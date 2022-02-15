War of words

The US President is putting out a lot of information about Russian troops, weapons and naval deployments. He is telling us that an invasion of Ukraine may well be imminent. Russia denies an invasion but cannot credibly deny the deployment of a lot of military might. Mr Putin tells us these are Russian and Belarus forces jointly exercising on their own lands. The USA has a different view.
The USA speaking for NATO makes clear that NATO forces would not respond to invasion by entering the fight in Ukraine, but NATO would clearly be on the side of the Ukrainian government and the large majority of the people who would fight against a military takeover of their country. Some NATO members have supplied weapons to Ukraine and offered training to Ukrainian personnel. Presumably in the event of an invasion more such support would be supplied.
NATO’s main threat to Russia is its members will impose wide ranging sanctions with a view to damaging the Russian economy. The idea is these would be tougher than the ones introduced after the annexation of Crimea . It is not clear they would extend to preventing Russia using western banking systems, nor has Germany made clear whether any of this extends to gas.
France and Germany hope for a negotiated settlement of the issues surrounding the Russian presence in Luhansk and Donetsk. They wish to revive the Minsk 2 Agreement they helped broker in 2015 which aimed to secure Russian withdrawal from east Ukraine in return for substantial devolved power to new elected governments in the two anti Kiev provinces. The original Agreement failed because the local forces and Russia wanted more devolution than Ukraine wished to provide, and Ukraine wanted a faster and more comprehensive Russian withdrawal than was on offer. Events in Crimea followed the expulsion of an elected Ukrainian President who wanted to follow a more pro Russian and less pro EU foreign policy.
The fate of East Ukraine is not however the only thing Russia is raising. Russia also wants assurances Ukraine will not pursue her wish to join NATO, and wants NATO to cut its forces deployed in its eastern member countries for self defence. The USA needs to handle the NATO discussions following consultation with allies, and France and Germany should continue the Minsk discussions following talks with the Ukraine government and the Eastern opponents of the Kiev line. President Biden has to erase again his suggestion that a limited Russian incursion would not be so bad, and stress the corrections his team have put out.
February 15, 2022
Good morning.
Just tell the Russian’s that Ukraine will not be joining NATO. Problem solved.
February 15, 2022
A lot of influential people very much do not want the problem solved.
That is the ordinary person’s problem in Ukraine, Russia, here, and elsewhere, and has been since the beginning of history.
February 15, 2022
That is for the Ukraine and no one else to do.
February 15, 2022
Who joins NATO is between NATO and the candidate.
You are suggesting that Russia would be the one choosing who joins NATO.
Will never happen.
February 15, 2022
Correct – no country should have a veto, especiually one thats not even in NATO….and on that note I’d be happy to re-organise the structure of the p5 of the UN
February 15, 2022
Billy Elliot
Imagine that in reverse. What if, say, Russia wanted ‘democratic’ inclusion of a country on America’s land border ?
Anyway. Our problem has been our reaction to woke, covid and greenism. Russia and China have seen our weakness – it doesn’t quite match our world policewoman role… much more like PCSOs now.
February 15, 2022
You are wrong comrade. Russia should never be allowed the power of veto over which countries can join NATO. Appeasement has never been a successful policy. I suggest you do your history homework.
February 15, 2022
The fancy name for it is assymetric warfare. I suspect it is aimed as much at us as it is at Putin so that we are conditioned by relief there will be no war. This is to help ensure that people will accept whatever “peaceful” settlement is achieved and/or to provide cover for a change in policy. One possible outcome is to lean on Ukraine to accept the Minsk agreement, another is to get the USA to accept Nordstream 2, a third is to agree that the Ukraine will not join NATO. These are all Russian objectives. Some may regard this as a too cynical view of the world. But it seems to me that, as inexperienced chess players sometimes discover, the West is at risk of being forked. PS sanctions would cut both ways not least in the loss of Russian gas supply to Europe.
February 15, 2022
Russia -one of the largest suppliers-has also banned the export of fertilisers for two -critical -months and Belarus-another major supplier -is under EU sanctions.
February 15, 2022
It’s a good job that Johnson re-cast our Defence capabilities so that we can do little more than take on a few terrorists driving around Somalia in ‘technicals’. Last year’s Defence review needs re-visiting, with the defence of Europe attracting more attention. Our air defences, in particular, are in a bad shape.
February 15, 2022
We need a proper Navy. It’s disgraceful how many Frigates and Destroyers we have.
February 15, 2022
Indeed. The RN could probably put a strong squadron to sea in the Atlantic, OR the Med, OR the Indian Ocean – but the FCOD seems to think OR is the same as AND. The destroyer and frigate force needs increasing, beyond the government’s stated ambition. And the T32s must be given a full outfit of weapons.
February 15, 2022
That dont seem to work.
February 15, 2022
A disgrace how few we have I assume you meant?
But then with the net zero religion we will not have any diesel or other fuels for the ships/tanks/aircraft anyway will we. We will have to go for sailing ships or battery ones that can only sail 10 miles between charging at 2 knots. As Mrs May, Carrie Johnson, Ed Miliband, Boris and Lord Debden (Gummer)… demand this!
Is this moronic government and their brainless regulators really going to force the capping (with concrete) of the two shale gas developments? This for no sensible reason other than virtue signalling or to prevent them being used (or rather make it hugely more expensive when we do use them).
February 15, 2022
The Oil and Gas Regulator is fulfilling the remit it was given …. which is basically to ensure that regulations deliver Net Zero.
The solution is in the Government’s hands: change the Oil and Gas Regulator’s priorities. But they won’t because we are governed by Eco Lunatics who would rather see the British people driven into fuel poverty and freeze in their own homes than change policy.
February 15, 2022
Oh yes so we can go to war with Russia? Sounds very sensible to me.
February 15, 2022
And it seems Mauritius has planted their flag on one of the Chagos islands which is ours.
‘Boris’ will do nothing not that we have anything to do much with. He’ll probaly think its funny and then grant concessions. Chances are another foreign power is behind it.
February 15, 2022
When I ask myself who exactly is the real enemy of western peoples and their civil freedoms the name Putin doesn’t spring readily to mind. The name Trudeau does or Biden-Harris. Or Ardern. Or indeed Macron and this British PM now he’s in office has dropped his libertarian stance
When a government in North America declares that the word ‘freedom’ is being used as a front by racists and extremists to stoke hate then I know we have entered into a Neo-Marxist, progressive dystopia.
I genuinely fear for our voice and our democracy after the actions of leaders like despot Trudeau who has not been condemned by one single western leader. I find that very troubling indeed
Reply I have tweeted against Trudeau today
February 15, 2022
Absolutely right. The real dangers lie closer to home.
February 15, 2022
Except the word freedom is being used as a front by racists and extremists.
Our countries are in danger of permanently falling to the far right. In America that’s the Trumpists. Here it’s the Brexitists. It isn’t Trudeau.
February 15, 2022
As “progressive” and “tolerance” are often used by authoritarian, intolerant proponents of socialism
February 15, 2022
I could not agree more.
(Except you also need to add in all the woke charities that do so much to divide our country.)
February 15, 2022
I agree Dom. Over the past 18 months, I have found the authoritarian behaviour of Biden-Harris, Trudeau, Ardern and various Australian “Leaders” at least as frightening as anything Putin’s done.
February 15, 2022
+1
I also don’t consider Putin a danger to the UK.
Conversely, given the continual uncontrolled illegal immigration of fighting age men allowed onto our small island, the Johnson regime behave as if the UK doesn’t need any border control, so why the ‘sabre rattling’ because Russia is doing its annual military exercises on its own border?
Could be it because Putin (unlike Johnson & Co) wants no part of the WEF NWO which, by removing Nation boundaries will “build back better”, but don’t worry plebs “you will own nothing and be happy”.
February 15, 2022
J Bush,
Agreed. Nothing done about illegal invaders to the U.K. who we have the military capacity (but not the will) to deter.
Showboating over Ukraine where we do not have the might to challenge and the UK’s interest is negligible anyway.
It does fit it with what would appeal to the globalist crowd that Johnson seeks to please as you correctly point out.
It also provides an additional distraction from Partygate which is no longer the big headline. There are even commentators now prepared to say that Johnson could survive.
February 15, 2022
Indeed.
February 15, 2022
I suppose offering Ukraine weapons hasn’t at added fuel to the fire?
February 15, 2022
One other thing. Let’s assume that war will be averted, after Ukraine says that it will not apply for NATO membership, making itself firmly neutral. Should NATO then go ahead with sanctions anyway? I feel that it should. Putin’s behaviour has been appalling. Whatever the arena, Russia cheats. And China needs a demonstration of Western strength.
February 15, 2022
I am pretty naive in these matters, but I fail to see what difference NATO membership would make to Russia. NATO is assisting Ukraine even though they are not members. It is in the interests of many NATO members to prevent Russia from invading/seizing Ukraine.
February 15, 2022
The main difference is the commitment within NATO that an attack upon one member is an attack upon all. In peace this leads to Nato forces, typically US and British forces, stationed in frontline member countries. In war it means that an aggressor, e.g. in this case Russia, would be fighting Nato forces, not just Nato-supplied equipment used by Ukrainian forces. Look at it from a Russian perspective of mild paranoia: they would be ever more closely surrounded by enemies, potential or real. Is it not understandable that they don’t want that?
February 15, 2022
I don’t think this is mild paranoia as you say. Putin knows perfectly well that NATO does not represent a threat unless he attacks a NATO country. No, Putin is after recreating the old Soviet Union, not necessarily as it was but with Russia having not just an sphere of influence but having dominion over the old Soviet states. If he were to succeed in Ukraine he would go after Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania and then for the southern small states in Europe. That is why we must stand firm.
February 15, 2022
+1
February 15, 2022
“And China needs a demonstration of western strength.”
Lord Palmerston died in 1865 or didn’t you hear?
February 15, 2022
A lesson in history – how long did it take for the US to renege on the Laramie Treaty? The US have a long history of reneging on signed and ratified treaties. Why should Russia (and Iran) trust them.
Countries have been destabilised and bombed to further their interests. With holding Afghan funds from Afghanistan and their starving population (because of 9/11) is a crime against humanity.
The damage in the US from the recent tornados horrified many Americans – but this parallels the deliberate destruction to many foreign countries in the name of pseudo democracy.
Nord Stream 2 is an economic threat to American interests. Hence the interference. Deliver (or more likely lend) high tech weaponry to Ukraine, pull back your experts and see what happens.
In the event of a full scale incursion into the Ukraine, it will all be over in 36 hours. The Ukraine only has limited fuel reserves.
The BBC were up there with the propaganda saying Russia was threatening its ‘smaller’ neighbour (the second largest country in Europe).
February 15, 2022
As long as the Kiev government refuses to negotiate directly with the separatists, the situation surely cannot be resolved. For better or worse, direction negotiation with Sinn Fein/IRA is what Britain had to do to end the Northern Ireland conflict. And the conflict was ended, whatever we think of the outcome.
This is also what Trudeau needs to do to end the standoff in Ottawa. Jaw-jaw etc. It’s the best way in the end.
February 15, 2022
A practical referendum on vaccines has been held in every developed country, with a resounding 80+ to 20- at least in all of them, in favour.
These anti-Enlightenment types are defying the clear, incontrovertible Will Of The People.
February 15, 2022
I don’t know what his has to do with my comment, Nottingham Lad Himself.
But since you raise the point, nor do I recall going to a polling booth knowing that, if I didn’t vote a particular way, I could be deprived of rights such as the freedom to travel, go to events, and even earn my livelihood.
February 15, 2022
That’s precisely what happened to us when you voted for your Brexit.
February 15, 2022
NLH. As are all minority groups regarding net zero, veganism etc.
February 15, 2022
Get with the programme…you’re so 2021
Kiev is now call Kyiv, (Kiev is Russian while Kyiv is Ukraine) likewise Turkey is now called Türkiye (Turkey Christian while Türkiye is Muslim)
…..and according to the Olympics, the BBC and the UN; Tiawan doesn’t exist
February 15, 2022
+1
February 15, 2022
It is funny watching Brexitists try diplomacy. Photocopy Liz went to Russia – tried dressing like Thatcher did – and looked completely silly. She then made a basic geography mistake and was, rightly, insulted by Lavrov. But Photocopy Liz still put out a taxpayer funded video or her achievements on her Twitter. If she were half as good at government as she is at self promotion she’d be dangerous. The reality is that she is a complete lightweight. That said she is more competent than the last two foreign secretaries. But seeing that they were Raab and Bunter that is not hard.
Then Bunter himself is parading around Europe like anybody cares. It is such an embarrassment for our country that the Tories have imposed this useless lump of lard on us. He thinks he is a statesman. That isn’t the word everybody I know uses to describe him. They mostly use the rudest four letter word I know.
February 15, 2022
If the EU is as great as you think it is, then why hasn’t Putin applied to join?
February 15, 2022
Look in the mirror Andy.
February 15, 2022
A good part of Mr. Putin’s rather adroit manoeuvring does perhaps rest on his wish to be taken seriously by the West and have his views taken into account. As the recently departed head of the German navy said, why should he not be granted that?
Explanation of present postures may require an understanding of what Mr. Putin’s operatives thought they were doing in Salisbury. Prima facie, it does seem astonishing that an attack by a foreign power using biological warfare was dismissed with such timidity by our Government.
As to what what Mr. Biden is up to and how truthful he is being, who can tell?
February 15, 2022
There can be no globalism without control of Russia.Russia and China are going to blow the globalists out of the water,one way or another.When the dollar ceases to be the reserve currency-and it’s coming-it will be curtains for the western elites.Nowhere will feel that more than London( I have already predicted that the capital that will,in a manner of speaking,be reduced to rubble after this failed march on Moscow,will be London.
That’s why the shrillest,most desperate voices are based here-they can feel it slipping away and are inventing fantasy narratives etc ed
February 15, 2022
Surely the whole point of NATO is mutual security. On the basis that the West would never intervene militarily if Ukraine was a member, it makes that membership meaningless so just like the toothless boleaux thrown at China a few years ago why antagonise Putin?
Biden’ s and Boris’s pathetic huffing and puffing is in Bidens case trying to make up for Afghanistan and Boris a diversion from domestic troubles, both trying/pretending to be world statesman.
February 15, 2022
Boris is supporting Biden more than the Ukraine in this situation. He’s probably after some trade concessions.
February 15, 2022
Maybe.
Whatever trade concessions he might get would actually be worth very little:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/09/24/the-problems-with-the-single-market/#comment-1262165
“A trade agreement with the US could increase UK GDP in the long run by around 0.07% … or 0.16% … under scenario 1 and scenario 2 respectively.”
but that reality would not stop him vastly exaggerating their value as he did with his trade deal with the EU:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/11/advisers-advise-ministers-decide/#comment-1283033
“Well, last Christmas Eve Boris Johnson went on TV and told us that his “Canada style” trade deal with the EU was worth £660 billion, which would work out as about 30% of our GDP … “
February 15, 2022
Biden or indeed any US President will not give any trade concessions.
February 15, 2022
NATO doesn’t need Ukraine. Many people in Ukraine don’t want NATO they see their allegiance to Russia not Western Europe. We have to see Russia’s point of view.
February 15, 2022
Not just Russia but (and I haven’t seen any mention of this anywhere yet) China-Ukraine has recently became a member of the Belt & Road Initiative.(Euractiv.com-20/10/21-“Ukraine is China’s new bridge to Europe”).
And is already making a mess of it(Silk Road Briefing-20/1/22-“Ukraine proving an unreliable trade partner as China-sourced goods to Poland are refused transit.”):-
“Beijing ….signed off agreements to help Ukraine develop road,rail and other infrastructure developments on 30 June last year.Ukraine is a member of the BRI and Chinese investors have been putting in US $2bn pa the past three years to help develop supply chains and ease congestions.Ukrainian political issues impacting on China-sourced supplies to EU markets will not be seen as helpful to diplomatic,trade or investment relations and will lead China to look at alternative routes bypassing Ukraine should the situation continue.Kiev will also lose out as it will lose valuable transit fees in an economy that is already suffering and is spending much needed revenues on US weapon systems rather than it’s supply chain obligations.”
Hungary is already much favoured by China (and Russia) with a huge new inland port for East-West freight set to open at the end of this quarter.
BTW ,as agreed with the EU a couple of years ago,all containers passing through Russian territory and waterways (as almost all east-west rail freight does)have to be fitted with track and seal devices that incorporate Russian GLONNASS technology-their proprietary equivalent of GPS.
February 15, 2022
Ukraine may want to join NATO, but that doesn’t mean NATO has to accept their application. Most European member nations, including Germany, don’t pay the minimum 2% of GDP. At the very least that could be used as a justification for refusing another European member.
In yesterday’s Daily Telegraph it was reported that “EU hands Britain post-Brexit olive branch – an offer to lead new security council,” –
So if this is correct, after 6 years of an aggressive attempt to damage our economy and force Northern Ireland to join Eire, they appear to want us to provide a free defence service for the EU ….. basically pay for it, and save them AGAIN.
The answer should be NO ….. at least until they scrap the NI Protocol.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/02/13/eu-hands-britain-post-brexit-olive-branch-offer-lead-new-security/
February 15, 2022
Agreed. I have less trust in the EU than our incompetent government. The EU always want 100% of the benefits for themselves, and try to get others to pay for it all. They would take our money, take our expertise, and at the first sign of the UK benefitting they would want us out, as with Galileo, but they would keep the UK’s contributions for themselves.
Sadly, I expect Boris to agree, as it will stoke his ego and his virtue signalling.
February 15, 2022
Donna and Shirley. Correct.
February 15, 2022
I wouldn’t connect those issues, I’d just do whatever was necessary to bring some sanity to the situation that the EU and the Irish government and their Remainer allies in this country – traitors, in my eyes, even if not in the eyes of the law, and certainly not fit to be in Parliament – and especially George Osborne and Theresa May and of course the Great Charlatan Boris Johnson have together combined to create in Northern Ireland, which it seems is now functioning as the very back door into the EU Single Market that the EU said must be avoided at all costs.
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/irish-trade-northern-ireland-booms-112958144.html
British imports direct into Ireland down by €2.3 billion, imports from Northern Ireland up €1.6 billion.
Because with only a small fraction of the EU mandated checks and controls actually being implemented at the points of entry into Northern Ireland, and no checks and controls at all on goods taken across the land border into the Republic, it may be easier for hauliers to take the longer route.
February 15, 2022
DT ‘European leaders impressed with Westminster’s handling of Ukraine crisis set to propose leadership of new body and put tensions behind them’.
Is that the follow-up of ‘UK offers deep security partnership with EU post-Brexit in the face of growing global threats’, gov.uk, 12/09/2017?
Or of the link.springer.com ‘Do or die? The UK, the EU, and internal/external security cooperation after Brexit’, S.Sweeney & N.Winn, 02/03/2021, European Political Science, doi.org/10.1057/s41304-021-00322-0.
Reading this last paper, one can wonder who is more in need of cooperation.
And is Joe Barnes, the Telegraph’s Brussels correspondent, any more reliable than some Boris Johnson?
February 15, 2022
The Russians – who only respect strength – have analysed Biden and concluded, correctly, that he will not fight. They wish to show that the Americans are unreliable allies and so far, they are succeeding.
Putin is clearly not bothered at all by the prospect of sanctions. Imposing American sanctions will cut off the gas supply to Europe in the middle of the winter. Putin has not – and is not – threatening to cut off the gas to Ukraine or Europe. Biden is!
Wallace went to Moscow last week, got his marching orders and the next day takes all British troops out of Ukraine. How absolutely pathetic is that? Regrettably, 12 years of Conservative defence cuts have emasculated our armed forces.
February 15, 2022
It hasn’t been widely pointed out here but Defence Minister Shoigu had Wallace pose for a photo with him under a large canvas of the Reichstag in ruins.
Ooooooh those Russians!
February 15, 2022
OT
Many health professionals are concerned that Sunak – who is not clinically qualified – has demanded that the NHS stop analysing new variants of the Chinese plague virus in an attempt to save a few coppers.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents all trusts, said “Trust leaders are concerned at reports that, to save money and to align with a political narrative that we have conquered Covid, the government is going to dramatically scale back on the Covid testing and surveillance infrastructure we have worked so hard to create.
“At a time when a number of scientists are warning that there is no guarantee that the next variant will be milder in effect than Omicron, we need to keep sensible precautions in place.
“A living-with-Covid strategy can’t just be about celebrating the removal of restrictions. It must also set out what is needed to protect our nation from what can still be a deadly virus.”
This government just never learns……
February 15, 2022
In life there is no guarantee of anything very much – beyond death at some point and taxes perhaps. Chris Hopson always sounds like a trade union leader for the vast army NHS workers, always wanting yet more money (much of which is clearly wasted). Rather as Cressida Dick seemed to be the same for the police. Both rather deaf the genuine needs of the public.
They should both remember it is the public who pays vast sums for these (often very second rate and very misdirected) public services. They should provide decent services that serve the people with what they actually want & need – in a timely and polite manner. This while offering decent value for money and convenience.
February 15, 2022
Perhaps the NHS should concentrate on attempting to provide adequate medical care for sick people and leave viral analysis to appropriate University research departments?
February 15, 2022
We have a tired old man, well past his ‘use by’ date as President of the USA and Putin is maximising his advantage to get NATO to refuse Ukraine membership but as I said earlier this for the Ukraine not us or NATO.
There was a glimmer of hope whispered by the Ukraine president, so let’s hope he follows through.
February 15, 2022
The man in Moscow is a monster, sending out assassins to rub out his political opponents. I won’t forget what happened in Salisbury and him subsequently wiping his mouth and denying everything.
Perhaps we can have better relations with Russia when he’s finally gone. Until then, whatever he wants, do the opposite.
February 15, 2022
Your last sentence is, I’m sorry to say, the hallmark of a very weak mind indeed.
February 15, 2022
Putin is playing the West. He will carry on playing the West until our ‘leaders’ run out of things to discuss. Eventually Putin will move to annex the separatist areas of Ukraine. If sanctions are applied he will reduce or cut the gas supplies to Europe until a settlement is reached.
February 15, 2022
Yes, Biden and other western leaders keep banging the war drums, but if Russia were going to invade it would not have waited for NATO to be ready.
The West is making a big thing about this because they want Russian energy without strings attached.
As for sanctions – Russia needs the West far less than the West imagines
February 15, 2022
For months Putin has been on the back benches regarding his profile amongst world leaders. He is getting older and has a raft of internal problems, so it cannot come as a great surprise to see his actions have achieved in the eyes of his people what he considers to be his rightful place on the world stage. Because whichever way you look at it the world leaders as sure as hell are not ignoring him now.
February 15, 2022
Nonsense!I monitor who is visiting the Kremlin and there has been no shortage of high profile visitors ever since 2014.Just because you don’t hear about it,doesn’t mean it’s not happening.The world stage is not getting your face on the BBC or Sky.
It’s over for the West as a concept,the future axis is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.That doesn’t get mentioned in western media either but do some research.The UK is irrelevant(it’s a case of the empty vessels making the most noise) and even the EU Foreign Minister,Borrell,admits that “for Russia the EU doesn’t exist or is not relevant.”Mr Putin knows that,in the west, he only needs maintain contact with the US.
February 15, 2022
Sanctions won’t work- they didn’t work even against tiny Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) and Putin knows that. The only effective thing Western countries could do is send armed forces into the Ukraine to help Ukraine and I (and Tobias Ellwood M.P., chairman of the Defence Select Committee) think that should be done. In their absence I expect the only calculation Putin is making is over whether the military casualties the Ukrainians would inflict on an invading Russian army is going to be a price worth paying for him or not.
February 15, 2022
Is there a reason the Russians, or the Chinese, Marxists would bother with the mess and expense of military action to destroy the West when they are using so successfully the UN and the easy corruption and widespread decadence of the West to cause it to self-destruct?
The UN’s climate crisis will bring about economic collapse as the West dashes for net zero without the technology to achieve it.
The UN’s Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and REGULAR Migration will bring about social collapse and additional economic destruction.
Why send in troops when you can invade a country with either students to capture the universities or send in daily a band of young men of fighting age with no ID having first disabled the legislature, the bureaucracy and the judiciary to make them unable to defend themselves against the creeping invasion?
February 15, 2022
Putin is just trying to determine the geopolitics of the West. I suspect he is in league with Xi, to determine that the decimated West will do in the face of aggression. The West needs energy, now controlled by Putin. The world needs chips, soon to be controlled by Xi, if he decides to invade Taiwan. What did Silicon Valley extort from the Democrats in exchange for getting Dopey Joe elected?
I think all that puts Partygate in perspective and Westminster needs to rise above trivia like Sturgeon and Wakeford and Johnson and raise its sights.
February 15, 2022
Britain has no vital interests in the Ukraine, or indeed in central Europe, and never has had.
We should stay well clear of this whole disaster area.
February 15, 2022
Off topic: the news tells me that care work will be opened up to new immigrants. Very few immigrants will stay in care work, as they will seek higher paid work as soon as possible therefore even more immigrants will be needed to fulfil the newly vacated jobs. Another open door to mass immigration as we will permanently be recruiting for these low paid jobs, and the added load onto our benefits system.
February 15, 2022
A huge thanks to John for openly condemning this thing in Canada. You’re a decent politician who can stand up and look people people in the face with a clean conscience
Kudos from all freedom loving, right thinking people
February 15, 2022
Bulgaria, Romania, etc should never have been allowed into NATO. For one they wouldnt fight on our side if we got invaded, for two they should not be where the line in the sand is. For three it clearly makes Russia more nervous.
Best way to deal with Russia to to encourage them to be more free market, and enjoy the fruits of its success, not introduce more communist policies here like NHS excesses, rationing of housing & schools, etc.
February 15, 2022
I think you are right in pointing out Russia is clearly nervous of the West. I’ve never forgotten Cameron saying that he wanted to see the EU ranging from the Atlantic to the Urals. I don’t recall the context at that time but I suspect he was echoing EU thoughts or perhaps even intentions on that matter.
February 15, 2022
The Russian military movements were communicated to the west in 2019, that war games in Belarus and around Ukraine would take place this winter of 2022.
Putin is not complaining, he is being well paid, 5 times more for the gas and extra for oil and metals and the less he take out of the ground for the west is the more he has to sell to the east at lower prices, iit’s a no brainer.
On the other hand, you in the west have to worry about the GREAT RESET which started in 2019 with the man made VIRUS, now going on to, your be happy and owner nothing and by the way that is not a idle theory as you will see in the future, it’s all going to take place under the NWO and the west one world government to which your government has already sign up to.
As you know ICE CARs are going, holiday overseas are going as well as eating out and pubs, white goods will go up as well as foot ware and clothing, it all about mend, repair and reuse and not forgetting prices of meats going up so you consume less. They, the elite or NWO only have to have a war of words in the future with China or Russia by way of the western media and things will double in prices over night.
I don’t see anything changing at the next election, people are set in their ways,doing what the elite media tell them to vote, i for one would not stand at election because media would cut me into pieces to win the election for one of the big parties to win.
You been voting for it for years without even knowing it, all the writing and TV programs from the late 1960s till now, you treated it just as a joke, well your not laughing now are you.
The elite do not like people, the people in this country have no more standing with the elite than a African on two dollars a day living in Africa, then you must ask yourself, who are they trying to save the planet for if not for you and your family or does the planet need saving.
February 15, 2022
After the Bolshevik Empire collapsed and with it the Warsaw pact, the threat of an invasion of Western Europe by forces including those of countries occupied against their people’s will, receded. What was the US response? NATO through which the US occupied Western Europe, instead of going home, expanded into Eastern Europe. Is the US paranoid? No, they want to become world hegemon replacing
the Bolsheviks, a criminal gang that took control of Russia via a coup d’etat and since have been replaced by ethnic Russians who are not interested in occupying people against their will whether in Ukraine or elsewhere or undermining them with organisations like Comintern. However, the West supports the occupation of people against their will otherwise they would not be siding with the Kyiv regime, a Western construct, against those who would much prefer to reside within the Russian orbit.
Unfortunately, the Tory Party would much prefer to act the poodle of a man and a country whose interests do not coincide with ours, either strategically or economically. Opposing Nord Stream II will
do nothing to prevent poor people being hammered with astronomical gas prices and it will do nothing to bring about the end of the US occupation of Europe with their military whilst they drag us into a non-ending series of foreign conflicts chosen by the US State Dept. and which do not defend our vital interests; on the contrary, they have triggered the invasion of our country by refugees whilst the US gets a free pass.
February 15, 2022
The threat to putin of “if you invade Ukraine you won’t get nordstream 2 ” if that’s the case and he wasn’t going to invade he gets the pipeline agreement he’s been seeking. A laughable threat.