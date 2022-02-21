A UK borders and crime policy

Vote Leave did not highlight borders and immigration policy during the campaign, aware of how it would be wrongly caricatured by Remain. Nonetheless others did regularly raise the issue, and many Leave voters liked the idea of controlling numbers of migrants welcomed to the Uk once we had left the EU. The general idea of a points based economic migrant policy where the UK decided how many people to invite and which skill sets would be most welcome gained general support amongst the Leave majority. There was a strong feeling that the EU economic model of allowing many people in to take low paid jobs in the UK keeping downwards pressure on wages was a bad one.
Most of us agreed that the UK should continue once out to offer refuge to those fleeing danger from evil regimes along with other advanced countries, doing our bit to alleviate these ills. Unfinished business from our time in the EU is the persistence of people trafficking and smuggling across the Channel. The old routes using lorries across the narrow straits are now better controlled, only for the trade to develop more reliance on small boats.
The government is putting in a points based system and is out to limit low skills and no skills migration from the safe countries of the EU, something we were not allowed to do as members pledged to free movement. It is important this policy is not damaged by frequent abuse of the sea route by economic migrants arriving without permission. Their lives are placed at risk by the business organisers of unsafe boat trips who violate our migration laws but also break EU laws over sea voyage safety and regulation, over taxation of business profits, and standards of employment.
Ministers have made clear their wish to stop this evil trade in people. Border Force say they will not turn back the small boats to France to show this is a futile trade in the way Australia stopped it for safety reasons. In which case it is surely a fair challenge to Border Force to ask them how they do intend to stop it if they do not like the Minister’s instruction. It is their job to close down these illegal acts, to protect the lives of the trafficked and to enforce the law on both sides of the Channel against unsafe and illegal travel.
A big Brexit win can be higher wages for low skilled jobs with fewer economic migrants and more investment to help workers recruited locally.
You say:- “The government is putting in a points based system and is out to limit low skills and no skills migration from the safe countries of the EU, something we were not allowed to do as members pledged to free movement.”. So why is it talking these fake Conservatives so long? We voted leave almost six years ago now?
Will just an ability to get on a RIB in Calais still give you a free pass and trump the points system anyway? Have they even outlined what the points system will be yet? When if ever will it come into effect?
Will we still have a system of augmenting, aiding & encouraging Calais/Dover RIB arrivals as we do. This so that the problem merely gets larger and larger – it seems so. Just vacuous hot air from Patel but no real action or deterrent policies at all quite the reverse in fact.
I think the real problem was that Johnson hadn’t worked out how he was going to get away with declaring an amnesty for an unknown number of illegal immigrants already here …… without encouraging millions more.
And now he’s so vulnerable he knows he won’t.
But Johnson also knows now that he can rule by decree (secondary legislation), if for some convenient reason another national emergency can be declared. And he knows Starmer’s ‘opposition’ and the broadcast media would support an amnesty. So from his point of view, why not? He’s always wanted to, surely?
Donna,
Under the Fake Tories there are no UK borders. Why pretend there is. 12 years of false promises- proved by historically high numbers to their policies, yet no politician or civil servant sanctioned or sacked. Lots of sham policies, new jobs and roles at taxpayers expense. Why is Useless Patel still in her job? Javid failed while in HO post so why is he in govt? He got rid of detention centres and was proud to announcement tory conference.
It is reasonable to conclude the Tories have consistently lied to try to cut numbers and con the public in getting elected with no intention whatsoever to do anything other than cover up their intentions. No progress towards their own policy goals over 12 long years proves this. Nor do they care how much their elaborate scams have cost the taxpayer!
Look what Biden is doing.
The question is…what is the true motive?
The Great Replacement?
£5 million a day to keep illegal criminals in four star hotels! No cost of living crisis for them!
How many czars and people is Useless Patel going to hire? We are an island, until there is a will to reduce immigration and illegal immigration nothing will change. Patel is making it easier for these people to come here and get jobs!!
Cutting illegal immigration means getting rid of ECHR and UN Migration Pact to act as an independent nation. No mention of this or wasting vast sums of our taxes from JR?
Detention centres would cut the draw as they could not disappear. It would reduce black market labour and crime. Patel tries any sham to con the public.
Yes, LL, if they are going to wreck the country, they might as well make a proper job of it!
Meanwhile :-
‘Tory MP Sir John Redwood has urged the Prime Minister to refocus the British Government’s efforts at delivering the benefits of Brexit.’
‘Asked if the Prime Minister could survive “party gate” the Conservative MP replied: “Yes, I think he can and it’s not helpful, but it doesn’t add a lot to what we already know that he went to certain events in Downing Street, which he believed were just part of the working day or his officials very foolishly had set up for him he didn’t feel he could say no.
“We understand that he said sorry, some people will never forgive him for anything others of us are prepared to forgive him for that. Wasn’t a good look, but it’s not terminal.
“But what does matter is what he is going to do with this power and this majority he still wields.
“He was given this huge trust by the British people, so please, Prime Minister respond to that trust by leading us to the sunlit uplands of growth, greater prosperity, more jobs, great freedoms. ’
I just add Partygate to all the rest of Johnson’s failures. It’s not just Johnson I want to see the back of, it’s the Conservative Party itself. I think it has had its day and is now just a vehicle for chancers and careerists. Sorry for the decent backbenchers like the late Sir David Amess MP, but they were not the ones calling all the shots. There might be chaos for a while but it will come sooner or later anyway. The other way is to just forget voting altogether and accept that things will never get better as outlined in Carlin’s ‘American Dream’. I prefer to be slightly more hopeful than that.
The same impact FoM had on low-paid jobs will now happen to our higher-paid jobs. This Government kowtowed to the Labour Parties demand to lower the minimum wage required to obtain a visa to work in the UK. We will now see foreign workers being brought into our country by companies wanting to reduce their wage bill. Nothing good will come from this points-based system unless this ridiculously low entry-level is raised substantially. Unfortunately, the majority of our politicians seem to be in favour of mass immigration and suppressing the earning capabilities of British people.
Good morning.
Well if the people who are being smuggled into our country would stop paying them to do so then there would not be a problem.
We already pay more than many of the countries that these people are coming from. The Minimum Wage distorts the jobs market by setting the minimum an employer can pay. This intern forces employers to either reduce the number of staff they have and use technology instead or, to employ people illegally. The latter of which drives the illegal immigrants to come here.
And
Again from yesterday – Who is in charge ? If Border Force cannot, or will not, do their job, then what is the point of them ? Get rid !
Sir John, We are not paying taxes for those in public service to provide excuses. We are paying them for results. If results are not forth coming I think we are entitled to our money back.
+1. A lot of root and branch reforms are needed. Not hot air and raising taxes to pay for these people @ £4 billion a year. Sack the Border Force, imprison illegals, deport them asap. If turning them back is dangerous tell France the Euro Tunnel immediate returns is not or police their own borders or its an act of war from them.
February 21, 2022
+1 Mark.
I fear JR is trying a different spin to help his party and govt. 12 years JR of fake promises, fake policy changes, fake targets, fake jobs at huge expense to taxpayers, fake tough talk. What next hate crime and banned on line from speaking about illegal immigration!! Patel wants to stop publishing the figures to hide what is going on!
Every time Farage has been right about your rotten Govt, whether it be Brexit, immigration, foreign policy etc.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
It is reported that the BBC has a women only policy to replace the daft, self confessed raving lefty & Trinity Hall english graduate Marr. A very poor interview of Boris yesterday by Sophie Raywood asking him 17 times questions that he politely said he could & would not answer at this time, very tedious indeed.
The candidate will also doubtless have to be climate alarmists, net zero believers, have no real understanding of science, be a remain voter, approve of the non level playing field for BBC funding, approve of big government and magic money tree inflationary economics and open borders and assistance for anyone who can get on a RIB in France. As virtually all BBC people do.
All rather limiting to recruitment and clearly blatantly sexist – the complete opposite of impartial or balanced.
We now hardly ever get any panelists on Question Time or Any Question who are even remotely to the right of centre politically, let alone any sensible climate realists – so biased, wrong and one sided the BBC has now become.
Alex Dawson in the Times today:- “The Tories need to tell business what they’ll do to create a smaller state” well everything they and others have done (since Thatcher was evicted and the foolish John Major took over has increased the size of the state hugely. Sunak’s very first act was to cut entrepreneurs CGT relief by 90% this even before Covid so he is clearly another deluded Socialist. Since then vast further tax and NI increases, regulatory increases, the net zero rip off energy insanity, endless government waste and misdirected lunacy everywhere you care look.
February 21, 2022
Imagine being so cruel.
Destroying lives.
Why? What is the point?
We all only get one life.
LL forgot the UK is still following EU tax policy (VAT) and state aid rules! IDS wrote about it in the papers yesterday. Why has it taken two years for h8m to do so?
If companies trade in N.Ireland they are tied to EU rules no matter what part of GB they do business from. The UK is in EU orbit not left as lying Johnson claims. Sammi Wilson MP is right, get rid of the protocol. It is the only answer.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
Analysis of BBC staffing showed the one group that was under-represented was white working class males. Wish I could remember where the research paper was – others mad know.
February 21, 2022
That is the case in all our institutions and is reflected in exam performance, but nothing is ever done about it. White privilege, don’t you know.
February 21, 2022
But it slavishly followed Tory doctrine and outsourced all those areas of work.
It is pretty well wholly privatised now on that basis.
February 21, 2022
Lifelogic,
No, the Sophie Raworth interview was very well conducted. She did not let Boris Johnson off the hook. His evasiveness were fully exposed. He could not dodge every question with the excuse of a police enquiry, though it was telling for viewers that his smirk had returned.
February 21, 2022
So Raywood was her surname. So self important and self-centred are the BBC that one had no idea. It was just Sophie all the time. I have never heard of her and she was indeed an abysmal caricature of a contemporary BBC interviewer. Oh, that the current fashion for having an overly polite and self effacing Minister of the Crown being browbeaten by a loud mouthed BBC bore would pass! If only the Ministers would answer back occasionally, put these mediocrities in their place as Macron would.
February 21, 2022
I can’t understand how Border Force is permitted to disregard a Government instruction.
I fully appreciate that it is globally-accepted maritime law that those ‘in peril on the sea’ must be rescued, and that if the Government had instructed the Force to simply gun down the occupants of any dinghy crossing the Channel there would be a justifiable rebellion ~~~ but that isn’t the case here.
No your ministers are just asking Border Force to ram the small Brexit dinghies instead.
Before Brexit there were no dinghies. None. Now there are lots. Which is actually quite funny.
I have great sympathy for the people in the dinghies and zero sympathy for any Brexitist.
That’s good. The Home Office can bus them round to your place for you to look after.
February 21, 2022
Andy,
I am of the police constable class – whom I talk to and socialise with – and know the problems that uncontrolled immigration has caused to policing.
It’s an invasion by any measure. By young men. Why do you like your country being invaded by young men ?
When our people voted in 1975 they did not expect this to be possible. They did not expect to have open borders through much of the USSR.
When were our people going to have any say in the matter ?
In the run up to the referendum Remainer Cameron told us that he went to the EU and asked for more autonomy over our borders and was refused… and so lost the vote.
Now we know the truth. We have mass immigration because the Tories want it.
Had Mr Cameron told us the truth – that the EU were not to blame – even I might have voted Remain.
People were arriving clandestinely in small boats when Anne Widdecombe was Minister of State at the Home Office. Back in the last century. Nothing was done about it so it grew. Year by year. It is only now that the media are interested. Because of Farage, first on LBC, and now on GB News.
Before Brexit migrants knew if they reached the UK, they could be swiftly returned to France, thanks to the co-operation between France and the UK ensured by EU rules. Now they know if they recah the UK, they will stay here, because the UK is no longer part of any international co-operation on the matter. It’s Brexit in a nutshell – Britain has lost power, lost influence, lost ways to co-operate, and spends its time talking to itself
February 21, 2022
Are you saying its all a French plot
February 21, 2022
How stupid can you get. Before Brexit there were no restrictions on anyone coming from mainland Europe. Despite all the political talk, all we have done is prevent them coming by conventional routes. They still come by rib. Think about it, they are voting with their feet to be in the UK, having assuaged any thought of remaining in the EU. What do they know which you seemingly do not.
February 21, 2022
Yes there were restrictions.
You could not cross the border into this country without a valid passport which entitled you to do so.
This country was not in the Schengen area.
So refugees etc. could not enter.
February 21, 2022
If the Navy disobey they will be in big trouble and no doubt have the ambulance chasing lawyers after them
February 21, 2022
Councils are being pressured to offer more homes, when there is already a shortage of homes for people who have been on the council housing list for years.
We are constantly told of the ‘advantages’ but never the downside. If this goes on much longer, I can see trouble ahead. The truth is, that except for special interest groups, the public are fed up to the teeth with this situation!
Cheshire Girl. Agree. I am fed up hearing the media and do gooders going on about the poor state of accommodation these illegals have to stay in. Do they think homes can be plucked from the air and are they not aware that many of our own are living in shocking conditions and have been for a long time? Can someone like Andy tell me how many he thinks will be enough before it starts to impact not on pensioners lives but on the future of his kids? I don’t know about others but when I see very crowded cities that are the norm it makes me realise I don’t want to live like that.
February 21, 2022
While I’m sure that Border Force is in some ways useless, I blame you, the politicians, for the ‘refugee’ crisis. Until you, the politicians, address the pull factors, the economic migrants posing as refugees will keep coming. You, the politicians, need to ‘man-up’ and be a lot more Danish in your policy-making. You, the politicians, do not have my consent to make me a minority in my own country. I won’t vote Conservative again until you, Conservative MPs, demand that this problem is sorted out.
P.S. Care to hazard a guess at how many Ukrainean refugees we will have to house if Russia attacks? I’ll go with 20,000.
Is that to add to the 3 million Chinese Hong Kongers, 20,000 Afghans, 700,000 other migrants each year @ £3000 each for health and public services. After 11.5 years, no more excuses from this left of centre socialist Government. Man up and act or get out.
February 21, 2022
For every Ukrainean givn permission to reside here, two Russians should be expelled. We cannot keep expanding the population.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
The government is to allow some low paid immigration, eg. care workers. Are there any restrictions to the job, ensuring they stay in care work, or can this be used as a back door by an immigrant taking a care work job but moving onto a higher paid job outside care work as soon as possible, therefore creating a new care work vacancy to permit even more immigration, and one less well paid job for UK citizens.
February 21, 2022
Back door immigration. We have over a million illegal immigrants all working, all being assimilated. Zero efforts to return them. This government lies to us.
IDS tells us that it has done SFA about Brexit opportunities and highlights, as we do, weak ministers not dealing with their Civil Servants.
Nadine in the ST supplement yesterday said she owes everything to Boris, hence confirming what we know, self aggrandisement over the wishes of the voters. Make that a metaphor for the rest of the government. No wonder the charlatan gets away with it.
February 21, 2022
She used to speak out. Now just a sycophant.
February 21, 2022
Well indeed. Once the last person receiving out-of-work benefits has finally moved into employment this move might be appropriate. Until then. not.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
Sir J,
Well differentiated between economic migrants and refugees fleeing dangerous conditions.
In practice, it is the low-skill economic migrants that have caused most concern to UK residents. You should include figures showing the scale of numbers in the 2 groups over the last 20 years. Of course the ‘elites’ wanted those migrants flowing into the UK. It kept wages low and saved employers the cost of investing in greater productivity. It is very clear that since end 2020 we are seeing rising wages for many, as labour shortages move more power to the individual. Next we need to see investment in higher productivity and automation.
By definition, everyone who arrives by boat without a permit is an illegal.
They should all be deported to a third party processing centre and only the very, very few found to be proper refugees, using the narrowest of definitions, would be considered for admittance. Even then, as they have come from a safe country, they should be rejected as they should have claimed asylum there.
February 21, 2022
Automation of what? Half the people in this country already make a living making coffee or cutting hair or painting nails or cutting hair or delivering takeaways – if you automate those jobs what will those people do for a living? Maybe we could all become therapists and pay each other to talk about our problems. If you automate manufacture even more than it is already, there will be more people who need to make coffee for a living.
February 21, 2022
Vote Leave did not highlight borders and immigration policy, but it was brought up by the public over and over again. Vote Leave, like the current Con party did not have the courage to take on its opponants!
Policy is in tatters, to the extent that illegals arriving by boat, must be with the consent of the PM and HS with Border Force acting as the welcome committee. The rhetoric is meaningless guff.
Disband BF and send the navy with instructions to stop the boats and escort them back to French waters. When the French have stopped shouting and the boats have been stopped the trade will die down.
February 21, 2022
But is it the case that the govt has got itself so entangled in international laws that it HAS to take all comers? ( I mean I know that international law can be broken etc but our govt does tend to pander).
And WHY is mass immigration so attractive to said govt?
Is it about GDP or destroying the nation state ( that seems likely)?
Since 2015 I have noticed no increase in reasonably priced labour but just a vastly more crowded country with overburdened services and too much building.
Or is it all simply about appeasing the Left ( whose only objective is to destroy the Right)?
February 21, 2022
@EverHopeful
Why is the government keen on mass immigration? Because it is the only way they can try to balance the books. Governments continuously run up debt and need more and more tax. The only way they can do this – because they are congenitally useless – is to increase the population. More people means more jobs and more tax. If they limit public spending they hope the extra tax will get the deficit down.
It is, of course, undiluted nonsense – as immigrants get old too and place demand on public services. We are already at the point where the NHS is next to useless. Governments don’t care because they are only interested in one thing – the next election.
February 21, 2022
So what was that big poster, in front of which Farage was widely depicted, showing hosts of apparently non-Europeans approaching, and captioned “breaking point” all about then?
Who cares which part of the Leave campaign did or did not use it?
February 21, 2022
Can I come and live in your house please?
And bring all my family.
Do you have enough beds for 10 and enough food to feed us all going forward?
Thanks!!
February 21, 2022
and my extended family as we must be related somewhere and my human rights always trumps the English. Woke woke woke.
February 21, 2022
Why don’t you ask The Guardian what it was about? It was their photo of the refugees streaming into Europe at Merkel’s invitation.
February 21, 2022
They were not invited in. The photograph was taken in Slovenia – and featured mostly people fleeing from the conflict in Syria. Shamefully, these people fleeing persecution were pushed away by country after country after country. Appalling dog whistle politics by all. Confronted with them at Germany’s border Mrs Merkel – bravely and at great political cost to herself – did the decent thing and let them stay.
Millions fled Germany in the 1930s when they were persecuted – Britain turned many away then. This time Germany received the persecuted – Mrs Merkel proving again why she is the greatest post war politician anywhere in Europe.
Your sneering attitude to people fleeing war is appalling. What the hell is wrong with you?
February 21, 2022
And it was on every front page at that time.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
It was not a Guardian’s picture, it was a picture taken on 15 October 2015 on the Croatia-Slovenia border by Jeff Mitchell, a Getty Images staff photographer.
And of the more than 1.7 m migrants that were on the move that summer, a total of 2.5 m between 2015 and 2017, 1.4 m ended up in Germany, 276 k in France, 239 k in Italy, 205 k in Sweden, 109 k in Austria, and 97 k in the UK, and the rest within 22 other EU countries (eurostat, 03/06/2021).
Farage has certainly been very successful at whipping up all the good people of England. I wonder why he has not yet been sent to the Lords.
February 21, 2022
SJR referred explicitly to the ‘Vote Leave’ campaign, lad. Farage was not part of it, and in fact criticised it at the time.
You might try reading a post properly before you respond to it.
February 21, 2022
Given the lack of housing for new arrivals and the fact that public services are, by common consent, stretched to breaking point – I would say we are self-evidently at ‘breaking point’. The NHS and Social Care seem broken to me. The roads are broken. The railways are a joke. Energy is beyond farce. Councils plead poverty despite massive increases in council tax since 1997. Defence is a joke with our services a shadow of what they were. Education is pitiful these days. Yet, strangely, half the world wants to live here.
February 21, 2022
“Border Force say they will not turn back the small boats to France”
Then sack the lot of them, including the Minister purportedly in charge.
Bring in a law that criminalises aiding foreigners to enter the country illegally. And make the sentencing stiff enough, i.e. £50,000 fine and 5 years in prison for every person aiding and abetting, would probably work as a deterrent.
February 21, 2022
The boat people travelling to Australia were making far longer journeys than those crossing the Channel.
In general their craft were seaworthy.
It was also known that the countries from which they were sailing and of which the occupants were subjects were not listed as ones from which asylum was necessary. Nor were those countries routes for those who were.
The position is quite different here.
February 21, 2022
Quite true. The refugees crossing the Channel are coming from a safe country where they are not at risk of death or persecution.
I agree that the Border Force should be sacked for failing to follow orders. Likewise for any publicly funded employment.
February 21, 2022
No, they are coming THROUGH safe countries. They are not coming FROM safe countries. They are mostly from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Yemen.
Perhaps we should send you to one of those safe countries – to see how you get on?
February 21, 2022
You might remember that after WWII, obeying orders was not a defence against the crime of killing defenceless people?
No?
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
You mean France is a tyrannical regime from which asylum seekers should be welcomed?
February 21, 2022
Not at all, just that their boats are unsafe to be towed back, and there is no law to say that they must apply for asylum in France.
The UK has left the Dublin accords when it left the European Union too.
February 21, 2022
Dave. Ha ha. You’ve just stumbled on the reason Andy and NHL don’t want to live in their beloved France.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
As a registered refugee/asylum seeker in France you’ll be issued an ID like their own citizens and required to carry it, not in the UK…..thats why they don’t wont to register in France, if they do, they could never get to the honey jar of the UK
February 21, 2022
In some senses I don’t blame them in seeking asylum from France but I don’t think France is on any prescribed list of those seeking asylum. 0/10
February 21, 2022
I think you miss several points
1. There is a legal process to migrate here
2. These illegals are coming from France, hardly a war torn country, therefore if they want to claim asylum here, they should follow the legal process while in that safe country.
3. The distance or craft suitability is irrelevant, these migrants are arriving illegally and deliberately ignoring the points above
4. These migrants whether you like or not, are law breakers, why should the UK taxpayer be forced to keep them?
5. Perhaps all those who want uncontrolled illegal immigrants arriving here daily, should put their money where their mouth is, and take full responsibility for them.
February 21, 2022
Yes it is different here. A government refusing to be a……..Government and enforcing Border laws or deporting those who enter illegally because it refuses to amend Human Rights abuses on its own population!
February 21, 2022
Do you seriously think the people in the boats are fleeing a war? Where are the old people? The treasured possessions? The general picture of a refugee is someone grabbing what they can carry, gathering up their family and fleeing in front of an advancing army. I’m under the impression that the vast majority of the people arriving in boats are young men who have thrown their identity papers away and have paid someone a lot of money to help them to enter this country illegally. They are coming here for a better life – not because they are refugees from war. They may well be refugees from some awful situation at home – no-one can deny there are a lot of horrible places to live in the world. The question surely must be – how many additional people do you want here? And, do other people’s views on this count too? I’d say a majority believe there are plenty of people here already. I’d go so Farr as to say that for the vast majority of people – the working class – things were better in 1960 (before mass immigration really got going) than in 2022.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
A good point. Smuggling contraband such as a crateful of whisky, costing the exchequer a few £100s carries more punishment than harbouring people, which is being done on a daily basis by Border Force staff, and costs the exchequer hundreds of thousands per boatload. Where’s the Treasury when it’s needed?
February 21, 2022
J Bush :
The boats being hired by the illegal immigrants are getting bigger.
So I’m expecting by this summer the illegal immigrants will be hiring/buying much bigger boats and then the “borders are a pain” Border Force will no longer have the excuse that they cannot tow them back to France.
February 21, 2022
Government should put its people’s needs first, by which I mean resist the pressure from businesses for cheap labour. Businesses have to play their part in providing decent jobs to indigenous people. High time they were socially responsible. Seasonal schemes can be reinvigorated for those industries that patently need them. Brexit was partly about us not shafting the working class.
The legal framework that allows migrants to stay here for months and years has to be undone, and a new one created that is fit for our time and the invasion of fake asylum seekers we face.
Basically, Government has to be strong and put working class Brits first. It’s a tall order from this lot or any of the current political parties.
And a p.s. Leave Hong Kongers where they are. Don’t open our doors to x million when we don’t have to.
gov.uk, 29/07/2021 ‘Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas) welcome – information for local authorities’
Potentially 5.4 m, practically (it is thought) 300,000 over five years.
February 21, 2022
One thing that this whole sorry affair has highlighted is that that one can not be reliant on the French police authorities to stop the boats actually getting into the water. The number of times they have been exposed as nothing more than bystanders as the human cargo passes them by.
For far too long this country has been played the mug taking anyone and everyone and not applying strict rules regarding deportation.
Like the curse of the Climate Change Act our politicians have got to repeal both Human Rights Act and the strangled hold of the ECHR used with great effect by lawyer’s if they want to actually achieve anything.
This will give all the illegal invaders no rights regarding what treatment they can expect. Harsh as this may be this country cannot afford to carry on as it is when dealing with these people. When the word on the street is they are better off staying in France or Europe they will not come. Our dingy loving legal teams should face a cap on how much they can charge to represent these invaders.
Don’t wring your hands look sorry the government has a majority of 80 stop talking and actually do bit the bullet and do something.
France could stop this despicable trade immediately by taking back all the illegal immigrants that manage to land in the UK. They choose not to do this, yet receive no condemnation from the human rights organisations. These organisations clearly don’t care about the loss of life.
February 21, 2022
Bloke turns up on the beach. He has no papers and won’t say where he comes from. Where do you deport him to? Do you thing other countries are happy for us to dump people on them!
What do you do with this young man? Put him in a camp behind barbed wire forever? Or until he tells you where he came from?
It strikes me the only way to put people off making the journey in a boat is to put pontoons at sea and turn the boats around. With drones and the resources of the navy, it ought to be possible to safely intercept the boats and make it clear they will not be allowed int our territorial waters.
The alternative is to basically say to the rest of the world ‘if you can get here, any way you can, you will be allowed to settle here. This would mean endless and unlimited immigration. Now, you might be up for that but I suggest the vast majority of people believe we have had too much immigration and want it stopped.
February 21, 2022
You seem unwilling to say that the only way to prevent the illegal arrival of small boats is the immediate offshoring of the migrants and their applications to stay. A borders bill, which states that asylum claims by those arriving via the Channel will not be accepted,will simply not stop the flow. Only when people realise they will waste several thousand Euros and be dealt with away from the UK will there no longer be an incentive to come. That’s how Australia did it. The pro migrant pressure groups who say this would increase cost to the UK are wrong. That may happen in only the very short term as the migrants would soon learn that they are wasting their money on Channel crossings. Unfortunately this is another ‘too difficult to bother with properly’ issue for this social democrat government.
February 21, 2022
Precisely, and our host knows he’d be getting some wry looks if he made that suggestion in current circumstances. In more normal times, as in Australia, that idea would be mainstream.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
I believe it would be humanitarian to afford the migrants a right to present their case for asylum, only let their case be pro bono for the lawyers bringing it, or crowd-funded or paid for by charity, not paid out of the public purse. And let the lawyers or charities stand as guarantors for the migrants’ upkeep and post bail until their case has been decided.
February 21, 2022
Border Force Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O’Mahoney (ex royal marine) said recently at a home office committee that his job wasn’t to return illegal immigrants; it was to ensure their safe arrival when they enter our waters
The Leave campaigns promoted the misconception that European Union membership meant that the UK could not control immigration from ANY source.
In fact its control over that from everywhere was always sovereign, except that it could not refuse entry to fellow European Union citizens, no more.
So leaving has not changed its position with that from most of the world, and from where historically the great majority has come.
However, it has reduced the ability of the UK to return some refugees and asylum seekers under European Union agreements.
February 21, 2022
It has also reduced the ability of EU nationals to undercut poor British people in the jobs market, increasing their wages. Low wage migrants can save up to buy a palace in their own country, and indigenous folk here can’t.
I guess that doesn’t help your cause much though, does it? Poor British people don’t count, do they?
February 21, 2022
It has also completely removed the right of British people to work in the EU – causing vast damage to a huge number of livelihoods and lives. These poor British people don’t appear to count to you.
February 21, 2022
Change the subject eh?
February 21, 2022
He has no concept of Nationality and patriotism. Same as the legacy Party’s.
February 21, 2022
How come people in e.g. Germany doing comparable work to the low-paid in this country are nothing like as badly paid?
They’re very much in the European Union aren’t they?
Find out. The answer is very simple.
February 21, 2022
‘Low wage migrants can save up to buy a palace in their own country’. How could they do that if they are low wage? And what prevents low wage indigenous folk here from saving? Their low wages? And what prevents low wage indigenous folk here now rich from saving to emigrate and have a golden retirement in one of the low wage countries?
I guess your argument does not hold much water, does it?
February 21, 2022
The modern left don’t like the poor working class anymore.
February 21, 2022
Nottingham Lad Himself :
Leaving the EU has meant that immigration from the EU can be controlled.
Although we have 6m EU nationals who have applied for settled status in the UK we do now have the ability to prevent further immigration from the EU when the EU expands further eastwards as far as the Urals (PM Cameron Kazakhstan speech 2013).
Of course, leaving the EU does not stop immigration from the rest of the World, and it appears that our decision makers are unwilling to curb these high levels of immigration despite a majority of the UK population wanting immigration to be reduced.
Sir John, we already have a UK borders policy which is presumably working as intended: (i) The Home Secretary reassures the public by making speeches saying the government is going to keep out illegal migrants, (ii) the UK Border Force ships go out and bring them in, (iii) the arrivals are housed in hotels at public expense, (iv) many of the arrivals are eventually given leave to remain, and a share code they can give an employer, so as to work legally in this country (v) migrant arrivals carry out the low-paid jobs British people don’t want.
Who says it’s not working?
February 21, 2022
Also, the disgraceful thing about those who come across the Channel is, that we don’t know, where they come from, how old they are, the state of their health, whether or not they have a criminal record. As most of them destroy their papers, we only have their word for it.
I cant imagine any other Country going along with this, and making its Citizens pay for it. The Home Secretary is not fit for purpose. We need someone who has the courage to really tackle this problem – if there is such a person.
February 21, 2022
Clough. Just how many illegals does it take to do these jobs? There’s only so much to do and we’ve had hundreds of thousands coming in.
February 21, 2022
Almost correct.
v) Migrant arrivals do jobs that the Elites want to pay a low wage for without having to raise those wages. Meanwhile the Elites can pay each other phone number salaries for THEIR jobs.
February 21, 2022
Seems to me that the Tories would like it to be the border force staff’s fault if people arrive here unlawfully, and for them to face possible dismissal if they fail to stop that, but also for them to bear the criminal responsibility if any person dies or is hurt as a result of the actions necessary to prevent that.
It’s always the front line’s fault as ever.
February 21, 2022
If Border Farce REFUSE to carry out the instructions the Government has given them, then the entire senior management of the FARCE should be dismissed and others recruited who WILL do the job.
So why doesn’t the Government do it? The same reason it won’t deal with all the other obstruction in the Civil Service/Quangocracy…… it doesn’t want to/doesn’t have the cojones.
Ultimately, the Human Rights Act is the problem and the International Agreements previous Governments signed us up to when the world was a very different place. We wouldn’t need to turn the boats back if the Human Rights Act was repealed or amended so we could easily and quickly deport them. And the vast majority wouldn’t have any justification whatsoever to come here if the International Agreements were reviewed or we no longer abided by them because they are inappropriate for the 21st century.
But once again – the Government doesn’t have the Will or cojones to do it.
February 21, 2022
The first item on any immigration policy must be to train more of our own people to do (and be prepared to do) the jobs we are importing low paid people to fill. This will require a long hard look at the benefits system so that staying at home long term when you are able to work is not an option.
The second item on that immigration policy must be that no one who comes to this country gets any support – if you can’t afford to come then don’t come. If you come and end up a vagrant or destitute then you are deported.
As to the crime policy, and this also applies to immigration, we need to adopt a zero tolerance approach to crime and criminals. Pursue burglaries, pursue bad parking pursue anti-social behaviour. However on the basis that sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never harm me, speech (and writings) should be free, however offensive anyone finds it.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
It’s coming up to seven years since the vote and farmers still haven’t got the staff that they need.
Nor have abattoirs, with perfectly good livestock being destroyed and buried by the thousands.
What brexit “wins”?
February 21, 2022
where are all these thousands of livestock being buried?
February 21, 2022
Why aren’t these jobs being done by the immigrants then as you are always saying they are? God knows over the years we’ve had enough in.
February 21, 2022
N L H
Livestock being destroyed and buried?
Where did you get those figures from pal?
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
There was, as you put it, “a strong feeling” that allowing many people in to take low paid jobs in the UK kept downwards pressure on wages, but it was also economic gobbledegook. Migrants create wealth and grow the economy, now after Brexit the economy is shrinking and prices are rocketing. So sad that the Conservative Party, commited to free trade in Mrs Thatcher’s time, has become an inward looking nationalist cult
February 21, 2022
The U.K. is currently the fastest growing economy in the G7. Inflation is higher in the US – which has never been in the EU – and about the same in Germany, which still is. Do check your facts before you post.
February 21, 2022
Gary Megson : “Migrants create wealth and grow the economy…”
Many immigrants don’t create any wealth for the country and as for “growing the economy” most people are more interested in GDP/capita than simply GDP.
There are 80 billion people in the World many of whom would like to come to the UK for a “better life” despite not agreeing with our democracy, laws and culture.
You’re keen for immigrants to come here. Do you have an upper limit or do you believe, as did a previous Labour Home Secretary, that there is no natural upper limit?
February 21, 2022
Japan’s GDP per capita increase rubbishes your assertion on immigration, not a country to have pursued the mass immigration model but now has a GDP capita higher than ours. Of course if you cram millions of people into a country there will be an increase in GDP, just having to build all the houses and infrastructure will result in that , but it doesn’t mean we get richer or our quality of life improves.
As for nationalistic cult, if only there was a hint of pride in our country or a bit of nationalism, currently what we see is quite the reverse, everything that made us what we were is getting pulled down and trashed.
February 21, 2022
Until you are paying 40% tax you are a net cost to the country, so the “economic gobbledegook” is claiming that migrants doing low paid jobs “create wealth and grow the economy”.
February 21, 2022
The economy is not shrinking.
Best growth in the G7
And free trade is exactly what the UK government is aiming for.
Exports to the rest of the world are growing.
Our trade deficit with the EU is reducing.
Inflation is happening in America and in the EU
Is that due to brexit?
Good inward investment levels.
Low unemployment with loads of job vacancies.
Overall your post Gary was completely rdiculous nonsense.
February 21, 2022
A lot of hand-wringing from our host and those posting here but ‘illegal’ immigration is a worldwide phenomenon that is not going away. The EU countries have no real incentive to stop migrants to the UK now we have left the EU. As members we could debate solutions on equal terms. As for the so called low wage impact, where are the care workers, hospitality staff and others that were so welcomed here until 2016. The Conservative party continues to offer easy, glib solutions to the electorate but finds it difficult to produce results; viz. social care, immigration numbers, levelling up, amongst many others.
February 21, 2022
Illegal immigration did not suddenly appear when we left the EU. It is the perceived movement of the have nots to the domain of those assumed to have. I do not blame the have nots, but the train is already overloaded and the doors should be shut.
February 21, 2022
middle of the road : “As for the so called low wage impact, where are the care workers, hospitality staff and others that were so welcomed here until 2016.”
6m EU nationals have applied for UK settled status.
February 21, 2022
Two issues here:
So the truth of it is that Civil Servants tell Ministers what they will and won’t do? The whole thing needs resetting. I think that was the point of voting Leave, not making it a bit more tricky for Ministers to do some fancy footwork to avoid upsetting Border Force etc.!
On the subject of Leave stopping low wage migrants, I think the point is that we have thousands of teens and 20 somethings either subsidised on useless courses or doing nothing productive. We have thousands of jobs at the foot of the ladder. It seems far more sensible to match these two than to import third party migrants to work for peanuts and effectively enable indigenous kids to stay out of the labour market.
February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022
Just absolutely fed up now with the lack of government action on almost anything that would be a positive help to our Country and people.
Seems that every which way you turn, you see Government failure of one sort or another, the only thing that seems to be doing well is the wastage of taxpayer money, and increasing the tax burden on everyone.
I see people are at last waking up to the effects of a freeze on personal tax allowances.
I also see talk of charging more people for prescription medication, meanwhile the NHS is funding Rainbow painted pedestrian crossings, and diversity managers amongst many other wasted projects.
February 21, 2022
The ONLY solution that will work is a third country processing centre with immediate deportation of all illegal immigrants on arrival. That is another Australian solution that has been proved to work and we have Ascension Island avaliable for the purpose, although, I would place the processing centre in a rather more cold and unpleasant place as further discouragement. In reality, the centre will hardly have to be used as the traffic will stop almost immediately. All we have to demonstrate is the determination to implement the policy by moving the first few boat loads there.
Yes, it would be expensive to operate, if the trade continued, but it won’t. In any event, the cost of accommodating all of the current migrants including housing, education etc here in the UK is clearly much higher than we are being told.
February 21, 2022
In this case Border Force staff are correct, it is the ignorant politicians proposing to turn the boats back that are wrong :
Turning back an overloaded, underpowered rubber boat ( they are not even RIBs ), is fraught with difficulty and breaches the law of the sea. The boats are so fragile, overloaded, underpowered and ill equipped that they pose a risk to life and any seafarer has a legal obligation to assist.
The only solution is to stop them being launched in the first place.
February 21, 2022
I think a good start to controlling immigration would be to stop the reasons why migrants want to come here. For many, it is our generous welfare and assistance packages.
When Merkel spoke to the UK Parliament, she highlighted this reason, pointing out that we should have residency and contribution criteria before allowing migrants to access our system. Cameron was unwilling to do this because while we were in the EU, it would mean applying such criteria to all, including UK citizens.
But there’s nothing to stop us doing this now. Meanwhile, we cannot build houses fast enough and our own people suffer because they cannot access our overloaded services.
February 21, 2022
Yes it is important that BREXIT is exploited, BUT will it make any difference to our lives, when you consider what is going on in Canada – with the fear it could so easily happen here!
Why is nothing being said about police brutality over there against peaceful protestors?
Now that foreign troops have landed in Canada, to quell the protests, we can expect to see exactly how democracy dies.
Let’s be very clear about this, the Canadian people are about to be subjugated.
February 21, 2022
I should add the troops came in under the UN banner
February 21, 2022
A statement made in yesterday’s Canadian Emergency Powers debate.
“A country that cannot control its borders is not sovereign.”
Yes, the Canadian MPs had a lively entertaining session on Sunday.
February 21, 2022
“Most of us agreed that the UK should continue once out to offer refuge to those fleeing danger from evil regimes ”
Would someone in the British political class actually do the sums of what that undertaking entails? You politicians are supposed to look to the future and try to do what is best for our country, not be totally ruled by emotion and the now without any regard to what you are handing on to future generations . I have said before the UN Convention of Refugees is completely unworkable especially when tied to the Human Rights Act, there is no hope of having any control of numbers while those two remain of the statute books. This is another case, like the EU, where we find our politicians are incapable of doing what is right by our country, treatise signed up to with the UN is more important to them than the interests of our people.
Lionel Shriver in the Spectator pens an article about the massive population demographics occurring in Africa, she sees the problem and she can’t be classed as a right winger, so when are you lot going to wake up?
The whole mass immigration , asylum, illegal immigration is a pyramid type trading scam , the more people you let in the more people have family connections to bring in even more people under the Human Rights Act. The 28,000 people who invaded our coastline last year, at 300 patients to a GP, well there is 90 more GPs you need, and the 200k net immigration , well there is another 700 GPs you will need.
You are sinking us under the weight of humanity and you care more about them than you do about us.
February 21, 2022
S J S
Good post
The starting point is for somebody to put a motion to the Commons requiring repudiation of the UN Global Compact on Migration. I don’t care if it’s ‘not binding’, if we don’t agree with it why have we signed it?
February 21, 2022
The government must be worried about the near certainty of a public outcry and protest if it continues apace, as they have stopped announcing how many daily arrivals we are getting.
Treating the British public with contempt.
February 21, 2022
Nothing effective will be done until our adherence to ECHR legislation ends and we have our own version in operation that reflects the realities of the 21st. Century. At the same time we need to look into the origin of the lawyers remuneration involved in the business of immigration. Ensure that they receive no fees or expenses from the public purse. Tricky when Parliament is over populated with lawyers.
The only effective regulator of Channel migration is the weather. The Home Office seems to have been totally emasculated re immigrant control for decades, or is that your choice Permanent Secretary. The French Government have no visible interest in halting the movement at source because possitively encouraging immigrant departure from their shores solves their problem. I would put a punative tax, per illegal from France, on every french vehicle or cheese we import. Levies should be set at levels that cover the costs of Border Force and subsequent living costs against each immigrant picked up, not forgetting heavy contributions to the RNLI. We could offer discounts on any illegals returned to France. The boss of Renault might put more persuasive arguements to Macron than ever Pritti Patel achieves. I do not lay blame at her desk, her hands having been very effectively tied.
In this situation we should look carefully at the various money streams, where are they and who benefits. Then we should turn the tap off and make the consequences of doing nothing, financially punative. There might be short term risks, but it would concentrate and direct minds.
February 21, 2022
There will be no change. Unless the law is changed it is it not possible to do as Australia did, which is presumably why we have the odd situation that the border force are refusing instructions from the government.
Ian Duncan-Smith says the government have done “sweet FA” by way of taking advantages of the freedoms of Brexit through regulatory reform. Indeed, and if that’s the plan it would be better to admit that ‘clean’ Brexit is pointless as we don’t intend to take advantage of it, and go with the EEA / Norway model. As was argued by some leave supporters such as Christopher booker and Peter Hitchens. I anticipate that this is what a Labour govt would do, whether they campaign for it or not. If there’s no appetite amongst Conservative MPs for the hard graft of making the most of Brexit freedoms, then they should also choose a PM who would go this route. The Boris Johnson model of maximum antipathy with the EU, whilst doing nothing to diverge from the EU model, indeed if anything taking the U.K. in an even ‘greener’ and more statist – corporatist direction, is the worst of all worlds.
It will be interesting to see.
Remember the 2009 European elections when UKIP came second shouting about immigration….well its been 13 years and this Tory government has done nothing to alleviate the issues, nothing….its been groundhog day for 13 years
February 21, 2022
The number of issues that the Government cant or will not deal with is increasing – NIA. Getting Brexit Done, NHS, Cross Channel Migrants. There will be ” wreckoning” (apolgies to HG Wells.)
February 21, 2022
I suppose we should feel grateful, if a little selfish, that it’s only, as far as we know, hotel guests being denied their accommodation, turfed out often at short notice to make way for these incomers at which point all becomes hush hush as the hotel count increases by the month. Many of these migrants, reportedly, pay sums of money to these seemingly free to operate unhindered criminal facilitators than many people in this country will ever achieve as savings in their lifetimes. And we want & need to get our tourism industry up & running ! Look around a bit closer politicians & maybe stop focusing on the sob stories seen in mainly two of our major media outlets and see and understand how people are feeling seeing their communities and towns changing before their eyes, not always for the better & sometimes witnessing some disturbing occurrences.
1. I do not understand how an outfit such as Border Force can refuse to comply with an instruction from a minister and no further action is taken. The force should be re-created (in an instantaneous way, such that employees can re-apply for their jobs) and put under new management. Thus, any dissenting voices can be weeded out.
2. A points-based system is all well and good – depending how easy it is to get the points. Australia make it diffcult, the UK currently still make it easy, with a low salary level across the board. It seems that £25k salary in higher paid professions simply invites an influx of foreign labour into the higher-end professions.
Where EU membership tended to produce a glut of labour in low-end jobs, driving down wages, the same could now be happening in sectors such as medicine, IT, engineering etc. If we are not careful we will see a “brain drain” along the lines of the Labour government of the 1960s/70s which was due to overtaxing, but now we have that and obscene regulation such as IR35, immigration, cultural creep and other factors driving people to consider working elsewhere in the Anglosphere and other developed countries.
February 21, 2022
Mrs. May signed the UK up to the UN’s Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and REGULAR Migration (CGM) without ANY Parliamentary vote let alone a referendum, not that the indigenous people of the UK have ever had a say on migration, even when it meant large inflows.
Our current decision makers wish to follow this policy even to the extent of encouraging the illegal immigration of young men of fighting age and no ID with 4 star hotel accommodation, £40/week pocket money and the freedom to roam our streets as they wish for as long as they like.
Now there are many people in the World who intend to take advantage of a “better life” in the UK even though they do not agree with our democracy, laws and culture.
But with a current World population of 8 billion and increasing at 80m/year it is clear that at some point immigration to the UK will cease.
But what will be the condition of the UK when this happens and how it will happen?
Of course our current decision makers will be long gone by then, just as they will be long gone when their Net Zero Strategy reaches its inevitable end.
February 21, 2022
Most posts today are saying that this or that should be done to stop immigration, but none of which will be done by your party. This has been going on for decades.
Your party is useless, but even more useless are the English electorate in general.
Sometimes (not often) I feel sorry for Priti as the Home Orifice has always been a the worst Ministry for breaking one’s political back, as they appear a law unto themselves. However I feel she’s had long enough to get a grip of the situation…..
What’s to be done – my 10 penneth – as immigrant control could be construed a “Brexit Opportunity”, why not set up a new separate team to repel coastal borders under JRM. I am sure there are many willing folk who would join to ensure these illegal boats were returned to French waters, robustly and safely. In parallel reduce the Border Farce headcount, no net cost to the Treasury, just savings from not having 20k extra p.a. living off the taxpayers. As for the rest of the Home Office Ministry, run it down progressively and port their functions to alternative ones where the interviewed and newly recruited people are aligned.
Still need to purge the remainers and left-winger, that’s the root cause of all these intractable problems.
February 21, 2022
Ah…no worries.
Patel has taken action!
She’s doing her darnedest to protect us from “harmful” protests.
Let us be joyful!
February 21, 2022
The aim of the globalist left, of which Johnson is for his own reasons a member, is to destroy the cohesiveness of this and other countries. So the people whom they almost exclusively bring have nothing in common with the values of western civilisation, their beliefs are actually incompatible with and destructive of those values. This is what people are rightly so frightened of. But the ruling cabal here took free speech from us some time ago.
Water to water semi submersible vessel is best way to deal with the boat people, once on the vessel they can be transported to anywhere.
February 21, 2022
The current policy of allowing the boats to cross is dangerous, reckless and callous. People have already died because of it and many more will do so.
It’s a nasty idea as it enourages more deaths.
Since the Home Office controls Border Force, why can’t it tell Border Force to do exactly what the Australians did?
You have not made that clear Sir John.
Or let me put it another way.
Border Force is part of the Home Office. Why then, is Border Force not doing what, we are being told, Government Ministers (presumably including the Home Secretary) want?
Never mind the safety of these people. They were ‘safe’ in the countries they have already traveled through.
I’m sure there are crooks running the show. So what? Why is this country involved in catching the crooks?
None of the excuses we have been fed make any sense.
It has been going on for far too long and constantly growing.
Way past time your government stopped it.
February 21, 2022
those coming in supposedly as “highly skilled” are a big problem too, especially when they bring skills that are already in oversupply, or undercut the local workforce discouraging Brits from entering, or training for, that line of work. its especially bad when many of them have little more than degrees in plagiarism. its is even more especially bad when many of them do little other than move British jobs offshore, and actively engage in stealing British intellectual property. Its even worse when you realise the massive tax perk their outsourcing employers get by using them, like 1st 12 months in the country completely free of both employers and employees national insurance. ITS NOT JUST LOW SKILLED IMMIGRATION, ITS THE GENERAL OUT OF CONTROL NATURE OF THE SYSTEM WHICH FAILS TO LISTEN TO THOSE OF US THAT KNOW IN DETAIL EXACTLY WHAT IS GOING ON.
February 21, 2022
It’s simple.
Global one world government
( with local Mayors)
OR
Individual self governing Nation States
Choose.
Get it out in the open.
I would like to see the pros and cons
of both sides.
Sir John, you say “Border Force say they will not turn back the small boats to France”. Then why aren’t they sacked? That is what any other employer would do to staff who refused to obey instructions. The only possible answer is that Priti Useless never really wanted the boats to be turned back in the first place and was merely pretending, in order to deceive those British people and Tory MPs stupid enough to believe her.
We are told that Border Force fear that illegal immigrants will jump in the water, but if they wish to try to swim to the UK they should be left to it – they will soon turn back to the safety of the dinghy of their own accord. They should certainly NOT be picked up. The RNLI should not be involved either. The government initially said they would criminalise the helping of those seeking to enter the UK illegally, but once again Priti Useless was being deceitful, and this has now been dropped so that the RNLI can continue to act like an illegal immigrant taxi service.
The government has ZERO intention of stopping the Channel invasion and are just taking us all for fools – well, those who are actually fooled by them that is, but I am not one of them. I can see that the government is the enemy of Britain.
February 21, 2022
Waffle Sir John. Spin Sir John. No condemnation Sir John. We are past the discussion stage.
It is quite clear that your PM and your Home Secretary are quite happy to accept 50,000+ illegal immigrants a year, because they do nothing to stop it. If they wished to stop it they would take action.
They are great deceivers.