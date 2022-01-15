Energy self sufficiency

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what assessment he has made of (a) the implications for his policies of rising UK import dependence in energy and (b) the potential to expand domestic production. (96751)
Tabled on: 04 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
Great Britain benefits from highly diverse sources of energy. The Government plans to increase energy production from a variety of sources, including nuclear and hydrogen will ensure that dependency on foreign fossil fuels is decreased. Around half of Great Britain’s annual gas supply is already met by domestic production, and Great Britain’s electricity mix includes significant sources of domestic generation.
The Government is taking steps to support investment in new sources of electricity generation, including 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030, a first of a kind power plant enabled with Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage technology, and new nuclear projects. The Net Zero Strategy also sets out the Government’s ambition to decrease Great Britain’s reliance on natural gas, such as by blending hydrogen into the gas grid.
The answer was submitted on 14 Jan 2022 at 15:01.
This answer is most disappointing. It states that we will rely on future nuclear and hydrogen based power. Nuclear power will decline this decade, with no new station not currently in build possible before the 2030s. All but one of our current nuclear stations will close this decade. There is no large scale hydrogen currently available and that too will take time to build up, with current plans not large. Hydrogen will need to be green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, as it is not a primary energy source.
The phrase “around half of GB’s natural gas is already met by domestic production” implies it is on the rise, whereas we have gone from national self sufficiency to under one half so far this century. UK policy has been to restrict new UK gas extraction and to manage a planned decline in UK output. That is still the official policy though Ministers have started talking about adding to current gas fields.
The chilling phrase that electricity includes “significant sources of domestic generation” shows officials are keen to press on with making us more dependent on imported power. Last century we used to plan to be self sufficient with a margin of excess capacity to take care of shut downs of major power stations and surges in demand. We should revive that policy.
The wish to create 40GW of offshore wind needs to be linked to methods of storing the power when the wind blows, especially at night, to help with periods of low wind. Storage could be via production of hydrogen or battery or pump storage. Yesterday our substantial wind capacity only managed to meet 1% of our power needs, demonstrating that rated capacity is a meaningless figure to guide power availability when you can get so little when the wind does not blow – or blows too strongly so you have to shut the turbines down.
The government neds to concentrate on self sufficiency to keep the lights on and to prevent Mr Putin and an energy short Europe holding us to ransom.Ministers have said they do now want to extract more domestic gas to help so why do they approve official answers like these which imply their words are being ignored by the government machine?
78 Comments
January 15, 2022
Very disappointing and unsound from the points of view of security and continuity of supply as well as economically and our Balance of Trade
January 15, 2022
So now we k ow why Bozo rules out cutting VAT on energy.
It wouldn’t apply to Northern Ireland as they have to follow EU rules.
That effectively rules out any variation in VAT for the whole of the UK.
We’re still bound by their rules.
France is also suffering shortage of power due to problems with 10 of their 56 ageing reactors.
How do people like Hands get these jobs.
January 15, 2022
+1. Ian. Well summed up.
January 15, 2022
Wind on this low demand Saturday morning providing 2gw output.
On this basis with Hands 40gw of windmills we would be producing 5gw. Where in 2030 when the last of the coal and nuclear plants have gone (9gw) are we going to meet the shortfall.
January 15, 2022
@Ian Wragg; Indeed. The realities of Brexit whilst still following broadly Thatcherite economic policies are coming home to roost – ever wondered why I wanted a WTO exit?
January 15, 2022
Correct – and we are bound by the NIP and TCA level playing field for the foreseeable future….we need to face facts, our VAT is set and controlled by the EU
January 15, 2022
Sir John’s underlying position does not sit with his claimed aspirations.
If you are a disciple to right wing libertarian dogma, then you believe that most things should be achieved by the investment of private money, and that people should be free to sell their own property to whomever they like.
Should they e.g. choose to sell their power station or gas extraction rights to a Chinese person, because they offer more money than anyone else, then it is no business whatsoever of government.
Nor, if they are a provider of gas to the public and they choose to buy it wholesale from a Russian because he sells it cheaper than anyone else, is that any government’s business either.
Now it either is or it isn’t, but you can’t take any useful steps against your favourite bogeyman of “globalism” without passing laws restricting what business can do, and as to the disposal and acquisition of private property.
Reply Typical abuse. I explain my views here which are not as you describe.I do not favour allowing in Chinse state capital or Chinese capital friendly to their state to take over our assets and have always tempered free market economics with the need for a framework of law and regulation for the public good.
January 15, 2022
I hate to say it John but you’re flogging a dead horse. We all are. We are being govered by a load of partying idiots who haven’t a clue. I think they must a be in someone’s pocket. I despair.
January 15, 2022
@FUS; We have been thus for the last 45+ years, there was a reason why the Bennite faction in the then Labour party did not want the UK to get involved in that 1976 IMF loan, not just their denial of our economic situation at the time… The IMF = International governance by committee, as good it gets!
January 15, 2022
Is Mr Hands aware that Northern Ireland is a part of the United Kingdom?
January 15, 2022
Oh, I think that an increasing proportion of Remain-voting NI’s people look forward to the end of that, and the kicking out of the military bases with its new-found neutral status like the rest of the island.
January 15, 2022
He carefully does not mention the United Kingdom but refers repeatedly to Great Britain, which for some reason in fashionable circles seems not to include parts of the UK they don’t care about. Another degradation of our country and our language by the ‘right on’ political class.
January 15, 2022
I’m sure he is. But your Brexit deals – remember, the ones you didn’t actually read – left Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for energy.
Get over it. Apparently you won.
January 15, 2022
The reply is beyond “most disappointing”. It is a disgraceful failure to address the basic needs of this country, its citizens and its wealth producing activities. It is yet another reason the Johnson government is well past its “get lost” date.
January 15, 2022
If that’s the reply to an MP, I wonder what reply us mere plebs would receive….beyond contempt
January 15, 2022
‘In summary we are relying on Climate Change keeping UK warm’.
‘significant sources of domestic generation’ might mean we will be expected to pedal electricity generated into batteries for home use.
January 15, 2022
You are on to something here. When London got all lit up with fancy light shows pre-pandemic there was one on Victoria Street which did just that. It would only light up if enough people got on the bikes that were part of the installation and pedalled hard enough. All to save the planet.
January 15, 2022
Look, if they can do what they have just done re plague, they are scarcely going to care if a few thousand folk freeze to death.
And this energy rot is exactly the same cr*p.
There is no reason for us not to be self sufficient.
Carbon is good. Without it the seas would be solid ice.
January 15, 2022
Your first sentence is the most chilling (no pun intended), as history supports it – eg Kulaks
January 15, 2022
+1
For some time now I have thought it has a similar ring.
At first I thought French Rev. but look how they are going for the middle class…the ones who support themselves and provide employment in small businesses.
And of course with rewilding they ARE planning to destroy our food supply.
So chilling, as you say.
20,000 kulaks murdered so that “progressive” agriculture could starve the population.
January 15, 2022
That is a politician’s answer to a question they can’t properly answer.
Perhaps the questions should have read: When will new nuclear stations be built? how will wind power be stored? what is the plan when Russia closes gas pipeline?
Words without a plan are just words.
January 15, 2022
Every hamster to have a treadmill with a dynamo.
January 15, 2022
+lol
Or every one of us to have a big one in the garden!
Two mandated ( they love that word!) hours before breakfast.
January 15, 2022
No ! They just going to wire us up just like in the Matrix and power the country that way. I mean, it is no more absurd than relying on intermittent forms of energy or hostile nations that can plunge you into darkness at a flick of a switch.
January 15, 2022
+1
Yup! I can see that coming!
Especially if they can’t force us back into the EU with a manufactured energy famine.
January 15, 2022
Now I understand why they’ve built all those meaningless ‘cycle-lanes’…its to get us ready for the hamster-wheel
(your smart-meter supply will not turn-on until you’ve completed two hours)
January 15, 2022
Europhile forces within the body politic are as strong today as they were prior to the EU referendum. Reference to GB rather than to the UK appears to dismiss the existence of Northern Ireland. This is Europhile driven. Energy dependency as a weapon of political war to keep the UK tied to the EU.
What is worrying is that if a PM like Thatcher who to a degree held the EU in contempt bent to the EU will on Maastricht then what hope do we have from anyone who is softer than an ardent Eurosceptic like her?
If Labour achieves government with Starmer in charge or even a Tory party with a wet then I have no doubt the UK will be absorbed back into the EU in some shape or form
The only way forward is for the Tory party to elect an ardent, determined Brexit supporter
Reply Major not Thatcher forced Maastricht through with Labour in general agreement though opposing
January 15, 2022
Mrs.T opposed, Maastricht. That is why they got rid of her.
January 15, 2022
@Mark B; Mrs Thatcher headed the UK negotiation for what became the Maastricht treaty [1], just as she did with SEA, Schengen etc, had she not done so, had she refused point-blank to move beyond the customs union we had joined, what she had supported (both in 1972 and 1975), either the EEC would have remained much the same or the UK would have had to withdraw.
[1] Mrs T left office in late Nov. 1990, Maastricht was signed in early Feb. 1992, there is no way such a complex treaty could have been negotiated in just 12 months (by the then EEC 12), even had the UK conceded all our own national interests
Reply Yes, Mrs Thatcher used her last speech as PM to denounce the centralising power grab within the Maastricht draft.
January 15, 2022
You are one hundred percent right and this Remainer influence is rife in many other departments as well. It is growing in strength and is as dangerous as that Chinese solicitor is to the security of the UK.
Covid is no longer an excuse for inaction and Boris only has a few months to ”get Brexit done” PROPERLY!!!
January 15, 2022
Dom. Agree. I only just said the same to my husband across the breakfast table. They want to make us so poor we have to beg on bended knees to be allowed back in to the EU. It’s a shame we can’t get our true feelings printed here.
January 15, 2022
Agreed. Reliant on the EU for energy, and EU countries (including their governments) already owning many UK essential services. Mass immigration causes farmland to be used for housing, and in addition the government is deliberately bribing farmers to reduce food production in the UK via ‘rewilding’. From where will we import the increased amount of food we will need to feed our quickly growing imported population? The EU, by chance?
The government is NOT taking care of the UK, in fact it appears to be doing its best to ruin it. Why?
January 15, 2022
Was that the whole answer?
I can’t get over how rude and dismissive these people are when questioned.
Are they really that busy?
Constituents get short, sharp answers like that…although actually now my MP never replies at all!
January 15, 2022
‘Are they really that busy?’
You should remember all the invitations they get, and have to reply to, diaries to check, shopping for bring your own booze, walking round to the rear entrance avoiding being seen arriving by car at the front of No.10.
Some even have to read short punchy questions from nosey MPs, and then you have to get hold of Civil Servants to pen a response, and probably remind them a week later.
It can be a tough life.
January 15, 2022
Good morning.
It all seems a bit desperate doesn’t it ?
A totally unavoidable crisis looming large. All because people started believing that the sky was going to fall in if they did not tackle CO2 emissions.
—
Off topic
Here is another crisis looming on the horizon. Food !
I watched on YT the latest episode of Harry’s Farm. I suggest Sir John that you watch it as well as he speaks about food miles and the importance of growing our own food.
He mentioned that the government’s latest plan to pay farmers to grow nothing will not help as we would have to import more food, most of it from the Southern Hemisphere. That is an awful lot of food miles. He also mentioned that the CAP Grant given to English farmers is to be halved. Apparently, Scottish, Irish and Welsh farmers shall be receiving the same subsidies as before. So once again the English are denied something because they have no say. Care to comment ?
Reply Yes I am pressing the government to ditch this damaging import food policy
January 15, 2022
Reply to reply
Thank you, Sir John.
People need to listen to farmers’ like Harry Metcalfe. Farming, especially for small holders is not an easy business and government with its policies (eg anti-CO2) is not making things easier.
January 15, 2022
Reply to reply. And I hope standing up for English farmers John. Not many do over anything to do with England.
January 15, 2022
I am sure Boris and co said the subsidies to farmers would continue after Brexit, but that we would decide how they are spent. I didn’t hear the bit about them being halved, although we know a politicians promise is one of the 3 most useless things in the world. We can subsidise foreign windmill owners for billions, but cannot support the people producing our food. Pretty obvious they don’t want home production and wish to get us back in the EU asap.
January 15, 2022
EU level playing field & EU common energy plan
January 15, 2022
@JR reply; A good start would be to push for a revived MAFF, and place environmental issues were they really belong, in with BEIS. Very few farmers intentionally cause environmental damage, to do so would be like a carpenter using his finest wood chisels to cut bricks, most environmental problems stem from the needs of businesses, including new roads and the such. Even the problems that caused the spread of F&M in 2000/1 was a direct result of post farm-yard business decisions.
January 15, 2022
The Today Programme had a conversation about rewilding this morning, in which nobody mentioned food security. Or even food.
January 15, 2022
rewilding would be great for birds and rabbits.
Stand by for menus – how to make a sparrow feed a family, explaining to children that pet rabbits are not the same as wild rabbits.
Who needs to import?
January 15, 2022
UK rewilding is the EU CAP via the back door
January 15, 2022
+1
It’s a bit like Partygate really.
The govt’s unwillingness to grow food ( we did once and it was ruined by Brussels), and the willingness to import it show that it does not care diddly squat about bloody carbon emissions.
January 15, 2022
The IPCC climate crusade all started to stem the increase in the ocean level – there’s no agreed evidence of any ocean level increase
We’re all doing this net zero on a premise and forecast without evidence but a IPCC report
January 15, 2022
It is said that the Industrial Revolution was run on tea and sugar and that the City of London was ignited by coffee which took over from small beer befuddlement.
Answers like that one…la la fairyland ….make me wonder about …um…that sort of thing!
January 15, 2022
The ministers reply reeks of:
Ignorance, incompetence and arrogance. Situation normal it would seem.
January 15, 2022
Yet another non answer fugerama and not much in his cv to qualify him for his current roll. Having served in both the Cameron an May cabinets is not encouraging.
My questions today Sir John are, have the French managed yet to get one of their new power stations as being built at Hinkley C, working?
As there is currently minimal hydrogen production, how long will that take to get in full production and will it work aanyway?
Battery storage on the scale needed is pie in the sky idiocy. It has been installed in S. Australia and found wanting.
I think the idiots have taken over the asylum.
January 15, 2022
Parliament voted for the idiotic Climate Change Act, which has imposed the “green” agenda on us. And the Civil Service is still implementing the EU’s policy of Energy Interdependence.
Parliament won’t repeal or amend the Climate Change Act, for fear of Eco Loon Activists (including the current Mrs Johnson). The Civil Service won’t change the long-term policy of EU membership/alignment.
And the un-Conservative, Liar and Hypocrite in No.10 won’t do anything about either of them. He has morphed into an Eco Loon himself and when it comes to the Civil Service he doesn’t have the energy, determination or ability to reform it.
Which is why Sir John got the response he did.
Even if Johnson goes, the basic policies won’t change. We are to be made colder, poorer and have restricted lives because that is what the UN/WEF/Parliament and the Civil Service have decided we must have. And there is no-one in the CONservative Party (let alone the others) who will refuse to comply.
January 15, 2022
It’s a shame our political elite are not ignited by cocaine given the evidence of widespread usage in the HoC. Perhaps the boozy parties negate its effects.
January 15, 2022
Yes and maybe your government will tell us how they are going to back up their threats of economic sanctions on Putin over Ukraine when he has got us by the power generating balls.
Obviously hot air and he knows it just like so much else that comes from No 10. I see it is alleged another promise broken licensing super trawlers to ravage our stocks. Get ready for the NI sell out with a role for the ECJ. It won’t be spun like that of course.
January 15, 2022
Carbon capture and storage remains a pipe dream – would those who profess to believe in it like Mr Hands, personally commit to funding it voluntarily through reallocating their investments and pension funds to it? Of course not. We have a Brexit Government now firmly committed to the management of decline. We wish Mr Redwood well in his efforts to mitigate the madness, but it is astonishing that all of the relief and optimism of the 2019 election result has disappeared in a short time. I doubt if a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn would have been any worse. Tax rises would have been no greater, he isn’t married to an eco zealot, and probably wouldn’t have dreamed up destructive policy such as the ICE new car sales ban.
January 15, 2022
That answer from Greg Hands is scary. Surely he should be replaced
January 15, 2022
What I wrote yesterday is wholly confirmed here today. ‘Boris’, deluded power-crazy insane ‘Boris’, who is intent on personal glory only and his ministers are intent on ruining and destroying this country to bring it about.
There will be no general election, too many Tories are only interested in the party and holding on to their own seats, so other change is vital. Sir John’s leader and his ministers care nothing about what he says and keep swatting his views away – in any case what we read here is just a polite question and could be misinterpreted, taken as seeking evidential support for their policy.
We must get rid of this PM urgently as he will not change to decency and common sense policies.
January 15, 2022
National Lampoon’s Animal House film 1978, depicts a college Fraternity House called Delta Tau Chi. The Dean of Faber College makes devious plans to expel the entire notorious group of boys and seeks help from another Fraternity.
If you haven’t seen this film, you should. It bears a remarkable resemblance to the Current Downing Street Frat’ House. You will easily spot the Boris character.
Most modern large corporations have a Chairman and a Chief Executive that have separate and distinct duties in a plc. Likewise, modern nations have a similar structure; a Head of State and a Head of Government. Sadly, the UK doesn’t have that. Hence, the UK’s Downing Street Frat’ House, has no popularly, separately elected Chairman, to discipline the Frat House.
January 15, 2022
Nuclear will become even more costly with the mounting problems of the French Hinkley reactor and its yet unproven technology.
The last sentence in the piece is unclear. How are Ministers separate from the ‘government machine’ ?
January 15, 2022
“All but one of our current nuclear stations will close this decade.”
Given the usual, and perhaps proper, lead times for new nuclear power station (certainly when new technologies are being introduced), were was the forward planning to off-set what was always going to happen by the 2020s, did New Labour, with their anti-nuclear ideals, in the late 1990s cancel such planning or was there simply no forward planning to cancel? The Conservatives have been in government for 29 of the last 42 years, our host has been a senior advisor, a cabinet ranking Minister or on the backbench for all but 3 years of that time, this energy crisis was made decades ago in CCHQ, not the EEC/EU, Westminster or Whitehall. I actually feel sorry for the current Minister, having not only to answer questions from those who failed to plan in the past but then take the blame for such past failings!
Our host, in all his various articles on this issue, appears to offers not one ounce of contrition.
Reply This energy shortage was created by successive governments following EU rules and civil service guidance, with me as a critic throughout.
January 15, 2022
Come on jerry spread the blame as it should be….
January 15, 2022
The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy was never going to be easy. The closure of the Rough gas storage facility inevitably meant a greater reliance on the gas interconnectors and importing electricity from the EU.
Biden opposes the new NordStream II pipeline so that the USA can export more LNG cargoes to us and the EU. This has enraged Putin and is partly responsible for the tremendous increase in energy prices. Why should we have to suffer such a huge increase in energy costs – carefully timed to hit us during the winter – so that Biden can play geopolitics with the Russians? The oil/gas majors also want to recover their losses from the lockdowns
We lead the world in wind energy. By its very nature the wind is variable, but when conditions are right it can generate phenomenal amounts of electricity. To get the best from our investment in wind, grid scale storage solutions are a must – along with new nuclear to complement it
January 15, 2022
Sakara. I cannot believe what I am reading. You recognize the fact that we are importing more LNG from the US and that Putin has us over a barrel regarding prices yet you fail to mention that we could actually produce more of our own gas and be less reliant on others. No bloody wind here today and wind only contributing around 6%. Oh, bloody marvellous. I see a fracking company has been taken over by a renewables company. That should be interesting – not. I find myself hoping we will get major power cuts before long. You are one of those people that think it’s ok for big manufacturing industries to go to the wall for your beloved renewable. Sick and delusional or what?
January 15, 2022
The absence of any numbers is what’s really worrying. I wonder whether mr hands is aware of the basic data – how much electricity is generated from what sources, how much of total energy consumption does electricity account for? Etc. all these answers on energy and green crap are given in vague terms with no focus on the fundamental data. If Boris is to be ditched I suggest Tory MPs make sure the next PM really does have a grasp of these issues.
January 15, 2022
Another cold, windless day here. 2C when I got up. The coal-fired stations are online again, thank God. But in 2025 the government will see to it that they’re closed for good – because we’ll have SMRs a decade after, and hydrogen, maybe, perhaps. This weekend many sound Conservatives will be be giving their MPs merry hell over ‘Partygate’. I hope they’ll chip in with some bonus abuse about this government’s Energy policy at the same time.
January 15, 2022
The enemy within
January 15, 2022
Excellent Question and assessment of the answer. Thank you for persisting with this subject, for the government still doesn’t understand what is so obvious, as you point out:
It seems that the government take little heed of questions from their own MPs that should prompt them into other lines of thinking. They have decided on our course, and Net-zero over-rides all considerations
January 15, 2022
Brexit, please. Mentally as well as physically and legally.
Rolls Royce nuclear.
Quickly, if you would be so kind!
January 15, 2022
The real crime in all of this is that it is all down to the deliberate action of government. We do not import coal because we have run out, we have an abundence of it. It has been done under government dictat. Again why are we importing gas. Answer because we have ceased to exploit our own sources and have closed storage facilities. We import electricity because we have closed power stations before having own source alternatives. Government delude themselves in thinking that wind power is a viable alternative.
, it is not.
In fact this whole chaotic shambles is solely down to government mismanagement over decades, driven of late by the desire to be the leading virtue signaller in World. How long do we have to tolerate government, political and civil, being totally incompetent. Specifically asked because it is the working population who have to pick up the tab.
January 15, 2022
Agricola. Don’t forget people like Sakara Gold.
January 15, 2022
O/T – I read that 9 EU supertrawlers have been given licences to fish in UK waters. If true, then he should be ashamed, very ashamed, and the Tory party needs to get rid of him pronto before the UK is totally ruined and/or given to the EU!
January 15, 2022
They load on costs to our fuel bills to subsidise unreliable renewables, they constrain the development of our own fossil fuels , making us dependent of foreign supplies, then when there is a shortage tell us this is why we need more renewables. Its a wholly contrived crisis to pursue their green nuttery .
I can see the next one will be having crammed millions and millions of people into our country, and continue to do so without any regard to sustainability, then pursue polices to restrict the amount of food we can produce with their policies like Rewilding , then when there is a food shortage they will tell us this is why we have to eat insect burgers.
January 15, 2022
The UK wind fleet has an installed capacity of over 24GW but this morning it can only produce 2.06GW of power. It doesn’t matter how much capacity you build, if the wind doesn’t blow then it doesn’t produce electricity.
January 15, 2022
This is just so depressing. I had thought Mr H one of the more practical ones.
January 15, 2022
you should rename yourself ‘rose coloured spectacles’
January 15, 2022
Is this not the central thrust of Common Purpose Global Leaders Forum?
January 15, 2022
“For when all was said and done, waste magnates owed their unearthly salaries,mansions,limousines and corporate jets to unceasing grass roots activism against pollution.”
From “Giants of Garbage” by Harold Crooks.
Published 1993
Inciting activism is a very worthwhile pastime.
January 15, 2022
Sir John, your party is heading for a perfect storm in three months time and the British people won’t be happy as most will be totally unaware of what is approaching.
We will see a huge hike in our energy prices as the cap ends, council tax bills increasing again by more than inflation, NI rises, more clean air zones coming into force, car tax for petrol/ diesel vehicles rising massively, those in England aged between 60-66 having to start paying for their prescriptions, some greedy phone providers introducing roaming charges, the sacking of tens of thousands of NHS staff causing more backlog, rising rental prices as more regulation costs are heaped on landlords, the calmer weather and lax laws enticing more migrants to cross the channel.
It didn’t have to be this way. Your party could have stayed in power for decades but they seem hell bent on self destruction and taking the rest of us with them.
January 15, 2022
+1 Christine
January 15, 2022
Very good and accurate post Christine. It’s really frightening. I honestly don’t know how some will manage. We are heading for the dinasoar age again. Let’s not forget the job losses when large manufacturers that use a lot of energy go bust. It’s an utter disgrace. I can’t see myself ever voting Tory again.
January 15, 2022
Sir John.
It’s all deliberate and there’s nothing we can do about it. Reduction of food, energy, liberties…
There is no point whatsoever in politicians now. They make NO difference.