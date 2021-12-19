Experts often get it wrong.

The idea of democratic politics is to elect Ministers who can draw on the best possible expert advice, but then apply commonsense and judgement to it to fashion acceptable policy. Always Ministers have to balance advice on topic A against advice on topics B and C because government is rarely allowed one single simple objective. In the world of the pandemic Ministers need policies that control deaths from non covid as well as from covid, and allow the country to produce food and energy so we do not freeze or starve. They need to balance a range of needs and aims. They also often have to adjudicate between conflicting expert advice. They should not just take the official advice from government advisers if there is a danger it is wrong.
We see these tensions at play with the official advisers on covid understandably wishing to lock everything down as much as possible as their sole aim is to eliminate the disease and only by stopping all contacts between people could you guarantee to do so this. I also note these experts honestly tell us they do not yet know how far and fast Omicron will spread nor how serious an illness it might induce. That does not stop them putting out estimates of a surge in cases and possibly in serious cases too to try to bias the decisions of a government trying to find an appropriate balanced response.
I see the dangers of relying on expert opinion more obviously in the world of economic policy, where the OBR/Treasury and Bank of England have been spectacularly wrong about many things in recent years. It is easier for me to criticise as I did offer alternative forecasts and policy advice at the time. They disastrously forced through membership of the European Exchange rate Mechanism causing a savage boom/bust. They failed to control excess credit in the banking bubble of 2005-7 and then decided to bring the banking system to collapse by over correction in a hurry. After rightly offering substantial stimulus and low interest rates to offset some of the damage of the first general pandemic lockdown, they more recently have misread the inflationary pressures and then decided to sandbag the economy just when the next wave of the virus is slowing things down anyway.
The Chancellor needs to break free from the tyranny of the OBR debt and deficit austerity economics, and set about promoting growth and removing supply bottlenecks by helping boost capacities at home. I will tomorrow set out a package of measures he could announce that would start to tackle the looming cost of living crisis and the slowdown induced by too many tax rises to come.
December 19, 2021
They do indeed. Often they suffer from group think, vested financial interests such as research grants, shares, or just cannot see the whole wood for the trees or even just pure and blatant corruption.
The honest, independent and prepared to speak out in public scientists tend to be mainly retired I find. See Covid the expensive unreliable net zero insanity and all the magic money tree economists.
December 19, 2021
Maybe the experts are there to justify a particular course of action rather than offer advice? One noted health expert has a dreadful track record going back to the foot and mouth crisis.
Boris Johnson will be lobbied by large and powerful interest groups. If there is a plausible course of action that suits them and benefits Johnson personally he is the sort of individual that would take it.
December 19, 2021
Good of the London Transport unions to run a reduced service yesterday. I have to get a CV test to fly to Italy. So about 40 mins crammed on packed trains on the Jubilee Line. Piccadilly line was shut. Clearly more chance of catching covid than any benefit from the test.
Well done RMT and the dire Mayor of London for this “lets pack them in to catch covid agenda”. The tube was at least twice as packed as the aircraft will be so why a test for one but not the other?
December 19, 2021
Spot on. Skiing I guess. I love Livjgno. And the aircraft will have state of the art air purifying systems. Earlier in the year I was forced to isolate for 10 days and the ‘stasi’ phoned me daily to check that I hadn’t even been to a local shop.
I was, however allowed out twice to be tested and that involved two crowded trains to and from Gatwick. Utter unthought through rubbish.
A friend of mine, normally easy going went on his first ever protest march yesterday. That is how angry people are getting.
December 19, 2021
Skiing yes.
December 19, 2021
Lifelogic,
There are frequently reduced services on trains at the weekend. Most travellers are aware of this and plan accordingly.
December 19, 2021
Plan accordingly how exactly?
Today the dire Mayor talks of a Covid emergency in London. Well reduced levels of tubes all running packed full will certainly help with that Khan.
December 19, 2021
they do that every Saturday…
December 19, 2021
Went to a funeral of a dear uncle killed by lockdown (two missed consultations in which cancer would have been spotted.) In the crematorium (Andy’s local) all of us were wearing masks and socially distanced. In the wake we were crowded into a lounge, all of us masks off (including the vicar who held the service.) Everyone who was at the service was at the wake.
It kept the illogical Karens among us happy though.
Covid is a Karen’s Charter.
December 19, 2021
Good Morning,
Question: How to get the chancellor to reverse his proposed tax increases?
Answer: Dear Mr Sunak, you stand ABSOLUTELY NO CHANCE of becoming PM if you are known as a high ‘tax and spend’ socialist leaning minister.
December 19, 2021
They’ve lost Lord Frost perhaps the only tory in government.
Will he be replaced by an avid europhile. Watch this space.
December 19, 2021
Why has lord Frost resigned? Is it that Bunter has bottled out on calling for Article 16, or is it the general malaise and incompetence of the PM.
I’ve been searching for a backable Thatcherite replacement, apart from our host, I haven’t found one, any ideas?
December 19, 2021
Maybe Lord Frost realised that this was the final kick needed to get things to change? He was moving on anyway so this might be his way of making the inevitable wholesale changes actually happen.
December 19, 2021
Can’t see any changes happening whilst Johnson, ie Carrie is in charge.
December 19, 2021
DaveM,
With so much backsliding on Brexit from Johnson and a failure to implement Article16, Lord Frost might have decided to resign to highlight the issues.
Johnson would throw Lord Frost under the bus anyway if it suited. Why not beat Johnson at his own game?
December 19, 2021
It is the logical impossibility, of what the cranky brexit fringe who are controlling the country demand.
An infant could see that.
December 19, 2021
What, you mean deliver a true Brexit and all the opportunities it offers?. Thank god for those ‘Brexiteers’ in parliament standing up for the 17.4 million who didn’t vote for all the crap your anti democratic remoaner chums in parliament are trying to force on us.
December 19, 2021
NLH – The Brexit fringe aren’t controlling the country and they aren’t a *fringe* – they have won every public vote since 2016.
Despite several major votes and elections I still find I have to keep quiet about my Brexity-ness and perhaps why you think we’re a fringe… Remainers tend to be very loud and confident people and have always been free to voice their opinion, no-one dare challenge them as they tend to get angry. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, otherwise…
Do stop telling porkies.
————-
NLH Part II
I’ll tell you a story…
Once upon a time there was an NHS. Around the NHS there built communities, factories, high chimneys, industry, railways, pubs, restaurants and – finally – banking…
Because this fantasy is what your arguments and covid policy are predicated on.
That bankrupting our economy will Save the NHS.
On the plus side you have a very real socialist fairy tale (nightmare) being played out and the Tories are going to have to fight the next general election against a backdrop of ruined towns and miserable austerity.
By then everyone will know that Christmas 2021 was the moment that we were tipped over the edge and for something as weak as a common cold.
When there is a plague situation people do not need to be told what to do.
December 19, 2021
For the millionth time, define your mythical true or “clean brexit”, along with a “pretty disembowelment” and a “neat and tidy chemical works explosion”.
December 19, 2021
Frost resigned to avoid having to take responsibility for the mess he has created. Classic Brexiter!
December 19, 2021
Read his letter (it is on Guido Fawkes) in full. The MSM are selectively reporting it as if he has thrown his toys out of the pram. The real reason is that, with agreement from the PM, the plan was he would leave in January. But someone leaked it, which obviously completely undermines his negotiating position. Therefore he is leaving with immediate effect.
The big problem the government currently is suffering from is selective leaking from the civil service and spads. Perhaps there is a campaign in certain EU loving parts of the establishment to undermine the PMs position. Drain the swamp?
December 19, 2021
If Boris goes and we get a remainer replacement we have been sunk. We will bend over and sign everything the EUSSR wants. Basically we will be in the EU without a say. That’s just where they want us. Just like NI is now. We must not give in to the ECJ involvement in NI. Use Article 16. If the EU want a border on the island of Ireland let them get on with it.
Good grief. I had such high hopes. All dashed but spineless leadership.
December 19, 2021
Not sure it is all down to spineless leadership BW, because I think the partitioning of the UK, which is what has happened over NI, has been deliberate throughout, government perhaps hoping that the people of NI will now, albeit perhaps resentfully, transition towards unification with Eire, since NI now effectively remains within the EU.
December 19, 2021
Yes. Extremely worrying.
December 19, 2021
David Jones MP. Though he probably shares many of Lord Frost’s concerns. The trouble is, the country needs a strong, skilled person at the helm which Lord Frost has left. I do worry that one reason, not flagged in the press, is some people working to undermine his position and negotiations – why on earth was a UK govt spokesman briefing a week last Friday in the way that he did (not just about surrendering the ECJ red line)?
December 19, 2021
Ian
Yes and interesting to hear his reasons for going.
It is what was not mentioned in his resignation letter which is also a worry.
Now wait for the further cave in on fishing (almost given up) and Northern Ireland.
December 19, 2021
Yes AJ and previous comments, and then wait for re entry into SM & CU.
I believe if Bunter is not removed very soon then we will be sunk, along with Brexit.
December 19, 2021
Frost is a quitter, like the rest of the europhobes.
Unsurprisingly, he has quit.
The European Union have been straight from the start on the other hand. They are not like Frost et al. It seems to be a shock for them to discover that.
December 19, 2021
Remainers lost. Get over it.
December 19, 2021
Oh we have. We are sitting back, watching your “win”. Enjoying it? As every single VoteLeave promise crashes and burns?
December 19, 2021
We all lost. You just need to realise that
December 19, 2021
It is not I, who writes repeated articles here, still and forever complaining about the European Union – this isn’t one mind – it is an arch-brexiter, Sir John.
It would appear to be these, who have some accepting to do, not Remain voters.
That is, of the awful mess that they have created.
We fully accept that this is exactly what it is on the other hand.
December 19, 2021
They can’t and sadly there’s too many of them still running the country. Johnson has refused to take advantage of all the golden opportunities Brexit offered. That’s why Frost has resigned.
December 19, 2021
more like the opposite ….the fool in 10 just wants to give away and move on to anything that is easier.
December 19, 2021
NLH @ The awful mess Brexiters have created.
A) Was there really an option to vote Leave in 2016 ?*
B) If there was then why did the Remain PM resign (our biggest quitter so far) and why was a Remain PM installed to replace him ?
You’re gaslighting us.
* I think the 2016 referendum was Cameron’s master plan to see off the ‘bastards’ and to take us deeper into the EU – euro, Shengen, the lot. Turned out that Brexit was mainstream and not a ‘fringe’ as you seem to believe. Whatever. We have not left the EU – as we are being gathered into its flesh.
December 19, 2021
I wonder who leaked his planned resignation 12-ish days before it was to happen, and why ..
Sounds like an attempt to build up a critical pressure of negative events on Boris … Gove? The euphilics in cabinet?
December 19, 2021
Yes agreed, though it could be from outside the government.
December 19, 2021
December 19, 2021
December 19, 2021
And The Reform Party is all ready and waiting. Kept low key warm by Tice.
Some local councillors defecting to it apparently which might be significant?
I can think of SUCH a good duo to get us out of this…one of them being NF.
🤔
December 19, 2021
Donna, +1, and there’s a name to think about, a man who achieved so much, much more than Johnson, but his advice and co-operation was considered superfluous. Not dissimilar to the position of Sir John Redwood.
December 19, 2021
I can only see a Europhile replacing him. No one with a Brexit agenda will be able to do the job, without full support from the PM, which isn’t going to come.
On the other hand, a Europhile will have a purpose – to sell out the UK to every EU demand. I doubt the PM will oppose it, as he has other things on his mind.
December 19, 2021
What would have to happen for there to be a Labour coup and reinstate TB ( an article by Hitchens). What an awful thought but I (hopefully) can’t see how it could happen…unless all the left wing Tories defected….
Please say it could not…..
December 19, 2021
Ian Wragg,
Yes Frost is a huge loss. The only prominent Brexit stalwart left.
I note Brexit is not addressed in detail in his resignation letter. All he says is ‘Brexit is now secure’. This is clearly untrue but I suppose politicians say what suits on occasion.
No mention of Article 16, yet all the speculation in the last few weeks has been about the government caving in, ECJ oversight, more concessions on fishing, etc.
He also says Boris has been an ‘outstanding leader’ – not only obviously untrue but a laughable remark.
Who knows what happens next. I suspect Boris will put someone in place to deliver an NI fudge, probably during the Christmas period when few are paying attention. We have been there before.
December 19, 2021
What passes for expert opinion is opinion based on a specific set of assumptions derived from a specific set of “What if?” questions. Often it will have a narrow focus and will produce a wide range of potential outcomes or scenarios. Often promoters of expert opinion will quote the worst case scenario to influence public opinion and the decision makers. This is characteristic of much UK public policy making today under the influence of active lobby groups and PR companies with an agenda to promote. It leads to lop sided and often bad policies, laws and regulations.
December 19, 2021
Good morning.
Sir John. Let us back up here a bit. Your leader decided to handover control and abdicate resposibility. He did this when he declared; “We will be led by the science.” ie We will do what these people say. He abondoned the rule that we all know, that advisors advise, and Minister decide. This was an act of both cowardace and sheer lazyness. It also means that the only way to stop this nonsense it to get a leader of the Conservative Party that can actually lead and, to use an old term, ‘take back control’ !
So why listen to them ? In my line of work people ask me my professional opinion on matters. I stake my name a reputation on the answers that I have to give. If I am unsure then I make every effort to find out. These so called experts are currently enjoying power without either responsibility or accountability. This is dangerous !
You have 18 months to turn this around. If you do not do it by then and more damaged is caused because of policies no one voted on, then your party is doomed and many Tory MP’s will be looking for new jobs.
December 19, 2021
Boris needs to appoint credible scientists with an alternative view as advisors. They are not hard to find.
December 19, 2021
we don’t need scientists to form sensible policies that the voting public want, and in general is right.
The MPs were elected to do just that.
Stand up and be counted? Not a chance, our host a leader standing apart from the sheep.
December 19, 2021
Whilst the never-ending illogical and ridiculous rulings are not just wrong but also ruinous for the country health and economy wise, it begs the question. Does Johnson think it is wrong? I suspect not, given he has taken to parroting the WEF “build back better” mantra, as he did at the Tory party conference, the COP26 and other times?
But don’t despair plebs, you will own nothing and be happy. Reference WEF
December 19, 2021
We should really have expert teams funded to provide balance on issues some sensible lockdown sceptics, climate realists, pro car anti road blocking transport people, small government and anti ERM EURO economists… it would save £ billions.
December 19, 2021
The problem with that, LL, is that employees are generally hostage to their paymasters. How many cabinet ministers would willingly give up around £1500 a week and a limo to return to the back benches. It was pointed out that Yvette Cooper recently had to forfeit around £15,000 a year for chairing a committee in order to re-join the Labour front bench.
December 19, 2021
US style red team blue team exercises should be mandatory on all these major questions
Lockdown enthusiasts and scientific shroud wavers would be questioned in public by the likes of professors Gupta, Batacharya and others, green zealots by similarly qualified sceptics, the OBR by the likes of Sir John. It would be very instructive.
December 19, 2021
Or, in short,Brexit and COVID are complete disasters, but you want us to believe it’s everyone’s fault except the Conservative government that’s been in power for over 11 years
December 19, 2021
COVID originated in China, every country has been in desparate circumstances with it, although at least the UK sponsored a rapid development of an effective vaccine which has been made available at little cost to others.
Brexit isn’t anywhere complete and it took us 40 years to force a change of course from the disaster of joining the EEC/EU in the first place. Come back a whine in 40 years.
December 19, 2021
Gove’s statement “I think the people in this country have had enough of experts with organisations from acronyms saying that they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong” hit the nail firmly on the head.
But we’ve also had enough of Ministers and MPs who take don’t display any common sense or real-world experience, and instead force idiotic, illogical and impossible policies on “the little people” ….. mainly, it seems, so they can virtue-signal their superiority to us.
I give 3 examples:
1. The Climate Change / Net Zero lunacy. The vast majority of people do not support this: they can’t afford the idiotic policies proposed and they don’t believe they will work. Yet we are asked to believe in a lot more than six impossible things ….. just to appease Green Loonies in the Quangocracy and a generation of brainwashed children
2. The Covid Lunacy, which has destroyed the lives and life-chances of millions. I don’t believe it is supported by the majority; the Government has only managed to maintain an illusion of support by using its friends in the MWM to suppress all dissent and scientific debate which doesn’t conform to their narrative
3. The Woke Agenda/Cancel Culture. Just one example …. It is not true that a man becomes a woman by simply declaring that he is one. Common sense tells you that, as well as a GCSE in biology. Even if surgery has been performed, that man remains a genetic man and is very likely to be bigger and stronger than most women . Politicians are LYING when they declare that biology no longer exists – and it’s women, often vulnerable ones, who will face increased risks due to Politicians’ LIES.
There ARE some decent Conservative MPs who demonstrate the ability to challenge The Blob and have both common sense and real-world experience. But they are nearly all on the back benches. With only one or two exceptions (Truss, and Wallace come to mind) this Cabinet is stuffed with incompetent and cowardly careerists, and that includes Sunak.
Johnson has to go ….. as Lord Frost has clearly signalled. His replacement should not be Sunak.
December 19, 2021
Where is the normally voluble Gove? Like a snake in his lair quietly waiting for his victim to come to him.
December 19, 2021
Oh yes, Gove is like a nuclear submarine. Silent, but deadly. And never forget that Cummings was Gove’s man, long before he became Johnson’s SpAd.
December 19, 2021
dancing the night away?
December 19, 2021
December 19, 2021
December 19, 2021
I see that Russia is developing its gas trade with ……………….. China, giving it more economic power over Europe. We really must develop our own gas resources, to meet a number of objectives. If only we had a government able to see that.
December 19, 2021
Russia and China getting stronger and flexing muscles. USA studying its navel and riven by corporation power. Europe – what a shambles, and power waning all the time in debt for trade, and relying on the former 2 giants to survive, while pretending the USA is the threat. It suits the idiot mindset you find in the authorities there.
December 19, 2021
And in other news Frosty has resigned confirming what we knew and so did your elf that the Establishment is selling us out on Brexit.
I look forward to reading what/if anything the Spartan/Bruges group,plan to do.
Obviously you have lost your ‘champion’ and your current tactics aren’t working.
December 19, 2021
You mean the Tory tactic of ‘lets wait and see’
December 19, 2021
There is an established practice for complex/critical decision processes called “Red Teaming”
I find it hard to believe the expert groups do not incorporate this or similar processs nor ministers and civil service insist on them or implement them as a separate counterweight.
Without such a balance you cannot assess all the consequences of decision making particular;y with dynamic and soft problem areas.
Is any form of this used at all by government decision makers or is the lack of it deliberate incompetence or policy?
December 19, 2021
A quick search returns “New Red Teaming Handbook published” on the gov.uk website. Published 30 June 2021. Whether it is used is another question.
December 19, 2021
See DOM’s and Donna’s comments below about SAGE’s true purpose and why there is no Red Team.
(Same holds true for man-made climate change.)
December 19, 2021
Fraser Nelson’s ‘discussion’ with a male member of SAGE last night revealed in stark detail what SAGE’s purpose actually is. It is to manufacture predictions using their ‘models’ to support government policy rather model future scenarios that are then used to inform government policy. This deceitful strategy should not surprise anyone. Lockdown is now a weapon designed not to fight the spread of a virus but a weapon to fight the liberty and freedom of the people. We are being moved around like pieces on a chessboard for the fun and merriment of the Covid mafia that transcend the entire State and public sector apparatus
SAGE aren’t experts, they are political activists with some doing the bidding of the public sector vested interest. It may help this odious PM distance himself from responsibility by suggesting he’s guided by SAGE but when the reckoning comes and it will, Johnson will become a pariah
December 19, 2021
Thanks for drawing attention to that “discussion”. How can we ever forgive politicians, scientists and others who engage in, or collude with, this subterfuge?
December 19, 2021
In the context of Expert Advice, I would be grateful for Sir John’s comments on this article and twitter-thread by Fraser Nelson (Spectator).
It appears that SAGE only modelled bad outcomes from the Omicron variant because that’s what they were asked to model to justify the Government making decisions in order to meet their policy objectives.
If true, that is basically LYING to the British people about the risks of Omicron.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/my-twitter-conversation-with-the-chairman-of-the-sage-covid-modelling-committee
December 19, 2021
Fraser Nelson – Brexitist.
December 19, 2021
December 19, 2021
Andy – Remainer.
Remainers lost. Get over it.
December 19, 2021
Spectacularly poor trolling young Andy. Must try harder.
December 19, 2021
Thank you for posting that link. So who asked SAGE to model that way? Potential candidates include senior NHS officials and No 10 Downing Street. Both have motives. The NHS because it says it lacks beds and staff to handle a huge wave of hospitalisations, Johnson has the added motive to distract from his other well advertised problems. The responsibility rests with Johnson. He needs to go.
December 19, 2021
A general point here – you and many commenters do not seem to know what the word “lying” means.
It means communicating falsehoods, knowing them to be false, and, crucially, with the intention to mislead.
It absolutely does not mean warning people of a theoretical danger, but which turns out not, in a given instance, to materialise.
Your repeated accusations of lying against such people who do this are simply libellous, therefore.
December 19, 2021
Being economical with the truth, or as in this case with modelled forecasts/scenarios, is effectively “communicating falsehoods…with the intention to mislead” as you put it. This is not the only example; it is a staple tool of governments everywhere.
December 19, 2021
When SAGE draws attention to a subset of scenarios without associated confidence intervals, while ignoring others which appear to have a far more likely outcome, then that can only be described as science which is likely to mislead. Assuming that this was not done accidentally, how can this be interpreted being done other than with an intention to mislead?
December 19, 2021
What is interesting from the twitter exchange between Fraser Nelson and Graham Medley is the seeming lack of awareness of associating confidence levels with different scenarios as an aid to decision making. That is why you include a full range of scenarios each with a confidence level.
No red teaming, no confidence qualifiers for outcomes … sounds like these people are being willfully incompetent.
December 19, 2021
Thanks for the link. Sadly this is not incredible. Backbenchers should be asking questions in the House about this, putting Ministers on the spot.
December 19, 2021
This is predicated on having democratic politics. We don’t. From the liberal elites to the Blob to my MP in Aldershot, who in my view prefers his position on the payroll to fighting for the manifesto we elected him on.
December 19, 2021
Sajid Javid said in the DT “The most important trading decisions I made in my past career were when the data was early and patchy, but a trend was emerging.”
I would like to point out this is the mentality
of a trader who tries to maximise profits rather. It’s a view of trading from maybe 30 year ago. Pre risk management and risk ignorant. As traders today we understand there is no such thing as lucky or prescient by looking at patterns.
I have spent 35 years working on trading floors. Our understanding of trading has evolved considerably. Today my first priority is to “manage the downside risk”.
The dual risk here is that omicron is a mild disease but the next variant could be severe. The key here is that omicron won’t kill you but the next version could. This means it is a a better outcome to catch omicron than risk catching the next variant, which is likely to be milder but could possibly be deadly.
It’s not about “cutting your losses” which would be an old fashioned view which involves regret at being unlucky. This is about objectively managing downside risk in a way that preserves your assets.
December 19, 2021
We do not know Omicron is mild. That is the point. Limited evidence from South Africa – which is in a hugely different situation to us and has a different demographic profile – suggests it may be.
But Omicron has run through an ageing population in winter yet. We will be the first country where that happens. You may be right – if may be mild. The experts, who I trust, say it is too early to tell.
But even if it is more mild than delta we may end up with even more people in hospital because it is so transmissible.
We will know far more in a month. A sensible government would take huge precautions for that month to protect its population. But we have these crazies in charge. My guess – and it is just a guess – is that we will be back up to several hundred deaths a day by late January and 200,000 dead overall now looks pretty certain.
December 19, 2021
You will only know more in a month if you stop counting people “with Covid” as if they had been hospitalised because of Covid.
Reports from SA indicate that people with Omicron variant are ELEVEN times less likely to be hospitalised than those with Delta variant. That is statistically highly significant and I suspect the same trend will emerge here – in fact he only reason it has not emerged here can only be that it is being suppressed.
December 19, 2021
Since excess deaths are already way past 200,000 I’d say so, Andy.
December 19, 2021
Wrong again, Andy. We do know Omicron is milder than previous Covid variants. Discovery Health, the largest health insurance company in South Africa, recently analyzed over 78,000 cases of Omicron. They found the risk of hospitalization was 29% lower for Omicron patients than for those infected in South Africa’s spring 2020 wave. That’s comparing like-for-like both times in the same South African demographic.
Many elderly people with co-morbidities will sadly pass away this winter, as happened in 2019 and every year before, since time immemorial. But that is not a health emergency, and the South African evidence suggests Omicron will change nothing in that respect.
December 19, 2021
A 29% reduction per case of hospitalisation is not much good if the cases increase by 1000%, is it?
December 19, 2021
Wisdom from you -amazing… ‘it is too early to tell, so let’s panic’.
December 19, 2021
It’s a good point and completely unaddressed elsewhere.
Do the vaccines work better or worse than catching a mild version of the virus?
Also what is the ACTUAL risk of catching it? Is it really worth a young crofter in the Outer Hebrides trecking to their nearest vaccine centre for a booster, when they might only meet strangers when they make that journey?
The fact that these and similar risk/reward balances are completely unaddressed by “experts” together with their graphs and data being largely biased or meaningless cause many to be sceptical about the whole shebang.
December 19, 2021
That is a very good question and could – possibly – be a silver lining to the omicron spread.
However, its lethality is not yet properly quantified, and so that remains merely a hope.
Yes, hope for the best, but fgs prepare for the worst.
The answer will arrive before too long.
December 19, 2021
Today’s reflection is that the experts at least seem to be experienced in their field, albeit biased in their opinions, and can’t be seen to deviate from the “obvious facts” in their field.
Ministers are in comparison like kids in a sweet shop, without the experience of knowing either which advice to take, or whether to take any at all.
December 19, 2021
I believe Mr Johnson shocked (to say the least), and lost the support of many when he failed to rule out mandatory vaccinations.
December 19, 2021
Why are mandatory vaccinations any worse in principle, than mandatory lockdowns?
December 19, 2021
Lockdowns are reversible; vaccination isn’t. And these are unlicensed, experimental gene therapies, not traditional vaccines. They have a poor safety record and no medium to long-term safety data.
December 19, 2021
What is it about history repeating itself does the “Covid Recovery Group” fail to understand? After allowing the previous waves of the Chinese plague virus to rip through the nation thanks to repetitious government incompetence, we are now faced with another.
If Johnson had swiftly organised the “lessons learned” enquiry that the public heath and medical professionals had wanted, we would by now have a coordinated and effective response.
Nations across Europe and the world are again banning Brits from entry. Once again we are the virus epicentre of the world. Government’s refusal to appreciate the unbelievable infectiousness of this virus and it’s extremely concerning ability to infect our highly vaccinated population is likely to make this wave much worse if we delay.
Clearly, the vaccines no longer prevent infection. There is no other logical course of action open to us other than to re-impose temporary, but effective restrictions. As before, the “Covid Recovery Group” has got it wrong.
December 19, 2021
No other logical course of action? What if Omicron is so mild that it is eleven times less likely to require hospitalisation than Delta variant: would that suggest an alternative course of action other than deliberately harming the economy and losing the trust of the electorate?
December 19, 2021
TBF it seems as if the omicron variant is an order or so more transmissible, and even the consensus of science didn’t expect that quite so soon.
It also evaded identification until it was well-established.
December 19, 2021
That said, because of the appalling example said by government figures, along with a relentless misinformation campaign by the far Right, public morale and will in the fight has collapsed here, perhaps in a way unlike in many other countries.
That is having a devastating effect on preventing the spread.
December 19, 2021
In the real world, lad, you don’t “prevent the spread” of a common cold virus. It happens. Two years ago, you still knew that.
December 19, 2021
Sakara, I think you mean Britain has allowed itself to become the *PCR testing epicentre* of the world. We test vastly more than EU countries, for example.
Massively increase the numbers of Covid tests, and you’ll inevitably get what looks like a big increase in the numbers of so-called Covid ‘cases’. That’s pre-GCSE level maths. But the data show that the % rate of ‘infection’ out of those ‘case’ data, has remained the same, around 4.5%, since July. (https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-testing#the-positive-rate-a-crucial-metric-for-understanding-the-pandemic)
Infection has not increased since the arrival of the omicron variant.
December 19, 2021
Trump also blamed the insanely fast spread of the original variant in America on too much testing. 500,00o+ dead were the result. Look at where he is now.
December 19, 2021
@ Sakara Gold – Although alongside “Government’s refusal to appreciate the unbelievable infectiousness of this virus…” we have the general public’s refusal, allied to a belief that the symptoms will be as mild as a cold.
December 19, 2021
“Once again we are the virus epicentre of the world”
Only because we are doing so much testing.
Take for example Spain where I am. They offer very little free testing. To reach the nearest test centre often involves a lengthy journey. The LFT cost around 25 euros from the chemist. So very few people get tested. In fact, the only tested people I know are those who have managed to get hold of a free NHS test kit and these positives aren’t registered anywhere. Spain is also way behind us in the administration of the vaccine.
December 19, 2021
No-one in Downing St seems to have told the Mail there is an investigation into all these damaging leaks, including this latest one “by a minister” which has brought forward the departure of Lord Frost before he can take back NI. Whoever the busy little leaker is, never seems to leak anything damaging to Michael Gove, only to the original programme of the PM.
December 19, 2021
@Rose
That is a very astute observation. +1
December 19, 2021
So Gove is undermining Boris, we learn on the blog of a Conservative backbencher. Happy campers everywhere!
December 19, 2021
Is it fair to think that Mr Gove is pals with Dominic and that Dominic is pals with Ms Kuenssberg? Or am I being unfair?
December 19, 2021
If Frost has resigned Boris has given up on brexit and must go. He can’t surrender to the EU on the ECJ and just hand the fate of Northern Ireland over to a rudderless Remainer like Liz Truss.
Article 16 has to be invoked now or Boris must face a leadership election.
December 19, 2021
Sir John,
We can predict you perfectly sensible suggestions: Scrap the NI rise, accelerate freeports, produce food & energy in the UK, incentivise new business…
These are the points you have made before. They are great ideas. Rather than repeat then can you explain HOW you will force the Treasury and other departments to adopt these ideas?
At the moment the Government is looking like a shower: Boris and the Buffoons.
December 19, 2021
What you say Sir John is very true.
Our country has known particular greatness, and is still charitable compared to many.
But something indefinable has changed. The pressures on a modern head of government are enormous: but there’s a curious absence of the wisdom and judgement once seen in the corridors of power. ‘Smartness’ and charisma are hollow substitutes.
False counsel, and the hypocrisy of baying hyenas, are now all too prevalent.
It makes one grateful for what, despite our frail humanity, we enjoyed in the past.
December 19, 2021
Indeed experts can often be wrong, even if well-intentioned. The public can see this clearly now and it may be one of the most useful things to come out of the whole covid experience. Experts often also have their own agenda. Thus pro-eu economic experts exaggerated the costs and risks of Brexit. Left wing experts like the communist woman on sage love the idea of a command economy so promote lockdown. And of course experts are also human so have great difficulty admitting they are wrong. So we have prof Ferguson, who has been massively wrong in his previous forecasts on covid, on the airwaves again now apparently forecasting 5,000 covid deaths per day.
Green experts and shrill and shouty leftists have foisted an irrational energy policy on us, under which we are most likely heading for an energy crisis, doing little to actually reduce CO2 emissions but engaging in lots of gesture policies to signal our virtue. In 10 years or so we will be able to see whether green hysterics have been right and humanity has become extinct. I suspect they will be wrong.
December 19, 2021
I frequently cringe when the term ‘Expert’ is invoked. It’s an over-used and over-abused term that often means little, and adds nothing to the discussion other than that we are supposed to take the expert’s view at face value.
Too right they do.
Alleged experts tend to have a very narrow viewpoint, which frequently excludes common sense.
If people with a background in a subject are to be used to substantiate, or otherwise, an argument, they should be introduced as ‘someone who has worked in this field, and has an opinion’.
IMVHO the word should be removed from dictionaries because it is too often used. especially by authorities, to prove their case, when there isn’t one. Ministers and PM’s are all too willing to hide behind experts when they haven’t a clue what is going on, or don’t have any knowledge on the subject.
Surely time to stop the idea that the science is settled, that there is only one correct arbitrary viewpoint, and make sure that all possible views are taken into account. THAT IS CERTAINLY NOT HAPPENING, HERE AND NOW, IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM!
December 19, 2021
B H, +1,
I’m reminded of a saying that an ‘expert’ is someone who knows a little about something and is a long way from home.
Are there many ‘experts’ to be found in their own village or local pub?
December 19, 2021
One senior Tory backbencher said: “The trouble is Frost speaks for the party. This is the beginning of the end.”
We need a pure bred Thatcherite to dismantle and destroy all that Labour has created since 1997.
December 19, 2021
The Brexit elf needs to pack his rucksack and journey off to find that person!
With immediate effect.
December 19, 2021
DOM, +1, and truly heartfelt
December 19, 2021
@DOM +99
Exactly, and there are no such figures in the cabinet that come close to that description
It’s also worrying that BREXIT negotiation will not get pursued properly now
December 19, 2021
Looking forward to reading your proposals, but the problem is that we have a government led by someone who lacks the guts to do what’s right and drive change. Surely that’s why Lord Frost has resigned, he hasn’t had the backing needed. Who’s next to resign? Priti Patel?
December 19, 2021
@ MPC “Who’s next to resign? Priti Patel?” – I would say her record suggests we can expect Mrs. Patel to make a trenchant declaration of her intention to resign but not actually carry that out.
December 19, 2021
Sir John was interviewed on GBNews yesterday during which he dodged a couple of direct questions, declaring his support and belief in ‘Boris’ even though he was pursuing policies Sir John opposed, but said he would only try to persuade the PM to change and not oppose him. We have seen over past months that Sir John’s points and questions are easily swatted away; only small details are accepted.
Today we learn that Lord Frost has resigned his position in cabinet declaring that he cannot be part of ‘Boris’ direction of travel, showing that at least he a man who has courage to declare his beliefs, and to act accordingly. My view is Lord Frost believes that ‘Boris’ is going to betray the country with his weakness and lack of courage over Brexit, including sacrificing Northern Ireland to the EU, and other aspects and he can’t be part of it.
We need more people like Lord Frost, now.
Reply I make my views clear and vote against bad proposals. I do not have a Ministerial position to resign.
December 19, 2021
Reply to Reply:
You have said you believe in ‘Boris’ and support him.
Reply Misquote. I said I want him to succeed and am lobbying for changes of policy.
December 19, 2021
Frosty the No Man has gone.
The man responsible for the two worst deals in this country’s history has quit to spend more time with his fantasies.
Of course there is no link at all with the new Brexit customs checks which are due to come in in about a fortnight, which will further harm trade already smashed by Brexit. No link at all. Absolutely none. Nada.
Cough.
December 19, 2021
Experts get it wrong a great deal, especially when they are in receipt of funding from big corporations. The same can be said of main stream media and politicians. I think we are going to see a lot of information coming out about who is getting what from who and it might finish off the tiny amount of trust left in society for establishment figures.
December 19, 2021
Experts are not infallible and mistakes can occur but what is really unforgiveable is the way that the reputations of eminent scientists and medical professionals are trashed if they dare to question the narrative put out by the govt and their advisors.
Surely, before coming to a decision, all the facts/views should be examined objectively. The Johnson govt adjust the facts to their policies rather than fit their policies to the facts.
This has been shown many times; the latest example being the Fraser Nelson interview with Sage.
December 19, 2021
Not if there is an agenda.
The voices of reason get in the way!
December 19, 2021
Certainly “The Chancellor needs to break free from the tyranny of the OBR debt and deficit austerity economics,…” – that or we need to soon break free from this failing Chancellor.
In other economic news, should we not be lavishly praising the Bank of England for noticing that inflation is on the rise?
December 19, 2021
Just because a person has knowledge and expertise in a subject does not mean they don’t have a political agenda. It simply means they can argue a better case.
History has shown that Marxists believe the ends justifies the means and hence economic and social collapse is an acceptable route to power.
So the Marxists in MSM will always interview selected Marxists in the educational establishment who are promoting any policy designed to destroy our economy and democracy, no doubt influenced by the 120,000 Chinese “students” currently in our universities.
Hence the Net Zero Strategy and lockdowns.
December 19, 2021
SAGE are telling Boris he must cancel Christmas before it is ‘too late’. What they mean is it will be 364 days before the opportunity comes around again.
December 19, 2021
Experts often do get it wrong. Some so-called ‘experts’ are also often biased.
While the OBR is full of eminent people, my own view is that some of its forecasts and reports are influenced by bias and should be taken with a big spoonful of salt. An eminent economist (writing for Briefings for Britain) recently shredded the OBR’s claim that Brexit would have a large long-term impact on the UK economy. And then there was the Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman, who flagged in 2018 that the Bank of England ‘s bad-case estimates for a no-deal Brexit were very bad, and wondered about motivated reasoning. That estimate was widely broadcast, and may have fuelled the anti-wto (s0-called no-deal exit) campaign, which resulted in the disastrous Benn act.
December 19, 2021
Two disastrous by-elections, 100 MPs rebel, pact with Labour, sell-out of fisheries, flat-gate, lockdown in name, rise in inflation, christmas party shenanigans, Lord Frost resigns….dear god what will it take for Boris to walk
December 19, 2021
During Mays last year or so in government she blatently flew in the face of the electorate. Boris arrived seemingly intent on carrying out the wishes of the electorate. Get Brexit Done??? Whether he really wished to carry out their wishes is a matter for history. It is certainly manifest that there are too many in the establishment blob that do not wish it, and that I suspect is at the heart of Lord Frosts desire to step away from completely achieving Brexit. I doubt he has had the support necessary from Boris or many of the other arms of government. The way that the NI Protocol has been allowed to continue and its negotiation drag on suggests to me that there never was an intention of resolving it. Did Lord Frost realise it and resign. If so where to now.
December 19, 2021
Best bet for new Brexit Minister: the very first one, David Jones, the leader of the successful campaign in Wales. The clever man EU Ollie got sacked. Or was it EU Barwell?