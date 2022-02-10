North Sea oil and gas

Yesterday the government announced that it will be licencing more oil and gad fields for production in the North Sea soon. This follows an intervention by the Chancellor with the Business Secretary, whose department and regulators were delaying or refusing permissions for development of some discoveries. This announcement comes on the back of the recent licencing of the small Abigail field.
I have been making the case that it means less carbon dioxide is produced if we burn our own North Sea gas delivered by pipeline rather than import LNG from Qatar by ship. I have argued that we will collect much more tax revenue if we burn our own gas rather than importing as the UK imposes substantial taxes on the production of oil and gas . It also means we create and keep more well paid jobs by sustaining our domestic industry instead of relying on imports.
I look forward to further successes for commonsense and for import substitution.
February 10, 2022
“….whose department and regulators were delaying or refusing permissions for development of some discoveries.”
Why ??????
February 10, 2022
I hate to say this, but I suspect that this is propaganda. More information please, Sir John.
February 10, 2022
Perhaps the Government is going through an epiphany and about to eschew ideologies of globalism and net zero and govern realistically.
February 10, 2022
The problem word in this report is ‘soon’. This goes against all the pretty promises made by Mr and Mrs Bunter at COP. We don’t even know if the minister of BEIS is interested in making it work, or indeed if he has any interest in business at all…
Which minister is going to push for completion?
February 10, 2022
That such a decision would have seemed banal and boring only three years ago is evidence of a small victory over infiltration by activists and lobbyists across the entire body politic. These unelected limpets and their bureaucratic buddies who deliberately work to block and warp public policy to suit their ideology have become a direct threat to security and prosperity.
If John’s government can pass laws to crush speech and voice they can certainly pass laws to crush green activists, race activists and gender activists who seek to destroy all that we are
The real question is whose side is the Tory party on?
February 10, 2022
A coal mine in Cumbria has recently been approved?
A deep mine in Wales has been approved?
With a fair wind blowing we may generate sufficient electricity!
February 10, 2022
That just leaves fracking and it’s game set and match for common sense.
February 10, 2022
‘Leaked NHS report’ showing NHS modellers believe waiting lists to hit 9m. In plain English this can be translated as NHS deliberately creating a crisis to demand more funding and to block any reform of this Socialist political organisation that is now a bottomless pit of waste, that is deliberately harming patient interest and all designed to promote the interests of the NHS
The NHS has this Tory government and the cojones every Tory MP in its grip who shake in fear when asked about the deity that they themselves helped to create. Tory MPS should condemn those who run the NHS for their scaremongering but they don’t do they, they sit in silence
I am convinced that the Tory party has become an even greater threat that Marxist Labour. Their refusal to impose reform on the BBC, NHS, Whitehall etc etc is an indictment of this useless and destructive party
February 10, 2022
We cannot be fully dependent on wind and solar, we need our own oil and gas and to restart drilling for shale , forget all this green climate rubbish we should be living for now not into the distance future
February 10, 2022
A welcome intervention of common sense! Now for onshore gas, which has kept US prices so low. The hard work of you and your like minded fellow MP’s has at last paid off.
Mention of common sense, now that C V19 restrictions are to be dropped, when will the CV19 Act be REPEALED?
February 10, 2022
Or does it simply lapse in March?
February 10, 2022
More importantly, what is happening with the 1984 Public Health Act? That was, apparently, as much of a problem in giving the government powers to shut us down etc. The Corona Virus Act is mostly gone now, but was rather smoke and mirrors compared with the 1984 one. (An irony!) Is that correct Mr R?
February 10, 2022
I’m in favour of ‘onshore gas’ though many aren’t. The MINIMUM that the government should be doing is to have put in place the extraction facilities above the most promising fields, so that we have a national strategic reserve. Public opinion on this issue will be shifting as gas-bills hit the doormats.
February 10, 2022
Because I am afraid, a lot of the Civil Service are only interested in their personal pronouns, the ‘New Normal, Build Back Better’ Green agenda cult and the quotes are their to prove it in their work blogs. Liberal, left leaning, Mark Carney/Justin Trudeau loving types sipping from their frothy lattes tut tutting about the working classes wanting their freedom. Yes, these people exist.
Zorro
February 10, 2022
Good. Now Kwarteng needs the push. There are any number of Conservative MPs who could do the BEIS job better than him. And I trust that the gas produced will come to these shores and be used here. And that CNOC will be driven out of our waters. And one other thing: Sunak needs to make a DETAILED statement in the House about the economic benefits of this move. There’s some educating of MPs that needs doing! Perhaps the PM could find the time to listen in.
February 10, 2022
A rare case of common sense and commercial thinking breaks out in Westminster. Hang out the bunting.
Appreciate this decision is in line with your strategy, Sir J, however the scale looks modest against the need. I heard mention of the capacity of these fields providing 6 month’s UK supply. We need ten times as many licenses issuing.
February 10, 2022
That’s good news, but who was responsible for allowing things to get so bad before they got off their backsides and did something about it? It doesn’t take a genius to know home production is better in EVERY way than importing it from potentially hostile countries who may threaten to turn the tap off whenever it suits (eg. France as an example).
There are no excuses, they cannot even use ‘green’ as an excuse as it is far ‘greener’ to use ‘local’ resources than transport it by ship. Why is nobody ever held to account for costing the country potentially £billions, or worse, many deaths from lack of heating?
February 10, 2022
Sigh …. we need a government with more ambition. Yes, avoiding shipping LNG is good, but much much better is not using gas at all.
More wind, solar, storage etc …. much less oil, gas and coal.
February 10, 2022
Wind and solar are unreliable. Storage of electricity is wasteful, expensive, and currently relies on rare natural resources of limited availability.
I doubt any business could cope with having power only when the sun shines and/or the wind blows at the correct speed.
February 10, 2022
Here’s another good suggestion for reducing CO2 emissions: ignore the green fanatics and start fracking.
February 10, 2022
JR I hope you don’t mind my posting a link to the open consultation and survey of “Revoking vaccination as a condition of deployment across all health and social care.”
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/revoking-vaccination-as-a-condition-of-deployment-across-all-health-and-social-care
February 10, 2022
Funny how parties that are doing badly in the polls not to mention a lame duck PM desperately trying to hang on to his job suddenly get common sense. Get ready for more of this as the big ambitious beasts vying for his job, chip away for their own benefit and start to make pronouncements distancing themselves from policies they rubber stamped when Boris was all powerful.
A large majority should have been good to drive, change, efficiency etc. instead it has been undemocratic and complacent.
And following on from yesterday, the DOT refuse to release a report about a 25 million accounting scandal, the NHS refused more demanding targets, No 10 caved in and something that happened not that long ago. Nine fire control centres were built at a cost of three quarters of a billion.
None of them worked. We don’t need nice words and neat ‘flow charts’ Sir JR. We need the people responsible thrown out the b****y door.
February 10, 2022
We have you, and some of your close like minded colleagues, to thank for this Mr Redwood. I hope there’s a clear announcement this week with no ‘green’ caveats such that any benefits are diluted. No doubt today your few critics on this site will contort themselves to find some banal and vague objection to your hard work in this area.
February 10, 2022
Well done Sir John, your persistence has paid off. But this seems to be a case of “working around an obstructive Civil Service” which you proposed yesterday. Leaving the cause of the problem in place.
“whose department and regulators were delaying or refusing permissions for development of some discoveries.”
If this is correct (and I have no reason to believe it isn’t) then perhaps Sir John can tell us when the people in the department and regulators who were delaying or refusing permission will be removed from their posts.
We cannot have unelected people and regulators pursuing their own obsessive agenda and acting against the interests of the British people.
February 10, 2022
Its one thing producing more gas , but is there anything in place to say it will remain in this country and will the prices be the same before the extortionate increases. If not can’t see any real benefit other than the producers making more money at our expense.
Reply The gas will be landed in the U.K. by pipe. Most likely to be bought by those using the U.K. pipe network to sell to U.K. consumers. Limited capacity to ship it out of U.K.