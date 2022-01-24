The magic money tree died

Inflation usually kills magic money trees. Responsible advanced countries normally tell us there is no magic money tree, knowing as they do that their growth is soon killed off by inflation.
The magic money tree has been renamed Modern Monetary Theory. The idea is the Central Bank creates money in its accounts as only it can do, and buys up government debt with the money. The government can then issue more debt as there is a willing buyer at a low rate of interest. The government can afford more debt because the rate is so low, and because it owns the Central Bank who buys up lots of their debts anyway. The state ends up owing lots of money to itself.
Using the Central Bank and government debt is just a complex way of disguising it. They could as well simply instruct the Central Bank to print the extra money and give it to them to pay the government bills. Indeed both the Fed and the Bank of England had powers to do this during the pandemic.
If you carry on doing this when the economy is near full capacity it is very inflationary. Government gives itself money to buy goods that others are trying to buy and to hire Labour working for others. Only by bidding up prices and wages does the state grab these resources . Others who still want them either go without or bid higher again. An inflationary spiral sets in.
Now the U.K. economy is back to pre pandemic levels with low unemployment there is no scope for magic money trees and considerable inflation risk. Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. Government has to incentivise more production to help bring the price rises down. It needs to change its pro imports policies for energy, high energy using industrial products and food.
23 Comments
January 24, 2022
Sir J. you forgot the follow on; that is recession. With no extra government spending, and little interest in the population to buy because prices are rising, we get recession. So thank you HMG, for creating our next recession. Will it be recession or depression? that’s the only question now.
January 24, 2022
Good morning.
I am sorry, Sir John but I see the problem a bit differently. The Mythical Pandemic, the blockage of the Suez Canal, IR35 and not enough drivers have all contributed to supply problems. And when you have issues with an imbalance between supply and demand, whichever one is greater, then you either have inflation or deflation.
Due to successive government policies we no longer have a manufacturing base large enough to sell most of what we want to ourselves. Energy being the most glaring example. Vast deposits, but politically a no go. We must also factor in that other countries around the world have a growing middle class. This new middle class is aspirational and desires many things. This means the price of raw materials and manufactured goods rises due to demand. In short, we live in global world and are subject to global influences and whims.
Government needs to look at its own expenditure. It pays State employees who, will be demanding very large pay rises due to high inflation. This must be resisted.
January 24, 2022
A small group of international experts are going to take control of the orchard and replant magic money trees.
They will keep most of the fruit though.
January 24, 2022
Inflation is baked in this year. Global shortages are not about to end quickly. Capacity to on shore the manufacture of many products that have been off shored does not exist and/or it would take time to create – if it has not already been regulated out of business. Even capacity to produce our own food is being reduced by “rewilding”. The political class, its advisors and lobbyists have left the UK dangerously exposed to system collapse with precious few margins of reserve. They are to blame for this. Printing money is not a solution.
January 24, 2022
It is a criminal abuse of the trust and confidence the people place in those who are elected into government to act with probity and a degree of adult responsibility. Instead like INFANTS in a sweetshop they run riot in a frenzied burst consuming all that they can in a the short time allotted to them.
The Tories act in such a manner to buy off the ideological enemy (public sector unions, activists and leftist State organisations and international parasitic bodies) and Labour simply because they exist to steal our wealth to finance their client state ambitions. Either way, both the main parties abuse the public purse to fund the ambitions of their respective parties.
The British State is now a privileged vested interest in its own right and that spells danger for those who exist outside the gilded cage of taxpayer funded largesse.
It won’t end well
January 24, 2022
Oh dear!
Will folk still want to come to Treasure Island when the Money Tree withers and produces no more fruit?
Or will the ovine tax payer just keep on coughing up?
Interestingly, the idea of a money tree comes from a Chinese fable. The tree didn’t grow money but was so beautiful that everyone wanted to buy one.
AND there seems to be an actual money tree with fruit very much like cocoa.
January 24, 2022
Indeed Sunak’s Tax, borrow, print money and piss it all down the drain, bloated government “working” from home agenda, combined with the net zero lunacy and failure to cut red tape (the reverse in fact), has done huge harm – exactly as anyone sensible would have expected it to do. These PPE graduates never seem to grasp even basic economics (but this is perhaps the types of people who aspire to PPE Oxon. and Politics in the main).
Hunt, Hancock, Simon Stevens (all PPE) certainly left the NHS in a dire state and showed no inclination to change the state monopoly system (with some of the worse records measured by outcomes in for the developed world) – Gosport, Shewsbury and Telford, Morcombe Bay, Ely Hospital, Harold Shipman plus all the endless delays for even basic treatments…the list is huge. “Lessons will be learned” they always say but alas they never are. Appalling pandemic planning too. The NHS is envy of no one sensible.
January 24, 2022
Amanda Pritchard does not inspire any confidence either. A Modern History degree and then joined the NHS Management Training Scheme in 1997 (who does the training one wonders and do they have a clue about management or patients need & want). She has worked for the NHS for her entire career it seems and has already shown herself to be innumerate with very basic errors. She is surely never going to sort the system and huge waiting list out nor even seriously try to do so one suspects. A free at the point of use, take it or leave it, rationed and delayed state monopoly is no way to run healthcare, nor indeed education or almost anything else.
January 24, 2022
Government has to incentivise more.
A good incentive to the taxpayers would be to see real meaningful addressing of the government waste.
For some it is the elephant in the room. All the government ministers talking about giving billions here and billions there which in reality means nothing.
They don’t have the money in the first place.
Sorry to be a PITA (pain in etc) but can we not go back to sensible management of the economy paying for what we can afford? As the tax revenues increase, then spend our money and give us good value for it. All these vanity and wish list projects just to give the illusion that we are leading the world that will get others to follow doesn’t fool anybody.
Start addressing what’s important to the nation. I can with a lot of others tell them it is not Net Zero, high speed trains and the like. If the party wants to stop imploding as it is at the moment it had better go back to what it use to do well.
January 24, 2022
What a great idea Fiat currency was!
For the central banks.
Total control of the money supply.
No silly old constraints like being backed by a commodity.
And what have they done with all this “money”?
Ruined the world that’s what!
January 24, 2022
I’m glad that there’s at least one MP who understands this. Perhaps you could now take a look at China’s experience of spending enormous amounts of money on high-speed rail projects.
January 24, 2022
So, if I may personalise modern monetary theory. I go to the bank as a twenty year old and ask for a loan for my productivity for the next forty years. Then I think, no that is not enough. I HOPE to have two children and want to borrow enough extra to cover their productive lives as well.
Sir John, the advocates of MMT must think we are all as thick as two short planks. They do nothing other than steal from future generations so they can live their socialist dream of living off the backs of people who actually work.
January 24, 2022
I earn a lot of money. My wife earns a lot of money.
Most of the money we earned is taken by the Tory Brexit pensioners – who we do not vote for – to pay for pensioners and Brexit.
It is thievery.
I want to keep my money for me rather than spending it fixing whinging granny’s bunions.
January 24, 2022
Andy
That was the way it was set up originally, so blame the founders of the system if you want to blame anyone, we have all paid for others in our time, just as we do for education, even after our own have been through the system.
January 24, 2022
Sorry kids, mummy and daddy want to selfishly keep more of the money we have ostentatiously/virtue signalled to the world so we have sent grannie and grandpa away. No they wont be coming back.
January 24, 2022
Another message directly from his parent’s spare bedroom on Fantasy Island.
January 24, 2022
Or simply as they say in Yorkshire: “You don’t get owt for nowt”.
Problem is the hangover always follows the party.
January 24, 2022
“Be careful what you wish for” is an old granny saying which is very appropriate for what is happening now within in parliament.
Change can only succeed when it is a complete change and it therefor must also impact on those who assist in delivering it. Too many times speed of change is disrupted by those charged with implementing it.
Whatever decisions are made in stabilising the economy they must ensure that those delegated to control and organise it are totally committed and capable to the task in hand.
The state we find ourselves in at the moment, failure is not an option.
January 24, 2022
Why is it that this government is so slow to act,if it continues they will be punished at the ballot box.
Is it because of lack of ministral experience ,or the civil service jamming up the works?
January 24, 2022
Public Health Scotland COVID-19 & Winter Statistical Report
As at 17 January 2022
Publication date: 19 January 2022
Shows Infections are lowest amongst the unvaccinated (see table 14). Deaths are in the unvaccinated are half those with 2 doses. Deaths are lower in booster doses by 20 times than the unvaccinated.
The way I read this data is that vaccines give a huge short term benefit for a few months but in the long run they weaken your immune system and double your chance of dying.
January 24, 2022
Alan Milburn today in the Telegraph – “The enormous attainment gap between rich and poor children must be the Government’s top priority”.
Well why did Labour, the Tories and Thatcher kill off so many good Grammar schools then? What happened to Education, Education, Education under Blair? But of course you get a large earnings gap as firstly brighter parents are likely to be richer and to statistically have brighter children. Plus they are likely motivate them differently and be able to fund them and help them get good jobs and training. Having said that some bright practical manual worker builders, mechanics, plumbers etc, are often far more use than graduate PPE, lawyers, media studies, PPE & social science… graduates.
What did Alun Milburn actually achieve as first as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Secretary of State for Health under Blair or in managing Labour’s 2005 re-election campaign giving us yet more of the dire Blair and Brown to suffer?
January 24, 2022
We voted Conservative. We got a Blair/Brown tribute act on steroids….. with Caroline Lucas thrown in for good measure. What could possibly go wrong?
Only everything.
January 24, 2022
When the Brexit Party emerged from the ashes of a UKIP taken over by its headbanging wing, I met the woman – economics graduate, very concentrated – whose letter to Nigel Farage had triggered his re-engagement with the political process. We had a rather intense conversation about the huge National Debts around the world and how governments were going to get rid of it. We settled on two ways: inflation or war.
I see from the news this week that both options are now in play.