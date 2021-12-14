A non answer to a simple question!

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for the Home Department, for what reason the total budget allocated to housing illegal migrants in hotels is commercial in confidence when that total would not reveal the contract terms of individual suppliers. (86524)
Tabled on: 03 December 2021
Answer:
Kevin Foster:
The Rt Hon. Gentleman’s question appears to relate to a Freedom of Information (FOI) response. Responses to all FOI requests are handled in line with the legislation, including applying relevant exemptions where applicable.
The answer was submitted on 14 Dec 2021 at 10:31.
COMMENT
This was a question further to a previous Parliamentary Question! It has nothing to do with FOI.
13 Comments
December 14, 2021
This is exactly how petitions are ‘answered’ – Real answers are avoided, while every possible excuse is provided for why the petition will not be appropriately responded to or discussed in Parliament.
This attitude of refusing to provide information seems to be a part of the malaise affecting the Westminster bubble, and typical of how my MP responds.
We can see that the system is breaking down, in far too many ways. It’s not democracy failing us, it is those that seek to hide behind it, while working against us….. and I’m not talk about the decent MPs who are fighting our corner.
December 14, 2021
Sounds as frustrating as my job. Communication is an art these days , not a necessity.
December 14, 2021
Labour speakers don’t understand the difference between external and internal passports.
Labour speakers don’t understand the difference between an internal passport and a ticket.
Disgraceful.
They don’t know the difference between authoritarianism and capitalism.
December 14, 2021
In other words. Mind your own business.
December 14, 2021
Unacceptable avoidance of answering a straightforward question.
It was done like that because they have no idea- it is just pay whatever it takes.
Budget? – what does that mean?
Kevin Foster appears to be the person responsible for – Vehicle Noise Limits (Enforcement) Bill 2016-17.
December 14, 2021
Through Kevin Foster this Government is abusing democracy, eschewing being held accountable, and revealing a contempt for the people and their representatives that is unacceptable.
This behaviour by the Minister will not be forgotten.
December 14, 2021
They’re treating you with contempt; a consequence of living under an elective dictatorship. Things will get worse unless we act to remove the tyrants.
December 14, 2021
Contempt utter contempt
December 14, 2021
As I wrote in reply to your December 13 post; another excellent Civil Service reply to your question; again, very economical with the truth, using every trick in the Statute book.
December 14, 2021
What is this country coming to when a member of Parliament can’t get a simple answer to a question?
Serious reform is needed – the question in my mind is how do we get a new party in power? Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, Greens.. all useless in different ways (and in many ways in which they are similar) to provide decent government.
December 14, 2021
Oh and you might have pointed out that government bodies don’t have “commercial” interests, so any body contracting with them should realise that information may be made public (such as via a FoI request).
December 14, 2021
A briliantly focused question, SirJohn: simple and to the point – and clearly too difficult to answer honestly so the minister LIED to you saying it related to an FoI request! This is an outrage and deserving of a follow-up question, surely? You have them on the ropes: don’t let them off the hook (if I may be permitted to mix my metaphors!).
December 14, 2021
John
After 11 days of waiting, they dream up this excuse.
They are trying to play you as a fool, thinking you will go away. I am sure you know that, so I hope you will not take this insult as an answer, and will keep on plugging away, until you get the answer that you require and deserve.
May I thank you for your persistence in keeping on trying to get simple answers, to what are really very simple questions.
Just goes to show how far standards, honesty and common courtesy in Government has slipped, when they cannot even reply sensibly to their own Party Members of Parliament.
Quite shameful !