A test for the Foreign Secretary

I wish the Foreign Secretary well in her new role sorting out the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It is important she stands up to the EU. She needs to rub out the wrong statement by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland that the U.K. might need to break international law in a limited way. She needs to insist on reversing the diversion of trade from GB/NI in accordance with the Protocol and insist on upholding the Protocol’s affirmation of the importance and integrity of the U.K. internal market.
This is a much easier negotiation to win than the one Margaret Thatcher won when she secured a large U.K. rebate on EU contributions with no real leverage. There is plenty of leverage here, as we can simply impose a fair solution as NI is part of the U.K. and under the U.K. Parliament and government’s control now we have left the EU. She must enforce the Manifesto promise to end ECJ jurisdiction over any part of the U.K.
January 8, 2022
Correct but is LibDim (ex President of Oxford University Liberal Democrats), devout remainer and yet another Oxford PPE person Liz Truss really right for this job? I rather doubt it. I expect a cave in over NI from Boris/Truss. The resignation of Frost was a very bad sign indeed suggesting he was not being given the support/tools for the job.
Liz Truss: Reject ‘green protectionism’ in favour of free trade to drive net zero! But Liz Net Zero is almost the direct opposite of free trade it is all about government knows best, rigged markets, expensive & unreliable energy & economic and political insanity. Driven surely largely by vested interest and corruption (certainly not by rational science). Also clearly irrelevant to the world climate.
An insane policy pushed by deluded socialists and other fools – LABOUR, SNP, LibDems & May/Carrie/Boris his Dad and siblings. It will prove to be even worse than John Majors ERM fiasco politically. We shall see in the May Elections as the energy bills drop on the mat.
January 8, 2022
Same old, same old and no doubt the first of many. Time to get a life methinks.
January 8, 2022
Do you actually disagree with anything I say? If so why not say what? I am merely pointing out reality.
January 8, 2022
Liz Truss is alas not remotely a Lady Thatcher and even Thatcher made many very large and rather predictable errors in failing cut the state down to size, increasing loads of red tape, failing to sort out the dire NHS/healthcare system, closing many excellent grammar schools, burying us further into the EU, falling for climate alarmism at one point, appointing the dope John Major as Chancellor and even letting him take us into the ERM fiasco… leading to Major as the disaster PM followed by the even larger disaster Blairism for three+ terms. Not a single positive from the Blair era that I can find.
January 8, 2022
Liz Truss may not be a Margaret Thatcher but, after the tank photograph, it is clear she would like to be perceived in the same way.
As for the outcome on Northern Ireland we will see. I am not optimistic though.
January 8, 2022
She’s not half the woman of Maggie.
If she capitulates to the EU her leadership chances are zero.
We should do these things but as Bozo is a silent remainer, we won’t.
January 8, 2022
Yes, her leadership chances will probably collapse if she capitulates (though she may have media-savvy spin prepared). However, things will not stay the same either in NI but also in GB.
Somebody needs to remind Ms Truss and Boris that the EU sets its regulations largely to appease/please the EU corporate lobbies – but also to exploit and or damage the UK. One recent lobby-driven change in EU regulation is to allow chicken and pig farmers to feed their animals animal remains – yes, feed them the bits that cause nasties like BSE. The reason? EU farmers are under pressure because farmers elsewhere (not the UK) have bigger profit margins, and this is one way to increase them.
January 8, 2022
Regardless of the “tank” photo, which may be a mandatory FO PR photoshoot now, Liz Truss has been successful in her rounds of trade negotiations. So perhaps when the negative elements of her colleagues and the blob are avoided then success is possible.
Liz Truss doesn’t need to be a Maggie Thatcher, just address issues to our benefit.
January 8, 2022
Camilla Tominey is surely correct today in the Telegraph.
“The Tories are the party of shirkers, not strivers. They are punishing the hard-working and aspirational while giving a free ride to the public sector unions and the lazy.”
The Tories are simply tax borrow and piss down the drain merchants with net zero insanity, very poor and declining public services and endless red tape on top for good measure. Talk of a misguided windfall tax on oil and gas companies now too. Yes more insanity.
January 8, 2022
“We must call off these tax rises before they wreck recovery”
Matthew Lynn is correct in the Telegraph today.
Indeed but above all we need to stop the endless and vast waste of government that requires the tax – net zero, HS2, test and trace, pointless covid tests for health people, EV subsidies, loans/grants for worthless degrees, the waste and incompetence at the dire NHS, the endless strangling red tape… vast scope everywhere you care to look in this government.
January 8, 2022
It would be good to see a minister actually stand up for the UK for once. If she wants to be taken seriously and we are to believe she is now a Brexit supporter then a successful outcome for the UK is a must. No capitulation. We’ve done too much of that already. Leaving the ECJ would be a great result. We are supposed to be sovereign after all. Can Boris get any worse and could she show she’s a potential leader?
January 8, 2022
It is odd that, having got their Brexit, Brexitists have spent the last year raging against it.
The Northern Ireland Protocol was negotiated ENTIRELY by Brexitists. Theresa May rejected any arrangement that put a border down the Irish Sea. But Brexitists Frost and Johnson put one there anyway.
The Conservatives stood for election on the basis that the deal Johnson agreed was a great deal. An oven ready deal. Most of you voted for it.
The deal was endorsed and praised by Brexitist Bill Cash and his coterie of comedy lawyers. Just about every Tory MP and every Brexit Party MEP then voted for this deal in Westminster and the European Parliament.
We told you it was a bad deal. We told you it was awful for our country. You called as traitors. You called us remoaners. You told us to go and live in our beloved EU – which we can’t because you removed our right to do so.
And now you whinge about your deal. You whine about your deal. And you threaten to further embarrass, shame and humiliate our country by breaking international law to try to weasel out of the deal you agreed.
Brexitists are completely pathetic. An utter embarrassment to Britain. A stain on our formerly great country.
January 8, 2022
Your usual playground poor loser response. Blair, as your hero, indicates seriously impaired judgement making the rest of your comments, frankly valueless.
You can always move to your home in beloved France. I guess Macron is another hero.
January 8, 2022
+1 and let us hope the dire Macron is evicted in a couple of months.
January 8, 2022
May was also conned into rejecting the straightforward proposition that a border between sovereign entities is already a border.
January 8, 2022
Andy : Clearly you have forgotten what would have been the outcome under May’s deal. Far, far, far worse than what we have at the moment under the Protocol. All that we are lacking is strong leadership to interpret the terms of the Protocol in line with the interests of the UK. The EU is in the main interpreting just one element of the Protocol to its advantage whilst ignoring other elements of the deal that would limit the advantages they seek. Unfortunately we are dealing with an unfriendly rogue agency that wants to harm a near neighbour. On top of this it does beg the question – “Did the EU understand what they were signing up to in the Protocol”. So come on Boris start being strong because the electorate will not forgive you if you bottle this and they will see through any attempt to fudge the NI issues. Boris protect our sovereign UK.
January 8, 2022
Andy, this is fiction. The NI P was NOT NOT NOT negotiated by Brexiteers. It originated from and in the “Joint Report” of December 2017 – which was effectively drafted by Dublin/Berlin/Brussels. Brussels and Dublin refused to make any change to it. The only change that was agreed was to widen its terms to the whole of the UK (“the backstop” and Mrs May’s version of ‘the deal’), which, thankfully, was rejected.
January 8, 2022
I fear that she, like the PM, lack resolve.
January 8, 2022
I am not certain that is true. We don’t know the pushback from the Mandarins, we read of insubordination in the Border Force, nor the greater Elite/Establishment who treat us with contempt, nor if truth be told from within the Tory party. Sunak is a Treasury puppet and Gove thought Mays deal acceptable and did an NI sell out prior to Frost.
We need Sir JRs insight on what is holding us back. I don’t think we will get it though.
January 8, 2022
Good morning
Pardon me, but that is quite a damning statement. To say that one of our former and most revered politicians can pull off quite a successful coup, and yet, the task that lay before Foreign Secretary, a task that has been rumbling on for quite a while, should be a piece of cake by comparison.
So if Liz Truss is to convince people that she is both capable and competent she needs to win this fight. Anything less and her political aspirations are pretty much over.
He does like handing out these Poisoned Chalices to his rivals does our PM.
January 8, 2022
Yes, Johnson is indeed playing party politics with his Cabinet appointments. He certainly doesn’t appoint on the basis of merit, that’s for sure
It was heartening last night to see a Cabinet appointee exposed by an NHS Consultant on camera. The bilge pumped out by those who see Covid as a Socialist weapon of war are slowly being exposed
January 8, 2022
If we the people can see what needs to be done then so can Liz Truss. The problem is that she is burdoned with a civil service that married the EU long ago and a PM she would be asking to ackowledge the total disaster of his agreement to the NI Protocol in the first place. The NIP cannot be treated like the curates egg, it must be consigned to history via Art 16. If not it will be one of the factors consigning the conservative party to history in 2024.
January 8, 2022
You misunderstand Lizzy’s game plan.
1 Takes on NI Protocol to use as a vehicle to her political future .
2 Demands some impossible change from the EU every day; when she doesn’t get any, shout and scream in the tabloids.
3 At a moment when Boris hits yet another PPE bung to party cronies and donors scandal; loudly demand he instigates Article 16 of the NI Protocol immediately, if not sooner.
4 Boris refuses under pressure from US and EU Catholic caucus.
5 Lizzy resigns from Cabinet, while standing on a Challenger 2 Battle Tank.
6 Boris rejected by the Brady 1922. Only needs about 54 back bench assassins.
7 Boris exits 10 Downing Street for the last time. Lizzy enters 10 Downing Street; possibly quoting St. Francis of Assisi.
8 Stormont Castle estate sold to Marriott or Hilton Hotel Groups.
January 8, 2022
Trust in this government has gone.
I wish Truss every success, but I suspect it will end in appeasement of the EU, going by past form! Boris just can’t give our country away quick enough.
The UK economy is doing well ….. despite Boris! How long will it continue? Not very long if Boris and his yes-men stay on the current trajectory.
January 8, 2022
+1 as you say despite Boris. Just Imaging how well it could be doing without net zero, cheap on demand energy, without the vast tax increases, with tax simplification and cuts in red tape and far less government. To really take real advantage of the new Brexit freedoms.
January 8, 2022
Truss isn’t the PM so she’ll be acting under direction from Johnson who as we all know will enact decisions that benefit him and his party with the interests of the British people relegated to the waste bin
January 8, 2022
I have absolutely no faith that Truss is up to the job. Leaving the jurisdiction of the ECJ should be an essential. In fact, what are we still doing in it? Oh yes, Alexander the Cautious botched the leaving process and signed May’s poisonous agreement. NI must be freed from all jurisdiction of EU or she will have failed.
January 8, 2022
What a shameful post. You are deliberately misleading your readers, and you are creating expectations that Ms Truss cannot meet. You know perfectly well that the Protocol lists hundreds of pieces of EU law that are to apply in Northern Ireland. You know perfectly well that the ECJ has jurisdiction in Northern Ireland (it’s Article 12 of the Protocol). You kmow perfectly well there have to be checks between NI and GB. The Uk agreed to all of this – it is in the Withdrawal Agreement, which you voted for. So why are you undermining Ms Truss? Is it because you are desperate to try to avoid personal blame for how very bad the terms of Brexit are?
reply Wrong on all counts. try reading the Protocol. I asked tge government to change the NI position.
January 8, 2022
Here is the Protocol
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/840230/Revised_Protocol_to_the_Withdrawal_Agreement.pdf
I suggest everyone reads it especially the 4th paragraph of its Article 12, and all its Annexes. You can judge who is right, me or J Redwood. (clue – it is not J redwood)
Reply Yes read it. It states clearly the importance of the U.K. internal market and avoidance of trade diversion.
January 8, 2022
Sir John writes like the other old maids demanding the restoration of the UK’s virginity.
January 8, 2022
Socialists and fellow travellers need miracles, the rest of us stick with what is practical.
January 8, 2022
No minister can practise actions and policies which are at odds with the permanent weakness of the PM ‘Boris’.
As long as he is PM the country will continue to decline and of course the people will get poorer and more betrayed.
January 8, 2022
I saw an accurate quote. This government is now for the shirkers (woke/public sector) and against the strivers (wealth creators)
Come back Gordon Brown.
January 8, 2022
Nig l
The utterly despicable Tories may not know it but their appeasement and embrace of woke bigotry and Neo-Marxism has laid the foundations that in decades to come will splinter and finally destroy our once great nation.
It is heartbreaking to see your country smashed from the inside by those we placed our trust in
Not one single Tory MP has attacked all that we are seeing
January 8, 2022
The time has come to call out on the whole bloody mess. With Boris doing three fifths of naff all and Macron’s only priority is to remain in power and replace Merkle à the top leader we are just pissing into the wind.
Truss will achieve nothing as she doesn’t have the remit to actually do anything just the same as her predecessor.
January 8, 2022
Turbo
I have to say unfortunately I tend agree with you, I live in hope but not expectation, which is a sad state of affairs, but reflects what I see from those who are supposed to be in charge, but who just seem to lack any forward thinking, common sense, management skills, fight, loyalty, or pride in our Country at all.
January 8, 2022
We cannot impose a solution unless we shut the Irish border, as ruled out by both sides. Boris Johnson put the border in the Irish sea, told us it was genius and ” Got Brexit Done “. With me so far ?
Sir John has often claimed there is an uncertainty principle for borders, which may be both open and shut at the same time. Sadly the magic disappears in a puff off gibberish when it is our border, and so here we are ..
I am surprised that Sir John wishes to accept responsibility for the resumption of of the troubles .
Seems ” bold” to me .
PS I tried to work in a geopolitical Schrödinger’s cat, but failed . I would nonetheless like to take credit for the effort .Ithenku
January 8, 2022
Ir’s either a Schroedingers border or a Hunpty Dumpty one – “when I say border, it means just what I choose it to mean, neither more nor less”.
The Brexit impossibility triangle rears its head yet again.
January 8, 2022
I’m afraid that Lord Frost’s departure sent a clear signal that the appeaser in No.10 won’t stand up to the EU (or Biden).
I have no confidence whatsoever that the former Remainer, Liz Truss, will be allowed to do what is necessary even IF she wanted to. And I doubt she wants to anyway.
Johnson has been a massive disappointment; he seems to be completely incapable of getting anything right.
January 8, 2022
The NI Protocol is an EU device designed to diminish the UK by causing confusion about the relationship between NI and the rest of the UK. It has absolutely nothing to do with preserving civil harmony within NI. In fact it has every chance of destroying it. A unique relationship has existed, and has worked well, between the UK and Ireland for much longer than the EU or its earlier incarnations ever existed. It should be made clear that the EU is the newcomer and supplicant in this relationship. This puts the onus on the EU to learn to live with it when we make the decision to invoke Art 16 and rid ourselves of the Protocol completely. EU/UK trade is miniscule via Ireland, let it be dealt with in exactly the same way it is by other routes. If the EU want a physical border that is for them to sort out with Ireland, and lets see what the Southern Irish think of it. Finally sleepy Joe should be told to butt out should he decide to interfere. He has already confirmed his disdain for the UK on many occasions. I equate him with that other surrender monkey and one time bootleger Joe Kennedy whose defeatism got himself fired as US ambassador to the UK.
reply There was always a border between ROI and U.K. for customs, VAT and currency checks and differences
January 8, 2022
Well said, agricola.
January 8, 2022
Agricola Agree. We dont appear to be getting anywhere with a US trade agreement anyway with interfering Biden so why not trigger article 16? Chances are Biden won’t be there forever, fingers crossed. I hope Trump makes a comeback.
January 8, 2022
I suspect Thatcher would have played this straight down the line. A border between sovereign countries is a border to be respected, unless and until there’s a popular call to remove it. We can be fairly certain that the UK would vote to keep Northern Ireland as part of the UK and likewise the Irish Republic. A border down the Irish Sea wouldn’t have entered discussion. It would have been all about how we handle the pre-existing border and ultimately that is between the British and Irish governments, even if it too a generation to solve. If the EU don’t like that, stick a border in the channel between Ireland and the remainder of the EU.
January 8, 2022
If left alone I think Truss could sort out the Protocol and get rid of the ECJ. Her main problem is her boss who has this terrible weakness of wanting to be liked by everybody on the international stage. He seems scared of EU retaliation which will be short lived as French and German industries need us as much as we need them and they won’t allow petty political point scoring from the likes of Macron to last very long.
Draw a deep breath Boris, bite the bullet and get rid of this problem before the Spring
January 8, 2022
When the backlash comes, whether over the NIA , Channel crossings, Track and Trace or Sleaze it will be no good saying Sir JR “I told you so” Its time for the back benchers to “put up” or lose their seats.
January 8, 2022
I see that the late Jack Dromey’s seat is ‘white working-class’ and strongly voted ‘Leave’. The by-election will be interesting.
January 8, 2022
I seem to remember from reading the Bible sixty years ago that a convert is more valuable than anyone and I suspect that a former LibDem turned Conservative may be just the person for the daunting prospect of negotiating with a bunch of intransigent ideologues convinced of their own infallibility.
We shall see…
January 8, 2022
I certainly join you in wishing the Foreign Secretary success in her new task.
Like others who have commented, I think there is every chance that Boris has set up Ms Truss to fail, except that it is fairly obvious that as a career politician, with a clear eye on the leadership, she must have very different degree of motivation to her predecessor, Lord Frost. Success would add significantly to her stature and prospects, and failure or fudge would kill them.
On the question of support from a wavering Prime Minister, Ms Truss has the advantage that her resignation would be a seismic event far higher on the Richter scale than that of Frost.
January 8, 2022
The ECJ should have zero – no right whatsoever – what to decide and dictate to any independent nation as it is the thin end of a wedge of worse to come allowing God knows what next.
January 8, 2022
EXACTLY.
Why is this so hard to do — Have the civil servants not understood or even read the agreement?
Truss would be well advised to read it well, before Boris has to shuffle her into another hot seat because he can’t rely on his ministers. She seems to be the only cabinet minister that gets things done.
January 8, 2022
Understandable though the worries are about L. Truss’s capability, I draw some small comfort from her able wresting of Chevening from deputy prime minister Rabb’s firm clutches.
January 8, 2022
The problem with N.I., as with all other issues, is that we haven’t had a pro-British PM since Margaret Thatcher.
To blame “Brexitists” is a nonsense when we have suffered pro-EU John Major (ERM fiasco), pro-EU Tony Blair (Iraq war and massive immigration “to rub their noses in it”), pro-EU Gordon Brown (signed the Lisbon Treaty behind closed doors after refusing a referendum), pro-EU Cameron (“expand the EU to the Urals and include Turkey”) and pro-EU Mrs May who shafted us with Ollie Robbins in the initial negotiations.
And now we have Boreas Johnson who appears to all intents and purposes to be little different to pro-EU Mrs. May despite being given an 80 seat majority to “get Brexit done”.
In addition we have a pro-EU Parliament who tried all they could to prevent the enactment of the democratic decision of the UK to leave the EU, a pro-EU civil service and an educational establishment who have been corrupted by the EU and are now falling prey to the Chinese with their 120,000 Chinese “students”.