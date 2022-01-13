Time for the government to move on from managing Covid

The latest case numbers for Covid suggest this latest wave is peaking. The figures also suggest thanks to vaccines serious cases and hospital stays will be lower proportionately than previous waves. On 26 January the government review should be able to decide the remaining restrictions can be lifted. The pandemic disease can move to being endemic, something we will live with. Everyone can make their own decisions about vaccines and how much risk to run of catching it.
The government needs to refocus. At the high Prime Ministerial level we know what this government is about – getting Brexit done, levelling up, improving public services. At departmental level there is often a lack of clarity or a failure to work away at contributing to the main aims. Particularly disappointing is the way so many departments have gone out of their way to avoid using Brexit freedoms. So many advisers and civil servants seem to want to keep us closely aligned to the EU.
There is also a slow start to levelling up. This should be primarily about helping people on their journeys to ownership, self employment, better training and qualifications. So where are the Freeports as centres of investment and new jobs? Why aren’t they up and running , with low taxes and friendlier conditions for setting up and expanding business? Where are the plans to help us grow more and make more of what we want?
Cabinet Ministers need to set out how their departments will shape the post pandemic world and how this contributes to growth and levelling up.
I would also be interested in your views on the PM ‘s statement yesterday on the conduct of those working in Downing Street during lockdown.
The sweet sound of sanity!
I spoke to a friend last night.
She was, at first, a fervent believer, mask-lover and jab-seeker.
Now she is tearfully begging for it all to “just end”!
This government has stolen lives and done untold harm.
Indeed it seems so. Much of what the government has done has done far more harm than good both to health and to the economy (causing even more damage to health). We even had daft people like Neil O’Brien MP attacking the Great Barrington declaration and sensible people like Sunetra Gupta.
A good interview with the sound Lord Frost on the Planet Normal podcast. But even he thinks we have a serious problem with climate change, though he thinks Boris needs to move more slowly. He read History and French at university.
The reality is there is no climate emergency and even if there were the solutions being pushed – biofuels, wind, solar, EVs, hydrogen, heat pumps… will save no sig. CO2 let alone change the climate. A bit more CO2 plant tree and crop food is. on balance, a good thing anyway. To reduce world CO2 we would need world cooperation with China, Russia, India… anyway which will not happen.
The Carrie/Boris net zero agenda is totally unscientific and Political and Economic suicide. It needs a U turn.
Because it’s 100% clear that even the people inventing the rules didn’t believe in their efficacy. Ferguson, Hancock, Johnson, Cummings and now half the Civil Service in Downing Street…
The investigation needs to follow the process of how these daft and damaging rules were arrived at rather than who attended a party.
One could hypothesise it was all a stitch up by NHS glitterati to protect themselves and their empire.
And they won’t relinquish control without a fight.
Boris has shown himself to be a lying authoritarian PM. He is being ill advised at every level and too much influence from the real PM his wife.
He is destroying this lovely country by not stemming the channel invasion and continuing with his net zero nonsense.
Time for a change of direction.
@EH; Your comment is undiluted hyperbolic nonsense on stilts. If you want to understand a government that “has stolen lives and done untold harm” due to the pandemic you only need to look at Brazil.
January 13, 2022
Here you again, trying to blame the failures of Brexit on anyone but yourself and your fellow zealots. Those Brexit freedoms so far – higher costs for mobile phone roaming, shortages on supermarket shelves, not enough care workers or fruit pickers, nurses going home to Eastern Europe, inward investment collapsing as firms move HQ out of the UK to the EU, Northern Ireland cut off from GB. This isn’t the fault of civil servants. This is what Brexit is – cutting GB off from the world outside. We’re all poorer as a result, and it is you Brexiters who are to blame
Reply Typical Remain rant. Plenty of inward investment, Virgin no roaming charges, plenty of empty shelves in many countries, 6 million EU citizens staying etc
You really need to stop living in the past, Mr Redwood. We left the EU two years ago. “Remain” is not possible, it’s ancient history. What’s happening now is the reality of Brexit. Not project fear, but project right here. And it’s going very very badly. And it’s very very your fault, Brexiters
UK has more venture capital investment flowing into the tech sector than any EU country – we’re way ahead of Germany who are in second place. So your “inward investment collapsing” is just what you want to happen rather than what is actually happening.
January 13, 2022
@Gary Megson; Other than mobile roaming charges all the other problems you list have been caused just as much by the pandemic. Brexit has not been the cause of increased international shipping costs, or reduced production from far eastern manufacturers.
I do agree that this govt has made a unholy pigs ear of Brexit, there was only ever going to be two options, BRINO or a WTO exit, currently they appear to have landed themselves in a sort of no-mans land, surrounded by political minefields.
And it was Remainers who thwarted Brexit and gave us the poor deal we have. But, who cares about ‘deals’. This will (should) force us to focus on being self sufficient in food and energy and with less imports – both of goods and people. Mind you, with the present government …
As for Johnson’s excuses – they are beyond derision.
@ Gary – What deluded drivel. We can let in whomever we choose to let in to work. Many companies moving to the UK Shell HQ for example. The UK just has to be competitive, abandon the net zero expensive intermittent energy lunacy, cut the size of government in half, cut taxes and have a bonfire of red tape.
Simple really – but alas Boris and Carrie seem to have the opposite let’s be uncompetitive, full of green crap and big state regulate to death socialists agenda.
They’d very soon have an army of keen fruit pickers and care home workers.
If they stopped benefits.
And insisted (not incentivised) farmers and care homes to provide accommodation.
Gary Megson :
Nonsense
We have more EU nationals in the UK than the total population size of 12 EU countries. How do these countries survive with so few people?
Shell and Unilever have moved to the UK.
Our problem is that we have too many people working in useless, unproductive jobs in the public sector – civil servants, quangos and the educational establishment. Pro-EU and now falling into the hands of the Chinese – why do we allow China to have 250,000 “students” in the UK?
Reply to reply. No shortages in supermarkets around our area John. Talk about over load at Christmas. Shelves stacked to the ceilings!! No fuel shortages either now that the media aren’t panicking everyone.
Yes, where are the ‘free ports’? And who is to blame for a lack of action? Know-nothing Spads fresh out of university? Civil servants ‘working from home’? Ministers with no real interest? Perhaps the Spartans need to demand a meeting with the relevant minister and ask to be shown the project plan, getting down into the details. There is a project plan, isn’t there?
P.S. And the onerous provisions of the EU’s Ports Directive should also have been ditched by now.
Reply There are regular exchanges with Ministers!
Agree but also knew what the reply would be, that’s how Government works. What we are never told is why these exchanges are proving fruitless because apart from the problem of Boris, the rest’s inertia looks like political suicide.
I often find it useful to measure the time it takes for the government to do something, against the length of WW2.
Free ports = tax dodging bases.
Why do you want to encourage tax dodging? Who do you expect to pay your pension?
Lizzy backing Boris 100%; start packing now Boris.
There have been many reforms of the Civil Service (CS), few things have changed. Amateur politicians always forget that the CS works to, and advises on, the law as written; not the law as politicians think it is and the CS is deliberately not implementing it, because they are all socialist EU fanatics. You change the law minister and the CS will implement it as best they can. Meanwhile, the rules are what the last government left you with; and the pile of rules is getting bigger and more contradictory with previous rules, every year.
Worth a read and still relevant https://www.civilservant.org.uk/csr-permanent_secretaries_objectives.html
John’s prescription of more State spending and zero reform is destroying liberty, voice and the civil space and expanding the power of the now all politicised, all unionised public sector lobby than to all intents and purposes has become the State itself
Every Tory MP is now a prisoner of the progressive left
Reply I do want reform and will return to this in future posts
I don’t buy that every Tory MP is a prisoner of the progressive left.
We have had an allegedly Conservative Government from 2010 (apologies if the date is wrong) and all we’ve seen is a strengthening of the progressive left and that in my opinion is because the Conservative party is nothing more than New Labour .
I forget the MP’s name who in an interview during Cameron’s era talked of the civil service’s deliberate tactics to undermine departments during a former Conservative Govt.
Desks had to be thumped to show just who was in charge back then and that wasn’t happening during Cameron tenure in many departments.
So is there lack of wit or lack of will to put an end to this rule by progressive left, civil servants and advisers.
Sir John replies to the post that he does want reform, but I don’t see how a few squeaks during a Parliamentary debate from an ever growing minority of those who say they are Conservative (yet remain in a party clearly not, on many issues) is going to actually achieve that.
I hear of yet another young man retired at 50 doing karate practically full time. Retired police constable who thinks he’s paid for the multi million pound pot that has enabled him to retire after a mere 30 years work.
Could be mistake for a forty-year-old.
Andy bangs on about pensioners but the pensioners he should be banging on about are state sector pensioners enjoying old fashioned pensions (when shift workers really did die young and were unfit) that the private sector can no longer afford.
This is what we are prisoners of.
People who know right from wrong but who enforce undemocratic policy because they are scared of losing gold plated pensions. And then there’s the impossible economics of having to pay for it all, to rub the salt in.
January 13, 2022
Well most Tory MPs are indeed green crap pushing, big state, high tax and regulation, pro EU membership lefties who even want to keep dire, virtual state monopolies in education and healthcare. We have had vast tax hikes from Sunak and endless waste too.
“At the high Prime Ministerial level we know what this government is about – getting Brexit done, levelling up, improving public services. ”
I don’t think we do know that. Whatever was in the manifesto seems to have been replaced by ‘Build Back Better’ and NetZero.
January 13, 2022
You mean you actually believed the manifesto?
Let’s hope your’e once bitten twice shy when the next one comes around.
Everything points towards Parliament pushing us back towards the EU. I hope I am wrong, but EU appeasement seems top of the list, and Brexit freedoms and opportunities at the bottom. Big claims and big announcements but no action become predictable and even more trust gets lost.
A little bit of honesty goes a long way. How many Tory PM’s have told us immigration will be reduced? The reality is reducing the required points to a very low level, and rolling out the red carpet to make illegal immigration as attractive as possible. I’m surprised Boris doesn’t send the QE2 to pick them up straight from Calais (sarc).
Our country needs help and rescue from this totally incompetent government.
And in other news Boris’s defence that it was a works event. So any organisation could have held a massive get together with booze and food, unsanctioned, whilst people sitting on park benches were threatened with prosecution.
Insulting rubbish and the pathetic Cabinet Ministers rushing out meaningless statements of support, either because they know he is their sponsor and might/will lose their job under a new leader or are buying time to get their own leadership campaign up and running.
In terms of your post Sir JR, first job, of the government stop treating us with contempt and as fools.
Plod would undoubtedly been on our doorstep in the event of the same in May 2020.
I’m less annoyed about the shindig at No.10 or wherever it was and more annoyed and worried that the electorate actually believed that such things wouldn’t be going on.
I think a fair few from across both sides broke the ‘rules’ laid down to us.
The electorate are treated with contempt and as fools simply because they keep offering themselves up for it.
The, ‘I always vote…….’ (fill in the gap) proves that.
No doubt there are plenty out there bemoaning the state of ‘their’ party, yet will trot back out and vote for it again because they always have and Mum and Dad did too.
Then people wonder why nothing has changed and they are not getting anything like they were promised.
Johnson is under the influence of his wife and her Bright Blue green zealot friends. They are aware that their expensive and impractical plans are in danger if he is deposed and ate giving support despite his obvious lack of reality.
If the Conservative Party fluffs this opportunity to lance the boil and get rid of these deluded fools, followed by huge bills to pay for greencrap, say goodbye to office.
January 13, 2022
January 13, 2022
@Nig l; No any other business could not have held such a ‘business meeting’, at least not without risk of prosecution, either by the police or the H&SE should the fact become known, that is why so many companies paid (and still do) good money to use secure VPN’s and video conferencing etc.
January 13, 2022
The problem all along was that we should not have been in lockdown and this proves that the Tory Party knew so instinctively.
They know masks don’t work (they don’t wear them in Downing Street. They know lockdown doesn’t work (they had numerous parties.)
We now hear that Lord Frost resigned because he disagreed with Covid Theatre and comments that lockdown and masks will be viewed as a huge policy mistake (as I have said repeatedly over the last two years.)
The coming economic depression will carry with it a far higher mortality rate than Covid.
Our enemies now know that all they have to do is release a vial of moderate disease on our tube network to cripple our economies and we won’t even know we’ve been attacked or by whom.
We are a weak people. Covid has shown it.
The West is about to become the new Third World.
Boris should go not because of the parties but because he is a serial liar and not a good one at that. He should go not simply because he broke his own lockdown rules but because he made those rules knowing instinctively that he shouldn’t have done.
I was never fooled by him and I don’t think many of the public were – we voted for him to keep the Reds out.
The Red wall collapse was a vote against Left. The vote for Blair was a vote against Left (he had to disguise himself as a conservative) … and this country has voted against Left for over forty years now.
Boris turned Left.
That’s why he has to go.
As far as he was concerned it was work. Do you really think he is the party animal the media have dishonestly depicted for the public? He is a loner who likes books and painting and making models. But just as they and the EU made him out to be a fascist, sexist, racist, homophobe, islamophobe, etc at the beginning, so they are now making him out to be a heartless hedonist. This Italian style EU coup should be resisted, not abetted.
January 13, 2022
In my opinion the party gate incident is the last straw. It comes after: unnecessary lock downs, vaccine mandates, costly energy policies, tax increases and increasing illegal immigration. I’m afraid that the “Teflon coating ” has warn too thin and things are starting to stick.
January 13, 2022
Increasing ‘legal’ migration too according to Migration Watch (and only surely a surprise to those who still believe in tooth fairies).
Legal or illegal it has been a desire for a long time now of poor old ordinary Joe public for it to be drastically reduced. Promises broken, which should never have been believed in the first place given the Conservatives trajectory from Cameron onward on many issues not least immigration.
During a period when fathers were threatened by police action for playing with their children in their own front gardens, when people were threatened with fines for walking with a cup of coffee in their hands, when people were fined for sitting on a park bench, occupants of number 10 were aware that the dangers had been overstated. They laughed while the electorate were being bullied by he police, many were being abused within their own homes, and some were suffering severe mental despair.
How many MPs stood up and proclaimed that this was madness. That this was government fear mongering and coercion. Why did it take nearly two years for these leaks to come out?
Why aren’t we even now hearing many more voices saying that lockdowns and domestic passports and police bullying must never be allowed again.
Where are the voices? Still too many are covering their own elbows. None deserves a place in government.
Johnson is insulting the electorate with his obvious untruths. He must think they are stupid.
January 13, 2022
+1
Never mind any old party.
The in-the-know-party-goers…
WERE NOT FRIGHTENED OF GETTING ILL!!!
Thank the Dear Lord for human stupidity and frailty.
Who will now dare to keep demanding…”Put on your mask”?
379 Covid deaths confirmed yesterday.
That’s the highest since February.
The families of the dead will be moving on – planning funerals and burying their loved ones.
Afterwards at least they can now have a party. Which hopefully they won’t confuse with work.
Yes indeed, the number of cases – those who think that it’s even worth reporting their test results – may have peaked, but following the predicted delay deaths and hospitalisations are rising sharply as you say.
Then there are the problems simply caused by absenteeism through illness.
The young parents next door are still feeling rough twelve days on.
How many “with” diabetes, or flu, or a cold, or bedsores?
My guess far more but sugar isn’t banned, neither is staying in bed. Whoever thought banning people from doing reasonable things would end well?
Andy, you missed out the next sentence in the news report you are parroting. It says:
‘Deaths data on a Tuesday is often higher due to a weekend lag.’
But only 77 three days ago, more than ten times lower than February. See, I can selectively misinterpret the data too.
How many of those deaths were of people who were vaccinated and previously in good health, as opposed to morbidly sick anyway or had decided not to take the vaccine or had really died of something else and the Covid result is just a detail?
How many deaths yesterday of those who had flu within the past 28 days? Quite a lot I would imagine seeing as people die in their thousands every day and flu is a frequent infection. Yet we don’t get the complementary numbers for flu deaths.
Yes, grasp at that figure which represents deaths over a number of days. Someday you will move on.
Zorro
Speculation before the PMs statement yesterday in the Daily Telegraph predicted that he had five options.
The major Mea Culpa never happened. Instead we got a half hearted apology – of sorts.
The PM also clung to the idea that it was ‘work’ not a party; and that anyway he did not realise this sort of gathering was now forbidden and he was only there for twenty five minutes.
He tried to buy time with the excuse that he would wait until Sue Gray had made her report before saying any more.
So unsatisfactory but par for the course.
The smirk had disappeared though.
If Boris does go major problems stillremain unless the government gets back to what voters were promised on completing Brexit, tackling immigration etc.
You seem to cling to this myth that your brexit has somehow not been completed, and that if it ever were then your life would be transformed.
All except for a few hundred thousand people in NI you have the hard brexit that you crave, and that will not change.
They on the other hand are flourishing, thanks to the relative advantage that they now have over the rest of us by still being in the SM and CU.
January 13, 2022
*Eighteen hundred thousand, that is.
I agree with your comments Peter about Boris, however… who the dickens might come next, if Boris were replaced? Conservative members can only vote for the available candidates, and you can bet your bottom dollar, whoever is trying to get rid of Boris will ensure a remainer will be put in place. We need a strong minded conservative, of which there there a number on the back benches. But will any put themselves forward, and more importantly, will they get the deserved support?
And civil servants are traditionally loathe to pull trigger so get ready for a ‘dancing on the head of a pin’ get off free decision with a few ‘fall guys’ lower down.
It wont matter. The People’s Court has decided and if I guess the local election results correctly in May, a hatchet job will follow quickly.
He bought time to find out the scale of the revelation so he could calculate what lies he could tell. In the end he judged he couldn’t lie his way out of it entirely (his preferred option), so he plumped for a partial apology mixed with just a few lies.
The honourable decision to resign he leaves to people of integrity.
A working office meeting to celebrate the weather and bring your own booze. Invites from the PM’s secretary. Invitation accepted by PM and his bird. Great working perks.
@Peter; “unsatisfactory but par for the course”
Indeed, I did not take anything from Johnson’s ‘statement’, tacked on to his first PMQ, as an apology of any sort, being sorry means more than being told to say the the word “sorry” whilst at the same time making excuses for unacceptable behavior.
“The smirk had disappeared though.”
I didn’t notice.
As for your last sentence, if any new leader picks up and runs with the 2019 manifesto they are leading their party into defeat, the country, the world, has moved on, it would be a bit like the Tory party in 1945 attempting to win re-election using a pre war manifesto as their foundation -oh hang on…
The state of government and our political state this country finds itself in was just about summed up when political commentators showed concen that if there was a challenge to the Prime Ministers position there is a very good chance he would win such is the state of our political base. Hurry up and get the numbers Sir John the country needs you more than ever.
January 13, 2022
No mention of energy outsourcing or raising taxes as part of what the government’s is about at high Prime Ministerial level? High energy costs and increased taxes stifle levelling up and increased ownership.
As to Ministries not taking opportunities arising from leaving the EU I would suggest that any Prime Minister unable to influence departmental direction, either through laziness, lack of attention to detail, lack of authority, lack of application or lack of talent is but a figurehead and should move over to let someone who can influence have a go. For all his other faults, Tony Blair had an iron grip on his government and it did what he wanted, if the Johnson Administration does not have an iron grip, with an 80 seat majority it is through design or incompetence. We benefit from neither.
To comment on the behaviour of those working at Downing Street – They were working closely with each other and could have infected each other through day to day contact, I don’t see having some drink outside as a problem. They were plenty of people in the country who ignored the rules and the non sequitur of “I couldn’t hold my dying granny’s hand, or go to their funeral so I am incensed that people who were working closely together had drinks outside” is overly emotive.
Boris Johnson made it very clear he did not want to lock down but was being forced to by the circumstances so breaking lock down by him is much less hypocritical than if lock down had been breached by Starmer, Sturgeon or Drakeford.
I see no reason for Boris Johnson to resign for this, he should resign because he is incompetent as written above. He is my MP and will not receive my vote next time round, he has been neither a good constituency MP nor a good Prime Minister so there is no reason to vote for him.
The right thing to do was to have a party in May 2020 to celebrate us having followed the Barrington Declaration rather than follow other countries into 100% lockdown. Anything done by Downing Street ref Covid since other or since then is a mixture of hypocrisy and incompetence. Clearly Boris and half the civil service never believed the rules were approriate.
They also need to move on from Net Zero Carbon and Mass Migration to Net Zero Migration.
It seems premature to consider that the endgame has arrived with COVID, when infection rates are still remarkably high.
The lockdown party is not a matter over which the P.M. should resign.
I agreee, we must get on urgently with running the country properly. There is a lot to do, in particular in my view, regaining our total independence for the whole of the UK and sovereignty. There are many things I disagree with him on.
But for ‘the garden’, I support ‘Boris’. Whilst obviously I don’t know how No.10 works, the limitations were to deter the creation of new groups of people who were usually separate, not aimed at people who had been working together and mixing all day.
So we should leave him alone and let get him on to the real jobs.
This government, supported by most MPs & their propagandists in the MSM, promulgated an atmosphere of fear in the country which they clearly did not feel themselves. As a consequence, they hurt people directly & indirectly, wrecked children’s education & trashed the economy. Contracts were awarded for equipment to close associates of the Conservative party . This was never about control of a virus but control of people and to a large extent it worked as we see masked zombie-like figures walking the streets, in shops and their cars. This is unforgivable. The perpetrators must be held to account.
I do wish press would not endlessly engage in trivial spite entirely for their own reasons. Russia and China are a real threat and all press can do is look to whip up “down with our side”. Yes indeed lets focus on making things better but somewhere someone should say “thanks you have done well in a terrible situation” . The British govt did do well in a terrible situation. We still have many to mourn but the enemy was a virus not
our govt. There never were any “right” answers except perhaps for pushing the development of vaccines and getting them into peoples arms. The pandemic was a wicked problem with no right answers.
It’s not just Boris who thinks apologies can win the public over. A German (Bild) and Danish newspaper have apologised for not questioning their Governments narrative. Most politicians and MSM will now be apologising over their authoritarian overreach and willingness to go along with the narrative. This also applies to 90% of the population who have simply gone along with it.
The kind of mass transgression of power must not be forgotten or forgiven. It’s like the axis leaders apologising after the war. We can prosecute a few leaders to set an example but we all know a vast swathe of the public went along with it.
I suggest once the Government carnage is fully documented and leaders prosecuted that we lay a peace wreath on Nov 11 to remind us how easy it is to slip into authoritarianism.
Boris is and was the only person to get us through the pandemic and come out the other side with a fast growing economy and record numbers in employment. All this wiped away by the media for an error of judgement made only a month or so after coming out of intensive care in hospital. Many of those trying to build the story would have stayed off work for 6 or 8 weeks.
The quickest way back for Boris to the top of the polls, is to draw back from the world stage, put COP26 back in the filing cabinet f t b, and drive those minister and their departments to implement the Brexit opportunities which you have frequently spelt out Sir John plus accelerating ”levelling up” in the midlands and the north.
Sir JR, isn’t it time for you to address the ‘elephant in the room’ you know, the one with a blonde bouffant.
What are you and the Conservative party going to do about this immoral creature?
Ditch Boris and move on so you can avoid answering the questions about who has made all the money from pushing poisonous injections, PPE contracts and all the other lucrative deals for friends of politicians. Very convenient.
In reality the truth should result in prosecutions of an awful lot of the ruling class and their minions.
“At the high Prime Ministerial level we know what this government is about – getting Brexit done, levelling up, improving public services.”
Do we know that ? Why did you leave out Net Zero ? That seems to be their only clear objective.
Boris’ non-apology was rather odd. It seemed to be based on the idea that he thought the party was a “work event” even though there was no such “event” that was allowed under the rules. Still, he sounded very confident that Sue Gray would clear him personally so let’s see. What is clear is that all the civil servants and political staff who organised and attended the event should be prosecuted.
” So many advisers and civil servants seem to want to keep us closely aligned to the EU.”
Your recent examples, Norway and Switzerland are keeping closely aligned to the EU.
I’m afraid to say that they are doing rather better than the UK.
I’m afraid at the Prime Ministerial level, all he seems to be obsessed with is making us poorer, colder, less mobile and with severely restricted lives so he can pursue the Net Zero Eco lunacy. The complete absence of any remotely Conservative policies is why he has lost so much support from voters who thought he was “on their side.” Allister Heath in the DT expresses it beautifully today.
What I find most infuriating about the Garden Party is that it proves beyond doubt that neither Johnson, many of his Ministers (nor his Officials believed) what they were telling us about the lethality of Covid or the necessity of the ludicrous restrictions they placed on the entire country. If they did, they would never have put themselves and their families “at serious risk” by 100 of them (the invitees) gathering together for a jolly. By May 2020, at the latest, they knew it was only dangerous for the very elderly and those with serious co-morbidities but they continued with the fear-generating PsyOps campaign for a further 18 months ….. wrecking the economy and ruining millions of lives.
I do not accept Johnson’s non-apology. How he could look Her Maj in the eye at the next audience is beyond me ….. when she sat, alone, at the funeral of her beloved husband so that she complied with the vicious, evil, inhuman “rules” Johnson and senior members of his Government imposed (remember Handcock) …. with no intention of following them themselves.
He has to go. We need a trustworthy Prime Minister …. preferably an experienced former Brexit-supporting Minister currently on the backbenches. I think that restricts the candidates to Sir John, IDS or David Davis.
Re Johnson’s statement it reminded of a verdict I once heard that was passed on someone’s essay: “A bald and unconvincing narrative”.
Re government at large the failure to get a grip on opportunities starts at the top, in No 10. Without clear direction, clear thinking and unremitting focus on the job in hand then opportunities wil go to waste and the bureaucratic treacle will slow or stop change. That is the real reason Johnson needs to go even if party gate turns out to be the immediate cause
The Government needs to perpetuate this covid management stuff – to try and prevent us from thinking about everything else.
The PM is toast.
Even if they could, would the government let this crisis slip through their fingers.
Governments want to be seen as dynamic and worthy of their salt, but without a crisis they are left with the mundane, which gets them no merit marks.
A crisis allows ministers to shine and lead, no matter they may go in the wrong direction, they feel good at being able to show off their abilities.
The only way we are going to reduce the attractiveness of net-zero and the pandemic is to reduce their appeal – by making other issues into greater crises.
Lack of Energy is a good one to promote to a high level, along with the broken economy and
immigration.
We have to keep shoving these new crisis in the faces of ministers – just as they did with us with covid,
,
until hey get the message.t
The pandemic is over. You won’t hear that from the profit takers or the NHS but a review of the data shows the truth.
Most people read newspapers or watch TV. None of those august organisations will tell the truth either. The newspapers because it sells copy, Sky and the BBC because they hate England and the Tories and ITV because they don’t want to be left out.
Christmas bought Johnson only temporary relief (just like wine and parties). We now live in a shambolic reality dealing with broken trust.
Basic electricity is a major headache or rather shock for everyone whilst he fiddles while Rome burns and opportunities for reform dwindle. This is serious for the country not least the Tory conference Sir John.
Boris Johnson had lost me over his Green rubbish, fiscal incontinence, and failure to get control of our borders, the party thing was of no interest to me, probably shouldn’t have happened, but I can figure out the working environment in No10 is probably a very odd one, unlike any other, where social interaction keeps the show on the road.
The more the BBC attempts to unseat Johnson, the more likely I will support him, for I will never knowingly give those b…… a scalp.
As usual with Tory Governments of late they pander to the left trying to ingratiate themselves with people who will never ever give them their vote, like how many friends has Johnson brought with his Green garbage? If the calls for his removal are anything to go by , none. Meanwhile they antagonise their support base by being a Labour Government in everything but name. This mess Johnson has got himself into could be seen as an opportunity for conservatives, if he wants a route back it should come with a clear price tag, deliver on stuff we want, its probably too much to ask for him to row back on his Green garbage, but mass immigration and the invasion, that should be well within his grasp.
Errata Party
Re ‘partygate’. It is media-sponsored anti-government tosh, in similar vein to manufactured outrage about Cummings’ Barnard Castle trip. The restrictions, to the extent that they were necessary, needed to apply to most of us, the millions of ordinary Brits. We would not expect our military and our government to be so constrained. The country still needs to be run and those doing it should be allowed some slack. It doesn’t matter if a small number of people do not adhere to the rules that apply to most of us; it is mass behaviour that matters.
Number 10 Downing Street is a place of work and a home. Working life and personal life goes on there, regardless of what is happening elsewhere.
This week, whilst berating the PM about the May 20th event, the media were still showing the photo in the Guardian of the earlier event, which has been explained as a series of meetings. A glass of wine doesn’t make a party, nor does government work colleagues meeting and talking. Life at No. 10 does and should go on as normal, or as near to normal as possible.
If there is fault with the PM and others at No. 10 in this matter (apart from the photo-taker, the email-leaker, and other mischief-makers) it is perhaps the need for more discretion and for better personnel management.
Imagine if Second Permanent Secretary (Cabinet Office) Sue Gray; finds out that she also was at one or more of those parties and has to recuse herself.
And in terms of Brexit, especially NI, i wonder to what extent the dynamics will be influenced by Liz Truss’s prime ministerial ambitions with the opportunity now getting closer.
Play hard ball, attract the Spartans plus many in the wider party, getting it done with a spun sell out attract the Remainers/pragmatists/ civil service?
Interesting times!
I am sick and tired of this media frenzy, fueled by a bitterly desparate opposition.
I am bored with this constant drivel about so called parties. I am content to wait for Sue Gray’s report.
From my years working in London, I always realised that Boris Johnson was a bit of a ‘Marmite’ character but I never realised, until now, just how unhinged his detractors had become.
The past year has had plenty of news stories of other people being fined tens of thousands of pounds for having parties and gathering whilst in lockdown. I assume these fines will be returned and records of convictions quashed, given the government and prime minister were also holding parties?
I agree with a lot of your thinking Sir John, but I’m not confident in your party’s ability to deliver any of it while in government.
For this party to have gone ahead, a lot of people would have had to decide deliberately that it would be OK to do so. The rot and weak will extends down from the PM, all through government, private secretaries, civil service advisors. All the people who, it seems, cannot figure out why energy bills are increasing, or why we need Freeport’s and power stations.
To me, it looks like the wrong team, heading in the wrong strategic direction, concerned about the wrong things. Either change the top team and set a new direction, or stand aside and let a fresh team start delivering what is needed.
“The latest case numbers for Covid suggest this latest wave is peaking”
That must be why it was reported yesterday that “only” 4.4 MILLION people were actively infected with the Chinese plague virus last week. Today hospitals in Greater Manchester have called for urgent military support as the region’s NHS is overwhelmed. Of course case numbers have “plateaued” because the government has stopped the PCR tests!
I could not imagine a more cynical outbreak of disinformation and – following Johnsons’ lead – just plain lying by the CRG and the usual hangers on. There are 20,000 NHS beds occupied by virus patients, with 350 people dying per day, 2450 per week. Nearly 10,000 a month. So it’s over is it?
So on the basis of Brandon Lewis’s comments this morning it would have been acceptable for a large cheese and wine gathering to be held in the atrium of one of the large buildings at Canary Wharf. Hard working and multi offices just like No 10.
Keep digging guys. The more ridiculous the excuse, the more obvious the guilt.
First let us get a sense of proportion re Boris. Yes he has done some stupid things and deserved to have to abase himself before the HoC and the country. However in the present state of affairs in the UK it is small beer. Additionally the opposition are just being politically opportunist, having little to say on the big questions that face the UK. No doubt too are some members of his own party.
Boris has three problems. Being a product of the Bubble he has a detachment from the everyday and suffers from a belief that his own rhetoric is the end of the problem. He also has a green obsession that pays little attention to science and engineering, the thought being it pays more attention to his wifes agenda.
On the plus side he had the wisdom during the pandemic to put its resolution in the hands of scientists and an outside administrator. In effect taking it away from failed on PPE NHS administrators and showing faith in private enterprise and NHS medics. He now needs to apply the same principals to all our really serious problems.
The NI Protocol,
Self Sufficiency in Power,
Immigration,
Taxation for enterprise, Taking advantage of Brexit.
Political Correctness in Education at all levels and in much of the Media.
Success in the above could get him off the hook. Think of Winston Churchill’s screwups from which he came good in spades, but he was blessed with a lack of modern day media. I would encourage him to hang in there and “Ne illigitimos carburundum”, with apologies to my classics master.
When a government starts with telling lies, it must continue, and that is what has happened with Covid. It has been one big lie after another starting with the need for lockdown, then masks, then the removal of safe effective treatments such as ivermectin from the approved list. Most egregious of all was the loss of liberty for all citizens (except some who were exempt, allegedly) with the disgraceful legislation that MP’s show a determination not to repeal.
When the news came from S A that Omicrom was a mild disease it was obvious that this was the variant to be welcomed. It was not and instead became the new casedemic, the new killer, if our scientists were believed.
Should we get a new PM, how on earth will the CONservative party find one, including the present one, to carry out their promises regarding Brexit that they have consistently refused to do since the referendum in 2016?
JR “The figures also suggest thanks to vaccines serious cases and hospital stays will be lower proportionately than previous waves.”
Wouldn’t the figures requiring hospital stays be much lower still if therapeutics were given to the most at-risk patients with multiple co-morbidities that catch covid – immediately instead of just leaving things to develop in them?
Reply Yes I am pushing for more to be offered drugs that cut the risks when you have the infection
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is leaving his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been “an honour” to work with the scientist and he was “hugely grateful for his advice”.
Prof Van-Tam will continue to work for the government until the end of March.
He said it had been the “greatest privilege” of his professional career “to have served the people of the UK during this time”.
The professor, who is leaving to take up a new role at the University of Nottingham, also said it had been the most challenging time of his professional career, especially the Covid response.
Even the publically respected figure providing easily understood explanations has decided ‘fronting’ for this government to be too much.
“better training and qualifications.”
Yet your government and the last Labour government spent an absolute fortune on “better education, training and qualifications”. The % of children completing education to the age of 18 expanded exponentially to 100% now, this all had to be funded (what it the most sensible use of training money if you still believe we need even more better training and qualification?)
The student tuition fee loans when they were first introduced to ENGLISH students only, were only £1000 per year, so £3000 student loans were taken out in 1998 a simple question to see how effective these degrees were to the people that took them, how many of them have repaid the £3000 (a quarter of the average cost of a course at the time) in the past 20 years? I would expect every single one of them have managed to pay off such a small amount. If not then the higher education training is questionable isn’t it?
English tuition fee loans were £1000 in 1998 to be paid back when earning £10,000 pa at 9% graduate tax.
So a graduate on earnings of £15,000pa would pay £450 pa.
20 years payback period, £3000 tuition loan, is only £150 per year, to pay £150 pa they would have to earn £11,666 pa.
A minimum wage job at the time of graduation in 2001 would pay f/t £7995.
There will not be any “growth and levelling up”, rather decline and levelling down if the Government continues with the BEIS Marxist Britphobes’ unilateral Net Zero (CO2) Strategy.
The BEIS Strategy is to reduce our energy consumption by half by 2050 despite a population increase of 10 million and this can only mean one thing – reduced living standards.
We’ve already been told by a transport minister that car ownership is now “outdated” and we must in future accept “active travel”, public transport and “shared mobility” to provide “greater flexibility and personal choice”.
Pull the other one.
It is becoming clear that the unilateral Net Zero Strategy is not about saving the planet by reducing our 1% contribution to man-made CO2 emissions but restricting our freedoms.
As per your recent tweet – the real crime in my eyes is that they knew that they were exaggerating the danger deliberately to sate the media in full knowledge that they were imposing restrictions which they did not believe and would not abide by. A pathetic lack of leadership….. That is despicable. Good to see that Van Doom is moving on. Whitty should follow quickly but should first be held to account for his inaccurate ‘advice’ before Xmas. These people must be made to pay for their many errors. They have not lost a penny whilst others have suffered real hardship because of their stupid policies and advice.
There is grief but real anger will probably follow soon when the facts come to light.
Zorro
Personally I couldn’t give a stuff if the monkey from the local zoo was in charge if only the really important issues regarding immigration, net zero, fuel crisis, high taxes, wokism and getting back to work get sorted. For God’s sake, all this fiasco around Boris is costing time and money and meanwhile nothing is being done to get this country up and running. Boris has missed the biggest opportunity any PM could have had in history to do something positive but instead we find he’s fighting for his very existence over parties and his blantant stupidity.
As for government at last taking the actions needed, Blue Boris has chosen a weak Cabinet. Sacking a third of them post Shropshire North would have done no harm, although justice likely required that he include himself in that third alas.
Reaction to his statement may well be fashioned by whether his replacement is desired or not. I want him to stay provided we can have the old people’s Blue Boris back, one not seen for c. eighteen months. No-one from the present Cabinet appears a suitable replacement.
Being asked to await the findings of the Gray enquiry seems fair. Downing Street being an office with substantial staff who, obliged to conform to the physical limitations of the building, had no choice but to interact if work was to carry on, inevitably would mix together. Allowing it was a period of great strain, some informal drinks gathering there in the course of the working day including making use of the garden could do not practical harm, rather it seems a good idea not the dreadful sin portrayed by some. Clearly though, there is the issue of whether the gathering flouted the rules (that may look inappropriate in this light) imposed upon the rest of us and severe problems arise if that were so. I suspect not, but await Gray.