way beyond their role, and their competence. And that advice that they gave was being misinterpreted and misapplied. They should have refused to be misused and shouted from the rooftops when there advice was misused.
But it’s just one example of a wider malaise. Members of the elite presenting as facts, as truth, as the only option, what they fully known to be their own opinion, prejudice, and preference. Whatever happened to objectivity?
And how can it be restored?
Perhaps a Speaker’s Commission on how Parliament uses experts, and how those experts delineate and distinguish between fact and opinion would be a good starting point.
December 11, 2021
GilesB: ‘Members of the elite … prejudice, and preference’: Would you apply this rather balanced statement to Sir John’s opinions?
December 11, 2021
Good morning
This is the strongest language our kind host has ever used. Openly criticising both the leader of his party, its advisors, and government policy. Very damning indeed.
I am afraid that the current government seems to be following the old, Blair maxim – “Never let a good crisis go to waste !”
One also can lay claim that the suffering and untimely deaths is deliberate policy of the government. A policy of reducing both costs and waiting lists by increasing the death toll. A serious claim, but governments the world over have been known to do far, far worse to their citizens.
There seems to be a real fear amongst both Ministers and Civil Serpents to take charge and accept accountability. Not just in this instance but throughout. This I argue is because they are simply not up to scratch. They know it, and now we know it !
It is time they all either ****, or get off the pot !
December 11, 2021
+1
Have he and others ridden out at first light on their white chargers?
I always hoped!
Feels to me like something has gone down.
December 11, 2021
Oh b***er.
He just means there are more restrictions in the pipeline.
December 11, 2021
Then the people who are questioning or getting fed-up/irate with these continual draconian diktats need to learn to say, NO. It’s not that hard. Don’t wear masks unless you want to, don’t test, ignore lockdowns. Don’t give your business to companies who endorse these diktats. While they keep our borders open, allowing all and sundry in with no checks, the above diktats are nothing more than spiteful control freakery. Ghandi understood the strength of civil disobedience, there was no violence, except from the other side.
If just half the population did this, it would halt the Johnson regime in its tracks. Deservedly so, for all the harm they have caused.
December 11, 2021
+1
Exactly.
And that is exactly what people should do.
Imagine if NO ONE had had the jab!
What authority would the govt have then?
The left of course WANT lockdowns to destroy capitalism.
And they have organised at local level with various “Big Government” set ups. Illicit urging of locals to hurry up and get jab. Encouraging mask wearing etc. Yet ACTUALLY flouting the “rules” themselves.
I know lefties who were rabidly anti jab who are now fully injected.
It is ALL politics!
December 11, 2021
‘Yes, I’ll ignore it all, not take the jabs and get Covid and die, that’l show em’.
Cutting off ones nose to spite ones face is not a clever idea. What do you think the death toll would have been without lockdowns and jabs? We have lost a lot of money it’s true, but that can be made up – people’s deaths cannot be reversed.
December 11, 2021
To Graham1946
If what you are saying is true, then why aren’t all the unvaccinated already dead? Afterall, this ‘deadly disease’ has been around for nearly 2 years and the shots nearly a year? Have they just been lucky? Yeah right…
If a lockdown worked, why keep repeating it? Because they don’t, but they are great draconian control mechanism for sheep.
Why are the deaths during the summer months greater this year than last year when there was no covid shot?
What virus has been deadly for more than a few months? The answer is none. If this wasn’t created in a lab, or ‘created’ as a control mechanism, then it would have gone the way of all other viruses.
Why is the greater % per 100,000 of those who are hospitalised now, are those who have been vaccinated?
The ONS stats show 38% unvaxed have been hospitalised, but that includes all those who were jabbed less than 14 – 28 days before they were tested. Number crunching analysis suggests less than 19% per 100,000 unjabbed have been hospitalised, compared to 81% per 100,000 of the jabbed.
I think I’ll take my chances with civil disobedience, rather than listen to the Johnson regime lies and frightened bleats.
December 11, 2021
Reply to Graham1946
You ask what the death toll would have been without lockdowns and jabs. As regards without lockdowns, it’s pretty clear when you look at countries that didn’t impose them: Sweden and Japan. They both had about the same or fewer deaths pro rata than GB. Or you can look at US states that did versus those that didn’t impose lockdowns. You may not find the answer you wanted, of course…
Not easy to find countries that didn’t accept the Covid vaccines at all, but in Nigeria, Tanzania and Madagascar below 5% of the population have been injected. Covid deaths there run at just 20-50 per million, versus 2,175 in this country. Again, you might not like that answer.
December 11, 2021
SJR’s anger is absolutely justified. The delivery of Cv-19 onto western shores has proven to be a gift to authoritarian minded politicians, public sector vested interests like the unions and employees and State bureaucrats who yearn to see the power of the State assert total control over our lives in the name of ‘public health’.
Democracy warped and conventions of Ministerial action warped to destroy accountability and responsibility.
The political exploitation of the Covid virus is destroying all that we are but then I suspect that was the primary purpose. It is heartening to see some politicians are finally recognising that what we are seeing is a moment in human history in which a global totalitarian revolution has been enacted without violence. Digital technology has become a weapon of war against freedom of the person
When history is written and the truth emerges political leaders in western nation will be condemned
December 11, 2021
+1
Let us say though, that false imprisonment and withdrawal of medical help are in fact forms of violence.
And then there is what went on in the Care Homes…
I begin to wonder about many historical “facts”.
This scenario could have been whipped up at any time in history with the help of any obliging lurgi.
December 11, 2021
So why now and who is the prime instigator? If we assume that somebody, somewhere was getting impatient with the slow progress to a global totalitarian state, what prompted their push at this time? A feeling that Brexit/Trump was turning the tide? Also, how is their pressure placed on the movers? To get to the bottom of this we need to uncover the answers.
December 11, 2021
+many
Agree entirely.
Stampeded by Brexit and Trump into this madness.
And now such transparent attempts to discredit both!
Pressure probably comes from Kompromat.
My dad joined a very famous sort of club. He was so terrified after the initiation ceremony that he never went back.😂
(You’re one of us now boy…and there’s no way out!)
Not quite the Oxford suckling pig situation but similar!
December 11, 2021
“So why now and who is the prime instigator? If we assume that somebody, somewhere was getting impatient with the slow progress to a global totalitarian state, what prompted their push at this time?“
GB News via Farage, Neil Oliver and others are beginning to talk about the elephant in the room.
China’s banking system is about to or has nearly collapsed…
Maybe none of the above but something has prompted the acceleration of restrictions or maybe the omicron variant being mild (so far) has been an opportunity which has enabled the fear mongering to be ramped up again now, in case it proves to be that omicron variant remains mild… but then the measures are in place?
Reply China’s banking system has not collapsed and is supported by the Central Bank and fiat currency. Various property companies will be put through debt restructuring with hits to dollar bondholders.
December 11, 2021
Be more afraid of the loans that western banks have outstanding to this Chinese behemoth.
December 11, 2021
Well the NHS is currently carrying out biopsies which their labs are not processing the tissue collected. That’s basically just assault. State sponsored and endorsed assault, for which we are all paying a fortune.
December 11, 2021
DOM, +1
December 11, 2021
+10
December 11, 2021
The format was simply designed to cover the governments backside if it all went wrong.
“We were just following the Science”
December 11, 2021
+1
And following orders too?
From where exactly, we have yet to find out.
December 11, 2021
Freedom? No one on earth is wholly free.People should simply do as they are told for the greater good.
December 11, 2021
In your world, Margaret, who would be doing the ‘telling’?
December 11, 2021
Like they did in 1930s/40s Germany?
They were told that was for the greater good by their Leader.
December 11, 2021
Donna, +1
December 11, 2021
+1
December 11, 2021
Who does the telling and why them? Who decides the greater good? Are you content to be one of those who “do as they are told” or do you see yourself as one doing the telling?
December 11, 2021
Many posters here would agree 100% where that applies to foreigners, Margaret.
However, as for themselves, they claim the right to do as they like, and to take no orders from anyone.
December 11, 2021
NHL waving his race card again.
Does it make you feel all virtuous?
December 11, 2021
Now THAT, my dear, is a VERY transparent remark
Almost like programming!
December 11, 2021
or else what?
December 11, 2021
A lot of experts have been “cancelled”for their less alarmist views.
Some even to the point of losing their jobs.
A witch hunt, not dissimilar to the appalling Post Office affair.
December 11, 2021
On reading your comment, I immediately thought of the Salem witch hunt.
December 11, 2021
+1
Oh yes!
Very similar.
And the Spanish Inquisition?
December 11, 2021
No, I’m not a ‘medical professional’ but I’ll hazard my own take of what we will see in the months ahead. Omicron will race through the population while killing very few. As a consequence, we’ll achieve the herd immunity that some politicians wanted at the beginning of 2020. Strangely, those same politicians now seem to want to slow the spread. The Worldometer graph for deaths is interesting; the vaccines are doing their stuff. It’s over.
P.S. An acquaintance of mine was Omincroned last week. She attended a social function where 60% of the large number present picked it up in a matter of a few hours. Not jabbed, she’s experiencing something like a bad cold.
December 11, 2021
+1
This faux storm could all have been whipped up using any number of viruses/germs ever since the microscope was first invented.
Probably before.
December 11, 2021
I watched the first few Press Conferences when the original 3 weeks to flatten the curve lockdown was imposed.
It very quickly became obvious that they were simply a propaganda exercise with the MSM asking patsy questions intended to reinforce the narrative, not challenge it. I switched off. I didn’t watch any more and I started doing my own research. (I never pay any attention to the Bullsh.. Broadcasting Corp or the others.) Hence, I haven’t been infected by the disgraceful PsyOps campaign this appalling administration launched against it’s own people.
I don’t want the Two Ronnies banished from the Press Conferences. I want the pathetic propaganda exercises to cease completely. This country doesn’t have a President; it is supposed to have Cabinet Government. Therefore every member of the Cabinet should be involved in decisions regarding Covid policy. That isn’t happening; there has never even been a cost/benefit analysis …. and as a result we are effectively living in a Dictatorship of Public Healthcare Bureaucrats and Johnson who seems to think he’s Fuhrer.
He has to go.
December 11, 2021
Well said Donna.
👏🏻 Sir John
December 11, 2021
Donna, +1, another good post, thank you
December 11, 2021
Same thing with net zero. Noone in government or the civil service has a clue what it will cost, or the economic damage it will wreak. It is even less feasible than making use of a Nightingale hospital.
December 11, 2021
So is Johnson petulantly punishing us by crashing Christmas because he was found out re parties?
Or is he merely following orders from the EU?
Doing exactly as they are doing?
December 11, 2021
On a brighter note.
WHO IS GOING TO TAKE ANY NOTICE??
December 11, 2021
Who will take notice. Everyone! We’re all too chicken to be anything other than keyboard warriors. Oh to be French.
December 11, 2021
You saw the French demos and marches but not the U.K. ones?
Strange.
December 11, 2021
There’s a one-day general strike coming up in Italy in a few days, just as an expression of public opinion on one element of government policy on tax, benefits etc.
No one is saying that the trade unionists should be imprisoned, or any of the hysterical rubbish that such a thing would cause here though.
December 11, 2021
Our host might be feed up as an MP being sidelined by ‘experts’ [1] but the public are not, in the same way as they might well take their general medical problems to their GP but are more than happy when the GP refers them to, or seeks advice from, a consultant or specialist.
I hear, via the MSM, many backbench Tory MP’s are unhappy about ‘vaccine passports’, would they be the same backbench Tory MP’s who recently voted to require Voter ID… Just for the record, I am also unhappy about vacs-passports, but I am also very unhappy about the imposition of Voter ID too!
As for important questions, I hope our host is going to question why, when deaths from or due to CV19 are likely now taking longer to occur, due to changes in both the virus and mitigating treatments, the govt is still only including within official stats those who die on or before the 28th day since their first confirmed positive test?
[1] our host perhaps now knows how the Tory ‘wets’, never mind Labour MP’s and Trade unionists, felt in the 1980s when, in modern parlance, as a SPAD to Mrs Thatcher he sidelined backbench politicians and the TUC with regards economic polices. Boris, in effect, is doing nothing that Thatcher did not do 40 years ago
December 11, 2021
jerry, +1.
December 11, 2021
The ONS records deaths according to what is written on the death certificate, so you are wrong. How accurate the death certificate is is of course a separate issue, but it is known that in the early stages of the pandemic the virus was being blamed with no evidence, and with doctors having not even treated the deceased. That there was a large surge in non covid deaths outside of hospitals is a documented fact. Perhaps it was even bigger than recorded in order to mask the effects of closing down so much hospital treatment.
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/L6gck/1/
December 11, 2021
How often do you vote? Every time you do to the supermarket?
Kompromat .. interesting dot joining.
I have zero confidence the EU is a force for liberal democracy.
I still have zero confidence in the US election results.
In the UK. I have little confidence in our institutions and elite as i cant shake the feeling that a buildup of key placeholders over the years are compromised.
We need to build independence from external ‘allies’ and others as it is more than clear that certain allies are no more but in name. We have the Brino, Rinos fake or misused news, statistics and science to contend with.
Trust in politicians was always a thing. Trust in institutions are now compromised. Police , Criminal Justice, Immigration , Social workers etc.
Kompromat… maybe or maybe not but the objective outcomes are plain to see.
Russian gas? really? which long term contracts are the Russians reneging on ?
We are closing down perfectly good plant,nuclear, coal ,oil, without ensuring that we have the hugely expensive nuclear plants up and running or enough renewables deployed. Its a mystery but deployment seems to have slowed somewhat why? But closures abound. Gas storage facilities were closed as were production fields in the N Sea.
Totalitarianism on the local population but non-enforcement of borders.
I could go on and on.
December 11, 2021
Spot on but comes from a mature experienced mind. When you have what looks to be an almost juvenile operation in No 10 and ministers all vying for their own position plus equally inexperienced advisers hanging on their coat tails, plus an easily bored PM with a butterfly mind, the result is inevitable.
December 11, 2021
After over a year of avoiding the painful truth, costing our economy, our lives, our future, thousands of bereaved left wondering how their loss could have happened in this ‘advanced western society, our host seems to have finally set out much of what has been complained about on here, with some opinions not published. A little late many will say, but the build back better regarding our government has to start somewhere.
December 11, 2021
When governments manipulate data and statistics, impose dictatorial impositions on people on the basis of such figures, silence all opposing opinions, pay the MSM to act as their propagandists to feed the public a daily diet of fear, ignore the harm that their “cure” is doing to those suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease , mental health, education, the economy and our democracy, we are in a very dark place. I have been writing to my MP and others about this for almost 18 months. Will MPs now act to overthrow this attempt at imposing authoritarian state control and all the attendant unpleasant consequences? For that is all it is. I don’t want my children and grandchildren to live under a regime such as that in China but that is where we are being taken.
December 11, 2021
+ 100
December 11, 2021
+100 too. We should all be writing to our MP.
December 11, 2021
The Government are trying to claim that they are not imposing passports because there is the alternative of an LFT. Do not fall for this, JR. Wherever they have got a foot in the door elsewhere, there has been a ratchet effect where the scope of the mandate has been extended while the alternatives to the passport have been removed. As Sajid Javid said a few weeks ago, the sole purpose of vaccine passports is to punish those who won’t do as they’re told.
December 11, 2021
The purpose seems to be to trial citizen tracking software.
December 11, 2021
Presumably you are also against all other forms of ID Jerry.
Passports, driving licences, NI cards, NHS cards, birth certificates and various membership cards.
What is the difference between the two you don’t like and all the other forms of ID?
December 11, 2021
We have secret ballots here.
That is why each voter is sent a unique polling card, to save them having to reveal their identity conclusively to a person at the station who otherwise would have been unlikely to know them.
All of these are checked to make sure that there is only one of each.
They are also gender specific if you’re bothered about cultural male bullying.
I think that no more is needed.
December 11, 2021
and in certain cultures a household’s votes are decided by the head male, who was advised how to vote by a religious leader. Postal votes being available.
December 11, 2021
Nottingham Lad Himself : “We have secret ballots here.”
Your voting station appears to have a different system to mine.
For me it is NOT necessary to my show polling card in order to vote. I am simply asked for my name and address.
NO ID is requested/required and I remember a famous MP or former MP turning up at the polling station to be told he had already voted.
Upon being given my numbered voting slip my name and address is crossed off the voter listing.
So every ballot paper contains a unique registration number linking the vote to the person who cast it.
In theory therefore someone with access to both the ballot papers and registration numbers for any given constituency could trace individual votes.
This system is definitely due for serious overhaul to include voter ID, to stop anyone knowing how a person has voted and, most importantly, to cut out postal vote fraud through the ending of postal votes except under limited and controlled circumstances.
December 11, 2021
That’s a load of tosh. The polling card immediately identifies you to the clerks at the polling station and they tick you off as having voted. The secret part is that they do not see the ballot form as you fold it and put it in the box yourself, not like some other countries. Have you ever voted in a general election?
December 11, 2021
Another brilliant post, fuddy duddy.
December 11, 2021
Bit harsh on NHL heffy.
December 11, 2021
What NHL fails to mention is that in homes of multiple occupation or in the communal reception halls of flats where post boxes are often not secure, one or more persons can take other people’s polling cards and vote more than once.
Just showing ID that links you to the card in your hand is a simple safeguard.
December 11, 2021
@Peter2; Given voting fraud can happen in any household situation, HMO’s, insecure private postal boxes, even at multi-million plus country houses, you appear to be suggesting you not only want compulsory Voter ID but yo also want an end to postal voting, meaning many a lorry driver, company employee who travels, the elderly, or the housebound etc. will not be able to vote -and forget proxy voting, even with Voter ID what proof the proxy voter votes the way instructed. No, only those able to turn up in person with their acceptable photo ID can now vote!
Funny how those on the CV19 doubting right like to point out evidence that suggests the death rate might not be as bad as the govt claims, but when it comes to voting fraud they refuse to accept the evidence that shows the true level of voter fraud is a fraction of what the govt claim…
December 11, 2021
@Peter2; I’ll tell you what the difference is between the statutory items [1] you list and voter ID and vacs-passports, apart from the driving licenses and passports that have to be applied for, as for the rest all are provided free by the state without any further action or application, your birth certificate was provided upon the required legal registration of your birth by your mother/parents, your NI number/card and your NHS number etc were allocated and proof given when you entered either the work place or further education as an adult/student. Registration to the electoral registrar is required by law, unless bared or exempt, so that is when security checks should be done, and any Voter ID provided.
[1] and as for your silly and irrelevant comment about membership cards, when you join (say) the RAC, you get a membership card, you are not then expected to jump through additional hoops having paid your monies to get said membership card
December 11, 2021
Jerry
Stop and check before you fire off another essay of nonsense.
The government has already said that voter ID would be provided free for anyone who found affording the few pounds cost difficult.
December 11, 2021
Let us imagine for a moment what Margaret Thatcher would have done. She would have followed our gracious host’s principle “advisers advise, ministers decide” to the letter and would have banished Whitty and Vallance to the back room. Before then, she would have had SAGE carefully vetted for conflicts of interest, both financial and political, the latter in order to ensure that lifelong Communists and others of that kind with no love for the idea of a prosperous and free UK were allowed nowhere near the levers of power and influence. She would have balanced SAGE with a group of economists and industrialists for wider advice that would have avoided the cure becoming worse than the disease. And if Denis had wanted to chip in with some private advice of his own, she would have treated it as persuasive where right to do so, but never decisive.
December 11, 2021
Amazing how some people claim to be able to see into a parallel universe, really.
There again, folks seldom go bonkers in just one way.
December 11, 2021
D C. Very good point about political influence.
December 11, 2021
@David cooper; “[Mrs Thatcher] would have banished Whitty and Vallance to the back room. “
Mrs Thatcher had no need to present her back-room SPADs to the media, she just had the appointed heads of the nationalised industries, or MOD civil servants (during the Falklands war) et al. rolled out to tell the media what the govt wanted the media and plebs to know. How many times did the then Chairman’s of BL, BSC or the NCB etc pop up on the nightly news bulletins telling us how grave a situation was, how vital it was for govt policy be carried though, how mistaken trade unions were etc?
December 11, 2021
What is also bad is the way these various groups of experts – SAGE, NERTAG etc. – leak to the media individually and en masse to pressure the scientifically illiterate government into their own preferred course of action. Look at the Guardian today for an example. They should be bound by collective responsibility or fired.
December 11, 2021
@Roy Grainger; I seem to recall many on the political right jumping with joy whenever leaks from the BoE, Whitehall or ‘rouge’ sources within the govt offered morsels of information to the MSM during the 2007/8 banking crisis, oh what joy the right-wing had at such unfortunate leaks, coining phrases such as “crash Gorden” etc.
“[SPADs and civil servants] should be bound by collective responsibility or fired.”
Well as such people are likely covered by the Official Secretes Act, and as the press would be conspiring, perhaps the same rational should also apply to the MSM (after all it takes two to tango), only ever publish officially released information or face closure, even imprisonment in serious breaches [1] -thus we have the death of investigative journalism, back to an age of total deference not seen since the early 1960s, all fine and dandy whilst your chosen political party are in govt I suppose but rather inconvenient when not!…
[1] the govt of the day deciding what amounts to a serious breach
December 11, 2021
“I have had enough of news conferences of the PM or some senior Minister flanked by a scientific and a medical government adviser …” What took you so long? They’ve been nothing but a puppet show from the very beginning, now bordering on the farcical. They’d have been OK if the guy in the middle had been air-brushed out, taking his stupid slogans and his hair with him.
“… a distortion of our constitution …”. What constitution? The unwritten one that apparently calls upon the Head of State to appoint as Prime Minister the member of the House of Commons who can command the confidence of the House of Commons? Well, in that case please explain how this particular PM commands the confidence of anyone apart from himself and (perhaps) his wife? I have no confidence whatsoever in this PM. Do you?
Our PM, our Government, our MPs, our Parliament, etc etc etc, have all now become a laughing stock across the world. Great achievement.
December 11, 2021
There are interesting comparisons to be made between covid and global warming. In both cases there’s undoubtedly a problem which requires a global solution. But in both cases the shrillest and most hysterical voices have succeeded in dominating the airwaves, and hugely – and in the case of global warming, absurdly – exaggerating the problem. In both cases only the official level of hysteria or more is acceptable. Anyone suggesting alternatives to the official policy – lockdown for covid, the various ‘net zero’ subsidies and measures for global warming – is a ‘denier’. Scientists who don’t buy into the full hysteria are treated as were those very distinguished figures who wrote the great Barrington declaration. Denounced, insulted and traduced.
Yet as we come out of the pandemic we can see now that the lockdown policy failed to arrest covid, but has been hugely costly. There is no correlation in success with covid between countries which went for hard lockdown and those which didn’t. Including states within the same country such as the US.
We must remember that when one narrative becomes dominant, strongly pushed by the loudest ‘experts’ and especially when the political left is behind it, bad and damaging policy is likely to follow.
December 11, 2021
Well said Richard, group think noisy steamrollers those with more ( yet humble) specialists with life-long devotion to precise expertise, sadly.
December 11, 2021
Off topic, Lord Frost has contradicted reports that the UK has watered down its demands for the EU’s court to be excluded from the operation of the Irish protocol:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-protocol-frost-european-court-b1973987.html
I don’t see the EU could possibly allow that while Northern Ireland remained under EU Single Market rules, and under the present protocol, or any other legal arrangement designed to avoid any checks and controls on goods being carried across the land border into the Irish Republic, all the goods produced in the province must conform to EU Single Market rules just as much as the goods imported into the province.
As pointed out some years ago and repeated ad nauseam the correct solution is the introduction of a system export checks and controls applying just to the goods being carried across the land border, the only goods in which the Republic and the EU have a legitimate interest, and in deference to the Irish government’s fairly reasonable concern that any such checks should not take place at the actual border it should be arranged for them to be performed at sites well away from the border.
Unless the UK government breaks out of the present negotiating cycle and takes unilateral action to impose export control I do not see how this saga can end in anything other than our surrender, possibly announced by Boris Johnson in another special TV broadcast on Christmas Eve and dressed up as a triumph.
December 11, 2021
Dennis
These negotiations with regards to NI, if that is what they are, are just dragging on and on and on, I do not have a clue if they have moved forwards, backwards, or even sideways if they have moved at all, all I know is that it is still a bloody mess, and will still be a mess for many months, perhaps even years to come.
When I wonder is someone going to simply say, enough is enough.
December 11, 2021
alan
When…reunification – well on the way.
December 11, 2021
+1
December 11, 2021
The problem is that Lord Frost is not in control – Boris is, and it is number 10 that openly briefed EU journalists that the dispute over the ECJ would be ‘parked’ and the focus would be on trade. And indeed, guess what – this is exactly what is happening in the discussions! The ECJ is no longer being discussed. Boris has made it very clear that he is willing to capitulate on the issue of the ECJ, with the fig leaf that ‘it will be discussed at a later date’. Boris is a traitor and a coward and a liar. He stabbed NI in the back with the Protocol and intends to continue doing so.
Being the coward that he is, Boris is afraid of possible EU repercussions if he triggered article 16 of the Protocol, but the EU would do NOTHING if he set out very clearly what the UK’s response would be to any EU reprisals. He should say that ALL fishing licences given to EU boats would be IMMEDIALTELY REVOKED. France (and Denmark) would never want this to happen and would ensure that the EU’s response was limited to words, nor actions.
As to the solution to the Northern Ireland question, this is very simple: revoke the Protocol entirely and say that in respect of goods crossing the Northern Ireland/Irish Republic border, the UK will treat UK and EU standards as EQUIVALENT and therefore there will be no need for any checks on goods moving between these two entities. We should then offer to the EU that the same apply to the movement of ALL goods between the UK and the EU. Of course they will protest and reject this, but we will have shown goodwill and eventually they will understand that this is the best solution for trade between us.
December 11, 2021
‘The best way of then reporting would be to Parliament with MPs challenging government and putting forward issues and problems they wished to highlight.’
Sir John, so true, but impossible all the time the emergency powers of the Coronavirus Act 2020 are in place. These powers continue to bestow upon the Prime Minister and his chosen ‘experts’ an almost free hand.
You will remember that signatures to the petition ‘Repeal the Coronavirus Act 2020’ reached over 100 ahead of the debate in Parliament in March this year, but still to no avail.
Small wonder that so many people like myself feel disenfranchised.
We thank you for your daily blog which for us is a small oasis of common sense in this desert of absolute madness.
Mary M.
December 11, 2021
New restrictions!
When the first lock down was announced, I said in conversation with a terrified friend, that once Government took such draconian powers it would be loath th give them up. Oh no, she said, this would only be for the very short time neccessary. Well here we are, twenty months on and now with a mild variant taking over.
Sir John, are we ever to have our liberty returned to us?
December 11, 2021
Boris Johnson used ‘Laurel and Hardy’ as a shield to protect him from criticism from both those wanting more restrictions and those wanting fewer. He didn’t want to make the decisions, so as to avoid any blame. It was, in other words, COWARDICE. This is one of Boris’s main problems – he is a complete coward.
This can also be seen in his foreign policy, which is just getting worse and worse, and is now humiliating Britain more each day. Today’s latest example sickens and disgusts me: the traitor has now done a complete U-turn in terms of the authority of the ECJ in Northern Ireland and accepts that the EU can continue to rule the province. He has betrayed NI, the UK, Brexit and the British people. I am angry beyond words. As for the ERG, they seem to be asleep at the wheel, so there is no hope for Britain at all.
December 11, 2021
And it gets worse! On the news this afternoon they have announced another craven capitulation by Boris the treacherous coward: he has now given even MORE fishing licences to French fishermen to rape our waters. Of course, British fishermen have not received any equivalent licences to fish French waters, oh no … The same will happen EVERY TIME these licences come up for renewal. Boris the Traitor will cave in and give the French whatever they want. The man is beyond contempt.
December 11, 2021
Reminds me of the Civil Service, endless meetings, committee groups, anything to avoid finger pointing as a result of some poor sod being shafted to make a decision.
Obfuscation being a normal reaction about anything.
December 11, 2021
Off topic again, in contrast to the hysteria:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/10/nhs-budgets-and-management/#comment-1282465
here is a sane account of the ETA proposal:
https://www.irishnews.com/opinion/columnists/2021/12/11/news/newton-emerson-will-boris-s-successor-be-any-better-for-the-union–2532145/
These words could have been uttered repeatedly over the past five years:
“it is an huge own goal not to have elucidated everything from the outset”
“The Nationality and Borders Bill will introduce an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) from 2025. Most visitors except British and Irish citizens will have to apply for it 48 hours in advance to enter the UK, including across the Irish border.
This news, while long expected, has caused some consternation. The ETA should not be much of a nuisance for resident non-nationals in the Republic if it is valid for two years and swift to obtain online, like its American equivalent. Nor is it necessarily off-putting to cross-border tourists, many of whom already apply for Schengen visas. The government insists there will be no document checks at the border. However, it is an huge own goal not to have elucidated everything from the outset, ideally with special rules for the island of Ireland, which will almost inevitably have to be created. The bill says almost nothing about how the ETA will work, leaving all its rules to be set later by regulation.
Worse still, it makes repeated references to the Common Travel Area, showing Northern Ireland was not forgotten. Key questions have just been left hanging for the sake of ministerial convenience.”
December 11, 2021
What a load of never-ending grief – all caused by a bunch of silly deluded English voters in 2016.
December 11, 2021
the bunch being the majority…the minority still wailing in the shadows.
December 11, 2021
Nothing to disagree with in that excellent piece.
It does emphasise what many of us have been saying, that there has been NO BALANCE when it came to either following the science or approaching the problem logically.
Quite rightly, we can tell all too easily that there is an agenda at play here – Ignored by the media as they misdirect attention or introduce more scare tactics. Time we called this all out for what it is, and it is far more than just ‘bad government’.
We are quickly approaching a situation whereby vaccination and ‘health passports’ will be imposed.
You don’t need a crystal ball to see where the agenda is taking us….. and yet so many in parliament just go along with it all. Are they blind or are they ………………………………?
December 11, 2021
bought?
December 11, 2021
Political advisers – funded by the party – employed for their expertise
Special advisers – funded by the taxpayer – employed because they’re mates with someone
Government/parliament be better if they sacked every special adviser
December 11, 2021
I hope those letters are flying in to the 1922 committee; although sadly I fear Bojo’s likely replacements are cut from the same venal cloth.
December 11, 2021
Maybe our host or even Steve Baker MP
December 11, 2021
If he, the UK’s Prime Minister, is replaced, then it will be by the votes of around 100,000 mostly elderly and fixated Tory Party members, on candidates from a shortlist compiled by just a few dozen.
And you whinge about the European Union being “undemocratic”.
December 11, 2021
Bit like when Brown inherited the job of PM then NHL
You forget Boris is firstly an MP
We don’t elect PMs
They are the head of their political party.
Did you not know?
December 11, 2021
…Corbyn …..Starmer?
December 11, 2021
Of course!That’s why Liz Truss is being so heavily touted and groomed.And it has worked as she appears to be top of the tops with Tory members.One deceitful clunker after another….and they fall for it everytime.Is dimwittedness a prerequisite for membership of the Tory party?
December 11, 2021
M, a very relevant question, indeed.
December 11, 2021
Have they ever voted for a good competent leader since Thatcher? Every one a dud without exception. They will never look to the back benches where maybe some talent lies, they prefer the pool of boot lickers and greasy pole climbers to choose from, usually someone who failed as a minister, except for Cameron who never actually did anything other than give one good party speech to defeat Davies. Then, when it comes to being PM, Ministries are dished out according to what favours have been done for the PM and to his pals. No wonder nothing worthwhile gets done. It is all so depressing, with politics being the only career where you can reach the very top without any kind of qualification for the job and become a millionaire at the end, guaranteed.
December 11, 2021
Very well said, Sir John.
Millions of people have been coerced into taking an experimental drug with no long term safety data which has clearly proven not to be effective; they and millions of others like them have been conned. Sorry but that is the truth.
December 11, 2021
It is a degree more effective than the polio vaccine, which basically eradicated that disease here.
December 11, 2021
So the polio vaccine eradicated polio, and the Covid vaccines haven’t eradicated Covid, but the Covid vaccines are ‘more effective’ than the polio vaccine. Well, I knew you had trouble thinking straight, lad, but this is surely a new low.
December 11, 2021
So what to do? Wait 10 years whilst the virus does it’s thing? Would that persuade you that the vaccines are safe? There have been billions of doses given worldwide with very few terrible results, which is much more than most vaccines get as a test even after years of research. How much more proof do you need? Nothing is risk free. Crossing the road is much more dangerous.
December 11, 2021
Our media have played a huge role in failing to promote adequate debate. They have framed the political response, and agitated for lockdowns and extreme measures, the closure of schools, and promoting a culture of fear and ignorance over informed decision making. They seem to be enthralled by their role in controlling the population, giving them a huge sense of power with no democratic mandate. Once the power is exerted they claim support in just the same way as Khrushchev got 99% of the vote.
December 11, 2021
I totally agree. We don’t need celebrity experts.
Advisers should provide a broad spectrum of opinion and stay in the background. Government ministers must then bring their recommendations to Parliament before making public announcements.
The last Downing Street briefing was ghastly. The Prime Minister looked like a hostage reading out kidnappers demands. The Scientism merry-go-round needs to stop before the country is destroyed.
December 11, 2021
FT, 10/12/2021: ‘UK offers major concession over N Ireland trade relations’.
D. Telegraph, 11/12/2021: ‘Brexit fishing talks breakthrough as UK grants licences to French fishermen’.
December 11, 2021
I am currently on the Far East on business. Having experienced the long delays and complications to get here, I now have to face a whole raft of new ones to get home !
To what purpose ? The government reacted very quickly to this latest strain but that hasn’t prevented it spreading very rapidly.
There seems little point in imposing extra tests etc when the new strain is well on the way to becoming the most dominant in a very short time.
Sooner or later a far more deadly strain will evolve and we will see countless deaths among all age groups who we will be unable to help. I can see no other outcome. Only a total ban on international travel would prevent it.
December 11, 2021
Why is it that any scientist/doctor who disagrees with the government’s scientific advisors is automatically written off as a crank, conspiracy theorist or anti-vaxer ?
I though science was supposed to be based on fact and totally objective.
It is as though some members of government and some of their advisors had an ulterior motive, such as being paid off by the pharmaceutical companies who are making £billions from the pandemic.
I would be interested to see what, if any, money trails exist with all the involved parties.
December 11, 2021
Advisers at it again
I see that Boris (probably from advisers) has given in again to the French and granted 23 new fishing licences
December 11, 2021
‘the only experts in the room were of one mind with one purpose, beating the virus.’ Yet they refused to countenance the use of anti-viral medicines, hydroxychloroquine and later ivermectin. Disease, tests, vaccines, we are being comprehensively misled day after day after day. The real goal seems to be the imposition of the electronic passport and our being totally controlled.
December 11, 2021
Rather awkwardly, John Redwood is the proverbial stopped clock that gets the time right twice a day, on this. There is a mysterious overreaction to the latest mutation, a situation long foreseen, and, actually quite reassuring.
I cannot fathom the wish to encourage panic at this stage unless its that having got the Pandemic so badly wrong first time the shamblers and gamblers are veering wildly in the other direction.
The problem is that by admitting Redwood is right one encourages the view that he is not, on almost every occasion, wrong. In this case he is only right because he always says the same thing and eventually circumstances are bound to turn up where his pro-covid views hit the spot.
December 11, 2021
Andy and NLH have not nor ever will vote for your party.
Why don’t you allow the replies that rip them to shreds ?
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1534719/Christmas-party-scandal-Boris-Johnson-government-Raj-Persaud
This exquisite article gets to the nub of the whole problem.
And masks are symbolic of the whole problem. Oppressors love them. There is nothing more intrusive and oppressive than telling someone to cover up their face. Omicron hasn’t killed anyone !
Yet Boris (who doesn’t know how many kids he has, can’t pay a parking fine, can’t tuck his shirt in or wear a beany properly) forces us to wear them.
That NLH is on his side on this says it all.