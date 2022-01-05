Importing electricity

Some contributors asked me to say more about our growing import dependence. The UK has been a net importer of electricity since the second quarter of 2010. In the last century we had a policy of security of supply and national self sufficiency. The latest government quarterly report for the third quarter of 2021 stated that the net imports of 7.6TWh for that period was the “highest value ever”. Imports reached 8.4 TWh whilst exports were 0.8 TWh. Our main exports are to Ireland which took 0.8TWh over the three months. The biggest single source of imported power is France, followed by the Netherlands. One of the reasons for the increase in imports was the poor performance of wind power.
Scotland which usually supplies substantial power into England from its large windfarms supplied 50% less in the third quarter. Scottish wind farms are given priority to supply when they are up and running, taking precedence over England based gas plants in accordance with the decarbonisation policy.
Fuel imports from the EU rose by 50% in the third quarter on a small base and imports from the rest of the world rose by 34% on a larger base. The UK also exported some fuel to the EU over that time period.
There is no evidence to support the proposition that the UK has a good business exporting wind based energy to the continent at scale when the wind blows well. The French system is usually well supplied by nuclear power, whilst continental wind farms also tend to do well when the wind is blowing across northern Europe as a whole. The danger is when there is plenty of wind market prices for surplus power are often low.
So the questions to ask are
- Why have we allowed ourselves to become so dependent on imported electricity from Europe, when the continent is short of gas and oil, wishing to close down its coal activities and dependent on Russian gas? What are the prospects for French nuclear given the age of the fleet and the high replacement costs and delays in construction?
- How central is security of supply in policy formation?
- What is the relative cost of wind power and gas generated electricity given the need for more back up power for wind provision and adjusting for priority access to customers afforded to wind power?
- When could we become a serious exporter of electricity making a profit from the transaction in the way some argue we could?
January 5, 2022
The EU classifying gas as “Green” means it can and no doubt will import more from Russia. Opening Nordstream 2 will help Germany put pressure on Ukraine to join the EU as it will receive less money in transfer fees. All this supports the imperial expansion of the EU.
It is incomprehensible that the UK now wishes to inflict EU Government as a foreign power on Ukraine, having itself just escaped by the skin of its teeth rule bu that that same imperial foreign power.
France, of course, thinks rather more strategically than the UK’s Westminster and Whitehall. It signed a treaty with Australia to help it realise the opportunities in the Indo-Pacific and to further its existing interests there long before the UK was even aware of any opportunities, after acting as a continental power for years and still largely thinking like one. Likewise, France has security of energy supply.
Macron treats the UK with the disrespect it deserves. As he is now the President of the European Council we can expect him to put the boot in to the UK unless the UK supports his military challenge to Putin. Having security of energy supply, unlike Germany, and credible military forces, he can afford to challenge Putin in a way Germany could not. Doing so would also enhance France’s standing in the EU, trumping Germany as the senior member, acting in visible practical ways defending EU interests.
Given the timescale of the French presidential elections, expect action sooner rather than later.
Boris’s government had better find some backbone and learn to govern in the UK’s interests, rather than those of the EU pretty smartish.
Apologies to Lord Frost, you did your best.
January 5, 2022
Charles Michel, a Belgian, is the President of the European Council, and has been since 2019.
January 5, 2022
Frost’s best was shockingly poor. Don’t you think?
I reckon my 9-year-old could have negotiated a better deal. It could hardly be worse than this absolute mess the Brexitists have imposed on us.
January 5, 2022
Good morning.
Sir John
1) It is a question of perspective. You ask these questions from a position of someone who believes the UK is an independent nation and acts for its own self interest. But for the past 50 years that has not been the case. We (the political class and the establishment) have allowed ourselves to be fooled into thinking that those on the continent are our friends and that sharing common resources is the way forward. This was the fantasy of the European Coal and Steel Community which was the stepping stone to today’s EU.
There needed to be something to symbolise ‘European Unity’ and allowing others (the Commission / High Authority) to control the method of creating things (coal and steel) was a good start. Energy supply is just another extension of what was to become further European integration and interdependence.
Today we are supposedly out of the EU but, those who wish us back in want us to be as closely tied or in lockstep to it. Hence why so little to deviate has been done.
Our energy policy has been built around European Unity and interdependence – ie One European Nation. So the policy of letting others build it and just buy it in was created with no thought to the fact that we would ever Leave the EU.
2) We now find ourselves captured by Watermelons and Europhiles (working for their own reasons) preventing us from creating our own independent energy policy.
We live in a modern society and have seen the effects when people panic when there is fear over shortages. I fear the worst when the lights go out.
3) It is inefficient to have a diesel generator sitting idle (which you have to pay for whether or not you use it) and a wind turbine only producing power when the wind blows and not when it is needed. It is this last thing that green zealots do not seem to understand. The whole supply and demand side of things have been inverted and this is what is making things so needlessly more expensive.
4) The problem here is one of supply and demand. If you keep making more and more demands on the system – ie higher population, electric cars etc. then you are never going to achieve parity let alone have enough to sell on. Looking at things such as energy generation and supply in such simple isolation will just lead to more bad policy. We need to stop importing people into the UK so we know how much energy we need. Then we need to determine what power generation sources there need to be, the costs and access to them. I am a strong believer of wind and solar but for local use. I also believe in energy efficiency and diversity of supply. If we have gas boilers then we do not need to build as many electrical generation plants.
Not since the 1970’s when we last had blackouts and I had to read by candle light have we taken energy policy seriously. Perhaps when said blackouts return people will and so to will government. It is such a shame that it will take such a thing to happen for people to do their job.
January 5, 2022
Good questions – especially the first two.
A further question would be :-
Why was Boris Johnson allowed to introduce his COP26/ NetZero targets without adequatr warning in the election manifesto? Why have the expected goals like financial prudence been abandoned under cover of NetZero and Covid?
January 5, 2022
Is this all part of an EU energy scheme that we signed up to?
January 5, 2022
A other question is why can’t the government remove VAT on energy bills.
I believe it’s to do with the NIP and a level playing field. If this is true then it’d another reason this one sided protocol must go.
January 5, 2022
Because they are addicted to pissing tax payers money down the drain on insanities like HS2, net zero, vast bloated government, soft loans/grants for largely worthless degrees, billions wasted on test and trace…they need the taxes (in effect partial ~ 50% enslavement of the population to pay for all this idiotic waste)
January 5, 2022
I for Sunak’s eat out to help out insanity taxpayers had to pay for that too so richer tax payers could eat out and have half paid for them by others.
January 5, 2022
When designing infrastructure to supply commercial, industrial domestic supplies the most important of criteria has to be the maximum load albeit that it may be for a very short period of the day.
Power generation is very much the same that the control engineers know all the peaks and troughs and can balance the output accordingly when the plant is controllable that it can balanced to operate at a optimum efficiency.
Our problems are compouded by the intermittent power source (wind and sun) makes balancing the grid almost impossible without shutting down areas
of generation or that the grid cannot absorb all the power being generated in optimum weather conditions hence the massive constraint payments to the power generators.
The decision to give Scottish windfarms precedence over the UK grid does not bear well should ever the SNP get its independence wish. It is not above the realms of possibility that they could do a Russia or the rest of the UK will still be sending millions back when the wind doesn’t blow or is too strong. Scotland has always taken the turbines at the cost to its people and countryside as it sets them as nothing but an export commodity
Each part of the UK should have its own capability for power generation.
January 5, 2022
Energy dependency has been British public policy since 1997. EU-centric forces based in London still control many areas of vital importance to the day to day running of this nation despise the Brexit victory
Labour is part of the problem but we expect more of the Tory party to attack those who continue to construct policy in an EU-focused manner
Mr Redwood tries his best but he’s a voice in the wilderness in a party who couldn’t give a flying shit about the UK. Like Labour, they are party focused, career focused and determined to protect the status quo from all threats
If Labour ever get back into power we will become a Covid State, all monitoring, oppressive and back in the EU. The British voter simply doesn’t understand that Labour is Tory and Tory is Labour. No longer do we have two competing visions but two slight variants of the same politics
January 5, 2022
This morning, wind is providing 13.2GW or 42% of UK demand. CCGT 6GW, the gas used is produced in the UK. Renewables total is 15.GW 51% of demand. Again we are exporting juice to the EU
Wind is performing extremely well today and has been for the past four days. The reason we have had to import so much electricity is because EDF took Dungeness B nuclear station offline due to safety concerns.
January 5, 2022
Sakara
Is this not the point JR is making, wind only works when the wind blows at a reasonable speed.
It does not work when wind speed is low, or too high when they have to be switch off for safety reasons.
We need guaranteed electricity supply 24 hours per day, 365 days of the year, thus to rely upon wind as a base power source would be crazy, Have it as part of the mix by all means, but it is not a sustainable base load power source.
It also depends upon what time of the day or night you extract your figures, as power demand throughout the day and night is variable, not a constant.
January 5, 2022
The answers:
1. The government gives the EU priority because they are scared of the EU/appeasers/EU sycophants/trough swillers and have no regard for the long term future of the UK (choose your own reason).
2. Unimportant and non-existent. The government is happy to rely upon our ‘friends’ the French blackmailers and Russian warmongers.
3. The price will be whatever the suppliers demand as we will have no alternative in place when we ban fossil fuels.
4. This government will not support exporting or even self sufficiency as it prefers virtue signalling even at the cost of high trade deficits. This means we will sell off even more UK essential services to people/countries that will maybe use this power to blackmail the UK, but we will have our excuses ready and waiting and appease the blackmailers where necessary.
Sir John, do you think you will get answers, or platitudes, from this government? I suspect you will get platitudes. This isn’t a democratic government. It is a PC/woke/minority appeasing/self indulgent/ authoritarian/socialist/green religion/nightmare.
January 5, 2022
It is indeed ‘a PC/woke/minority appeasing/self indulgent/ authoritarian/socialist/green religion/nightmare’. Bit you missed out a tax to death, regulate to death, borrow and piss down the drain one too.
I have still found nothing positive that Blair did in his three terms. Responsible too for the evil “hate crime” agenda, the open door immigration policy, the dire anti-England devolution arrangements, the changes to the NHS making it even worse, the expansion of duff degrees for all, expansion of the human right industry, more and more red tape, the private pension pot thefts, the appalling & failed wars, appointing the appalling Gordon Brown as Chancellor…
January 5, 2022
And another question:
How keen will European countries be to continue to supply the UK when they have internal power shortages?
At that point it will be every man/woman/other for himself.
January 5, 2022
PeteB
Last line absolutely correct, there will also be arguments within the EU itself when this happens.
January 5, 2022
@Peter +1
That’s the future prospect we face
January 5, 2022
Good questions. I look forward to seeing you and other like-minded MPs putting them to Kwarteng at the next Business Questions. Below freezing here today and no wind. This term, I want to see the government:
(1) Auditing every ‘Green’ scheme it has, looking at cost vs benefits.
(2) Committing to keep the reserve coal-fired stations available past 2025, until adequate, resilient generating capacity is in available to replace them.
(3) Ordering ‘full speed ahead’ with a long-term SMR programme.
(4) Developing ‘fracking’ in this country – possibly so that it can be used as our ‘strategic gas reserve’.
(5) Developing all offshore oil and gas reserves.
(6) Opening new coal mines, with the aim of reducing our coal imports.
(7) Retreating from the ban the ICE car and gas boilers policies.
(8) Banning China and Russia from having any further involvement in our Energy industry.
(9) And establishing a ‘Climate Change Refbuttal Unit’ so that Kwarteng and Johnson don’t have to get their Energy policies from left-wing puppets.
That will do for starters, I’m cold and off for a cuppa.
January 5, 2022
All sensible. Particularly a rebuttal unit of sensible engineers and scientists to refute all the climate alarmist drivel we get fed endlessly by the BBC, P. Charles & Greta types and to analyse and cost the practicality of our energy and net zero policies. The same is needed for our Knighted Covid boffins who have made many serious errors.
To point out for example that keeping your old car longer almost always saves more CO2 than causing a new EV cars to be built. EV vehicles are emissions elsewhere cars.
Reported today Mercedes have plans for an electric car that has a range of 620+ miles. So almost certainly a very large battery and very expensive. Perhaps three times the cost, weight, mined materials and much three times the battery depreciation rate, energy losses and charge times. So most of the year on small journeys you are carrying this extra weight round making it less efficient.
A hybrid car that can do the city miles on battery say up to 40 miles and the distance on fossil fuels (and refill in minutes) seems to make rather more sense to me. Saving circa 90% of the battery costs, weight, the dirty mining of materials and very large battery depreciation and financing cost.
This Merc. battery could then more usefully be split into 16 batteries for 16 hybrid cars with small petrol engines for the more occasional distance travel.
January 5, 2022
Sorry Sea Warrior, but Father Christmas has already been and left again! Your list will have to wait another year.
Also, you can drop your no. 1, I’m afraid. This government doesn’t do cost vs benefit, as we have seen with Covid.
January 5, 2022
Indeed “This government doesn’t do cost vs benefit, as we have seen with Covid” and our energy policy, the net zero agenda, the climate change Act, the largely worthless degrees, the ~ 3 jobs destroyed/exported for every ‘green’ job created. Most of what government does is a huge net negative.
January 5, 2022
It’s not too difficult; as in other cases we have become dependent upon our European neighbours for energy because for six decades we have been led by politicians who want us to become economically dependent on our neighbours in order to further their overt/covert europhile/eurofederalist geopolitical agenda.
Some of them are so desperate to get all of us back under EU control as soon as possible that they are determined that Northern Ireland should remain a kind of EU outpost from which the reconquest could eventually be launched. After all it is the argument of both the EU and some members of the present avowedly ‘Brexiteer’ UK government that Northern Ireland is now in a uniquely favourable position, getting the ‘best of both worlds’ with dual market access for its exports:
https://ec.europa.eu/info/system/files/benefits_of_protocol.pdf
When the reporter asked Michael Gove why the rest of the UK could not also enjoy that massive economic benefit he evaded the question:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jxViSQRL08
January 5, 2022
Sounds as though government since 2010 has been caught napping, with Labour and Libdems too frightened of carbon to fill the gap. It’s an open goal for Labour, for goodness sake! Watch for the about turn on a sixpence Starmer does and your party will be caught out, napping still.
January 5, 2022
And in related news we are reminded that Gove and Johnson specifically promised that a ‘Brexit dividend’ would be reducing vat on energy.
Today we learn that wasn’t the truth.
January 5, 2022
Since the direction of travel was set several decades ago, whilst we were a member of the EU and it was never expected we would leave, this appears to be another example of the EU creating deliberate inter-dependence intended to strengthen the union by weakening individual members.
(And after a few minutes trawling the net I found the following 100 page document with a forward by Jacques Delors “Energy Solidarity in Europe: From Independence to Interdependence.” )
As we are no longer a member of the EU, we should be reducing our dependence on “our friends” in the EU and strengthening this country by restoring energy independence/security.
January 5, 2022
Whilst the government breaks yet another manifesto promise re the triple lock, the energy cap is expected to rise by approx 50%. Which effectively means our bills will rise in a similar fashion. Blaming international price increases when home production has been suppressed is another example of Boris’s dishonesty.
January 5, 2022
Allegedly, but if we are honest we would say that the whole windfarm project was a failure from day-1 – As it simply could not be relied on at times of most need.
It was the recently knighted blair that took us down this route of relying on windmills, with subsequent governments following his inept lead, lemming like. Yet one more disaster from the man that had already done so much harm to the UK – No wonder so many have signed the petition to have his Knighthood rescinded.
If we are to become energy independent, then we need to invest realistically in developing brand new technologies, not expecting our often sour neighbours to help us out or rely on a useless technology that was always going to fail us.
One of the main jobs of government is our safety, which includes everything from basic needs like food and heat, to the defence of our land. Successive governments since Thatcher have been getting this very wrong, and I have no belief that this government will get right even a fraction of these duties.