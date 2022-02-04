You can interfere too much

Time was when Conservatives opposed price controls. They offer only temporary relief from higher prices. They put business off investing more in increasing supply which is the best way to get prices down or to level them off.
Price controls usually end in higher prices and the need to scrap them to rebuild capacity and investment.
Mrs May’s imposition of price controls has already led to the bankruptcy of many energy companies and to the effective nationalisation of a large casualty. It is now proving incapable of preventing a huge increase in energy prices.
As I have been explaining to government for a long time the U.K. is now short of energy and cruelly dependent on imports from a Europe which is even more short of home energy than we are. The EU is our supplier of last resort and the EU’s supplier of first resort is Russia.
In this week’s debate Labour revealed it thinks it wrong to get more of our gas out of the North Sea. They do not seem to understand that such gas would land by pipe on our shores and be available for our grid. Much of it would be sold under long term contract to U.K. users, reducing our dependence on volatile spot market gas from the EU at times of need.
We also require more reliable electricity capacity. The failure of the wind to blow has forced the U.K. to burn coal and buy in more gas from abroad to keep the lights on at the same time as business and homes needed to burn more gas to keep warm. The government seems to want nuclear to be the answer, but this will not start to kick in until the next decade. In the meantime we need answers on where we get the extra electricity capacity . I would keep all existing fossil fuel stations so they are available for when the wind does not blow. I would also like to see more pump storage and hydro to increase back up and flexibility in the system. If the government wants more wind energy it needs breakthroughs in battery or hydrogen technology and capacity to store the surplus energy from windy nights to use on windless days.
The loans to energy companies to delay part of the price rise leaves customers facing an even bigger bill in future. There is the danger that some companies will not be able to repay the loans leading to taxpayer losses.What we need is an energy supply answer to rising prices, and a tax cut to ease the squeeze.
February 4, 2022
This is what happens when chumps are in charge, under the direction of the chump in chief, the toxic eco zealot Johnson. It is not all down to him. The energy crisis has been building since the 1990s but he is responsible now and he has failed, abysmally, to respond to the demands of the crisis. They could start by suspending the Climate Change Act; I assume that is possible under the Civil Contingencies Act? It would be a declaration of intent to get to grips with the energy crisis. You have described numerous measures the government should now act on. I doubt there will be a swift end to the energy shortage.
February 4, 2022
His new policy advisor is an ecoloon. The previous one a communist.
I despair at the way we are being governed.
Sunak on TV yesterday justifying his socialist policy on loans and grants but still adamant that vat remains on energy.
Why will the government not admit that vat is still a Brussels competence.
February 4, 2022
“His new policy advisor is an eco-loon” so who is this? Carrie?
February 4, 2022
Andrew Griffiths probably appointed by Carrie.
February 4, 2022
I wonder how many ‘former’ communists are left inside No 10.
February 4, 2022
Indeed but May and now Boris/Carrie have made the insane Net Zero agenda their flag ship policy that and the vacuous levelling up. Though I note Boris took a private jet to Blackpool the other day (trains from Euston are just as quick Boris) so he is clearly not really a believer in this mad agenda, rather like Truss and her £500k private jet flight to Australia (how many pensioners homes would that heat?). So why are they pushing this crony capitalism I assume or is it just Carrie.
February 4, 2022
Is it that Boris doesn’t believe in the green agenda , Lifelogic, or is he thinking like a socialist? Them and us? We do what we want to have a nice life, and you lot do as we tell you.
February 4, 2022
Much talk in the media about people not being about to afford to put the lights so children can do their homework. With one bright LED lamp the cost is only about 0.2p per hour (circa just £3.50 PA).
Heating is rather different nearly 60p per hour for a 3KW electric heater cheaper to wear more thermals or use an electric blanket!
February 4, 2022
Truss travelled in a government-owned jet. The £500k “price” was just made up by the newspapers based on what it would cost to hire a private jet if you didn’t already have one, so the number of pensioner’s homes you could heat with that fantasy money would be zero.
February 4, 2022
I posted a while ago a statement attributed to, Bernard Keynes – “When the Facts Change, I Change My Mind. What Do You Do, Sir?”
Alexander Johnson’s inability to come clean and admit what you have clearly stated, ie this has been an ongoing problem caused by successive governments, both not planning and creating bad policy, is what condemns him. No one can say this was his fault but, what we can say is that he did nothing when people like our kind host were trying to alert him of the danger ahead. It is this that marks him as someone unfit for government office.
February 4, 2022
Presumably John Maynard Keynes, not Bernard…
But of course the facts haven’t changed. The UK always needed energy, it was always better if we produced our own, and it was always the case that going “green” would mean less, but more expensive, energy being available.
Minds of our rulers changed towards green, the facts didn’t.
February 4, 2022
And instead of cutting taxes, Bunter’s team are increasing them, and has anybody suggested cutting obvious ‘discretionary spending’, foreign aid/waste, HS2? No. So Bunter’s empathy with his voters doesn’t extend to keeping pensioners from freezing to death. Wake-up Tory party boneheaded, you will not survive this at the next election.
February 4, 2022
You would imagine the Climate Change Act could be suspended, but the chumps don’t want to… they are still being led by the WEF and co.
“While we transition to net zero….” Rishi Sunak said it yesterday, and I read the very same phrase on the WEF site yesterday. The government are just doing as they’re told. It’s quite pitiful.
February 4, 2022
A reminder: you voted for the chumps. Most of us didn’t.
February 4, 2022
Exactly right price controls almost invariable cause huge problems by interfering with the market mechanisms that ensure a match of supply and demand. The invisible hand is effectively paralysed by net zero interventionist idiots like Theresa May.
Sunak seems to think increasing taxes hugely then wasting billions in collection and distribution costs and then handing a small proportion back with strings attached is idiotic and economic insanity (it is what the EU did to the UK for 40+ years). Eat out to help out was idiotic and he is now doing the same for energy, insulation grants, benefits… what sort of moronic economics do they teach in Oxford PPE or was Sunak just too daft to understand reality? Or is it just crony capitalism.
Taxes were far too high for the economy already when Sunak came into office. Since then he has made it far worse decreases entrepreneurs relief by 90%, increased NI by 2.5% (both in total) and frozen personal allowance. We have also had far more red tape, we now get no indexation on capital gains, landlords are even taxed on “profits” they have not made (so often over 100% tax) this decrease rental property supply, job mobility and thus damages the tenants too. Sunak needs to cut taxes, cut the expensive net zero energy agenda, simplify taxes, have a bonfire of red tape and stop pissing money down the drain which seems to be a speciality of Sunak and this socialist & interventionist government.
Starmer/SNP would be even worse of course.
February 4, 2022
Stop creating false Phantoms (Labour / SNP) where none exist. You’re behaving like the people you condemn.
February 4, 2022
Labour surely cannot win without the SNP/Plaid/Greens can they? But what sensible English person wants the dire Sturgeon/Blackford to ever have any power over the UK?
February 4, 2022
Shocking to think that May’s energy policy was a slightly altered Milliband policy.
And oh my! He’s s Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero.
Look where basically a net zero policy has landed us!
February 4, 2022
Yet only a handful of sensible MPs (including JR, Lilley, Widecombe…) failed to vote for this insane bill and did so without even any sensible estimate of the vast cost of this scientific lunacy.
Sunak “we have always been the party of sound money and will always continue to be so on my watch” – and he even said it with a straight face!
Also I see that – The Bank of England fears that UK families are about to suffer the biggest fall in living standards since comparable records began three decades ago. Its new forecasts now show that disposable incomes (post-tax labour income, after inflation) will shrink by 2% this year, and by another 0.5% in 2023.
Looks rather an underestimate of the problem to me. Oh well – they can always take out an overdraft from one of the main UK banks at about 40% APR (the one size fits all, 80 times base rate) personal overdraft rates given to us by the FCA when the current BoE governor was in charge of it. The same banks charge about 1/4 of this at their overseas branches. So this rip off rate is reserved only for lucky UK customer – thanks to our moronic FCA.
To win elections it is the economy stupid! Next UK General Election perhaps May 2024 or the bitter end Dec 2024.
February 4, 2022
February 4, 2022
February 4, 2022
So you sow is what you reap.
Over the last thirty odd years good practice, common sense and forethought regarding energy production, distribution and supply has been all but non existent.
Starting with the disastrous Climate Change Act passed by labour. From that moment on a new religion was created and politicians tried to out do one another in trying to keep in green thinking voters and indulged in no forward planning and the consequences thereof of their decisions and actions. Classic case of pissing without your flies open with the headlong charge to grow turbines and solar panel power stations across the land. Even as a child at school we understood if the wind doesn’t blow or the sun don’t shine they don’t work and even when they do they are only really efficient between certain wind speeds.
Warnings and concerns on the direction of travel was ignored from engineers and scientists but religious fervour quashed any form of clever common sense thinking. Here we are today in the biggest #### up since Mons and the lack of understanding arising out of ignorance, incompetence and greed decrees that the whole population will suffer big time. Primarily they are collectively with very exceptions too arrogant to admit they have got it totally wrong. Ladies and gentlemen please be upstanding and raise your glasses, to the ####### idiots.
February 4, 2022
A hefty amen to that !
February 4, 2022
Turbo. I second that. What’s the point in giving us a loan towards our energy bills that has to be paid back? Don’t bother. I’ve not heard one minister say anything coherent over the energy crisis yet
They are all ignoring the obvious that government policy and total ignorance have got us here. No mention of the ludicrous actions of shipping in gas and coal when it’s under our feet. What a bunch of *******clowns led by Clown Boho. It really is quite shocking the low level of incompetence.
February 4, 2022
Good morning.
You can always tell where government has been by the mess it leaves behind.
To be fair it was RedEd’s idea and she built on it. In fact, it was RedEd’s idea that we should eventually ban all CO2 from our lives and thereby created the Climate Change Act.
The deceit was the use of a minor gas important to the cycle of life to rob people of their wealth and eventually their liberties. The Tories bought into this SCAM and played on it, some making a good living from it. Now the a perfect coming storm of high energy, food and government costs are landing on the Tories laps and its gonna hurt at the polls in May. I think this will be the turning point !
February 4, 2022
Indeed but rather hard for Boris to turn as he/Carrie have made it (and the COP26 fiasco) his flagship policy. Furthermore nearly all MPs (mainly all deluded art graduated) support net zero and the mad May agenda has been put into law without even needing a vote I think.
February 4, 2022
My husband and I had a rather heated conversation about climate change, with a neighbours son, a year or two ago, and his (the son) parting shot was that he’d studied climate change at university- so our scepticism couldn’t be right. Says it all!
February 4, 2022
Fraser Nelson is surely right today:- “The lockdown establishment will never accept that its policy failed
New research suggesting that shutdowns made little difference to mortality is likely to fall on deaf ears”
Lockdowns will be seen as the “single biggest public health mistake” in history Prof. Jay Bhattachary )Stanford) has warned.
Well that or gain of function experiments in leaky labs I suppose!
Someone on Question Time rightly pointed out that vaccination of young men and boys especially are almost certainly causing far more harm than good. Needless to say the daft language graduate in the chair cut him of at the knees with her idiotic interruption.
February 4, 2022
Exactly so!
In this dystopian world facts don’t matter any more!
February 4, 2022
Feelings trump facts !!
February 4, 2022
The precedents for climate hysteria and the green crap we get as a result are notable. It’s the same phenomenon and from much the same people
February 4, 2022
Indeed. Remoaners, Climate Alarmists and lockdown enthusiasts are largely the same people they often know nothing about science, maths, climate, CO2, energy or engineering either.
February 4, 2022
Will the lockdown establishment ever admit they were wrong? Not sure, LL. It may depend on who they were, ‘experts’ or politicians. I had the impression at first that it was the experts who recommended lockdown, and Johnson and his cabinet who reluctantly went along with it. But no – if you look up the minutes of the SAGE meetings of 18th and 23nd March, the day before the first lockdown, they did not recommend lockdown as such. They observed that social contacts were already being massively reduced at that point anyway, without further intervention. They also stated that ‘Given the clear links between poverty and long-term ill health, health impacts associated with the economic consequences of interventions also need to be investigated.’ In other words, SAGE advised making a cost/benefit analysis of the impact on society of bringing in restrictions. So it was Johnson and his government who decided on a lockdown, rejected a cost/benefit analysis, and who are responsible for that disastrous decision.
February 4, 2022
There is such strong evidence for the damage being done by vaccinating young people yet our politicians remain quiet on the subject. It’s become a taboo subject just like discussions on race and cruel religious practices.
February 4, 2022
Nelson isn’t right. The study you quote is exceptionally poor – which is why it only featured in the gutter press.
Things would be so much easier in this country if so many of your stopped indulging in crazy conspiracy theories.
February 4, 2022
Some of the culprits ,who made the mess we are in ,sit in The House of Commons
February 4, 2022
@Bob Dixon; Indeed, one even writes a daily diary. 😮
That said, the main culprit was sat on the opposition front bench, he was sat to the side of the Shadow Chancellor.
February 4, 2022
The culprits are the voters who elect the people who sit in the House of Commons.
The Tory Brexit pensioners have run this country for most of my life. I think they do an embarrassingly poor job – which is why I have never voted for them.
Most of you spend your time complaining about how bad things are and yet you carry on voting for the same people who have created this permanent mess we are in. It’s really rather odd.
February 4, 2022
The panic that flooded through the political parties as they all adopted the green dog syndrome. You have got a green dog, I have a greener one to try and out do one another.
The few politicians that understood the whole process were ignored and banished to the back benches with green crosses on their lapels to ensure people didn’t listen or sèek an alternative approach.
The biggest myth is that the wind is free and today in our schools children are being brain washed into the green crap curriculum with no opportunity to seek alternative answers. It’s on the media in the press and media the non stop drip feeding of the word according to the green bible.
People still do not understand that even when turbines are operating alternative power generation sources are operating on tick over mode just in case the wind changes. The location of all these wind farms in outlying areas has in itself caused massive distribution problems at mammoth cost to get the energy produced into the grid system let alone the millions paid out in constraint payments.
February 4, 2022
@Turboterrier
You persist in your deluded view that the current difficulties we have over energy prices is due to the green revolution and our investment in renewable energy. Let us be clear about this, it is the fossil fuel industry that has imposed tremendous price rises for their highly polluting and environmentally damaging products. Why don’t you actually research the renewables industry instead of posting ignorant and provocative fossil fuel propaganda? Too much hard work for you?
This morning wind is producing 12.5GW of electricity, 35% of demand. In 2019 costs of curtailment represented 0.7% of the value of the juice that was produced
February 4, 2022
Even the SNP recognises how disastrous a “smash and grab” tax on North Sea oil and gas producers would be. The party understands how badly it would affect workers.
When the U.K. govt. levied such a tax before, investment fell, never to recover. I think that Osborne was responsible for that.
He claimed it was FAIR that oil producers should bear some part of “austerity” ( precursor to present cr*p).
But he was forced to relent because it is and was a disastrous policy and he had to give tax breaks to North Sea industry to go a small way to making up for damage done.
February 4, 2022
+1 Osborne also introduced the appalling (often effectively 100%+ interest double tax) on landlords, thus higher rents and lack of availability and job mobility for tenants. The man was a disaster.
February 4, 2022
@EH; But no one was suggesting a “smash and grab” raid on the North Sea oil and gas producers, just a tax on their excess profits, above and beyond what they would otherwise have made, such a tax would allow for reinvestment, or could be framed to allow such. Do not be confused by the SNP, they only dislike the idea of such taxes because the money would be spent/allocated by Westminster and not Holyrood.
February 4, 2022
The biggest and most ignored part of this whole sorry green journey is after all this time , money and effort the politicians again with a few exceptions still consistently ignore the elephant in the room.
The scrapping and safe environmental disposal of all the components of the turbines, solar panels, batteries and pcb’s. Who will be paying for all of this?
Answers on the back of a fag packet.
February 4, 2022
@turboterrier; Sorry but whilst you have spotted the white-elephant in the room you are ignoring the Bull(y) elephant behind you, the waste scam that has done so much to grow the green scam, as the old saying goes, “where there’s muck there’s brass”…
For what can not be recycled and thus re-manufactured, there are plenty of deep landfill sites, or deep sea disposal.
February 4, 2022
Yeah, because with the world burning that’s the issue. Face palm.
February 4, 2022
Well done Rishi, jam today, gruel tomorrow… So what rabbit will his chancellor be pulling out of their hat next year when energy prices have not come down?…
The market (that our host puts so much faith in) has failed, if ever it actually worked, but worse than that govt polices have failed, it is not going to be very Eco-friendly when the plebs start burning their (melamine covered) furniture just to keep warm! Scrap the scam, scrap the Climate Change Act, scrap the idea that we need to subside windmills via a stealth tax on our energy bills and yes scrap the monetarist idea that P&W polices can not work or do more harm than good -they are a valid tool for certain economic times.
February 4, 2022
OT; I see the idea of road pricing, the spy on the windscreen as it was once branded, has rared its head again, the transport select cttee. suggesting a new tax will be needed to replace fuel duty (and VED) after 2030. There is no need to alter anything, EV’s can pay (and should always have paid) VED, whilst fuel duty could easily be paid on the electricity used to charge the EV using smart/pre-payment meter type technology built into the next generation of EV-chargers; coupled where needs-be to the unique vehicle ID information stored within and shared by the vehicles control systems, most of which the DVLA already has on file along with registered keeper. No need to use GPS tracking or mileage monitoring, both of which have privacy issues.
February 4, 2022
The UK is ruined, thanks to politicians of the last few decades. They saw an easy living in the EU, where the EU made all the decisions and could be blamed when the UK didn’t do so well. Being paid to do a job that was actually done by someone else was a great draw, and drew the wrong sort of politician. The sort that put self before country. Helped along by all the main parties who rigged the system by only selecting political candidates that supported the EU. The EU managed to bypass ‘meaningful’ democracy very successfully, and this was copied by Ted Heath and subsequent governments and political parties. It fell flat in 2016 as they all expected the advantage of the status quo to hold firm, as it had in the past. Parliament then tried to further destroy democracy to overturn the result.
The rot within Parliament and the Civil Service is too established. The UK cannot be saved unless we can remove the rot.
February 4, 2022
Yesterday Shell plc announced historic, quadruple record profits for 2021 of $19.3bn – compared with $4.85bn the year before. Earlier in the week Exxon and the other fossil fuel majors announced similar results.
In a coordinated move last year, carefully timed to coincide with winter and a once-in-60 year four day reduction in wind speed, the industry claimed there was a “shortage” of gas and quadrupled energy prices right across the globe, which will be highly inflationary.
Those on the right of the party immediately claimed that the price rise was caused by a “shortage” of wind. This was seized upon by the usual dinosaurs who demanded subsidy to be paid to develop un-profitable oil and gas fields, onshore fracking of national parks and AONB etc.
The government has now announced a tremendous subsidy to the energy companies to reduce domestic bills, while Shell increases the dividend and plans to buy back billions of shares. We are being held to ransom by a powerful cartel of fossil fuel producers who’s business model is under an existential threat by the renewable energy industry.
BEIS has already announced a 75% windfall profits tax on UK energy supply companies. This should now be extended across the fossil fuel industry.
February 4, 2022
Surely tidal makes more sense than pumped-storage?
Yesterday we saw that the PM’s plan for sorting out problems caused by the PM will be to clear-out of No 10 all those who are not the PM. What an indictment of his character. He is the problem!
February 4, 2022
Sunak could not only reduce VAT on fuel to zero but also remove the “green” levy which is currently on average £159 per year for each electricity bill. However instead he’s gone for some sort of weird student loan scheme which costs him nothing.
February 4, 2022
Please keep up the good work Mr Redwood. I’ve happened to watch bits of Newsnight recently and, although sketchy to put it mildly about how to get out of the energy mess, nonetheless even the BBC was showing a chart showing how expensive our electricity is with the proportion of it taken up by renewable subsidies. They are even now interviewing small businesses, so awareness and shock is growing. When you have time(!) perhaps you and your colleagues will also resume the campaign about the equally shocking government acceptance / tacit encouragement of unlimited inward migration across the Channel.
February 4, 2022
Completely off topic (but brief)
I can’t believe there were only 1,000 spoiled papers in the by-election yesterday.
With the other parties not putting up candidates this was a fine opportunity to register distaste with the direction of this government by spoiling the paper.
February 4, 2022
So now we see Sunak giving £200 towards our energy costs and £150 towards our council tax bills. This is just a temporary sticking plaster to appease voters, it does nothing to fix the underlying problem. It just eases the pain slightly for one year. What we should be doing is producing more of our own energy, cutting red tape, removing tax from insulation and investigating why council tax is so high. Here in the UK my council tax for one month equates to a year in Spain and I would never describe the Spanish as efficient. Councils seem to have no constrains placed upon them. The services they provide to me are nonexistent. Most jobs are now done by volunteers.
February 4, 2022
I’m not sure how this energy loan will work. If I have to apply for then I won’t , many other people will not too.
I would have liked the government to announce the we produce and explore for more gas for the UK market at the price before gas shot up.But alas the very people who make these decisions
Are the very same people who the increase in energy will have little effect on.
The Conservatives will be punished at the local elections and the general elections thereafter.
February 4, 2022
Socialism always ends up crippling business and hurting “the little people” Socialists claim to want to help.
We’ve had various degrees of Socialism for two decades now; with the green lunacy imposed as well for the last ten of them.
The people voted for real change in 2019. They wanted Brexit delivered so we stopped funding the Oligarchy in Brussels and regained control of our own country. And they also wanted a change of direction in the UK.
What we got was a very flawed Brexit and then Socialism and green lunacy on steroids.
Johnson and Sunak are running the country like a Labour Government with a minority which is propped up in power by a couple of Green MPs who can force their destructive policies on people who didn’t vote for them.
We must scrap the Green levies. If the renewable energy market can’t survive and grow without massive subsidies then it should be allowed to fail. The CON Party must finally stand up to the Green Extremists and we must use our gas, shale, oil and coal reserves.
February 4, 2022
To achieve anything sensible, the green chumps in government need to go, and then once replaced the many international agreements need to be repealed, not just the climate change act. Trouble is we’re at the suffocation stage of green…there is the risk of replacing one lot of greens for even more devoted greens. What a ***** mess!
The only positive I can see, is coming from the people. Active groups are highlighting so much of the socialist mess in govt. Lockdowns, vaccines, green stuff, NHS staff coercion etc , trans stuff, critical race, erosion of free speech and so on. Much is being forced into the frontline and is being exposed to the people and talked about. I hear of groups who are actively trying to bring about change and address issues on the ground.
It’s a huge battle we face…
February 4, 2022
Listening to Mr Hands undergoing an encounter with the shut-down-all-discussion Mishal Husain, it sounded as if he was trying to explain to her exactly what you have been explaining to him on using our own gas and not overtaxing the source. Keep going!
February 4, 2022
I see only some Council tax bands are going to get some help with fuel bills, the others get nothing, as they are in effect going to pay back a £200.00 loan over 4 years when bills will need to be £50.00 higher than they actually should be.
Thus another complicated formula to move our own taxpayers money about, how much will all this cost in administration, when with one simple stroke of the pen he could have removed VAT with no admin expense at all.
Yet again another complicated expensive solution, which is not actually a solution at all !
February 4, 2022
Last para akin to taking out another credit card to repay the previous one whilst continuing to spend more than is coming in.
In the meantime our living standards are suffering the biggest drop since records began.
Economic lunacy driven by economic fools.
February 4, 2022
When is the government going to stop punishing consumers for their own dogma and inability to make things go right?
Time they got on with their day job of protecting us and making sure our security of person, food supply and energy are foremost in their minds.
Having heated rhetoric with Putin to otherwise distract us is old hat, not to mention juvenile.
February 4, 2022
I see it is being reported that the Transport Select Committee is now so worried about the future loss of £35 Billion of tax from ICE vehicles, that it is now suggesting a road charging system for ALL vehicles, to include Electric vehicles (not taxed at the moment), which would take the place of fuel duty tax and VED, which they suggest should eventually be withdrawn.
I wonder how much infrastructure cost/spend would be needed for automated charging ?
On another point, just measured the actual and real return I am now getting with E10 petrol, with actual milage taken from complete fill up, to complete fill up over 1,000 recorded miles, so not reliant on a dashboard computer read out. Similar runs made, so similar conditions to past use.
Actual miles per gallon/litre is now 19.8% lower than with the old fuel !
This is an older style 3 litre v6 petrol engine, which I am aware is perhaps not typical of the average vehicle on the road, but just shows the extent of what a small change can do.
Yes the engine is suitable for use with the new fuel, I have a letter of approval from the manufacturer that the new fuel is suitable for use, and will not cause any damage.
Another example of the law of unintended consequences due to Government action.
Another hidden price/tax rise.
February 4, 2022
The financial illiteracy of most politicians is truly terrifying.
But when BOE gives the Govt unlimited money to spend, then because of inevitable inflation, raises interest rates to stop the spending of the population many of whom have not enjoyed their normal income for 2 years thus exacerbating the financial disaster for them, while having absolutely no impact on the profligate PM, one wonders at the ‘independence’ of the BOE because this looks like the work of a financially illiterate politician, namely the Chancellor.
There is no evidence of any sequential thinking on any subject whatsoever.
What are we going to do?
February 4, 2022
We had all better start praying to our Gods for climate change to speed up.
We need strong sun and wind like now !
February 4, 2022
“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Ronald Reagan
This is the worst government and parliament since WWII.
February 4, 2022
The most positive thing which could come out of the whole pandemic episode, now it is increasingly recognised that lockdown was a very damaging and failed policy, is people start to ask whether or not the same mistakes are being made in other areas. In the pandemic what we’ve seen is very diligent, intelligent and well-intentioned experts come up with models which drove policy which they absolutely believed – ‘knew’ even – were in the public interest. But it turns out the models were completely wrong, the policies exceptionally expensive and damaging, and a failure even on their own terms – there is no difference as we look around the world, between lockdown and non-lockdown outcomes.
Time to ask the same thing about climate hysteria and the green crap which is the policy result. We should not say there is no climate change, there clearly is, just as there clearly is covid, and it’s dangerous (at least to some). But it’s essential that those making policy insist on robust public scrutiny and debate on apocalyptic forecasts and the policies which are then adopted. This must include the involvement of dissenting experts (as did not happen with covid, they were shouted down and cancelled), in order that we don’t get driven by groupthink further and further into ruinous policy.
February 4, 2022
How on earth did we get into this mess? Surely we cant let this shower of politicians and civil servants continue.
February 4, 2022
The chaos in Number 10 Downing Street seems to have spread through the wall to Number 11. Sunak’s announcement yesterday of a tin pot council tax reduction, and loans that will just push the problem out into the future will do little to help. A more simple, straightforward and effective answer to the problem, would surely have been to cancel the tax rises that are about to hit us and the VAT on fuel, but no, that might have given some benefit to the so called better off. And this is supposed to be a Conservative Government. No doubt we can expect further tax rises to pay for yesterdays concessions?
February 4, 2022
Sunak’s solution to the high energy prices are a mess, and not what you would expect from even a token Conservative Government .
February 4, 2022
Turbo. It will be a further charge on our bills. God forbid that those who have made billions out of this scam should foot the bill. It’s hard to know how to describe the complete plonkers in government that have brought us to our knees. The obvious is staring them in the face but they just can’t see through their pompous, arrogant, pig headed views. I would like to see a competent government in place but not much chance of that I’m afraid.
February 4, 2022
O/T but of current interest: I see the PM is losing four of his advisers. Given how poorly he seems to have been advised recently, that’s probably no bad thing.
I don’t suppose the media would be interested in where these people were on 20th May 2020, or on the other partygate dates. Perhaps the police are, though.
February 4, 2022
Heard G Hands today for 1st time.
Batted questions easily.
He is articulate and measured.
Unfortunately voting record [wiki]
duff on some things.
February 4, 2022
The only way that the Conservatives can regain the trust of the electorate is for there to be a leadership contest with at least one candidate committed to abandoning the Net Zero 2050 policy.
I suspect that that candidate would win the leadership election by a landslide – at least among Conservative members, the only question is, how many climate fanatics like Johnson are there among the MPs ?
Given that voters are finally waking up to the ruinous cost of the Green Crap agenda, currently favoured by all political parties, a Conservative Government committed to putting living standards first and deferring Net Zero will be putting clear blue water between them and every rival. They will win the next general election by an even bigger margin.
February 4, 2022
When adults like Boris need to go back to school basics we may move forward but group-think consensus on net zero delivers us into the arms of Russia and China without firing a single bullet, never mind a toe-cap into Ukraine.