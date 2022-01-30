The eerily quiet collapse of the UK car industry

During the referendum on the EU the car industry and its Remain supporters were full of fears that if we left the EU without a free trade deal with them the 10% tariff the EU would impose on our car exports would do grave damage to our industry. They did not accept that a zero tariff deal was likely, though one was finalised in the end. Nor did they accept that if there were 10% EU tariffs we could have imposed the same on their cars and made more of our cars at home, substituting them for the dearer continental imports. Out of the EU we are also free to take tariffs down on components needed from abroad to lower our total costs of production. I did not see anyone suggest output of our industry might halve if we ended up with some EU tariffs.
The passion behind these fears makes the lack of noise about the collapse of car output since 2016 more surprising. The near halving of output in the last five years has nothing to do with Brexit. We can all agree the pandemic measures dented output badly in 2020 and may have had some lingering effects on 2021. Last year we only made 859,000 cars in the UK. We can agree that the worldwide shortage of microprocessors has impeded production in the last year, as the car industry failed to secure enough supply at a time of maximum competition from the digital revolution companies needing more chips for their successful products. Apple’s gain was BMW’s loss. What seems more contentious is the impact of the race to net zero on the domestic industry which most of the insiders seem unwilling to talk about, let alone cite as an important cause of the decline.
In the last couple of years there has been a collapse in purchases of new diesel cars, and a decline in new petrol cars as a result of governments in advanced countries especially the UK telling people not to buy them. Advanced countries have been discussing how quickly they can end their production altogether and making it clear to customers they wish to become increasingly hostile to the use of internal combustion engine vehicles. The UK has proposed 2030 as the cut off date. The Treasury has also added its contribution to car output decline with a substantial increase in the cost of VED for a new dearer car. The diesel hit has been particularly tough on the UK industry. With government encouragement not so long ago the UK had become an important world centre for diesel technology development and for engine manufacture. Ford for example moved its car assembly out of the UK but built a lot of engines here.
Tesla has turned out to be the winner so far in the expensive end electric vehicles. Tesla makes no cars in the UK. The UK based brands have been slower to compete, and the UK is struggling to catch up with battery production investment, essential if the UK is to be a serious producer of electric vehicles. Maybe it is time to assess the progress of these policies, and to ask how much more damage there is likely to be to an industry which used to make twice as many cars here.
Output has halved in the last five years, during which time we have put up massive barriers to trade with our closest neighbours and biggest trading partners. But you pretend it’s nothing to do with Brexit. You are getting truly panicked, and I’m not surprised. Brexit is a disaster with not one single upside
Reply Nonsense. The German car industry has also lost a lot of output thanks to the anti diesel policies.
Good morning.
One way is to offset the ban on ICE vehicles and instead allow PHEV’s to be sold. There are many examples to choose from and they are a perfect interim measure. They do not use as bigger batteries as EV’s and can go much further with an already existing support infrastructure. The EV side of them can be used in towns and cities, or when traffic flows on motorways are slow or have to stop for some reason. The vast majority of of miles travelled by car on average is less than 20 miles. Finally the cost. The cost of PHEV’s is less than EV’s and having them as an interim vehicle would allow the support structure to build. The current projected banning of all ICE vehicles from sale is far too ambitious and is going to cause great harm not just then, but as we get closer to it.
There will be a lot more damage to the automobile industry all the time tacked on the back of Net Zero are the long term plans to encourage by penalisation , the use of virtually non existance public transport. As once air travel was for the very well off, so it will be for car ownership.
But like with the power generation industry when are politicians going to address the disposal of all the vehicles and components that will no longer be required?
When will world government’s make all transport and household goods and industrial machinery fully recyclable? Net Zero properly implemented is disaster waiting to happen. Governments cannot just pick the easy bits, the population brain washed to accept the new religion will demand it is carried out to the nth degree. Like with the possible changing our PM, be very careful what you ultimately wish for.
Another disgraceful episode in the history of recent governments. Gulled by the climate change/global warming fettishists they have destroyed car manufacturing in the UK. It started with the Climate Change Act and has moved on to net zero, or net stupid. How to preside over the destruction of the UK car industry.
My next, and possibly my last car will be a diesel for the simple reason that diesel will have to be available for HGV’s for years to come.
Shortage of chips indeed – let us hope China does not invade Taiwan where such a high proportion of these come from. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world’s largest contract manufacturer of the semiconductor chips.
The main reason for a lack of car sales is massive & misguided government interference in the market. Why buy an expensive new car that might soon be banned or an even more expensive electric vehicle that has limited life, limited range, long recharge times, rapid depreciation, recycling issues and other large limitations. The sensible course of action it usually to keep your old car and wait and see.
It seems Boris is determined to stick to his huge tax and 2.5% NI increases. Even now freezing the student loan repayment threshold. We were vastly overtaxed already before these tax increases and they will raise less tax not more. Sunak & Boris need to get real. This on top of expensive energy/net zero zero lunacy and the large inflation (deliberate government currency devaluation) let us see how the elections go in May.
EVs (as is very clear) generally save no CO2 anyway when compared to just keeping your old car (so saving all the energy needed to mine & make the new EV and battery). Furthermore they need charging and we do not have any spare low carbon electricity to charge them with anyway.
Governments are the problem & not the solution as usual
Just why on earth does Tesla have a PE ratio of over 250 – surely this it complete insanity when Toyota is on more like 10 and VW more like 5?
There are questions over the long term supply of lithium. Australia is the main source for the UK, but the EU is failing to create an internal supply chain after Serbia stopped its Jagar site due to environmental concerns.
It appears the green movement in the EU want green energy and green batteries which means they can’t have cars at all.