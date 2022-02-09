Working with the civil service- my Conservative Home article

I do not think the present government is getting the best out of the Civil Service. The Prime Minister has a new opportunity to construct a Downing Street structure and appoint staff he trusts to help him deliver his vision.
The Levelling Up Secretary has just unveiled a wide ranging set of proposals to spread prosperity, better jobs and ownership more widely around the UK. He will need the help of the Prime Minister to mobilise the various Whitehall departments that have crucial roles to play. He needs many actions from Education and Transport, from Treasury and Health, from Trade and from Business and from several others.
Inspired by the good response to my article on how Downing Street worked under Margaret Thatcher, I think it might be helpful to set out how the Thatcher team worked with Whitehall to put through bold new policies that were designed to improve the prosperity and freedoms of citizens. We were able to make substantial and timely changes without major constitutional upheavals or Civil Service reform.
I was struck by a recent article by Daniel Hannan which was critical of the Civil Service. He pointed out that officials make many errors and design bad policies which Ministers get blamed for. He felt Ministers now cower before Civil Service political correctness, and are told much of what they want to do is impossible owing to the views of independent quangos, the body of law and the results of arranged polls and one-sided consultations. He argued that the Civil Service has specialised in improving its diversity of recruits, whilst ensuring there is no diversity of outlook or view.
He contrasted the successful pursuit of working vaccines by an individual brought in from outside to lead a specialist small unit to solve the problem, and the difficulties with the rest of the pandemic response that mainly relied on more traditional Civil Service people and procedures. He sees the Civil Service as internationalist, pining for Remain and in favour of a larger but not necessarily a more effective state. Ministers he concluded are there to take the blame and to be in the wrong, but often have insufficient engagement or leverage over the large staffs that work in their departments and quangos.
I know what he means, but I think many of the answers lie in the hands of good Ministers. Ministers with a large majority have the crucial power to change the law if the old laws get in their way. They can command huge resources of people, money and message. They can abolish quangos, appoint new Heads, issue clear new public instructions to them which Parliament may debate. They can ask their departments to do more of this and less of that. They have the power of the purse and of the pulpit.
When I helped Thatcher there was of course a Civil Service culture and a controlling set of ideas within the Civil Service machine that was not the same as the collective views of the government. The official Civil Service government was not proposing Union reform or privatisation or lower taxes. It would have preferred to live with a larger public sector and older comfortable ways. It seemed to find the wind of change we wanted as abrasive. Some probably wanted it to fail to be able to say quietly it had warned us of its imperfections. Aware of this I decided on a careful course of action to implement the big idea of wider ownership, of everyone an owner. It was a popular idea that embraced many of the actions and policies that the Civil Service and Unions found challenging.
I did not suggest to the PM that she held a Cabinet, flagged up the big policy aim and challenged the Civil Service to create and use the conventional architecture to deliver it. The last thing I wanted was an overarching Cabinet Committee for wider ownership. That would doubtless have slowed and diluted what we wanted to do. It would have given critics of the whole idea a forum to debate the philosophy and sow doubts. Cabinet Ministers would have been less willing to accept individual responsibility. Instead the PM and Cabinet colleagues introduced the main ideas split by department, with the PM discussing with each of the relevant colleagues how they could pursue the key parts as stand alone ideas within their areas.
The Treasury was to lead on privatisation with John Moore, a Minister, to work bilaterally with the other sponsor departments on the relevant industries. The Treasury would mastermind the timetable and offer central resource on the preparation and sale process. The Social Security department was to lead on pensions reform, introducing personal portable pensions for the first time so people could control their own retirement savings more directly. They did so via a general welfare review to gauge demand, to seek outside views, and to reform other features of what they were doing. Norman Fowler did a great job, with no leaks as he prepared the ground for radical changes.
The Business department led on making it easier for people to set up and grow their own businesses and worked with the Treasury on tax incentives. The energy department worked on radical proposals to get more cheaper energy to fuel our businesses, introducing pro competitive policies, as well as preparing gas and electricity for privatisation. The Housing department was to hone and improve the Right to buy policies to give more people a chance to own, and to develop homesteading, shared ownership and sales of redundant public sector land to boost wider home ownership at affordable prices. The Transport department offered National Freight for sale to its employees in an exciting experiment with employee ownership as well as selling BA and bringing in more private capital to buses.
It was only when I was confident that each Cabinet member had found policies they liked and were willing to see through, and was sure the Departments would assist them, that I proposed to the PM she set out the overarching vision and tied it all together. As there was already buy in by the main departments the vision then helped. The Civil Service ensured each major privatisation we did needed individual legislation, resisting enabling powers. I decided not to fight this as we needed a measured pace of privatisations and Parliamentary process allowed a public debate and consideration of all the detail in each major case.
Today there needs to be similar commitment to levelling up department by department. Education will doubtless take responsibility for challenging targets for literacy, numeracy and qualifications. Health will need to think through how it achieves the bold aims on eradicating health inequalities by region. Transport has a major task to clear the jams and improve the trains in many places. Business and the Treasury need to give more thought to improving the UK’s competitiveness so more businesses start up and more investment is attracted.
The Government’s enthusiasm for more devolved power to Mayors and Councils will cut across some of the national targets and programmes and will provide a complication more than an impetus, save in the minority of places that find and back a Mayor or Council that does know how to do it and how to work with central government.
The new structures at 10 Downing Street risk being top heavy. They will need the Chief of Staff to work well with the Cabinet Secretary, the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Office and the Permanent Secretary of Downing Street. This weeks failure of the government machine to deliver an NHS plan in time for the PM and Secretary of State to announce it on Monday is a sign of how things need to be improved sharply.
February 9, 2022
And that is about the sum of it, and supports what I and others have been saying for sometime that, our membership of the EU has reduced the quality of MP’s and the reduction in the ability to do things for ourselves has resulted in a serious loss in core skills.
Absolutely correct ! They are not there to act as an Aunt Sally for a failing department. The Senior CS is in charge and fully responsible for what goes on. The Minister is there to protect the public purse and to implement government policy. If government policy cannot be implemented then there are a range of measures that can be used. There can be no excuses for failure !
Bureaucratic inertia.
Why am I not surprised. All Socialist governments are.
Sir John. The so called ‘Levelling Up’ nonsense is just a Trojan Horse policy designed to interfere more in our lives. True Conservatives believe in the policy of equality of opportunity, much of which you have written about, whereas Socialists believe in equality of outcome. One such socialist policy that believed in that was that everyone should have a University Degree. It did not matter what degree it was, so long as everyone got to go to university. Result – massive personal debt both the graduate and / or the taxpayer and no benefit to society at all.
If government found that leaving well alone would :
a) produce better results.
b) mean a smaller CS.
c) lower costs of government and taxation.
February 9, 2022
February 9, 2022
February 9, 2022
Can anyone remember the day when it was announced there would be a big bonfire of quangos? Did someone lose the fire lighters or matches? Or is it just another words no action decision, thinking that the plebs will never notice so carry on as normal.
Just imagine what an impact that would have had in the civil service. OMG there would have been utter panic about the extra work load and the realisation if they can do that to them, they could or will be next. It does rather impact on how to work smarter instead of harder method of operating.
Change the culture, introduce 5 year renewable contracts based upon performance and continual improvement and performance on reducing waste across the departments.
February 9, 2022
QUANGO’s are great for PM’s and Ministers as they can award very nice jobs to their friends and supporters. A bit like the honours list.
February 9, 2022
Before every election from the Tories (at least) we get the promise of tax cuts or (no tax increases) and a bonfire of quangos and red tape and better public services. Post election it is all forgotten we get higher taxes, more red tape and even worse public services. We still have not had the £1m each threshold for IHT promised by Osborne years ago. This made Brown bottle his early election plan. Thank goodness Brown never won another term. But the socialist Cameron/LibDim Coalition was dire enough anyway.
Civil servants have no direct interest in efficiency and well directed policy – quite the reverse in fact. They just want a good salary/pension and not too much to do. They are in the regulation, inconvenience and large taxation industry so the more the merrier. Just as happy blocking the roads as they are unblocking them or taxing some people to buy others restaurant meals – economic insanity is just fine to them.
February 9, 2022
Turbo. Bloody right. Your post reminds me of Yes Minister which was on tv last night. Brilliant show and I would imagine closer to real life than we realise.
February 9, 2022
It is clear that the Civil Service in this country has become :
1: Obsessed with Political Correctness to the point of rendering itself inert in the face of an issue
2: Obsessed with notions of inclusivity, equality, diversity , gender, race and other “woke” nonsense
3: Overmighty : it considers that it makes policy not that it reviews ,advises and implements that which the ELECTED government of the day wishes to enact
4: Obsessed with staying as close to the EU as possible
It is clear that the Civil Service needs to be reminded of and put back in its place ,which as Sir JR says, needs a strong minister with continuity of service
Jacob Rees Mogg has been put in charge of civil service reform .Let us hope that he starts with reminding them of these facts . He could also create a signal and simultaeously cut government spending , by imposing a total freeze on all administrative recruitment : they must promote and move around from within
I am reminded tht Lord (Digby) Jones commented upon leaving the Dept of Trade “that he could have done twice as much work with half the number of people”
February 9, 2022
David Peddy
Agreed, especially your second point.
It’s all but out of control especially from the BBC. Last night the gay theme was over done in Holby and the new maternity drama following. Thank god for CDs and DVDs. All commercial advertising now seems to be completely “woked” We are no longer our own country so it would seem.7
February 9, 2022
6. Obsessed with the deluded net zero religion. Perhaps the largest error of this list.
Digby is surely right. Many civil servants just get in the way of the productive both in the state sector but also in the state sector. Many government departments just fighting between themselves with often completely negative outcomes in terms of any value for the public.
February 9, 2022
The efficiency measure most needed is the making redundant of all civil servants with ‘diversity’, ‘inclusion’ or ‘equality’ in their job titles. And the Commission for Division can be wound-up at the same time.
February 9, 2022
Very good, Sea Warrior, and throughout bodies like the NHS and Police too.
February 9, 2022
David
I certainly remember Digby Jones comment, but if anything the ratio of people to results has got worse since then.
For whatever reason, and I am sure there are many excuses, we seem to lack Ministers with any sort of drive, a whole host of management skills, resolve, and dare I say it, simple common-sense.
Perhaps it starts with the failure of the MP selection procedure, if you do not have good Mp’s to start with, you cannot possibly expect to get good Ministers !
February 9, 2022
The civil service has a heavily ingrained culture that has been around since its inception. Rather like some of the old nationalised industries where bad practice became was adopted as normal The not a problem, it wasn’t my money attitude was rife.
When change had to come it was very painful and at times very mercenary bought about fighting a 100 years of inbreed culture. What it did do was it opened up the companies for their younger people to become the heart of the change and take on new ideas and practices and above all give them feeling of ownership in that they were getting involved with their ideas and visions. Change real change is not such a bad thing.
Disband the quangos that have been allowed to have too big an influence on government thinking, the perception is they are dictating government policies far above their remit, stifling real investigation and research to be carried out by the minister they report to. They are just one take on the problem and are not the panacea to all thats wrong. Like the old nationalised industries they create their own little culture with massive implications but are not responsible or accountable and basically they don’t have to give a stuff “it’s not their money”
February 9, 2022
I remember the, Big Bang in the City. All the old institutions were exposed to more modern practices and competition. Suddenly the, ‘Old School Tie was not enough to make it, you really had to know what you were doing and be prepared to make risks if you wanted the rewards.
February 9, 2022
(1) JRM, in his Minister for Brexiteeriness hat, needs to get industry – rather than the compromised CBI – in through the door to tell him which EU regulation needs to go. And then the government needs to use its majority to push the legislative change with vigour. We are only half-way through this parliament.
(2) Boris is no ‘OD’ expert – and it shows. The Cabinet Secretary doesn’t seem to have much of a job now. Boris needs to get some external management consultants in to sort out the mess at No 10. The mini-reshuffle hasn’t improved things as much as is needed.
(3) Last night, I enjoyed catching an episode of the BBC’s new drama series ‘Yes, Prime Minister’. ‘The Key’ was about the role of the Spads and the Cabinet Secretary.
February 9, 2022
(1) Wouldn’t it have been better to have done that before the referendum, and have used that as a basis to decide if there were any case for leaving at all? They’re hardly queuing up right now, are they?
Quite clearly Leave had absolutely no idea.
It isn’t the European Union’s fine and trusted standards which are the problem for UK business.
It is brexit red tape.
February 9, 2022
I’m currently going through ‘The Investment Trusts Handbook 2022’. (Free on Kindle.) It has made the point that investment trusts – a very UK form of fund – remains bound by an EU directive that was designed for very EU fund structures. I’m guessing that you’re content with that; I’m not.
February 9, 2022
The Cabinet Secretary is in charge of the whole Civil Service, ten thousand of them in the Treasury alone.
February 9, 2022
Have you had any experience with external management consultants ? They are not a solution to anything.
February 9, 2022
But what IS Johnson’s “vision”?
He’s not done much except hitherto unheard of totalitarian type stuff.
How can JR be so optimistic when we have that Online Harm Bill looming?
February 9, 2022
If any government had ever done anything that actually worked…
We would not be in this pretty pickle!
February 9, 2022
yep – an amazing ability to ruin, not improve.
February 9, 2022
I have read this morning about the major problems that have existed with the English Test system for those applying for UK citizenship, and how the Home Office appears to have shrugged off the issues for some years now.
In 2016, my S African daughter-in-law, then living in the UK with my son and I, applied for UK citizenship, having fulfilled all the necessary rules; she took both the History and English test -and passed them – and brought home a copy of the latter to show us. Both my son and I have English at O and A level, and he is a professional (non-fiction) writer and editor, and we were horrified by the many mistakes in the English language questions.
I brought this matter to the attention of my constituency MP- then a junior Minister, who contacted the Home Office about this. The reply was: we are perfectly satisfied with the test contractors, there are no problems, good-bye. My MP said he was not surprised, as he had frequently noticed the civil servants in his own Dept were usually unable to write straightforward and competent English.
February 9, 2022
Every printed letter produced by the Civil Service has to be approved by the Plain Language police before it is allowed to be used. Their remit is to dumb down the wording to the lowest level rather than trying to raise the standard of English used. This results in very badly written letters.
February 9, 2022
and over many years teachers don’t correct spelling mistakes, and it would appear they can’t spell either !
February 9, 2022
Best of the Civil Service?
What’s that when it’s at home?
Sir John, thank you for putting in the DH link.
February 9, 2022
A report by MPs today says that additional costs, long border delays and extra paperwork are the main impacts of Brexit to trade so far. It adds that these will get worse if the government doesn’t fix it.
Most of you are Brexitists. You claim – falsely – that you are free traders. What you have actually done is erected huge barriers to trade with our biggest trading partner. You didn’t understand what you were voting for. You didn’t – and still don’t- know what the EU is and what it does.
Tragic.
But it is also really quite funny how embarrassingly bad your Brexit is. I don’t want to pay more for stuff but at least I can afford it. Many people who voted for Brexit can’t afford the Brexit price hikes. My heart will bleed for them when I finish laughing at them.
February 9, 2022
The jury is out on Brexit, it is too early to say whether it will be a success or not. But the remarkable thing is how little effect it has had, compared with the remain campaign’s project fear. And that’s despite the EU looking hard for ways it can damage the U.K. pour encourager les autres. So I suggest you hold your laughter for the time being, you might look rather silly in a couple of years time.
February 9, 2022
What a truly miserable person you must be, coming here day after day to spread your bile over this site.
February 9, 2022
Andy. Another very childish post. Best hurry. You’ll be late for playschool.
February 9, 2022
If there had been Brexit price hikes our rate of inflation would be higher than the EU. It isn’t. Anyway, glad you are so wealthy, means you can keep paying for my pension. Keep up the good work !
February 9, 2022
“I don’t want to pay more for stuff but at least I can afford it.” Andy
Seems like another rescue by the bank of mummy and daddy.
February 9, 2022
a nice humanitarian response. Do you find neighbours and associates avoid you?
February 9, 2022
I actually have boycotted all goods and produce from the EU , doing without where I could not find an equivalent. It was difficult to start but now more and more I am getting local and buying seasonal.
I encourage all to try it, you well not regret the move.
I started out trying to hurt the EU but now do not care either way about them, I am finished totally with them.
February 9, 2022
Andy, trade with the EU was never Free Trade, it was trade within a Protectionist Bloc. Adequate for the few, but it could not survive careful examination, a slight of hand three card trick for the unquestioning.
In your last paragraph you sound like that delightful Mr Toad propagandist who sank the Ark Royal so frequently.0
February 9, 2022
I’m reading that this lovely government is still bullying NHS staff about getting the jab.
How can any of the above take place, how can we reach the “sunny uplands”, when Ministers and their minions renege on policy decisions?
Does the govt actually reach any firm decisions …or is it all make believe?
February 9, 2022
“We were able to make substantial and timely changes without major constitutional upheavals or Civil Service reform.”
So you left the problems there to fester and grow. Which, in due course, gave Blair the opportunity to carry out his half-baked, destructive “reforms.” Politicising the Civil Service; dragging us further into the EU (thank the Lord we kept out of the single currency); corruption of the House of Lords; a flawed devolution which makes the English first-class taxpayers, but second-class voters in our so-called democracy; destroying the Law Lords and creating the politicised Supreme Court.
It is not clever in the long-term to circumvent “a blockage” and ignore what is causing it. And the cause is the politicised, institutionally left-wing Civil Service and a Constitution which was far too easily abused by the Remainers in Parliament and the wider Establishment.
February 9, 2022
Very well said Donna, but accept that at that time SJR was not boss cat in practise even if he was intellectualy.
February 9, 2022
Interesting to see that Mr Johnson has appointed Mr Rees Mogg to a new role in which he will be accountable for delivering the benefits of Brexit. I’m sure that we can rely on our host to speak with him at the earliest opportunity. Perhaps someone should send him the link to this site.
February 9, 2022
The Prime Minister is the bigger issue.
Thatcher was a strong and determined leader with a clear view on what needed to be done. Johnson is weak and vacillating and really only interested in what benefits him personally.
So I don’t see a PM driving change. He will continue to just let things happen – Northern Ireland for example.
February 9, 2022
One of the problems with the Civil Service is that the management structure has grown at the expense of those on the front line. Many managers are brought in directly from university with no idea of how a department actually functions but instead are fully armed with the ‘woke culture’.
There should be an independent review of all departments to ensure efficiency and best working practices which I am sure would identify a lot of ‘dead wood’. But this will not be allowed to happen as there are too many ’empires’ to protect.
February 9, 2022
And in a metaphor for why I have little hope for Sir JRs approach, Javed has totally failed to wrangle tougher targets out of the NHS. Eye watering budgets already and now another 12 billion so that waiting lists get longer for two years.
Covid exposed their failure to roll out efficiently large projects plus who knows what other waste there is and what does Javed do? Seemingly roll over.
February 9, 2022
“Health will need to think through how it achieves the bold aims on eradicating health inequalities by region”.
They won’t need to think about that for a few years though as there are far more pressing concerns, the current backlog won’t even start reducing until 2024 apparently.
February 9, 2022
I liked everything right until you mentioned city & regional mayors