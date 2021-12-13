Why were there shouts of Resign to the Health Secretary?

I sat through the Health Secretary’s latest statement in disappointed silence. I have heard a few Ministerial statements over the years that have bombed with the Ministers own side as this did, but do not recollect cries of Resign before from the government benches. Sajid Javed needs to ask himself why and start improving the way he does the job.
I guess the impatience with the Secretary of State reflects pent up anger about the way Ministers are constantly telling us the NHS cannot cope despite £64 bn more being spent on health this year than two years ago. Ministers are unable to answer basic questions about plans to recruit more, to increase beds, to improve air filtration in health settings, to improve infection control, and to find new treatments.
The PM and the Treasury both want the Health Secretary to get a grip on staffing budgets. They want him to turn the extra gold for the NHS into extra capacity and lower waiting lists. They want the NHS through a combination of vaccines, better treatments and extra capacity to show it can handle a realistic volume of covid disease going forward.
I did not ask another question as so many of my questions recently have not produced informative answers. My advice to Secretary of State is simple. Go through all the main issues with the CEO of NHS England so you can tell us how the money is being spent, how you will increase capacity, how you will improve infection control, how you will expand the range of covid treatments, how you will bring down the waiting list anD then come back to the Commons with a plan to get better results. If the CEO cannot supply you with decent answers you need to consider how this can be brought about.
The public regard you as responsible. The CEO is your chosen person to run the NHS under your supervision, so make sure you know what is happening and are able to defend it.
But the problem is, Sir John is that government keep creating policies that create so called, non-jobs such as Diversity Officers.
Which is both a scandal and an insult. But you did your bit and the questions and suggestions are designed to help and understand and not score cheap political points.
To a certain extent I feel for the Secretary for Health who has to deal with a leviathan / sacred cow of an organisation. A man damned if he does and damned if he does not.
I have always believed that to be an effective manager it is wise to have good quality people under you. People you know and trust that can do the job(s) that they are given. This frees you up to do other things and tackle other areas – ie Sharing the load by delegating. This why I am so scathing about our Civil Service. Not only are they p*** poor, they don’t seem to even realise it.
Throwing money at a problem by governments is simply a political gesture to by time for a government and PM. It rarely achieves the stated goals and the fact that no one knows what to do with this extra cash is simply farcical.
Calling for the Secretary of State to resign is not enough. The man that employed him and his ability to get the right people to do the job must also be called into question.
I thank you and your fellow 68 Tory MPs for pledging to vote against the Prime Minister’s introduction of vaccine passports.
Sadly it looks as though you won’t be supported at all by the Opposition in your stand against this move towards a totalitarian state.
From the Sunday Telegraph:
‘A shadow cabinet source said Labour would likely have voted against the introduction of vaccine passports if they had not also included an option to present a negative Covid test.
‘In his Sunday broadcast, Mr Johnson’s language on vaccine passports changed slightly with the Prime Minister saying that people would need “to show a negative lateral flow test to get into nightclubs and some large events if you’re not double vaccinated”.’
So the Prime Minister changed his language to avoid losing the Opposition’s vote?
I don’t recognise my country any more.
Mary M.
Last week, a chronically and acutely sick friend had to undergo a very painful invasive diagnostic procedure in an NHS hospital where she has been a patient for years. She was assured it would be performed under general anaesthetic; it was performed under a local anaesthetic and she was in severe pain afterwards. When she asked for analgesics, she was refused with the excuse that as the unit was a diagnostic one, it could not prescribe for patients. On her return home the same day, the GP similarly refused as she had not yet had a report on the result. Eventually a painkiller was given by a local pharmacist.
Two days later, the patient was informed that she has both bladder and liver cancer, and it would be a good idea for her to get in touch with MacMillan Cancer care. She has now been prescribed morphine for the pain.
It would appear that Covid or no Covid, medical staff are not being trained to deal with complex cases that require a multi-disciplinary approach and smart administration – in my opinion that has little to do with funding and a great deal to do with rotten management, nor is it a recent problem.
Who do you expect the NHS to recruit Mr Redwood? Your government axed bursaries for training many British health workers and, with your Brexit, you made it clear foreign health workers were unwanted here. They went home. Who is left? The elderly Brexitists don’t want the jobs and aren’t qualified anyway.
I myself have recently had an unexpected health problem which has required visits to a specialist, tests, x-rays, scans. But then this has been straightforward as, despite paying vast sums in tax, I have private healthcare. Though I think, at one point, I had to wait 5 whole days for the next bit of treatment.
Imagine being an unwell elderly Brexitist – who voted leave and now can’t get the NHS to help as all the foreign staff have all left. My heart bleeds a teeny bit. At least with my private healthcare I can get treatment for a bleeding heart.
Javed’s the bag carrier, nothing more. The real problem is the thing that appointed him. Indeed, it’s goes much deeper than that
The NHS has become political and parasitic. For the NHS the patient is an inconvenience. For the Tories the NHS is a political issue. That’s wrong. You expose the NHS and the entire public sector to the full force of reform and private sector discipline. Ban all union activity. Force all employees to act to serve the end-user
And to play people off against one another according to jabbed status is something I have never seen before in British politics except regarding the race issue. It seems Johnson enjoys doing the bidding of Labour’s various lobbyists and public sector unions and vested interests who all benefit massively from CV19
Odious, offensive and deeply Anti-British. This is the process started in 1997 and there’s still some way to go
As I have said on numerous ocassions on this and many other sites, the management of the NHS is woefully inept. When its leaders ,both political and managerial , cannot tell you how many trusts there are; staff numbers ;what they have spent on any given item or how many of a thing they have ordered you know that you are in trouble.
Imagine a company not knowing its sales, turnover, gross margin , staff numbers , overheads etc .It would be soon out of business
The NHS has stumbled along for too long and now somebody needs to get a grip
Do MPs even vaguely understand the terror of not being able to access healthcare?
Two years of this and masses of money poured into the NHS. And tax rises coming.
Whoever asked for plastic bags so they could be vilified?
Whoever asked for an authoritarian, uncaring health service as their ONLY option, just to have it snatched away during a time of unprecedented pressure?
@isharleystreetclosed?