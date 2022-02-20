Brexit wins – a more independent energy policy

During our final years in the EU the Commission was driving hard for a common EU energy policy. The continent is chronically short of energy, with little oil or gas of its own, with an ageing French nuclear fleet of power stations, with Germany pulling out of nuclear power this year, and with a policy of running down coal mining and coal power generation as quickly as possible. The EU has to import 60% of its total energy needs. Renewables now account for just 15% of total energy required, though this sector is growing fast.
The aim of the EU policy is to foster maximum interdependence to justify EU control. They argue that putting in more gas pipelines and electricity interconnectors increases the flexibility of any given EU country as they may be able to import from others when they are short. It also greatly increases the dependence of all the states on imports and forces them to accept EU involvement or leadership in energy policy.
When the UK first joined the EEC they insisted on our substantial fishing grounds being a common resource, opened up for exploitation by many vessels from elsewhere in the Union. This did huge damage to our stocks and our domestic industry. They wanted to make our oil and gas a common resource as well, but the UK did resist that. Instead the UK allowed a range of EEC companies to have access to licences alongside UK and US oil companies, whilst landing most of the oil and gas in the UK and taxing it here.
Today officials and regulators in the UK Energy division of the Business Department seem wedded to the idea of our being linked ever more closely to the continental system by putting in many more interconnectors and pipes to allow more imports. They try to argue that the intention is to have a market to export excess wind power when we have it, but the movement is nearly always the other way with endless imports. Allied to the policy of closing down all but one of our current nuclear stations this decade as they age, and closing down the remaining stand by coal power stations, it seems clear the aim is to increase our import dependence this decade whilst trying to get renewable and new nuclear to catch up with needs sometime in the next decade.
Ministers have recently accepted that we need more gas this decade whilst we await the coming of nuclear and more wind storage systems, and accept that the greener and cheaper option for the UK is to produce more of our own. We should use the opportunity of Brexit to break free from dependence on an energy short EU and should make ourselves self sufficient, with enough reliable energy to keep our lights on at all times. Leaving the common energy policy will be a big win. The EU has to contort its foreign policy to keep the Russian gas flowing. The UK could enjoy a lot more tax revenue if it produced more of its own oil and gas instead of relying on dearer imports where foreign countries got the tax revenue on production.
If you want to achieve anywhere near energy independence, then you have to, for the umpteenth time, get rid of the Climate Change Act.
So who exactly is in charge here ?
Reading Sir J’s post, and the first 3 comments, together with many from past days, there is a theme; Bunter is a lazy arse, has no moral or ethical compass nor any policy beliefs. His only interest is to be called PM. We know that he doesn’t want to do anything unless forced. What do we do. Bunter has only started to move in the last couple of weeks because his job is on the line; we need to keep this status.
Sir J, you and similarly drived back benchers need to be a group of 60 or so, committed to Brexit benefits and national development, security and independence. Simpy, you need to tell Bunter to adopt your recently posted proposals, and similar, or you’ll withdraw support. And these policies must be enacted in a timely manner.
I too would love to know who is actually in charge.
I mean we know a load of names and organisations.
But who issues the orders?
Who decreed that Canada should go first into the planned dystopian nightmare?
I thought that the long time predictions of how we would stumble into totalitarianism had faltered because no state guns had emerged. But no worries…Canada is there now.
Yet left wing destruction and rioting, burning, mayhem…all ok apparently.
Yes Eh, I am with you. Now that our parliament has given extraordinary powers to the police in the Police and Crime Bill, Alexander Johnson can sit on the sidelines while the police clamp down. Same with the Online Harms Bill. I am sure they will similarly find a way of confiscating our money from bank accounts.
Wonder what the MPs are thinking?
If at all.
You ask who decreed what’s happening in Canada, EH. Look at Trudeau’s background: graduate of the WEF global leader programme, same as Macron. Then look at how they both treat dissent. Does that give you a clue?
February 20, 2022
Business Extinction and Import Substitution department.
We need to get fracking as soon as. The Chairman of Cuadrilla wrote a sensible piece in yesterday’s Telegraph saying gas could be flowing within 12 months.
February 20, 2022
This is just yet more curtain-twitching from Sir John.
In general, European Union energy users are not subject to quite such abrupt and steep rises as are UK ones because storage facilities still exist, and they are not as exposed to being compelled to pay spike prices.
That is because they have the good sense not to elect ideological fanatics like the UK Tories who hand everything over to their only-for-profit mates on the laxest of terms and oversight.
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
+1 Mark. There is NO Will to do so. They only say this guff to get in office. 12 years and four election promises must start to resonate with people this lot have no intention on delivering anything conservative. It is a simple question of fact and 12 year record.
Same for reducing taxes, reducing immigration, reducing deficit- we had so called austerity and never did these wasters even get close to meet their 12 year long economic target!! BOE failed in the run up to 2008. As did the Treasury. Even the Queen asked why no one saw it coming!! What does it say that Brown and Darling have a better economic record than Osborne, Hammond, Javid and Sunak!! Labour big state and waste- a better economic record than this current socialist outfit! Taxes were lower as well! Even previous Tory ministers said it was a socialist budget, x2!!
If we are not beholden to an EU policy on energy, then Boris Johnson will ensure we are the front runners in a globalist energy policy – with get out clauses for China, India etc.
UK residents’ interests do not matter to the Prime Minister. Getting in to globalist good books and giving speeches about Ukraine (with nothing to back it up) are what Boris Johnson would prefer to do.
February 20, 2022
Do not forget the dope Johnson allowed energy to be fixed with fishing!! He sold both out at once!!
February 20, 2022
“Today officials and regulators in the UK Energy division of the Business Department seem wedded to the idea of our being linked ever more closely to the continental system ….” – if only those people were subject to some control by the elected representatives of the people, a stopper could be clamped over their wicked antics. One day perhaps.
February 20, 2022
They’re all remainers.
February 20, 2022
or Globalists or traitors.
February 20, 2022
Or all of the above?
February 20, 2022
No British government has addressed head on the problems of energy manufacture, supply and distribution.
We have tinkled around the edges and shown lack of understanding and competence when making and taking rash decisions without in depth research. All the alternatives mentioned are nothing but solutions and will not address the problems of supply.
The incompetence shown has allowed the rise of all the anti energy groups all now united under the green cross of the latest religion to sweep across the country and the world.
There is too much of a side industry been built up by the legal profession to fight every alternatives that have been offered. The wholesale project fear against fracking, coal all encapsulated under the Climate Change Act decrees that no progress will ever be made albeit thousands of trees and acres of land have been sacrificed to justify that government’s are addressing the solutions they created.
tt, the government hasn’t just ‘tinkled around the edges’, it has tinkled all over it.
February 20, 2022
You say:- “Ministers have recently accepted that we need more gas this decade whilst we await the coming of nuclear and more wind storage systems, and accept that the greener and cheaper option for the UK is to produce more of our own.” Exactly and what on earth took them so long to come to this blinding obvious conclusion? Yet still it seems the regulators still want to cap off some of these drillings one in Preston with concrete in an act of government inspired energy vandalism.
We have, it is estimated, 100+ years of available, on demand, clean, flexible natural gas under our feet and very conveniently we also have a huge & existing natural gas distribution network and efficient natural gas combined cycle generators. We also have nuclear fusion coming along in the medium term (25 to 50 years at most) too.
Get fracking use the gas, extract as much oil as we can, get some better nuclear and then use fusion. This is by far the most sensible way to go. Cut all subsidies for renewables (if they can compete fairly fine, if not so be it). Stop subsidies for EVs too. Use the money for R&D into better nuclear, better batteries, better fracking, fusion, synthetic fuel manufacture, better cheaper heat pumps, in building gas combined heat and power units, better cheaper insulation systems retro and new build…
The above plan will not even cause any additional CO2 above the current government’s mad expensive unreliable energy/renewables agenda. Using UK gas rather than imported is a CO2 saving, using UK gas rather than burning imported wood or coal another CO2 saving, not using loads of concrete in wind farm construction and not having to recycle them and using old cars longer (rather than causing new EVs and short lived batteries to be constructed and recycled) gives yet more CO2 savings. So where is any objection coming from? Lower CO2, far cheaper, far better for the environment, reliable and far more sustainable. What is not to like?
CO2 is not a serious problem anyway, a bit more CO2 and a tiny bit hotter is probably net benefit on average for the World.
February 20, 2022
The key to an efficient energy supply network is a safe, secure, reliable and efficient source of fuel to meet the demands.
Totally relying on intermittent power sources, or power from another country be it fuel for generation or the finished product removes any real control that government’s have in supporting our industries and commercial applications that are driving force to the success of this country’s future.
February 20, 2022
Also it would make the UK less able or unable to even defend the country if needed.
February 20, 2022
Here we go again – we should stop trading, we should pull up the drawbridge, shut our eyes and pretend the world doesn’t exist. You will, of course, be ready to explain to consumers why their prices are shooting up as a result
February 20, 2022
Gary
How on earth did you come to that conclusion after reading the article.
You did read the article didn’t you?
February 20, 2022
I got another great idea John, let’s slap high tariffs on imported corn
February 20, 2022
Len
Did you get this idea of tariffs on corn from your beloved EU who have many tariffs on wheat maize rye barley oats and many other similar products?
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
The rights and wrongs of Make America Great Again from the ex President will be the subject of debate for years.
But what it did do was united the vast majority of the people to get behind the idea that exploring and extracting something they already had would benefit their country and ultimately themselves.
Go for fracking over here with the caveat that a percentage of profits will go to the affected communities just as it does with windfarms in Scotland. The monies could be spent on community projects or used to reduce the community charges.
February 20, 2022
A much maligned and always anti EU politician said years ago that the notion of European wind power sharing was about control and integration. Not Christian generosity.
Didn’t work with jabs though did it?
In any case the greencr*p can not be about benefit (except to landowners)…probably about depopulation more likely.
What else can freezing, starving and denying medical care achieve?
February 20, 2022
Sound ideas, as ever, Sir John. Earlier this week, I looked at Gridwatch, to find that the inter-connector flows INTO the UK were a mighty 16% of our needs. 16%! The government’s energy policy is a mess. Backbenchers must insist on change, putting security first.
P.S. O/T, I trust that Belarus won’t be forgotten when sanctions are being dished out this week.
February 20, 2022
The EU did it’s best to strip us of virtually every industry, and now our own politicians continue the theme by making us uncompetitive and wasting more money by paying farmers not to farm (that’s assuming there will be any farmland left after building endless housing).
How is the government going to pay for the increasing imports required by the increasing population? Invite even more foreign governments/companies to take over UK assets leaving even less in the UK pot?
We are governed by idiots!
February 20, 2022
We are governed by idiots. But they are the idiots you vote for. Like most people in this country I don’t vote for them, but I find myself governed by the idiots you vote for anyway. I would prefer it if you didn’t vote for idiots but there we go.
It is the Conservative Party which has stripped us of our assets. They sold of our utility companies, our railways, our airports. France kept control of its. And, as a thank you, France – which is in the EU – has capped energy price rises at 4%. The idiots you vote for are letting our energy prices rise by 54%.
I can afford it. I hope your pension goes far enough. Seeing that I fund that too.
February 20, 2022
Andy, I spotted your ‘France -which is in the EU’ verbal trick. The price cap is nothing to do with the EU: Germany doesn’t have an energy price cap. France is capping energy prices because it is still a sovereign nation. We could too, and we should, though I note you don’t say that.
February 20, 2022
I wish you good luck when you achieve independence. Then you can be governed by politicians who have failed in their own countries but found refuge in the EU. Of course you won’t be able to choose your rulers, but that’s the pleasure of the type of independence you crave.
February 20, 2022
I believe Zac Goldsmith said that “if we had 600 fracking rigs processing shale gas it wouldn’t make the gas any cheaper as the gas would go on sale in the international market”.
February 20, 2022
I can remember filling up a car with petrol in Bahrain and paying about £2, so I’ll call ‘BS’ on Goldsmith’s opinion.
I would suggest, as a minimum, that the government could develop our fracking capability at very modest cost, and then make the stuff available to domestic suppliers whenever the spot price rises above a certain point. OFGEM could easily stop them from gouging the customer.
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
So why does it cost less than 50% in the US Zak? It is expensive to move gas around by diesel ships and it produces loads of extra CO2 too. Even if it were sold for the the same international price the profits, jobs and taxes would be in the UK. With a large CO2 saving too.
Zak is rather a dope it seems. Six children too it seems (like Boris?), now very low carbon at all lets hope they are less daft.
February 20, 2022
Why would it go on the international market, surely it depends what is written in the licence for extraction would it not !.
I agree politicians are not very good at contracts, but surely, it would be, it’s under the UK, so UK supplies are the first Priority for any supply at a base cost !
February 20, 2022
Why is the Home Secretary claiming that the govt. will keep us safe regarding the Russia/Ukraine situation when it can’t even maintain the security of our borders?
February 20, 2022
Indeed and they put very dangerous prisoners into open prisons who then cycle out of them.
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
Yep. Energy is such a big Brexit win that, having Brexited, our energy bills are going up by 54%. Another rise is coming in October.
So much winning.
February 20, 2022
Yep ..Brexit to blame for all those horror energy price inceases in Europe. Good job Putin wants to sell even more gas to the little club, isn’t it? So what happens when he gets cross and turns the pipeline valve closed?
February 20, 2022
Andy. You really should see a doctor. Your obsession with Brexit and your insistence that it is only the UK suffering high prices is deeply concerning. Perhaps Brexit Syndrome could be added to the official lists of ailments.
February 20, 2022
I didn’t say only the UK is suffering high prices. That is the Brexitist in you making stuff up again. But it is worse here than most places because of your Brexit. Silly old codger syndrome should definitely be added to the list of ailments.
February 20, 2022
Andy. Maybe not directly but you are always comparing and trying to say all our woes are due to Brexit. It’s quite pathetic even for a young nerd like you.
February 20, 2022
It isn’t any worse here. Energy prices in Spain have gone up over 50%. It’s the lifting of the price cap that has caused the huge increase to happen in one go. As you might have noticed many suppliers have gone bust because of the cost of wholesale energy being higher than what they can charge.
February 20, 2022
Brexit does seem to have sent quite a few people completely of the rails or round the bend – Adonis, Soubry, Benn, AC Grayling, Grieve, Hammond, Justine Greening, Gauke, Sandbatch, Theresa May, Major, Soames, Blair…though some were rather there already I suppose.
February 20, 2022
Pray explain to us Andy, just how Brexit has caused us to have to hand out huge sums of money in the recent windy days to pay wind farm owners to reduce output, to prevent the grid being overloaded to the point of collapse by unstable excess energy?
Frankly, I would not be surprised if you claimed that Brexit also caused the normal winter storms that have battered the UK.
February 20, 2022
Only 5 MPs voted against Ed Miliband’s Climate Change Act; the rest of the pathetic lobby-fodder meekly trooped through the Aye lobby ….. setting us up for the current debacle.
“Today officials and regulators in the UK Energy division of the Business Department seem wedded to the idea of our being linked ever more closely to the continental system ”
Of course they are. The entire senior Civil Service and Quangocracy (much of which exists to implement and monitor compliance with EU Regulations) are treading water, using every possible opportunity to keep us linked to the EU and biding their time until they think we might be forced/tricked/persuaded to rejoin.
Why are those officials and regulators – the enemy within – allowed to subvert the UK in this way? Because this fraudulent, supposedly Brexit-delivering “Conservative” Government doesn’t have the Will to sack the Officials or even change the remit of the regulating bodies.
February 20, 2022
Shame on every MP that voted for the climate change act….but the biggest shame is that this government hasn’t repealed it
February 20, 2022
I read today that wind power generators are being paid not to supply, because the grid can’t cope. Those payments ending up on consumer bills.
So we need the interconnectors because the wind power is being generated in the wrong place.
Why can’t they use the spare power to smelt aluminium? Or perhaps synthesize petrol, so we don’t have to cause the ecological disaster of ethanol production.
February 20, 2022
Independence is something this government can’t get to grips with. Boris can’t see beyond the trees or should we say turbines? The repercussions from net zero are going to destroy this country. I’ve just been reading about the dire conditions being experienced by people in the Congo having to work in mines controlled very often by Chinese companies. It’s a disgusting industry and used by all the big names like Tesla, Mercedes Benz etc. China is buying up many American and European mining companies too and will have almost complete control of this industry. Net zero is not working for many.
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
+1 Fus. Cobalt, mined by children in the Congo!
February 20, 2022
All your recent posts Sir John, clearly indicate that we do not have a Brexit winning Conservative government. It is over populated with two-faced remainers dragging their feet and following their quangos and so called authorities to dictate EU policies and damage our opportunities
Lord Frost stepping down was entirely due to these 2-faced b—ers destroying this country. Long may he carry on exposing them with his articles. I also believe you could be more direct Sir John and get the PM back on track.
February 20, 2022
Yes, Lord Frost is showing his faith in Brexit by resigning as the Minister responsible for delivering the Brexit agreement which he personally negotiated and hailed as a huge triumph for Britain, and instead sniping from the sidelines and suggesting vague policies which can’t be achieved in the real world. How lucky we are to have Lord Frost’s wisdom to call on!
February 20, 2022
Stop Starmer and Whitehall using all and every method available or else he and they will take us back into the EU if he becomes PM and John’s dreams will turn to dust in an instant. The worry is that the ‘line of least resistance’ Tory party does threaten such an eventuality.
I understand why Tory MPs act in a cowed fashion. Labour thugs have developed a sinister culture of fear and nervousness that encourages obedience even from their political enemies. Therefore important issues that have the potential to destroy Labour’s competence refuse to be discussed
The Tory party’s embrace of Labour’s position across all areas in effect exposes us all to cancellation
When will people realise that the Tory party’s capitulation to Labour’s politics is an existential threat to the UK?
It would be a step in the right direction were an independent energy policy to be defined in post Brexit UK. My suggestion is:-
Reversion to UK gas both sea and land sourced for heating, cooking, and electrical generation.
Wind generated electricity to be seen as a backup not a front line supply. Maybe useful in producing hydrogen in the future.
Using our own coal where it is necessary to use coal.
Rapidly developing SMRs as a main source of electricity generation.
Longterm putting maximum effort into Fusion Energy developement.
In terms of transport drop the rush to nett zero. Offer direction, but stop trying to force impractical and very expensive change. If electric vehicle were given away they would still be impractical for anything but shopping.
From the way you describe the powerbase of the EU it is an enormous export opportunity for Rolls Royce esspecially if manufacture is set up in a northern freeport.
Today officials and regulators in the UK Energy division of the Business Department are either totally incompetent or actively working against our best interests – Which is it?
February 20, 2022
Bryan. I’d say both. What other conclusion can we reach when we see blatant damage being done to the UK?
February 20, 2022
Bryan. I’d say both. What other conclusion can we reach when we see so much damage being done to our country?
Too true Sir J.
What is the chance that other MPs will agree with you in sufficient numbers to change Government Policy?
February 20, 2022
None, unfortunately. Too many have been given minion jobs in the Government to buy their silence. MPs should be given a free vote, not forced to toe a line with which they disagree, under threat of being sacked or having to resign.
OMG!
The EU wants us to have a second Referendum…in the name of democracy.
Please…NO!
February 20, 2022
No it doesn’t. Pure fiction. The UK has left the EU, end of story …. except for how badly it is going
February 20, 2022
Not us, we have left, but any other EU country that dares to vote to leave and invoke article 50. This follows the usual EU line of vote and vote again until you get the right result.
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
I am sure that today P2 will buy the Sunday Times to read its front page and page two item ‘The wealthy donors with PM’s ears: Billionaires join secret advisory board’.
The good thing (if he does) will be that he might refrain afterwards from asking proof from some commentators on this blog, as he appears to always be ‘as innocent as a new-born lamb’ or as is more commonly said ‘as t***k as a p***k’.
Having our own resources and not using them for the benefit of the country takes a special kind of stupid. Either that or Alexander and his government are working actively and deliberately against all our interests. Not even the excuse of a small majority. It’s 80 seats for goodness sake!
Even more mind bogglingly stupid is to rely on an energy short EU to supply our own energy shortage.
February 20, 2022
Why do we Brits have to pay World Market Prices for our Gas Oil and Coal. As I understand it the UK owns the right to the natural assets below the surface of our landmass and maritime waters. We sell the right to survey it and extract it. Why do we not control the volumes extracted and the price at which the product is sold to the UK consumer. The present situation appears to allow the extracting company to sell on the World market at vast profit while leaving the UK users forced to buy at the same currently inflated prices. Hence the fuel crisis.
I believe thd Norwegians have had tbe sense to create a vast social investment fund from their share of fhe North Sea. Why do we suffer so called government that is so commercially inept and incompetent. The attitude of government to the intellectual and mineral assets of the UK is blighted with a short termism that prefers to spend rather than invest. They fail to get the principals correct never mind their actions. We are governed by a bunch of chancers.
February 20, 2022
Well, noboby can now say, i didn’t know what i was voting for.