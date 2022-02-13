Getting rid of the budget deficit

My critics on here include those who complain I have gone soft on public spending and am too casual about the extent of borrowing. How wrong they are.
I have constantly called for a Growth strategy which is the best way to get the deficit down more quickly. I have pointed out that this year so far the deficit has undershot gloomy Treasury forecasts by £60bn because the economy grew more quickly and so revenues shot up without any change of tax rates. I have also continuously pointed out that whenever a government has had the courage of cut rates of tax on incomes, gains and transactions it has always collected more revenue as more people work, invest more and switch assets more often.
I promote policies which will boost revenues substantially. Granting licences to produce more of our own oil and gas will mean a large increase in UK domestic tax revenues, and an end to UK consumers paying too much tax to foreign governments of the producing countries providing us with imports. Policies which promote growth also promote higher total income and employment levels at home which in turn delivers more tax revenue.
Nor have I been silent on reducing needless or wasteful spending. I am with many in urging the government to pursue more of the fraudulent payments made during the pandemic rapid response, where they should get more back than their critics imagine. I am pressing for the early end to widespread free covid tests, to make large reductions in the cost of the very expensive test and trace programme. I regularly pursue the issue of closing down illegal migration, to cut the large costs of housing people once they have landed here from their smuggler run small boat crossings. I voted against HS2 but accept a shorter version is now going ahead. I have turned my attention to the need for better timetables to maximise use and passenger fare revenue from a railway network which is receiving far too much subsidy for running too many largely empty trains. I supported the reductions in overseas aid spending, wishing to end all assistance to countries with nuclear weapons, space programmes and the rest. I look forward to huge savings on the cost of vaccinations, now that most people have had three doses against covid.
The numbers involved in these savings are large. Test and Trace cost £37bn over two years and could drop to very little from April with the changes suggested. Vaccinations must have cost another £20 bn or so where top ups will be much cheaper where needed going forward next year. Health procurement in total surged by £44bn in 2020-21, with very high costs for finding enough PPE during the height of the pandemic when world markets were short of PPE and prices very elevated. This budget should be much lower next year.
Brexit has depressed by GDP by about 5%, and that is not a one-off, that is permanent decline. So either taxes have to go up to cover the shortfall, or we have to cut spending on the NHs etc. Or both. Your choice. It’s what you Brexiters voted for
Reply Nonsense. First year out we had very fast growth.
All good points. We should have an agenda to eliminate as many essentially parasitic jobs as possible by vast deregulation, simplifying tax, planning, employment… cutting red tape (tax and employment laws in particular). Parasitic jobs not just in the state sector buy many are created in the private sector too. Bank lending in particular is hugely damaged by absurd restrictions currently.
This is a win, win or would be if they did it – release all these accountants, tax advisers, compliance people, HR experts… and similar to get productive jobs instead. I see that rents have risen very significantly as government attack the rented sector with endless red tape, absurdly unfair tax rules (Osborne but not corrected), licencing, “safely” checks… so many landlords have just sold up – thus decreasing supply, increasing rents and damaging job mobility.
Good morning – Again
We well know your position on many issues, Sir John but are frustrated that so few of your colleagues seem to either know themselves or care. Too busy partying I aver.
It has take some very key resignations, such as Lord Agnew and daming statements from both he and others to highlight the lack of effectiveness of this government. And with blood in the water and Johnson’s wannabe successors circling, suddenly we see, or at least perceive, things to be moving. I however am of the persuasion of ‘let’s wait and see ?
You’re wasted on the back-benches, Sir John. Government would be improved by your being in it and then adopting some more of your approach. But I have lost confidence in the ability of Johnson’s government to make the UK perform better economically. What am I doing with my personal investments? Reducing, substantially, the amount invested here in the UK and I’ll keep doing so until the Conservatives abandon socialism.
Prime Minister will roll back state and trust the people, says new No 10 chief (Steven Barclay) according to the Telegraph.
Well we shall see, one hell of a lot of rolling back needed just to get back to the position we were in when Boris took over. large NI increases of 2.5%, red diesel tax grab, entrepreneurs’ relief, frozen personal allowances, the pension tax grab, new very oppressive self employment laws, the net zero expensive energy lunacy …
I see it is reported that Cressida Dick will get a pay off of £500k plus a pension index linked one assumes of £160k PA about four times what the current lifetime limit is (£1070k now frozen by Sunak) for most mortals. Not bad rewards for a total failure to serve the public.
Matt Ridley is quite right today as usual:-
“The hair-shirt eco-elite don’t want pain-free fusion power
The green zealots are far more interested in lecturing others than improving lives and the planet through technology.”
That BBC environment corespondent dope (yet another PPE chap) was desperate (in reporting on the recent fusion developments) to point out that this would not arrive in time to make any difference the net zero agenda.
The net zero agenda Justin is totally misguided anyway & with better nuclear on the way it is even more deluded. The solution being pushed wind, EVs, solar, hydrogen… do not even save any or any significant CO2 just export it together with the jobs and economic benefits.
A brilliant post today John. If only our PM could be advised by yourself. The UK would actually thrive again. Having a real Brexit would also help and sorting out NI is imperative.
Matthew Lynn today:- “Fracking would have saved Britain from the energy crisis
Our vast reserves of shale oil could have spared us from rocketing gas prices”
It could indeed have done this and earned the country much needed money too. But the net zero fake green loons banned it. In the US gas was/is about 1/3 to 1/2 the UK price. Rendering many UK industries totally uncompetitive and pushing up the costs of living hugely and destroying/exporting jobs and cutting wages and living standards hugely too. Well done Ed Milliband, Cameron, May, Boris, Kwatang, Hands and all those daft virtue signalling MP dopes.