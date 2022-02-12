Are smart meters too smart?

The polling tells government a large majority believe the planet is warming thanks to man made CO 2. Polling would also tell government that a majority do not think that means they should buy an electric car, install a heat pumps or stop eating meat.
More curiously around half do not even want to accept a free smart meter urged on them by greens. People have been suspicious about these products fearing they might be used to change tariffs or even cut power off at busy times. This has always been denied by the suppliers and the smart meters fitted have not been used in these ways.
Now we learn that the energy companies do want to use them to get people to use power overnight and not use it during the morning or evening peak. They plan to offer new tariff schedules with cheap overnight power and dear peak hour power. They say these will be discretionary, not mandatory.
I guess it would be possible to set washing machines, driers and dishwashers to run overnight. You could not cook the meal,turn the lights on or have the Tv running outside peak hours. The tariffs would have to be steeply tiered to change conduct but will put people off if the rates are too high for all the normal uses people will have at peak times.
All this is only needed because we keep putting more wind generation on the system leaving us short of power at peak times on low or very high wind days.
February 12, 2022
Smart meters are not smart they are means of control, and I do not want that. There were many denials about the things which are now emerging, such as load control where they can switch off your supply twice a day for half an hour.
The very fact that both government and the energy industry are pushing this hard makes me suspicious. They would not do it if it was not in their interests and not ours. So I have been resisting a smart meter and will continue to do so. I have an App that allows me to submit my energy readings and can turn off and on my own lights etc.
February 12, 2022
I use to have a “fun” conversation with agents offering a free smart meter which could save me £200 a year. I agreed to this if they sent me a cheque for £210 each year as the meter they were offering was for a communal stairs which consumed £10 of electricity a year.
As a side issue they are not “free”. I understand the cost of a meter is approx £30pa over their 15 year life which is another green tax added to electricity bills. Most people are quite capable of knowing how to reduce their consumption without an expensive meter.
February 12, 2022
Which poll?
What poll?
Will the govt. ever learn about polling?
Slewed, skewed, fixed….towards the desired answer.
February 12, 2022
I’m pretty sure there used to be an electricity tariff called “Economy 7” or suchlike.
People who went onto it did do their (automatic)washing overnight…or at least one hot load I suppose? But I think then water was heated by electric immersion heaters not the measly, max temp. tinny, annual purchase washing machine.
And it was how storage heaters functioned.
And slow cookers.
And dishwashers for those who had them then.
But none of it was obligatory.
February 12, 2022
Why is this government ( and many before ) constantly trying to engage us in a game of make believe? The immutable rules invented by them.
In a world where cats are mistaken for footballs and said govt. is about to silence us forever?
What do saner MPs think of the Online Safety Bill…aimed at shutting down dissent?
Can they be happy?
February 12, 2022
Of course.
Having denuded us of energy they must want to use smart meters to regulate consumption.
When the wind don’t blow the switch will be firmly turned to “OFF”.
Freeze, starve, die. We have already broken your spirit. So no worries there!
February 12, 2022
When is the Coronavirus Act going to be repealed and the 1984 Public Health Act altered so we can not be imprisoned again?
Ending restrictions means nothing in this climate of obfuscation and lies.
February 12, 2022
“All this is only needed because we keep putting more wind generation on the system leaving us short of power at peak times on low or very high wind days.”
Yep – the need for surge pricing seems to be further evidence of the failure of the UKs energy policy.
February 12, 2022
The reason why “a large majority believe the planet is warming thanks to man made CO2” is that they have been endlessly told this by propaganda from the BBC, governments, charities, duff experts, university with grant seeking vested interests and quangos, often illustrated with endless weather porn all wrongly blamed on CO2. A bit warmer and a little more CO2 is, on balance actually a positive thing.
Generating electricity when not needed is generally an expensive mistake as storing electricity is very energy wasteful and very expensive too. The more you load the grid with wind power the more this is a problem and the more you then need these expensive smart meter solutions.
The best solutions are fracking, natural gas, coal, oil and soon we will have better nuclear and nuclear fusion. Energy from cheap fusion could easily remove CO2 from the atmosphere were it ever needed. But it will not be I predict.
The idea of using car batteries to store excess wind power is also daft. The depreciation of car batteries per charge/discharge cycles is often more than the value of the electricity stored. Stationary/heavier/cheaper batteries are better suited to this, though even they make little economic or environmental sense.
Anywaywho wants to wake and find their electric car battery flat?
February 12, 2022
It was always pointed out by those familiar with smart meter design that they were a means of control by the supplier as well as by the consumer. Your supply could be controlled (shut off) by the supplier. We now see a variation of this with the proposed surge pricing. I do not trust denials of the suppliers which is why I have resisted the bombardment of letters and phone calls by my supplier to have one fitted. Nor do I trust a government not to order them to cut off supply. That policy was established for businesses by Cameron’s coalition government.
February 12, 2022
Smart-metering has been an enormous mis-direction of capital – right up there with running an Olympics. I won’t have one in my house. As for your opening sentence, the public thinks that because of non-stop government propaganda.
February 12, 2022
Dear Sir John
I understand our incomparable Business Secretary Mr Kwarteng last year admitted that ‘smart meters’ will become redundant if Britain ends gas boilers and goes over to hydrogen boilers. These would not be compatible with the current ‘smart meter’ models. I also gather the government has given the energy companies a target of 85% installation of these meters by 2024. I wonder if Mr Kwarteng has spelt out why this makes sense, given the hydrogen option. He must surely have considered the matter, and informed Parliament of the view he is taking, I would hope.
February 12, 2022
Do energy companies retain enough public trust to be believed when they say their time differentiated tariffs “will be discretionary, not mandatory”?
Perhaps the advertising copy may not be as explicit as “Sign up to our ultra expensive all the time single tariff or enjoy our exclusive off peak (3 a.m to 4 a.m.) good value smart tariff: the choice is yours and you can cancel at any time”.
February 12, 2022
You can also draw cheaper electricity overnight and store it in your solar batteries. Your smart meter monitors this too.
You may now just be able to have batteries that you can store overnight electricity without the need for solar panels, I’m looking into this now.
February 12, 2022
Yes, our power demand is more during the day and less during the night, so the national grid wants to encourage us to use more at night and less during the day.
Essentially many tariffs overcharge us overnight.
But this has always been the case … eg economy 7. So this idea is far from new as you are trying to suggest.
The modern version of economy 7 have been around for a while now, for example I’m on “octopus go” which is designed for electric car users – the idea is that you charge your car in the same way as your phone – plug it in over night and its fully charged in the morning. A smart meter is needed to measure the per half-hour usage so I can make use of the cheaper electricity.
Sometimes you can even get paid for using electricity overnight since thats cheaper than trying to shutdown nuclear when demand is low ( the way the grid works is that power generators need to match demand .. so sometimes they are required to switch off … obviously we need more storage instead of doing this ). It doesn’t happen often, but I’ve experienced this myself. Good explanation here https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/why-power-prices-turn-negative .
Octopus go currently costs me 5.5p/unit (inc vat) for 5 hours, which equates to 1.4p/mile compared with petrol which is usually around 20p/mile. So this makes a lot of sense – saves me money, reduces CO2 and is great for grid balancing.
I’m not sure what data sources you are using for wind power, as I type this https://grid.iamkate.com/ reports 14.12GW wind compared with 3.55GW Gas, so overnight (and more so now even during the day) we are low CO2. The data at https://grid.iamkate.com/ does show that last year wind wasn’t great, but this year so far wind has generated us more than gas.
The idea that man-made CO2 is causing our current climate crisis is not a “belief”, but a fact. This is science. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scientific_consensus_on_climate_change for more info ( eg “Nearly all actively publishing climate scientists (97–100%) say humans are causing climate change.” ).
Many households now have a home battery which can be charged overnight when there is low grid demand and power the house during the day. Makes a lot of economic sense ( I’ve just ordered one, with the current high energy bills due to our high use of gas, I calculated payback time at about 1.5 years ).
So I see the existing smart meters as a good idea – it means I can make use of overnight electricity to save money and use more low-carbon electricity.
Note that even smarter meters are on the way … eg you tell your energy company when you are going to need a fully charged car and they control when the charging actually happens. Sometimes it might be 2am-4am other times 3am-5am. So you always get a fully charged car by 8am but its at the lowest possible cost to you.
The electricity companies know when energy is cheap (or free) after all.
Honestly, Sir John, I would recommend a visit to Octopus Energy to catch-up on the latest innovations and how it will be helping us all. Looks like your knowledge is out-of-date. Looking forward to your report back.