How will the extra money for the NHS be spent?

The government has embarked on administrative reform again for the NHS. This time it stems from the senior management of the NHS rather than from any political agenda. As the new budgets transfer and shake down it is time for Ministers to engage more fully with NHS management over how the extra cash is going to be spent. They need also to chase up how the special budgets of the covid period will be closed down as we move on from needing huge sums to be spent on vaccine development and roll out, on test and trace, and on supplementing NHS capacity with rights to use much of the capacity of the private sector or with the construction of new temporary facilities.
It seems that Ministers find it difficult to get all the information and reassurance they need from senior management of NHS England. The structure is said to be devolved, with considerable independence granted to the senior management. That is all very well but Ministers are thought to be responsible and have to answer for the service in the Commons and to the public and media. There is rarely any sign of senior management taking public responsibility for mistakes and removing senior managers that have failed, so Ministers do need to insist on seeing, influencing and signing off the main plans and headings of spending. Ministers after all have to make the overall judgement about how much money the NHS needs to perform its tasks, and to weigh priorities where choices have to be made.
The Secretary of State needs to press the management to come up with a proper staffing plan. More medically trained people are needed to perform procedures, to diagnose problems and supervise treatments. The UK needs to train more of our own people to provide the numbers we need. The NHS could look into what is relevant and necessary training for each of the medical tasks that need to be performed. As we saw with vaccine roll out the registered doctors and nurses could be supplemented by others to get the job done.
The government needs to decide how much use it wishes to make of the private hospitals and clinics to provide additional care free to NHS patients . During the early days of the pandemic it was paying for a lot of private capacity it was not fully using. Speciality centres that are good at cataracts or hip replacements or knee surgery could offer high quality treatments at fair prices for the NHS to take some of the burden off the District General hospitals.
The government and NHS need to decide how far the digital revolution in health care should go. Many people may well be happy to see their GP via a video link as it avoids the travel and delay for a visit. Others who wish to see them in person should have that option unless there is a good reason not to. Hospital records, vaccination records and drug treatment patterns in hospital or at home could all benefit from digital recording with easy access for patient and medics alike.
From your description it sounds as though the NHS is not under control if so much is “devolved’.
How will it be spent?
I assume that it will be handed out to the bought-in consultancies on how best to spend it.
My comment is premised on the analysis that the Tory clique hand out senior posts to their own in public bodies wherever they might.
Is that a myopic comment or do you accept that when Labour are in power the ‘Labour clique’ do exactly the same thing? It seems to me that it is the nature of the political class and nothing to do with any party in particular.
They have lots of chums from school days….
Do they NHL?
Another politically motivated smear from you.
Give us your proof or shut up.
It is the NHS management that decides what outside consultancy it requires.
the NHS is out of control, and has been for a long time
Sad to see you blame hard working publuc sector employees. But not surprising
Read it again with you right eye open as well as the left. I see no blame. I see people being paid lots of money being asked to apply proper management practices probably from your political stance, an anathema.
If I walk fast in the wrong direction, that’s hard work but frankly useless.
+1
+10
Well some doubtless are indeed hard working my teacher sister and her teacher husband are very dedicated despite all the red tape lunacies they have to deal with. But they are certainly not all hard working, many are hugely misdirected too (usually by other public sector workers).
They are also often over paid, over pensioned and take far more sick leave relative to the private sector.
UK’s top-paid public sector “diversity chief” is a Network Rail director on £164,000 taxpayer-funded salary – more than the PM. Cressida Dick’s pension alone would cost about £4 million and she performed appallingly in my view.
Meanwhile I see that an expensive Wind turbine in Wales had come crashing down in strong winds though not that strong it seems. Stop all subsidies for these for these now. A level playing field & not crony capitalism and rigged markets please.
That’s a laugh. My real experience is of a very cosseted under employed public sector wasting billions of taxpayers money
As I write our council is ripping out refuges in the High St which they put in about 4 years ago
They are making a bus pull in when the rest of the street need resurfacing. It’s the usual end of year spend the budget or lose it.
Complete wasters.
Much truth in this. They are just as happy blocking the roads as unblocking them so long as they get good pay and pension and have a nice new office refurbed far too often – large new projects nearly always preferred to just filling the many huge pot hots or fixing the odd street light.
The public sector employees are not God’s. They are not untouchable.
If they are incompetent, which many are, they should be accountable for that.
If they are wasteful they should be accountable.
This is the problem, when you put people on a pedestal they tend to over time get an inflated sense of their worth.
I worked in the private sector for many years before going to work in the public sector.
Many of the people I worked with were long time public sector employees and quite frankly would have been sacked a long time ago in the private sector.
Of course it’s not above those in politics to blame someone else. They too are public employees (although many seem to forget it and think this is their personal Empire) and have exactly the same failings as those who have been taking advantage of their status in other public sectors.
How often are people in the state sector actually get fired just for being fairly useless at their jobs? This compared to people in the private sector. How many state and sector departments ever go bust and make everyone redundant compared to the private sector businesses. It the difference a factor of 1/10, 1/50, 1/100, 1/1000? How many duff teachers are retained teaching children badly for very many years or duff NHS workers treating patients badly for many years perhaps even killing some of them or their new born babies?
They certainly get treated as if they are God’s own special employees.
Actually if you took the chip off your shoulder you will see that the criticism is of weak Ministers failing to manage their department.
Sir JR is however being one eyed when accusing only the NHS of failing to admit mistakes and officials who have failed. Look a bit closer to home Sir JR.,I wonder how many ministers you would have left? Not many from your implied criticisms.
As ever you don’t tell us why ministers are not getting what is needed. I guess my previous paragraph is the answer.
The NHS employs 1.2 million people. To suggest they are all “hard working” is implausible.
These left wing people always refer to “hard working public sector”, implying that no one in the private sector is hard working. Public workers all get better pensions too, funded by the private sector who do not get good pensions.
The public sector should pay for their own pensions, and not rely upon the private worker to fund them.
Len Peel :
There will of course be many public sector employees who are “hard working” but there will also be many who are not and the problem with the public sector is that no employees are ever sacked for laziness, negligence, incompetence, malfeasance, corruption or misbehaviour.
So the public sector must have many such employees.
And this goes right to the top.
Just Google “Failing head of NHS Trust gets new job”
GPs seem to get away with far more than others under the excuse of covid. Dentists have been offering treatment for ages so why cannot GPs see patients for personal appointments?
Digitalised NHS records should be the norm but unfortunately making this happen has been an expensive failure.
Bad management practice has been allowed to tarnish the NHS which used to be a great benefit of living in the U.K. It needs root and branch reform. That does not mean handing profitable chunks of the NHS over to the private sector.
I agree with your comment on GP’s.
If supermarket staff could carry on, why couldn’t they?
All the supermarket staff in my area are still there of all ages. They all worked through the first lock down without masks and screens.
I’ve got family working in NHS as nurses and it seems a very dim view of GP’s is being taken with many in the profession.
GPs contract with NHS can be likened to those of footballers. Overpaid, underused, zero sense of responsibility, carefully avoiding details being publicised. And finally reaching the point of becoming ‘the untouchables’.
February 16, 2022
Peter, it’s a bit obvious why dentists and doctors differ. Dentists only get paid for seeing and attending to a patient even though their payments seem desperately unfair when there are only 4 categories of treatment irrespective of the number of treatments in each category.
People in England being asked face three-year waits for NHS dentist appointments I see – ref. Health Watch England – NHS Dentistry seems little or no better.
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
Plenty of private GP appointments available, Mike, at less than £100 and as far as I know they can give you a referral to NHS services. A charge for NHS GP appointments would probably solve the problem overnight.
It would appear that the BMA were opposed to establishing the NHS in 1948 and now, of course, they are totally opposed to any change.
Good morning.
This is a case of the tail wagging the dog as the NHS has become too strong politically. It not only treats its customers badly, it now equal disdain for Ministers. The NHS has become a self serving and, like much of the growing Public Sector, ever more powerful.
As for the money ? At first to offer it and then decide on what to spend it on seemed crazy. Now when I come to think of it perhaps it is a good idea after all. Getting the NHS Management (sic) to come up with solutions they will be held accountable, otherwise no dough, will probably stop most of it being wasted.
I am glad that the government outsourced more healthcare to the private sector. Perhaps this is the way to go ? The NHS holds the cash and gets the best deal for the patient from the competing private sector. I mean, if it has worked already why cannot it be expanded ?
They problem is they are not really “customers” the government is the customer with all the cash (having extracted the money of the public in taxes by duress) leaving a dire virtual state monopoly. The public to the NHS are a nuisance and an expense to be deterred and delayed wherever possible – so they usually are.
Sorry Sir John but I am getting, “Duplicate comments . . . “ when posting. I do not know if others get the same ?
I suspect that @LL, @Dom, @Nottsboy and @youngandy will be seeing the same warning
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
If I wrote the software for this site I’d create a table containing users and the words they use. Gradually I would refine a method for spotting repetition of the same words or expressions (‘green crap’ leaps to mind) and would return a ‘This is not an exact duplicate of earlier messages, but it is near enough to warrant exclusion.’
ha ha !!
I began a response to your headline question, Sir John, based on my years of NHS experience, and that of UK friends currently needing medical attention.
By the time I reached Chapter XI, I decided the most accurate response is: IT WILL BE WASTED.
Waste money is what all governments do, but this one appears to excel at.
The following comment by Sir John grabbed my attention: “During the early days of the pandemic it was paying for a lot of private capacity it was not fully using.”. Why, when people are waiting for treatment and queues are getting longer have we NOT used services already paid for? I despair, I really do.
This government throws so much of OUR money away, but rarely does it benefit UK taxpayers and citizens! How about using the £millions being spent on illegal immigrants to benefit legal citizens, just for a change?
Shirley
Your middle paragraph says it all really, “WHY”
Shirley M
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
The Labour aligned NHS has the Tory party on a string. They are the puppet master and the Tory party is the puppet. That translates into zero change because change is what the NHS resents more than anything. Oh, that and of course the Tory party
Accept the public sector, the NHS and their unions must be challenged. Your party in government must change the laws relating to the NHS and weaponise funding to force the NHS to become patient centric. Impose legal responsibility upon all NHS staff including senior managers and directors
The woke bigots now control all areas of life and your party in government can stop that by passing new laws to smash them into the ether. The fact that it won’t is an act of shameful betrayal of those who so idiotically vote for the party
When a 7 year of child is accused of transphobia by a headmaster, then you realise we have entered into a world that is utterly out of control
Thanks Tory party for selling the nation into the arms of woke fascism. Have some decency and confront this entire woke cancer before it completely obliterates all that is good, true and decent
Hear, hear, Dom!
The changes won’t happen voluntarily! They will need to be forced to make the necessary changes.
Sharon
February 16, 2022
And nothing will improve until the structures of the NHS adopt real change starting with the employment status of senior consultants and GPs whom are either self-employed or private company…we don’t have self-employed Police Chief Constable, Army Generals or Permanent Secretary at the Home Office
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
No, we’ve entered a world with the odd silly headmaster, even if your claim were true.
Pour old Ollie (and DOM) and his ‘woke’ psycho-dramas.
imagine believing the main threat to humanity is caring about others, rather than the sky-rocketing cost of living, the massive increase in food-bank usage, the complete failure of government to plan for a workforce to meet the predictable increase in demand for health services, the untreated excrement pumped into our chalk streams,rivers and seas, global warming.. etc.
Poor.
There will never be proper reform of the NHS until a strong and healthy private sector is allowed with tax incentive and guarantees of full independence.
I thought Health England were the ones responsible for the complete failure to provide sufficient PPE 18 months ago.
Good heavens if they had problems getting sufficient supplies of simple products, whilst failing to recognise a coming shortage, what on earth is the Government thinking behind making them responsible for rather more complex treatment plans.
I fear this is going to be more money down the drain, and lead to more spending on politically correct, diversity crap, instead of going straight into patient care.
Until the ministers accept they are complicit in what the NHS has become in just keep throwing money at it, allowing such high concentrations of “management and administration” setting unachievable targets, and forgetting in reality what the NHS should really be about.
Smaller speciialist units replacing large departments and above all making every person involved with the nations health responsible and accountable no more brains on gates and into auto pilot
Whether they be ministers, GPS specialists, consultants or dept of health or trust staff. They are all accountable for the waste and just lately for the woke ideas the NHS is adopting.
Let’s go back to hard core front line care in all departments where the only criteria is Patient Service Excellance.
The opportunity for government to commission a thorough 3rd party review, by truly independent consultants, of health delivery in the UK is to be squandered. It could have been a comparative study of other nations in terms of funding, financing and health outcomes. Terms of reference could have been shared with the opposition to address the inevitable accusation that ‘ the Tories are out to privatise the NHS’. Alas it seems this government has consigned such notions to the too difficult to do category, and would rather continue to pander to vested interests in health and other fields.
If not now with an 80 seat majority, when? What is the government waiting for?
February 16, 2022
I had the impression Mr Djokovic was saying something quite different, to paraphrase: I choose whether to be vaccinated and accept the consequences or restrictions that come with not being vaccinated. Everyone should have that choice.
I’m no lawyer, how close to slander is Javid’s comment?
Not sure you need to be a lawyer here. Javid surely a fool as his attempt to force vaccines onto care home workers and NHS workers showed even those who have had covid. Vaccination of children unless they have a good medical reason seems counterproductive too. Especially as it seems the vaccines seem to have a very short useful lifetime.
February 16, 2022
His job is somewhat more complex akin to nailing a jelly on a wall with a completely gotcha motivated media and armchair experts contributing little but bile.
However I agree that there seems to be little pushback and Sir JRs not too well disguised comments, for me, confirm it.
I’m not a lawyer either, Pete. But politically/ideologically it’s an astute comment: he shifts freedom of choice away from being the normal default position, to being a marginal view held by some kind of crank.
Javid actually came across as quite a good listener when confronted with Dr Steve James on vaccines last month. Perhaps his next move should be a face-to-face with Djokovic?
Peter. I noticed this too. I just can’t see why he shouldn’t compete at Wimbledon this year. The law in Australia was different so yes he should abide by that, but here? The are many of us going around mixing and some have not been vaccinated. I don’t care. I have so what others do is up to them.
Pete B. Mr Javid displays the convoluted thinking of a fool. He has no understanding of patient choice where we have free choice of what goes into our bodies. At the moment.
This topic always depresses me.
Ridiculous to keep throwing money down this black hole.
The solution is radical but simple.
Change to an insurance based system, sell the hardware off to competing consortia of tech and logistics companies with their own systems, allow clinicians to move freely around to where they’re needed and sack the remainder.
A mutual insurance system please, so the policy holders are the owners of the companies. Otherwise it will just become an arrangement of offshore companies costing just as much, except the money goes into overseas shareholders pockets rather than NHS waste.
There will continue to be a need for publicly funded healthcare for those whose medical condition prevents them from getting a job that can pay for their medical needs.
“How will the extra money for the NHS be spent “?= wastefully.
More diversity officers and people to fight legal negligence claims!
More people to fiddle the stats and organise the waiting lists, for waiting lists for the final waiting list so the figures do not look even more appalling.
A quick enquiry via google threw up eight NHS Diversity and Inclusion Managerial “jobs” currently being advertised around the country. Each will have a team of juniors in their bureaucratic empire. The NHS is squandering £billions on non-jobs like this, pandering to the “woke” diversity agenda which is being rammed down our throats.
NHS Senior Management prioritises the interests of NHS Managers. Until that changes, nothing will change.
Outrageous.
The Conservative party are full of the types in fact they sing the ‘diversity’ hymn (for it is the new religion) with great gusto.
So, no change at the NHS then and how long before patient waiting lists and priority treatments are compiled on a ‘diversity’ basis.
For all those clutching their pearls to their chest and saying that’s an outrageous statement, ask yourselves this; wouldn’t you have thought not so long back that for someone to suggest the NHS and our other institutions would be prioritising employing people to fit this criteria a silly outrageous suggestion?
Yet here we are.
UK’s top-paid public sector diversity chief is a Network Rail director on £164,000 taxpayer
February 16, 2022
BTW, the Tories have been in for around twelve years now.
Are these ‘Diversity chiefs’ diversified themselves?
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
This model could be used for “OUR NHS”, make it a corporation with the taxpayer being both insured and insurer for patients. Pricing for each procedure, test and interaction with the public could be agreed (nationally or regionally) and the trusts and GPs get paid for each transaction carried out including a small contribution from each patient at the start of each treatment cycle. Trusts become autonomous but only paid for what they do, not how many staff they employ or how many patients they cover. The private sector would also be able to bid for work to increase capacity.
I am sure that this model would reduce the number of finance staff needed, would put the clinicians in charge as they are responsible for generating fees and provides the revenue incentive for efficiency.
February 16, 2022
It will be spent in the normal way. Large sums syphoned off for useless gimicks and toys to enable politicians and big business to get their share. More squandered on managers and their expenses. Then doctors will get enormous sums for their nurses injecting people with poisons whilst never actually seeing any patients themselves. The remaining amount will trickle down to the serfs to try and kid them the NHS is still viable.
“Hospital records, vaccination records and drug treatment patterns in hospital or at home could all benefit from digital recording with easy access for patient and medics alike.”
Don’t propose that John ! The times in the past they have tried to do that – a unified record database – it has resulted in some of the biggest failed IT projects the world has ever seen – one of them cost £10 billion and delivered virtually nothing. There are multiple incompatible record systems in use in different parts of the country and in some cases patients referred to specialist care elsewhere in the country have to hand-carry paper copies of their records with them. There are better things to spend money on in the near term than that intractable problem.
Thats all very well but it does appear to be “apple pie ” thinking – obvious nevertheless, but getting the NHS/its people to reform is unlikely. Its the same old same old – lots of talk from politicians but faced with the unions no action. Perhaps one way to deal with the problem is to have an ever increasing and specific NHS tax – seeing this rise year after year without benefit to the public might prompt a grass roots reaction.
At the end of the day, the NHS management have to be held responsible for making best use of their huge budget – They need to demonstrate that they are on top of things and delivering a world class service. If they can’t do this then they should be replaced.
The major concern of many is that the extra cash will simply end up in the pockets of NHS exec’s with no change to front line services
The NHS is impossible to control as it has far too many separate units/divisions/ operations all doing their own ‘thing’. The waste due to duplication of management and administration is enormous and it reminds me of a huge octopus suffering from St Vitus Dance!
It needs ‘top-down- surgery to slim out the divisions and drastically reduce the management overhead and to do this we need a CEO from one of our largest and most diverse corporations who has a clear record of success.
The answer to today’s question is simple:
VERY VERY BADLY
Reform! Is that to finance the compensation teams they are forming to deal with covid claims, I see they are advertising £23K jobs in the team.
I also note an insurance company has refused to pay out a life insurance policy as they are claiming it was suicide as people knew the risks.0
I didn’t know there were compensation claims regarding Covid. Perhaps you mean claims against vaccine adverse effects, for which they have been insurance payouts?
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
February 16, 2022
Improvements are looked for in facilities for access to G.P.s. Getting an appointment is at present too much of an obstacle-course, and telephone appointments have their shortcomings. Video link also sounds a poor substitute for being seen in person. There should be some choice in one’s G.P, and it should be possible to have continuity by seeing the same doctor each time. We used to have these things only a few years ago …
How much money will the NHS be spending on these rubber dinghy so called asylum seekers, who have not and never will, contribute anything to the system.
“Hospital records, vaccination records and drug treatment patterns in hospital or at home could all benefit from digital recording with easy access for patient and medics alike.”
A couple of weeks ago I asked two senior doctors at a major teaching hospital what improvements they would like to see.
They both said they would like the log-in time on the computer to access patient records to be shortened. Currently it can take between 10 and 30 minutes.
If the population of England is a little over 56m and around £174bn is to be spent next year on England’s Department of Health and Social Care budget …. that is over £3,000 pa for every man, woman and child.
Is this reasonable ?
February 16, 2022
NHS Trusts are businesses. The government has no authority to prescribe which services they do or do not offer. They do not have any legal obligation to provide care, after Blair’s act.
All the government can do is throw money at them as an act of virtue signalling, and hope some of it does some good.
I know the NHS does patient surveys from time to time, but when the bureaucrats plan their continual reorganisations, I wonder how much attention is paid to patients’ views on their experiences.
Having unfortunately encountered the NHS from a patient’s perspective rather frequently over the last few years, my main observations are:
The medical side would probably benefit from more money being spent on more medical staff, new equipment and improvements to buildings, provided it was spent efficiently.
The administration side suffers from too many staff getting in each others’ way, and would
work better with fewer staff.
Ask not for whom the money is spent…
Cos it ain’t spent for thee!
That’s for sure….
What do to with the money? Pay all the people, like me, who had to pay for private operations over the last two years because the NHS was Missing In Action.
Politicians must take ultimate responsibility for the failings of the NHS because the NHS was a creation of politicians. Before the NHS existed, healthcare was delivered locally by GPs and hospitals. Hospitals were charitable foundations, not operated for profit or funded by central government. There was no hierarchical army of administrators with no qualifications deciding how the medically qualified should deliver their services. As drugs and treatments became more sophisticated and people lived longer as a result, there would need to have been other sources of funding; however, that in itself does not demand the existence of a political monstrosity like the NHS.
The failings of the NHS are always ascribed to the current organisational structure and never the fact that the organisation should never have existed in the first place. Every time the structure is changed by the Arts graduates in charge, the medically qualified have to learn to live with it. When will politicians and administrators realise they are the problem and not the solution?
Brief tales from the NHS.
My occupational therapist came back recently after a years maternity leave and since the beginning of the year has twice been off for a week each time, on annual leave accumulated while on maternity leave!! To me, insanity.
My physio therapist is off self isolating for the second time this month following a ‘positive’ test for Covid. She was not sick last time and I would wager she is not sick this time.
No wonder the NHS is always short staffed, and always demanding more money!!
How long do we all have to suffer under the yoke of Covid? Now I see that these dangerous ‘vaccines’ are to be recommended for children as young as five! The time is long overdue for this whole politically engineered crisis to be declared OVER.
Ask my GP is a digital service which my general practice uses , I find it very helpful as thought can be given into the priorities in my health and problems.I can write a request which will be answered by a practitioner. I have found it extremely useful.
As a ANP patients who use the system more than often need to be followed up with a face to face appointment.I read the problems and can help where remote scripts etc which can be sent or consult by telephone.The main problem is that the greatest percentage of patients cannot write English and are used to giving vague and unconnected symptoms. Coming from different countries systems are different and an overall perception of health and illness has been formulated by alternative influences.
Expect, soon, a flood of claims against the NHS for compensation for harms and deaths caused by ‘vaccinations’ against Covid. The sums will astonish.