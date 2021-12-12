Questions to the advisers over the pandemic

The Chief Executive of the NHS was rarely present at the news conferences to present the actions being taken to handle the pandemic. That was a pity, as many of the most important matters were for those running the NHS. One of the main aims of the policy generally was to avoid placing too much strain on NHS capacity. We needed to know how staff were going to be protected and helped to tackle this big challenge. We needed to know how all the extra money and resource was going to be deployed, how the hospitals would cope and how the virus would gradually be brought under control.
The scientific and medical advisers usually present have a close working relationship with the NHS senior administrators. They did not however see fit to give us presentations about work on finding drugs that could abate symptoms or avert serious developments in a covid patient. They did not comment much on why the NHS put in substantial extra bed capacity for the pandemic, used it little and then closed it all down again before the pandemic was over. They did not comment on the underuse made of the private hospitals whose capacity the NHS bought up for the first year of the disease.
They were reluctant to be tempted to discuss improving infection control. We did not get regular reports on how they were changing and improving air extraction, UV filtration and better air management though they told us it was an airborne disease.They decided against creating isolation hospitals that just handled covid, living with cross infection dangers in all DG hospitals. They allowed early discharge of elderly patients to care homes in the first weeks of the pandemic which may have increased the wave of infection that visited those homes.
On the whole the news conferences stuck to a routine of presenting figures for cases, hospital admissions and deaths, and forecasts of grim news to come, followed by announcements and comments on various lockdown policies being followed. They did not do a good job bringing out the need for strong action on treatments, infection control and improving NHS capacity. They told us little about how the senior management of the NHS were using their staff and facilities, how they were managing the covid workload or how they were ensuring fairness and safety for their medical employees facing the pandemic dangers.
December 12, 2021
Good points – but it seems the new head of the NHS is neither medical nor numerate nor good at press conferences so best keep her hidden perhaps.
A spectator podcast on Cop 26 tells us how EDF had to fire up an old coal fired power station (due to be destroyed) using coal trucked in from Russian to keep the lights (and hospital ventilators etc.) going. Great planning from the national grid and our energy department.
The brilliant Emily Thornbury then suggests “wave power” as a good back up for when there is no wind. “Whether the wind blows or not the waves are always there” she says. Well yes dear but only if you keep dropping stones into the sea though! Never underestimate the stupidity of some MPs.
December 12, 2021
+1
Well said.
As you say..they’ll have us all down on the beaches throwing pebbles and blowing from behind our masks!!
Meanwhile our coal sits silently underground waiting for a return to sanity.
December 12, 2021
Ratcliffe power station is still scheduled to be shut down next year despite the chronic lack of generation.
Scotland this week blew up Longgannet.
It is difficult to imagine such self harm and stupidity inflicted on us by a non tory government.
Every news bulletin from the Brussels Broadcasting Company tells us we need to save the NHS and the shows us deaths and hospital admissions falling.
Then we have Gove wanting to inflict plan C.
December 12, 2021
Does the new Chief Executive of the NHS really thinks using GPs to do vaccine jabs is the best way to use these very expensively trained and experience doctors when so many people cannot even get to see a GP when they need to? If not why on earth are they doing this?
This when almost anyone on perhaps £14 per hour could do the jabs after about 30 mins of training? Seems hugely inefficient & idiotic to me.
December 12, 2021
+1
This puzzled me too especially in the face of the “backlog”.
But I did wonder if there was now trouble recruiting firemen and the like to do the jabbing because of various adverse reports.
I certainly would fear personal liability. ( Are Drs covered anyway?).
And of course no one can trust the govt. to carry cans!
Didn’t Drs refuse to do it at first? Not sure.
December 12, 2021
Exactly, it’s not rocket science to put a jab into someone arm but these GPs are fleecing the NHS to increase there bank balance, tell me why I can visit the dentist but to see a GP is like trying to get a audience with the Queen, it’s time to hit them were it hurts and cut the funding to them if they refuse to meet there obligations to see there patients
December 12, 2021
Yes LL, especially when there is a huge debate to be had, about whether the vaccinations are even working, in the knowledge that nearly as many people are contracting Corona virus among the vaccinated as among the unvaccinated. That and the greatly reduced time that the jabs are effective.
December 12, 2021
+1
December 12, 2021
Yes but didn’t every single country stupid enough to go along with all this follow the same plan? Overseen by someone ( or a group) that all the leaders seem to fear to the brink of insanity?
We abandoned our previous “pandemic” plan and destroyed the country.
And yet the leaders have shown no fear of the actual virus…right from the start.
It is all too odd.
And look now…they are at it again.
End of hospitality industry for good this time.
December 12, 2021
It has been clear for a long time that there is an objective that governments must achieve which is nothing to do with a virus but will mean enslaving people in ways that would never be accepted through the normal democratic process of inform and consent.
December 12, 2021
Lets not forget also that the Government abandoned early, its established and balanced pandemic plan on the apocalyptic advice of Prof Neil Ferguson and others. Their current claims of Armageddon from this latest variant ring very hollow with most people.
December 12, 2021
Methods of infection control other than the jab have been cancelled. ( Why? Can’t think!)
Wiped from social media.
Remember when Trump, right from the start, mentioned them?
Not just no discussion but total censorship.
“Shovel it into their unresisting arms” as ODL more or less says at every possible opportunity.
Why?
December 12, 2021
Does our ever rising population help with the strain on the NHS?
December 12, 2021
Advisers advise. Ministers decide.
Your questions about our appalling handling of the pandemic need to go to the Brexitist ministers who are running the country.*
* when they are not having a party.
December 12, 2021
The whole effort was a bloody shambles from the begining. Johnson, Hancock & Whitty were fixated on Vallance’s now completely discredited “herd immunity” strategy. Everybody knows that the government cocked-up bigtime, starting with refusing to close the borders effectively in January 2020. This is why Johnson has repeatedly refused the urgent “lessons learnt” inquiry that many have demanded. He is personally culpable, along with Schwraps, Patel, Hancock, Harding and the others in his cabinet who played politics and sat on their hands while the virus ripped through the nation.
Reply Early action to stop flights this time did not stop Omicron
December 12, 2021
reply to reply Neither early enough nor comprehensive enough. Half-hearted cock-up. cf Australia, NZ. Also how many dinghies arrived here compared to Australia that week?
December 12, 2021
Brilliant, Sir John. You have raised some very good questions in a politically acceptable manner. You would probably not want to ask why the MHRA yellow card system, which has so far logged over a million potential adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, including over 1,800 deaths in the UK alone, have apparently not been followed-up and reported upon. I do know of examples. These include a steady trickle of super-fit young athletes and sports people.
There are some questions that simply get you de-platformed, whoever you are. The disgraceful distortions and lies that the ‘bought’ MSM have churned out are what is fuelling a large rump of vaccine refusals. Whilst I do have some sympathy for Boris, there has been a significant breakdown in trust across the world, due to this so-called science-led, totalitarian governmental mode.
Being well versed in infection control, I do take sensible precautions, especially for the sake of others (as I would for ‘flu or even the common cold).
However, many do not understand how politicized and biased scientists can be, especially in the biological field. I speak from experience.
December 12, 2021
Yesterday you stated you’d raise some of the important questions that didn’t get answered in the briefing sessions. You have picked up a number of relevant, but detailed points today.
What about the key strategic points that still need answering, I repeat:
1. Why was no cost benefit analysis carried out at any stage?
2. Why did we not operate quarantine and clean hospitals?
3. Why persist with lockdowns and masks when there is no evidence they work reliably?
If such points are not addressed in the promised enquiry then you have failed in your job to challenge government.
December 12, 2021
Let me start by saying that I 100% agree with you that lockdowns and masks have not been shown to be effective and are likely counter-productive particularly against a rapidly spreading virus with few to no symptoms.
But imagine the outrage if these measures had not been introduced. Outrage which may even have resulted in Boris’s replacement by somebody even worse (I mean, the choice is not great!).
Boris’s best way forward now is to gather a circle of scientists who can articulate exactly why these measures are not ineffective and counter-productive, make the case to the public and then emphatically rescind those measures.
December 12, 2021
I meant to say “gather a circle of scientists who can articulate exactly why these measures are ineffective and likely counter-productive“!
December 12, 2021
Sir John: you make excellent points about the astonishing ineptitude of Government/Party political and Civil Service advisers regarding communication with the public.
I can’t help wondering how much it would have improved matters from the start of the pandemic had the PM and senior ministers said frankly and publicly: “we are faced with potential disasters, we have had to make fast decisions which may not be perfect when viewed in hindsight, and we ask for your co-operation. As matters develop, we may have to change procedures and we ask you to appreciate that we are dealing with a great deal of as yet unknown factors”.
Finally, in my lengthy experience of and with the NHS, there is a pervasive mindset of ‘don’t explain and don’t apologise’, which I suggest played an important factor in the complete absence of explanations for their problems.
December 12, 2021
Wonderful interview with JR on Talk Radio yesterday discussing Plan B. Many very supportive comments.
Also a new vid from Neil Oliver questioning our leaders’ bizarre lack of fear regarding the plague.
December 12, 2021
Sadly, the media reports of last year’s Christmas parties at Westminster means that, for many people, presentation of the current medical evidence is now irrelevant.
No 10 can announce as many alphabetical plans as it wishes.
December 12, 2021
She presumably can’t handle the exposure and hasn’t got a plan. The ministers know that hence the BS smokescreens coming out about value for money, star chambers etc.
Headless chickens springs to mind.
December 12, 2021
If the bumbling buffoon thinks he’s going to destroy my Christmas again, while he Carries on (see what I did there) holding secret parties. He can think again.
December 12, 2021
Good morning.
Anything, or anyone, that does not support the narrative or the climate of fear is either downplayed or ignored. That is how it works.
End of.
December 12, 2021
And in other news, fresh from learning that the F and CO legacy IT systems were totally unfit for purpose leading to ‘loss of life’ in Afghanistan not helped by the two alleged leaders thinking their holidays were more important than a great human tragedy we now hear that the Police National Computer System is so old that it now cannot be maintained, there not the engineers with such outdated knowledge.
How do Ministers/Mandarins allow this crapp to happen?
December 12, 2021
Those news conferences are political theatre, Sir John. The only truly informative one was that practice session run by Allegra Stratton – very revealing indeed of how the government has been handling the Covid crisis.
December 12, 2021
And as if things couldn’t get more rancid we now see the ‘not our fault’ No 10 operation blaming Gove (todays Mail) and of course Boris is our freedom fighter.
I look forward to reading that it was Gove wearing a rubber Boris mask who actually attended all those No 10 parties.
December 12, 2021
Many predictions, based on modelling, were made at these conferences. The majority were wildly inaccurate. Why were these failures never challenged by the media present and why indeed did they never ask why cheap and effective drugs were not allowed to be used to treat Covid patients. Surely many lives could have been saved.
Many MP’s must have been aware that the modelling was a failure and that cheap and effective drugs could have been used. Now it is debateable whether the vaccines are as effective as first promised. It appears not. It seems we were failed by our representatives in Parliament as well.
What a sad tale of all round failure!
December 12, 2021
The main problem was that the graphs were shown without adequate explanation. Why deaths after 28 days? How many of those in hospital infected caught the virus in hospital? How many died after that?
By far the majority of us aren’t in this hospital/care home micro-system and could have kept the economy going in a normal way for those who were, who in turn could have been isolated at far lower cost in money and lives lost.
December 12, 2021
Many of us were asking such questions last year as the NHS became the National Covid Service. Throughout, the government has been obsessed with controlling people’s activities and instilling fear into the population as directed by behavioural scientists. The oldest trick of tyrants through the ages – instil fear and then provide reassurance that the tyrants are their saviours if only they will do exactly as the tyrants tell them. There remains one objective behind this and it is nothing to do with control of a virus. It is about state control of people by the introduction of vaccine passports leading to a Chinese style totalitarian state. This government and most MPs, for they have been willing supporters, care nothing about the harm they have inflicted on people. That the “cure” would be worse than the disease was all so predictable but brushed aside as a “conspiracy theory”. We live in dark times for our country.
December 12, 2021
Thank you, Sir John for raising issues which appear to be ‘no go’ territory for most politicians/medics/scientists and the MSM.
Unless, a large proportion of Tory MPs think like you on these matters, I think your Party will suffer major losses.
The only issue that I would like to add to the excellent points already raised is ;
whether the Johnson government is being deliberately or unintentionally incompetent .
They have made a difficult situation so much worse by creating an atmosphere of terror, by actions which deliberately led to many deaths in the care homes, by the indiscriminate use of ventilators and by withholding drugs which could have helped.
They have ignored advice from specialists which did not suit their vaccine policies in favour of advice from specialists with financial links to big pharma.
We need an independent review and those found guilty need to be held to account.