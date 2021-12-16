Improving the public sector

Today I have highlighted two disastrous management errors in public services which Parliament has criticised many times in the past. Yesterday Ministers presented their approach to both problems to try to put things right.
In both cases MPs asked about what would happen to the managers who made the mistakes, especially the top management of the Post Office who went on to spend large sums on lawyers to hound the people they had wrongly accused. One contributor has been muddling the state owned Postal Office up with the privatised mail services, which have nothing to do with this issue.
My prior concern over the years has been to speak with others for the postmasters who were so badly treated to get the accusations against them reversed and to give them compensation for their large financial losses forced upon them.I agree the government as owner of the business does need to tell us what will be done about those who pursued this policy at the Post Office. The bill for compensation will be substantial and falls to taxpayers as we own the Post Office.
The Defence Minister has accepted that the MOD needs to improve the way it handles contracts. He has also promised to seek to rescue this large contract by closer working with the defence supplier. He seemed confident that remedial costs fall to the supplier to pay.
December 16, 2021
But still zero comment on who was responsible and what sanction they received. I guess none. If this had been a private sector cock up, even a one off unlike the ongoing messes in the public sector, virtue signalling politicians would be calling for their heads, Directors being personally liable etc.
And in the meantime they go on and on and we pay.
December 16, 2021
Indeed then ministers complain about low UK productivity yet bloated, incompetent, misdirected government, red tape, planning restriction and expensive intermittent energy are the main causes.
Still some good new a 40% cut in EV grants. Why not 100%? Scrapping your old IC car and causing a
new EV car to be build is far more expensive (even after the grants), range limiting and also increases world CO2 it does not reduce it even if all the charging is done with low carbon electricity – and this will not happen anyway.
December 16, 2021
@Nig l: Indeed, in the private sector such massive errors would have resulted in the head of a CEO metaphysically served to the shareholders on a silver plate, in the case of the public sector that should mean the exit of a Minister, if not the SoS, perhaps not just from their govt job but perhaps their seat too.
December 16, 2021
The names are well known. ‘Sanctions’ were not applied.
It is more a case of proper public scrutiny now being applied.
December 16, 2021
You will forgive me I am sure, if I wait and see.
So many promises in the past have come to absolutely nothing.
Lessons seem to have never been learn’t.
December 16, 2021
Improving the Pubic Sector – dream on. Stop all these ever lasting reviews and fire the top man/woman/person.
December 16, 2021
The public sector is actually very small compared to what it once was.
For instance, the bin men in Hull, on privatisation – another severe form of austerity on the working classes – took a pay cut from £16kpa to £12kpa and lost their future defined benefit pension accrual, probably worth about another 30%.
These are key workers, and that is how Right wing doctrine treats them. They now have to work on the trot in all weathers too.
December 16, 2021
Appalling & shameful incidents indeed and many of them. Surely criminal charges are required these actions cannot really have been accidental can they? What/who on earth drove this and why?
December 16, 2021
Improving the public sector – start by halving it in size and making individual people directly responsible for results. Currently they care not what they spend nor what if any value is delivered (often a negative value). So many people and sections they can all blame each other. Elected MPs duty is to ensure the state delivers value for money but they never do so. Not just the MoD but nearly all of it.
December 16, 2021
Unfortunately there is a code of silence. They stay silent, we get s**t upon.
December 16, 2021
There is only one way to make the public sector better and that is make it smaller. Then keep doing that until it doesn’t exist at all.
December 16, 2021
“He seemed confident that remedial costs fall to the supplier to pay.”
I feel confident that the supplier’s contract law department will have ensured that this is not the case. The private sector lives and dies by drawing up watertight contracts that protect themselves, the public sector doesn’t have to.
December 16, 2021
Our host highlights disastrous management errors in public services but ignores the disastrous errors in the (once public, now) private sector barrelling towards consumers and households, namely the energy sector, I read (via Sky News Business section) Ofgem is suggesting consumers who do not voluntarily contract themselves into fixed length price ‘deals’ might need to be locked into a 6 month contracts with their current SVT supplier via Ofgem regulation -with exit fees if such people dare to leave early. How is this the ‘consumer choice’ our host promised back in the 1980s.
December 16, 2021
“The bill for compensation will be substantial and falls to taxpayers as we own the Post Office.”
Doesn’t the Post Office make money?
December 16, 2021
So there we go. I was hoping to get away to my home in France over Christmas.
But thanks to the miserable failed Brexitist government I am stuck here on Plague Island.
A reminder: the majority of us do not vote for these useless clowns who have repeatedly stuffed up our country.
December 16, 2021
They’re not errors, they are conscious, premeditated and deliberate acts designed to injure, silence and eliminate a political problem
December 16, 2021
Impose on the civil servants (servants? Ha Ha!) the same as government has on NHS workers.
Tell them all, no more WFH and get three jabs or you’re out of work.
Oh well, dream on Martyn…
December 16, 2021
“The bill for compensation will be substantial and falls to taxpayers as we own the Post Office.”
Surely then, the bill should also fall on those who made the mistakes to repay those taxpayers as far as they possibly can. When we hear that the people in charge at the Post Office were informed repeatedly that this was an issue but refused to believe or take action on it, preferring persecuting innocents to admitting they had made a mistake, they should be liable for those actions and their results. In the private sector this would be negligence or failure in a duty of care, and the government should be pressing charges for such.
December 16, 2021
We need a root and branch transformation of government and the public sector. There haven’t been many good governments and Parliaments in my lifetime but this is the worst. Many of us feel that, rather than representing our best interests, those in Westminster and elsewhere are actively working in their own interests and against the people. This country is in a very dark place and the traditional means of bringing about change have virtually gone – removed by those who we, in our naiveté, voted to represent us.
December 16, 2021
Perhaps I could wander off-piste here, and bring up this week’s enormous fine for Natwest – a quarter of a BILLION pounds. Yes, some penalty was warranted – but the fine will be paid by shareholders, and not by the managers responsible. So, are we at the point where regulators need their disciplinary wings clipped? Or is Parliament content for them to act like out-of-control judges, dispensing penalties totally out of kilter with the scale of the offences?
December 16, 2021
OT: I watched Chris Whitty on national TV telling us to scale back social activities over Xmas. This will result in the bankruptcy of many hospitality businesses who rely on the Xmas season. Why didn’t Prof Whitty announce a package of financial support for those businesses at the same time ?
December 16, 2021
The public sector has changed.It would be a good Idea if the country started at 1st base again. Communication is at the route of all transactions and interventions. What is written ,said and understood in the same text can mean radically different things to many people. There are also concerns with predictive text in publically used software
December 16, 2021
And do not overlook the Railtrack outrage you wrote about before of it unnecessarily and recklessly incurring losses on foreign exchange through borrowing in currencies other than Sterling.
December 16, 2021
There is no chance of “improving the [Britphobic] public sector” when no-one is ever sacked for either ignoring or perpetrating incompetence, malfeasance, corruption, misbehaviour, indolence, truculence, fraud or criminal activity.
December 16, 2021
PS : It will also be necessary for the [Britphobic] public sector to not always be totally insulated from the financial costs of their policies and actions.