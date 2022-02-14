How good is the NHS Plan?

A recent cruel Matt cartoon showed someone being told on their mobile phone that they are now Number One in the queue to pay extra tax to fund the NHS, but several million down the list to get the health treatment they have been waiting for. The Plan to cut waiting lists finally produced on February 8th came a long time after the legislation to put in place a tax rise to pay for it. That made me suspicious as I always think you need to know what you are buying and what it costs before deciding how much to budget. The delay apparently arose because the Treasury and PM wanted reassurances that the money would be well spent so the waiting lists could come down. The NHS was unwilling to offer any such promise. Their voice, the Secretary of State, has told us all that despite the extra cash waiting list numbers are likely to go up, not down.
So what did the Treasury wrestle from the NHS for yet more extra cash? The promise is no-one will have to wait for elective surgery (non urgent treatment) for longer than two years by July of this year, and no longer than eighteen months from April next year. These are modest promises. Aware of the possible criticism that with its large reorganisation underway and with so many Health bodies with Chief Executives overseeing the hospitals and surgeries that the NHS spends too much on overhead, we are told that by international standards it has a low cost. It is according to the NHS 2% of total spend. I suspect that is based on careful definitions. It quite clearly is not comparable with many overseas health systems where admin costs include the costs of payments and insurance. The UK admin costs should include all the administrative costs of the Income Tax section of the Revenue as we would not need Income Tax without the NHS, or the admin costs of several other entire taxes if you hypothecated them instead.
I find it strange that the NHS cannot or will not tell me how many Chief Executives they have on their payrolls amidst all the quangos that work with and for them. I am disappointed that we still do not seem to have the staff plan which must be central to delivery of shorter waiting lists and fundamental to costing the programme. We are told “further work is needed to train, recruit and retain staff”. We can have precise time based targets for the results of the planned work but no precise targets for how many trained medical people they will recruit and pay to get the work done. Whenever I have supervised budgets for an organisation forecasting the staff costs is usually the easy bit as you know how many people you employ and how many extra you plan to add.
I and others will keep pressing the Secretary of State to tell the nation how they will expand treatments sufficiently to remove the long waits, which mainly requires more staff or more full time staff. The Chief Executive of NHS England needs to tell Ministers and the public more about how she intends to turn round the very high waiting lists, given the willingness of the government visible over the last two years to supply very large additional sums of cash to the service.
93 Comments
February 14, 2022
The Labour and BBC aligned NHS is now a more powerful political organisation than the Tory party and it will damage the patient interest if it means it can create backlogs that damage the electoral fortunes of this Tory government. All Socialist organisations act to promote their power irrespective of the harm they cause.
Accept one simple fact. The NHS has become a unionised political power base aligned to Labour and financed by the neutered private sector taxpayer. The patient is treated with contempt because the NHS can and the Tory party is terrified of being viewed by the naive, clueless public as a a foe rather than a supporter of the NHS
The NHS will fight to halt reform. It will fight to expand its budgets and political influence over government. And the NHS will deliberately create circumstances to undermine the Tory government’s handling of this organisation
Your party and this government have one choice. Tell the public that the NHS is not the organisation some think it is. Mid Staffs exposed the NHS for what it has morphed into and what it has morphed into ain’t that pleasant
We need reform and legal impositions and punishments for this organisation. It needs depoliticising. Abolish progressive staff indoctrination using diversity and CRT training. Ban Stonewall from all areas of the public sector.
Your party’s pandering to the unions and woke parasites has caused untold damage to public interest by allowing the public sector to become political.
February 14, 2022
The NHS Management know full well that they have the government and the people right where they want them and can play one against the other using the Labour Party as the useful stick to beat them with.
It is funny that, when the UK was heavily industrialized and unionised the Labour Party was very pro King Coal and every industry they had interests in. Now they want to shut down every mine and industry to save the planet now that the unions have moved into government service areas – eg Schools and the NHS.
Time to call this out.
February 14, 2022
+1
The NHS is the industrial wing of the Labour Party. It is a national religion for which we had to demonstrate our devotion on our doorsteps or else be ostracised.
In reality it’s got some quite nasty and selfish people working in it. Several examples in my own family of outright neglect and unpleasantness both through fatal misdiagnosis and then dismissive treatment afterwards… we turned to charities for palliative help instead. I am not saying that the whole NHS is like this but it is far from being perfect and is not the envy of the first world… maybe the third world but certainly not the first.
A lockdown supporting friend even says he’s now had enough “They’re milking this. Everyone else is now working normally but you try getting to see a doctor face to face.”
February 14, 2022
Watching Holby or Casualty, they are overt propaganda outlets for the NHS.
Always overworked and short of resources but plenty of time to hang about talking.
I think these programmes mirror the staff of the NHS. All the money in the world wouldn’t be enough.
February 14, 2022
Good morning.
The cartoon reflected the public mood on this issue, and when one knows the background to the cartoonist’s life, one can see very clearly the reasons behind it. Sometimes, the truth really does hurt.
The solution to poor service is to always go elsewhere. Unfortunately we have had that choice removed and denied. If I wanted private medical insurance through my employment it would be seen as a benefit and taxed. I wonder how much the Treasury gets, or is losing though this stupid attitude ? If you allow private healthcare insurance this will generate growth in this sector. Growth that can be taxed at various levels and, would help to reduce waiting lists at a net benefit to the Treasury.
But it will never happen. Can’t have the Great Unwashed clogging up the Elites wards, can we 😉
February 14, 2022
The structure of National Trust’s in the U.K. are baffling.I would be astonished if anyone could map it out.
We have had several attempts to streamline The NHS.
Time to Privatise The NHS.
And while we at it float the BBC onto the stock market.
February 14, 2022
+1
Agree.
It really seems like a huge spider’s web. Or maybe webs within webs.
A maze…with the last objective being to make people well!
February 14, 2022
Take that suggestion to the electorate in a general election to try to get a mandate for it. See how you get on.
It’ll be funny to see.
February 14, 2022
Andys on the laughing gas again.
February 14, 2022
Andy is so boring.If he’s like this in work I feel so sorry for his colleagues.
February 14, 2022
I disagree Bob.
Much like the water industry you will be creating a monopoly, and a monopoly whether privately or publicly owned will not solve the issue that need addressing.
And as for the BBC, let it whither on the vine. People are voting with their money on this and the organisation is losing money.
February 14, 2022
Yes it probably would end up like that. The private healthcare companies would become offshore with profits to foreigners the substitute for NHS waste and no benefit to the patient.
Now, if the system could be set up on a mutual basis, with the scheme members being the owners, then it would run for the benefit of patients. However, the government would never do that.
February 14, 2022
Apparently, over the last 3 years, NHSX has been beavering away to bring about the digital transformation of the NHS.
That’ll go well then.
Nobody made it at all clear that a “transformation” was going on whilst we battled a plague.
February 14, 2022
Nobody, EH? I recall that our much-missed Matt Hancock flagged up that transformation in an Evening Standard interview in 2018. He revealed his involvement with a private company’s ‘My GP’ app that would replace or reduce the need for people to go to doctors’ surgeries. Whether people wanted this didn’t seem to be a concern. Hancock had already publicly spoken out in favour of a private insurance scheme to take the pressure off the NHS, so his views were no secret. This was the man Theresa May made Secretary of State for Health. She had to answer a charge from the opposition that Hancock was in breach of the ministerial code for promoting the interests of a private business. Of course, it was decided he wasn’t.
February 14, 2022
+1
Yes but I thought that was just Hancock’s witterings.
This NHSX thing is a digital, virtual revolution that sounds more scary than privatisation.
I guess it is what they were discussing during the summer of 2021 at that online conference they held.
February 14, 2022
Everhopeful, it’s called the ‘NHS Long Term Plan’.
There is a website of the same name too, http://www.longtermplan.nhs.uk
The 136p ‘NHS Long Term Plan’ document is available as a download.
Government is saying very little to the general public about this massive reorganisation of the NHS!
February 14, 2022
+1
Thanks for the link!
All very hush, hush.
February 14, 2022
NHSX has a leaflet/directive entitled “What Good Looks Like”!!!! 🤮
It might answer JR’s question.
I fear that “Good” looks like “virtual wards” and GP telephone consultations and a resurrection of doctors sharing visible symptoms….like those old and much maligned medical books!
It sounds, as usual like a VAST waste of money only this time on an epic scale.
February 14, 2022
Where there is no transparency, there is either incompetence or corruptness. Neither should be tolerated.
We need to get the NHS and social services up to speed, as I suspect they will shortly be even more overloaded with pneumonia and other avoidable illnesses, due to lack of heating/eating among the poorest in our society.
February 14, 2022
Not really a cruel Matt cartoon but entirely accurate. They demand the money off people in very high taxes then they cannot afford to go privately. Force them to use the dire, rationed, incompetent state monopoly NHS (as virtually all State Monopolies are). Get what you are given if and when you are ever given it. Many operations and investigation for conditions that untreated can causes early deaths are also being hugely delayed, cancer, heart, abdominal conditions…not just non urgent elective ones. But even elective ones can prevent people getting getting back to work. The Javid agenda with huge and still increasing waiting list is appalling. The dental service a sick joke too.
To go privately in the UK you need to pay four times over. Taxes for other people to use the NHS, taxes on the income for your insurance premium, the insurance premium itself and 12% insurance tax on top. Under Thatcher you rightly had income tax relief on medical insurance and no IPT tax and many company insurance schemes. This gets more money into healthcare and gives some real freedom of choice.
February 14, 2022
Steve Barclay yesterday:- “We in No 10 know that cutting back the size of the state must be a priority
Now that Covid is in retreat, the Prime Minister is committed to trusting the people and freeing up business to deliver.”
Well perhaps you do know this, but under Boris/Sunak this government have done (and continue to do) completely the opposite to this. Vast tax and regulatory increases have been made and more are or in the pipeline. Meanwhile public services are dreadful and declining. Vast waste everywhere you care to look. HS2, test and trace, the dire NHS system, eat out to help out, massive bloated, incompetent & misdirected government almost everywhere.
February 14, 2022
Your workable solutions again seem to have disappeared.
February 14, 2022
+1
The reason why we have so much advancement in technology and the like is competition. Competition drives things. The NHS need a competitor.
February 14, 2022
Many competitors (and allowed to compete on a level playing field). Same with the dire BBC. Real and fair competition & freedom of choice.
February 14, 2022
If you are in a position to, it’s far more economic to self-insure. If you have a really serious condition, like cancer or a heart attack, you would be treated under the NHS anyway.
Paying a modest fee to a consultant gets you seen very quickly and then funding the cost of a private knee or hip operation privately is relatively affordable for many people.
Yes, you would then be paying twice, but that’s the same with private education. A far better and fairer system for both health and education would be a voucher that you could give back to the state or spend privately. A voucher system for education was proposed back in the halcyon days of Margaret Thatcher but was dropped for some reason. Perhaps our host could enlighten us on this ?
February 14, 2022
The extra money will be wasted. MPs need to drill down further and demand some answers.
P.S. I heard recently that one American medical company is looking to open a hospital in this country – and that it pays consultants up to £500K. You need to be alert to this impending threat to the public purse and make sure that it doesn’t get any government work if it pays such high salaries.
February 14, 2022
@Sea_Warrior
More scaremongering from you, ad nauseam. The old chestnut that the Americans are waiting in the wings to buy the NHS has been denied so many times, I wonder on which planet you habve been living on.
February 14, 2022
Thank you, Sakara. Meanwhile in the real world, Sea Warriorseems to be quite correct. Check out the Cleveland Clinic London, Aspen Healthcare, Optum, and Kaiser Permanente, for a start, and you’ll see what’s actually going on.
February 14, 2022
@Sakara Gold
BMI Healthcare seemed to start out as an American owned company. Since then ownership has swapped around many times. In 2017 42% of its revenues came from NHS work.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BMI_Healthcare
Don’t get me wrong. I am all in favour of the NHS outsourcing procedures that are routine, predictable and which, therefore, can be accurately priced – like arthroscopy, knee replacement, hip replacement, cataracts etc.
February 14, 2022
Why on earth should a top consultant not earn £500k they will lose ~ 50% in tax anyway? Many top lawyers, footballers and bankers earn that often for doing not much of any real value? It takes about 15 years to get to this level of expertise too. Then we would attract more such people to the job and clear the backlog. Plus the employers would make sure these people were used effectively and not held up by incompetent admin, lack of ICU care or other staff.
Even that dope at the head of the Bank of England (who at the FCA gave us one size 40% personal overdraft rates) earns nearly that.
Nearly 50% of expensively UK trained doctors go on to work overseas or leave medicine completely as the NHS is such an unattractive employer. £500k might only be £500 per operation a surgeon performed if they are used efficiently.
February 14, 2022
Would that include the (potentially) 34% taxpayers contribution to their pension, or would that be extra and the real cost to the taxpayer be £666k? I would maybe support it if it would guarantee good competent consultants/surgeons, etc, but like many public service jobs they can be absolute crap at the job but still retained and if they do (miraculously) get dismissed it is virtually guaranteed they will still get the golden handshake, the honours, and the massive pension.
February 14, 2022
Socialist public sector politics and to hell with the patient and the taxpayer
The Labour aligned NHS is now more powerful than any Tory government and it will deliberately create a backlog as evidence to support the NHS’s now tired and inevitable anti-Tory accusations of Tory govt underfunding.
NHS upper management are acting an appalling manner and are timing this agenda to take us into the next GE when the now all-powerful Labour-NHS-BBC triumvirate of Socialist vested interest will coordinate their actions to slander and undermine the Tory claim that they are now the party of the NHS with ‘evidence’ of higher waiting lists that they themselves have created. That is beyond cynical
When will the Tory party understand that the NHS is Labour’s baby? It will always act against your party’s interest. It despises the Tory party no matter how much cash you throw at it or how much you pander to it. You ain’t ever gonna woo it to your side
God almighty this party in government is beyond redemption when unelected public sector lackeys hold more power than elected Tory MPs
Reform not pander cos pandering simply makes it all worse and delays the day of reckoning
February 14, 2022
Pandering and appeasement should be Boris’s middle name. He appeases all the noisy minorities, his No 10 staff, and the EU because it’s the easiest route for him personally, and he cares nothing for the consequences … so long as it only affects others, and he can ignore the bits that affect him anyway.
February 14, 2022
And it looks like nul points for the UK so far in the Beijing Olympics,so he can’t even distract with references to the games!
February 14, 2022
And if you don’t believe him :-
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1179985/boris-johnson-nhs-hospital-brexit-news-jeremy-vine-labour-plant-no-deal
February 14, 2022
Indeed. As you say “the Labour aligned NHS is now more powerful than any Tory government” and the left wing, climate alarmist BBC will assist them in this at every turn. Especially a fake Tory Government like this tax to death mob.
February 14, 2022
If the NHS is so bothered about our health why was the much-taxed population denied healthcare for two years ( or more)?
How can any system be GOOD when it simply closes down, storing up ill health and suffering?
February 14, 2022
Measure by outcomes, delays, mistakes… the NHS is one of the worse systems around for such a developed nation. It is a state monopoly that kills nearly all competition (other than for the richest). Have a heart attack, stroke or an accident and you cannot even get an ambulance sent promptly very often. Want to see a GP and you will probably be better, have to go to casualty or ever dead before you get to see one.
Many elderly have died in NHS care just for want of food and water.
February 14, 2022
+1
Yes, spot on.
And so political that over the years it has sought to suck every aspect of healthcare into its sphere of influence.
It even initially kept some paying beds in order to compromise the private sector.
Why didn’t it just concentrate on delivering core healthcare?
February 14, 2022
L/L. Re your last paragraph. I’ve witnessed this first hand. One nurse in particular was nothing other than nasty to one very frail elderly lady. It made me very uncomfortable to see it.
February 14, 2022
E h. +1. Ecactly right.
February 14, 2022
As I often say “If what you’re doing isn’t working, change what you are doing”.
It is very clear the NHS model is not working. Out total health spending is comparable with other developed countries yet the outcomes are poor. WHY do we not restructure the service to use a model that is working?
A body employing over a million and in the top 10 of worldwide employers by size is not the right solution.
February 14, 2022
+1
February 14, 2022
Yet no political party wants to change this dire system. Javid is surely incompetent as we saw with his idiotic all in care homes and the NHS will have to be vaccinated (even the young, not at risk and those who have already had Covid) strategy which he was belatedly was forced to back track on. This did huge damage. Vaccines that only work for a few months (at best) anyway it seems.
February 14, 2022
Please do not attempt to detach yourself, Sir John, from your government’s failure to run the country properly. It is your party, the PM and other ministers who fail daily and deceive the people are yours.
I remember not long ago in television interview that you would not criticise the leadership and wished ‘Boris’ every success. In your belief the Tory party must be protected, even when people die and they shouldn’t. You need to carry your share for not doing enough.
Reply It would be particularly stupid to hope the PM fails. I do want improvements and argue for them in public. I want the government to change and succeed.
February 14, 2022
This government has made very many errors. Manifesto ratting tax increases, vast increases in the size of government, very poor public services, endless waste, rampant crony capitalism, looking after vested interests, expensive by design & unreliable “net zero” energy, currency devaluation/inflation, the pointless and damaging extended lockdowns, ever more red tape… all while pretending to be low tax, pro business, internationally competitive Conservatives. They are nothing of the sort. They are however slightly better than the dire alternative of Starmer/Sturgeon.
February 14, 2022
The Prangwizard
+ 1.000
That’s the main problem, Party before Country every time!
February 14, 2022
It is people like me forced to pay the extra Tory tax for the NHS. But the Marr cartoon is wrong – I have private healthcare so I don’t have to wait.
Meanwhile the NHS staffing crisis – caused by Brexit – has the amusing consequence of causing massive delays to treatment for people who voted for Brexit. If you wonder why you have to wait 2 years for your new hip, it’s because your surgeon now works in Germany.
February 14, 2022
Yes Andy.
You also have private education for your children.
And the best housing …. in the best area…
Which is why you could never understand why people disliked being in the EU and voted for Brexit.
Foreign staff are not excluded from working in the NHS by Brexit btw. Two years of the Covid lockdowns you wanted caused any shortages. New Zealanders are now a nation of hermits with 1 million of eligible citizens not allowed to go home for getting on for three years…
How is Brexit worse than that ???
February 14, 2022
Vaccinated New Zealanders have been allowed to return home from 27 February. And despite whatever BS you had been reading on your favourite site, the country of five million inhabitants never had one million of its citizens abroad during the pandemic. But what can I do when people are so keen on believing any amount of @#£&&#.
Sir John should be ‘proud’ to have you on his blog.
February 14, 2022
Matt is not wrong for most people who after paying these vast taxes simply do not have the money left for private care or insurance.
The best strategy is generally not to insure but to have the money available to pay to go privately if you need to. That way you avoid paying the 12% insurance tax, the profits & overheads of the insurance companies, the hassle of making the claims, the buying of the policy and contributing to other people’s often fraudulent claims. This is true for most insurance unless you have to insure by law or are a high risk (but can get a standard insurance rate).
February 14, 2022
11% of NHS staff are from overseas. 11% of the population is from overseas. Brexit is an irrelevance. The staff from the EU were needed to treat patients who have come from the EU.
February 14, 2022
Wow, what a guy you are. Fair play to you. I have paid taxes – not JUST Tory taxes, all taxes – all my life for the NHS but, when I needed it, it wasn’t there and I had to pay for myself. Give me MY money back! It’s a con.
February 14, 2022
A MUCH stronger private sector is needed!
Tax incentives to go private. Guarantees of independence for a much stronger private sector. When that happens the NHS will have to compete.
Oh well, I can dream, can’t I?
February 14, 2022
Ditto on all points.
February 14, 2022
Bear in mind that private consultants are usually the same NHS consultants using NHS staff and facilities.
February 14, 2022
Indeed give all the people on the waiting list the option of taking 50% of the cost to the NHS and going privately (perhaps overseas where treatment can be cheaper and better). This saves the NHS 50% of the costs and shortens the waiting list for all the others left on it. Also start charging all who can afford to pay a £25 fee for the GP, Casualty, Ambulances… give tax breaks for people who go privately or insure, cull the 12% IPT on medical cover, encourage companies to provide such cover for employees…
February 14, 2022
Disagree. The NHS is a Beveridge system where insurance, supply and regulation are combined. Combine any 2 and they conspire against the patients. What we need is a Bismark system, where all three legs are separated.
The only role for the state is regulation and safety. ie. Policing Gosport hospital. Why hasn’t the government done that? 654 killed by one doctor? It’s because the 3 legs are combined. Same for post code lotteries where insurer tells suppliers you can’t treat.
Bismark is the way forward.
February 14, 2022
It has often sent the staff of the NHS screaming out the door when change has tried to be implemented with the cry “NHS is not a business stop trying to run it like one”.
But in many ways, it is a massive unwieldy organisation (business) with nearly 50% of its staff in administration rolls or number crunching to satisfy unachievable targets with little or no idea if they are even necessary.
When if ever, has a health Minister or the top Civil Servants of the Department of Health gone into hospitals with no media or press coverage and put on scrubs or uniform and work a couple of 12 hour shifts talking to patients and front line staff. They will hear all about the waste, firefighting with patients and bed availability ratio, care workers, health visitors all pitching to do their best for their patients. Talk to patients taking them between wards and specialist departments, What you do and experience you understand. don’t underestimate the staff they all have ideas that could work.
February 14, 2022
Indeed
“NHS is not a business stop trying to run it like one”.
It is a business and a very expensive, deadly and very poorly run one it is too. If it were an airline about one in ten planes would crash.
February 14, 2022
The solution to monoliths is to break them up.
February 14, 2022
Great post Turbo.
February 14, 2022
I am fortunate in that I don’t have to look at the price of stuff when I go shopping. I don’t have to inspect packs of pasta to see if I can afford them this week. Many people are not so lucky.
With the Tory Brexit pensioner cost of living crisis exploding, I visited a supermarket yesterday and the poor lady in front of me at the checkout had to put some things back. She had miscalculated and didn’t have enough money to buy it all. I noticed a tear in her eye. Very sad.
But this is the norm in Brexit Britain. We were promised prices would fall. We can all see they have skyrocketed. I didn’t vote for the people who promised lower prices but who actually delivered rampant inflation. Most of you did vote for them. Are you going to demand an apology? I would if I were you.
February 14, 2022
It’s no different to when we joined the Common Market. We were promised lower prices but the price of food skyrocketed then too. We were conned, in more ways than one.
February 14, 2022
One explanation for non answers to pertinent questions is they do not know the answers. This would mean that financial control from the centre is inadequate or non existent. That is a real possibility. If so it will take time to sort out and the appointment of people with the knowhow, push and authority (from the Secretary of State and the NHS CEO) to do it. That task is distinct from getting to grips with the IT.
February 14, 2022
Here’s a revolutionary idea- make doctors see patients.
I’ve had lots of health issues over the last 18 months and I have managed to see exactly one doctor and that was only becuase he happened to walk past the room I was in and the nurse grabbed him.
February 14, 2022
+1
They are effectively working to rule.
February 14, 2022
Pay GPs for work they actually do perform and not an annual fee per patient on their books (many of whom they never see at all). The existing system encourages them to deter patient visits so that is what they do. Many doubtless take other work on instead.
February 14, 2022
Lifelogic
Made that very comment to a physio a few weeks ago, and she agreed wholeheartedly, the reason Dentists, private Physio’s and the like are still seeing patients, is because they would not be paid if they didn’t.
February 14, 2022
Matt and his family were treated appallingly by this Government, which enacted largely pointless “rules” that ruined his disabled daughter’s life, caused the whole family intense stress and ultimately led to him losing his job. He’s entitled to kick back as effectively as he can and any cruelty in his cartoon was miniscule compared to the cruelty SAGE and this Government inflicted on the entire country for two years.
The pen is mightier than the sword and I hope Matt’s pens continue to inflict savage wounds on the people in power who tormented his daughter and caused such harm to millions.
As for the NHS, it’s a politicised arm of the Labour-supporting public sector. It has no incentive to improve because that might demonstrate that the Conservative Party is providing sufficient funding and “it is safe in Tory hands.” Like any monopoly, it need not bother too much about the service it provides for its customers. Until that changes, nothing will change.
But since the Government hasn’t got the cojones to deal with the BBC (which is no longer a monopoly but behaves as thought it is) or the Civil Service, there is no hope it will ever do anything which will give the NHS some serious competition and make it improve. They will continue to hose money at it and the bureaucrats will continue to expand.
February 14, 2022
I don’t believe you will get a meaningful reply or indeed any one is capable of providing it.
A free service creating ‘unlimited’ demand with the supply side inevitably restricted. Expensive advances in technology and drugs, a major problem with recruiting and training key staff etc.
If you could be politically honest, restricting the demand side is key by moving to mixed, private and public provision and an independent ‘quick/desk top’ review to find areas of waste/inefficiency benchmarking against other health services, even asking the staff to improve supply.
Plus bringing international management experience with fresh ideas etc albeit the blob would quickly be allowed to swallow that person up.
Unfortunately there is neither political honesty nor courage so at best there will be some fiddling around the edges.
February 14, 2022
Given “…the NHS cannot or will not tell me how many Chief Executives they have on their payrolls …”, could the NHS list the ones the do know about?
Thereafter, the list could be released in the public domain with an invitation to the missing to come forward to make their case for inclusion if they think fit. That might be of real service, both to the public and to struggling NHS bosses.
Beyond that, hospitalized patients and their visitors could be encouraged to telephone something akin to the Cones Hotline to report any sightings of chief executives with matches made to the list or new posts added.
February 14, 2022
The problem is too few people realise the actual cost of the NHS, and how many taxes are needed to pay for it.
Too many people still believe it is a free service.
Afraid it is all about educating the Public at large.
Tax allowance on premiums paid for private insurance, and NHS payment and use of private Hospital facilities may also help in reducing waiting lists a little.
For decades now we have been reducing the number of hospital beds as the population grows, is it any wonder we now have a problem with capacity.
February 14, 2022
There is much elective surgery that could be outsourced to private hospitals; some studies have shown that the overall costs per operation are cheaper than if done ‘in house’. This cannot be applied where ICU treatment may be necessary, as private hospitals don’t have such facilities.
There is also always much emotive talk about NHS staff, often describing them as angels. As in any other walk of life, there are angels and devils, the lax & careless or the devoted, empire-builders, innovators and idiots. Unfortunately, the bigger the enterprise the more opportunities exist for the bad to undermine the good.
February 14, 2022
The ingenious solution to solve the waiting list problem is to eliminate the problem bureaucratically .
Eliminate lists! Don’t offer appointments! Poof! Waiting lists have magically disappeared! The wonder of the world!
Sadly, people die through lack of treatment, but the problem has been solved in true Socialist fashion. How apt…
February 14, 2022
First, you need to tackle the dire level of sick leave that occurs in all the public sector. Just compare the levels with the self-employed and you will see how bad it is. Sort this out and productivity will soar.
Next, you need to tackle all the diversity and woke roles that have been created in the last few years. Get rid of them all, NOW. They do nothing to help patients or staff.
Next, eliminate waste. Start to re-use equipment rather than throwing it away. Make sure people not entitled to free treatment are charged for it.
Ask the NHS staff for their input on improvements. It’s the low-level workers who know where the waste is happening not the top managers. Give them an incentive with a Staff Suggestion Scheme like used to happen.
February 14, 2022
And in other new (the Thunderer) claims about reducing the size of the State are empty rhetoric.
Quite.
February 14, 2022
Or to put it another way:
What exactly is the NHS planning to do to make sure the huge sums it is receiving go to making sure their services become closer to first class and nobody will die while waiting for treatment?
We are all sick to death of hearing about extensively overpaid exec’s who seem to do little but make up silly rules, do nothing concrete to ensure hospitals are well ventilated, and demand we all use remote doctoring.
At least part of their huge salary should be spent on frontline staff who actually do a worthwhile job.
February 14, 2022
Other health care systems do not have the 30% of total spending that is the pensions. The treat now [maybe] pay later costs.
Why exclude that?
February 14, 2022
Oooh…JRM is asking in “The Sun”, for people to e mail him about petty old EU laws that need to be junked!!
Let’s start with VAT!
What on earth is the rationale for keep that when fuel prices are rising? Oh..greencr*p??
February 14, 2022
Finding things strange and disappointing is nuanced diplomatic language. What are they hiding, what cannot be said. It is not as if they need commercial protection.
Leave the medical side as it is for the present apart from asking them how they might better organise to get more patients througb the door. The administrative side of the NHS needs a root and branch cull having already proved their lack of foresight with PPE, which led to them having the whole vaccination programme taken away from them. The message was live then, it is no less alive today. The message recurs in history for those who are aware, so apply the Beaverbrook principal to NHS management now. Nuanced phrasiology was not his forte.
February 14, 2022
A previously active Florist waited 5 years after asking for help from her doctors who didn’t listen to her despite her illness and so reverted to a childhood hobby and spent £300 on a powerful microscope from India to investigate a sample of her own blood.
It immediately showed she had a parasite that was diagnosed by the School of Tropical Medicine as causing the problem.
The NHS is not for for people.
We need to consider a peer review by real people who hold these Not or Non -Health Service jokers to account.
Self diagnosis seems the magic ingredient X which expensive doctors run away from. “Listen to your own body and instincts” is the future .
February 14, 2022
Off topic, this CityAM article:
https://www.cityam.com/rees-mogg-backs-post-brexit-push-for-uk-to-adopt-other-countries-regulations/
has a weird headline:
“Rees-Mogg backs post-Brexit push for UK to adopt other countries’ regulations”
I think maybe the word should be “accept” rather than “adopt”, and only for their imports, not for our own products, and only “where the rules of the exporting country meet the UK’s standards”.
Starting with the EU’s rules, because there is no pressing reason why after three decades of routinely just nodding their stuff through at our points of entry, and in fact not even doing that at the Irish land border, we should suddenly start to treat it with suspicion – and vice versa, until such time as our regulations start to significantly diverge from theirs.
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/09/16/we-need-more-electricity/#comment-1260196
“… a sensible contribution from Lord Moylan this morning, pointing out that just because we have left the EU that does not necessarily mean we should impose new checks on goods we import from them … I would go beyond that and complain to the WTO about the unnecessary checks and controls that France and Ireland are imposing on our food and drink exports … “
February 14, 2022
Sir John, I assume that you and your colleagues are aware that the NHS test and trace bureaucracy is still sending out fatuous messages telling people they need to self-isolate for 10 days if they have been ‘in contact’ with someone who has reported that they have tested positive? this is an absurd measure now we know Omicron is not harmful to the vast majority and we have clearly seen that the costs of lockdown and quasi-lockdown measures, such as the offical pingdemic, hugely outweigh any possible benefits.
The Prime Minister has shown in recent weeks that he is prepared to face down the public health blob and tell SAGE and its media acolytes to get knotted. Conservative MPs have some leverage over the PM at the moment as he seeks to avoid 54 letters going in. I would like to suggest that you encourage the PM to order the shutting down of this expensive and useless activity by NHS test and trace forthwith (if need be under threat of a letter going in). There will be a double benefit of saving money and boosting the economy (or at least preventing unnecessary damage).
reply Try re reading my post about spending!
February 14, 2022
I wonder what profit the government has made from the increase in all cause mortality in the last couple of years?
February 14, 2022
@Lynn Atkinson
If you’re dead you can’t pay taxes – unless you have been stupid enough to line yourself up for Inheritance Tax. Mind you, you can’t get your state pension if you are deceased. Bearing in mind how much tax we all pay – Income Tax, NI, VAT, Council Tax, Car Tax, duties on fuel, duties on booze (if you can still afford a pint), tax on savings interest, parking charges etc. I’d say the government loses out if you peg out.
February 14, 2022
150,000 people who died, say, five years earlier they might have done otherwise, at £175/week of state pension, i.e. £9,100/year, are worth £6.825 bn to the state.
February 14, 2022
Ah well – I’m old enough now to be past caring. The idea of the Treasury and PM wanting money to be well spent is a laugh. How much is Cressida Dick’s resignation and pension costing US.
reply That was Mayor Kahn
February 14, 2022
As to Cresida Dick – it seems the pay off plus her huge pension would cost circa £5 million to purchase. Most people without usually state sector DB pensions are limited to a pension of less than £1.07 million without paying the absurd 55% pension pot tax grab. So perhaps the annual taxes on 500 people on average salary just to pay Ms Dick – many of whom will have almost no pension beyond the state one.
February 14, 2022
At the risk of stating the obvious, the only way to clear the waiting lists is to outsource the work. The NHS cannot cope.
February 14, 2022
Here is another upsetting one but OT this time. Your hero PM ‘Boris’ has just said he will not allow the trading away of the Ukraine peoples sovereignty.
However he is quite happy to trade away that of Northern Ireland and thus the UK. He seemed to find the interview just very amusing.
February 14, 2022
DOM is absolutely correct.
The NHS has been weaponised by the Marxist fifth column. The Conservative Party is scared stiff of the whole organisation and is now quite prepared to throw money at it even without receiving in return any plans for improving patient care.
I am certain the lockdowns were stricter and longer lasting to avoid the BBC broadcasting night after night and in great lengthy detail any sight of any overloaded ward with patients in corridors, as evidenced by the building of the Nightingale Hospitals at great expense which were never used.
As a result we now have a poorly functioning NHS with an enormous backlog of elective operations and a destroyed economy.
The NHS has become a classic example of Robert Conquest’s 2nd and 3rd laws of politics.
February 14, 2022
“I find it strange that the NHS cannot or will not tell me how many Chief Executives they have on their payrolls” – what an astonishing state of affairs! The NHS is without doubt appallingly managed at the top. Maybe the nub of the problem is that Sajid Javid is considered to be “Their [the NHS’s] voice” – err, no, he is the government’s voice in the NHS!
That is not to say that the NHS is universally poor – far from it – and individual hospitals can be excellent. Recently I went to my GP on a Monday, and was referred to see a hospital specialist. The hospital phoned me the next day (Tuesday) to book an appointment, and I was seen on the Saturday – just 5 days after going to my GP.
What is needed is a system whereby best practice is rolled out to all NHS service providers.