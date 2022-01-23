The Bank of England plunges us into inflation

The Establishment tells us the Bank of England is independent. They remind us that the Bank is charged by law to control the creation of money and the rate of interest in order to keep inflation at around 2%. Inflation is currently at 5.4% and is widely forecast to rise above 6% by April, more than 3 times the target. Inflation as measured by the old RPI index is already at 7.5%.
It is curious that the defenders of the idea of an independent Bank do not criticise it for such a failure, nor offer explanations of why this has happened. Most are happy for the government to take the blame , forgetting they could not tell the Bank to print less money or to raise the interest rate.
I supported the massive creation of cash in 2020 and the ultra low rates. The anti covid measures were a huge hit to output and incomes so there did need to be a large offset. When the recovery gathered pace in 2021 I advised the ending of money printing or QE by the Bank. It was obvious inflation would take off if the Bank kept boosting the amount of money.
The government got away with the massive money printing when the economy was in covid measures depression. They could allow the Bank to print and they could spend it routed to them as near zero interest loans which the state then bought up. These are not state debts we now have to pay off as the state owns the debt as well as owes it. Once the economy showed strong recovery then printing, borrowing and spending returned to being inflationary as Latin America and Zimbabwe can tell you.
The Bank was right at the end of last year to at last end QE or money printing. The Fed has carried on printing and has presided over a worse inflation than we have. It should stop immediately. The Bank of England should now be careful not to overdo further tightening as they and the Treasury are now slowing the economy too much. It would be quite wrong for the Bank to tighten when the Treasury is about to increase taxes far too much.
January 23, 2022
Indeed vast and damaging tax increases and allowance freezing have been made or are already in the system. David Bailey while at the FCA gives us ~ 40% one size fits all regardless of credit rating personal overdraft rates so foolish is the man. Effectively abolishing them for sensible people – mine was base + 2.5% now 40% so not used. This inflation of about 1,300 % – thanks very much Bailey & FCA.
Robert Jenrick in the Telegraph today – “The market price for energy has quadrupled since before the pandemic, mainly because of an insatiable desire for gas in China. This upward pressure is compounded by Russia restricting the flow of gas for geopolitical ends – the bleak picture in Ukraine points to this continuing. The world may be structurally short of gas through the 2020s as China gobbles it up and Europe turns its back on coal. We should expect high energy prices to be with us for the foreseeable future.”
So no mention of the main causes – Net Zero, the large green energy levies, fracking bans, failure to have sufficient gas, coal and oil storage, to much expensive intermittent renewables, coal bans and Carrie’s apparent conversion of Boris this absurd religion. Gas prices in the UK averaged about three times those in the US. Boris must abandon his government’s (or is it May & Carrie’s) mad flagship policy of net zero insanity and do it now.
January 23, 2022
Jenrick’s article has, I suspect, been placed in the DT to start providing cover for the Jolly Green Giant when he starts to tiptoe away from the Eco Lunacy he has advocated for the past 2 years.
We have another example today: the DT carrying an article that the Compulsion for all front-line NHS personnel might be delayed by 6 months ….. supposedly so they have time to get all 3 jabs, when they obviously aren’t intending to have the first 2.
January 23, 2022
Agreed about the Net Zero point. Not enough numerate, let alone those with a ‘hard’ science background, MPs to subject the whole topic to real scrutiny.
January 23, 2022
We need a group of climate realist scientist to counteract the current insane climate alarmist group think. We needed this for the Covid alarmists too. They have done huge net harm in so many ways with their OTT reactions to Covid and absurd modelling. Net zero watch does a reasonable job of this but the government paying for one side only is like a trial where only the prosecution has any funding for lawyers and scientific experts. Plus these “experts” are clearly not independent as they know what side to be on should they want to act on the next job and also suffer from massive reinforcing group think.
January 23, 2022
Inflation is rising because of Brexit. Brexit barriers to trade at the ports and Brexit red tape and extra paperwork make imports more expensive, and those extra costs are passed on to British consumers. We lack workers in vital sectors because of Brexit, and that pushes up costs too.
Reply Inflation is higher in USA and Germany!
January 23, 2022
Well there is an argument that because of Brexit, the Establishment doubled down on their anti-democratic position on that and how they dealt with Covid, which led us to this point. For most people that would be a signal to dump the Establishment, and not to back them as your respondent here suggests.
January 23, 2022
Those serious economists who were opposed to Brexit forecast a long and deep recession which hasn’t happened.
Those serious economists who supported Brexit set out how it could make the U.K. more competitive and lead to lower prices due to deregulation and due to the ability to import at world market prices, not the artificial prices imposed by the EU. Of course the government hasn’t followed this advice. So the main criticism of Brexit isn’t that project fear was right – it was quite clearly nonsense. It’s what actually was the point of Brexit?
January 23, 2022
And this Richard1 is why Sunak isn’t suitable as chancellor, just what has he done to improve matters, what or who is stopping him?
January 23, 2022
Sadly, project fear may prove correct, but NOT for the reasons they said but because we don’t have a government with the imagination or will to make it a success. Bunter is the wrong man.
January 23, 2022
They certainly have done nothing regarding the bonfire of red tape needed plus they have lumped all the insanity of net zero, expensive energy and vast tax increases on top.
January 23, 2022
As someone who supported Brexit, I seem to remember prominent Brexiteers telling us that there would be little difference in our trade with Europe . We were told that since we had parity or rules with the EU before Brexit it would be a completely frictionless transition. How wrong they were. Did they never contemplate the vindictiveness of the EU?
January 23, 2022
IF that were true, it will discourage imports and encourage home produced food and goods. Which is precisely what we need. I don’t understand people like you. You live in a fool’s paradise where we can just endlessly import everything and never have to get our hands dirty growing food or producing goods in factories. Why are you such an elitist?
January 23, 2022
The trouble is you are an elitist too. Brexitists said they would dig for England. They won't. Farmers have tried recruiting Brexitists but Brexitists won't do the work.
January 23, 2022
Andy, if ‘Brexitists’ are all pensioners as you claim, then clearly they are too old to pick potatos or pull carrots.
January 23, 2022
We haven't been self sufficient in food for 200 years. That's partly because we can't be (we can't grow lemons or rice), but mainly because it makes no sense to try. It's better to make what we are good at, use it and export the rest, while letting other countries make what they're good at, and importing it. That is how and why trade works, and it is basic economics which an O Level student would understand.
January 23, 2022
We were at one time the most efficient farmers in Europe – driven I beleive by the need to supply large amounts of food to the Royal Navy. We might not be able to grow all of own food but we should certainly try to grow more of it – and the Government should be encouraging this – not subsidising the re-wilding of usable farmland.
January 23, 2022
for nearly all of that 200 years rice wasn’t a staple and still isn’t, indeed lemons were unheard of by the masses -the landed gentry got their estate gardeners to grow them in greenhouses.
So, we were self-sufficient in the staples …. and sadly Ireland got starved by poor potato harvest plus blight 150 years ago.
Several countries know that with energy use and greenhouses, food can be produced to beat the problems of climate. You’d rather we not bother – but pay others?
January 23, 2022
Before the referendum our major export market was ……………………… the rest of the (non-EU) world.
January 23, 2022
That is hundreds of markets.
The largest – by FAR – was the European Union Single Market.
January 23, 2022
We are now importing more from the rest of the world at much better prices. No longer do we have the German’s forcing higher coffee prices and the Italian’s higher rice prices etc.
Inflation is everywhere. It is mainly due to Covid restrictions and the net zero religion.
You may want to blame Brexit but you fail miserably to see the benefits. Just think how much the UK would have had to contribute to poorer EU countries Covid recovery funds had we still been a member. We would have also had to continue with the ridiculous Covid passports that have been enshrined into EU law.
I like our new freedoms I just wish our Government would take more advantage of them.
January 23, 2022
Emergency public health measures are nothing to do with any European Union institution.
They are a sovereign matter for each of the member countries.
Anything such as “green passes” is therefore national law for them and national law alone.
January 23, 2022
Gary Megson :
We have 6m EU residents and net immigration is still running into hundreds of thousands each year.
We have a £100bn/YEAR trading deficit with the EU which needs correction.
And we are still run by EU corrupted Parliamentarians and civil servants and boards of corporates, quangos and institutions.
January 23, 2022
No, “we” do not have six million European Union residents here, any more than Spain and Portugal have all the UK people with interests there living there at any one time plus their extended families.
January 23, 2022
‘Brexit has weakened Britain’
Of course it has – but the brave voters accepted short-term discomfort to obtain the independance of principles and future policies. We can now address the issues the EU forced upon us, well at least a different Cabinet and PM could…
January 23, 2022
Mickey Taking,
Or maybe even a completely different government. Not one composed of MPs from LibLabCon though with a few notable exceptions….
January 23, 2022
You’d have to mention the few notable exceptions, my mind’s a blank on that one.
January 23, 2022
Good morning.
The BoE responded to a national and international event blown out of all proportion by the media, so called experts and politicians eager to gain more powers. For the BoE and other Central Banks it was not decision they wanted to make.
Well they are the Reserve Currency. At least for now ! If the world switches over to the Renminbi, americans in the US are really going to feel the pain.
A real Push-Me-Pull-You. But here is the thing. If you wanted to destroy the Middle Class, the best way to do it is to destroy their wealth. And that is to grind them down between the two millstones of inflation and high taxes. The rich can move their wealth into assets and offshore as we have seen from the Panama Papers. The poor are subsidised through benefits and have their wages protected, if they are working, through the minimum wage, plus a large part of their wage is tax free. For the Middle Class there are no such protections. The value of their money is destroyed as it is in savings. Their salary is undercut by inflation (high fuel, Council Tax etc) and, to add to that, they are having to take on an increasing tax burden.
Result – Poverty for all but the very, very rich !
A nice bit of Leveling Up !
January 23, 2022
It’s a funny kind of levelling up when the intention is that all but the Global Elite “will own nothing and be happy.”
January 23, 2022
Donna,
Orwell’s ‘newspeak’ and ‘doublethink’ perhaps?
January 23, 2022
Mark B. +1. Very good post.
January 23, 2022
All part of the great reset. Destroy the middle classes. And if they don’t get your money whilst you are alive then take it once you are dead. The inheritance tax rules have failed to keep up with inflation. For many even owning a house throws them into paying 40% inheritance tax. It’s absurd you can’t even spend more that £250 on a gift using your own well earned money. Of course none of this applies to the rich with their trust funds and off shore accounts. The sooner all the main political parties are gone the better.
January 23, 2022
How very right you are. It’s my money, but I can’t do what I want with it.
January 23, 2022
Good post Mark B with a lot of truth in what you say.
January 23, 2022
Whilst on paper the Bank of England may look as though it is independent, it begs the question how independent, when you take into account the following:
Carney was appointed by Osborne and who can forget Carneys’ interference in British politics (which interestingly mirrored much of Osbornes opinion) and who can forget his wife (until I think she was told to shut it) telling the Brits how they should conduct their lives.
The current one, Andrew Bailey, was appointed by Javid who stated “When we launched this process, we said we were looking for a leader of international standing with expertise across monetary, economic and regulatory matters. In Andrew Bailey that is who we have appointed. Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field. He is the right person to lead the Bank as we forge a new future outside the EU and level-up opportunity across the country.”
So just how independent is the Bank of England when the CEO appointment is made by politicians of this appalling calibre?
January 23, 2022
To be fair, to a considerable extent this is a global problem caused by money-printing.
This has caused an asset bubble, and in this country owing to local matters, particularly a residential property one.
People have to pay rent and meet loans somehow, so pressure for higher wages naturally follows.
The labour shortage in key areas caused by brexit has made that pressure irresistible, and now there is nothing to break the cycle.
Lax credit requirements, especially for mortgage-backed loans are a curse.
January 23, 2022
If we had not accepted the wrong attitude of encouraging immigration these last many years and controlled what benefits are paid to the able-bodied shi(wo)rkers, then our own people would be doing the jobs that europeans and eastern europeans have flocked here to do.
This has been the cause of rapidly increasing population, pressure on housing, schools, education, transport etc. Now we have the breakneck planning and housebuilding concreting over what was green fields England. That has caused the financial concerns over loan/mortgage chasing millions and triggered inflationary pressure coupled with a mad energy policy (or rather what energy policy).
January 23, 2022
If you looked at detailed, complex reality, rather than at the infantile cartoon version peddled by the right wing press for Tory voters, then you would grasp that your analysis is plain wrong.
January 23, 2022
However, a search into Andrew Bailey background shows he has a History degree, spent some time as a research officer at LSE, before moving into banking. His track record in this field is, at best, nondescript. And Javid thought he was the best candidate! Or was Javid just really looking for someone who was mediocre and malleable?
January 23, 2022
Look at his personal 40% overdraft policy the man is a menace. Note offshore divisions of Lloyd’s HSBC …do not charge 40%, these rates just reserved for UK borrowers thanks to Bailey and the FCA.
January 23, 2022
Indeed. When your job relies on your boss, and in this case the Chancellor of the Exchequer, an political appointee who has to keep one eye on the opinion polls, then it is hardly independent as political pressures will always filter through and on to decision making. If the appointment was done say, by Her Majesty and no politician had a say, then one may believe the position to be politically neutral and free to act.
January 23, 2022
Would you have wanted Carney and Bailey to be chosen by Labour? Or by referendum? Who should have chosen the BoE’s Governor? Does the country need such a Governor? If not, should the responsibility for monetary questions left with the Chancellor? G.Osborne? P.Hammond? S.Javid? R.Sunak?
Were G.Howe, N.Lawson, J.Major, N.Lamont, K.Clarke so brilliant at dealing with monetary questions? And after the BoE’s ‘independence’ what about G.Brown, A.Darling?
And J B, why were you not candidate to become Governor of the BoE, as I understand you must have a ‘descript track record’ and are not ‘of this appalling calibre’?
January 23, 2022
What did the B of E think would happen?
Printing money has to lead to inflation, surely?
Printing was done in response to poor predictions by a govt that is now paying the price.
The B of E doesn’t seem much better at predictions really does it?
And to an extent its hands are tied re interest rates.
But, hey! Look what the establishment has already done to us. What would a few repossessions matter?
January 23, 2022
The treasury has a strong track record of wrong predictions and advises the government especially a newly elected one
January 23, 2022
They all need to invest in fresh goat entrails methinks!
January 23, 2022
a salivating thought… raw or grilled?
January 23, 2022
Let’s drop viruses and make inflation our focus.
Apparently in 1974 President Gerald Ford declared it Public Enemy Number One.
Which seems more sensible than focussing on a virus!
(And then printing money.
And then ramping up inflation.
And then discovering there was no need to do any of it at all.
And then wondering why you are suddenly living in Venezuela).
January 23, 2022
Inflation feels more like 10% than 5%.
Can the establishment have got their figures wrong?
Again?
January 23, 2022
Because in all probability, it is !
The way in which it is calculated does not take into account the rises in Council Tax, water, gas and electricity charges. Travel costs, insurance (house and car) and any other costs we cannot escape.
January 23, 2022
Everhopeful, have your monthly outgoings really gone up 10%, is it mainly fuel cost rises? I went through my gas and electric usage in detail, I reduced the temperature in a couple of rooms that I don’t use as much and only turn them up when I’m in the room and I turned off radiators in unused space. I identified two older heaters that were using too much electricity and turned them down and will replace them for more energy efficient ones, this seriously cut down our bills, a smart water meter cut our water bill. Our supermarkets are dropping prices and item prices have lowered in our area and we have a new rather large supermarket that is killing off the few remaining small businesses and market, soon the shopping centre will only have charity shops. Restricted choice will then push up prices again once they have taken the market share they desire. The Council bends over backwards for them allowing them to put up four lighted signs from the main road, not two, four to dominate the town landscape. I hope their business rates will make up for all the shops they finally put the final nail in the coffin of. Clothes prices have dropped and I’m so sad that my favourite department stores are now only online but this has helped to reduce costs. Vehicle fuel is a headache up 25%.
January 23, 2022
talk to families with little better than average income, a smallish mortgage, children, trying to run an essential old car, giving up on holidays, and staring at depressing prospects….
Which of them can afford to vote Conservative?
January 23, 2022
ChronicleLive.co.uk, 20/01/2022, ‘How much your shopping has risen …’ with details how the prices of various staple products (meat &fish, household basics, fruit & vegs) have gone up between 12/20 and 12/21.
January 23, 2022
There has never been any clear evidence that QE has worked. What we do know is the rich got richer, the CEO’s got bigger pay and bonus .
Savers have been robbed and ordinary people will have paid the cost with low wages and high inflation. QE is the fault of this government and no one else. Please show us the evidence that QE has worked.
January 23, 2022
+1 S R. A very good question, does QE work?
January 23, 2022
Yes, indeed, a very good question!
Counterfeiting didn’t…it usually got the perpetrator hanged.
January 23, 2022
Eh. That sounds appropriate……..
January 23, 2022
Very!
January 23, 2022
Life I was told was all about a question of economics. It all hinged on getting that right and living within your needs.
How is it the people charged with controlling this process seem to have completely lost the understanding of basic economics?
All the time to compound the problem, government talks a lot about controlling and stamping out waste but it continues on regardless.
Less waste must surely equate to less borrowing? Government should be rapidly be revisting some if not all of its grandiose ideas.
January 23, 2022
Because of elected Brexitists. You literally elected economic illiterates. You put them in charge of the country and the economy – and they screwed up both.
January 23, 2022
Turbo terrier, the conservatives tell us they are the best economical managers, it would be interesting to check how much their government spends compared to say Blairs ‘in real terms’. Do they personally do what it says on the tin.
January 23, 2022
There is a fundamental ignorance of basic economic principles within government and public sector circles. We really ought to try capitalism again.
January 23, 2022
‘ living within your needs.’ is becoming impossible to afford.
Essentials are being cut out, heating, eating, recreation and holidays now off the affordables.
January 23, 2022
There is now the likelihood of a triple whammy of rising interest rates, increasing taxes and higher input costs as supply chain disruptions continue into the foreseeable future. The latter is baked in as Omicron takes hold in Asia, and China locks down cities and its ports cease to function normally. The government can influence the first whammy, controls the second but can do next to nothing about the third. But the government remains consumed by party gate and its consequences. So these issues, if considered at all, are at best on the back burner.
January 23, 2022
Why would Asian countries enter lockdown because of Omicron? There is ample evidence that it usually causes a mild upper respiratory tract infection.
January 23, 2022
It will be higher inflation that causes the slow down not so much as increased interest rates. Borrows are the minority. Inflation effects everyone while interest rates only effects borrower’s.
Those with mortgages will have been stress tested or have fixed rate mortgages. The government could provide cheap loans to businesses if need be.
January 23, 2022
Not sure about this but is it that mortgage borrowers aren’t stress tested any more?
Something to do with 5% deposits.
And the loans now are HUGE. No longer 3 x salary.
January 23, 2022
The Bank of England is run by the WEF and remainer gang.
It is their idea to stoke inflation to make the government look bad.
We savers are the ones being punished for the ba k and government largesse.
January 23, 2022
Why is it that Joe Soap, the man in the street, i.e. me, understood what would happen if the Government locked the country down in 2020. To my friends and family I explained the damage it would do to the economy, health, education etc. and afterwards, would come inflation. They looked at me blankly.
Well the Government and Bank of England were wrong and still are. They seem intent on money creation instead of wealth creation, which is entirely in line with their socialist/Marxist doctrines. Far easier to print money to give to people in their socialist state than to give the people the freedom, liberty and incentives to create wealth for the benefit of the country.
January 23, 2022
+1. This so called ‘Conservative’ Government haven’t got a clue about wealth creation. Socialist to the core, they believe in tax and redistribution.
January 23, 2022
They are certainly a tax and spend government, but not a redistribution one. If they are, then it is being redistributed to the wrong places. Food banks in the 6th largest economy are a disgrace. With costs going through the roof, they take away the extra £20 per week from the poorest, given out during the pandemic, renege on the pensions triple lock to cut pensions even further when they are already the lowest in the developed world and in effect force wages down. Seems like a Conservative government to me, but not one that I used to support
January 23, 2022
Redistribution to vested well connected interests often. HS2, net zero, test and trace… or just pissed down the drain.
January 23, 2022
Spot on. Thatcher’s vision has been crushed by both main parties who are now wedded to a sinister agenda and a future in which the State knows no limits to its powers over all areas of our lives
The kickback will come when the State tries to take personal assets from the people in the name of the deceitful ‘greater good’, as Socialists call it. I prefer the term fascism
January 23, 2022
The people around where I lived partied and banged their little pots and pans, cheered the NHS on their doorsteps without a thought to how all this borrowed / created money was going to be paid back. Being paid by the government to sit at home and do nothing.
Fools, the lot of them !
January 23, 2022
Mark
Now we hear that the Civil Service and many other taxpayer funded staff do not want to go back to the office at all, but to work from home permanently, still want to get paid the London Allowance though.
The whole system is becoming a complete, inefficient, and very expensive farce, with the tail now seemingly wagging the dog !
January 23, 2022
I believe it was your choice to select the current Governor, whose performances in his previous job were ‘allegedly’ less than satisfactory and equally I don’t believe that the Treasury has zero influence. It chose and still does, to throw billions plus into an over heating economy much wasted.
You have also allowed gas and electricity prices to rip, putting over 40 providers out of business with the energy cap, and with no idea about how to mitigate them.
Part of the everyone elses but Boris’s fault campaign.
January 23, 2022
GOV. CAUSED NOT :”ALLOWED” ENERGY COSTS TO RISE.
January 23, 2022
Energy costs have risen sharply in most European countries, although the UK has been particularly exposed to having to pay spot prices owing to very limited storage for gas.
January 23, 2022
Given the BoE’s role is to manage financial stability and inflation which allegedly compelled such a strong intervention in the referendum could it be argued they should also have intervened in the energy debate? The energy crisis here has been especially acute with gas prices quadrupling and there has been no shortage of foresight in this forum that choosing not to exploit domestic sources achieves nothing except higher emissions and inflation.
January 23, 2022
They are charged with the inflation rate and nothing else! Financial stability etc etc are the BOE yet again overreaching itself. Pretentios to the extreme and a useful way of deflecting from their only official aim!
January 23, 2022
Well you only needed the boost in 2020 because of the over-reaction to Covid. Those crucial days when the government bizarrely went from allowing the Cheltenham Gold Cup to proceed to locking us in our homes showed the true nature of this government. Do-nothing followed by emotion-based over reaction.
A more considered reaction of organising the NHS and Care homes around the virus situation, providing data to allow folk to decide whether to shelter or not and the provision of loans to those who chose to, to cover living costs, would have left us in a better place. We wouldn’t have needed this money boost at all.
January 23, 2022
I remember at the time I was begging for reasoned and calm heads to prevail. They clearly lost the plot and only recent revelations has made them become more grounded as the whole things has shown to a total sham.
January 23, 2022
History tells us that the printing of fiat currency inevitably results in hyperinflation. Governments love printing money because it lets them spend on electoral bribes and if they lose, the resulting inflation can always be blamed on the incoming opposition. Ultimately, the printing of fiat causes hyperinflation which destroys savings, such as the current entrenched 1500% per annum hyperinflation in Venezuela. Remember the £1billion Zimbabwe dollar note a few years back?
The total of global debt was at $281 trillion at end of 2020 – which represented 355% of global GDP, according to the recent Institute of International Finance report. This sum is far too big and will never be paid back.
Historically people have bought gold bullion as a store of value to preserve their wealth.
Russia, China, Iran and Israel are the big buyers of gold mine output so far this year. Traditionally, the Asian public buys gold as a store of wealth
When the inevitable debt related hyper-inflatory financial collapse happens, those who hold hard assets will preserve their wealth. The rest will be selling “The Big Issue”
January 23, 2022
Gold may have it’s place in some people’s portfolio Sakara but I’ve always doubted it’s practical investment value – apart perhaps from having some coins stitched into my coat for when the World ends. Personally, I’ve not done that so far (and thus far the world hasn’t ended either) nor am I sure where I would actully flee to these days (Mars with Elon?) if there was a world ending event.
I would suggest most folk would be much better off dollar-averaging their money into index funds than buying gold. For any worthwhile gold holding you also have to pay to insure & store it (hope you don’t bury yours in the garden?). With gold you are just relying on potential capital increases to protect your wealth but of course the price goes down as well as up (or justs stays still). As gold generates no income and (as already mentioned costs money to own) it’s not exactly an attractive investment for anyone needing to feed themselves. So unless you have a lot of spare money to gamble, gold (like Bitcoin) is an area best avoided by most folk. Of course (quoting the TV ad) you don’t pay VAT on gold purchases! Well, that seals the deal of course! 🙂
Reply This site does not offer investment advice. this is just an opinion.
January 23, 2022
Capital Gains Tax on bullion I believe. The politicians’ and civil servants’ index-linked pensions and tax-free lump sums have to be paid for.
January 23, 2022
Brexitists promised us Brexit would lead to lower prices.
Instead we get massive Brexit price hikes.
This is entirely on Brexit voters many of whom will now be going cold and hungry. Sadly – entirely innocent remain voters will be affected too by the Brexitists idiotic vote.
January 23, 2022
“ Brexitists promised us Brexit would lead to lower prices.”
So did Ted Heath when we entered the EU (common market)!
January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022
That broken record still gets played.
January 23, 2022
Andy, how has Brexit affected only the UK’s energy/fuel prices? You should shop around – “10 Feb 2021 — The supermarket price-war has edged up a notch after Sainsbury’s followed Tesco’s Source, Aldi price-match scheme BBC” “28 Apr 2021 — Food prices have fallen for the first time in more than four years as supermarkets continued to slug it out in a bid to win shoppers.” The Grocer “2 Jan 2022 — The supermarket price wars of the last decade helped push spending on food and drink down to just 11 per cent of a typical household budget” the Times.
January 23, 2022
So inflation in Europe and USA is also caused by Brexit is it young Andy?
Hilarious nonsense from you.
January 23, 2022
Strange then that I see the same price rises here in Spain who haven’t left the EU.
In fact they have it even worse than the UK with high unemployment and a massive increase in electricity prices.
You just want to blame everything on Brexit when you have no evidence whatsoever.
Try getting off your Brexit hobby horse and mount the net zero one instead. Or doesn’t that pay as well?
January 23, 2022
Another Brexitist in Spain – exercising their right to free movement which they removed from everybody else.
January 23, 2022
Andy :
Unfortunately the country is not being run by Brexitists but by the EU corrupted Remainers in Parliament, the civil service and the boards of corporates, quangos and institutions.
I am expecting the EU’s corrupting influence to be supplanted by China in the future.
January 23, 2022
Luckily we’ve had over two years of Covid restrictions so we’ll never know, Andy.
I personally think borrowing to cover unnecessary lockdown has easily done the most damage and this is proven by the fact that the world is facing inflation issues – even those countries that were never in the EU.
Which, by the way, now extends to Ukraine … I don’t recall Poland being in the Common Market at the time of the first referendum, do you ?
At what stage do you think that the people should have been consulted ?
January 23, 2022
So you think inflation is not happening in the EU? Take of the blindfold little Andy.
January 23, 2022
Brexit, Brexit, Brexit… I’ve heard broken records that were more interesting than this one.
The US and many other countries that did not leave the EU are facing massive inflationary rises, caused by their reckless money-creation to pay for the lockdowns they inflicted. That’s what the grown-ups in the room are talking about while you try to play your Brexit back number, Andy.
January 23, 2022
Annoying isn’t it? Remember Brexitists spent 40 years blaming the Europe for everything. It is immensely tiresome.
We are just a year into Brexit so I reckon we have 39 years left blaming Brexit for everything until we’re evens.
Remember Brexit doesn’t actually have to be to blame for something. People just have to be told it is to blame. That is the job now. It’s kinda fun.
January 23, 2022
Interesting that the comfortably off remainers are complaining about financial damage, the living on basics masses who chose leave have no choice except to survive.
January 23, 2022
@Andy; Your usual anti Brexit nonsense on stilts again. Go check the current quoted cost for shipping ISO containers, there is also high demand but low capacity in many manufacturing sectors, if this was all due to Brexit and not the pandemic how come the USA is also seeing hikes in inflation, Australia too?
January 23, 2022
This might be plausible argument against Brexit if the UK was alone in experiencing price inflation – but clearly it’s not. But don’t let fact get in the way of your obsessions.
January 23, 2022
Sigh, bigoted remainer doesn’t understand global impact of a mismanaged viral pandemic.
January 23, 2022
Err Andy the anti-Brexit troll – EU/USA inflation is similar or higher than ours, so are you blaming Brexit on the world’s ills, how very facile!
January 23, 2022
We all know the Bank of England is not really independent.
When the Government decides to Print Money, we all suffer the knock on costs, be it inflation, higher taxes, or a host of other connected consequences.
Now with everything rising in cost, at a much higher rate than the basket of goods and services the Government has set for its calculations, many will find themselves cheated when it comes to income protection, wages, pensions and the like.
Just wait for the bank rate to increase significantly and mortgage rates rise to their historic norm’s, then you will start to see some very real problems.
January 23, 2022
We have lost the triple lock, now wait for the triple whammy !
January 23, 2022
let the blood letting begin..
January 23, 2022
From party-gate to inflation aided and abetted by the media is a Westminster bubble remainer campaign to reverse Brexit. The release of ‘events’ to the media has been stage managed and timed to inflict the most damage.
Why was nothing said in May 2020 about 20th? No rules were broken as everyone in the garden had been working together INSIDE. There is nothing wrong after a very long hard day to relax with a glass of something and it happens in many offices up and down the country.
The remainers were surprised by the traction this accusation got, so they went digging for anything that looked remotely like a ‘party’ and with the media struggling for readership and viewers they grabbed the chance to boost the figures
Boris must stay or we will never get the benefit from Brexit which will take and keep this country at the top of the world ranking
January 23, 2022
Sorry George but you must be wilfully blind to the facts. I agree that the parties in themselves are small beer, and as someone who ignored the rules I do not criticise others who did the same. But Boris MADE the rules! So HE is the one person who does NOT have the right to regard them with contempt (as most of us do) and ignore them. That is the difference.
As for Brexit, I *support* this – which is why I want Boris OUT. Boris has NO intention of delivering a true Brexit, with Northern Ireland free from Brussels’ (and Dublin’s) control, with Britain’s fishing industry booming, and with a bonfire of EU rules and regulations. Boris is a Brexit traitor. If it were otherwise he would have delivered by now, two years into his premiership. I am very sad about this but it is no use burying our heads in the sand. We must face the facts and rid ourselves of the man who has betrayed Brexit, Britain and the British people.
January 23, 2022
While we hear that the BoE is supposed to be independent, don’t we also hear how ministers still have effective control and work hand in glove with the bank…. Ultimately the economy is the responsibility of number 11 and 10.
Inflation is far too high, our national debt is far higher than it should be and that is partly because of events, but mainly down to policies and actions invoked by the Chancellor.
The waste of taxpayers money over the last 2 years has been a catalogue of horrors.
If the Chancellor doesn’t reverse his high tax policies it will all get a lot worse – He should get away from the idea that he can punish us for his mistakes, and concentrate on making the economy boom, with more freedoms to prosper.
As for the BoE, they will do as they are told.
January 23, 2022
We are fortunate that we have a vibrant private sector that provides the necessary supply of goods that prevents ‘too much money chasing too few goods’. This constant supply mitigates the free-cash splurge we have seen from the idiots now in government aided and abetted by bureaucrats who understand how to buy peoples silence by using cash payments
We must slash State spending before the State consumes us all
January 23, 2022
Exactly how are those who depend ( ed) on income from savings meant to get by?
Get a buy-to-let and be screwed over by the govt.?
Start a small business…fall off chair laughing?
This is the financial route we have been forced down by govts. Work and save.
Who wouldn’t prefer gold under the mattress?
January 23, 2022
I don’t know where the dividing line between socialism and incompetence lies, but the BoE and Treasury seem to have got just about everything wrong.
The fact that a “conservative” government was in office at the time is abhorrent.
January 23, 2022
Anyone in a normal business who missed their target as badly as the Bank of England MPC would be sacked.
January 23, 2022
Macavity Redwood strikes again. Barely a day has passed since 2916 ,without Big suspender telling us QE was free money, and we needed to run hotter ( to delay the consequences of Brexit.)
By June 2020n £795bn of the £895bn was already swilling around in the real economy. Some of we doomsters and gloomsters wondered if the hole on the roof strategy was sensible in the medium term …but oh no they knew best.
Well the rain has come, and it turns out that just prior to the first crack of thunder Sir John muttered “ … might want to fix the roof now… ”
I can hear Attenborough`s awed whisper ..”But the cornered the Redwood has one more trick up his sleeve….there it is……. a dense cloud of rhetoric….. and with a flick of his tail ….he is gone……”
Reply Timing and judgement matter. 2020 QE was fine. Carrying on with it after recovery 2021 was bound to cause more inflation.
January 23, 2022
Whilst it is true that excessive QE will cause problems this will pale into insignificance compared to the economy destroying Net Zero Strategy and the social cohesion/nationhood destroying high levels of immigration.
January 23, 2022
Now we are getting to know the true rate of death only by Covid will we be getting the figures for deaths by lockdown measures ?
Was lockdown worth it ?
And why are people wearing masks ? Shouldn’t we now be telling those who think they need them to wear the type that protects themselves ?
“Wear a mask to protect others” is now out of date. It is unhealthy. Masks are a left wing fetish item… used to oppress and instil fear. Certain religions use them. Perverts use them and so do political regimes – to dehumanise and to control.
January 23, 2022
@NLA; ““Wear a mask to protect others” is now out of date. It is unhealthy”
Best tell that to the Royal collage of surgeons and the Royal College of Nursing then, you seem to know more than they do!
But I do agree, unlike single use medical style masks, those multi-use fashion masks are often both unhealthy and do not protect either the person wearing it or others.
January 23, 2022
You can do better than that.
No normal person likes wearing masks, nor being unable to do the everyday enjoyable things to which they are accustomed.
However, they recognise that if it helps to keep deaths down – even a bit – then they are willing to put up with it in their usual patient manner.
They are not scared, however, any more than someone who looks before crossing a road is afraid of the traffic.
Nor are they unreasonably resentful if the scientists – as they do – admit that they might be mistaken in some regards, but that the evidence as it stands suggests that they should make this-or-that recommendation.
Stop being such an oddball.
January 23, 2022
We do not have freedom or free markets.
January 23, 2022
I thought it was ours and other govts CV19 lockdowns that had caused the inflationary pressures, high govt borrowing, high cost of shipping etc, not forgetting all that QE successive UK Tory govts have asked for since 2010, now our host is telling us it is all the fault of the ‘independent’ BoE (not that many actually believes they operate totally removed from governmental wishes or needs)…
If the BoE ‘independence’, their policies, really are out of control why hasn’t the Govt done something about it, that’s their job of pity sake, HMG is still the ‘regulator of last resort’ for the BoE are they not?!
No wonder staffers at No.10 thought they could hold lockdown parties, no one in Westminster (or Whitehall) now ever seems to take ownership, take responsibility anymore, at one time the Chancellor, if not PM, perhaps even the entire govt, would have resigned.
Reply As readers of this site will know I do not believe in independent C Banks. However the establishment does and tells us the B of E is independent so they need to take the blame.
January 23, 2022
@JR reply; If the BoE was actually independent its Governor would not need to write a letter to the Chancellor explaining why wider govt polices have caused the Chancellors to miss his own inflation target. I am fully aware that you do not like the BoE’s notional independence, I assume you wish it was not, yet you seem very happy, almost eager, to use their notional ‘independence’ to shift blame onto them from govt. The BoE does not make industrial, energy or public health polices for example yet all affect the inflation rate/target.
Also is it not usually governments who request their central banks to engage in QE, rather than being a unilateral decision of the bank alone?
Reply B of E proposed the QE not the govt. Why in your world is no one part from the govt responsible for anything?
January 23, 2022
JR: “I supported the massive creation of cash in 2020 and the ultra low rates. ”
Then you were a fool. ‘massive creation of cash’, coupled with destruction of economic activity in the £ zone, equals guarenteed massive inflation. Here we are eighteen months later with exactly what you got for us.
Stand by for enormous MP pay increases!
JR: “The Bank of England plunges us into inflation”
No, Rushi Sunak and the Tory administration you supported, have plunged us into inflation. Not that the imbeciels in the Labour party would have done anything better.
In fact, THE only fiscal response to any crisis, is print more cash.
January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022
@X-Tory; In short you seem to want the govt to withdraw the UK from both the ECHR, its Charter being penned by one Winston Churchill among others, and leave the UN, preferring for the UK to step outside of international law. I can understand why you self-describe as an ex-Tory…
“People will know that all they have to do is say they come from Syria and they will be allowed to stay!”
Well I could claim to be from Timbuktu, heck even Moscow, but I would hate to be asked any detailed questions of those places, and thus prove my previous citizenship…
January 23, 2022
Sir John, the government’s response to Public Health and Climate fears, with its globalist dimension, was bound to lead to inflation. I cannot remember when I last saw a bank note that hadn’t been freshly printed, and with debit cards now paying out £100 a swipe, we appear to be living under some kind of delusion.
Controlled demolition comes to mind, like the tragic scene of perfectly good power station cooling towers coming down.
And now, we have the spectacle of warmongering in the East- who will pay the price for all the bloodshed that could needlessly cause? Should we not understand Putin better, and call his bluff in other ways?
“But where shall wisdom be found? and where is the place of understanding?
Man knoweth not the price thereof; neither is it found in the land of the living.” (Job 28:12-13)
January 23, 2022
How embarrassing for the new Chief of the Defence Staff that in the middle of the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Navy has announced that it will be undertaking a major live fire exercise 150km off SW Ireland in February. This comes after a major Russian amphibious assault squadron (of 8 ships) ran the Channel past HMNB Devenport and Plymouth last week. All the Navy could do was to send HMS Dragon (a Type 45 destroyer) and HMS Tyne (an Offshore Patrol Vessel) out to “keep an eye on them”
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin confirmed immediately after assuming his new role that the RN will not, after all, be getting a modern off-the-shelf antiship missile to replace the obsolete Harpoon. Our warships will not now be able to defend themselves from over-the-horizon threats
Johnson’s savage defence cuts have now come home to roost. All our Challenger II tanks have been dismantled awaiting an upgrade. The Royal Artillery with its AS90 system is completely outgunned by the Russians. The British Army has been reduced to 20,000 infantry. The RAF has only ~50 airworthy Typhoon fighters (with the rest in bits awaiting spare parts) and their advanced ECRS MK2 AESA radar is two years away.
Heads should roll at the MoD, starting with the Chairman of the All Party Defence Committee Tobias Ellwood and indeed Wallace himself. These people have left our country completely exposed.
January 23, 2022
Dear Sir John. I fear that you, like the Bank and the Treasury, have become converts to investment bank economics; slogan “What is good for asset prices is good for the United States”. For the whole 11 years of Conservative government, we have combined public sector deficits on current spending (let alone overall) with negative real interest rates.. For all that time you have all agreed that the economy needed to be kept on a drip feed in the emergency ward. At the same time, at least since about 2014, you have claimed that the economy is in rude health.
Now, Sir John, you argue that raising tax to reduce the chronic and massive PSBR is excessive and/or counterproductive , while at the same time cautioning that the Bank should not overdo tightening even though real money interest rates are minus 5 per cent and falling. Since you are nobody’s fool, you plainly do not regard inflation control as a priority.
January 23, 2022
The BoE is a central bank. Just research who owns and controls the majority of central banks throughout the world.
Yes I have. The public owns the CBs in each territory and they are under the law made by the Parliament/Congress. Government acts as the 100% shareholder on behalf of the public.
January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022
When I learnt to drive in the 1970s that is exactly as I was taught, so what changed in between?
January 23, 2022
‘They could allow the Bank to print and they could spend it routed to them as near zero interest loans which the state then bought up. These are not state debts we now have to pay off as the state owns the debt as well as owes it.’
I think that the Bank bought the debt from the state, not the other way round.
But you are right that the debt never has to be paid back.
I should add that these gilts should have been issued at zero percent, not near zero.
Reply I was pointing out that when the CB buys the debt it is the state buying it as the State owns the CB