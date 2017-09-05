“UK Manufacturing looks stronger in August”

The UK manufacturing PMI survey rose to 56.0 in August, well above the level of around 52 it was at during 2015 before the Brexit referendum became an issue. Industrial and manufacturing output is up slightly in June 2017 compared to June 2016, confounding the predictions of recession at the time of the vote.
Car output and sales which did extremely well from July 2016 until April this year, were hit by the tax increases of the last budget. However, total car output so far this year is only 1.6% down on the same period last year despite this. In part this reflects the high proportion of vehicles that are exported.
The UK industry runs a £13 bn surplus with the rest of the world and a £21.8bn deficit with the rest of the EU on vehicles. It also runs a £6.2bn a year deficit on components with the rest of the EU and is in balance on parts with the rest of the world. The EU has not been a good or easy market for the UK industry.
Since the vote Nissan has announced two new models for its Sunderland plant and Toyota has pledged a substantial additional investment at its Burnaston facility. Component manufacturers also see the opportunity for more UK sourced parts, with Gestamp announcing a new Midlands manufacturing facility.
Meanwhile Ford has said it will be shedding an additional 1100 jobs from its Bridgend plant. This is in line with its progressive run down of UK vehicle assembly and related work over many years. It closed all vehicle assembly at Dagenham more than a decade ago, and closed its last vehicle assembly line in Southampton before we had in mind a Brexit vote. Transit manufacture for Europe shifted not to the EU but to Turkey. It does intend to carry on making engines in the UK, where UK technology and skills are a strength.
The UK’s two largest vehicle manufacturers are Jaguar Land Rover, producing 544,000 last year and Nissan with 507,000, out of the total production of 1.7 million. Both are committed to their UK base and have scope to buy more components manufactured locally.
The UK government is promoting R and D in new vehicles and new technology, and is backing the Automotive Investment Organisation which seeks new investors to set up component capacity. The aim is to get the UK component proportion up from around 40% to well over 50%.
Boosting the component proportion is an important part of the strategy to generate more jobs here, add more value, and simplify the application of rules of origin for international trade. The motor industry has risen from just 5.4% of UK manufacturing output in 2007 to 9.4% last year.
The vehicle assembly plant at Burnaston is a Toyota plant, not Honda
Honda assemble their vehicles at their plant in Swindon from imported components. Toyota also build their engines in Deeside supporting thousands of British jobs.
I’m on my 3rd Honda and I can assure you many parts are UK products and the content is increasing annually.
My brother in law collects and delivers components and his business is booming.
They are very good cars.
You say “the UK government is promoting R and D in new vehicles and new technology”.
I am all in favour of sensible R&D in nearly all areas of technology (though government rarely pick the right areas or the right approach). But what the UK (EU and other) governments are doing is promoting (and rolling out) duff & premature technology with tax payer subsidies and rigged markets. This is totally misguided waste of money. So why are they doing it?
We see it with the so called “renewables”, biofuels and with electric cars. Outside a few very special situations this technology is a total waste of time and money (given the current technology). We are just littering the country with expensive and ugly white elephants that will need to altered or removed later.
Yes R&D on better batteries, fuel cells, reducing emissions and alternative energy sources and fuels. But to roll out duff technology before it is remotely economic is bonkers.
The question is, WHY government rarely picks the right areas and right approach? But you are right general consensus seems to be fully signed up to chemical batteries. A typically frustrating example…
Good point. Governments have pushed biofuels to an extent that seems to promote dangerous (people killed on biofuel plants) and unreliable (numerous breakdowns) technology. Is this what we want our energy supply to rely on?
Yet more uncomfortable figures for Remainers to explain away. They set me thinking. How much richer would Europe be without the EU? What has the EU done for Europe?
Remarkably, googling both questions produced no answers at all, not even the usual canard about it keeping the peace for 60-odd years. I suspect that, were it not for the EU, Europe would be a much wealthier (and happier) place. Has anyone looked into it?
How much richer we would all be with sensible small government?
Well since 1980 GDP PPP in Hong Kong has grown from about $15,000 to $45,000 in the UK over the same time from $25,000 to just £35,000. So on the same growth rate as HK the UK should nearly twice as rich as it is.
The Hong Kong government could easily be improved upon too and we could have done even better.
But not with tax borrow and piss down the drain, interventionist, gender pay activists and socialists like May and Hammond in charge alas.
Just about the huge, crucial, benefits of the EU Single Market, as explained to us by Michel Barnier himself five years ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/09/04/the-german-election/#comment-887277
For us, something around 1% added to our GDP, equivalent to trend natural growth of the UK economy over less than six months.
I’ve a great idea. Let’s elect a government led by a person who rejects aggressive state intervention in the productive sectors of the UK economy and embraces the purifying power of the market, cuts business taxes, liberalises the labour market and understands that prosperity does not emanate from the activities of politicians
Let’s elect a government led by a person that as the courage and belief to confront and reform the bloated, wasteful vested interest that is the public sector also known as the STATE
Let’s elect a government led by a person that understands that an economy is only successful when the private sector is allowed to do what it does best, generate profits without some political busybody sticking their socialist, politicised beak in where it’s not wanted
Stop politicising all aspects of life especially business. It is not wanted. Leave that nonsense to Labour. The Tories should understand that the private sector performs at its best when it’s not being badgered by a PM who thinks capitalism is evil.
A Karl Marx wannabe as leader of the Conservatives leaves a sour taste
Indeed we have had far too many dire, pro EU and essentially socialists as Tory PMs. Heath, Major, Cameron, May.
Can we have one now who is really “a low tax small government Conservative at heart” and actually believes in Westminster based democracy please – just for a change. Preferably someone who has had not fallen for the unscientific, climate alarmism religion too please.
You need first to persuade the Conservative parliamentary party of that line of thought. At the moment they only seem to pay lip service to it. That said, I agree with your comment.
But what would the born-to-rule,governing classes then do to earn a crust?The Empire’s gone,those traditional mainstays of the Victorian-Edwardian Establishment,the Armed Forces and the Church,have withered or become a joke;what was left for them but to become a new Commissar class and inflict a very self-serving version of Marxism on us.
“The tyranny that the Athenian empire imposed on others,it finally imposed on itself” – Thucydides.
A very fair comment Duncan. Government should only be active in curbing the excesses of a market economy. This government neither frees up a market economy , it only over taxes enterprise, nor does it do anything to curb the excesses, think payday loan companies , ambulance chasing lawyers, and a glut of gambling. All three bombard our TV waves daily and hourly. Just maybe when the excitement of Brexit is put to bed we can elect a government that is market oriented.
This idea of part petrol and part electric engines seems to be a good way for development. I have a ford at present , not particularly out of first choice. I simply had to have a car to carry on with my District Nurse job and just about managed to drive my citroen into the garage before it broke down .Yes, Nurses have to buy their own cars to drive around miles and miles to give patients eye drops! I am not really satisfied with this Ford B max . It is a noisy car , with some fancy features such as hands free phone connection ..which is difficult to upload with phone numbers, however this technology is what is required for the future as the police clamp down on the dangerous practice of mobile phone use in cars. I must admit I get a few funny looks as I appear to talk to myself ( mind you I have argued with the radio out loud for many years , so nothing changes there) . I feel the combination of technology and noiseless vehicles with fuel saving methods are the future.
Hybrids can be good (with the regenerative braking for stop start in cities) they can make good sense. You can also do the same sort of regenerative braking/energy storage with compressed air too – and this can actually be more efficient than battery storage.
But on a long, fairly constant speed, motorway journey hybrids are usually worse on fuel consumption than a conventional car. They are far more complex and expensive (and thus energy consuming) to build and maintain too.
Sadly margaret, according to “Duncan” (above), you are part of the bloated public sector. The private sector can do your job much more efficiently with a minimum wage, a semi single skilled “eye drop” operative, on a zero hours contract.
Duncan says “an economy is only successful when the private sector is allowed to do what it does best, generate profits”. True to some extent; BUT, the private sector doesn’t do things that don’t make profits, unless the state forces them to do it for the good of society.
In Duncan’s “society free” economy he would find with no public sector spending, the private sector would actually run out of customers with any money to buy its goods or services.
There is not one nation on this planet that has a private sector that exists without the support of a currency issuing public sector to regulate and keep it financially liquid, when it gets into trouble. Ask the Bankers about 2008.
Companies using worker’s cars for business use usually have to pay mileage rates (45p per mile for 10,000 miles then 25p subsequently); ensure that the car is taxed and MOT’d (if required) and insured for business use and check that the car is road worthy from time to time as though it was a company vehicle.
… and your comments on our current account deficit, the ever increasing levels of personal debt and how long the plates can keep spinning?
And a very good strategy too ! Even after a car or any product is sold, components will be needed the original parts wear out.
Ford moving production from Southampton to Turkey was a disgrace. Not for simply for business reasons, although Ford did get a pile of cash from the EU (in truth UK money) to build the plant but, the fact that Turkey is not in the EU but only the Customs Union. It therefore makes a further mockery, one that is lost on many BREXITIERS, of remaining in the EU.
Once out of the EU, and especially their Customs Union, we will be able to source cheaper goods from elsewhere. This should bring down our deficit as a whole making the pound a little stronger and economy more stable. This would lead to further investment and more growth. Wages and costs should fall but, and only but, when this government realises that MASS immigration is a bad thing. Immigration is OK so long as it is in line with our needs and numbers can be absorbed. But at current rates, even from non-EU countries, it is unacceptable !
This Ford business makes it crystal clear that we shouldn’t pay a penny in settlement to the EU, and perhaps should pull out from paying anything from today unless terms to the effect that no UK money can be used again in this way. The fact that any settlement money offered by the UK could be used (and undoubtedly would be used) to bribe EU (or even non-EU) countries to take business away from the UK is scandalous.
We need to take a more business-like approach in these negotiations!
Most precisely Turkey is not actually in the EU Customs Union, not yet being an EU member state, it is in a customs union with the EU Customs Union.
And let’s act somehow to stop any more home-owned businesses being sold off to foreign buyers at the drop of a hat. We must take a determined for once long term political and economic view, and take The City’s greed out of the equation.
It hasn’t done the country much noticeable good to sell so many UK brands. The term open for business should not mean ‘Everything is for sale’. In spite of all these sales over decades we still have a deficit. And how much of the cash and profit generated ends up in overseas investors hands annually? There must come a point where the money going out exceeds the money coming in.
The increased activity in manufacturing due in part from the lower sterling level should be used to leverage in a permanent increase in our manufacturing base . In the past the benefits of a lower currency was cashed in and not invested in productivity and training. We must make sure this time it is different . I hope the Chancellor will make it impossible for even the most avaricious boss to pass up the opportunity to invest in their business.
In 2016, of 1.7m cars built in the UK,( a record output ), exports accounted 1.35 ,and over half went to Europe (up 7.5% ). Prodigious foreign investment, since the mid-80s, ( in automated assembly, and internationally coordinated production), created a new world class industry, employing 814,000.
The investment came here, to access the single market (56% of car exports and 65% of components going to EU countries) and the pan European skills and economies. 70% of the value of an exported car is also imported .
The frictionless border, outside the customs union and single market has now been admitted to be an invention, but Brexit propaganda like John` post bears no relation to the real world business decisions anyway.
In fact, investment in the UK car industry has already fallen to just £322m in the first half of 2017. Last year £1.66bn was invested in the auto sector, more than 30 per cent down from £2.5bn in 2015. We are on course to see levels at one-quarter of the amount invested two years ago.
The destruction of car manufacture in the UK seems inevitable. A responsible government should prepare to help the devastated post-industrial areas it has sacrificed.
I had family members that lost their long standing jobs in car and van component makers in the Midlands, it was a very sad time and lots of these factories are now housing estates.
I hope Mr.JR can clarify some things:
If the government promotes extensive R & D, who retains the resulting intellectual property?
As the European have become so deeply involved in investing in our R & D programs, does it follow that they retain proportionally the resultant IP?
Are we similarly involved with, for example, German R & D programmes? Is Germany as open as we are to EU involvement in its R & D?
Murky areas I’d say…
The automotive industry in this country has a secure future because most of the base skills in design and engineering development are recognised at an educational level ; apart from Ferrari , all the Formula One teams are based here and rely on this .
Had it not been for Union influence the volume of automotive manufacture would have been much larger today . So many marques went to the wall through poor management and control which the Unions exploited . An open door then existed for outside companies to come to this country bringing with them their tougher disciplines ; since then they have thrived .
There are many lessons to be learned from the ills of the late 60s and 70s ; it takes a strong Government to make sure that Union management and activity does not take us down the wrong path again .
“UK Manufacturing looks stronger in August”
Well it may do. Voters concern is as IDS famously hoisted the matter-of-fact to its rightful place… Having a job! The bottom line…not necessarily the deductions … on the payslip!