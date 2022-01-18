The future of the BBC

A couple of tweets by the Culture Secretary does not create a new policy. It appears for the next few years the Licence Fee remains, though for a couple of years it may not increase. What she has done is invite those interested to debate the future financing of this important national institution.
The Licence fee is becoming increasingly difficult to collect as many people turn to social media and commercial entertainment and news services which they say they can legally access without paying the Licence fee. The Fee is also resented by more people who are paying for access to non BBC service but still have to pay the tax because of the way they watch other services. The BBC continues to antagonise people who legally do not need to pay with their intimidating emails and messages demanding payment.
One of the reasons BBC support is dropping is the attitudes and content of much BBC output. Although the BBC sought to be impartial over the formal period of the EU referendum. for the rest of the time before and after , it is remorselessly pro EU putting the EU case against the UK and refusing to treat the EU to critical pieces on its policies and on its ways of arriving at them in the way it does for any UK government. It campaigns relentlessly for net zero policies, weaving them into the fabric of many of its programmes, and favours the experts of world organisations however wrong they turn out to be. It plays up Scottish and Welsh identity but refuses similar treatment for England.
It also has some great back catalogue material, employs some talented and interesting people and produces some good programmes. If it wishes to re establish itself as the accepted voices of the UK it needs to become the people’s BBC. I suggest that the government should now move to decriminalise the licence fee, making it a bill like other household bills. Enforcement occupies too much time and resource in magistrates courts. The BBC should also be told to offer the same level of support and service to England that it shows to Scotland by having BBC Scotland.
85 Comments
January 18, 2022
Good Morning,
If I don’t pay my water, gas or electricity bill, I get that service cut-off. Why can’t I get the BBC cut-off also?
January 18, 2022
Because the Beeb is everywhere, like a continuous shower of neutrinos. There is no escape from it. None!
January 18, 2022
Try tin-foil hats
January 18, 2022
Strange – I see and hear nothing from the BBC unless I visit their website.
January 18, 2022
More to the point the same with Netflix, Amazon Prime etc.
January 18, 2022
And in addition, why should I have to pay a BBC licence fee if I want to watch live tennis on say Amazon Prime?
January 18, 2022
I pay my licence fee but can’t get Netflix or Sky Sport for free
January 18, 2022
Exactly
I stopped funding them after the run up to the referendum. It should be a subscription service or part of our Virgin package.
Paying for the likes of jug ears and Zoe Ball is not attractive to me.
January 18, 2022
I genuinely don’t know what the BBC is actually there for nowadays, to be frank, and have felt this way for about 20 years.
Is it meant to provide mainstream light entertainment such as EastEnders or Strictly, or to educate the public about ???, or to provide full and impartial coverage of political matters, or to provide access to culture and cultural activities that is unobtainable unless one can afford to tour the world or regularly visit concert halls, for instance?
I know what I would like it to do, but would be interested to read other opinions.
January 18, 2022
It is supposed to inform, educate, and entertain. It was also understood it would provide a non commercial service of a higher standard and in better taste than its one commercial rival. In fact, it tried to compete with its one commercial rival, even to the extent of feigning advertising breaks – with adverts about itself.
January 18, 2022
Propaganda.
January 18, 2022
Russian Television (RT) worldwide BAD
British Broadcasting Company (BBC) world-service GOOD
All propaganda is bad
January 18, 2022
SM the alternative strand of opinion is summed up by Polly Toynbee:
“The World Service reaching 279 million people a week and the BBC News website the world’s most visited” is considered a soft power. What % of its overall (licence fee) budget is spent on this world service? What subsidy do they get from the government on top of the licence fee to provide it, does that contribution cover the cost?
January 18, 2022
The BBC business model needs to be changed from compulsory licence fee (a tax) to voluntary subscription. Its output, like that of its many competitors, would likely then comprise a mixture of free content (such as news) and paid for (drama, documentaries and music events). Competition would require it to raise its game to retain existing and attract new viewers (including a global audience). Technology has changed fundamentally how such services are created, delivered, watched and paid for. That revolution continues. It will be a painful, but potentially exciting, transition for the BBC whatever future course it takes- just as it is for any other business organisation that must adapt to a changing world or die.
January 18, 2022
How about that, a concerted attack on the BBC by Conservative MPs at the exact time that we are discovering No 10 spent lockdown laughing in the faces of us little people who had to follow the rules. What a coincidence ….
January 18, 2022
How about this: a concerted and sustained attack on the PM, to the exclusion of all other news, every time there is a by election coming up. What a co incidence. And why now? Just when we were supposed to be taking back N Ireland and finally freeing ourselves.
January 18, 2022
It’s happening now for the same reason it’s front page news in the Mail and the Telegraph. Do you expect the BBC to ignore those at the top breaking the very rules they imposed on the rest of us while the rest of the media continue to report it?
January 18, 2022
Yes, timing is everything isn’t it. We’ve had an alleged Conservative Govt for how long now? Yet the BBC has been allowed to carry on unhindered in areas mentioned above and more besides, until now that is or so it seems.
I reckon once the No.10 drinks fiasco runs out of steam then maybe the fist shaking against BBC will.
January 18, 2022
What about the BBC’s “attack” on the British people by refusing to challenge the Government’s propaganda and instead silencing alternative Expert opinion to SAGE and its political editor/journalists just relentlessly demanding even more, longer, harder and stricter restrictions on our Civil Liberties?
Doesn’t that bother you?
January 18, 2022
Its feeding the mass gullibility.
January 18, 2022
This is NOT an attack. It’s dragging, kicking and screaming a spoilt child who likes to then poke you into line with its siblings, who have to look after themselves. Next in line the EU.
January 18, 2022
Ah, Spare The Rod And Spoil The Child.
Yes, children can be terrified and brutalised into mute obedience.
January 18, 2022
Dories did not go anywhere near enough on controlling the dire lefty, green crap and pernicious BBC.
Nadine Dorries said “When it comes to monthly bills this is one of the few direct levers we have in our control”
Well that is not true dear energy and heating cost are pushed up about 25% by the moronic net zero religion and 5% VAT, petrol and diesel bills (just to get to work often) about 80% is tax, we have very excessive council tax, motorist mugging all over the place and then we have the 2×1.25% manifesto ratting National Insurance increases, the triple lock pension manifesto ratting, the freezing of all personal allowances and the deliberate large devaluation the currency plus the vast burden of mainly idiotic red tape. Quite a few other levers actually Nadine!
The main problem with the BBC is there evil agenda of 99% pro EU, against freedom of choice, pro the dire monopoly NHS structures, insanely Climate Alarmist, for Covid Lockdowns, for Diversity over ability and talent & pushers of woke PC lunacy all over the place.
But clearly it should compete on a fair level playing field basis with other media providers.
January 18, 2022
Spot on LL. I’ve just been reading about the number of established businesses that will be ruined by the clean air zone charges around Greater Manchester. It’s shocking just how many people just trying to get on with their lives doing essential things will be caught up in this nonsense. I’d like to know exactly what these charges will be spent on and how it benefits anyone. Perhaps the BBC could highlight the stupidity of these charges and how they are going to affect real people living in the real world instead of showing us contrived programmes such as Country File abd the likes.
January 18, 2022
And Humpty Dumpty and all.
January 18, 2022
There is no point trying to explain reality to you MPs
January 18, 2022
The BBC actually mentioned “supply” this morning when talking about another piece of rumoured Government interference in the energy market, but only with the phrase “long term problems in the supply of energy into the UK”. It is still concealing from its audience the fact that we have our own supplies which the Government is refusing to let us use.
January 18, 2022
Indeed motorist in the UK are about the most highly taxed in the world over all even before the active motorist muggings (parking, bus lanes, speed and other mugging cameras) that the state organises. One of the few things they can do efficiently it seems.
January 18, 2022
Indeed Rose. There is much that the BBC doesn’t explain and much it makes up as it goes along to suit it’s own narrative.
January 18, 2022
Government created problems of supply – as usual the government doing rather more harm than good.
January 18, 2022
Government intervention bad
January 18, 2022
Curriculum review to see Shakespeare and Einstein replaced by Mandela and Angelou. Geniuses discarded on the altar of woke bigotry
This is the new Tory party now wholly owned and enslaved by the Neo-Marxist woke teaching unions
Is there nothing sacred that the Tory party will not sacrifice to insulate itself from its enemy?
BY the way, WHAT EXACTLY isn’t a hate crime in this day and age?
The UK is finished as a cohesive and healthy nation
January 18, 2022
Still forcing children to wear ineffective and very unpleasant masks all day in schools for no valid reason. Also still trying to force them to get vaccinations that they do not need and do more harm than good for children and the young in general as the statistics seem to show rather clearly.
January 18, 2022
Exactly. Why is no pressure being placed on Zahawi over this.
January 18, 2022
Yes, the adverse affects reported on the USA VAERS system particularly in young people needs further investigation. The way our government is treating young people is so wrong.
January 18, 2022
In answer to your questions as to what isn’t a hate crime, I think destruction of our culture built over centuries by a closely connected people is not a hate crime.
Insulting said culture and its people is not a hate crime, as they don’t have ‘protected characteristics’.
Fast forward to a time many are predicting when the heritage population will be the minority (as they already are in some areas of the country) will we then have ‘protected characteristics’
January 18, 2022
Well, you’re on here every day, spouting your relentless varied hatreds, so the answer to your question is, apparently “plenty”.
January 18, 2022
Pot kettle NHL
Or was your post really aimed at your pal Andy?
January 18, 2022
hate? – we read it every day on here.
January 18, 2022
Interesting, the curriculum review was started in April 2021 and published on the gov.uk website on 12/05/2021. And funnily our household @&£) » talks about it in 01/2022. Who is the manipulator and who is manipulated?
January 18, 2022
It’s all taking too long. Those who don’t like the content should take the matter into their own hands and cancel their TV licence. I did so about 4 years ago. It’s an easy process and there is no comeback. You can’t watch any live TV afterwards (even foreign stations, which is ridiculous: that is something the Culture Secretary should change immediately), but unless you are a sports addict then Youtube and Netflix can provide all the other content you might want (including some of the BBC’s back catalog).
January 18, 2022
+1
Starve the beast
January 18, 2022
I am pleased to see the BBC tax held steady for two years. This morning, there was a grave voice on R5L warning that cuts would have to be made. The last time I checked, the BBC had some FIFTY TV and radio channels. It’s time that some of those were closed down completely – particularly those that cater for alien cultures, perpetuating division.
P.S. And I wish that ministers would keep off Twitter. Some of them seem to use it as a substitute for proper communications rather than as an addition.
January 18, 2022
Current spend reported to be £3.7bn per year.
Any suggestions on shaving a bit off ?
January 18, 2022
The celebs and stars keep telling us how great they and the BBC are….prove it, sell the whole organisation and lets see you stand on your own feet
A bit like the proposed car ban…if electric cars are so good why ban ICE cars !
January 18, 2022
There really only needs to be 5 or six national radio stations. If there is a market for multi-ethnic content then is should be provided by private sources.
January 18, 2022
Always thought the license fee was a pointless way to fund the BBC: Didn’t allow any variation by ability to pay, expensive to collect, expensive to advertise demanding payment, lead to lots spent on hunting down non-payers.
Far better to just fund through taxes or make the BBC self-financed in the way of netflix et al.
January 18, 2022
In Germany they have a broadcast contribution, it is high and they also moan their heads off about it because they claim their quality of programming is nowhere near as good as other Countries inc. the UK. One of the problems is that compulsory contribution doesn’t correlate to the best programming.
January 18, 2022
I stopped watching TV in 2005 and notified the TV licencing accordingly. I have had no TV connection of any sort for over 16 years and stopped listening to the radio not long after. What I want to know is, are your government considering making up the BBC’s financial shortfall via general taxation?
If so, will those who don’t watch the BBC or any of the other TV companies who get licence funding, or listen to the equally ‘woke’ filled radio be given the choice to opt out of their taxes being spent in this way? Afterall, they hardly fit the category of an ‘essential service’, despite what they and various politicians think.
I suspect there are many who would strongly object to their taxes funding this ‘entertainments’ facility they do not and will not use.
January 18, 2022
I would strongly object to funding the BBC in any way due to its subversive nature.
January 18, 2022
This is what they do in Germany and I am given to understand that it is hated. We are only now talking about the way the BBC is funded because the old model, a tax, now no longer works.
January 18, 2022
In other news, the unvaccinated NHS doctors and nurses will start to be sacked in the next two weeks.
I struggle to get my head round this. All my vaccinations have historically been to protect me…
Why then, when the NHS doctors and nurses risked their lives in 2020 working with an unknown virus, some did die from the disease ….who now choose not to have the vaccine (which doesn’t stop you getting or passing on Covid, and it seems to be more likely you’ll catch Covid than those who’ve had Covid or not had the vaccine) is their reward… being sacked?
I still say, in the US and here, there are tens of thousands of hospital staff refusing the jab… do they know something we don’t? I know what I think, and it’ll just be a matter of time before that bubbles up to the media… and the public.
January 18, 2022
+1 SHARON
They know of many serious side effects, and deaths post vaccination. Many will have had Covid and will have strong and lasting immunity. They also know that the ‘jabs’ are failing so why on earth take the risk.
January 18, 2022
It’s about control and obeying orders ….. not health.
January 18, 2022
In this area alone, the BBC has become treacherous. I do hope a way will be found to grant an amnesty, and NOT to sack medical and care staff on the basis of exercising a legal right. In a more balanced and perceptive world, they would have legal redress against the Government. Meanwhile, it would appear ‘Omicron’ might single-handedly immunize the world by natural means.
January 18, 2022
@Sharon
You will not hear any challenges to the bat flu orthodoxy on the BBC.
January 18, 2022
According to Wikipedia, applicants for senior posts in the BBC were vetted by the British Security Services to ensure that subversive elements were kept out.
This was stopped in the 1990s but perhaps it is time to bring back the vetting and make the organisation accountable.
Unfortunately. I suspect that the rot starts much earlier than at the employment stage – at school and university.
January 18, 2022
The tragedy of the current state of extremism in Britain is that those who vote for for the leftwing-captured Tory party are simply voting indirectly for everything they despise, reject and hold in contempt. Tory MPs by encouraging voters to vote for a captured Tory party are knowingly encouraging this dissolution of all that we hold dear
The PC, woke and progressive left now hold control of all areas of British public life and they will use this total control to smash all that we are, destroy voice,
criminalise all opposition and demonise those who dare to fight back
Education, Parliament, BBC, health, social and immigration policy all dictated by a BLM agenda.
Books removed. Statues downed. Words abolished. People cancelled. Laws passed to destroy free speech. All under a Tory government ruled over by the LEFT
What is the point of a Tory party that when ELECTED into government carries out the policies of the woke Marxists?
Appalling deceit
January 18, 2022
The BBC is causing its own problems, yet another once great British institution going to the wall on its WOKE and Political agenda.
Shame really, but life will go on !
Find myself viewing more and more programmes that I have recorded nowadays, and just skip through the adverts.
January 18, 2022
The debate about licence fee seems to me to be cart before the horse.
First the remit should be sorted – do we need so many channels targeting different audiences? What output should we be expecting – should the BBC be able to bid for large sporting events and show them on terrestrial TV or should sports be hived off for a subscription BBC channel? How to determine impartiality ? Both left and right do seem to think they are disadvantaged by the BBC which suggests that they report the missteps of both sides.
The BBC does fail when it takes a side in a debate, we have seen from the EU debate, climate, Covid lockdowns and vaccinations and most recently the Nolan investigation into trans issues and Stonewall entryism that the BBC takes an editorial stance. That editorial stance seems to pervade internal BBC culture and programming which can not be right.
I would be prepared to pay a licence fee if the remit were to be locked down and I would pay an additional subscription for sports, including the overpayment of high profile presenters, demanded by the governing bodies when awarding contracts.
January 18, 2022
I stopped paying the BBC licence years ago and it is probably one of the most healthiest things I have ever done for myself.
The satisfaction of knowing I do not contribute money to the sneering set of those at the trough, who suddenly become judge and jury on every topic going.
The blatant political one sided offerings. The rudeness and again blatantly one sided political opinions of the pompous journalists interviewing their victims or fawning over those from the same side of the fence as themselves with a much softer questioning and no interruptions.
The blatant anti-English stance. The boring, depressing, endless social justice message in just about everything.
Just a few of the reasons I ditched it. I would say there’s little difference to be found in the other mainstream media outlets either. They all seem to be working from the same agenda.
So for me the box in the corner is purely for playing dvd’s and I’m none the worse for it.
January 18, 2022
Off topic, the Belfast Telegraph reports that under the terms of the Irish protocol it is now easier to get goods into the Irish Republic via the Northern Ireland ports and the land border than direct to the Republic:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/northern-ireland/irish-hauliers-and-dublin-port-officials-report-more-goods-arriving-via-northern-ireland-ports-under-ni-protocol-41248062.html
“Hauliers and Dublin Port officials in the Republic have reported an increase in goods coming into the country via Northern Irish ports because of less onerous customs rules here under the terms of the NI Protocol.”
I’ve dropped them a line pointing out that at present the terms of the protocol are not being applied:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/politics/poots-sea-border-situation-could-get-so-much-worse-90-of-checks-arent-even-happening-yet-3527250
“What people need to understand at the outset is, in terms of the protocol, probably we’re operating at less than 10% of the checks that would be applied with the full implementation of the protocol”
Of course this is close to the nightmare scenario, as cunningly invented by the Irish government and the EU, with goods evading strict EU Single Market rules by entering Northern Ireland unchecked and then flooding across the open land border into the Republic, so basically they have now got what they did not want.
January 18, 2022
John, you made the good point that the BBC license fees should be decriminalised to free up the work of magistrates. Surely Dominic Raab should do this as an emergency measure for two years to help free up the courts.
January 18, 2022
If the BBC object they should be accused of not supporting the fight against the covid virus.
January 18, 2022
I think you can still be imprisoned for not paying a fine imposed after non payment of the BBC licence fee.
January 18, 2022
It would appear that Sir John is going to pursue Johnson’s Dead Cat strategy.
A two-year freeze in the BBC Poll Tax is hardly headline news (assuming it happens). And announcing in 2022 that the Poll Tax will be cancelled in 6 years time – post another General Election which they may not win – is sufficiently down the road to be forgotten about by the time comes. After all, Johnson forgot every Manifesto commitment he gave about 6 months after the last election.
I would be more impressed if the Government ENFORCED the BBC’s Charter now, by demanding that Tim Davie sack high profile presenters and editorial staff who refuse to keep their personal opinions to themselves, than make threats about funding which they almost certainly have no intention of keeping.
I cancelled my licence 3 years ago. When my son returned home to live for the lockdowns he paid it because he watches live sports. When he leaves again, in the near future now, it will be cancelled again. I don’t watch the BBC anymore and I have no intention of ever doing so again, regardless of the funding model. They produce nothing I’m interested in watching.
Reply No, I want proper reform of BBC starting with decriminalisation of the licence fee. I will at a later date set out my thoughts on the future of the BBC
January 18, 2022
Live sports provided by other organisations – the BBC does hardly any.
January 18, 2022
Why should I need a licence to watch television in the UK? That is the question to me.
It is another example of state control which must be scrapped.
January 18, 2022
Well, you need one in plenty of other countries if that’s any help.
January 18, 2022
What a disastrous policy, breaking up the media envy of the world. It would turn into another great privatisation success story like the railways. Or the sewage dumping industry. Or the energy industry. All because a small number of far-right MPs want to be able to set editorial policy more to their liking.
January 18, 2022
Well, I suppose if they really are the ‘envy of the World’, then the BBC’s revenue will dramatically increase as the rest of the World pays, via its subscription, to watch it…
January 18, 2022
But its rubbish
January 18, 2022
Nothing in UK is the envy of the world.
January 18, 2022
For £5.99 a month I can subscribe to BritBox, a streaming service part-owned by the BBC. On this I can view old BBC shows (that I’ve already paid for via the license fee actually) which they don’t make available to me via BBC iPlayer and new series like Spitting Image that they don’t make available to me on their terrestrial channels. So I’m not sure why they’re suddenly horrified by the idea of funding themselves via subscriptions.
January 18, 2022
@ Roy Grainger – because a subscription service means consumer choice that may be fatal, most particularly an end to the bounty of captive subscribers, including those who only consume rivals’ products.
January 18, 2022
“It plays up Scottish and Welsh identity but refuses similar treatment for England.
The BBC should also be told to offer the same level of support and service to England that it shows to Scotland by having BBC Scotland.”
With respect, you could equally be talking about the U.K. Government with those remarks John. Pot kettle spring to mind.
January 18, 2022
It’s unfortunate that non-payment of the license fee will not be decriminalised in the meantime, but I believe MPs voted on this some months ago, so there we are.
I favour the BBC being funded by advertising, so as not to necessitate subscriptions, especially as the BBC already advertises its own offerings on TV for several minutes each hour.
January 18, 2022
At the moment the BBC is allowing its content to be viewed for free by the rest of the world whilst criminalising people in the UK who don’t pay. Surely it can’t be too difficult to enter a code similar to what is required for subscription services. The BBC has to learn to be more commercial if it wants to survive.
January 18, 2022
“The Fee is also resented by more people who are paying for access to non BBC service but still have to pay the tax because of the way they watch other services”
Is it technically possible to produce TV sets where the tuning function can be factory set to block BBC broadcasts?
January 18, 2022
If, like me, you look at the Guardian web site for amusement – you will see that the left wing nutters who frequent that site think the BBC is a rabid right-wing, Tory government supporting outfit.
If you come here, the BBC are characterised as a bunch of Tory hating left-wing loons.
Interesting how people really just see what they want to see. (And the people on the Guardian web site are, of course, wrong.)
January 18, 2022
The BBC is remorselessly anti British , pro EU, trivial and parochial. We want world news not endless attacks on anyone picking up the burden of government. The BBC seems to be perpetually an envious adolescent . They never seem to like anything or anyone British.
January 18, 2022
Sell it to highest bid, you could label it, best propaganda outlet, chinese and others pay billion’s for it..
January 18, 2022
Correct tweet don’t make policy, nether does freezing the consumer charge, that’s just kicking the can down the road
Make a clear statement of intent, either sell the BBC or maintain its charter
I’d say sell it like the ‘Tell Sid British Gas’ campaign and allow joe public to buy discounted shares