Will Santa come for me?

December 24, 2021 29 Comments

May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.

 

WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?

“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”

“He might. He might.

If you are good, he might.”

“Can I stay up and see?”

“No. He will not come for you or me

if we do not sleep . He’s too busy to meet us all.”

“And will he come for us?

Yes if you  sleep – he does not like fuss.”

Tonight, by the lights of the tree,

there is, at last, some grown up time for me.

The cake is iced. The wine is spiced .The carrots diced.

The pudding’s steamed. The brandy butter creamed.

The turkey prepared awaits. And yes, I did clean the plates.

The tree is up, the table laid,

the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!

So shall I soon with gifts a plenty mount the stairs to deliver twenty?

Do I dare to tread the stair?

And will it creak? And will it creak? When can I take a peek?

I need to know if they slumber before I arrive with my lumber.

If they are still awake what dreams will go? What heart might break?

Or do they know? And is their belief just all for show?

So tonight by the magic tree there is need of time just for me.

I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes

And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.

My adult mind is full of Christmas chores

The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors

The parties on zoom with friends we cannot meet

Those little things that for loved ones are a treat

 

I was once a child too excited to sleep

with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given

Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping – should I look? –

Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven

So could Santa still come for me? Drowsily I dream as if I were eight

Hoping that Santa would not be late

Like every little boy there is of course a much wanted toy

So will Santa come tonight? He might, He might.

If you sleep well and if you believe

Only if you believe.

And only if in your family Love fills the hours you will be spending.

It could be the true Santa on the stair

Or it could be someone from an empty chair.

So will Santa come? He will. He will.

 

DECEMBER 24, 2021
An updated version of my Christmas Eve poem

  1. Mary M.
    December 24, 2021

    Delightful, Sir John. Thank you. (What would T. S. Eliot have made of the last 21 months?)
    May I post again this poem by John Meade Falkner?

    Christmas Day. The Family Sitting.

    In the days of Caesar Augustus
    There went forth this decree:
    Si quis rectus et justus
    Liveth in Galilee,
    Let him go up to Jerusalem
    And pay his scot to me.

    There are passed one after the other
    Christmases fifty-three,
    Since I sat here with my mother
    And heard the great decree:
    How they went up to Jerusalem
    Out of Galilee.

    They have passed one after the other;
    Father and mother died,
    Brother and sister and brother
    Taken and sanctified.
    I am left alone in the sitting,
    With none to sit beside.

    On the fly-leaves of these old prayer-books
    The childish writings fade,
    Which show that once they were their books
    In the days when prayer was made
    For other kings and princesses,
    William and Adelaide.

    The pillars are twisted with holly,
    And the font is wreathed with yew,
    Christ forgive me for folly,
    Youth’s lapses — not a few,
    For the hardness of my middle life,
    For age’s fretful view.

    Cotton-wool letters on scarlet,
    All the ancient lore,
    Tell how the chieftains starlit
    To Bethlehem came to adore;
    To hail Him King in the manger,
    Wonderful, Counsellor.

    The bells ring out in the steeple
    The gladness of erstwhile,
    And the children of other people
    Are walking up the aisle;
    They brush my elbow in passing,
    Some turn to give me a smile.

    Is the almond-blossom bitter?
    Is the grasshopper heavy to bear?
    Christ make me happier, fitter
    To go to my own over there:
    Jerusalem the Golden,
    What bliss beyond compare!

    My Lord, where I have offended
    Do Thou forgive it me.
    That so when, all being ended,
    I hear Thy last decree,
    I may go up to Jerusalem
    Out of Galilee.

  2. Everhopeful
    December 24, 2021

    Is Christmas Day still Christmas, behind a prison wall?
    Are masks a celebration when neighbours come to call?
    Did plastic tests hang from the star above the manger stall?
    No! No! Not at all!!
    We will throw off our shackles. We will be free again.
    This Evil will be overthrown and Good once more will reign.

    Optimistically.
    Happy Christmas 🎄🎄

    1. Iago
      December 24, 2021

      Or behind an abandoned border?

  3. javelin
    December 24, 2021

    My 23 year old daughter moved back in 6 months ago so my moral dilemma is not whether to eat mince pies but whether to buy them.

    1. Everhopeful
      December 24, 2021

      +1
      And Sherry?

  4. Andy
    December 24, 2021

    Alas. Bad news.

    Santa comes from Lapland in Finland.

    As an unskilled deliveryman from the EU he doesn’t qualify for entry to the U.K. under Priti Patel’s draconian immigration rules.

    Instead he’s being sent to a detention camp on Ascension Island.

    Ho, ho, ho, on no.

    1. Peter
      December 24, 2021

      ‘Reply You can’t even think of something nice to say for Christmas.’

      As it is the festive season, maybe he has a sideline as the pantomime villain?

      1. Micky Taking
        December 24, 2021

        Are clowns featured in pantomime?

    2. rose
      December 24, 2021

      I expect he registered for permanent residence in advance and will now have dual nationality.

    3. Glenn Vaughan
      December 24, 2021

      A characteristically toxic, adolescent message from the individual named “Andy”. UGH!

  5. Andy
    December 24, 2021

    Merry Christmas to you all!

    It’s that time of year when we get to celebrate good will to all men (and women and transgender folk) – by celebrating the birth of a persecuted refugee from the Middle East.

    It’s what Christmas is all about.

    1. formula57
      December 24, 2021

      @ Andy – and a Merry Christmas to you in return. I continue to marvel at how you, despite being a top rate taxpayer with your own businesses and supporting a Tesla and French villa etc., so authentically echo the views of some incel type sitting in his trackies posting from his Mum’s spare room futilely but constantly exercising his ego.

      As for the refugee from the Middle East, recall He was persecuted by an Evil Empire, the successor of which carries on the same work even today.

      1. Glenn Vaughan
        December 24, 2021

        You are spot on with your conclusion to your first paragraph “formula57”. The daily messages come straight from Fantasy Island: “The plane! The plane!”

      2. Fedupsoutherner
        December 24, 2021

        Great post Formula57

  6. Kenneth
    December 24, 2021

    Happy Christmas to John and everyone reading!!

  7. DOM
    December 24, 2021

    Just seen Starmer’s and Johnson’s Xmas message. These two jokers run our nation. We have reached a point in our country’s development that people like this can claim power and exercise it according to an ideology that is capable of great harm

    Look at the actions of Drakeford and that person in Scotland. Fining employers should their employees come into work to do a day’s work. These people are dominating our very existence

    These dreadful people are deliberately trying to hurt us, divide us, demonise us and undermine us to assert control

    WHEN WILL DECENT TORY MPS CONDEMN THIS VILENESS?

    1. Lifelogic
      December 24, 2021

      Let us hope the vaccine passport laws and other oppressive laws can be repealed before even more state oppression is enacted through it.

      Still at least lefty dope John Snow of Kentish Town has finally retired. Which dire lefty dope will replace him I wonder.

      STARMER “one less at the Christmas dining table” has less taken over now?
      BORIS “we know the vaccine and booster protects others”. Do we and to what degree if it does? We do know it does more net harm than good in children and the young.

    2. Fedupsoutherner
      December 24, 2021

      Drakeford is letting people go to the pub but not into their office. What a numpty. Richard Littlejohn is at his best today in the Daily Mail. Dare I say he is even funnier than Andy. Lovely poem John and hope you really enjoy your Christmas along with everyone on this site.

    3. rose
      December 24, 2021

      The PM is supposed to have said devolution is a disaster. And so it is. So Michael Gove wants more of it!

  8. MickN
    December 24, 2021

    Sir John,
    May I wish you and your family and all contributors here
    a Happy and Peaceful Christmas.

  9. graham1946
    December 24, 2021

    Happy Christmas, Sir John. Thanks for all you do for us. This site is much valued and it is obviously a lot of work. Rest awhile now and with best wishes for the New Year.

    Reply
    1. Lifelogic
      December 24, 2021

      +1

  10. rose
    December 24, 2021

    To Dear Sir John, to wish you a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Thank you for all you do, both here and elsewhere. You are a beacon of light and reason.

  11. Billy Elliot
    December 24, 2021

    Merry Christmas Sir and thank you for having this superior blog.

  12. peter
    December 24, 2021

    Merry Christmas to Sir John and all contributors.
    Also belated thanks to the person who recommended the climate book by Jeremy Nieboer – a revealing read.

  13. Iago
    December 24, 2021

    In the recent vote about the introduction of vaccine passports, did you abstain or vote against?

  14. Newmania
    December 24, 2021

    Nice Xmas present for me , just tested positive , so has my wife. Good thing is , that every festive event we were going to attend was already cancelled . Result ( so to speak ).
    I daresay that like a lot of people our Christmas treats will be deferred to January so I wouldn’t panic about a dip in spending just now

  15. XY
    December 24, 2021

    Santa… Santa… oh, you mean Sunak?

    No, sadly he didn’t – he refused furlough funding for my company because we filed our accounts 4 days after the arbitrary deadline.

    We had until 5th April to send in the RTI, same as every other year, but in 2020 Sunak decided on 20th March that only those who had filed by the previous day, 19th March, would be eligible for furlough.

    Quite bizarre. So no, Santa seems to be an unfulfilled dream for me and mine. We also dreamed of a conservative government for many years. We made a Christmas card with that theme and clicked to send it to our printer. Sadly it didn’t print, but I still live in hope: one day my prints will come.

  16. Diane
    December 24, 2021

    Dear Sir John, wishing you and your family a Happy Christmas and to give thanks to you for this ever mighty blog & your expertise and good sense, and for the insight, opinion, humour and much else from all contributors. Best wishes to one & all.

