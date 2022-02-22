My question to the Prime Minister following his announcement to remove the Coronavirus Act

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): It is great news that our freedoms are being restored, so will the Prime Minister now bring the same focus and Government innovation shown on this topic to vanquish the cost of living crisis so that more people have enough money to enjoy the freedoms?
Boris Johnson, Prime Minister: You bet!
5 Comments
February 22, 2022
Of course he will.
February 22, 2022
So a complete U turn by Boris over his tax and regulated to death, rip off unreliable energy and the net zero policies that he has idiotically pushed so far then? We shall see.
February 22, 2022
“You bet” is neither confirmation or rejection of your question Sir John. It’s a non-answer, intended to instil confidence that he will do what you propose, without actually committing to it.
Always sceptical, I am now firmly in the camp that no longer believes a word this Pretendy-Conservative Government says.
And so-called freedoms are not freedoms if an authoritarian, power-crazed bunch of mathematical modellers, “scientists” and Ministers can suspend them for two years without even bothering to get the approval of Parliament, let alone the people who will be affected.
February 22, 2022
He is actually getting rid of the Act?
Not just lifting certain restrictions?
( Or maybe they are one and the same?).
February 22, 2022
If only as much thought had gone into the answer as was put into the question!